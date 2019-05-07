Knowing what we know now: our 1st rd. picks last 2 years Giantz_comeback : 8/28/2019 2:04 pm

Still early to know for sure but from what weve witnessed so far would you have chosen differently?



I think in this short time DJ has shown so well on many levels that it would be hard to think he will not be at least a quality QB at this point.



Barkley well we know what he did.



Dexter Lawrence hasn't shown a ton yet but has gotten good reviews and we know he can push the pocket.



To me and I'm not a top half first round RB guy but the talent in Barkley is so rare that he is one of the few you make an exception for. He also impacts the passing game as a receiver which adds even more value. I love Eli too but this was the year if a franchise guy was there we needed to strike (and we did). I don't see Alex Smith, Tributski, Tannehill or even Dalton. Guys that can play QB but not necesarily raise the level of their team or put a team on their shoulders when need be. I see much more than that with DJ. He throws guys open.He makes reads , he looks off safeties, he seems to raise their level of play and is able to attack downfield very well.



So that said, in retrospect I have no issue with Barkley at #2 in 2018 and Jones at #6 in 2019.



Dex in theory I still liked a lot at 17 but may have opted for Sweat at that spot. Talent level through the roof with size power and speed just needs refinement. At 17 despite the heart condition scare I think that was very good value.



So mine would have been : Barkley, Daniel Jones, Montez Sweat



I honestly dont think the combo of Darnold,Josh Allen would have been the better choice. Especially now seeing just how good Jones has been.



What say you BBI? Same picks or different?







