Overlooked, but not forgotten. The Manningham sideline catch

Getting pumped for the start of the season and was talking Eli with a co-worker. They said this was a prayer, I beg to differ. The helmet catch may have been answered by God, but on the 8th day, Eli manning dropped this in the bucket. Link
Outstanding throw (and catch), one of Eli's best esp given the circumstances.
“Down the left sideline, over the right shoulder and into the receivers hands.”
He couldn’t have walked it over to him better
Even without watching the OP's clip again--not overlooked at all--I remember the Pats coach on the SL immediately jumping out, pointing to the sideline, calling both feet not in bounds. The booth commentary was stunned as replays showed he had kept his feet in, as much or moreso than the pass itself.
Probably the best pass of his career.
With my Super Bowl ticket stub.
I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...
Hold on. How can you say that considering he looked off 2 guys and had pressure up the middle? Both are extraordinary!
The throw and catch are inseparable. Not worth debating imo. Let it be.
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.
Hold on. How can you say that considering he looked off 2 guys and had pressure up the middle? Both are extraordinary!
Nothing to see here, just BW being BW. NFL Films had a video about this play that was almost like a Sports Science segment. Unfortunately, the video won't load for me, but maybe it'll work for someone else. If I remember correctly, Eli had a window of less than a foot to drop the ball into from 40+ yards away. If the ball were placed more than a few inches further in any direction, it's broken up, intercepted, or out of reach. In this case, Manning put the ball in literally the only place it could go.
Anatomy of a Play - ( New Window )
Very weird guy, an admitted Redskin fan constantly trolling a Giant board...just go away...
And I'm a relatively big Eli critic.
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.
Hold on. How can you say that considering he looked off 2 guys and had pressure up the middle? Both are extraordinary!
I wasn't suggesting it was a lucky throw or average throw. It was a very good throw. But the catch, in my eyes, was extraordinary based on my prior outline. The athleticism required by the wide receiver to complete the play outshines the skill of the QB.
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.
The throw and catch are inseparable. Not worth debating imo. Let it be.
In this case, the throw and catch are high level indeed.
Now that was very funny.
The center Snap to the qb is one of the best I have ever scene. Without that there isn't a routine throw or a routine catch.
Now that was very funny.
Funny like you just say that's funny, or is there an actual chuckle involved?
I know it reads like a knock on Eli, but it isn't. It's just recognizing, IMV, as great athletic play by Manningham.
something similar
It was an incredible throw one of the best ever !
I know it reads like a knock on Eli, but it isn't. It's just recognizing, IMV, as great athletic play by Manningham.
But yeah that is one of his top ten passes all things considered.
At a net running about 20 mph with two defenders draped over the net.
This is going to sound weird, but for a second, I think Eli took on the shape of a unicorn.
I'm just giving more weight to the catch.
it was an awesome catch. But what would you classify as an excellent throw if that wasn’t one?
Good question. A few pop to mind...
Roethlisberger to Holmes to win their SB v Arizona...
Rodgers to Cooks a few years ago in the playoff game in Dallas...where he rolls to his left on 3rd and forever and throws an absolute dart along the sideline...
Simms to Bobby Johnson in Minnesota in '86 on 4th and a hundred...
In their insane comeback against Atlanta a few years ago in the SB, on the game tying drive, NE was pinned deep in their own end and had third and ten. Brady threw an out pattern to Hogan that was just sneaky brilliant. Brady was under pressure. Hogan was actually decently covered. But under the weight of the moment, Brady found a way to deliver an absolute strike.
Favre to Sterling Sharpe in a playoff game in the mid-90s...I think against Detroit. It was a game winner. Favre rolled left and threw a bomb completely across the field and against this body - typically a no-no - for a TD. Just inhuman ability.
When Favre was in Minnesota - maybe '07? - he threw a laser to Greg Lewis as he was getting crushed to beat the 9ers on the last play of the game. It was a frozen rope that went about 45 yards in the air and completely in the breadbasket...
Flutie to Phelan in '84...?? :)
I know it reads like a knock on Eli, but it isn't. It's just recognizing, IMV, as great athletic play by Manningham.
Let me get this straight. You post
And you wonder why people think obvious troll is obvious?
I never said anything negative about Eli. I just thought the degree of difficulty on the catch outweighed the difficulty of the throw.
Why is that uncomfortable?
but lets argue about who was more perfect on the play...lord