The Shocking Selection of Daniel Jones

The pick was made and the football world collectively scratched its head in confusion. Daniel Jones? At the sixth pick? With so many great defenders and even Dwayne Haskins still available? What did the Giants see in this guy?



On the season finale of Rookie Orientation, Matt Harmon tries to answer that very question. Why did the New York Giants, who had two picks in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, invest the sixth overall pick in a guy most football prognosticators pegged as a second-round prospect at best? Matt dives into the most talked-about pick of the offseason with Jones' college roommate and Duke teammate Ben Humphreys, as well as Yahoo Sports' Kimberley Martin and Eric Edholm.