What’s Your Prediction for the Giants 2019-20 Season?

Looking at the schedule, and the current 53 man roster, I think this team finishes 6-10. I also expect to see Daniel Jones eventually replace Eli before the season ends, and we enter the offf-season with him as our new #1.
Honestly, after watching this team in the preseason
I think they are going to be scrappy and very much in the mix this year.
I'm not saying Super Bowl or Playoffs, but this is not a team that other ball clubs will take lightly.
I think they will finish up somewhere between 7-9 and 9-7, and be in the post-season hunt all year.
i think thats a bit overly optimistic. Rarely does preseason carry over and we legit didn't play against any starting offense outside of maybe a qtr of the bengals game. I just have a hard time seeing the defense stopping any decent offense.
+1 .... Definitely seems to be an energy on this team that I have not seen in a long time. They seem to like each other, play for each other, and root for each other. Scrappy is a good word. Still a young(?) team though. 8-8 ... 9-7 tops.
However, if injuries strike, we may be in for another 5 win season. Work in progress. The team is in dire need of a dynamic LBer or two and more quality depth in front 7. On offense, we need better depth along the Oline and a dynamic #1 WR. I think we’re pretty solid everywhere else. STs needs a dynamic PR. I would have liked to see Golden in there, but he got injured. Hopefully Peppers can give us something in the PR department. Lastly, punter could be upgraded.
If DJ is the real McCoy, then this team can be pretty solid next year with the additions that I mentioned above and with growth and development this year, we could start to make some noise in the Division and Conference next year, IMO.
6-10. The defense has the potential to be the worst in the league. No depth on the d-line, possibly the worst starting unit at linebacker and question marks in the secondary. Offensively, most of our wideouts are players you normally would find on the waiver wire. Except for the o-lineman,one can argue that we had better talent at every position going into last season.
of the pack team. Their WR's scare nobody, is the defense at a point where they can defend a 2 point lead in the 4th quarter? That is a huge question. DeSean Jackson and Jason Witten are back in the division, those guys are Giant killers!
A lot depends on this defense and Im not convinced
We have zero proven ability to rush the passer, our secondary is entirely new (minus Jenkins), our LBer unit hasn’t really been improved, and our DL is still a work in progress. I think this Defense will be fine stopping the run with this front early in games but I see offenses wearing us down and taking over at the end of games.
We don’t have an offense that can score at will, we have shit at The WR position, I wouldn’t be surprised if everyone outside of Shepard is replaced next year in that unit. It looks to be one of the worst in the league. Barkley and Engram our our only 2 explosive threats on offense, I expect defenses will find ways to minimize the damage they do to get to advantageous leads when they get the ball.
I’m optimistic that we will get to see Eli one last time with a decent OL which looks to finally be stabilized for the most part. Hope he shows us he can still play in this league with protection and it gets him a contract somewhere else next year, but ultimately I still want to see Jones at some point this year take the reigns. 2020 and beyond is about making sure he is the guy, and that this team can be built up around him and Saquon.
While I am pessimistic of the record. I am more optimistic than in years past that we are trending in the right direction, and I want to see this team start growing together now that we are getting some true pieces to build this team around. I am looking forward to seeing what young guys may step up and become the next leaders of this team, Barkley, Carter?, Hill?, Baker? Jones?
Magic 8 ball answer is pointing at enduring tons of opposing offenses converting back breaking third down pass conversions, leading to our defense tiring, giving up long drive points......team needs fast cover/disrupting linebackers and pass pressuring edge rushers, the type of draft talent best acquired after a 5 -11 record.
At best 7-9.
Defense is really young and has zero proven pass rushers and will be in the bottom 3rd of the league
what compounds it is that the offense is no longer explosive and is heavy ball control.
I see a lot of blow outs in out future.
Bast chance is this defense matures quickly and all these kids reach their potential, other wise is will be ugly.
but 2-14 would be better. Until the Giants have impact defensive players they're going to stink and the games will be brutal to watch with a dead home crowd. The higher they draft the better chance they have of getting some defensive players who will change everything.
which wouldn't be horrible if we go 6-10 or worse
I think your looking at the coach very closely ..
7 wins or more is expected . Again it all depends if
we are competitive and not getting blown out
Dallas Minnesota Patriots Philadelphia are potential
double digit losses . I think those are games that
will show where we are at .
The offense should be better just because Eli will be more comfortable. Unfortunately, Eli will still have bonehead games/plays that lose games.
The defense is not ready. I expect a number of breakdowns early in the season - receivers running free. We saw it a couple of times in the pre-season. I hope they improve as the season wears on.
On paper (definitely a bit of a crapshoot these days), the schedule is easier. They were not as good as their schedule indicated last year - a number of wins were against backup QBs. But they did not really get blown out too many times either.
I believe they are headed in the right direction - getting better in the trenches and I like the coaches demeanor.
Weaker at WR, still weak at LB, and a ton of young parts on defense that need time to learn and develop under live bullets. If they get some bounces their way and they get ahead of schedule, perhaps their chemistry can push for 8 wins. But, this roster's weaknesses remain post-trades.
Weaker at WR, still weak at LB, and a ton of young parts on defense that need time to learn and develop under live bullets. If they get some bounces their way and they get ahead of schedule, perhaps their chemistry can push for 8 wins. But, this roster's weaknesses remain post-trades.
this though on the downside risk I can easily see this devolving to 4-12. Culture is important. So is talent.
Weaker at WR, still weak at LB, and a ton of young parts on defense that need time to learn and develop under live bullets. If they get some bounces their way and they get ahead of schedule, perhaps their chemistry can push for 8 wins. But, this roster's weaknesses remain post-trades.
this though on the downside risk I can easily see this devolving to 4-12. Culture is important. So is talent.
It's going to be interesting ... on paper, we're clearly less talented at WR and the offense is going to need the RBs to contribute in the passing game to take some pressure off Shep and EE. The new parts for the pass rush are not impressing at all, and it's not solely about the lack of sacks. There's a distinct lack of athletic ability and instincts in the LB unit. It's going to expose the inexperience of the young DBs. Etc.
Or 7-9. We have Tae Davis and a 300 year old FS starting on a bad defense that got much younger and less experienced. We are going to get torched by a lot of teams on defense, I don't see the nasty sorts you need to be a force on D. We need Patches O'Houlihan to toughen these wimps up a bit.
I think this team will be scrappier and play some highly touted teams very hard but defense is extremely young with no proven pass rush/huge holes in the second level and coaching staff has yet to prove they’re capable of making the necessary in game adjustments to win close tough games. They’ll lose a handful of heartbreakers and be on the wrong side of 8-8. It won’t be an out and out dumpster fire like McAdoo’s last season. The players like and play hard for Shurmur. Gettleman has done a lot to shore up the offensive line and infuse the team with young promising talent even if his ability to manage the cap or find quality free agents has been suspect at best. Ultimately though there will be more questions about Shurmur’s competence as a head coach and more questions about Gettleman’s ability to run an NFL franchise.
Or 7-9. We have Tae Davis and a 300 year old FS starting on a bad defense that got much younger and less experienced. We are going to get torched by a lot of teams on defense, I don't see the nasty sorts you need to be a force on D. We need Patches O'Houlihan to toughen these wimps up a bit.
Liked "300 year old FS starting." Chuckling is good for your health, you know.
Yep. One of the worst front 7s in the league. 6-10 to 8-8 range.
Agreed.
If DJ is the real McCoy, then this team can be pretty solid next year with the additions that I mentioned above and with growth and development this year, we could start to make some noise in the Division and Conference next year, IMO.
With some good luck on injuries and bounces of the ball; 10-6.
With some bad luck on injuries and bounces of the ball; 6-10.
I'd be very surprised with better than 10-6 or worse than 6-10.
unfortunately until the team proves otherwise, teams look us as one of the bad teams on there schedule as well.
I enter every season on the optimistic side, but two straight terrible seasons and several losing seasons since 11, makes it difficult to be overly optimistic.
Never-the -less, My prediction is we will feel better about this team at season s end than we have for quite some time.
I'm too tired to type out a novella so I'll just point out that this is exactly my gut feeling as well. Well stated!
agreed the goal for this year in my opinion is to get DJ seasoned for 2020 and have some of our young defensive player step up.
I still think we are one more draft and FA class(should have a ton of money next year) to make this a playoff team.
I fear we are too thin everywhere this year.
9-7
I rather win 5 games if Jones is learning the last 9 games then 8 and 8 no playoffs just to see eli out there doing what he has done for last 8 seasons.
They have so many young players, I could see anywhere from 2 to 8 wins. I'd be very happy to be proved unduly pessimistic though
Year for that side of the ball
Just build something good around Barkley and if Jones is the real deal-- -- look out for future.
I see 8 games vs bad teams and 8 games vs tough teams. The optimist in me says the Giants take care of business vs the bad teams and steal a few vs the tough teams.
unfortunately until the team proves otherwise, teams look us as one of the bad teams on there schedule as well.
The Giants had a brutal schedule to start the year last year. They were fairly competitive despite a trash OL and played decent football the second half.
I think they’re a better team this year with a much softer schedule. Does the pass rush suck? Yep, but it did last year as well. At least we have some horses in the secondary.
The OL should be better than it was the last 6 games or so last year and worlds better than it was the first 8 games.
I think this is a solid, underrated football team capable of making the playoffs if things break right.
Defense young and improving through season finishing 15th overall...
Giants win the East...Beat Seahawks in the conference championship to force a rematch with the Pats in Super Bowl LIV...
NY Giants 2020 SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!! Eli gets his 3rd ring and decides to retire on top...
I'm with Johnny
9-7
I feel like this season is difficult to gauge. One interesting thing is to see how Eli responds to having DJ around. Eli is highly competitive. Could help him raise his game
7-9.
It's going to be interesting ... on paper, we're clearly less talented at WR and the offense is going to need the RBs to contribute in the passing game to take some pressure off Shep and EE. The new parts for the pass rush are not impressing at all, and it's not solely about the lack of sacks. There's a distinct lack of athletic ability and instincts in the LB unit. It's going to expose the inexperience of the young DBs. Etc.
Liked "300 year old FS starting." Chuckling is good for your health, you know.
another sucky year
Eli FINALLY rides off into sunset ..
coach and GM get one more year
Good enough to build upon, not good enough for playoffs.
Yep. One of the worst front 7s in the league. 6-10 to 8-8 range.