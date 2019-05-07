Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants-New England Patriots Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/29/2019 7:06 pm
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
55s
Daniel Jones warming up behind an OL of Chad Slade, Nick Gates, Spencer Pulley, Evan Brown and Brian Mihalik. Golden Tate going through warmups so he may play.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 11 12 13 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Latimer,R.Shepard,andFowler  
Giantz_comeback : 8/29/2019 11:03 pm : link
In comment 14550222 Marty866b said:
Quote:
Mediocre or less receivers in this league


You are talking about your #3 receiver. I would bet most teams dont have a pro bowl guy at that position.
What a shame  
Steve in ATL : 8/29/2019 11:04 pm : link
a TD to Alonzo would have been a great ending.
Zo Russell with no idea where he was  
loafin : 8/29/2019 11:05 pm : link
Yikes
#3 wide receivers  
Marty866b : 8/29/2019 11:05 pm : link
Are starters on most teams in the NFL.
ANOTHER PHANTOM  
wonderback : 8/29/2019 11:06 pm : link
Holding penalty.
Facemask!  
Percy : 8/29/2019 11:06 pm : link
Offsetting!
I like Zo  
wonderback : 8/29/2019 11:06 pm : link
But he’s not ready for prime time.
this feels like the longest game ever  
Steve in ATL : 8/29/2019 11:07 pm : link
.
Blitz!  
Simms11 : 8/29/2019 11:07 pm : link
.
I didn't realize  
Pete in MD : 8/29/2019 11:07 pm : link
Jared Mayo was coaching until tonight. Until recently, we worked for the same company. I sat next to him during one of the sessions at our national conference back in March.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/29/2019 11:08 pm : link
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
"It's still a Russell and White game. Make them throw it to Powell!"
RE: ...  
rnargi : 8/29/2019 11:09 pm : link
In comment 14550249 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
"It's still a Russell and White game. Make them throw it to Powell!"


Very clever...well done
SuperBowl win  
Giantz_comeback : 8/29/2019 11:09 pm : link
!!!! Lol....not quite
Big Body  
wonderback : 8/29/2019 11:09 pm : link
Works!
Haha  
bLiTz 2k : 8/29/2019 11:10 pm : link
That’s awesome
Great ending!  
Steve in ATL : 8/29/2019 11:10 pm : link
Undefeated preseason.
Undefeated!  
Pete in MD : 8/29/2019 11:10 pm : link
.
These guys are having fun...  
EricJ : 8/29/2019 11:10 pm : link
great to see
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/29/2019 11:10 pm : link
FUCK YEAH!
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 8/29/2019 11:10 pm : link
In comment 14550249 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
"It's still a Russell and White game. Make them throw it to Powell!"



that's funny
Awesome  
crick n NC : 8/29/2019 11:10 pm : link
!
And He Wins It!  
Percy : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
Nice ending.
There goes the Patriots  
Des51 : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
perfect Pre season
JONES DA GAWD did it again.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
.
Bwahahahahahaha  
Bluesbreaker : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
Screw U Pasties
That was fun ending !!
Zo almost  
Pete in MD : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
dropped that one too.
Russell hangs on for the win!!!!  
loafin : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
Tanney will not be on this team
It's always nice to beat the Patriots  
Ira : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
.
Wow!  
Mr. Bungle : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
That was a fun finish!
Haha  
Toth029 : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
Nice job, fellas.
Yay  
shyster : 8/29/2019 11:11 pm : link
Always love beating BB
Lauletta has to make this team  
Blue21 : 8/29/2019 11:12 pm : link
I don't care if it was a bunch of scrubs he did what he was suppose to do.
Unbelievable!  
Simms11 : 8/29/2019 11:12 pm : link

Lauletta! Nice Pre-Season. If he's not on the 53, then somethings wrong!
.  
Danny Kanell : 8/29/2019 11:12 pm : link
That was a hell of a preseason on so many levels.

Bring on Dallas.
RE: What a shame  
loafin : 8/29/2019 11:12 pm : link
In comment 14550235 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
a TD to Alonzo would have been a great ending.

REDEMPTION for Zo!!!!
RE: ...  
DavidinBMNY : 8/29/2019 11:12 pm : link
In comment 14550259 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
FUCK YEAH!
How does Lauletta not make the team? Seriously. He either makes it or he is worth something to another franchise.
Always good to win  
Marty866b : 8/29/2019 11:12 pm : link
Even when it doesn't matter. Lauletta won himself a spot on the team. We are going to need a good backup to Jones for a couple of years.
Lauletta deserved that one  
mfsd : 8/29/2019 11:12 pm : link
Played well despite scrub OL and receivers dropping balls all over the field
Alonzo Russell  
AcesUp : 8/29/2019 11:13 pm : link
Had some drops and came through big at the same time. The fact that he was the first target and security blanket for every single backup QB says a lot. Not just this game either.
Makes you wonder how badly  
section125 : 8/29/2019 11:13 pm : link
they would have beaten the Pats if they weren't playing their 1st team WR for the 1st half.

Good Job by Lauletta with the 3rd team line in front of him.
Imagine how good this pre-season would have looked  
DavidinBMNY : 8/29/2019 11:15 pm : link
Without Tanney.
I was WAY too into that end of the game  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8/29/2019 11:15 pm : link
...
It is always nice to beat NE  
George from PA : 8/29/2019 11:15 pm : link
With a last minute TD!!!!
Hey that was awesome!  
FranknWeezer : 8/29/2019 11:16 pm : link
Great win for our guys. Hope that gives them some sort of confidence heading into Dallas.
Looks like all this talk  
Jay in Toronto : 8/29/2019 11:17 pm : link
About forming a 'team' may not be just talk
RE: Looks like all this talk  
Giantz_comeback : 8/29/2019 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14550302 Jay in Toronto said:
Quote:
About forming a 'team' may not be just talk


Big difference in culture now
Looks like we have two top of the line young QBs  
TMS : 8/29/2019 11:20 pm : link
who are improving every game and a class vet who will help them be as good as they can be by example. Good news in giant land. IMO.
RE: Alonzo Russell  
Giantz_comeback : 8/29/2019 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14550283 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Had some drops and came through big at the same time. The fact that he was the first target and security blanket for every single backup QB says a lot. Not just this game either.


Have him focus on limited packages for each game. He can impact.
Zo  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/29/2019 11:23 pm : link
is still a practice squad player until he can catch the ball cleanly. Even on the touchdown, he almost lost the ball. So much talent, but you have to be able to put the ball away.
RE: RE: Alonzo Russell  
mfsd : 8/29/2019 11:23 pm : link
In comment 14550318 Giantz_comeback said:
Quote:
In comment 14550283 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Had some drops and came through big at the same time. The fact that he was the first target and security blanket for every single backup QB says a lot. Not just this game either.



Have him focus on limited packages for each game. He can impact.


I think he made the team over TJ Jones tonight (if that wasn’t already so)
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 11 12 13 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions