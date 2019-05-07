Now that Preseason is done predict our record superspynyg : 8:49 am

Be realistic and take off the uber fan glasses.



Week 1 @ Cowboys W No Zeke.

Week 2 vs Bills W

Week 3 @ Bucs W

Week 4 vs Skins W Oline is a mess.

Week 5 vs Vikes L Minn def will show up and too many weapons

Week 6 @ Pats L

Week 7 vs Cards W.

Week 8 @ Lions L

Week 9 vs Cowboys L Zeke back

Week 10 @ Jets W Jets still not good

Week 11 BYE

Week 12 @ Chi L

Week 13 vs Packers L

Week 14 @ Eagles L

Week 15 vs Dolphins W Worst team in Football

Week 16 @ Skins W

Week 17 vs Eagles L



I put us as 8-8. We could easily come out sluggish vs the boys and be 7-9. 8-8 is respectable while it wont net us the playoffs we have a change until the end. Look for Eli to play the whole season and DJ to start next year.

