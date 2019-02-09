What do you envision Eli doing after retires?

that provides big name lecturers. Some yrs back our company retreat was outrageous...had him & coach K come give us separate talks (among many other things, what a trip!). Peyton about leading & influencing people, K about culture, which was AWESOME as he did so relating to his experience as coach of USA Bball. General point he said was as opposed to college kids, these guys knew what to do & how to lead, so he had THEM take a much bigger voice in the team. So we saw cut ups of them (LeBron, Melo, CP3, PG13 and so on) talking to the camera about what makes a great team, how to lead etc...which was what they were shown before running on to the court b4 the games. I'd be surprised if Eli doesn't jump in on that as well
Surely there's a ton of other options they'll have, but this was one I randomly came across 1st hand. The link isn't the company name I recall (it was PeyDirt or something like that), but same idea
Maybe buys a vineyard or two and goes into the fine wine business. If he wants to stay in the area there are opportunities on Long Island, upstate New York and Connecticut. Probably more I don't know about.
1. Leave town. 2. Long vacation. 3. Travel. 4. Move to
No wine afficionado with Manning's money bothers with an East coast winery. California, France, or Italy maybe..
No one has mentioned a front office position.
Don't see him out front as an owner (like Jones, Mara) but part ownership and a key position would seem to fit him.
He won't need the money but it allows him to keep his hand in.
Haha! That would be great. I could see him creating a handle and starting a bunch of Eli bashing threads and just sitting back and watching the lunacy while he counts his money, shines his rings, and laughs.
The Finger Lakes region produces some of the finest German-style wines outside of Germany.
that, if he doesn't have a steady routine and career, could get mixed up in the wrong crowd.
Drugs, crime, gangs...all serious problems Eli needs to watch out for.
LOL
He's gonna need a fall guy
Cooper or Peyton, no doubt.
Was just going to say the same thing.
Quote:
they are making a fortune
I don't think Eli has the same draw as Peyton as far as commercials go.
Maybe the Mannings buy a team.
If he retires, I think he retreats for a while and, pops up here and there. But, if he and Peyton hook up, all bets are off.
Speaking engagements
Stay busy doing lots of little things. Mostly spend time with family
I would tune it for that. Pretty interesting idea...
It will be like listening to Be is and Butthead
gets rid of Booger. which would be appropriate Quote:
Eli, Peyton, and Cooper
I would tune it for that. Pretty interesting idea...
Surely there's a ton of other options they'll have, but this was one I randomly came across 1st hand. The link isn't the company name I recall (it was PeyDirt or something like that), but same idea
AthleteSpeakers.Com - ( New Window )
Maybe the Mannings buy a team.
I can imagine Eli and Peyton buying the Browns, and then trading Odell to Arizona or Miami, whichever franchise looks more hapless, hopeless and clueless.
And less in the news.
...make more millions.
sincerely,
John Mara
;>)
I actually see him doing commercials, charity work and the Manning QB camp. If he gets involved in TV I think it will be on the regional level, such as an in-studio talking head for SEC football.
Don't see him out front as an owner (like Jones, Mara) but part ownership and a key position would seem to fit him.
He won't need the money but it allows him to keep his hand in.
purchase a controlling interest in a football team.
Haha! That would be great. I could see him creating a handle and starting a bunch of Eli bashing threads and just sitting back and watching the lunacy while he counts his money, shines his rings, and laughs.
Quote:
The Finger Lakes region produces some of the finest German-style wines outside of Germany.
Drugs, crime, gangs...all serious problems Eli needs to watch out for.
Curt Schilling used to post on a yankees board. (I assume Red Sox boards too).
Quote:
posting on BBI
Curt Schilling used to post on a yankees board. (I assume Red Sox boards too).
Schilling is a huge douche!
LOL
He's gonna need a fall guy
Quote:
