New York Giants-New England Patriots Discussion Thread

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
You are talking about your #3 receiver. I would bet most teams dont have a pro bowl guy at that position.
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
"It's still a Russell and White game. Make them throw it to Powell!"
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
"It's still a Russell and White game. Make them throw it to Powell!"
Very clever...well done
@TomRock_Newsday
·
8m
"It's still a Russell and White game. Make them throw it to Powell!"
that's funny
That was fun ending !!
Lauletta! Nice Pre-Season. If he's not on the 53, then somethings wrong!
Bring on Dallas.
REDEMPTION for Zo!!!!
Good Job by Lauletta with the 3rd team line in front of him.
Big difference in culture now
Have him focus on limited packages for each game. He can impact.
Quote:
Had some drops and came through big at the same time. The fact that he was the first target and security blanket for every single backup QB says a lot. Not just this game either.
Have him focus on limited packages for each game. He can impact.
I think he made the team over TJ Jones tonight (if that wasn’t already so)