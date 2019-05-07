New York Giants Roster Moves (Unofficial/Official)

Big Blue Interactive
@BigBlueInteract
·
13s
Giants still need to make 7 more moves. The most significant players off of the 53-man roster right now are Kyle Lauletta, Scott Simonson, T.J. Jones, and C.J. Conrad.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Thirty-two players were released (including seven who were waived/injured) and five players were placed on injured reserve today as the Giants reduced their roster from 89 to the NFL regular-season limit of 53 players.
Those waived included second-year quarterback Kyle Lauletta and one of the team’s 2019 draft choices, defensive tackle Chris Slayton, who was selected in the seventh round.
Related Links
New York Giants 53-man roster in photos
Also released were running back Jon Hilliman; wide receivers TJ Jones and Reggie White, Jr.; tight ends C.J. Conrad and Jake Powell; offensive linemen Paul Adams, Evan Brown, Malcolm Bunche and James O’Hagan; defensive linemen Freedom Akinmoladun, Jake Ceresna, John Jenkins; linebackers Joey Alfieri, Jake Carlock, Terrence Fede, Avery Moss and Josiah Tauaefa; defensive backs Tenny Adewusi and Terrell Sinkfield, Jr.; punter Johnny Townsend; and long snapper Taybor Pepper.
Waived/injured were: linebacker Keion Adams (knee), defensive back Kenny Ladler (hamstring), tackle Victor Salako (shoulder), defensive back Henre’ Toliver (ankle), wide receiver Alex Wesley (foot/ankle), tackle Chad Wheeler (back) and defensive back Ronald Zamort (ankle).
Defensive back Kamrin Moore, who did not count against the 89, was waived off the commissioner’s exempt list.
Those placed on injured reserve were linebacker Jonathan Anderson (knee), tackle (2019 seventh-round draft choice) George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), wide receiver Brittan Golden (calf), tight end Scott Simonson (ankle) and running back Rod Smith (adductor).
In addition, wide receiver Golden Tate III has begun serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. He is eligible to return to the team on Sept. 30.
“We are in the second year of building the kind of team we all want,” coach Pat Shurmur said. “The process never stops. The communication between (general manager) Dave (Gettleman) and I and our coaches and Dave’s staff is really good. The group of 90 that was with us through the spring and summer bought into what we are building here and created the kind of competition that makes for tough decisions.
“For the players who were released today, we thank them for their effort and commitment, and we told them to stay ready because you never know when your next opportunity will come, either here or somewhere else.”
Because of the position he plays, perhaps the most prominent released player is Lauletta, a fourth-round draft choice last year who threw the game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in the preseason finale in New England Thursday night. He played in two games and threw five passes as a rookie. The Giants currently have three quarterbacks: starter Eli Manning, first-round draft choice Daniel Jones and four-year veteran Alex Tanney, who was with the team the entire 2018 season, though he didn’t play in a game.
Official-Giants-Newsletter
Sign up for the Giants Newsletter
Breaking news and exclusive content direct to your inbox
CLICK HERE
“I said it last week, it’s a credit to Kyle the way he came in here every day and worked to get better and competed after we drafted Daniel,” Shurmur said. “Not every guy would respond that way, and Kyle improved as a result. So there was a lot to consider in that decision, but ultimately we decided to go with Tanney.”
The roster today – which could well change as soon as tomorrow – includes 25 players on both offense and defense, and three on special teams.
Eight of the team’s 10 selections from the 2019 draft are on the current roster: Jones; defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence; defensive backs DeAndre Baker, Julian Love and Corey Ballentine; linebackers Oshane Ximines and Ryan Connelly; and wide receiver Darius Slayton.
The other newcomers to the team include safeties Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers; defensive lineman Olsen Pierre; linebacker Markus Golden; and offensive linemen Chad Slade and Nick Gates (who spent his entire 2018 rookie season on injured reserve).
Not one rookie free agent is on the current roster.
Notable among the players who are not on the 53 are Wheeler, who started 14 games at right tackle last season and 19 in his two years with the team; Smith, who rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns the previous two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys; Moss, a fifth-round draft choice in 2017 who spent all of last season on the practice squad; and Simonson, who played in every game with four starts in 2018 and caught nine passes, including his first career touchdown. He suffered an ankle injury in New England on Thursday.
The Giants’ roster following the moves today:
Offense (25)
QB (3): Eli Manning, Daniel Jones (R), Alex Tanney
RB (4): Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Jr., Paul Perkins, Eli Penny
WR: (6): Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler III, Russell Shepard, Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton (R), Alonzo Russell
TE (3): Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Garrett Dickerson
C/G (4): Will Hernandez, Kevin Zeitler, Jon Halapio, Spencer Pulley
T (5): Nate Solder, Mike Remmers, Nick Gates, Chad Slade, Brian Mihalik
Defense (25)
DL (5): Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill, Dexter Lawrence II (R), Olsen Pierre, RJ McIntosh
OLB (4): Kareem Martin, Lorenzo Carter, Markus Golden, Oshane Ximines (R)
If they didn’t view Lauletta as a viable quarterback, cutting him was reasonable. And teams cut all sorts of draft choices all the time...including today, where guys drafted a lot higher than 4th round are being released right and left.
I wish he showed enough to stick, but he didn’t.
Brandon Jacobs and Barry Cofield were both 4th round picks
EVERYONE... and I mean EVERYONE... knew the Giants were going to pick a QB in the first round in 2019 after they took Saquon Barkley in the first round in 2018. It was as given as the sun rising in the east.
That leaves me wondering why tanney is on the roster. I've read he's coach-like. But he looked worse on the field than Lauletta to my amateur eyes. So why not use the roster spot on someone who might someday see the field and hire a qb coach?
Aha, now I know why Tanney was kept over Lauletta...
...it's right in front of our own eyes; see Sy'56's most recent game review:
************************************************************************************************************************
"Alex Tanney had a night to forget while Kyle Lauletta had arguably his best half as a Giant. The former went 4/12 – 1 TD – 2 INT, while the latter went led a 19-point comeback, going 22/40 – 247 yards – 2 TD. He was also the victim of multiple drops and could have easily wound up over 300 yards, in just one half. Perhaps the most impressive part of his game was the performance on 3rd and 4th down. He went 12/15-166 yards-2 TD. It was truly dominant.
************************************************************************************************************************
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I'm now done with any more Lauletta posts and comments. There is no point to it once some of you get rolling.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
22s
The intriguing unreported decisions as we await the official release: Tanney's fate, backup OL, Sam Beal's fate.
Curtis Painter was a long-term backup and just a really bad QB.
I guess I just don't understand why so much discussion is revolving around a player nobody wants to ever see take the field.
@BigBlueInteract
·
13s
Giants still need to make 7 more moves. The most significant players off of the 53-man roster right now are Kyle Lauletta, Scott Simonson, T.J. Jones, and C.J. Conrad.
Curtis Painter was a long-term backup and just a really bad QB.
I guess I just don't understand why so much discussion is revolving around a player nobody wants to ever see take the field.
Then don't waste the draft resources. People keep saying "it was only a 4th round pick!"
A 4th-round pick is a valuable commodity.
@MattLombardoNFL
·
24s
Chad Wheeler has been placed on IR, per source. #Giants
You can get developmental guys off the waiver wire and as UFAs all the time. Wouldn't be surprised to see the G-men acquire Kyle Sloter in the very near future.
Not after one year.
Yes!
and the eagles...and the packers...
there's no guarantee that happens, but I CAN guarantee it won't happen with Tanney
We all know Shum loves him.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Thirty-two players were released (including seven who were waived/injured) and five players were placed on injured reserve today as the Giants reduced their roster from 89 to the NFL regular-season limit of 53 players.
Those waived included second-year quarterback Kyle Lauletta and one of the team’s 2019 draft choices, defensive tackle Chris Slayton, who was selected in the seventh round.
Related Links
New York Giants 53-man roster in photos
Also released were running back Jon Hilliman; wide receivers TJ Jones and Reggie White, Jr.; tight ends C.J. Conrad and Jake Powell; offensive linemen Paul Adams, Evan Brown, Malcolm Bunche and James O’Hagan; defensive linemen Freedom Akinmoladun, Jake Ceresna, John Jenkins; linebackers Joey Alfieri, Jake Carlock, Terrence Fede, Avery Moss and Josiah Tauaefa; defensive backs Tenny Adewusi and Terrell Sinkfield, Jr.; punter Johnny Townsend; and long snapper Taybor Pepper.
Waived/injured were: linebacker Keion Adams (knee), defensive back Kenny Ladler (hamstring), tackle Victor Salako (shoulder), defensive back Henre’ Toliver (ankle), wide receiver Alex Wesley (foot/ankle), tackle Chad Wheeler (back) and defensive back Ronald Zamort (ankle).
Defensive back Kamrin Moore, who did not count against the 89, was waived off the commissioner’s exempt list.
Those placed on injured reserve were linebacker Jonathan Anderson (knee), tackle (2019 seventh-round draft choice) George Asafo-Adjei (concussion), wide receiver Brittan Golden (calf), tight end Scott Simonson (ankle) and running back Rod Smith (adductor).
In addition, wide receiver Golden Tate III has begun serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. He is eligible to return to the team on Sept. 30.
“We are in the second year of building the kind of team we all want,” coach Pat Shurmur said. “The process never stops. The communication between (general manager) Dave (Gettleman) and I and our coaches and Dave’s staff is really good. The group of 90 that was with us through the spring and summer bought into what we are building here and created the kind of competition that makes for tough decisions.
“For the players who were released today, we thank them for their effort and commitment, and we told them to stay ready because you never know when your next opportunity will come, either here or somewhere else.”
Because of the position he plays, perhaps the most prominent released player is Lauletta, a fourth-round draft choice last year who threw the game-winning touchdown pass as time expired in the preseason finale in New England Thursday night. He played in two games and threw five passes as a rookie. The Giants currently have three quarterbacks: starter Eli Manning, first-round draft choice Daniel Jones and four-year veteran Alex Tanney, who was with the team the entire 2018 season, though he didn’t play in a game.
Official-Giants-Newsletter
Sign up for the Giants Newsletter
Breaking news and exclusive content direct to your inbox
CLICK HERE
“I said it last week, it’s a credit to Kyle the way he came in here every day and worked to get better and competed after we drafted Daniel,” Shurmur said. “Not every guy would respond that way, and Kyle improved as a result. So there was a lot to consider in that decision, but ultimately we decided to go with Tanney.”
The roster today – which could well change as soon as tomorrow – includes 25 players on both offense and defense, and three on special teams.
Eight of the team’s 10 selections from the 2019 draft are on the current roster: Jones; defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence; defensive backs DeAndre Baker, Julian Love and Corey Ballentine; linebackers Oshane Ximines and Ryan Connelly; and wide receiver Darius Slayton.
The other newcomers to the team include safeties Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers; defensive lineman Olsen Pierre; linebacker Markus Golden; and offensive linemen Chad Slade and Nick Gates (who spent his entire 2018 rookie season on injured reserve).
Not one rookie free agent is on the current roster.
Notable among the players who are not on the 53 are Wheeler, who started 14 games at right tackle last season and 19 in his two years with the team; Smith, who rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns the previous two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys; Moss, a fifth-round draft choice in 2017 who spent all of last season on the practice squad; and Simonson, who played in every game with four starts in 2018 and caught nine passes, including his first career touchdown. He suffered an ankle injury in New England on Thursday.
The Giants’ roster following the moves today:
Offense (25)
QB (3): Eli Manning, Daniel Jones (R), Alex Tanney
RB (4): Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Jr., Paul Perkins, Eli Penny
WR: (6): Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler III, Russell Shepard, Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton (R), Alonzo Russell
TE (3): Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Garrett Dickerson
C/G (4): Will Hernandez, Kevin Zeitler, Jon Halapio, Spencer Pulley
T (5): Nate Solder, Mike Remmers, Nick Gates, Chad Slade, Brian Mihalik
Defense (25)
DL (5): Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill, Dexter Lawrence II (R), Olsen Pierre, RJ McIntosh
OLB (4): Kareem Martin, Lorenzo Carter, Markus Golden, Oshane Ximines (R)
ILB (5): Alec Ogletree, Tae Davis, Ryan Connelly (R), B.J. Goodson, Nate Stupar
DB (11) Janoris Jenkins, DeAndre Baker (R), Jabrill Peppers, Antoine Bethea, Grant Haley, Antonio Hamilton, Michael Thomas, Julian Love (R), Corey Ballentine (R), Sean Chandler, Sam Beal
Special Teams (3)
K: Aldrick Rosas
P: Riley Dixon
S: Zak DeOssie
Quote:
for a backup QB is negligible.
Curtis Painter was a long-term backup and just a really bad QB.
I guess I just don't understand why so much discussion is revolving around a player nobody wants to ever see take the field.
Then don't waste the draft resources. People keep saying "it was only a 4th round pick!"
A 4th-round pick is a valuable commodity.
It is, which is why plenty were pissed off when the pick was made.
The Giants have lit too many mid/late round picks on fire on shit QB prospects — Lueletta, Nassib, Bomar, Woodson, etc.
The Giants’ roster following the moves today:
Offense (25)
QB (3): Eli Manning, Daniel Jones (R), Alex Tanney
RB (4): Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Jr., Paul Perkins, Eli Penny
WR: (6): Sterling Shepard, Bennie Fowler III, Russell Shepard, Cody Latimer, Darius Slayton (R), Alonzo Russell
TE (3): Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Garrett Dickerson
C/G (4): Will Hernandez, Kevin Zeitler, Jon Halapio, Spencer Pulley
T (5): Nate Solder, Mike Remmers, Nick Gates, Chad Slade, Brian Mihalik
Defense (25)
DL (5): Dalvin Tomlinson, B.J. Hill, Dexter Lawrence II (R), Olsen Pierre, RJ McIntosh
OLB (4): Kareem Martin, Lorenzo Carter, Markus Golden, Oshane Ximines (R)
ILB (5): Alec Ogletree, Tae Davis, Ryan Connelly (R), B.J. Goodson, Nate Stupar
DB (11) Janoris Jenkins, DeAndre Baker (R), Jabrill Peppers, Antoine Bethea, Grant Haley, Antonio Hamilton, Michael Thomas, Julian Love (R), Corey Ballentine (R), Sean Chandler, Sam Beal
Special Teams (3)
K: Aldrick Rosas
P: Riley Dixon
S: Zak DeOssie
You can get developmental guys off the waiver wire and as UFAs all the time. Wouldn't be surprised to see the G-men acquire Kyle Sloter in the very near future.
OK. but that assures you spend high picks or overspend for average starters....(see cousins, foles, garappolo, etc)
I wish he showed enough to stick, but he didn’t.
The Giants have lit too many mid/late round picks on fire on shit QB prospects — Lueletta, Nassib, Bomar, Woodson, etc.
Most of those were under Reese.
DG and PS made a mistake. It happens.
@MattLombardoNFL
·
24s
Chad Wheeler has been placed on IR, per source. #Giants
should have been done a couple of years ago
This is the truth.
Hope so, only hurdle left to clear is not being placed on IRR tomorrow or Monday.
Once that doesn't happen, then I'll be a believer.
He's still gettin paid though
Dickerson has been ahead of Conrad since the 2nd preseason game.
Astounding decision. Baffling. Hope Lauletta does not come back to bite them in the ass someday down the road.
...it's right in front of our own eyes; see Sy'56's most recent game review:
************************************************************************************************************************
"Alex Tanney had a night to forget while Kyle Lauletta had arguably his best half as a Giant. The former went 4/12 – 1 TD – 2 INT, while the latter went led a 19-point comeback, going 22/40 – 247 yards – 2 TD. He was also the victim of multiple drops and could have easily wound up over 300 yards, in just one half. Perhaps the most impressive part of his game was the performance on 3rd and 4th down. He went 12/15-166 yards-2 TD. It was truly dominant.
************************************************************************************************************************
Easy, he is bigger, stronger, a better blocker and faster. Questions?
Alex Tanney; Monmouth University; Undrafted Free Agent (2012); cut by KC; Dallas; Browns; Bucs; Titans (twice); Bills; and Colts (2012 - 2017)
Attempts 46
Completions 24
Completion Pct. 52.2%
Yardage 321
Yards/Attempt 7.0
TDs 2
INTs 3
Sacks 4
Fumbles Lost 0
Kyle Lauletta; University of Richmond; #108 Overall Pick; Round Four
Attempts 62
Completions 37
Completion Pct. 59.7%
Yardage 453
Yards/Attempt 7.3
TDs 4
INTs 0
Sacks 3
Fumbles Lost 0