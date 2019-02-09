What’s Your Prediction for the Giants 2019-20 Season?

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
nyjuggernaut2 : 9/2/2019 4:38 pm
Looking at the schedule, and the current 53 man roster, I think this team finishes 6-10. I also expect to see Daniel Jones eventually replace Eli before the season ends, and we enter the offf-season with him as our new #1.
Honestly, after watching this team in the preseason  
Ben in Tampa : 9/2/2019 4:50 pm : link
I think they are going to be scrappy and very much in the mix this year.

I'm not saying Super Bowl or Playoffs, but this is not a team that other ball clubs will take lightly.

I think they will finish up somewhere between 7-9 and 9-7, and be in the post-season hunt all year.
Diver_Down : 9/2/2019 4:51 pm : link
Same as a few days ago.
RE: Honestly, after watching this team in the preseason  
mphbullet36 : 9/2/2019 4:53 pm : link
i think thats a bit overly optimistic. Rarely does preseason carry over and we legit didn't play against any starting offense outside of maybe a qtr of the bengals game. I just have a hard time seeing the defense stopping any decent offense.
7-9  
JerrysKids : 9/2/2019 5:01 pm : link
defense is not very good.
8-8..  
Sean : 9/2/2019 5:02 pm : link
But an arrow pointing upward 8-8.
RE: Honestly, after watching this team in the preseason  
short lease : 9/2/2019 5:02 pm : link
+1 .... Definitely seems to be an energy on this team that I have not seen in a long time. They seem to like each other, play for each other, and root for each other. Scrappy is a good word. Still a young(?) team though. 8-8 ... 9-7 tops.
7-9 to 9-7  
Karl Hungus : 9/2/2019 5:03 pm : link
Depending on how dry the refs jam it in our sphincter. Unfortunately it is that way for all 32 teams.
6-10  
jeff57 : 9/2/2019 5:05 pm : link
8-8  
Gman11 : 9/2/2019 5:06 pm : link
offense will be good. Defense will not.
i think we are 2-4 after the first 6 games  
mphbullet36 : 9/2/2019 5:06 pm : link
that is when DJ should take over for Eli. After that its pretty tough to predict with a rookie QB. I'll go 6-10 if you put a gun to my head
RE: 8-8..  
AcidTest : 9/2/2019 5:07 pm : link
Agreed.
I predict a 500 record  
Simms11 : 9/2/2019 5:08 pm : link
However, if injuries strike, we may be in for another 5 win season. Work in progress. The team is in dire need of a dynamic LBer or two and more quality depth in front 7. On offense, we need better depth along the Oline and a dynamic #1 WR. I think we’re pretty solid everywhere else. STs needs a dynamic PR. I would have liked to see Golden in there, but he got injured. Hopefully Peppers can give us something in the PR department. Lastly, punter could be upgraded.

If DJ is the real McCoy, then this team can be pretty solid next year with the additions that I mentioned above and with growth and development this year, we could start to make some noise in the Division and Conference next year, IMO.
I'm going with the OP  
Marty866b : 9/2/2019 5:09 pm : link
6-10. The defense has the potential to be the worst in the league. No depth on the d-line, possibly the worst starting unit at linebacker and question marks in the secondary. Offensively, most of our wideouts are players you normally would find on the waiver wire. Except for the o-lineman,one can argue that we had better talent at every position going into last season.
5-11  
fkap : 9/2/2019 5:10 pm : link
We don't have the defense to match a low scoring ground game.
8-8  
Trainmaster : 9/2/2019 5:12 pm : link
plus or minus 2.

With some good luck on injuries and bounces of the ball; 10-6.

With some bad luck on injuries and bounces of the ball; 6-10.

I'd be very surprised with better than 10-6 or worse than 6-10.
8-8. It would be fantastic if they go 9-7.  
Blue21 : 9/2/2019 5:19 pm : link
9 or 10 wins  
MarkT : 9/2/2019 5:19 pm : link
Win some close, lose some close. Eli has a good year. Barkley off the charts. We will surprise some.
"Did we give up when the Germans bombed pearl harbor"?  
EJJ : 9/2/2019 5:21 pm : link
No! Starting with a stunning ass stomping of "The Boys" in Dallas The Giants led by Saquon Barkley will roll to a 9-7 or 10-6 record good for at least a wild card birth.
Answer is the same for the fifth thread  
section125 : 9/2/2019 5:21 pm : link
on the same topic, 8-8.
I think the offense will be better than people think  
Mike from SI : 9/2/2019 5:29 pm : link
and the defense will be downright terrible. Gonna bet some overs this year lol.
I think  
jvm52106 : 9/2/2019 5:29 pm : link
we will surprise this year. We have a favorable schedule and if things bounce right we could sneak our way into the playoffs. I say 8-8 this year though.
7 -9  
Chris in San Diego : 9/2/2019 5:30 pm : link
The O will be pretty good, but on D Dexter and Xman will need to learn how to play the pro game, along with the dbs. Our Lb corp is just weak.
5-11  
Mike in Boston : 9/2/2019 5:30 pm : link
We are at best, about as good as last year.
I would bet the Giants finish 8 - 8. The are no better than a middle  
SterlingArcher : 9/2/2019 5:47 pm : link
of the pack team. Their WR's scare nobody, is the defense at a point where they can defend a 2 point lead in the 4th quarter? That is a huge question. DeSean Jackson and Jason Witten are back in the division, those guys are Giant killers!
A lot depends on this defense and Im not convinced  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/2/2019 5:47 pm : link
6 - 10.
8-8...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/2/2019 5:58 pm : link
Honestly, I just want to be watching meaningful Giants football come Columbus Day weekend. My sanity & liver need the Giants to become at least respectable again.
9-7  
WillVAB : 9/2/2019 5:59 pm : link
I see 8 games vs bad teams and 8 games vs tough teams. The optimist in me says the Giants take care of business vs the bad teams and steal a few vs the tough teams.
RE: 9-7  
mphbullet36 : 9/2/2019 6:11 pm : link
unfortunately until the team proves otherwise, teams look us as one of the bad teams on there schedule as well.
I am stumped  
Simms : 9/2/2019 6:12 pm : link
Always hope for a good start to the season.
First it s the NFL and no team takes  
joeinpa : 9/2/2019 6:14 pm : link
Another lightly. Secondly, using preseason as any kind of barometer to regular season success or failure seems like folly.

I enter every season on the optimistic side, but two straight terrible seasons and several losing seasons since 11, makes it difficult to be overly optimistic.

Never-the -less, My prediction is we will feel better about this team at season s end than we have for quite some time.
6-10  
beatrixkiddo : 9/2/2019 6:37 pm : link
We have zero proven ability to rush the passer, our secondary is entirely new (minus Jenkins), our LBer unit hasn’t really been improved, and our DL is still a work in progress. I think this Defense will be fine stopping the run with this front early in games but I see offenses wearing us down and taking over at the end of games.

We don’t have an offense that can score at will, we have shit at The WR position, I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone outside of Shepard is replaced next year in that unit. It looks to be one of the worst in the league. Barkley and Engram our our only 2 explosive threats on offense, I expect defenses will find ways to minimize the damage they do to get to advantageous leads when they get the ball.

I’m optimistic that we will get to see Eli one last time with a decent OL which looks to finally be stabilized for the most part. Hope he shows us he can still play in this league with protection and it gets him a contract somewhere else next year, but ultimately I still want to see Jones at some point this year take the reigns. 2020 and beyond is about making sure he is the guy, and that this team can be built up around him and Saquon.

While I am pessimistic of the record. I am more optimistic than in years past that we are trending in the right direction, and I want to see this team start growing together now that we are getting some true pieces to build this team around. I am looking forward to seeing what young guys may step up and become the next leaders of this team, Barkley, Carter?, Hill?, Baker? Jones?
10-6  
GiantsUA : 9/2/2019 6:45 pm : link
RE: Honestly, after watching this team in the preseason  
mavric : 9/2/2019 6:45 pm : link
I'm too tired to type out a novella so I'll just point out that this is exactly my gut feeling as well. Well stated!
5-11  
George : 9/2/2019 6:53 pm : link
But 2020 will be a different story
19-0  
mattlawson : 9/2/2019 6:54 pm : link
RE: 5-11  
mphbullet36 : 9/2/2019 7:00 pm : link
agreed the goal for this year in my opinion is to get DJ seasoned for 2020 and have some of our young defensive player step up.

I still think we are one more draft and FA class(should have a ton of money next year) to make this a playoff team.
5-11  
RickJames : 9/2/2019 7:06 pm : link
Could increase to 7-9.

I fear we are too thin everywhere this year.
10-6  
PatersonPlank : 9/2/2019 7:09 pm : link
Danny Kanell : 9/2/2019 7:14 pm : link
I think we are gonna surprise people. I also think the schedule is as favorable as I can ever remember.

9-7
Anything but a playoff season would be a disaster if  
Junior22 : 9/2/2019 7:21 pm : link
Eli plays all year and miss playoffs
I rather win 5 games if Jones is learning the last 9 games then 8 and 8 no playoffs just to see eli out there doing what he has done for last 8 seasons.
With no linebacking/edge talent.....  
thrunthrublue : 9/2/2019 7:25 pm : link
Magic 8 ball answer is pointing at enduring tons of opposing offenses converting back breaking third down pass conversions, leading to our defense tiring, giving up long drive points......team needs fast cover/disrupting linebackers and pass pressuring edge rushers, the type of draft talent best acquired after a 5 -11 record.
RE: 5-11  
Mike in Boston : 9/2/2019 7:26 pm : link
They have so many young players, I could see anywhere from 2 to 8 wins. I'd be very happy to be proved unduly pessimistic though
6-10  
noro9 : 9/2/2019 8:04 pm : link
5-11  
larryflower37 : 9/2/2019 8:17 pm : link
At best 7-9.
Defense is really young and has zero proven pass rushers and will be in the bottom 3rd of the league
what compounds it is that the offense is no longer explosive and is heavy ball control.
I see a lot of blow outs in out future.

Bast chance is this defense matures quickly and all these kids reach their potential, other wise is will be ugly.
4-6 wins  
The_Boss : 9/2/2019 8:28 pm : link
Roster still stinks.
6-10  
greek13 : 9/2/2019 8:29 pm : link
7-9 maybe - playoff quality offense - bottom of list defense - need another
Year for that side of the ball
6-10  
giantstock : 9/2/2019 8:44 pm : link
As a few said on here. Hopeful for 2020. That's the year potentially we can be terrific if Jones is the real deal and we draft well and get a few key FA's.

Just build something good around Barkley and if Jones is the real deal-- -- look out for future.
I don't think we did this  
Bill in UT : 9/2/2019 9:03 pm : link
yesterday, so obviously it's time to do it again today. The couple of changes in the guys who won't dress that we made this week definitely require a recalculation of our record for this year.
I think 5-11 like last year  
arniefez : 9/2/2019 9:21 pm : link
but 2-14 would be better. Until the Giants have impact defensive players they're going to stink and the games will be brutal to watch with a dead home crowd. The higher they draft the better chance they have of getting some defensive players who will change everything.
Remember when we used to have a pass rush?  
Mike from SI : 9/2/2019 9:22 pm : link
Those days were fun.
11-5  
jestersdead : 9/2/2019 9:34 pm : link
with a loss in the NFC Championship game
7 to 9 wins  
Torrag : 9/2/2019 9:42 pm : link
Jones plays sometime in November.
RE: RE: 9-7  
WillVAB : 9/2/2019 9:50 pm : link
The Giants had a brutal schedule to start the year last year. They were fairly competitive despite a trash OL and played decent football the second half.

I think they’re a better team this year with a much softer schedule. Does the pass rush suck? Yep, but it did last year as well. At least we have some horses in the secondary.

The OL should be better than it was the last 6 games or so last year and worlds better than it was the first 8 games.

I think this is a solid, underrated football team capable of making the playoffs if things break right.
6-8 wins  
Giants86 : 9/2/2019 10:24 pm : link
Schedule not too difficult. We just have too many holes still....
The head coach  
thrunthrublue : 9/2/2019 10:59 pm : link
Has a track record of delivering high draft picks.......expect more of the same, sadly.
....  
Micko : 9/2/2019 11:10 pm : link
16-0 until the data suggests otherwise.
11-5 Dream Season - Super Bowl Champions NY Giants!!  
geelabee : 9/2/2019 11:16 pm : link
OL Top 5 NFL

Defense young and improving through season finishing 15th overall...

Giants win the East...Beat Seahawks in the conference championship to force a rematch with the Pats in Super Bowl LIV...

NY Giants 2020 SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!! Eli gets his 3rd ring and decides to retire on top...
9-7  
Johnny5 : 9/2/2019 11:16 pm : link
For me.
16-0  
Scyber : 12:04 am : link
Same as we predict every night Pinky.
RE: 9-7  
montanagiant : 12:20 am : link
I'm with Johnny
9-7
Maybe a 500 team  
Bluesbreaker : 12:32 am : link
which wouldn't be horrible if we go 6-10 or worse
I think your looking at the coach very closely ..
7 wins or more is expected . Again it all depends if
we are competitive and not getting blown out
Dallas Minnesota Patriots Philadelphia are potential
double digit losses . I think those are games that
will show where we are at .
6-10  
Vanzetti : 4:36 am : link
But it would not surprise me if they were better than that

I feel like this season is difficult to gauge. One interesting thing is to see how Eli responds to having DJ around. Eli is highly competitive. Could help him raise his game
7 - 9, or sneak an 8 - 8 or 9 - 7  
Angus : 5:11 am : link
The offense should be better just because Eli will be more comfortable. Unfortunately, Eli will still have bonehead games/plays that lose games.

The defense is not ready. I expect a number of breakdowns early in the season - receivers running free. We saw it a couple of times in the pre-season. I hope they improve as the season wears on.

On paper (definitely a bit of a crapshoot these days), the schedule is easier. They were not as good as their schedule indicated last year - a number of wins were against backup QBs. But they did not really get blown out too many times either.

I believe they are headed in the right direction - getting better in the trenches and I like the coaches demeanor.
10-6  
weeg in the bronx : 6:32 am : link
We start off 4-0
8-8  
trueblueinpw : 6:53 am : link
Feels better than it looks, not a losing season, not a winning one either.
We're in for a lot of high scoring games...  
M.S. : 6:58 am : link

7-9.
11 and 5  
fireitup77 : 7:14 am : link
And a playoff win.
9-7  
TheMick7 : 7:14 am : link
6-10  
JonC : 7:52 am : link
Weaker at WR, still weak at LB, and a ton of young parts on defense that need time to learn and develop under live bullets. If they get some bounces their way and they get ahead of schedule, perhaps their chemistry can push for 8 wins. But, this roster's weaknesses remain post-trades.
9-7  
Ryan in Albany : 8:01 am : link
RE: 6-10  
Les in TO : 8:03 am : link
this though on the downside risk I can easily see this devolving to 4-12. Culture is important. So is talent.
RE: RE: 6-10  
JonC : 8:08 am : link
It's going to be interesting ... on paper, we're clearly less talented at WR and the offense is going to need the RBs to contribute in the passing game to take some pressure off Shep and EE. The new parts for the pass rush are not impressing at all, and it's not solely about the lack of sacks. There's a distinct lack of athletic ability and instincts in the LB unit. It's going to expose the inexperience of the young DBs. Etc.
7-9: Secondary Too New and Flawed  
Percy : 10:11 am : link
To expect more. Eli likely will continue to be ineffective in the red zone.
6-10  
Joey in VA : 10:17 am : link
Or 7-9. We have Tae Davis and a 300 year old FS starting on a bad defense that got much younger and less experienced. We are going to get torched by a lot of teams on defense, I don't see the nasty sorts you need to be a force on D. We need Patches O'Houlihan to toughen these wimps up a bit.
6-10  
Greg from LI : 10:35 am : link
Defense might be really, really bad. OL still mediocre at best, weak WRs.
6-10  
HugeS : 11:04 am : link
I think this team will be scrappier and play some highly touted teams very hard but defense is extremely young with no proven pass rush/huge holes in the second level and coaching staff has yet to prove they’re capable of making the necessary in game adjustments to win close tough games. They’ll lose a handful of heartbreakers and be on the wrong side of 8-8. It won’t be an out and out dumpster fire like McAdoo’s last season. The players like and play hard for Shurmur. Gettleman has done a lot to shore up the offensive line and infuse the team with young promising talent even if his ability to manage the cap or find quality free agents has been suspect at best. Ultimately though there will be more questions about Shurmur’s competence as a head coach and more questions about Gettleman’s ability to run an NFL franchise.
RE: 6-10  
Percy : 11:33 am : link
Liked "300 year old FS starting." Chuckling is good for your health, you know.

































9-7  
Bill L : 11:34 am : link
maybe sneak into the Wild Card game
prediction  
giantfan2000 : 11:42 am : link
5 -11
another sucky year
Eli FINALLY rides off into sunset ..
coach and GM get one more year
8-8  
rich in DC : 11:42 am : link
Schedule easy in the beginning, rough in the end. That will be too much for a young team that will have a LOT of players hitting the "rookie wall" late in the season.

Good enough to build upon, not good enough for playoffs.
RE: 7-9  
Mike in Long Beach : 11:54 am : link
Yep. One of the worst front 7s in the league. 6-10 to 8-8 range.
