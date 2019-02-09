Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
What do you envision Eli doing after retires?

Jolly Blue Giant : 9/2/2019 8:43 pm
I can't really see him as a TV personality....Do you think he would go into coaching? He seems like a guy that needs to be around football, so I don't really see him fading into obscurity....
Antique Salesman?  
Mike from SI : 9/2/2019 8:44 pm : link
I think he probably stays in football in some capacity.
i could  
FranchiseQB : 9/2/2019 8:44 pm : link
see him hawking used cars. Maybe he deals Horse Tranquilizers at the club to guidos who want to lay a city girl.

he will do commercials like his brother  
gtt350 : 9/2/2019 8:45 pm : link
they are making a fortune
actually....  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9/2/2019 8:45 pm : link
Id love to hear Eli and Peyton in the booth together for a game. That would be interesting.
RE: he will do commercials like his brother  
Blue21 : 9/2/2019 8:46 pm : link
In comment 14556093 gtt350 said:
Quote:
they are making a fortune


Was just going to say the same thing.
I agree that I don't really see him as a tv guy.  
Mad Mike : 9/2/2019 8:46 pm : link
Probably youth stuff, which he seems to be involved in already. Cut's passing camp as long as that goes on, maybe his own youth or high school program.
RE: RE: he will do commercials like his brother  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9/2/2019 8:47 pm : link
In comment 14556098 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14556093 gtt350 said:


Quote:


they are making a fortune


I don't think Eli has the same draw as Peyton as far as commercials go.
Was just going to say the same thing.
he doesn't but they can pair them together  
gtt350 : 9/2/2019 8:49 pm : link
.
let's face it Eli is a bit of a doofus  
gtt350 : 9/2/2019 8:50 pm : link
some of his commercials were terrible ( the stare down) but he will get work as if he needs it.
MNF  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9/2/2019 8:51 pm : link
Eli, Peyton, and Cooper
Eli is a pretty funny guy & obviously knows his football.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/2/2019 8:54 pm : link
I think he'd be great on TV, if that's what he wants to do.
Sleeping in on Sundays  
The_Boss : 9/2/2019 8:56 pm : link
-
I can see Eli as a color man but not a talking head.  
Ivan15 : 9/2/2019 8:59 pm : link
He won’t want a TV job.

Maybe the Mannings buy a team.
Future coach of NYG  
flycatcher : 9/2/2019 9:00 pm : link
OC or maybe even head coach, ala Alex Webster. I could see Mara and Tisch trying to keep him in the organization.
RE: Eli is a pretty funny guy & obviously knows his football.  
Hsilwek92 : 9/2/2019 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14556111 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think he'd be great on TV, if that's what he wants to do.


If he retires, I think he retreats for a while and, pops up here and there. But, if he and Peyton hook up, all bets are off.
Commercials  
ron mexico : 9/2/2019 9:02 pm : link
Charity work
Speaking engagements

Stay busy doing lots of little things. Mostly spend time with family
I think he’s going to attend a lot of school activities with his kids  
Ben in Tampa : 9/2/2019 9:02 pm : link
And spend a lot of time on the beach.
i see  
uther99 : 9/2/2019 9:04 pm : link
He could buy and captain the Time Bandit on Deadliest catch  
gtt350 : 9/2/2019 9:04 pm : link
.
He’ll  
Les in TO : 9/2/2019 9:04 pm : link
Probably spend more time with his family, maybe do some media work in the pros or college
RE: MNF  
bw in dc : 9/2/2019 9:06 pm : link
In comment 14556109 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Eli, Peyton, and Cooper


I would tune it for that. Pretty interesting idea...
RE: actually....  
NephilimGiants : 9/2/2019 9:18 pm : link
In comment 14556094 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Id love to hear Eli and Peyton in the booth together for a game. That would be interesting.


It will be like listening to Be is and Butthead
RE: RE: MNF  
Chip : 9/2/2019 9:22 pm : link
In comment 14556129 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14556109 Jolly Blue Giant said:


gets rid of Booger. which would be appropriate Quote:


Eli, Peyton, and Cooper



I would tune it for that. Pretty interesting idea...
Getting rid of Booger  
Chip : 9/2/2019 9:22 pm : link
Would be appropriate and just
Being  
section125 : 9/2/2019 9:24 pm : link
rich and enjoying it.
Shakespearean actor  
superspynyg : 9/2/2019 9:32 pm : link
He would make a great hamlet.
.  
pjcas18 : 9/2/2019 9:32 pm : link
Spend time with his wife and daughters  
kinard : 9/2/2019 9:41 pm : link
and do a book tour after ending his career with back-to-back Super Bowl wins
Uber driver  
Vanzetti : 9/2/2019 9:49 pm : link
Hoboken area
Breakdancer  
Jersey Heel : 9/2/2019 10:08 pm : link
In the next Breakin’ movie
I think he will go radio silent for a year or two  
bradshaw44 : 9/2/2019 10:13 pm : link
And come back to football via the pregame show. I could see him doing college game day pregame actually.
Whitiling On A Porch  
MojoEd : 9/2/2019 10:34 pm : link
Maybe taking up the banjo and performing impromptu duets with passers by.
back to being a football cop  
GiantSteps : 9/2/2019 10:59 pm : link
that shit rules
I see him focusing on  
Gregorio : 9/2/2019 11:07 pm : link
his children. I could also see him involved with an expanded Manning Passing Academy.
Peyton has or is part of a company  
ChaChing : 9/2/2019 11:22 pm : link
that provides big name lecturers. Some yrs back our company retreat was outrageous...had him & coach K come give us separate talks (among many other things, what a trip!). Peyton about leading & influencing people, K about culture, which was AWESOME as he did so relating to his experience as coach of USA Bball. General point he said was as opposed to college kids, these guys knew what to do & how to lead, so he had THEM take a much bigger voice in the team. So we saw cut ups of them (LeBron, Melo, CP3, PG13 and so on) talking to the camera about what makes a great team, how to lead etc...which was what they were shown before running on to the court b4 the games. I'd be surprised if Eli doesn't jump in on that as well

Surely there's a ton of other options they'll have, but this was one I randomly came across 1st hand. The link isn't the company name I recall (it was PeyDirt or something like that), but same idea

AthleteSpeakers.Com - ( New Window )
He's a wine aficionado.  
81_Great_Dane : 9/2/2019 11:47 pm : link
Maybe buys a vineyard or two and goes into the fine wine business. If he wants to stay in the area there are opportunities on Long Island, upstate New York and Connecticut. Probably more I don't know about.
1. Leave town. 2. Long vacation. 3. Travel. 4. Move to  
Marty in Albany : 12:27 am : link
New Orleans, or some such place in the South.
RE: 1. Leave town. 2. Long vacation. 3. Travel. 4. Move to  
81_Great_Dane : 12:34 am : link
In comment 14556220 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
New Orleans, or some such place in the South.
I don't think he'll be so quick to move. He's put down roots in the area. But what do I know?
Politics, work with NGO's.  
TC : 1:21 am : link
.
Whatever he wants  
.McL. : 4:19 am : link
.
RE: I can see Eli as a color man but not a talking head.  
BlueLou'sBack : 4:57 am : link
In comment 14556114 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
He won’t want a TV job.

Maybe the Mannings buy a team.


I can imagine Eli and Peyton buying the Browns, and then trading Odell to Arizona or Miami, whichever franchise looks more hapless, hopeless and clueless.

And less in the news.
RE: He's a wine aficionado.  
BlueLou'sBack : 5:01 am : link
In comment 14556214 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Maybe buys a vineyard or two and goes into the fine wine business. If he wants to stay in the area there are opportunities on Long Island, upstate New York and Connecticut. Probably more I don't know about.


No wine afficionado with Manning's money bothers with an East coast winery. California, France, or Italy maybe..
What Will Eli Manning do When He Retires?  
Jim in NH : 6:03 am : link
I don't know, but I hope it's soon.
Make more ads...  
M.S. : 6:25 am : link

...make more millions.
What do you mean retire?  
Jimmy Googs : 6:26 am : link


sincerely,
John Mara

He Could Become a Dealer of...  
Jim in Tampa : 6:46 am : link
NFL Game-worn apparel.

;>)

I actually see him doing commercials, charity work and the Manning QB camp. If he gets involved in TV I think it will be on the regional level, such as an in-studio talking head for SEC football.
Whatever it is, I don't see him in the public eye.  
j_rud : 7:28 am : link
I could be wrong but he just strikes me as a guy who will be happy to have cameras/media out of his life.
Hopefully, spend much of his newfound free time  
mfsd : 9:16 am : link
posting on BBI
I'll play  
KeoweeFan : 9:18 am : link
No one has mentioned a front office position.
Don't see him out front as an owner (like Jones, Mara) but part ownership and a key position would seem to fit him.
He won't need the money but it allows him to keep his hand in.
They may not be interested, but the  
Marty in Albany : 9:25 am : link
Manning family might have enough money to
purchase a controlling interest in a football team.
RE: Hopefully, spend much of his newfound free time  
Mike from Ohio : 10:11 am : link
In comment 14556338 mfsd said:
Quote:
posting on BBI


Haha! That would be great. I could see him creating a handle and starting a bunch of Eli bashing threads and just sitting back and watching the lunacy while he counts his money, shines his rings, and laughs.
RE: RE: He's a wine aficionado.  
BMac : 10:13 am : link
In comment 14556237 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14556214 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


Maybe buys a vineyard or two and goes into the fine wine business. If he wants to stay in the area there are opportunities on Long Island, upstate New York and Connecticut. Probably more I don't know about.



No wine afficionado with Manning's money bothers with an East coast winery. California, France, or Italy maybe..


The Finger Lakes region produces some of the finest German-style wines outside of Germany.
He strikes me as the kind of guy  
Dnew15 : 10:55 am : link
that, if he doesn't have a steady routine and career, could get mixed up in the wrong crowd.
Drugs, crime, gangs...all serious problems Eli needs to watch out for.
RE: Hopefully, spend much of his newfound free time  
Mad Mike : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14556338 mfsd said:
Quote:
posting on BBI

Curt Schilling used to post on a yankees board. (I assume Red Sox boards too).
RE: RE: Hopefully, spend much of his newfound free time  
gmenatlarge : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14556553 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 14556338 mfsd said:


Quote:


posting on BBI


Curt Schilling used to post on a yankees board. (I assume Red Sox boards too).


Schilling is a huge douche!
Interpretive dance, I'd guess  
Greg from LI : 12:52 pm : link
.
RE: He strikes me as the kind of guy  
ChaChing : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14556537 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
that, if he doesn't have a steady routine and career, could get mixed up in the wrong crowd.
Drugs, crime, gangs...all serious problems Eli needs to watch out for.

LOL

He's gonna need a fall guy
RE: RE: He strikes me as the kind of guy  
BMac : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 14556812 ChaChing said:
Quote:
In comment 14556537 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


that, if he doesn't have a steady routine and career, could get mixed up in the wrong crowd.
Drugs, crime, gangs...all serious problems Eli needs to watch out for.


LOL

He's gonna need a fall guy


Cooper or Peyton, no doubt.
