The Shocking Selection of Daniel Jones

I don't know if this article has been posted yet (or more correctly - video), but the discussion is around the surprise Daniel Jones has shown in preseason.
It still amazes me the scrutiny this pick is getting. And it continues to show how draft analysts drive the narrative of a player's relative worth, even though their true worth is shown on the field.
|The pick was made and the football world collectively scratched its head in confusion. Daniel Jones? At the sixth pick? With so many great defenders and even Dwayne Haskins still available? What did the Giants see in this guy?
On the season finale of Rookie Orientation, Matt Harmon tries to answer that very question. Why did the New York Giants, who had two picks in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, invest the sixth overall pick in a guy most football prognosticators pegged as a second-round prospect at best? Matt dives into the most talked-about pick of the offseason with Jones' college roommate and Duke teammate Ben Humphreys, as well as Yahoo Sports' Kimberley Martin and Eric Edholm.
There's teh recap - with the prerequisite comment about Haskins still being available. The same Haskins that will likely be "redshirted" this season..... Shocking!!
Given DG’s personality I can see why the negative skew is there particularly when defending analytics and a particular storyline for how the draft should go based on the media’s pre draft research. But the fact is the Giants were hammered on this one every which way ... I’m hoping they get served a big ol shit burger to eat
As such a few points
1 we do not know what coaches/GMs/scouts see in players.
2 These draft experts are wrong most of the time.
3 fans lead with their hearts and don’t know when hidden talent is their.
Plus he has had a real good pre season but he has not played a game yet. We are encouraged that’s all.
Gettleman fits into a bunch of very unpopular demographics these days. Then, to make matters worse, he poked a little fun at analytics and made references to God in passing.
It's the same thing with the Beckham situation. If the majority of fans sided with Odell Beckham vs Eli in the court of public opinion, Gettleman certainly didn't have chance.
Thankfully Gettleman has had the stones to do what needed to be done in both cases.
...invest the sixth overall pick in a guy most football prognosticators pegged as a second-round prospect at best?
MOST draft folks had DJ rated as a first round pick.
He was invited the F-ing draft for Christ sake.
Where is the OUTRAGE for Mahomes. He was a SECOND ROUND guy leading up to the draft. He didn't even attend draft night.
When was there a Beckham vs. Eli dispute to even have a court of public opinion? Or are you just manufacturing that in the same manner that you're criticizing?
Maybe because he isn't a QB, but the biggest reach in the 1st round from the analysts rankings was the Raiders pick of Clelan Ferrell. Yet, you aren't seeing a whole lot of questioning of it
This known as spiking the football at the 50 yard line. Only time will tell which was the right choice.
For a portion of Giants fans and national media types, the reaction was not as much caused by who was selected, but by who made the selection.
When was there a Beckham vs. Eli dispute to even have a court of public opinion? Or are you just manufacturing that in the same manner that you're criticizing?
They never had a "dispute" but there were a few popular narratives during the Beckham/Eli years together that propped up Beckham at the expense of Eli.
Teams take chances. Looks like the Giants 'reached', but if they don't take him at 6, he's gone by 17 as someone else would have 'reached' as well.
I'm fine with negative comments - he was rated as bottom of the first round, top of the second, NONE of the critics loved him.
Until he delivers in actual game action, their critiques are arguably valid.
Most Giants’ fans knew very little about DJ (I knew zilch) and bought into media assessments. I was shocked only because of what I read (big mistake).
Given the lack of ethics permeating the country right now, i would not be surprised if some of the talking heads leading up to draft day are paid to go in certain directions; plus the fact many have their own ‘brand’ and ‘reputations’ at stake.
DJ simply lacked all the BS that people find stimulating these days and thankfully DG and the Giants don’t care.
We've gotten to the point of oversaturation of the draft that the people who speak teh loudest or who are given the most airtime are the ones heard. Gil Brandt and others who have liked Jones pre-draft weren't given as much attention. So what happens is you have people like McShay and Kiper dominating the analysis of prospects. And when they are wildly off in their analysis, the player gets dinged for it - all driven by a false narrative.
I'm very excited to have Jones now, back to back exciting first round draft picks who could very well be the nucleus of some very successful giants teams or at least offenses
Teams take chances. Looks like the Giants 'reached', but if they don't take him at 6, he's gone by 17 as someone else would have 'reached' as well.
I'm fine with negative comments - he was rated as bottom of the first round, top of the second, NONE of the critics loved him.
Until he delivers in actual game action, their critiques are arguably valid.
Both have pretty much been debunked. There's little doubt he would have been gone at 17. There's no doubt he would have been gone in round 2.
Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner!!!!!
He then recites each play from the playbook, exactly how he wants it to sound in the huddle..
Talk about paying attention to detail.
The small criticisms noted (lack of ability to improvise, not a rocket arm, didn't protect himself at the NCAA level) seem fair given what we have had the opportunity to see so far.
Not sure what the complaint is here
It's because that community had a 'consensus', and the Giants (and Raiders) went against it. And when that happens, well, that same community of draft followers mocks it relentlessly.
The Raiders were absolutely roasted for taking a guy that a lot of people had as a mid-rounder at #4 overall. I only remembed Smarmy Ralphie not liking it, so I went looking for that tweet and found this article:
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2822087-raiders-pick-clelin-ferrell-no-4-in-2019-nfl-draft-and-twitter-is-stunned
...and that's a guy that went about 20 spots early. A lot of 'experts' had Jones rated far lower.
Not saying they're right to do so - but this isn't a Giants related phenomenon.
But if you pay any attention to what the Giants actually want in a QB Jones basically checks every box. High character, really tall, unquestioned leader, and comes from a program they know and trust.
It's a really good listen -- contextualizes the scenario really well and paints the Giants conviction and prep in a good light.
The small criticisms noted (lack of ability to improvise, not a rocket arm, didn't protect himself at the NCAA level) seem fair given what we have had the opportunity to see so far.
Not sure what the complaint is here
Looking for a complaint is probably the first mistake. Where are the complaints about the segment?
This was posted to show the insight from Jones' former teammate. The other point was to show how the narrative has been that the pick was considered "shocking", and that the draft analysis drives perception - even long after the draft.
When you work so hard to be a contrarian, you miss the fact that not everything is posted to be a scathing indictment. Sometimes things are posted just for information or to see an interesting take.
We've gotten to the point of oversaturation of the draft that the people who speak teh loudest or who are given the most airtime are the ones heard. Gil Brandt and others who have liked Jones pre-draft weren't given as much attention. So what happens is you have people like McShay and Kiper dominating the analysis of prospects. And when they are wildly off in their analysis, the player gets dinged for it - all driven by a false narrative.
There's also a financial imperative that McShay, Kiper, et al be right in their analysis and projections. SO, if they're not, they have to stridently make the case that what happened was unpredictable because it was so wrong. Otherwise, why would anyone pay them for their analyses?
Not much new ground covered but it was good to hear from his former team mate.
The small criticisms noted (lack of ability to improvise, not a rocket arm, didn't protect himself at the NCAA level) seem fair given what we have had the opportunity to see so far.
Not sure what the complaint is here
Looking for a complaint is probably the first mistake. Where are the complaints about the segment?
This was posted to show the insight from Jones' former teammate. The other point was to show how the narrative has been that the pick was considered "shocking", and that the draft analysis drives perception - even long after the draft.
When you work so hard to be a contrarian, you miss the fact that not everything is posted to be a scathing indictment. Sometimes things are posted just for information or to see an interesting take.
You could have done a better job in your presentation.
You seem more focused on the intro text mentioning Haskins than all the positive things mentioned in the segment.
You seem more focused on the intro text mentioning Haskins than all the positive things mentioned in the segment.
I posted verbatim the entirety of the text introducing the podcast on the link. Nothing more - nothing less.
But that dimness sure is shining bright today!
MOST draft folks had DJ rated as a first round pick.
He was invited the F-ing draft for Christ sake.
Where is the OUTRAGE for Mahomes. He was a SECOND ROUND guy leading up to the draft. He didn't even attend draft night.
There was no outrage on Mahomes because he had extraordinary plus skills and a few members of Jints Central wanted to trade for him.
I suggest you go to Youtube and watch Mahomes highlights at TexTech. If you can't see first round physical skills than you really can't see.
You seem more focused on the intro text mentioning Haskins than all the positive things mentioned in the segment.
I posted verbatim the entirety of the text introducing the podcast on the link. Nothing more - nothing less.
But that dimness sure is shining bright today!
Just saying you could have done a nice lead in, noting all the things you found interesting in the segment.
Just some constructive criticism, enjoy your day!
That's probably the best lesson for fans. There are so many voices out there now, and so many of them don't have the knowledge or skills to evaluate football talent.
If you want a better guess as to who the Giants will pick, there are precious few voices out there. That's probably a good thing -- in previous years seems like lots of people knew because the Giants told people.
Teams take chances. Looks like the Giants 'reached', but if they don't take him at 6, he's gone by 17 as someone else would have 'reached' as well.
I'm fine with negative comments - he was rated as bottom of the first round, top of the second, NONE of the critics loved him.
Until he delivers in actual game action, their critiques are arguably valid.
This is spot on. All of sudden everyone is forgetting that Jones had a career at Duke that produced modest results. It seems people are using preseason games to completely erase that.
I'm sure Jones looked great at Duke in their batting practices as well... ;)
The popular narrative was that Jones was a reach. Maybe right or maybe wrong. Early returns are very good, but no final verdict has been issued as the guy has not stepped on a field for a regular season snap. Those expecting a bunch of mea culpas are making the same kind of hasty, ill informed conclusions as the people they are criticizing.
The jury is out. The critics owe nobody an apology and neither do the Giants. The choice is done. Move on.
Not to open an old can of worms but Jacoby Brissett signs for 2 years 30 million
I guess it will be between 5-10 games and the Colts are battling for first place in division when you will start eating crow
harkening back to the draft assessment of Daniel Jones? Draft analysts are paid to give their opinions. Their opinions will be on the money in some cases and wrong in others. But that doesn't mean all they should do is him and haw and qualify everything they say. Nobody would read anything about the draft if every evaluation boiled down to "this guy may be good, but maybe he won't be. time will tell."
The popular narrative was that Jones was a reach. Maybe right or maybe wrong. Early returns are very good, but no final verdict has been issued as the guy has not stepped on a field for a regular season snap. Those expecting a bunch of mea culpas are making the same kind of hasty, ill informed conclusions as the people they are criticizing.
The jury is out. The critics owe nobody an apology and neither do the Giants. The choice is done. Move on.
They frame it as a "Shock" that Jones can look good. And the critics never apologize - even if they are proven wrong, which is part of the problem with sports coverage today. Everyone has a loud mouth because they know they'll never have to own up to terrible analysis. Hell, they see skip Bayless get a show and realize that they can even look and sound like a complete moron and get rewarded.
A far cry from a HoF'er.....
Just imagine for a second though that this is any other team. A team that has spent the last few seasons not being able to get out of its own way in terms of losing, dysfunction and head-scratching moves and that team, in desperate need of a young qb to breathe some life back into the organization, shocks everyone by using a high first round pick to draft a qb that is not considered to be an elite prospect. From the outside looking in, what would you think about the likelihood of success for that qb? I bet anything you'd be rolling your eyes thinking "my god, that team is a mess." That is what the Giants are dealing with right now. That does not mean that this perception is correct, but all the outrage by Giants fans directed towards the fact that this sentiment exists at all is silly. Of course this is what everyone else thinks.
If DG is right and Jones is the goods, then he is a genius and everyone will eventually have no choice but to acknowledge that. If DG is wrong, then he will the go the way of countless other NFL gms who came before him who spend the rest of their days as a punchline.
The popular narrative was that Jones was a reach. Maybe right or maybe wrong. Early returns are very good, but no final verdict has been issued as the guy has not stepped on a field for a regular season snap. Those expecting a bunch of mea culpas are making the same kind of hasty, ill informed conclusions as the people they are criticizing.
The jury is out. The critics owe nobody an apology and neither do the Giants. The choice is done. Move on.
Opinions are fine, but if you think innocent opinions are what was thrown around ten seconds after the pick then I totally disagree. It seemed to me and maybe I'm unintentionally exaggerating, that you had fans and supposedly educated analysts make final judgements on decision when all of the facts weren't in and probably won't be for sometime.
There is a similarity as well to anyone calling Jones a successful pick already. More information will come in and maybe some we had no idea about.
But more importantly, college record is not indicative of squat. See Elway, Unitas and one of the young studs from the last couple years - had losing records in college. From what I've read, Mayfield might've had a losing record if he hadn't transferred.
Just imagine for a second though that this is any other team. A team that has spent the last few seasons not being able to get out of its own way in terms of losing, dysfunction and head-scratching moves and that team, in desperate need of a young qb to breathe some life back into the organization, shocks everyone by using a high first round pick to draft a qb that is not considered to be an elite prospect. From the outside looking in, what would you think about the likelihood of success for that qb? I bet anything you'd be rolling your eyes thinking "my god, that team is a mess." That is what the Giants are dealing with right now. That does not mean that this perception is correct, but all the outrage by Giants fans directed towards the fact that this sentiment exists at all is silly. Of course this is what everyone else thinks.
If DG is right and Jones is the goods, then he is a genius and everyone will eventually have no choice but to acknowledge that. If DG is wrong, then he will the go the way of countless other NFL gms who came before him who spend the rest of their days as a punchline.
Then why was the reaction to Arizona's drafting of Murray nearly a polar opposite?
They are an organization that drafted a QB last year and got lesser return for him this year. They hired a coach with a lackluster record in college and drafted a QB #1 that has serious questions about his size and durability.
That is another team that hasn't been able to get out of their own way for the past few years and just spent another top 5 pick on a QB in back to back years.
We've gotten to the point of oversaturation of the draft that the people who speak teh loudest or who are given the most airtime are the ones heard. Gil Brandt and others who have liked Jones pre-draft weren't given as much attention. So what happens is you have people like McShay and Kiper dominating the analysis of prospects. And when they are wildly off in their analysis, the player gets dinged for it - all driven by a false narrative.
Preach dude. And to be so caught up in your own bullshit analysis to lash out at the Giants (and Jones) like we saw is very sad. Even after the experts have spoken and the process has played out for real, they can't accept reality.
And while few ever admit mistakes in judgment - media and the rest of society - nobody should be admitting they were wrong yet. The time to conclude on whether Jones was worth the #6 pick will be after a couple years of him starting NFL games that matter, not after a single preseason.
I love what I have seen out of Jones so far which is all that matters to me. Whether he should have been the #6 pick, the #17 pick or a Round 2 pick is meaningless as a fan. I'm just not sure why this is a topic that has multiple threads everyday. Nobody - the critics or the Giants - have been proven correct or incorrect.
I'm an optimist though, and as soon as Bob Papa mentioned that Denver traded out of the 10th spot right after we picked DJ (I don't care what Elway says; of course he's not going to admit it, but it's pretty obvious they wanted DJ) and then I read very favorable comments by people I respect like Gil Brandt and saw some college highlights, I started to accept it pretty quickly.
Then I saw the precise ball placement in preseason and I was all splat in my pants.
That's why the podcast is covering the "Shocking Selection of Daniel Jones".
People really shouldn't take them seriously, at all.
And unfortunately, it's not just the sports media.
I first heard his name as a potential 1st rounder around late Oct./Nov. I admit, I didn't know him at the time. But, bis name vot regular mention along with Haskins and Murray for months leading up to the draft. He was rarely (never?l mentioned as a 2nd rounder in my recollection.
Because evaluating every pick as "hmmm...could be good. could be bad" would be boring as hell. People are paid to have opinions. This is entertainment, and people want draft opinions before and after the draft. Just look at how many pre and post draft threads there are on BBI.
Are you f*king kidding me?! We're talking future FRANCHISE QB! Teams trade multiple picks to put themselves into position to draft one! We didn't have to do anything! Just pick him! Value and BPA (based on college) go out the window when you're talking QB.
If he's our franchise QB for 12-15 years, will anyone in their right mind say that #6 was too HIGH?! It's beyond stupid. Sorry.
Why make judgments about something that more than likely has a lot more information to come? Especially draft people who should know by now how the draft works in regards to the results of a draft class.
Because evaluating every pick as "hmmm...could be good. could be bad" would be boring as hell. People are paid to have opinions. This is entertainment, and people want draft opinions before and after the draft. Just look at how many pre and post draft threads there are on BBI.
Do people not know how to communicate an opinion without making it "matter of fact"?
I'm not sure what you mean by making it a matter of fact? The pick was surprising to many. I don't think that is really questionable. I guess I haven't seen examples of opinions being given as fact other than to say it was shocking or a reach, which are both opinions.
Just imagine for a second though that this is any other team. A team that has spent the last few seasons not being able to get out of its own way in terms of losing, dysfunction and head-scratching moves and that team, in desperate need of a young qb to breathe some life back into the organization, shocks everyone by using a high first round pick to draft a qb that is not considered to be an elite prospect. From the outside looking in, what would you think about the likelihood of success for that qb? I bet anything you'd be rolling your eyes thinking "my god, that team is a mess." That is what the Giants are dealing with right now. That does not mean that this perception is correct, but all the outrage by Giants fans directed towards the fact that this sentiment exists at all is silly. Of course this is what everyone else thinks.
If DG is right and Jones is the goods, then he is a genius and everyone will eventually have no choice but to acknowledge that. If DG is wrong, then he will the go the way of countless other NFL gms who came before him who spend the rest of their days as a punchline.
While it may have been against the consensus of media who cover the draft, it was NOT against the consensus of NFL people. Sy repeatedly said leading up to the draft that Jones' stock was much higher among front offices than the media. The problem with the media is that a heard mentality takes over. What they think (with a few exceptions) of Jones or DG is irrelevant to me. I'm not going to judge a pick based on the media's reactions because history shows they are often more right than wrong. Nevermind the fact that I think there is a NY media bias against DG because he doesn't "play nice" with them
It's the NY market so the Giants have a big red bullseye on their ass.
So why weren't they shit on for taking Baker Mayfield? They received the benefit of the doubt.
Agree with Mike above, this obsession that everybody is solely against DG, DJ and everything-NY Giants is...what's the word I am looking for....oh, ponderous.
"anti-analytics, anti-stats, anti-consensus GM picks a guaranteed bust QB we've never heard of at 6 instead of a guaranteed pass rusher like Josh Allen so they can win now" may as well have been the headline.
So when Gettleman went against the consensus of this group there's a mad rush to pile on and criticize because of course the analysts must be right and they're wrong.
Now they're in a difficult position and are going to have to wiggle out of it if he's good. Just watch, the narrative will be "I never thought he was going to be bad it's just that the Giants could have had him at 17 so they reached."
The Giants are never going to get a lot of recognition because of the way they run their team (too old school). Especially when the recent track record doesn't do anything to discredit the thinking. In their minds, I'm sure, this selection just fits in with all that -more of the same.
The matter of fact pertains to the opinions that the giants were basically fools for taking a player that would have been there at 17.
One professional analyst said Jones future would be a backup or an adequate starter. These critics aren't foolish enough to guarantee a player was a bad pick, but when they communicate their opinion in a way that makes the giants look like fools they are inserting fact into their opinions.
Agree with Mike above, this obsession that everybody is solely against DG, DJ and everything-NY Giants is...what's the word I am looking for....oh, ponderous.
Nearly all that strong commentary has been laced with caveats not used with any of the other QB draft picks on their preseason play.
Then why was the reaction to Arizona's drafting of Murray nearly a polar opposite?
They are an organization that drafted a QB last year and got lesser return for him this year. They hired a coach with a lackluster record in college and drafted a QB #1 that has serious questions about his size and durability.
That is another team that hasn't been able to get out of their own way for the past few years and just spent another top 5 pick on a QB in back to back years.
I think there was a lot pre-draft criticism about Steve Keim's decision to hire Kingsbury and trade Rosen.
And Murray's size was an endless topic all the way up to draft day. Remember the drama around the results of his height measurement at the Combine? When the fake results were announced some in the media acted like the Apollo 11 landed safely on the moon. That Murray was close to Russell Wilson. Therefore, he could ride the roller coaster!
However, there were still others who questioned if the fake 5'10" was going to be good enough to be effective in the NFL.
But at least Murray had this going for him - an absolute elite arm, top end quickness and speed, and he was a prolific winner. Furthermore, and I wasn't one of the buyers, but I think he did help to allay some concerns with his second half against Alabama.
commentary and media coverage throughout the entire spring and preseason on how he has looked. The podcast was an informative take I thought and a good listen.
Agree with Mike above, this obsession that everybody is solely against DG, DJ and everything-NY Giants is...what's the word I am looking for....oh, ponderous.
Nearly all that strong commentary has been laced with caveats not used with any of the other QB draft picks on their preseason play.
Come on...its like you're trying to get yourself into a frenzy.
I don't do frenzy. It was a dispassionate clarification to your dismissive post, so as to provide context for other readers who might not be wise enough to skip over it.
He worked hard to get the word ponderous in though.
Color me shocked...
Warn everybody...The Bad Press Is Coming! The Bad Press Is Coming
He worked hard to get the word ponderous in though.
Color me shocked...
As i note it didn't take you long to call somebody a contrarian either.
Shocked I tell u...
1. It is almost always difficult to go against “the conventional wisdom” in anything.
2. If DG is right, than remember what George Young said about football genius, “If he’s a genius, sure hope he’d be doing something more important than football”
3. Shurmer and giant FO are going to have the hardest controversy for football teams to handle, a qb controversy. Critical that it be handled correctly, although it is almost impossible.
4. Giants will have a mediocre or worse than mediocre record, regardless of qb. It’s more a matter of which qb will lose less than who will win more. Past the day i think of those great Eli awakenings in 4th quarter.
5. DG is rebuilding with his scouting department in a very positive direction.
6. the major question is the Head Coach the right one for the job. It all depends on this question. He maybe right for bringing Daniel Jones along, but i’m not sure of how right he is for the rest of the HC role. We’ll see this season
Just an observation. I could be wrong.
Its OK though, we don't all have to be interested in the same things.
I'm an optimist though, and as soon as Bob Papa mentioned that Denver traded out of the 10th spot right after we picked DJ (I don't care what Elway says; of course he's not going to admit it, but it's pretty obvious they wanted DJ) and then I read very favorable comments by people I respect like Gil Brandt and saw some college highlights, I started to accept it pretty quickly.
Then I saw the precise ball placement in preseason and I was all splat in my pants.
It's a complete bald faced lie to say Drew fucking Lock was your top QB prospect.
It is light turning a bright light on the dim
That's a complete disaster, but not a peep from the so called experts.
Just an observation. I could be wrong.
Its OK though, we don't all have to be interested in the same things.
I think it's good to be held accountable for what we say (me included of course). If I make a claim that is presenting a conclusion clearly before a conclusion is visible then I need to be held responsible. At some point in life I made the decision that I learn better through experience or actions than advice.
The fool makes mistakes through actions, while the wise learn from advice. I'm the fool, but there is hope for me yet! I'm beginning to see the value of advice rather than learning the hard way. Still a long ways to go though!
was universally panned was because it went against a consensus among people in the NFL and people who cover the NFL that Daniel Jones was not an elite talent. As Giants fans we can hope that the small world of people who shape public opinion about a draft prospect were stuck in a feedback loop on this one constantly reinforcing and amplifying their own negative view of Jones. This is certainly possible and it would not be the first time. However, a few good preseason games and rave reviews from Jones' best friend are not exactly proof positive that the consensus was wrong at this point.
Just imagine for a second though that this is any other team. A team that has spent the last few seasons not being able to get out of its own way in terms of losing, dysfunction and head-scratching moves and that team, in desperate need of a young qb to breathe some life back into the organization, shocks everyone by using a high first round pick to draft a qb that is not considered to be an elite prospect. From the outside looking in, what would you think about the likelihood of success for that qb? I bet anything you'd be rolling your eyes thinking "my god, that team is a mess." That is what the Giants are dealing with right now. That does not mean that this perception is correct, but all the outrage by Giants fans directed towards the fact that this sentiment exists at all is silly. Of course this is what everyone else thinks.
If DG is right and Jones is the goods, then he is a genius and everyone will eventually have no choice but to acknowledge that. If DG is wrong, then he will the go the way of countless other NFL gms who came before him who spend the rest of their days as a punchline.
Then why was the reaction to Arizona's drafting of Murray nearly a polar opposite?
They are an organization that drafted a QB last year and got lesser return for him this year. They hired a coach with a lackluster record in college and drafted a QB #1 that has serious questions about his size and durability.
That is another team that hasn't been able to get out of their own way for the past few years and just spent another top 5 pick on a QB in back to back years.
The Murray pick was not "shocking" because everyone knew for months before the draft that they were going to take him. Murray's physical attributes and deficiencies are perfectly clear for all to see and you either buy into the the fact that he can succeed with a unique skill set or you do not. I personally don't love the Murray pick and would not be shocked in the slightest if it was a bust - but I understand it.
Despite protests to the contrary here, I still think the Daniel Jones pick is difficult to understand. Maybe because his physical tools are more prototypical, it is difficult to see why the Giants view Jones as a special talent worthy of a high first round pick when guys like Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Haskins were not. Also, DG has never done a good of explaining why Daniel Jones is his guy and not any of these other guys he could have taken, continuously falling back on his impression of a few snaps at the Senior Bowl and "intangibles" (answers that are easily mocked in an age of sophisticated data analytics). The answer "because we liked him, now trust us!" might be enough for some die hard Giants fans, but why should that suffice for anyone else?
So why weren't they shit on for taking Baker Mayfield? They received the benefit of the doubt.
I don't think taking Baker Mayfield was quite the same shock as the Daniel Jones selection. Mayfield put up a huge body of work at Oklahoma that no one could second-guess. He also had / has a certain game-day bravado, swagger that the media jumped all over (in a good way).
But if you pay any attention to what the Giants actually want in a QB Jones basically checks every box. High character, really tall, unquestioned leader, and comes from a program they know and trust.
It's a really good listen -- contextualizes the scenario really well and paints the Giants conviction and prep in a good light.
I hate to say it but I hope the Giants look for more than that and look at actual skill.
As i note it didn't take you long to call somebody a contrarian either.
It is light turning a bright light on the dim
yes, i know you have your shiny list of favorites...
Spending back to back top picks on a QB is a huge waste, especially considering one is not even on the roster anymore. That is a franchise killing mistake.
That's a complete disaster, but not a peep from the so called experts.
It'll be a complete disaster if Murray busts.
in the media than on the football field.
Just an observation. I could be wrong.
Its OK though, we don't all have to be interested in the same things.
I think it's good to be held accountable for what we say (me included of course). If I make a claim that is presenting a conclusion clearly before a conclusion is visible then I need to be held responsible. At some point in life I made the decision that I learn better through experience or actions than advice.
The fool makes mistakes through actions, while the wise learn from advice. I'm the fool, but there is hope for me yet! I'm beginning to see the value of advice rather than learning the hard way. Still a long ways to go though!
Holding people on this board accountable is a game I can get behind.
But you don't really get a two way dialog with the media, even if you have the ability and desire to tweet at them.
Then why was the reaction to Arizona's drafting of Murray nearly a polar opposite?
They are an organization that drafted a QB last year and got lesser return for him this year. They hired a coach with a lackluster record in college and drafted a QB #1 that has serious questions about his size and durability.
That is another team that hasn't been able to get out of their own way for the past few years and just spent another top 5 pick on a QB in back to back years.
The Murray pick was not "shocking" because everyone knew for months before the draft that they were going to take him. Murray's physical attributes and deficiencies are perfectly clear for all to see and you either buy into the the fact that he can succeed with a unique skill set or you do not. I personally don't love the Murray pick and would not be shocked in the slightest if it was a bust - but I understand it.
Despite protests to the contrary here, I still think the Daniel Jones pick is difficult to understand. Maybe because his physical tools are more prototypical, it is difficult to see why the Giants view Jones as a special talent worthy of a high first round pick when guys like Darnold, Rosen, Allen and Haskins were not. Also, DG has never done a good of explaining why Daniel Jones is his guy and not any of these other guys he could have taken, continuously falling back on his impression of a few snaps at the Senior Bowl and "intangibles" (answers that are easily mocked in an age of sophisticated data analytics). The answer "because we liked him, now trust us!" might be enough for some die hard Giants fans, but why should that suffice for anyone else?
The Jones vs Haskins thing is pretty self-evident. And as far as those other guys, it's not about them in the least. I guarantee you that if D. Jones was in last year's draft, the Giants are still taking Saquon. So, Darnold et al are irrelevant wrt D. Jones.
It'll be a complete disaster if Murray busts.
Is that true? I thought they picked Aikman and Walsh in the same year.
What makes you so sure?
So you think that even if there was a quarterback in last years draft class who the Giants believed to be a franchise quarterback, they still would have taken a running back instead of that franchise quarterback? If that's true, DG should be sent packing today.
I'm pretty open on my stance, I think the network talking heads, amateur draft pundits, and the fans aren't reliable sources of information about the draft.
If you read the serious sports reporters, the serious commentators, and the ex-professionals, it's clear Jones was a viable candidate and likely pick.
What I find super weird is the value some on BBI put on the words of these predictably low quality voices.
If a dope like McShay loved the Jones pick, that would do exactly what for you as a fan?
I guarantee you that if D. Jones was in last year's draft, the Giants are still taking Saquon.
What makes you so sure?
Everything DG has said wrt Saquon. And that would fit with all those people asking why not take Darnold as opposed to D.Jones.
Yeah, that was my recollection. And they got a decent return from the Saints IIRC.
I guarantee you that if D. Jones was in last year's draft, the Giants are still taking Saquon.
What makes you so sure?
Even me, who thinks taking any RB at the top of the draft is absurd, would endorse SB over Jones in that situation.
Now, Jones over Darnold, Rosen, Allen, etc??? That would be a highly combustible situation.
One professional analyst said Jones future would be a backup or an adequate starter. These critics aren't foolish enough to guarantee a player was a bad pick, but when they communicate their opinion in a way that makes the giants look like fools they are inserting fact into their opinions.
I don't understand this so I will stop asking about it. But disagreeing with what the Giants did, or expressing the opinion that they made a bad choice is not inserting fact into anything.
This team has not been winning games the last several years, so they don't get the benefit of the doubt. If Belichick had selected Jones at #6 the narrative would have been vastly different. You tend to defer to people who have a track record of success. Rightly or wrongly, DG and PS have not yet earned that.
For sure,
I got the feeling from some posts on here that voicing an arrogant opinion (Opinions and arrogance don't work together, arrogance signifies that one opinion is above the other. In certain cases one side may have the upper hand simply because that side is more educated on the subject than the other side. Even then I still don't think it's good to use arrogance to trounce the other belief. I tend to struggle with arrogance when my thinking is in auto pilot). Sorry for the long off-road side bar. I wanted to explain my thoughts so that I hopefully wouldn't come off as somehow being immune to my own arrogance.
Continuing from where I initially started in this reply
My view was that some posts seemed to be unhappy with people criticizing those in the media that voiced opinions in a rather certain way. I simply disagreed with that.
Maybe. Gettleman was also waiting in the weeds to pounce on his future prize QB in Rd 4...Kyle Lauletta.
It's impossible to know for sure, but I agree with bill L here.
I also think their change in appetite to draft a QB this year has a lot to do with Eli's standing in the org but that's pure speculation in my part and not backed with anything they have said.
Has Gettleman earned a negative reputation for his draft picks? In my view he hasn't.
What I was saying above is that voicing an opinion in a way that treats the other opinion as lesser is a way of saying "my opinion is obviously right" which to me injects a matter of fact that one is right and the other is wrong.
People argue to support their opinion. That doesn't mean you hate or don't respect someone. It means you disagree. Just because it is a team you cheer for doesn't make it any different.
The goal is not to win the post-draft analysis debate, but to have the last laugh when this guy starts playing. That's why I don't understand why so many are trying to gain ground in the post-draft analysis fight.
fueling the combustible fire I see...
People argue to support their opinion. That doesn't mean you hate or don't respect someone. It means you disagree. Just because it is a team you cheer for doesn't make it any different.
The goal is not to win the post-draft analysis debate, but to have the last laugh when this guy starts playing. That's why I don't understand why so many are trying to gain ground in the post-draft analysis fight.
Did his draft record (or even his W-L record) in Carolina merit more skepticism than for the average GM?
I don't know but wouldn't be surprised if they felt they could get comparable "franchise" QB's in successive drafts. But that the next Barkley would have to be drafted by someone's grandson.
but he has not earned the benefit of the doubt either. Winning gives you the benefit of the doubt and he has not won yet. I like most of the moves DG is making. But it is not hard to understand why people would question some of them.
People argue to support their opinion. That doesn't mean you hate or don't respect someone. It means you disagree. Just because it is a team you cheer for doesn't make it any different.
The goal is not to win the post-draft analysis debate, but to have the last laugh when this guy starts playing. That's why I don't understand why so many are trying to gain ground in the post-draft analysis fight.
Did his draft record (or even his W-L record) in Carolina merit more skepticism than for the average GM?
I don't think it warranted more or less skepticism than an average GM. I'm saying he hasn't shown he is one of the top GMs in the game and therefore getting the benefit of the doubt.
If BB had made this selection the criticism would have been much more muted because of his reputation. That is the point I am trying to make.
The Giants are never going to get a lot of recognition because of the way they run their team (too old school). Especially when the recent track record doesn't do anything to discredit the thinking. In their minds, I'm sure, this selection just fits in with all that -more of the same.
And him playing for Eli's coach didn't help. I think a lot of people (myself included) thought this was a big reason for the pick. A lot of people already felt like the Giants mishandled the Geno Smith thing and should have put Davis Webb there. The Giants are a loyal organization and sometimes you have to wonder how loyal.
Wait, so the Giants believe that Daniel Jones is a franchise quarterback, but you would still endorse them passing on Jones for SB? So you would rather have SB than a franchise quarterback?
Well, yes, SB over Jones in last year's draft. I still don't think it was wise, however, to take SB over Darnold or Rosen.
Now I feel like I need to take a shower after saying that because it goes against the grain of what I believe is the best way to manage the draft. But even with Jones's preseason effort, I am considerably more sold on what Barkley brings to the table than what Jones might.
My working theory is arm talent is a must because the OL supply from the college ranks is as undependable as it's ever been transitioning to the pro game. It's a longer learning curve. So you need QBs to be able to make plays where arm talent can overcome the disruption of a broken pocket. Expecting a clean, happy, consistent pocket is becoming a much bigger ask...
I don't know but wouldn't be surprised if they felt they could get comparable "franchise" QB's in successive drafts. But that the next Barkley would have to be drafted by someone's grandson.
I sincerely hope that is not what happened because I cannot fathom a more flawed approach to rebuilding a roster than "get the running back now, worry about quarterback later." I guess you could argue that there is always some risk when you draft a young qb, even one you believe is a franchise qb, and the fact that SB was nearly risk-free made him more valuable to a new regime in its first draft just looking to do something positive and add someone certain to contribute from Day One. I see the logic, though I disagree with it. However, I don't think that makes comparisons between Jones and last years qb unfair when evaluating DG because he ultimately decided those guys were not worth the risk, but Jones was.
This discussion is so 2018.
So is blind hatred for anything and everything "Jints Central".
You don't think people on the opposite side were declaring Jones a miserable pick that Gettleman should be fired for, or passing on Darnold for Saquon a fireable offense before it played out, or (insert gripe here), just because they don't trust management? Shouldn't management be given the benefit of the doubt for five years as well? Or is it still reasonable to wonder whether Gettleman should have been fired before we even fielded a team under him for one season?
Works both ways.
This discussion is so 2018.
Well, like it or not, the fact that the Giants drafted Jones this year after passing on the quarterbacks last year fuels the narrative that they don't know what they're doing. If Jones is the goods, then last year looks brilliant. If Jones is a bust, then I think you have to look back on what qbs they could have had last year. Building a roster is a multi-year process and the decisions made in each year impact the decisions made in subsequent years.
I don't think real serious NFL people like Gil Brandt think that DG doesn't have a plan. Brandt, among others, called Barkley the best back to come out in a generation and he compared DJ to Peyton Manning.
We also had a Manning with 2 years left on his contract when the once in a generation RB happened to be available at the top of a draft we happened to be at.
I think DG has a plan. And I like it!
Yet, I have not seen that with Haskins or Murray this year, or Darnold/Rosen/Mayfield last year. It is like the media and "experts" out there are trying so hard to prove that they were right, they are nitpicking to the point that they are trying to find flaws in any positive.
Seriously, you really shouldn't give a shit. All that matters is wins and losses on the field, and hopefully some Lombardis along the way.
As far as the media goes, I like the Xs and Os stuff, transactions, player info, along with maybe some of the inner workings of behind the scenes stuff from years gone by (like America's Game).
The Media analysis, meh, who cares. Its all designed to get attention so they can sell you something. Baiting NYers, and satisfying non-NYers, with the anti NY bias is a proven way to get attention... Why give it to them?
This podcast falls into the player information category, it was interesting to hear from the roommate. A firsthand account of things we have heard about Jones being tough and how hard he works.
A lot of what gets spewed in the media gets regurgitated here, too, as definitive or fact.
Go look on Youtube and see the culture of how fans "react".
They feel entitled to act that way because the media fuels them.
"Fuels the narrative" spread by who? A narrative spread by a bunch of talking heads in the media (including retired players) who aren't nearly as knowledgeable as they pretend to be.
I don't think real serious NFL people like Gil Brandt think that DG doesn't have a plan. Brandt, among others, called Barkley the best back to come out in a generation and he compared DJ to Peyton Manning.
We also had a Manning with 2 years left on his contract when the once in a generation RB happened to be available at the top of a draft we happened to be at.
I think DG has a plan. And I like it!
The initial comment on this thread was that the Daniel Jones pick is being unfairly scrutinized. My comment about "fueling the narrative" is directed towards trying to answer why it is that there is so much skepticism about Daniel Jones. I agree that mainstream perception is not necessarily reality.
The "generational" talk about Barkley is beyond tedious at this point. Yes . . . he can run and catch and make big plays - he is not the first running back to do this and he will not be last. If he's still performing at this level 8 to 10 years from now, maybe we can revisit the question whether he is truly something that has never been seen before. Until then, he is high-performing highly-compensated running back whose value is nowhere approaching the value of a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract. This is no way a knock on Barkley - though I am certain some will take it that way.
Britt- yes, there have been encouraging signs. People who are saying "case closed, this is a disaster" are way premature. However, people taking a bow and looking for apologies are also way premature.
Could you articulate a summary of that plan? Not doubting that you are right, or that DG doesn't have one, but you say you like it, and I can't tell from your post what that plan is other than the Giants have the next all time great running back and a potential Peyton Manning behind center?
If the plan is to have the future Peyton Manning (widely considered a generational qb coming out of college) and all time great running back as the primary components of your offensive backfield, I would think every GM would sign-up for that plan.
The initial comment on this thread was that the Daniel Jones pick is being unfairly scrutinized. My comment about "fueling the narrative" is directed towards trying to answer why it is that there is so much skepticism about Daniel Jones. I agree that mainstream perception is not necessarily reality.
The "generational" talk about Barkley is beyond tedious at this point. Yes . . . he can run and catch and make big plays - he is not the first running back to do this and he will not be last. If he's still performing at this level 8 to 10 years from now, maybe we can revisit the question whether he is truly something that has never been seen before. Until then, he is high-performing highly-compensated running back whose value is nowhere approaching the value of a franchise quarterback on a rookie contract. This is no way a knock on Barkley - though I am certain some will take it that way.
Britt- yes, there have been encouraging signs. People who are saying "case closed, this is a disaster" are way premature. However, people taking a bow and looking for apologies are also way premature.
There is much to argue with in your post. But I suppose the part that intrigues me initially and which I would like your elaboration is.."highly compensated".
?
Drafting him that high made him one of the highest RBs in the league at that time. Although since then a few RBs have inked deals paying them 8 figures a year so it probably doesn't hold as true today
What is there to argue? We don't know how Barkley's career will play out, if he plays 10 highly productive years in this league he will be an anomaly at the position.
I think eugibs is saying we don't know yet what he will be, he had a great rookie year, that's all we know. Also, the day Barkley signed his rookie contract, I believe he became a top 5 paid running back in the league. I would call that highly compensated.
Maybe because he isn't a QB, but the biggest reach in the 1st round from the analysts rankings was the Raiders pick of Clelan Ferrell. Yet, you aren't seeing a whole lot of questioning of it
Haskins had a terrific record despite having only 1 season. I figured he needed a year to learn. A lot of folks saw his record and stats and thought very highly of him despite some shortcomings.
I was shocked initially of the DJ pick. Posters like yourself told some sobering DJ stories that did not inspire confidence. Your story about your observations seeing him live made me hope the Giants avoided a guy like that.
After the DJ pick I reverted back to my contention that Shurmur and DG knew FAR more about QB evals than I do. I was surprised and very happy to see DJ do so well in the preseason.
The media folks confirmed another belief of mine: They are about as knowledgeable as an average BBI poster and just as divided.
So, Saquon Barkley is currently the sixth highest paid running back in the NFL with a 2019 cap number of $7.08 million. The highest rb cap number in 2019 is David Johnson at $9.75 million - a different of less than $2 million.
Sam Darnold, drafted on pick later last year, is currently the 24th highest paid qb in the NFL with a cap number of $6.8 million. The highest qb cap number in 2019 is Matt Stafford at just shy of $30 million - a difference of around $23 million.
There is no cap value to have a running back on a rookie contract. There is tremendous cap value to have a quarterback on a rookie contract.
Other than your opinion, can you measure the talent of SB to his peers (in terms of raw statistics on the field) and then quantify that gap and represent it as a numerical value relative to the rest of the league's running backs in terms of compensation?
he's not that well-compensated.
Other than your opinion, can you measure the talent of SB to his peers (in terms of raw statistics on the field) and then quantify that gap and represent it as a numerical value relative to the rest of the league's running backs in terms of compensation?
You can rank him on rushing yards, passing yards, and total yards and pay him according to his ranking.
James Connor had 1470 yards from scrimmage last year with 13Tds. His cap hit was $754,572 and he was drafted in the 3rd round. SB had 2028 yards from scrimmage with 15Tds. His cap hit was $5,671,773? So in effect, the Giants are paying SB $4,917,201 for 600 additional yards and 2 Tds. Is that the value you are looking for? If anything, you could argue the value isn't there relative to his position and his peers. Would you invest your own money based on the return in value relative to the lower investment?
Okay, that's fine. So what you are really saying is the most important indicator of a running back's production is his offensive line, no? That's the entire point of many on BBI posters and why running back is such a devalued position in the NFL. IT'S ALL REALLY DEPENDENT ON YOUR OLINE.
But great RB AND line can do great things.
Kliff Kingsbury started Davis Webb over Patrick Mahomes at TTech lol
Kliff Kingsbury started Davis Webb over Patrick Mahomes at TTech lol
And Lloyd Carr started Drew Henson over Tom Brady.
Your point?