Barry Sanders on Saquon

"There are a lot of guys who have really good first years (only), but he appears to be one of those guys who has that potential for all-time greatness," Sanders told the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard of Barkley. "And I would think he's just as hungry, just as driven to really restore the Giants to former glory."
"I hope he doesn't have the unfortunate situation I had playing with maybe 16 or 17 starting quarterbacks," Sanders said with a laugh. "I hope he doesn't have that experience. Hopefully there's stability there. I think a lot of people have high hopes (for the Giants). They have the quarterback (Jones). And you could just see that could be a dynamic combination for years to come."
I would have been comfortable passing on the QB last year (specifically Darnold).
But there is something to be said for the complete and total package Barkley brings to the table. He is the talent of Beckham or Zeke without the character baggage. He's acted like a 10 year veteran the minute he walked through the door. He has a clean injury history. He is dynamic in the pass game.
As important as the QB is, the gut feeling last year (at least for me) was to take Saquon and not look back.
people can make fun of the "culture" argument all they want, but when you bring in players like Barkley the arrow is going to immediately point up. I'm guessing just being next to him is infections - his work ethic, preparation, and overall character is something that has and will continue to bleed through this team.
Really happy we have him on the team, there's no one I'd rather watch play the game more and its only been 1 year.
I'm not usually a fan of other teams' players, but Barry Sanders was an easy guy to root for. What impressed upon me most of all is how he would simply toss the ball to the ref and head for the sidelines after scoring a TD.
My favorite player growing him. Hamton for the Giants, but man I loved watching Barry.
is my favourite non-Giant ever. Watching him run was just so much fun. I remember Madden saying you could put 4 guys and Sanders in a phone booth and it still might be 30 minutes before they catch him.
Saquon comes as close as anyone since to capturing his elusiveness but at 230 lbs! That's what's incredible. He's also a better receiver.
to see the average fan think that Sanders didn't drive the Lions to success. As he said, he had to play under a mountain of different QB's, yet the stretch that he played has been the most successful in the team's modern history.
2 of the best football players I've ever watched, and my 2 favorite non-Giants of all time.
I agree. And amazingly, he did it not just behind a parade of mediocrity at QB, but his coaches were no HOF bunch either. Some good ol' boys, more adept at glad handing than coaching, like Wyane Fontes. I lived in MI during Sanders' career and he was what made them worth watching at all.
Then, a QB like Scott Mitchell has 3 OK games subbing in for the Dolphins and the Lions back up a Brinks truck for him (for those days), while they nickle and dimed one of the best RBs in history.
Faulk and the 99 Rams offense was well ahead of its time.
Sanders was probably my favorite non-Giants player when I was a kid.. I even had his jersey when I was in grade school. That was obviously well before the Red Zone era and it was much harder to see out of market teams on a regular basis, so watching the Lions on Thanksgiving was like appointment TV for me as a child just because I would get so excited to watch Barry play.
He was amazing. You couldn't miss a carry because it always just felt like a matter of time until you'd see him do something seemingly impossible and spectacular.
His praise for Barkley means a lot. Barkley has a lot of that elusiveness; but Barkley is bigger, more powerful, and he's even faster. When people say "the sky is the limit" for a lot of players, I feel like it's an oft-overused cliche... but when people say it about Barkley; it's not much of an exaggeration.
This player has legendary ability.
I have no idea how his career will play out from here. We all know that injury can have a major impact on a player and that it's a violent and unpredictable sport - but man, the things Barkley is capable of, his drive, his personality... he's just a must watch player and I'm more than happy to have him as the face of our franchise going forward.
That’s all I worry about with respect to Saquon. If he stays healthy, the sky is the limit.
Regarding Sayers or Faulk, when Sayers played, very few games were played especially out of town plus I was a teenager. That said, Sayers was one of the all time greats and Faulk doesn’t measure up purely as a RB. Back then, they didn’t throw much to backs nor did they ask a halfback to block. But, just in terms of running, Sayers was one of the greatest that ever played
A ton about him, but after hearing repeated comparisons to Sanders and then hearing Sanders was Barkley’s idol I ended up going back and reading a bunch of old Sanders articles, some early ones from his time at Oklahoma State. It’s amazing the number of similarities between the two. I’d think it’s fair to say both were very much underrecruited. Especially Sanders, his story coming out of high school is remarkable. The incredible drive and training work ethic they both share seems unparalleled. Stories of Barry’s work in the weight room is the stuff of legend, he changed his body into the specimen he was with the Lions, Barkley is very much cut from the same cloth. Amazing how similar these two guys are in their drive and work ethic as well as their play on the field.
I remember reading about how upset Saquon was about how many long runs he had his freshman year, where he didn’t end up taking it the distance and was caught from behind. He made it his goal that it wouldn’t be the case, and sought out to train himself to get faster and the results obviously speak for themselves....he’s the best home run hitting back I’ve seen in a long time.
He could be totally shutdown for a half and wind up having over 200+ yds rushing. Remember being at giants vs detroit game in the 90's and giants d totally shut him down..second half he put a sick move and reversed his run for 77 yds or so td. Wound up having 200 + yds. Sick rb
I felt like Sanders was the best RB I ever saw play, behind him I would put Payton and Faulk. Still amazing that Sanders barely was recruited coming out of HS and all the big schools thought Faulk should be a defensive back instead of a RB so he ends up at San Diego State and puts up obscene numbers.
It's ridiculous...hell Barkley is an alien and I think Giants are gonna win a handful of championships with him once this team grows....3-5 years from now Giants are gonna be the best team in NFL...all thanks to Daniel jones tbh, dj8 and SB are gonna be monsters
Restocking the oline each year. I’m hoping for big improvements this year up front, but the line did Barkley no favors last year and it was like watching a guy fight with one hand tied behind his back. To accomplish what he did behind that front makes the year he had all the more amazing, but I just feel like a guy of that caliber deserves better blocking.
Best All-around back ever? Marshall Faulk, imv
I think this is pretty accurate although I'm not as familiar with Sayers.
Important distinction between running back and all around back as well.
Barry Sanders and Ed Reed.
All around?
Did Faulk return KOs and punts like Sayers? At record setting averages?
I didn't think so...
Loving arguing with another old timer...
Barry was completely bottled up because the Giants just stacked the line and the Lions couldn't do a damn thing about it.
Even then, he had a couple of runs go for no gain that lasted 6 seconds and had some of the most impressive moves you'll see.
Sanders was probably my favorite non-Giants player when I was a kid.. I even had his jersey when I was in grade school. That was obviously well before the Red Zone era and it was much harder to see out of market teams on a regular basis, so watching the Lions on Thanksgiving was like appointment TV for me as a child just because I would get so excited to watch Barry play.
He was amazing. You couldn't miss a carry because it always just felt like a matter of time until you'd see him do something seemingly impossible and spectacular.
His praise for Barkley means a lot. Barkley has a lot of that elusiveness; but Barkley is bigger, more powerful, and he's even faster. When people say "the sky is the limit" for a lot of players, I feel like it's an oft-overused cliche... but when people say it about Barkley; it's not much of an exaggeration.
This player has legendary ability.
I have no idea how his career will play out from here. We all know that injury can have a major impact on a player and that it's a violent and unpredictable sport - but man, the things Barkley is capable of, his drive, his personality... he's just a must watch player and I'm more than happy to have him as the face of our franchise going forward.
and Sanders had three runs for negative yardage yet still had 69 yards on 11 carries. That was being bottled up!!
Regarding Sayers or Faulk, when Sayers played, very few games were played especially out of town plus I was a teenager. That said, Sayers was one of the all time greats and Faulk doesn’t measure up purely as a RB. Back then, they didn’t throw much to backs nor did they ask a halfback to block. But, just in terms of running, Sayers was one of the greatest that ever played
BB, I'm assuming you are marking Sayers down for longevity and injuries, because all things being equal, Faulk couldn't carry his jock. You should know that.
and Sanders had three runs for negative yardage yet still had 69 yards on 11 carries. That was being bottled up!!
I remember reading about how upset Saquon was about how many long runs he had his freshman year, where he didn’t end up taking it the distance and was caught from behind. He made it his goal that it wouldn’t be the case, and sought out to train himself to get faster and the results obviously speak for themselves....he’s the best home run hitting back I’ve seen in a long time.
BB56, I personally would add Walter Payton to that list.
Quote:
Jim Brown, Gale Sayers, Barry Sanders..Smith was very good for sure, but not as good as the 3 I mentioned, imo..
All around?
Did Faulk return KOs and punts like Sayers? At record setting averages?
I didn't think so...
Loving arguing with another old timer...
Point can be made for Sayers, the guy we should have drafted. I was mostly referring to Faulk as a receiver as regards “all-around.”
Quote:
Jim Brown, Gale Sayers, Barry Sanders..Smith was very good for sure, but not as good as the 3 I mentioned, imo..
BB, I'm assuming you are marking Sayers down for longevity and injuries, because all things being equal, Faulk couldn't carry his jock. You should know that.
Stan, see my 6:01
As much as I hate to say it but OJ is right there in that discussion for me. As great as Sayers was, I give OJ the nod over him because of longevity and his college success as well.
It would be hard to top Faulk for all around back but here's hoping Saquon will be in the discussion when his career is over.
There was a stat back awhile ago that the Giants were the best non-division team vs. Sanders. They were the only team to hold him to under 100 yards three times.
Sanders was unreal.
Jim Brown has to be in that conversation.
It's ridiculous...hell Barkley is an alien and I think Giants are gonna win a handful of championships with him once this team grows....3-5 years from now Giants are gonna be the best team in NFL...all thanks to Daniel jones tbh, dj8 and SB are gonna be monsters
Sanders 1988 year at Oklahoma State might be the greatest offensive year in college history. The numbers just knock you over.
Among Sanders, Sayers, Brown, OJ, Faulk and Payton.
And anyone else in that group.
IMO he's already demonstrably better than Zeke and Gurley, ie he's the best in the league right now, along with that dude playing for the Jests.