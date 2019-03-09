Let's talk Giants-Cowboys...

i want to believe we can win, but i just dont see it. I also dont understand how dallas is consistently able to lock up players long term. They will extend zeke just in time for our game this weekend and will probably still be able to extend, dak and cooper thats AFTEr they extend collins and j smith. every year it seems, they never have a cap issue.
They will be very tough to beat, us opening with a road loss to dallas is something i am tired of for sure.
Its going to take a great effort by this defense and with their age, inexperience and lack of time playing together, i just dont see it. of course, i will be rooting my ass off and hoping we can get it done.
But ultimately lose to a much more talented Dallas team. The only way to win is time of possession. It's what usually predicates Dak's success on the field.
If they can get out early and win the one-on-one battles while stacking the line, we can overcome our inexperienced defense. I just don't see it though, unless we see a major step back in the Dallas O-line play. Also, I don't think Eli is consistent enough throughout games to get us there.
Yes. Will they win? Not likely. The team has too many new or rookie players to be cohesive. I think it will take three or four games to click on defense, not that they will lose 3 or 4. The oline will be better and Barkley will keep it close. Call this game the 5th pre-season game...
We are definitely going to need some luck to win this one.
Their offensive line looks like its back on its 2016 level. Depending on how Big Dex does we shouldn't get killed on the ground, but Dak is going to have all day to throw against a young secondary/backers, that were constantly screwing up communication.
was the primary reason the Cowboys consistenty defeated the Giants. Yeah, I know he didn't play last year, which may be why the games were close. But now he's come out of retirement to play one more year. For this reason alone, I give us little to no chance to win this game. He just seems to always be open against us.
that the Giants are better than the Cowboys right now in any facet of the game.
Offense, Defense, Special teams - position groups DL, OL, QB, WR, DB, LB - RB is equal if Zeke plays.
Can Shurmer and JB out scheme the Cowboys? That's the only chance they have. The Giants can't go three and out on offense and the Giants defense has to be bend but don't break and try to keep the Cowboys to 3s instead of 7s.
Keep it a one possession game and hope that Eli has a little magic left in this last season...that's got to be the game plan.
At this point in time, I have no clue how much better though. Even without OBJ, our offense should be more productive. Upgrading 2 of 5 positions on the offensive line in addition to skill positions having another year in the system should equal a better offensive season.
Defense is where it gets tricky. On paper, our secondary and defensive line look better. I can't reiterate enough how bad our corners and FS (Riley) were last year. Baker is better than Apple and Bethea is better than Riley. Love and Ballentine add depth we didn't have last year either. What will dictate how well we play is the LB core, including pass rushers. If we can stop the run at the second level and get pressure we're a much better team than last year. If not, we'll be looking at the same results.
With that being said, my gut tells me we win this game. The team is much more "together" than it was a year ago, Dallas will either not have Zeke or will have a limited version, and has seen some drama over the offseason with contracts. This one winds up lower scoring as Dallas tries to control the ball and we rely on some splash plays to win. Calling Giants 23 Cowboys 20.
to stop Dallas from picking up positive yardage on 1st down and that will be very problematic for our defense. Its one thing to get pressure in obvious passing downs as the other team becomes more predictable and pass rushing becomes easier. But, since we struggle rushing tha passer already, multiple play options makes rushing even harder as you tend to send less guys and thus the need for skilled one on one pass rushers becomes so much more important. If we have 2-6 or less a lot, we will be at the mercy of the Boys offense as runs, draws, roll-outs and play action all become absolute killers.
I think offensively we are in far better shape. The Giants can attack in multiple ways with no one player, outside of Barkley, being the key. I think Latimer, Fowler, Engram and Shepard all get shots at making plays and helping the offense.
I think our inability to stop Dallas on 1st down will be the killer unless Dallas turns the ball over.
I hope I am wrong but I see us down/losing by 10 late in the game.
Cow OL while very talented has been dinged and probably has had limited practice time and reps together. The backups are nothing to write home about.
Dallas C Frederick is coming back from a year off due to illness. His ORG linemate Martin has a balky back that has limited his preseason. The OLT Smith also has a balky back and has had very limited practice time preseason.
Both second and third-string TEs for the Boys have also been dinged.
Cole Beasley who always seemed to get Dallas a third-down conversion when they needed it has moved on to Buffalo.
Dallas only has 5 wr's on their 53 man roster. Their speed wr Cooper has been nursing along a case of plantar fasciitis and it is unknown whether that will affect his speed and cutting ability.
Is Reggie Cobb a fit in the Cowboy offense? Will he be as effective as Beasley was?
Does Witten still retain the magic after a season off?
What happens if Dak Prescott twists an ankle or knee? The backup qb situation in Dallas is not pretty.
The Dallas D features a top-notch cb in Jones but he is recovering from injury and has just started to practice. So too the best pass rusher on Dallas Demarcus Lawrence who is slowly recovering from surgery on a labrum.
The other pass-rushing DE that might be scary in normal times Quinn is suspended for this game and Gregory's situation is unknown but he won't be on the field Sunday.
My bottom line - Watch out for Gallo on the Dallas O. Contain Dak on third down. Run right at Lawrence and Jones. Don't turn the ball over and let our FG kicker out kick the Dallas non-entity kicker.
the last few years. BUT here's a couple of points. Elliot will probably play but won't be in game shape. Cooper has a foot issue, hasn't practiced in weeks. Not likely to be near 100%. Who else scares you from their offense? DAK? please! I'm expecting a much more competitive game than most, and if they win, I will not be surprised.
"be that guy"
I'd like our chances better with a more mobile QB and run some read option.
That Dallas defense slows significantly down against the mobile QBs they faced last season b/c they struggled to contain them.
the last few years. BUT here's a couple of points. Elliot will probably play but won't be in game shape. Cooper has a foot issue, hasn't practiced in weeks. Not likely to be near 100%. Who else scares you from their offense? DAK? please! I'm expecting a much more competitive game than most, and if they win, I will not be surprised.
If you read BBI, (2019) Witten is the most fearsome TE to ever play!
Why the hell the Giants always have to start the season vs Cowboys,
will be the key to the game on the offense. Cowboys will be all over Barkley
Jenkins needs to contain Cooper and keep him under raps.
I think the 3-4 can catch the Cowboys Oline off guard.
I think Engram/Barkley are the offensive keys. I think Dallas starts off in more cover-2 and forces us to prove we can run against just a 7 man front, we haven't been able to the last couple seasons. If Barkley can consistently get 4-6 yards and break off a couple big runs (not necessarily 40+ yards, but some 10-15+ gains) then the 'Boys will adjust. That's when Engram needs to take over.
Defensively, the young DL trio (Hill/DT/Lawrence) are key. Need to clog the lanes and get the 'Boys into some 3rd and 6+ situations, particularly if Zeke is out. Contrary to the popular BBI opinion, I think at this point Witten is one of the few TEs are LBs can actually cover.
But I get the concerns, because of the youth on defense. I think the overall talent on defense is better than it was in Week 2 last year, just wonder how much growing pains will cost us versus what is now a veteran offensive unit in Dallas. The upside is the defense looks healthy and and young and they should be flying around. If the Giants are more confident in their coverage ability I expect Bettcher to be more aggressive this year, last year was not the norm for Bettcher he wasn’t nearly as aggressive as he was in Arizona and I think problems at CB and Safety were a big reason why.
On offense it will be interesting to see how the new oline handles the stunts and blitzing that Marinelli used heavily in the week 2 matchup a year ago, they played a huge part in creating negative plays and leading Dallas to a win. Limiting negative plays on offense would be a great start for the oline.
RE: RE: obviously our lines need to play better than
the last few years. BUT here's a couple of points. Elliot will probably play but won't be in game shape. Cooper has a foot issue, hasn't practiced in weeks. Not likely to be near 100%. Who else scares you from their offense? DAK? please! I'm expecting a much more competitive game than most, and if they win, I will not be surprised.
If you read BBI, (2019) Witten is the most fearsome TE to ever play!
Barkley and Eli with the short passing game and running game will control the clock keeping the D off the field and finishing drives with at least field goals.
Bettcher will mix it up on D but blitz frequently manning up with Jack rabbit and all the young, fast DB's . Dak will throw 2 picks at least. Zeke won't be in football shape thus fumbling at least once while not being able to carry a significant work load. Ultimately Zeke pulls a hammy ruining the Cowboys 2019 season!
Final score Giants 30 Cowturds 24
At this point in time, I have no clue how much better though. Even without OBJ, our offense should be more productive. Upgrading 2 of 5 positions on the offensive line in addition to skill positions having another year in the system should equal a better offensive season.
Defense is where it gets tricky. On paper, our secondary and defensive line look better. I can't reiterate enough how bad our corners and FS (Riley) were last year. Baker is better than Apple and Bethea is better than Riley. Love and Ballentine add depth we didn't have last year either. What will dictate how well we play is the LB core, including pass rushers. If we can stop the run at the second level and get pressure we're a much better team than last year. If not, we'll be looking at the same results.
With that being said, my gut tells me we win this game. The team is much more "together" than it was a year ago, Dallas will either not have Zeke or will have a limited version, and has seen some drama over the offseason with contracts. This one winds up lower scoring as Dallas tries to control the ball and we rely on some splash plays to win. Calling Giants 23 Cowboys 20.
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
They should be able to move the ball at will against a pretty terrible defense and Rod Marinelli usually has us handcuffed. I don't see a competitive game at all honestly, they have the horses on offense to really embarrass a young in some places, old in other places and rotten is some places defense. Tae Davis is a starting ILB and we trot out the likes of Kareem Martin, the corpse of Markus Golden and two unproven untested kids in Carter and Ximines. This will get ugly
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
You are right on proof, but if they haven't played you cannot have a history to fall back on. However, if you don't think the personnel are better than last year, then you are not being rational.
But until they play together and get used to trusting each other, while knowing the scheme they will be a bit porous. People are also basing their cohesiveness on the 1st Jets drive.
IMO the only Giant who can win this game is Barkley
In comment 14556696 section125 said:
In comment 14556678 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
You are right on proof, but if they haven't played you cannot have a history to fall back on. However, if you don't think the personnel are better than last year, then you are not being rational.
But until they play together and get used to trusting each other, while knowing the scheme they will be a bit porous. People are also basing their cohesiveness on the 1st Jets drive.
Not rational, OK tell me on this defense who is better than Vernon, Snacks, Collins. I am not saying they were great but you can't tell me we have anything better at this point. They may develop into it, but right now you can't definitively say this defense is better than 2018.
They should be able to move the ball at will against a pretty terrible defense and Rod Marinelli usually has us handcuffed. I don't see a competitive game at all honestly, they have the horses on offense to really embarrass a young in some places, old in other places and rotten is some places defense. Tae Davis is a starting ILB and we trot out the likes of Kareem Martin, the corpse of Markus Golden and two unproven untested kids in Carter and Ximines. This will get ugly
All reasonable points. I think our young defense gets better over the season, but it’s likely asking too much for them to stop the Dallas running game this early. Plus, I can see Dak giving us some fits running around.
Our hope is our offense finds another level. I think we keep it competitive for a while, but I can see a 31-20 type loss ahead.
Late in the game, the Giants up by 2, Dallas gets the ball at their own 25. Somehow, someway, Witten will have at least two third down receptions for a first down. Dallas gets in FG range...and you all know how that story ends.
They should be able to move the ball at will against a pretty terrible defense and Rod Marinelli usually has us handcuffed. I don't see a competitive game at all honestly, they have the horses on offense to really embarrass a young in some places, old in other places and rotten is some places defense. Tae Davis is a starting ILB and we trot out the likes of Kareem Martin, the corpse of Markus Golden and two unproven untested kids in Carter and Ximines. This will get ugly
Are you sure it isn't time for a colorful metaphor?
At this point in time, I have no clue how much better though. Even without OBJ, our offense should be more productive. Upgrading 2 of 5 positions on the offensive line in addition to skill positions having another year in the system should equal a better offensive season.
Defense is where it gets tricky. On paper, our secondary and defensive line look better. I can't reiterate enough how bad our corners and FS (Riley) were last year. Baker is better than Apple and Bethea is better than Riley. Love and Ballentine add depth we didn't have last year either. What will dictate how well we play is the LB core, including pass rushers. If we can stop the run at the second level and get pressure we're a much better team than last year. If not, we'll be looking at the same results.
With that being said, my gut tells me we win this game. The team is much more "together" than it was a year ago, Dallas will either not have Zeke or will have a limited version, and has seen some drama over the offseason with contracts. This one winds up lower scoring as Dallas tries to control the ball and we rely on some splash plays to win. Calling Giants 23 Cowboys 20.
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
Replacing Webb and Riley is a start. Go back and look at the snap counts on defense from week 2 a year ago...it's not pretty.
Barkley and the new line will open eyes. Eli will be efficient, made easier by the running threat, and we control the clock. Dallas get behind and Dak, who isn't that good, can't win from behind when he has to throw. Also remember Amari hasn't played in the preseason either due to injury
Dallas was playing for nothing. Didn't matter. Our O vs their D has looked hopeless. We need to knock them off the ball and run or this game is over before it began. We are not constructed for big comebacks. If they force us into a one dimensional passing offense we will lose badly and the calls for Jones will start so early it will make you sick. BANK ON THAT. Telling you right now, loss to Dallas, the cries for Jones begin. Fair or not, that is what is going to happen. Inevitable.
Not only do the Cowboys and Eagles have superior OL's
away divisional game. To me the Cowboys have two things that really will cause Shurmur (and us) heartburn:
1) Speed/athleticism at linebacker with Smith & Vander Esch to shake down Saquon. SB may break his 65-yard touchdown but you all know we have a better chance of winning if his yards come more consistently and via longer scoring drives.
2) Dak Prescott being able to get by pass rush and us not having good enough Linebackers to stop him from converting easy third downs with feet/arm.
If they can control the game and put some points on the board, they'll be right there.
DAL has a strong offense but they don't score a lot. That is their achilles heel and where Dak ultimately limits them (IMO). Eli may get dinged around but he can make plays downfield. Hold the Cowboys to FG's, a couple of big plays from Eli & Saquon can steal the game.
The 1st half of the 07 Playoff game is the perfect example. Cowboys dominated from a Play to Play basis but the Giants had the big play & quick strike ability.
Barkley & this OLine is a problem. The OLine isn't dominant but they are big and physical and will give Barkley a chance. As a rookie feeling his way through, Barkley almost lead the league in rushing behind last year's OL. That is phenomenal. I don't think any other back in the NFL including Zeke does jack squat behind that line.
Barkley is a vet now and even sleeker, faster & quicker. Let's see if that's enough to single-handedly keep us in games like A.P. in his prime.
RE: Not only do the Cowboys and Eagles have superior OL's
I agree with that on the eagles, I don't agree with that on Dallas. They have an upper echelon player in Dlaw...the other guys? I'm not saying they are bad players, they aren't but their main strength on dline is depth and numbers. There's no player other than Dlaw that as an individual worries me..at all. They don't compare to the Eagles Dline, it's not close.
What makes their defense go is the two linebackers...they are outstanding.
They'll hold up a mirror and show us exactly what kind of team we have. That's been the case the last two years and we should have a very strong idea on what kind of season it's going to be by Sunday Night.
It's 3 - Sean Lee (Giants killer), Vanden Bosch & Jaylen Smith.
That's as good as it gets, and a perfect fit in the Tampa 2.
They've done well keeping their systems in place and getting talent to fit that system.
New offensive system this year. They moved on from Linehan and replaced him with a 30 year old Kellen Moore that is expected to update the Cowboys' offense with more spread elements. If he's half as good as the hype their giving him and that OL returns to form they will have a very explosive offense this year.
It's 3 - Sean Lee (Giants killer), Vanden Bosch & Jaylen Smith.
That's as good as it gets, and a perfect fit in the Tampa 2.
They've done well keeping their systems in place and getting talent to fit that system.
New offensive system this year. They moved on from Linehan and replaced him with a 30 year old Kellen Moore that is expected to update the Cowboys' offense with more spread elements. If he's half as good as the hype their giving him and that OL returns to form they will have a very explosive offense this year.
I just don't see it, that's what Dallas would like of course, but it all centers on Dak becoming something he hasn't shown himself to be. They say they are going to throw down the field more, something they've never done with Dak...they've been a play it safe offense with Dak..opening it up? All relies on Dak. Throwing downfield with accuracy is weakpoint in Dak's game..I'm not sure that's suddenly going to become a strength just because Dallas would like it to be so.
Dallas was playing for nothing. Didn't matter. Our O vs their D has looked hopeless. We need to knock them off the ball and run or this game is over before it began. We are not constructed for big comebacks. If they force us into a one dimensional passing offense we will lose badly and the calls for Jones will start so early it will make you sick. BANK ON THAT. Telling you right now, loss to Dallas, the cries for Jones begin. Fair or not, that is what is going to happen. Inevitable.
And ignore calling the first game "close" it was 20-3 with 1:30 left. The last few years in the games in Dallas we've done next to nothing vs. their D. We won't be competitive vs. them there till that changes (even forgetting about their dominant OL)...
They'll hold up a mirror and show us exactly what kind of team we have. That's been the case the last two years and we should have a very strong idea on what kind of season it's going to be by Sunday Night.
Very true but young teams should improve during the year and the Oline too. I hope Bettcher set the D so they will avoid confusion.
The Cows will and should put their best defenders shadowing Barkley all game or the score will get silly.
Seems to me the NFL has the Giants open the season in Dallas all the damn time.
Dallas oline is pretty beastly and their defense is top 5. Not a big Dak fan myself but he won't have to win this game. Giants will hang in there though and Barkley will have his moments here and there. 27-13 Cowboys. Giants rebound and beat Buffalo at home the next week
I just don't see it, that's what Dallas would like of course, but it all centers on Dak becoming something he hasn't shown himself to be. They say they are going to throw down the field more, something they've never done with Dak...they've been a play it safe offense with Dak..opening it up? All relies on Dak. Throwing downfield with accuracy is weakpoint in Dak's game..I'm not sure that's suddenly going to become a strength just because Dallas would like it to be so.
Those are two big "ifs" so I'm not saying it will happen but they had a top 5 offense with a rookie Dak on the backs of that OL in 2016 with much more pedestrian skill talent. Moving on from Linehan's dated offense was the right move but nobody has any idea on Moore's ability as an OC. He's getting tons of hype but I think a lot of that is the current trend that every offensive coach born while Reagan was in office is the next Sean McVay.
If anything, it'll be the defense that loses this one
Dallas was playing for nothing. Didn't matter. Our O vs their D has looked hopeless. We need to knock them off the ball and run or this game is over before it began. We are not constructed for big comebacks. If they force us into a one dimensional passing offense we will lose badly and the calls for Jones will start so early it will make you sick. BANK ON THAT. Telling you right now, loss to Dallas, the cries for Jones begin. Fair or not, that is what is going to happen. Inevitable.
And ignore calling the first game "close" it was 20-3 with 1:30 left. The last few years in the games in Dallas we've done next to nothing vs. their D. We won't be competitive vs. them there till that changes (even forgetting about their dominant OL)...
It was 20-3 with 1:30 left? How about it was 10-0 in the first quarter(which hinged on one play action deep shot to Tavon Austin..not some methodical drive) and the next two quarters were a 3-3 tie.
Dallas went up to 20 points with 5 minutes left in the game and Giants responded. So most of this game was a 13-3 snoozefest, that was based off the deep shot to Austin.
The biggest difference in the game outside the deep shot to Austin was the Giants being unable to handle Dallas blitzes and stunts, which led to 6 sacks and a forced fumble(leading to a field goal).
The Dallas O runs through Zeke, if he's not playing Dak is a bottom third QB. The Giants are built to stop the run with the big 3 up front. If we cut out the run and limit the play action I think we have a great shot. We have better pass rushers than we had at the start of last season too...not saying much but we had nothing last year.
On O we have to run to set up the play action passing. If we set up the play action it will limit the pass rush and we can get the O going. If we limit the 3 and outs I think we can win this. The key is using SB in the 4th to keep the clock rolling. i see the Giants up by 10 in the 4th and win by 3.
Cowboys are loaded and deep .
They have three tackling machines at LB so it may be
tough sledding for Barkley who is the key to our offense.
We are without a deep threat or an above average WR .
On offense they have maybe the toughest RB in football
with Elliott and Prescott can also do damage running the
ball and dangerous on broken plays .
Home opener at Dallas really a tough match-up
34-13 Dallas !
Now I hope for a win but I just don't see enough in the passing game and I hope I am dead wrong a Giant win
would send shock waves across the league .
I honestly feel like the game is up to our offense
They need to be able to score some touchdowns and sustain drives. If they aren't a threat to score like last year, Prescott can play it safe and Dallas can grind it out. If the offense can be a threat, it puts more pressure on Dak and the Dallas passing game, which I think is what you want.
Late in the game, the Giants up by 2, Dallas gets the ball at their own 25. Somehow, someway, Witten will have at least two third down receptions for a first down. Dallas gets in FG range...and you all know how that story ends.
Don't forget the questionable PI call!
Hoping to not be embarrased. If we had a QB with Eli's
They have the better defense, across the board I think. Maybe a push at DBs, but their front seven is better than ours. On offense, the only position where we are superior is at RB, but those are two potential HoF RBs so thats not giving us much. At QB you can say its a push I think. They got us on the offensive line and WRs.
I have a ton of respect for what Rod Marinelli has done with that defense, even when they had less talent, that defense over-achieved. There hasn't been any major coaching or playbook changes. I imagine Dallas, at home, will be fully ready for us.
With that said, we've improved and division game is anyone's game, especially week one. Someone hide the pen from Elliot and we have a chance. I'm not giving up, but not getting hopes up either. Excited for week 1!
but it will at least be a more talented defense than what we fielded in week 2 or week 17. Vernon didn't play in the first game, and we had more than a few players on the field starting in that game who are NFL backup types.
The Cowboys have an amazing record when they win time of possession and a poor-to-average record when they don't. This is true for many teams, but Cowboys are at both extremes.
Winning time of possession keeps their defense fresh and limits the number of scoring plays that their opponents have. Like the 1990 Giants team, Cowboys believe that they will be more efficient on fewer possession than the other team. Garrett, if you watch the Cowboys "All or Nothing" season on Prime Video, is a pretty poor coach when he has to deviate from this out-physical-the-opponent game plan, but he is consistent with this game plan - there is not much deviation week-to-week.
IMO: the Giants have to use the same strategy - keep the ball away from the Cowboys offense and wear out their defense by winning time of possession. However, they should not aim to out-physical the Cowboys because probably they can't. But they can run lots of plays (more short passes and runs) that end up in converted third downs and points.
An alternate approach is to assume that every play is a 3rd down play and designed to get 10+ yards. Run these plays repeatedly and hope that every 1 out of 3 converts for you and you win time-of-possession that way.
not just against the Cowboys, but in the first month
of the season, how many teams put 9 in the box on D??
I mean when Cody Latimer is your second receiver to start the season...well I have a feeling you will see 9 in the box, early in the season. Stop Barkley, and dare Eli and this receiver corps to beat you?
The Cowboys have an amazing record when they win time of possession and a poor-to-average record when they don't. This is true for many teams, but Cowboys are at both extremes.
Winning time of possession keeps their defense fresh and limits the number of scoring plays that their opponents have. Like the 1990 Giants team, Cowboys believe that they will be more efficient on fewer possession than the other team. Garrett, if you watch the Cowboys "All or Nothing" season on Prime Video, is a pretty poor coach when he has to deviate from this out-physical-the-opponent game plan, but he is consistent with this game plan - there is not much deviation week-to-week.
IMO: the Giants have to use the same strategy - keep the ball away from the Cowboys offense and wear out their defense by winning time of possession. However, they should not aim to out-physical the Cowboys because probably they can't. But they can run lots of plays (more short passes and runs) that end up in converted third downs and points.
An alternate approach is to assume that every play is a 3rd down play and designed to get 10+ yards. Run these plays repeatedly and hope that every 1 out of 3 converts for you and you win time-of-possession that way.
Totally agree, we need to hold on to the football as long as possible. get the run game going.
Biggest key in this game is Dex. If he can be the force we drafted
him for at 17 we have a chance. I don't see a rookie stepping into his first game and going against two of the best in the business and holding his own though. If he does, well we know we have one helluva player. Cowboys by 10.
Don't see them ever getting off the field. The Giant defense will most likely be one of the worst in the league. I think Dak is going to hurt us running the ball as well as passing. Our front seven is going to be dominated. If we don't get a couple of turnovers i see Dallas winning by 14+.
RE: Biggest key in this game is Dex. If he can be the force we drafted
him for at 17 we have a chance. I don't see a rookie stepping into his first game and going against two of the best in the business and holding his own though. If he does, well we know we have one helluva player. Cowboys by 10.
I can't help but wonder if Shurmur handcuffed him in PS, and told him to focus on pushing the pocket, so his pass rushing skills are more of a surprise. I guess we will know soon.
not just against the Cowboys, but in the first month
of the season, how many teams put 9 in the box on D??
I mean when Cody Latimer is your second receiver to start the season...well I have a feeling you will see 9 in the box, early in the season. Stop Barkley, and dare Eli and this receiver corps to beat you?
Offense:
Just an idea from someone who doesn't know many Xs and 0s, but I'd like to see a lot of 2WR, 2TE. Mix up a single back, 2 TE set with Engram split out (31), then Barkley and Engram split out (40).
I'd be interested to see what personnel Dallas puts on the field not knowing how we are going to line up after huddle. Let Eli motion and audible from there.
Ultimately, I think that package keeps our best players on the field.
Defense:
Its the same old story with this defense. Can we cover the middle of the field? Can we put pressure on Dallas? I don't have any answers here.
A year ago you all felt that Jacksonville was poised for greatness.
Things change.
Jax was an abberration the year before. They scored a ton on defense. Defensive tds generally revert closer to the mean. Fournette, pretty much their biggest offensive weapon by a country mile, was beat up all year as well.
Don't see them ever getting off the field. The Giant defense will most likely be one of the worst in the league. I think Dak is going to hurt us running the ball as well as passing. Our front seven is going to be dominated. If we don't get a couple of turnovers i see Dallas winning by 14+.
We should actually be pretty solid against the run, which matches us up well in the division. It just is going to take us a few weeks to get there.
the Cowboys 2nd stringers beat the Giants at MetLife.
Cool story bro. This is 2019 and the team is completely different. And better than last year.
Run the ball with authority, set up the play action for a big hitter.
Don't see any other way to beat them.
They will be very tough to beat, us opening with a road loss to dallas is something i am tired of for sure.
Its going to take a great effort by this defense and with their age, inexperience and lack of time playing together, i just dont see it. of course, i will be rooting my ass off and hoping we can get it done.
Hopefully we will be on the ascension with this current OL and any improvements we can make next year if we need to replace Solder & Remmers.
The play calling on Offense will be huge. Coaching needs to be spot on.
Keeping Dak from killing us with his legs.
Having said that........first week is probably a good time to catch a good Cowboys team. Giants have to play smart and try to control the ball IMO.
Not having Elliott - hopefully - will help us. But how are we going to get to the passer protected by a v good OL and who also can scramble?
Tough matchup.
If they can get out early and win the one-on-one battles while stacking the line, we can overcome our inexperienced defense. I just don't see it though, unless we see a major step back in the Dallas O-line play. Also, I don't think Eli is consistent enough throughout games to get us there.
Offensively who knows how we look.
Jenkins needs to contain Cooper and keep him under raps.
I think the 3-4 can catch the Cowboys Oline off guard.
Can the defense get off the field and avoid 8-minute drives?
If the answer is "yes" to both these questions, then the Giants have a real good chance of coming out with a WIN!
A third question related to the second?
Does our front seven provide any sort of pass rush?
...2017 and 2018, the Giants amassed 70 total fucking yards rushing.
Won't win that way on 2019.
Offense, Defense, Special teams - position groups DL, OL, QB, WR, DB, LB - RB is equal if Zeke plays.
Can Shurmer and JB out scheme the Cowboys? That's the only chance they have. The Giants can't go three and out on offense and the Giants defense has to be bend but don't break and try to keep the Cowboys to 3s instead of 7s.
Keep it a one possession game and hope that Eli has a little magic left in this last season...that's got to be the game plan.
Defense is where it gets tricky. On paper, our secondary and defensive line look better. I can't reiterate enough how bad our corners and FS (Riley) were last year. Baker is better than Apple and Bethea is better than Riley. Love and Ballentine add depth we didn't have last year either. What will dictate how well we play is the LB core, including pass rushers. If we can stop the run at the second level and get pressure we're a much better team than last year. If not, we'll be looking at the same results.
With that being said, my gut tells me we win this game. The team is much more "together" than it was a year ago, Dallas will either not have Zeke or will have a limited version, and has seen some drama over the offseason with contracts. This one winds up lower scoring as Dallas tries to control the ball and we rely on some splash plays to win. Calling Giants 23 Cowboys 20.
I think offensively we are in far better shape. The Giants can attack in multiple ways with no one player, outside of Barkley, being the key. I think Latimer, Fowler, Engram and Shepard all get shots at making plays and helping the offense.
I think our inability to stop Dallas on 1st down will be the killer unless Dallas turns the ball over.
I hope I am wrong but I see us down/losing by 10 late in the game.
Dallas C Frederick is coming back from a year off due to illness. His ORG linemate Martin has a balky back that has limited his preseason. The OLT Smith also has a balky back and has had very limited practice time preseason.
Both second and third-string TEs for the Boys have also been dinged.
Cole Beasley who always seemed to get Dallas a third-down conversion when they needed it has moved on to Buffalo.
Dallas only has 5 wr's on their 53 man roster. Their speed wr Cooper has been nursing along a case of plantar fasciitis and it is unknown whether that will affect his speed and cutting ability.
Is Reggie Cobb a fit in the Cowboy offense? Will he be as effective as Beasley was?
Does Witten still retain the magic after a season off?
What happens if Dak Prescott twists an ankle or knee? The backup qb situation in Dallas is not pretty.
The Dallas D features a top-notch cb in Jones but he is recovering from injury and has just started to practice. So too the best pass rusher on Dallas Demarcus Lawrence who is slowly recovering from surgery on a labrum.
The other pass-rushing DE that might be scary in normal times Quinn is suspended for this game and Gregory's situation is unknown but he won't be on the field Sunday.
My bottom line - Watch out for Gallo on the Dallas O. Contain Dak on third down. Run right at Lawrence and Jones. Don't turn the ball over and let our FG kicker out kick the Dallas non-entity kicker.
Jints win by three points or less!
Just outplay them. Happens all the time.
I'd like our chances better with a more mobile QB and run some read option.
That Dallas defense slows significantly down against the mobile QBs they faced last season b/c they struggled to contain them.
If you read BBI, (2019) Witten is the most fearsome TE to ever play!
Just outplay them. Happens all the time.
EB222... love your gritty optimism. A really strong head coach can get this out of a team; so the question is: Can Pat Shurmur?
...Michael Gallup! We better have this 2nd year guy out of Colorado State covered or big problems!
Jenkins needs to contain Cooper and keep him under raps.
I think the 3-4 can catch the Cowboys Oline off guard.
I think Engram/Barkley are the offensive keys. I think Dallas starts off in more cover-2 and forces us to prove we can run against just a 7 man front, we haven't been able to the last couple seasons. If Barkley can consistently get 4-6 yards and break off a couple big runs (not necessarily 40+ yards, but some 10-15+ gains) then the 'Boys will adjust. That's when Engram needs to take over.
Defensively, the young DL trio (Hill/DT/Lawrence) are key. Need to clog the lanes and get the 'Boys into some 3rd and 6+ situations, particularly if Zeke is out. Contrary to the popular BBI opinion, I think at this point Witten is one of the few TEs are LBs can actually cover.
No doubt. We need some good juju to start turning the tide. I'll open with this masterpiece:
On offense it will be interesting to see how the new oline handles the stunts and blitzing that Marinelli used heavily in the week 2 matchup a year ago, they played a huge part in creating negative plays and leading Dallas to a win. Limiting negative plays on offense would be a great start for the oline.
Quote:
the last few years. BUT here's a couple of points. Elliot will probably play but won't be in game shape. Cooper has a foot issue, hasn't practiced in weeks. Not likely to be near 100%. Who else scares you from their offense? DAK? please! I'm expecting a much more competitive game than most, and if they win, I will not be surprised.
If you read BBI, (2019) Witten is the most fearsome TE to ever play!
Against the giants...HE IS!
Bettcher will mix it up on D but blitz frequently manning up with Jack rabbit and all the young, fast DB's . Dak will throw 2 picks at least. Zeke won't be in football shape thus fumbling at least once while not being able to carry a significant work load. Ultimately Zeke pulls a hammy ruining the Cowboys 2019 season!
Final score Giants 30 Cowturds 24
Defense is where it gets tricky. On paper, our secondary and defensive line look better. I can't reiterate enough how bad our corners and FS (Riley) were last year. Baker is better than Apple and Bethea is better than Riley. Love and Ballentine add depth we didn't have last year either. What will dictate how well we play is the LB core, including pass rushers. If we can stop the run at the second level and get pressure we're a much better team than last year. If not, we'll be looking at the same results.
With that being said, my gut tells me we win this game. The team is much more "together" than it was a year ago, Dallas will either not have Zeke or will have a limited version, and has seen some drama over the offseason with contracts. This one winds up lower scoring as Dallas tries to control the ball and we rely on some splash plays to win. Calling Giants 23 Cowboys 20.
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
Preseason showed us starting D is soft. First team opposing offenses were able to move the ball effectively - particularly the mid-level pass D - I see a lot of 3rd and longs being converted.
On offense - I expect big things from Barkley now with a competent line, and I don't think it matters who the defense is he's facing.
I think it's a close game.
The OL was the biggest problem in this game for the Giants last season. If they can at least be average, I like the Giants' chances on offense.
The D needs to win on first down.
Now we got us a game...now we got us a game...
Remember, it's the NFL, the not for long football league.
Things believed certain in September can be in shambles
by October.
The conventional wisdom seldom holds true.
I pay no homage to the Boys.
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
You are right on proof, but if they haven't played you cannot have a history to fall back on. However, if you don't think the personnel are better than last year, then you are not being rational.
But until they play together and get used to trusting each other, while knowing the scheme they will be a bit porous. People are also basing their cohesiveness on the 1st Jets drive.
Plays have to be made, and who's going to do it?
In comment 14556678 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
You are right on proof, but if they haven't played you cannot have a history to fall back on. However, if you don't think the personnel are better than last year, then you are not being rational.
But until they play together and get used to trusting each other, while knowing the scheme they will be a bit porous. People are also basing their cohesiveness on the 1st Jets drive.
Not rational, OK tell me on this defense who is better than Vernon, Snacks, Collins. I am not saying they were great but you can't tell me we have anything better at this point. They may develop into it, but right now you can't definitively say this defense is better than 2018.
All reasonable points. I think our young defense gets better over the season, but it’s likely asking too much for them to stop the Dallas running game this early. Plus, I can see Dak giving us some fits running around.
Our hope is our offense finds another level. I think we keep it competitive for a while, but I can see a 31-20 type loss ahead.
The whole O works off that built-in delayed action by the QB. Their run plays look like a pass and their pass plays look like possible runs.
You know it's coming, but with that OLine and Zeke it's very tough to stop. We don't have the type of run D we had in 2016 to just stuff the sh#t out of it.
Are you sure it isn't time for a colorful metaphor?
35-21
something like that
28-14 maybe
Quote:
At this point in time, I have no clue how much better though. Even without OBJ, our offense should be more productive. Upgrading 2 of 5 positions on the offensive line in addition to skill positions having another year in the system should equal a better offensive season.
Defense is where it gets tricky. On paper, our secondary and defensive line look better. I can't reiterate enough how bad our corners and FS (Riley) were last year. Baker is better than Apple and Bethea is better than Riley. Love and Ballentine add depth we didn't have last year either. What will dictate how well we play is the LB core, including pass rushers. If we can stop the run at the second level and get pressure we're a much better team than last year. If not, we'll be looking at the same results.
With that being said, my gut tells me we win this game. The team is much more "together" than it was a year ago, Dallas will either not have Zeke or will have a limited version, and has seen some drama over the offseason with contracts. This one winds up lower scoring as Dallas tries to control the ball and we rely on some splash plays to win. Calling Giants 23 Cowboys 20.
Other than OL I don't see where the giants are demonstrably better than last year, none of the players on this defense are proven commodities, just a lot of conjecture at this point.
Replacing Webb and Riley is a start. Go back and look at the snap counts on defense from week 2 a year ago...it's not pretty.
1) Speed/athleticism at linebacker with Smith & Vander Esch to shake down Saquon. SB may break his 65-yard touchdown but you all know we have a better chance of winning if his yards come more consistently and via longer scoring drives.
2) Dak Prescott being able to get by pass rush and us not having good enough Linebackers to stop him from converting easy third downs with feet/arm.
Dak is decent but nothing special
Zeke has been out for all of training camp
They have Amari Cooper and a bunch of no-names
What makes people think their offense is a strength? I see a run of the mill offense.
an opening win starts us off very well emotionally, especially for the young roster we have
GO GIANTS!!
If they can control the game and put some points on the board, they'll be right there.
DAL has a strong offense but they don't score a lot. That is their achilles heel and where Dak ultimately limits them (IMO). Eli may get dinged around but he can make plays downfield. Hold the Cowboys to FG's, a couple of big plays from Eli & Saquon can steal the game.
The 1st half of the 07 Playoff game is the perfect example. Cowboys dominated from a Play to Play basis but the Giants had the big play & quick strike ability.
Barkley & this OLine is a problem. The OLine isn't dominant but they are big and physical and will give Barkley a chance. As a rookie feeling his way through, Barkley almost lead the league in rushing behind last year's OL. That is phenomenal. I don't think any other back in the NFL including Zeke does jack squat behind that line.
Barkley is a vet now and even sleeker, faster & quicker. Let's see if that's enough to single-handedly keep us in games like A.P. in his prime.
I agree with that on the eagles, I don't agree with that on Dallas. They have an upper echelon player in Dlaw...the other guys? I'm not saying they are bad players, they aren't but their main strength on dline is depth and numbers. There's no player other than Dlaw that as an individual worries me..at all. They don't compare to the Eagles Dline, it's not close.
What makes their defense go is the two linebackers...they are outstanding.
That's as good as it gets, and a perfect fit in the Tampa 2.
They've done well keeping their systems in place and getting talent to fit that system.
And this defense is young and inexperienced and unproven. I will believe they can get big stops when they prove to me they can. Until then i have extremely low expectations.
I think the Cowboys win and I think they win easily.
That's as good as it gets, and a perfect fit in the Tampa 2.
They've done well keeping their systems in place and getting talent to fit that system.
New offensive system this year. They moved on from Linehan and replaced him with a 30 year old Kellen Moore that is expected to update the Cowboys' offense with more spread elements. If he's half as good as the hype their giving him and that OL returns to form they will have a very explosive offense this year.
Quote:
It's 3 - Sean Lee (Giants killer), Vanden Bosch & Jaylen Smith.
That's as good as it gets, and a perfect fit in the Tampa 2.
They've done well keeping their systems in place and getting talent to fit that system.
New offensive system this year. They moved on from Linehan and replaced him with a 30 year old Kellen Moore that is expected to update the Cowboys' offense with more spread elements. If he's half as good as the hype their giving him and that OL returns to form they will have a very explosive offense this year.
I just don't see it, that's what Dallas would like of course, but it all centers on Dak becoming something he hasn't shown himself to be. They say they are going to throw down the field more, something they've never done with Dak...they've been a play it safe offense with Dak..opening it up? All relies on Dak. Throwing downfield with accuracy is weakpoint in Dak's game..I'm not sure that's suddenly going to become a strength just because Dallas would like it to be so.
And ignore calling the first game "close" it was 20-3 with 1:30 left. The last few years in the games in Dallas we've done next to nothing vs. their D. We won't be competitive vs. them there till that changes (even forgetting about their dominant OL)...
Very true but young teams should improve during the year and the Oline too. I hope Bettcher set the D so they will avoid confusion.
The Cows will and should put their best defenders shadowing Barkley all game or the score will get silly.
Dallas oline is pretty beastly and their defense is top 5. Not a big Dak fan myself but he won't have to win this game. Giants will hang in there though and Barkley will have his moments here and there. 27-13 Cowboys. Giants rebound and beat Buffalo at home the next week
I just don't see it, that's what Dallas would like of course, but it all centers on Dak becoming something he hasn't shown himself to be. They say they are going to throw down the field more, something they've never done with Dak...they've been a play it safe offense with Dak..opening it up? All relies on Dak. Throwing downfield with accuracy is weakpoint in Dak's game..I'm not sure that's suddenly going to become a strength just because Dallas would like it to be so.
Those are two big "ifs" so I'm not saying it will happen but they had a top 5 offense with a rookie Dak on the backs of that OL in 2016 with much more pedestrian skill talent. Moving on from Linehan's dated offense was the right move but nobody has any idea on Moore's ability as an OC. He's getting tons of hype but I think a lot of that is the current trend that every offensive coach born while Reagan was in office is the next Sean McVay.
Mistakes late likely puts the game away for dallas.
Quote:
Dallas was playing for nothing. Didn't matter. Our O vs their D has looked hopeless. We need to knock them off the ball and run or this game is over before it began. We are not constructed for big comebacks. If they force us into a one dimensional passing offense we will lose badly and the calls for Jones will start so early it will make you sick. BANK ON THAT. Telling you right now, loss to Dallas, the cries for Jones begin. Fair or not, that is what is going to happen. Inevitable.
And ignore calling the first game "close" it was 20-3 with 1:30 left. The last few years in the games in Dallas we've done next to nothing vs. their D. We won't be competitive vs. them there till that changes (even forgetting about their dominant OL)...
It was 20-3 with 1:30 left? How about it was 10-0 in the first quarter(which hinged on one play action deep shot to Tavon Austin..not some methodical drive) and the next two quarters were a 3-3 tie.
Dallas went up to 20 points with 5 minutes left in the game and Giants responded. So most of this game was a 13-3 snoozefest, that was based off the deep shot to Austin.
The biggest difference in the game outside the deep shot to Austin was the Giants being unable to handle Dallas blitzes and stunts, which led to 6 sacks and a forced fumble(leading to a field goal).
On O we have to run to set up the play action passing. If we set up the play action it will limit the pass rush and we can get the O going. If we limit the 3 and outs I think we can win this. The key is using SB in the 4th to keep the clock rolling. i see the Giants up by 10 in the 4th and win by 3.
That said, I think we keep it competitive until late in the game. Dallas will pull away with Dak's legs and the TE's getting open.
30-17, Cowboys.
They have three tackling machines at LB so it may be
tough sledding for Barkley who is the key to our offense.
We are without a deep threat or an above average WR .
On offense they have maybe the toughest RB in football
with Elliott and Prescott can also do damage running the
ball and dangerous on broken plays .
Home opener at Dallas really a tough match-up
34-13 Dallas !
Now I hope for a win but I just don't see enough in the passing game and I hope I am dead wrong a Giant win
would send shock waves across the league .
Don't forget the questionable PI call!
Conversely we need to convert those 3rd downs. Stay on the field.
Conversely we need to convert those 3rd downs. Stay on the field.
But not this time. Joey in VA is right on the mark. Again. This will get ugly by the middle of the third quarter.
I have a ton of respect for what Rod Marinelli has done with that defense, even when they had less talent, that defense over-achieved. There hasn't been any major coaching or playbook changes. I imagine Dallas, at home, will be fully ready for us.
With that said, we've improved and division game is anyone's game, especially week one. Someone hide the pen from Elliot and we have a chance. I'm not giving up, but not getting hopes up either. Excited for week 1!
Winning time of possession keeps their defense fresh and limits the number of scoring plays that their opponents have. Like the 1990 Giants team, Cowboys believe that they will be more efficient on fewer possession than the other team. Garrett, if you watch the Cowboys "All or Nothing" season on Prime Video, is a pretty poor coach when he has to deviate from this out-physical-the-opponent game plan, but he is consistent with this game plan - there is not much deviation week-to-week.
IMO: the Giants have to use the same strategy - keep the ball away from the Cowboys offense and wear out their defense by winning time of possession. However, they should not aim to out-physical the Cowboys because probably they can't. But they can run lots of plays (more short passes and runs) that end up in converted third downs and points.
An alternate approach is to assume that every play is a 3rd down play and designed to get 10+ yards. Run these plays repeatedly and hope that every 1 out of 3 converts for you and you win time-of-possession that way.
of the season, how many teams put 9 in the box on D??
I mean when Cody Latimer is your second receiver to start the season...well I have a feeling you will see 9 in the box, early in the season. Stop Barkley, and dare Eli and this receiver corps to beat you?
Interested to see the number of snaps Dexter Lawrence logs, they kept him limited in preseason. Snacks played 34/53 snaps in week 2 a year ago.
The QB hasn't played well in meaningful football in years.
It s hard to ignore this when trying to be positive but objective about Giants chances in this type of game.
I think people are sleeping on the Giants in this game and they can pull it off if Dallas doesn’t come out sharp.
Winning time of possession keeps their defense fresh and limits the number of scoring plays that their opponents have. Like the 1990 Giants team, Cowboys believe that they will be more efficient on fewer possession than the other team. Garrett, if you watch the Cowboys "All or Nothing" season on Prime Video, is a pretty poor coach when he has to deviate from this out-physical-the-opponent game plan, but he is consistent with this game plan - there is not much deviation week-to-week.
IMO: the Giants have to use the same strategy - keep the ball away from the Cowboys offense and wear out their defense by winning time of possession. However, they should not aim to out-physical the Cowboys because probably they can't. But they can run lots of plays (more short passes and runs) that end up in converted third downs and points.
An alternate approach is to assume that every play is a 3rd down play and designed to get 10+ yards. Run these plays repeatedly and hope that every 1 out of 3 converts for you and you win time-of-possession that way.
I can't help but wonder if Shurmur handcuffed him in PS, and told him to focus on pushing the pocket, so his pass rushing skills are more of a surprise. I guess we will know soon.
A year ago you all felt that Jacksonville was poised for greatness.
Things change.
of the season, how many teams put 9 in the box on D??
I mean when Cody Latimer is your second receiver to start the season...well I have a feeling you will see 9 in the box, early in the season. Stop Barkley, and dare Eli and this receiver corps to beat you?
Offense:
Just an idea from someone who doesn't know many Xs and 0s, but I'd like to see a lot of 2WR, 2TE. Mix up a single back, 2 TE set with Engram split out (31), then Barkley and Engram split out (40).
I'd be interested to see what personnel Dallas puts on the field not knowing how we are going to line up after huddle. Let Eli motion and audible from there.
Ultimately, I think that package keeps our best players on the field.
Defense:
Its the same old story with this defense. Can we cover the middle of the field? Can we put pressure on Dallas? I don't have any answers here.
A year ago you all felt that Jacksonville was poised for greatness.
Things change.
Jax was an abberration the year before. They scored a ton on defense. Defensive tds generally revert closer to the mean. Fournette, pretty much their biggest offensive weapon by a country mile, was beat up all year as well.
We should actually be pretty solid against the run, which matches us up well in the division. It just is going to take us a few weeks to get there.
Cool story bro. This is 2019 and the team is completely different. And better than last year.