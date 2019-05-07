Eli Manning and Sacks last year Rimbaud : 1:09 pm

In the first 8 games Eli Manning was sacked 31 times. That extrapolates to 62, tied with the Texans for most in the league.



Now, we all know in the first 8 games Eli was throwing check downs virtually every play. I.E. Barkley had like 50 catches against Dallas for .5 yards.



Thus, Eli was the most sacked quarterback in the first 8 games while simultaneously releasing the ball virtually immediately.



What does this imply? If the Giants were playing in Gilbrides offense last year he may have been sacked 9000 times.



If a quarterback is being sacked at the highest clip in the league while releasing the ball almost immediately he is in a situation where it is literally impossible to do anything as there is no quicker play than an immediate swing pass and yet he was still the most sacked qb.



Considering these facts, the achievement of still throwing for more yards than Dak and Wilson, 4300, and considering the running back was being hit during that span on average 1.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage and that the defense was one of if not the worst in the league, Eli Manning had an almost superhuman season.



Recap:

1. Most sacked qb through 8 games.

2. Most sacked qb through 8 games while throwing the ball immediately.

3. the true sack numbers is masked by his immediate release.

4. If still running Gilbrides offense Eli would have died last year because of its reliance on long plays



In short,out of all the bad lines, the first 8 games last year was by far the worst as it let up 31 sacks, in 8 games, with its qb throwing immediate checkdowns.



Evaluating Eli in the first 8 games last year is a fools errand.



Nor should this be surprising.



The starting right side of the line was cut by, what week 5?

the center broke his leg week 2.

the left guard was a rookie.

the left tackle is average at best, and playing on one foot.



Those who blame Eli for his lack of mobility, have to explain, why he was the most sacked qb through 8 games while releasing the ball immediately.



With this line fixed, as it is, the Giants have a great shot to win the division and are my favorites to do so. The best qb in this division still resides with the New York Football Giants.



Now until Lombardi and Jordan Rannan tell us that, and its just one piece of a long story, we know they are vulgar propagandists and not real journalists.



