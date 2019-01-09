Giants sign David Sills to PS

Here is Sy’s writeup. He ranked Sills as his 6th bear WR one spot ahead of Darius Slayton.
6: David Sills – West Virginia – 6’3/211
Grade: 79
Summary: Fifth year senior who had two different stints at West Virginia. After a highly-touted high school career at quarterback, Sills was put into the WR rotation in 2015 but left the program to pursue his QB career at junior college. Ultimately he realized his NFL future was solely at WR, thus he returned to the Mountaineers and put together two straight All American seasons. In West Virginia’s high-power spread attack, Sills was a touchdown machine who pushed 50/50 balls to 70/30 balls in his favor. 33 touchdowns over those two years were among the many highlights he has on tape. Sills lacks some important athletic and measurable testing numbers, but there is no denying how special his ball skills and awareness levels are. Pair him with an accurate thrower and Sills will be producing at a high level, but he is just a step shy of being a number one.
*I am a tad higher on Sills than the market, I think. He will have a hard time getting open via athletic ability but he is so savvy, so coordinated that I trust him as much as anyone in traffic. The internal debate I have with him centers around how physical he is. Does he have some dog on him? Or does the body type and lack of strength make him hesitant when an NFL safety is coming at him? Little bit of a boom or bust because I think he needs a specific quarterback throwing him the ball.
I absolutely love this signing. Was very surprised when he went undrafted.
As mentioned earlier, he's a former QB. WVU switched him to WR, he transferred to a JUCO to play QB for a year. Then, ended up coming back to WVU to play WR.
From his first game at WR in his Junior season, he was a standout. Him and Grier had a great connection and Sills was a force in the red zone. Practically unguardable on the slant/fade option route vs man coverage. He's tall, has good hands, and very good body control. Between the 20's, he wasn't as great, but still very good. You can see by his numbers, alot of TD production compared to his yardage totals.
While he is a taller WR, he's not overly physical. Not very sudden, and not great after the catch. Not horrible, but he just isn't dynamic. I think he'd be best served as a big slot guy in the NFL. He's a smart receiver, had a knack for finding spots in the zone and seemed to have telepathic communication with Grier.
Great college player, but limited upside because he is not a dominant athlete. Also, he did this in the Big 12 with a good QB and in Holgorsons air raid type of offense. The same one that produced guys like Kevin White, Tavon Austin, and Shelton Gibson. All 3 failed to produce at the NFL level.
he's got football speed. given his position change and break in college development - his route running is not where ti could have been had been HS and wr thru college. Hard worker, seems a bit thin but he is smart and QB time will help with reeciving game. Really good hands and he'll have better QBs in the pros. too thin, not enough speed for specials?
height and gas hose arms problem for dbs. will get stronger and long arms should help him off the line.
Great analysis. Thanks.
This is another great example of adding guys that are football players
. Just got it done at WVU. To me there is little difference between him and a guy like Treadwell. Both have big questions about getting enough separation at the NFL level, but have flashed the ability to make contested catches. The big difference is the Vikings were dumb enough to spend a 1st on a player with a giant question mark and the Sills is available on cut day. Surprised he didn't stick wherever he was.
Sills I'm less gung ho about but I liked him pre-draft. He has size, body control, and ball skills. Those are 3 very good traits to have. I have a lot less confidence he can contribute right away but I think he has upside.
Elder went to the same high school as Orleans Darkwa
Not a simiar player IMO. Sills does not have Thielen's suddenness in and out of breaks
Among players Shurmur has coached, the tall Eagle/Brown receivers - Riley Cooper, Greg Little, Jordan Matthews - might be better comps. Matthews ran a faster 40 than Sills, but never played up to his timed speed.
“Hindu Theory” aside, Sills is an intriguing flyer. Among the practice squad signees, Elder is the only one more likely to have gotten more than the basic PS salary, since they are the two imports from other teams.
Ironically, the comp to Sills from the 2017 Vikings isn’t Adam Thielen
Agreed. Solid, low-risk signing with legit upside at nickel.
Ran a 4.57 at the combine. Watch the replay and Rich Eisen mentions he stumbles. Lets give him a 4.52,the same time as Brandon Marshall(not saying he will be the next Marshall).
But someone compare their skill sets.
Salaries on a Practice Squad are paid weekly and negotiable. The minimum a team can pay is $8,000 per week and the max is the rookie minimum.
For a player on a Practice Squad an entire season, that can mean a swing of over $300,000.
We learned yesterday that the Giants tried to get WR Vyncint Smith to sign to our Practice Squad as well. He ultimately signed back with the Texans. Could have been the salary or the opportunity (or both).
Quarterback Alex McGough was in big demand yesterday. His agent posted he had 5 teams negotiating for him to sign with their Practice Squad. Ultimately signed for $20,000 per week.
Its a combination of best opportunity and best salary offer.
RE: You just knew there'd be an Adam Thielen comparison in here
RE: Sills and Elder are the 2 of the best I can ever recall on our PS
I wanted the Giants to draft him, so I’m glad he’s here.
David Sills V - ( New Window )
I did like him with Crosby, Nash, and Young, though.
Just ballbusting, but how much of the Thielen hope is both of them being white guys? haha
A lot of people were very high on him during the season. Hopefully Shurmur can turn him into another Adam Thielen.
Just ballbusting, but how much of the Thielen hope is both of them being white guys? haha
Not much. Mostly that they are similarly sized and both UDFAs.
Maybe he can be another Amendola....
NFL Comparison: Tyrell Williams / OAK
Is he similar to that one German guy who got drafted? I don't remember his name.
link - ( New Window )
Thielen never ran at the combine. So there's really no way to tell. Pro Days and events like that always seem to produce faster times.
Trendsetter Spotlight: David Sills - ( New Window )
link - ( New Window )
I can see that comparison.
Excellent PS pickup!
height and gas hose arms problem for dbs. will get stronger and long arms should help him off the line.
Link - ( New Window )
Great analysis. Thanks.
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1167256312356302848 - ( New Window )
As I recall, a name mentioned often on BBI to take in Rd 1. Minnesota being the lucky recipient of his 50 or so catches for 500 or so yards in the past 3 seasons combined...
But someone compare their skill sets.
For a player on a Practice Squad an entire season, that can mean a swing of over $300,000.
We learned yesterday that the Giants tried to get WR Vyncint Smith to sign to our Practice Squad as well. He ultimately signed back with the Texans. Could have been the salary or the opportunity (or both).
Quarterback Alex McGough was in big demand yesterday. His agent posted he had 5 teams negotiating for him to sign with their Practice Squad. Ultimately signed for $20,000 per week.
Its a combination of best opportunity and best salary offer.
Thanks Eric.....I trust your evaluations.