Knowing what we know now: our 1st rd. picks last 2 years

Still early to know for sure but from what weve witnessed so far would you have chosen differently?
I think in this short time DJ has shown so well on many levels that it would be hard to think he will not be at least a quality QB at this point.
Barkley well we know what he did.
Dexter Lawrence hasn't shown a ton yet but has gotten good reviews and we know he can push the pocket.
To me and I'm not a top half first round RB guy but the talent in Barkley is so rare that he is one of the few you make an exception for. He also impacts the passing game as a receiver which adds even more value. I love Eli too but this was the year if a franchise guy was there we needed to strike (and we did). I don't see Alex Smith, Tributski, Tannehill or even Dalton. Guys that can play QB but not necesarily raise the level of their team or put a team on their shoulders when need be. I see much more than that with DJ. He throws guys open.He makes reads , he looks off safeties, he seems to raise their level of play and is able to attack downfield very well.
So that said, in retrospect I have no issue with Barkley at #2 in 2018 and Jones at #6 in 2019.
Dex in theory I still liked a lot at 17 but may have opted for Sweat at that spot. Talent level through the roof with size power and speed just needs refinement. At 17 despite the heart condition scare I think that was very good value.
So mine would have been : Barkley, Daniel Jones, Montez Sweat
I honestly dont think the combo of Darnold,Josh Allen would have been the better choice. Especially now seeing just how good Jones has been.
What say you BBI? Same picks or different?
Can't risk a 1st round pick on Sweat, something was clearly up with his medicals before the draft and it didn't go away.
Not against the Lawrence pick at all. Just think Sweat can be an elite edge rusher and that kind of value is 2nd only to QB.
Lawrence upside can be a better version of Snacks not double digit sacks but lots of pressures and collapsing the pocket along with maybe 7-8 sacks a year. That's very high value no doubt.
Loved Allen and think he will be great both going after the QB and coverage. Rare talent . But over a QB especially with what weve seen so far with DJ?
How much do you think Eli has left (and I am a big Eli supporter). Like DG said if we feel a franchise QB is there we will likely take him. We couldn't risk losing that waiting till 17.
No disrespect to those that still would rather have had Allen, but there's no guaranty the Giants would be in a good enough position to get a high caliber QB in the next draft or two/three once Eli hangs them up. I think they made the right play here and got the guy they loved.
I would have preferred that they took Allen and then traded up to 10 to grab Jones
Barkley, Allen, Jones
How has Sweat looked in the preseason? I haven't heard his name at all, but I'm not really paying attention to other teams.
This would have been ideal. Assuming Jones is still there at 10.
This was sort of the Cleveland conundrum last year with Baker. Do you take Barkley and then wait a couple picks and hope Baker falls to 4? Bottomline if you have a conviction on a franchise QB you dont play games.
Quote:
How has Sweat looked in the preseason? I haven't heard his name at all, but I'm not really paying attention to other teams.
Baldy has said he is showing signs and you see tremendous tools but needs some refinement.
Chubb would have been a great fit for this team no doubt and if Barkley was anything short of a generational superstar I would agree that would have been a great/better alternative.
That was my preference too. I would have have also picked Findley with a 3rd/4th but it would have been my lotto pick while waiting for the 202 QB's.
But, I have to say now that I am pretty comfortable with the way things worked out. I do feel like, after seeing Jones even in limited fashion, I would be really filled with regret had I picked a QB last year and passe don Barkley.
However Daniel Jones has looked so good this preseason, that if he emerges to be as good as Darnold, or possibly better, then the Giants made a great decision.
Either way, I think you couldn't go wrong which direction they went. Time will tell though...
Fair points. What level of QB would Jones need to be to justify the pick over Allen IYO.
Would it need to be Top 5, Franchise level or a notch below like a Nick Foles or kirk Cousins be enough?
I am pretty sure one of the reports I heard, was that he Giants were absolutely trying to get from 17 to 10 to take both Allen and Jones.
The other point I had heard, was that they favored Barkley and Chubb over the top quarterbacks in last years draft, so if Browns took Barkley it may very well have been Chubb...who looked outstanding last year.
I think for Barkley to have full impact justifying his #2 overall selection the Giants need to expand his role as a receiver, I think that’s something they’ve been working on with him based on offseason quotes from Shula and training camp reports. Getting him in space further downfield will increase his opportunity for big plays. Due to the state of the oline a large amount of his receptions were relegated to dump offs at or behind the los. The upside is, despite a historic record setting rookie year there is a lot of room for improvement in how the Giants choose to employ Saquon.
Quote:
How has Sweat looked in the preseason? I haven't heard his name at all, but I'm not really paying attention to other teams.
It's kind of been a slow go for Sweat so far, which doesn't mean anything. Burns in Carolina has been killing it, went one pick before Big Dex...I wonder if he was still on the board if he would have been the choice or if they'd still go Lawrence.
I'm expecting a bottom 15 pick therefore the pickings will be much slimmer for the top positions of QB, elite pass rush and LT most likely.
BSI:
The improved OL will greatly open up Shurmurs playbook. He was handcuffed with a horrid OL and immobile QB in doing what he wanted to do especially 1st half of last year.
We can already see flashes of the nice mix of downfield game and short stuff in preseason. He likes to mix it up and put pressure on the D at multiple levels. I think we will see a lot more of that this year with the improved line.
It's inconceivable when you compare Apple to even Ballentine.
And DLaw looks good in limited snaps. It's not an abberation or luck pushing an NFL starting center back and knocking down a pass or taking on two lineman. That's something you can't over analyze.
Throw SB WR screens. Breaks one tackle and he's gone.
BSI that would be ridic to see him out there like that. His body looks a little sleeker this season. I think he focused on explosion and getting faster. They may utilize him more on those type of plays with other guys taking the smashmouth stuff.
Darnold
Nick Chubb in the second
Allen
Dexter
Baker
But I'm happy with how it worked out. No complaints.
Nelson is a beast. But I wouldn't take him over Saquon. Saquon is too good and impacts the game way more.
Andrew Dillard is going to be a real good one.
Quote:
Is that I *believe* I heard camp reports of him running option routes from slot?..against LB/S in practices and nobody could cover him(surprise surprise). I think those routes were same type that Cruz made a killing on back in the day, where he had a two way go and read the leverage of the defender. I may be misremembering there have been so many camp reports but I believe I remember reading that.
BSI that would be ridic to see him out there like that. His body looks a little sleeker this season. I think he focused on explosion and getting faster. They may utilize him more on those type of plays with other guys taking the smashmouth stuff.
He's not. The body fat percentage he maintains at his size is insane. Losing weight wouldn't help him one iota and it is why he stays at 232. Lean body mass is the name of the game.
Q: As Barkley goes into year two, what did you tell him that he needs to do better that you want him to take up a notch?
A: He’s so conscientious. I mean he’ll ask you that question. For all young backs, going from college to the NFL is they’re probably being asked to protect a little bit more, so that was probably an eye opener for him. Especially earlier in the year and then he got better at it. And then also, we will continue to work on the route running because we want to build him where he can pretty much line up anywhere and do some of the things wide receivers are doing. When you have the ability to move guys around like that, it is hard on the defense. A lot of players from year one to year two take a big step. That being said, when you have a really good year your first year, you’ve got to make sure that you don’t try to press and make it even bigger and always go for the big run, so to speak. Just be disciplined in what you’re doing and his comfort level, like a lot of the other guys, is really high and it’s kind of fun to watch.
I think it’s good to expand how he is used in passing game for 2 reasons.
1)Instead of 11 defenders upfield from him when he touches the ball he could be further downfield, isolated with a handful of defenders which is a huge problem as first defender rarely can bring him down and his opportunities for chunk splash plays increases.
2)Not only would it amplify his ability as a threat it would likely extend his shelf life and lower his chances of injury.
I know he’s still a rb and will continue to run between the tackles but I just think as explosive as he is it’s smart for the Giants to find ways to get him in open space a bit further downfield to wreak havoc. In most games he is going to be the best athlete on the field.
Quote:
Q: As Barkley goes into year two, what did you tell him that he needs to do better that you want him to take up a notch?
I think it’s good to expand how he is used in passing game for 2 reasons.
Vermeil was amazing at utilizing Faulk as both a receiver and a runner. If we can do the same with Barkley this offense will be pretty hard to stop.
Shurmur is a pretty good X and O guy from an offensive standpoint. This should be quite an exciting year offensively at least.
Quote:
In comment 14548161 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Is that I *believe* I heard camp reports of him running option routes from slot?..against LB/S in practices and nobody could cover him(surprise surprise). I think those routes were same type that Cruz made a killing on back in the day, where he had a two way go and read the leverage of the defender. I may be misremembering there have been so many camp reports but I believe I remember reading that.
BSI that would be ridic to see him out there like that. His body looks a little sleeker this season. I think he focused on explosion and getting faster. They may utilize him more on those type of plays with other guys taking the smashmouth stuff.
He's not. The body fat percentage he maintains at his size is insane. Losing weight wouldn't help him one iota and it is why he stays at 232. Lean body mass is the name of the game.
Yeah he apparently is at 4%. But the body to me looks slightly reshaped. Either way I expect big things if he remains healthy.
The only way I see that is if you passed up the franchise QB (Darnold?) but even with that said we got Jones. Those passes DJ made this preseason were no fluke. It is special arm talent to drop those passes like he has to receivers in relatively tight coverage over and over again.
Now the 17th pick this year you could argue legitimately (Dillard, Sweat) but DJ and Barkley it's hard to say otherwise IMO.
Hasnt allowed a single pressure through the preseason and has been showing a bit of a nasty streak, although it began to raise some eyebrows after hes been involved in 3 or 4 training camp fights.
We may have drafted the best player in the 2019 draft.
Change nothing. (with regards to the 1st selections)
We may have drafted the best player in the 2019 draft.
Change nothing. (with regards to the 1st selections)
How about Dex and Baker?