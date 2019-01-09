Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign David Sills to PS

Big Rick in FL : 9/1/2019 8:31 pm
Fills the 9th spot on their PS.
I really like this signing  
Big Rick in FL : 9/1/2019 8:33 pm : link
A lot of people were very high on him during the season. Hopefully Shurmur can turn him into another Adam Thielen.
Kid's got a Wikipedia page  
81_Great_Dane : 9/1/2019 8:34 pm : link
.
David Sills V - ( New Window )
Another big WR.  
Klaatu : 9/1/2019 8:35 pm : link
Have to ask my youngest nephew about him. He went to WVU.

I did like him with Crosby, Nash, and Young, though.
He was a WR for WVU  
Big Rick in FL : 9/1/2019 8:35 pm : link
If you aren't familiar with him. Got recruited as a QB. Went to a CC to play QB. Came back to WVU and played WR.
RE: I really like this signing  
BestFeature : 9/1/2019 8:38 pm : link
In comment 14554914 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
A lot of people were very high on him during the season. Hopefully Shurmur can turn him into another Adam Thielen.


Just ballbusting, but how much of the Thielen hope is both of them being white guys? haha
RE: RE: I really like this signing  
Big Rick in FL : 9/1/2019 8:42 pm : link
In comment 14554921 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14554914 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


A lot of people were very high on him during the season. Hopefully Shurmur can turn him into another Adam Thielen.



Just ballbusting, but how much of the Thielen hope is both of them being white guys? haha


Not much. Mostly that they are similarly sized and both UDFAs.
Woohoo  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9/1/2019 8:46 pm : link
I’m a big fan of his, was hoping they would draft him. Great size, tremendous hands. Really like the pickup.
RE: RE: RE: I really like this signing  
myquealer : 9/1/2019 8:46 pm : link
In comment 14554923 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 14554921 BestFeature said:


Quote:


In comment 14554914 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


A lot of people were very high on him during the season. Hopefully Shurmur can turn him into another Adam Thielen.



Just ballbusting, but how much of the Thielen hope is both of them being white guys? haha



Not much. Mostly that they are similarly sized and both UDFAs.


Maybe he can be another Amendola....
Sy was high on him  
Jay on the Island : 9/1/2019 8:46 pm : link
Here is Sy’s writeup. He ranked Sills as his 6th bear WR one spot ahead of Darius Slayton.

6: David Sills – West Virginia – 6’3/211

Grade: 79

Summary: Fifth year senior who had two different stints at West Virginia. After a highly-touted high school career at quarterback, Sills was put into the WR rotation in 2015 but left the program to pursue his QB career at junior college. Ultimately he realized his NFL future was solely at WR, thus he returned to the Mountaineers and put together two straight All American seasons. In West Virginia’s high-power spread attack, Sills was a touchdown machine who pushed 50/50 balls to 70/30 balls in his favor. 33 touchdowns over those two years were among the many highlights he has on tape. Sills lacks some important athletic and measurable testing numbers, but there is no denying how special his ball skills and awareness levels are. Pair him with an accurate thrower and Sills will be producing at a high level, but he is just a step shy of being a number one.

*I am a tad higher on Sills than the market, I think. He will have a hard time getting open via athletic ability but he is so savvy, so coordinated that I trust him as much as anyone in traffic. The internal debate I have with him centers around how physical he is. Does he have some dog on him? Or does the body type and lack of strength make him hesitant when an NFL safety is coming at him? Little bit of a boom or bust because I think he needs a specific quarterback throwing him the ball.

NFL Comparison: Tyrell Williams / OAK
RE: Woohoo  
BestFeature : 9/1/2019 8:47 pm : link
In comment 14554928 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I’m a big fan of his, was hoping they would draft him. Great size, tremendous hands. Really like the pickup.


Is he similar to that one German guy who got drafted? I don't remember his name.
Thielen  
bc4life : 9/1/2019 8:49 pm : link
a lot faster
Theilen 4.45  
bc4life : 9/1/2019 8:50 pm : link
Sills 4.57
Sy...'I think he needs a specific quarterback throwing him the ball'  
Torrag : 9/1/2019 8:53 pm : link
Care to expand on this thought now that he's ours?
I really loved him in college.  
yatqb : 9/1/2019 8:54 pm : link
Always open and good hands.
Can he bulk up and play TE?  
BestFeature : 9/1/2019 8:54 pm : link
WR is a bigger need but if he IS slow and lacking in some athletic ability...
decent hands  
bc4life : 9/1/2019 8:55 pm : link
some college tape
link - ( New Window )
I don't know anything about him  
81_Great_Dane : 9/1/2019 8:56 pm : link
but the description reminds me a little of Ed McCaffrey. Whom the Giants had first and cut because... because.... ummm....
RE: Thielen  
Big Rick in FL : 9/1/2019 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14554934 bc4life said:
Quote:
a lot faster


Thielen never ran at the combine. So there's really no way to tell. Pro Days and events like that always seem to produce faster times.
brief video  
bc4life : 9/1/2019 9:00 pm : link
re: position change
Trendsetter Spotlight: David Sills - ( New Window )
longer  
bc4life : 9/1/2019 9:03 pm : link
video
link - ( New Window )
Sills  
AcidTest : 9/1/2019 9:05 pm : link
is a very good signing.
RE: I don't know anything about him  
AcidTest : 9/1/2019 9:09 pm : link
In comment 14554947 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
but the description reminds me a little of Ed McCaffrey. Whom the Giants had first and cut because... because.... ummm....


I can see that comparison.
I'm a WVU guy  
Breeze_94 : 9/1/2019 9:21 pm : link
I absolutely love this signing. Was very surprised when he went undrafted.

As mentioned earlier, he's a former QB. WVU switched him to WR, he transferred to a JUCO to play QB for a year. Then, ended up coming back to WVU to play WR.

From his first game at WR in his Junior season, he was a standout. Him and Grier had a great connection and Sills was a force in the red zone. Practically unguardable on the slant/fade option route vs man coverage. He's tall, has good hands, and very good body control. Between the 20's, he wasn't as great, but still very good. You can see by his numbers, alot of TD production compared to his yardage totals.

While he is a taller WR, he's not overly physical. Not very sudden, and not great after the catch. Not horrible, but he just isn't dynamic. I think he'd be best served as a big slot guy in the NFL. He's a smart receiver, had a knack for finding spots in the zone and seemed to have telepathic communication with Grier.

Great college player, but limited upside because he is not a dominant athlete. Also, he did this in the Big 12 with a good QB and in Holgorsons air raid type of offense. The same one that produced guys like Kevin White, Tavon Austin, and Shelton Gibson. All 3 failed to produce at the NFL level.
A lot of of on BBI  
dk in TX : 9/1/2019 9:21 pm : link
Wanted David Sills over Slayton.
looked up Thielen's 40 time  
bc4life : 9/1/2019 9:25 pm : link
recorded at 4.45 although not at combine. looks faster
Sills  
ChicagoMarty : 9/1/2019 9:26 pm : link
the bottom line is the guy can ball -- period

Excellent PS pickup!
agree about pro days  
bc4life : 9/1/2019 9:30 pm : link
he's got football speed. given his position change and break in college development - his route running is not where ti could have been had been HS and wr thru college. Hard worker, seems a bit thin but he is smart and QB time will help with reeciving game. Really good hands and he'll have better QBs in the pros. too thin, not enough speed for specials?

height and gas hose arms problem for dbs. will get stronger and long arms should help him off the line.
I liked him alot  
cokeduplt : 9/1/2019 9:32 pm : link
At West Virginia
Always liked him at West Virginia  
jeff57 : 9/1/2019 9:41 pm : link
Guess he lacks the top end speed for the pros.
Draft write up  
jeff57 : 9/1/2019 9:44 pm : link
.
RE: Draft write up  
jeff57 : 9/1/2019 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14555014 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.

Link - ( New Window )
You just knew there'd be an Adam Thielen comparison in here  
Breeze_94 : 9/1/2019 9:45 pm : link
Not a simiar player IMO. Sills does not have Thielen's suddenness in and out of breaks

RE: I'm a WVU guy  
AcidTest : 9/1/2019 9:51 pm : link
In comment 14554977 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
I absolutely love this signing. Was very surprised when he went undrafted.

As mentioned earlier, he's a former QB. WVU switched him to WR, he transferred to a JUCO to play QB for a year. Then, ended up coming back to WVU to play WR.

From his first game at WR in his Junior season, he was a standout. Him and Grier had a great connection and Sills was a force in the red zone. Practically unguardable on the slant/fade option route vs man coverage. He's tall, has good hands, and very good body control. Between the 20's, he wasn't as great, but still very good. You can see by his numbers, alot of TD production compared to his yardage totals.

While he is a taller WR, he's not overly physical. Not very sudden, and not great after the catch. Not horrible, but he just isn't dynamic. I think he'd be best served as a big slot guy in the NFL. He's a smart receiver, had a knack for finding spots in the zone and seemed to have telepathic communication with Grier.

Great college player, but limited upside because he is not a dominant athlete. Also, he did this in the Big 12 with a good QB and in Holgorsons air raid type of offense. The same one that produced guys like Kevin White, Tavon Austin, and Shelton Gibson. All 3 failed to produce at the NFL level.


Great analysis. Thanks.
This is another great example of adding guys that are football players  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/1/2019 10:20 pm : link
. Just got it done at WVU. To me there is little difference between him and a guy like Treadwell. Both have big questions about getting enough separation at the NFL level, but have flashed the ability to make contested catches. The big difference is the Vikings were dumb enough to spend a 1st on a player with a giant question mark and the Sills is available on cut day. Surprised he didn't stick wherever he was.
Big Rick  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2019 10:28 pm : link
Elder Corn is the 10th guy... just not official yet.
Like Alonzo Russell  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2019 10:47 pm : link
Sills caught the game-winning TD for his team on Thursday
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1167256312356302848 - ( New Window )
I like Sills and Elder  
bigblue12 : 9/1/2019 10:49 pm : link
Had high hopes for both coming out in the draft
From what I read  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2019 10:51 pm : link
Sills was pretty invisible with the Bills until the last TD.
Sills and Elder are the 2 of the best I can ever recall on our PS  
Eric on Li : 9/1/2019 11:42 pm : link
Elder is a guy I would have been thrilled to take over Webb in the draft a couple years ago even though they were 60 picks apart. He hits, he has a knack for big plays, and his last year in cfb he locked down his guy week in and out. Also good on all specials. Last 2 years in college he played in 25 games and had 5 sacks, 3 picks, 1 ff, 8.5 TFL, 23 pass break ups, and 2 return TDs. He was injured his rookie year then played in 13 games last year. This preseason he was competing to be a starting nickel and started 2 of 4 games for Carolina. I like Haley but Elder is more talented and if he doesn't perform Elder will take his job as long as he doesn't get signed away. This guy has a chance to be another key piece in the secondary and with Beal on IR he is 1 injury away from being signed to the 53 and active on gameday.

Sills I'm less gung ho about but I liked him pre-draft. He has size, body control, and ball skills. Those are 3 very good traits to have. I have a lot less confidence he can contribute right away but I think he has upside.
Elder went to the same high school as Orleans Darkwa  
Bluenatic : 1:46 am : link
Ensworth School in Nashville.
RE: You just knew there'd be an Adam Thielen comparison in here  
Big Blue Blogger : 5:10 am : link
Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Not a simiar player IMO. Sills does not have Thielen's suddenness in and out of breaks
Among players Shurmur has coached, the tall Eagle/Brown receivers - Riley Cooper, Greg Little, Jordan Matthews - might be better comps. Matthews ran a faster 40 than Sills, but never played up to his timed speed.

“Hindu Theory” aside, Sills is an intriguing flyer. Among the practice squad signees, Elder is the only one more likely to have gotten more than the basic PS salary, since they are the two imports from other teams.
Ironically, the comp to Sills from the 2017 Vikings isn’t Adam Thielen  
Big Blue Blogger : 5:15 am : link
It’s Laquon Treadwell.
If we want Treadwell  
Jimmy Googs : 7:20 am : link
I believe he cleared waivers yesterday.

As I recall, a name mentioned often on BBI to take in Rd 1. Minnesota being the lucky recipient of his 50 or so catches for 500 or so yards in the past 3 seasons combined...
Did the Bills not want him on their practice squad  
ZogZerg : 7:34 am : link
or did he choose Giants over Bills?
RE: Sills and Elder are the 2 of the best I can ever recall on our PS  
RickInCharlotte : 7:35 am : link
In comment 14555085 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Elder is a guy I would have been thrilled to take over Webb in the draft a couple years ago even though they were 60 picks apart. He hits, he has a knack for big plays, and his last year in cfb he locked down his guy week in and out. Also good on all specials. Last 2 years in college he played in 25 games and had 5 sacks, 3 picks, 1 ff, 8.5 TFL, 23 pass break ups, and 2 return TDs. He was injured his rookie year then played in 13 games last year. This preseason he was competing to be a starting nickel and started 2 of 4 games for Carolina. I like Haley but Elder is more talented and if he doesn't perform Elder will take his job as long as he doesn't get signed away. This guy has a chance to be another key piece in the secondary and with Beal on IR he is 1 injury away from being signed to the 53 and active on gameday.

Sills I'm less gung ho about but I liked him pre-draft. He has size, body control, and ball skills. Those are 3 very good traits to have. I have a lot less confidence he can contribute right away but I think he has upside.


Agreed. Solid, low-risk signing with legit upside at nickel.
David Sills  
XBRONX : 8:06 am : link
Ran a 4.57 at the combine. Watch the replay and Rich Eisen mentions he stumbles. Lets give him a 4.52,the same time as Brandon Marshall(not saying he will be the next Marshall).
But someone compare their skill sets.
ZogZerg  
YANKEE28 : 8:29 am : link
Salaries on a Practice Squad are paid weekly and negotiable. The minimum a team can pay is $8,000 per week and the max is the rookie minimum.

For a player on a Practice Squad an entire season, that can mean a swing of over $300,000.

We learned yesterday that the Giants tried to get WR Vyncint Smith to sign to our Practice Squad as well. He ultimately signed back with the Texans. Could have been the salary or the opportunity (or both).

Quarterback Alex McGough was in big demand yesterday. His agent posted he had 5 teams negotiating for him to sign with their Practice Squad. Ultimately signed for $20,000 per week.

Its a combination of best opportunity and best salary offer.
RE: You just knew there'd be an Adam Thielen comparison in here  
Big Rick in FL : 8:39 am : link
In comment 14555017 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Not a simiar player IMO. Sills does not have Thielen's suddenness in and out of breaks


Nobody compared him to Thielen as a player. I compared their situations. One was an UDFA that Shurmur turned into a beast. The other is an UDFA that is now learning under Shurmur. It had nothing to do with their playing style.
RE: Sills and Elder are the 2 of the best I can ever recall on our PS  
5BowlsSoon : 8:41 am : link
In comment 14555085 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Elder is a guy I would have been thrilled to take over Webb in the draft a couple years ago even though they were 60 picks apart. He hits, he has a knack for big plays, and his last year in cfb he locked down his guy week in and out. Also good on all specials. Last 2 years in college he played in 25 games and had 5 sacks, 3 picks, 1 ff, 8.5 TFL, 23 pass break ups, and 2 return TDs. He was injured his rookie year then played in 13 games last year. This preseason he was competing to be a starting nickel and started 2 of 4 games for Carolina. I like Haley but Elder is more talented and if he doesn't perform Elder will take his job as long as he doesn't get signed away. This guy has a chance to be another key piece in the secondary and with Beal on IR he is 1 injury away from being signed to the 53 and active on gameday.

Sills I'm less gung ho about but I liked him pre-draft. He has size, body control, and ball skills. Those are 3 very good traits to have. I have a lot less confidence he can contribute right away but I think he has upside.


Thanks Eric.....I trust your evaluations.
Nice pick up  
Mark from Jersey : 8:57 am : link
I remembered Sy liked him. I didnt realize he was released. Goes to show you how many people get cut during the week.
Sills would have been  
5BowlsSoon : 10:19 am : link
A better qb had it not been for his injured hand.
Glad we picked him up.  
RDJR : 10:24 am : link
I wanted the Giants to draft him, so I’m glad he’s here.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions