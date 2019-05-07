Eli Manning and Sacks last year

In the first 8 games Eli Manning was sacked 31 times. That extrapolates to 62, tied with the Texans for most in the league.
Now, we all know in the first 8 games Eli was throwing check downs virtually every play. I.E. Barkley had like 50 catches against Dallas for .5 yards.
Thus, Eli was the most sacked quarterback in the first 8 games while simultaneously releasing the ball virtually immediately.
What does this imply? If the Giants were playing in Gilbrides offense last year he may have been sacked 9000 times.
If a quarterback is being sacked at the highest clip in the league while releasing the ball almost immediately he is in a situation where it is literally impossible to do anything as there is no quicker play than an immediate swing pass and yet he was still the most sacked qb.
Considering these facts, the achievement of still throwing for more yards than Dak and Wilson, 4300, and considering the running back was being hit during that span on average 1.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage and that the defense was one of if not the worst in the league, Eli Manning had an almost superhuman season.
Recap:
1. Most sacked qb through 8 games.
2. Most sacked qb through 8 games while throwing the ball immediately.
3. the true sack numbers is masked by his immediate release.
4. If still running Gilbrides offense Eli would have died last year because of its reliance on long plays
In short,out of all the bad lines, the first 8 games last year was by far the worst as it let up 31 sacks, in 8 games, with its qb throwing immediate checkdowns.
Evaluating Eli in the first 8 games last year is a fools errand.
Nor should this be surprising.
The starting right side of the line was cut by, what week 5?
the center broke his leg week 2.
the left guard was a rookie.
the left tackle is average at best, and playing on one foot.
Those who blame Eli for his lack of mobility, have to explain, why he was the most sacked qb through 8 games while releasing the ball immediately.
With this line fixed, as it is, the Giants have a great shot to win the division and are my favorites to do so. The best qb in this division still resides with the New York Football Giants.
Now until Lombardi and Jordan Rannan tell us that, and its just one piece of a long story, we know they are vulgar propagandists and not real journalists.
The OL was horrifically bad and hamstrung much of what Shurmur wanted to do.
The worst combination is a weak interior OL and an immobile QB. Eli has enough pocket presence to step up if the tackles aren't great provided the interior OL is doing its job.
But our interior was absolutely horrific.
Tackles for the 1st half weren't much better either considering Solder started off really slow.
Eli did not have a bad year at all when you factor in everything. We obviously saw some glimpses in the 2nd half when the OL became just borderline adequate.
Eli Manning had an almost superhuman season.
this is an incredible piece of spin. Are you his agent?
SUPER human.
Here is your answer.
"In the first half of the season, the Giants ran only 15.6% of their pass plays from under center."
That means that 85% of there passing plays were coming out of shotgun formation. This was way too predictable. Now notice the change.
"In the second half that percentage has jumped all the way to 33.5%. Gaining consistent yards on first and second downs keeps the entire playbook open for a play caller, instead of forcing them into shotgun or straight drop back situations."
There is more...
"In the first eight games of the season, the Giants ran the ball from "under center" 60% of the time, but in their last five games since the bye, that percentage has jumped all the way to 87.4%.
Their 118 carries from "under center" since the bye is already 29 more than their number of carries in those formations in the team’s first eight games.
The point is this, when they had Manning in shotgun formation so much, the other teams could just tea off on him.
By incorporating from under center,play action, reverses, double reverses, screens, double screens, you confuse the defense giving Manning more time.
This is what they did the second half and a major reason they averaged 27.5 ppg.
And I respectfully disagree that Gillbrides offense would have had Eli sacked 9000 times. He was very creative.
If this line can play decently and Eli's internal clock can adjust back to some sort of normality, he should have a great year.
The over reliance of shotgun in the first half of the season is a big reason Im skeptical of Shurmur.
Trust me, I appreciate your efforts on your original post, and I do agree that the offensive line was "some" of the problem.
I'm sure it took some time, to put together what you did, so I get ya.
Here is the article where I got my information from, its from Giants.com
But let's not pretend none of this is on Eli. While he's very good at designed rollouts he is really a statue back in the pocket these days, with extremely limited ability to avoid the rush. Worse than that he's become afraid of the rush and would go into a shell when he's sees the rush coming to protect himself. The old Eli would stand tall in the pocket and take a hit while he was delivering a pass. Not this version.
Cool article: I sent the below email to my brothers after week 4, 6 weeks before Shurmur made his adjustments:
On How to Fix the Team:
1. Eliminate the shotgun formation from all but obvious 3rd down passing play sets. EIther a two tes, or a te and a fb, should be in on every play. THe shotgun is the worst formation for a team with a bad line, period. In no scenario, should a rb not be in the backfield. Ever. Telegraphing a Pass is not acceptable with the current line.
2.When Engram returns use him has a second te/ h-back until he becomes a significantly better run and pass blocker. Let him know why he was demoted, and incentivize him to improve on blocking. On 3rd and long, were its obvious they are passing, play Engram not Ellison. In that scenario, Ellison loses his utility. On 3rd and longs either Barkley or Engram have to stay in to block, every time. Their threat ass pass catchers combined with the obvious impending pass, is correct on 3rd and longs, but not on other scenarios.
3. Run the ball 22+ times a game. Barkley breaks runs, the line is better at run blocking than pass blocking, it keeps the defense fresh, punishes the opponent for cover twoing OBJ, punishes the opponent for playing back. The Giants third wr is a loss against an oppoent third cb. Making that opponent use more linebackers is more advantageous to the relative talent. Staying in two te sets or one te one fb sets, mitigates two weaknesses, wr depth and pass blocking and exploits the defensive scheme that has plagued the giants, cover 2. Barkley before the window dressing had 7 carries for 49 yards. Remember the first 7 carries. That indicates a 17- 18 carry day for what should have been a 120 yards. Under the current method of running the ball, the number one detriment to a 100 yard rusher is the coach. He literally makes it a statistical impossiblilty by only running 7 times and hinders it further my over reliance on runs out of pass sets. Especially when you consider the Giants D is bend but dont break. Not running 20 times and only running 7, gurantees the opponent more time of possession when their QB is drew Brees. Running only 7 times made the Giants win against the Saints signifcantly less possible. It guranteed time of possession to the saints, who of course are going to move the ball with Brees, and then strains your major flaw, pass blocking. It also deprives your best offensive major of more touches and plays driectly into a cover 2. As the game gets more dire, its gets harder to mainatian the pretense of running anymore while also the lowing the defense to shrug their shoulder at 7 yard runs, cause they are ahead. That was utterly moronic and aside from the punt fake the most important issue in the game.
4. Attempt deep balls out play action and max protect sets. Trying to throw long with 5 linemen is impossible for the current giants line without max protect. Every time the giants throw with 5 linemen is a victory for the opponent. On obvious passing downs, its virtually a fate sealer. On Max protect, sometimes keep 8 blockers in, gurtanntee the development of the play best as you can. If Elis completion % stays at 75, and hes not throwing only 15-20 times, than the offense will continue to stink. That number should go down, because they are stretching the field. If ever the defense says, we need to comitt to 8 in the box to match the power, then bye bye cover 2 and hello OBJ. When a d line is pasuing at the line of scrimmage on play actions, waiting to see if its a run or pass, they are already beaten.
5. when barkley goes out for routes send him to obj sides every single time. This is self-explanatory.
6. Mix Gallman in on plays, dont rely on this drive its gallman this drive its Barkley. After a long run, spell Barkley, not just at arbituary times. Spell players when their tired, not after the oppoent went on a 9 minute drive!!! THe inability to grasp simple subistuting concepts is comical. This makes sense in Madden, for gods sake.
7. Cease all kick and punt returning. Kneel every Kickoff. Fair catch every punt with OBJ. Once in a while if you need a spark, let OBJ return it, an event that would schock the oppoent, after being conditioned to expect a fair catch for weeks. Every punt and kick return by the Giants will fail. A random one that suceeds, will be at the expense of the 99 percent that fail.
8. In games that are close score wise, meaning when your not up comfortably, pooch kick every kickoff to fall around the 1 or goal line, to invite kickoff returns by unsuspecting moronic coaches who also continue to return kicks despite the league trying to signal in every way not to return them short of stating "Coaches, the kick return is elimiated."
Its simplistic to put it all on the offensive line, I've made this point several times already it must not be getting through.
Eli Manning had an almost superhuman season.
this is an incredible piece of spin. Are you his agent?
SUPER human.
You've become nothing but a troll at this point...
And one with no understanding of football to boot...
But let's not pretend none of this is on Eli. While he's very good at designed rollouts he is really a statue back in the pocket these days, with extremely limited ability to avoid the rush. Worse than that he's become afraid of the rush and would go into a shell when he's sees the rush coming to protect himself. The old Eli would stand tall in the pocket and take a hit while he was delivering a pass. Not this version.
If he did that last year, he wouldn't have lasted more than a couple games without getting injured. He's not a dummy. At some point, you have to protect yourself from not getting killed.
Its simplistic to put it all on the offensive line, I've made this point several times already it must not be getting through.
Yep 100% correct, thats why I said its only one piece of a long story.
The over reliance of shotgun in the first half of the season is a big reason Im skeptical of Shurmur.
Could that have been attributed to him realizing just how bad our interior OL was?
This year is Shurmurs 2nd year and he now has all the pieces to make it work. If the 2nd half was any sort of indication, I think we see some pretty good stuff out of this offense.
Its simplistic to put it all on the offensive line, I've made this point several times already it must not be getting through.
Yep 100% correct, thats why I said its only one piece of a long story.
The over reliance of shotgun in the first half of the season is a big reason Im skeptical of Shurmur.
Could that have been attributed to him realizing just how bad our interior OL was?
I dont see how shotgun helped that.
But let's not pretend none of this is on Eli. While he's very good at designed rollouts he is really a statue back in the pocket these days, with extremely limited ability to avoid the rush. Worse than that he's become afraid of the rush and would go into a shell when he's sees the rush coming to protect himself. The old Eli would stand tall in the pocket and take a hit while he was delivering a pass. Not this version.
in the first half of last year. Number 1 is for sure the problems with our OL for the first half - pass protection greatly improved in the second half.
But let's not pretend none of this is on Eli. While he's very good at designed rollouts he is really a statue back in the pocket these days, with extremely limited ability to avoid the rush. Worse than that he's become afraid of the rush and would go into a shell when he's sees the rush coming to protect himself. The old Eli would stand tall in the pocket and take a hit while he was delivering a pass. Not this version.
good post.
This is a nothing post. No evidence is supplied.
When the rush is the norm, its impossible to avoid on an every down basis. Particularly when the entire line is breaking down so fast that hes getting sacked while releasing the ball in a decimal of a second.
Eli didnt become more mobile in the second half of last season, yet the product became extremely better, losing OBJ, adding one guard, and focusing on more under center/ two tight end sets.
Again a nothing post, watch I can say the same thing.
You want evidence to support my post, rewatch the first 8 games.
See.
That was a horrific performing line across the board. But in the 2nd half Solder starts to play better, Willie starts to acclimate to the NFL game, Pulley is marginal but adequate, We replace Omameh with Brown which is a big upgrade even though Brown was just average, then Wheeler at RT even a bit below average is a big step up from Flowers.
The OL went from comedically bad to somewhere between marginal and adequate. And that was enough to really open up what Shurmur wanted to do despite losing our best WR.
So the onus to me was less on our 1st year coach (who wasnt perfect either) but much more on the OL.
If he wasn't mobile, and able to improvise, he's very likely recovering from a major injury, out of football, or dead.
Trying to transfer all of the problems with this offense away from Eli, and suggest he's a victim, is absurd. There is no football utopia where everything is comfortable. The NFL is uncomfortable. And the QB has to be able to deal with that and find solutions.
If he wasn't mobile, and able to improvise, he's very likely recovering from a major injury, out of football, or dead.
Trying to transfer all of the problems with this offense away from Eli, and suggest he's a victim, is absurd. There is no football utopia where everything is comfortable. The NFL is uncomfortable. And the QB has to be able to deal with that and find solutions.
If he wasn't mobile, and able to improvise, he's very likely recovering from a major injury, out of football, or dead.
Trying to transfer all of the problems with this offense away from Eli, and suggest he's a victim, is absurd. There is no football utopia where everything is comfortable. The NFL is uncomfortable. And the QB has to be able to deal with that and find solutions.
That’s the exception.
Rodgers is as every bit as mobile and his career is going to be shortened cause of injuries.
You keep repeating these numbers - but they are very far off from the real numbers.
Why do you continue to do this?
to build on that last point, there will be injuries on the offensive line . We saw it with halapio and solder (who played through it but was clearly impacted). Backups will be thrown in. QBs need to lead the offense even with new personnel. I don’t know why it’s so hard for people to understand the Giants problems were multifaceted.
Look, no on is denying the OL had issues. But that's today's game with OL supply coming from the college pipeline. They seem to need more development and training than ever.
So unless you are fortunate like the Pats to have Scarnnechia, you are likely going to need QB play that with mobility and ability to make plays off-script.
There is not much to distinguish the splits of shotgun vs. under center from the first half of the year to the second half. They ran 197 plays under center in the first 8 games and 215 under center in the second 8 games.
They passed a total of 135 times from under center in 2018. 67 in the first 8 games and 78 in the second 8 games. Not anything close to the splits you keep claiming
If you are going to keep regurgitating crap - at least make it correct. You continually post made up shit
So...where are you going with this?
The team’s biggest mistake was not doing a full reset earlier and instead kept doing half-measures.
That’s the exception.
Rodgers is as every bit as mobile and his career is going to be shortened cause of injuries.
I'm not sure what Rodgers's injuries have to do with anything. That's just football. He's an incredible improviser. Wentz is incredibly mobile. When he got seriously hurt in 2017 that was his ego trying to run over defenders for a TD in LA.
DeShaun Watson has had a horrible OL in Texas. Think he's been productive?
I take it you recall most of the phenomenal plays Mahomes made last year on the move?
Ryan is sneaky mobile and makes plays outside the tackles in Atlanta.
You should get the point - I hope. Mobility helps offset problems in today's game.
So the real exceptions these days are Brady's situation in New England where you have superior coaching and talent evaluation.
If he wasn't mobile, and able to improvise, he's very likely recovering from a major injury, out of football, or dead.
Trying to transfer all of the problems with this offense away from Eli, and suggest he's a victim, is absurd. There is no football utopia where everything is comfortable. The NFL is uncomfortable. And the QB has to be able to deal with that and find solutions.
We are not talking about football utopia. We are talking about the most sacked qb in the league who is dumping of checkdowns.
I settle for the soviet union, not utopia.
The offensive line is 5/11th of the team.
And I would argue he still put up relatively good numbers considering the situation.
As I mentioned, Barkley was getting hit 1.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage to.
Do they need a more mobile running back?
As I mentioned, Barkley was getting hit 1.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage to.
Do they need a more mobile running back?
is there better than the hand of god available? Bring him in for a tryout...
So...where are you going with this?
Simple, that they can still win the super bowl with Eli, assuming the line is fixed, which I believe.
You are describing, accurately, the SYMPTOMS, not the diagnosis.
If you are going to refer to Sy, which is dubious, he has consistently stated if Eli is upright he can still play.
One scout does not representate the consensus of all scouts in any case, which is why I didn't cite him in my support, though I think I could.
Putting aside the views of the extreme Eli-lovers and Eli-haters, his game in 2019 and beyond is not going to produce anything that gets us to the promised land.
So...where are you going with this?
Simple, that they can still win the super bowl with Eli, assuming the line is fixed, which I believe.
Ok, got it. I'm briefed.
Was there anything else relative to this thread?
...your words:
************************************************************************************************************************
"With this line fixed, as it is, the Giants have a great shot to win the division and are my favorites to do so. The best qb in this division still resides with the New York Football Giants."
************************************************************************************************************************
I don't think you have this quite right!
True, this line looks a hell of a lot better than the past 6 years; and Eli should have a lot of nice pockets and should perform well.
But the Giants do not "have a great shot to win the division."
Why?
Because they are still in the middle of a re-build, and their defense lacks major pass rushing talent; they are very thin at LBer; and they have a very young defensive front line with not a lot of talent behind it.
From 1 to 53, they do not have the best roster in the NFC East. That would be either Dallas or Philly.
Just in 07 and 11, right?
See Barkley post week 8 as well, the improvement was just as marked.
If the defense turns out to be phenomenal and Eli isn’t asked to win but just not mess up too much then that would be the hope for the season
Just in 07 and 11, right?
Yep, just a mere 12 and 8 years ago...
...your words:
************************************************************************************************************************
"With this line fixed, as it is, the Giants have a great shot to win the division and are my favorites to do so. The best qb in this division still resides with the New York Football Giants."
************************************************************************************************************************
I don't think you have this quite right!
True, this line looks a hell of a lot better than the past 6 years; and Eli should have a lot of nice pockets and should perform well.
But the Giants do not "have a great shot to win the division."
Why?
Because they are still in the middle of a re-build, and their defense lacks major pass rushing talent; they are very thin at LBer; and they have a very young defensive front line with not a lot of talent behind it.
From 1 to 53, they do not have the best roster in the NFC East. That would be either Dallas or Philly.
From my perspective, if the line was the problem, and the line is fixed, the skies the limit.
From my perspective, if the line was the problem, and the line is fixed, the skies the limit.
more like Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds is the limit...
From my perspective, if the line was the problem, and the line is fixed, the skies the limit.
more like Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds is the limit...
I could say I didn't laugh but that would be a lie.
Good discussion fellows on all sides, well find out soon enough.
I am not a Eli "fanboy" and if he plays poorly I will want Jones in.
However, I agree with your thoughts and I also believe the Giants will at least challenge for the division. There a little light at depth in some areas but if they keep the major pieces they are gonna roll offensively.
Eli thrives under pressure and just when you think he will be knocked out he has come through. Now he has the line to give a chance.
Beware Philly and Dallas our lines of scrimmage are not what you have encountered the last six years and Eli is the only QB in this Division who has won big games.
From my perspective, if the line was the problem, and the line is fixed, the skies the limit.
more like Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds is the limit...
I could say I didn't laugh but that would be a lie.
Good discussion fellows on all sides, well find out soon enough.
Eli under the right conditions can still be very food and proved it 2nd half last year with just a 'passable' OL in front of him
From my perspective, if the line was the problem, and the line is fixed, the skies the limit.
more like Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds is the limit...
I could say I didn't laugh but that would be a lie.
Good discussion fellows on all sides, well find out soon enough.
Eli under the right conditions can still be very food and proved it 2nd half last year with just a 'passable' OL in front of him
*food=good
If you wanna blame Eli for whatever reason, fine. But the OL for the 24 games was purely unacceptable.
There is not much to distinguish the splits of shotgun vs. under center from the first half of the year to the second half. They ran 197 plays under center in the first 8 games and 215 under center in the second 8 games.
They passed a total of 135 times from under center in 2018. 67 in the first 8 games and 78 in the second 8 games. Not anything close to the splits you keep claiming
If you are going to keep regurgitating crap - at least make it correct. You continually post made up shit
If you wanna blame Eli for whatever reason, fine. But the OL for the 24 games was purely unacceptable.
The OL was really really bad and the Flowers experiment was waaaaay too long
Nevertheless, you continue to not be able to distinguish posters that blame Eli versus the ones that know he isn’t going to make a difference anymore..
Nevertheless, you continue to not be able to distinguish posters that blame Eli versus the ones that know he isn’t going to make a difference anymore..
The ones that say he can't do it must not have watched the 2nd half of last year. He looked plenty good enough to me.
573 plays under shotgun and 412 under center. They also ran 86 plays in the no huddle which are predominantly in the shotgun, so they will come put of the shotgun totals.
There is not much to distinguish the splits of shotgun vs. under center from the first half of the year to the second half. They ran 197 plays under center in the first 8 games and 215 under center in the second 8 games.
They passed a total of 135 times from under center in 2018. 67 in the first 8 games and 78 in the second 8 games. Not anything close to the splits you keep claiming
If you are going to keep regurgitating crap - at least make it correct. You continually post made up shit
Without the total plays run in the first half vs second half this stat is meaningless.
I would also argue that the inadequate numbers provided here are still more significant then lead on.
I would love a link to where you derived these so I can peruse on my own.
There is not much to distinguish the splits of shotgun vs. under center from the first half of the year to the second half. They ran 197 plays under center in the first 8 games and 215 under center in the second 8 games.
They passed a total of 135 times from under center in 2018. 67 in the first 8 games and 78 in the second 8 games. Not anything close to the splits you keep claiming
If you are going to keep regurgitating crap - at least make it correct. You continually post made up shit
Hey Mr Fatman/Charlotte,
I provided a link for you and everyone else to read from Giants.com....
Maybe you missed it, or you are unaware, so let me share with you two quotes from the article that you can read yourself. Here ya go.
"There has been a similar increase in the number of play-action passes from under center. The Giants are averaging slightly under nine play-action passes from under center per game since the bye. Before the bye, they averaged just four. On those play-action passes in the second half of the season, Giants quarterbacks have a 140 quarterback rating, completing 27/39 passes for 380 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions."
So Mr Charlotte, before the bye which would be from games 1-8, the Giants only averaged four play action passes from under center.
After the bye which would be games 9-16, the Giants averaged 9 play action passes from under center. Which would be over double what they were running prior to the bye.
Furthermore from the article...
"The improvement in the rushing game has impacted the Giants passing game. In the first half of the season, the Giants ran only 15.6% of their pass plays from under center. In the second half that percentage has jumped all the way to 33.5%. Gaining consistent yards on first and second downs keeps the entire playbook open for a play caller, instead of forcing them into shotgun or straight dropback situations."
Here is the link, and I don't need to or have any desire to make things up. The numbers speak for themselves.
Have a nice day!
link - ( New Window )