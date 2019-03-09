Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Overlooked, but not forgotten. The Manningham sideline catch

justafan : 9/3/2019 2:49 pm
Getting pumped for the start of the season and was talking Eli with a co-worker. They said this was a prayer, I beg to differ. The helmet catch may have been answered by God, but on the 8th day, Eli manning dropped this in the bucket.
Link - ( New Window )
its not overlooked IMO  
mattlawson : 9/3/2019 2:50 pm : link
it will go down as one of the greatest playoff non-TD connections of all time
Best throw of Manning's career bar none  
BestFeature : 9/3/2019 2:50 pm : link
Maybe his best throw even if not taking into account the stage and game situation.
I was there  
Giantophile : 9/3/2019 2:53 pm : link
It is the greatest throw I have ever seen.
Beautiful throw, but people have to keep in mind  
Diver_Down : 9/3/2019 2:55 pm : link
how often Manningham failed to run his fly route by leaving enough room on the sideline. Many times in the past, Eli/Manningham connected on the fly route only for Manningham to be out of bounds. In this particular play, he almost did again.
Look, it’s Eli. We know damn well he’ll NEVER get credit for the...  
Crispino : 9/3/2019 3:01 pm : link
good that he’s done in his career. I know plenty of Giants “fans” who will argue that “Eli sucks” and fans of other teams who think he was lucky to win two Super Bowls, even though he was MVP of both. He’ll finish his career ranked in the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns despite playing the last several years on a team with little talent, especially on the offensive line and on defense. But, everyone’s narrative seems to be that the lack of quality football out of the Giants has been because of Eli. I don’t subscribe to that narrative.
prayer?  
BillKo : 9/3/2019 3:04 pm : link
He looked off his primary (Cruz or Nicks?) to the right, then went to his left and dropped it right in the bucket.

Outstanding throw (and catch), one of Eli's best esp given the circumstances.

I was reading something  
McNally's_Nuts : 9/3/2019 3:13 pm : link
I forget where but it was basically Accorsi’s scouting report on him back in 2002.

“Down the left sideline, over the right shoulder and into the receivers hands.”

He couldn’t have walked it over to him better
great throw great catch  
bluepepper : 9/3/2019 3:16 pm : link
Not really overlooked - in fact I re-watched part of Thursday's game with the NE feed and they made reference to it at one point. This throw and the one in the NFC title game a couple of weeks earlier are two of the best throws of Eli's career. And Manningham's two biggest catches as well.
RE: Beautiful throw, but people have to keep in mind  
ColHowPepper : 9/3/2019 3:25 pm : link
In comment 14556956 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
how often Manningham failed to run his fly route by leaving enough room on the sideline. Many times in the past, Eli/Manningham connected on the fly route only for Manningham to be out of bounds. In this particular play, he almost did again.
Diver, yep, and more often than not MM would do that along the far (right) sideline (looking at it from Giants' O).

Even without watching the OP's clip again--not overlooked at all--I remember the Pats coach on the SL immediately jumping out, pointing to the sideline, calling both feet not in bounds. The booth commentary was stunned as replays showed he had kept his feet in, as much or moreso than the pass itself.
Was anyone shocked?  
x meadowlander : 9/3/2019 3:28 pm : link
I mean really, wasn't the entire country expecting exactly some crazy shit like that from Eli Manning?

Probably the best pass of his career.
This painting signed by Mario is hanging in my office  
Bubba : 9/3/2019 3:33 pm : link


With my Super Bowl ticket stub.
It was one of the best catches...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 3:37 pm : link
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...
RE: It was one of the best catches...  
MattyKid : 9/3/2019 3:44 pm : link
In comment 14557051 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...


Hold on. How can you say that considering he looked off 2 guys and had pressure up the middle? Both are extraordinary!
RE: It was one of the best catches...  
justafan : 9/3/2019 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14557051 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...


The throw and catch are inseparable. Not worth debating imo. Let it be.
Both ends of the play  
arniefez : 9/3/2019 3:48 pm : link
the throw and the catch are among the very few of greatest and important plays in Giants history. Not overlooked not forgotten. Iconic, legendary and not an ounce of luck. As long as NY Giants football is played this play with be at the very top of the greatest list.
RE: RE: It was one of the best catches...  
Cap'n Bluebeard : 9/3/2019 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14557067 MattyKid said:
Quote:
In comment 14557051 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...



Hold on. How can you say that considering he looked off 2 guys and had pressure up the middle? Both are extraordinary!


Nothing to see here, just BW being BW. NFL Films had a video about this play that was almost like a Sports Science segment. Unfortunately, the video won't load for me, but maybe it'll work for someone else. If I remember correctly, Eli had a window of less than a foot to drop the ball into from 40+ yards away. If the ball were placed more than a few inches further in any direction, it's broken up, intercepted, or out of reach. In this case, Manning put the ball in literally the only place it could go.
Anatomy of a Play - ( New Window )
RE: It was one of the best catches...  
JCin332 : 9/3/2019 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14557051 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...


Very weird guy, an admitted Redskin fan constantly trolling a Giant board...just go away...
Actually  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 3:56 pm : link
The center Snap to the qb is one of the best I have ever scene. Without that there isn't a routine throw or a routine catch.
The helmet catch is historically greater and obviously more unique  
BestFeature : 9/3/2019 3:59 pm : link
But I like this play a lot more. Complete perfection. Until that drive all we heard about is Eli getting lucky on the XLII game winning drive because a pass he made "should have" been picked. That drive other than Bradshaw's indecision was perfection. That pass is my favorite play of all time.

And I'm a relatively big Eli critic.
I agree it's the best throw of his career.  
bceagle05 : 9/3/2019 4:03 pm : link
I also love that it was the first play of the drive. Usually when teams are backed up like that and need a scoring drive to win a game, they'll start with a more conservative pass play - pick up 5-10 yards and ease into the drive a bit. Having the balls to call and execute that play in that situation is what I loved most about the Eli/Coughlin/Gilbride partnership. No fear.
RE: RE: It was one of the best catches...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14557067 MattyKid said:
Quote:
In comment 14557051 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...



Hold on. How can you say that considering he looked off 2 guys and had pressure up the middle? Both are extraordinary!


I wasn't suggesting it was a lucky throw or average throw. It was a very good throw. But the catch, in my eyes, was extraordinary based on my prior outline. The athleticism required by the wide receiver to complete the play outshines the skill of the QB.
RE: RE: It was one of the best catches...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14557076 justafan said:
Quote:
In comment 14557051 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...



The throw and catch are inseparable. Not worth debating imo. Let it be.


In this case, the throw and catch are high level indeed.
RE: Actually  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14557100 crick n NC said:
Quote:
The center Snap to the qb is one of the best I have ever scene. Without that there isn't a routine throw or a routine catch.


Now that was very funny.
RE: RE: Actually  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14557119 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14557100 crick n NC said:


Quote:


The center Snap to the qb is one of the best I have ever scene. Without that there isn't a routine throw or a routine catch.



Now that was very funny.


Funny like you just say that's funny, or is there an actual chuckle involved?
I actually laughed...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 4:14 pm : link
It was well played on your end.
Oh good  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 4:15 pm : link
A point for me!
RE: It was one of the best catches...  
Les in TO : 9/3/2019 4:29 pm : link
In comment 14557051 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I've ever seen, especially considering the circumstances.

I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw. The concentration to catch it, get his feet in, and possibly get crushed by Chung in such a tight space was absolute genius by Manningham...
come on bw, don’t be the Russian judge. I agree with you on most matters pertaining to Eli but on this one I just can’t. The degree of difficulty of that throw (and the catch) was a 10. He dropped that into a bucket on the sidelines almost 40 yards down the field with pressure in his face.
I said it was a very good throw...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 4:34 pm : link
I'm just giving more weight to the catch.

I know it reads like a knock on Eli, but it isn't. It's just recognizing, IMV, as great athletic play by Manningham.
Prayer my ass  
Bluesbreaker : 9/3/2019 4:36 pm : link
Eli Stated he has practiced that throw a thousand times or
something similar
It was an incredible throw one of the best ever !
RE: I said it was a very good throw...  
Les in TO : 9/3/2019 4:43 pm : link
In comment 14557156 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I'm just giving more weight to the catch.

I know it reads like a knock on Eli, but it isn't. It's just recognizing, IMV, as great athletic play by Manningham.
it was an awesome catch. But what would you classify as an excellent throw if that wasn’t one?
see thats one of the things that gets over looked with Eli  
Dinger : 9/3/2019 4:57 pm : link
He takes average Receivers and makes them better. I'm not saying he doesn't roll off a few beauts, but with everybody fretting about OBJ gone, Eli has been here and done that. even if he dinks and dunks to Barkley all game, thats going to open up a couple of shots downfield....if the line can give him 3 or 4 seconds, its gonna be a helluva season.

But yeah that is one of his top ten passes all things considered.
A prayer? Who the hell would call that prayer...  
.McL. : 9/3/2019 5:38 pm : link
I always said that Manning threw a swish - nothing but net, from 42 yards away. That is how to think of that throw.
Best looking pass I ever seen  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/3/2019 6:06 pm : link
2nd best pass behind Favres game winner Min vs 49ers.
RE: A prayer? Who the hell would call that prayer...  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/3/2019 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14557232 .McL. said:
Quote:
I always said that Manning threw a swish - nothing but net, from 42 yards away. That is how to think of that throw.

At a net running about 20 mph with two defenders draped over the net.
I don't think any Giants fan alive for that catch  
Frank from CA : 9/3/2019 6:27 pm : link
will forget how awesome it was. Using words to describe it takes away from the beauty of the skill and athleticism of Mario Manningham. A beautiful memory of a much needed play in the winning of a championship.
I'll just quote Justin Tuck from America's Game....  
Britt in VA : 9/3/2019 6:34 pm : link
"I told Mario, you didn't have a choice"... Meaning, the throw was so good he didn't have a choice not to catch it being the context.
A Redskin fan?  
arniefez : 9/3/2019 6:46 pm : link
That's great. No one deserves Danny Snyder more and it explains a lot.
RE: I don't think any Giants fan alive for that catch  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/3/2019 6:54 pm : link
In comment 14557299 Frank from CA said:
Quote:
will forget how awesome it was. Using words to describe it takes away from the beauty of the skill and athleticism of Mario Manningham. A beautiful memory of a much needed play in the winning of a championship.

This is going to sound weird, but for a second, I think Eli took on the shape of a unicorn.
RE: RE: I said it was a very good throw...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 7:10 pm : link
In comment 14557165 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 14557156 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I'm just giving more weight to the catch.

I know it reads like a knock on Eli, but it isn't. It's just recognizing, IMV, as great athletic play by Manningham.

it was an awesome catch. But what would you classify as an excellent throw if that wasn’t one?


Good question. A few pop to mind...

Roethlisberger to Holmes to win their SB v Arizona...

Rodgers to Cooks a few years ago in the playoff game in Dallas...where he rolls to his left on 3rd and forever and throws an absolute dart along the sideline...

Simms to Bobby Johnson in Minnesota in '86 on 4th and a hundred...

In their insane comeback against Atlanta a few years ago in the SB, on the game tying drive, NE was pinned deep in their own end and had third and ten. Brady threw an out pattern to Hogan that was just sneaky brilliant. Brady was under pressure. Hogan was actually decently covered. But under the weight of the moment, Brady found a way to deliver an absolute strike.

Favre to Sterling Sharpe in a playoff game in the mid-90s...I think against Detroit. It was a game winner. Favre rolled left and threw a bomb completely across the field and against this body - typically a no-no - for a TD. Just inhuman ability.

When Favre was in Minnesota - maybe '07? - he threw a laser to Greg Lewis as he was getting crushed to beat the 9ers on the last play of the game. It was a frozen rope that went about 45 yards in the air and completely in the breadbasket...

Flutie to Phelan in '84...?? :)
i believe i saw a Sports Science or similar segment  
markky : 9/3/2019 7:17 pm : link
that calculated the actual profile/area that Eli had to drop the ball into. It was something like a couple of square feet. a very difficult throw indeed.
RE: I said it was a very good throw...  
Mendenhall64 : 9/3/2019 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14557156 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I'm just giving more weight to the catch.

I know it reads like a knock on Eli, but it isn't. It's just recognizing, IMV, as great athletic play by Manningham.


Let me get this straight. You post
Quote:
...I know this won't wear well with the EFC, but the catch is better than the throw...

And you wonder why people think obvious troll is obvious?
Gee...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2019 7:24 pm : link
was I right?

I never said anything negative about Eli. I just thought the degree of difficulty on the catch outweighed the difficulty of the throw.

Why is that uncomfortable?
I don't think it's forgotten  
Sonic Youth : 9/3/2019 8:29 pm : link
I think that it's legit considered one of the best catches in postseason history.
Because it was a ridiculous throw.  
Mendenhall64 : 9/3/2019 8:31 pm : link
It was in the only place that makes the catch possible.
RE: Gee...  
Les in TO : 9/3/2019 8:47 pm : link
In comment 14557374 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was I right?

I never said anything negative about Eli. I just thought the degree of difficulty on the catch outweighed the difficulty of the throw.

Why is that uncomfortable?
the throws you cited above were all excellent. I’d put Manning’s throw in the mix with all of them and definitely on the same level if not greater than Big Ben to Holmes and Brady to Hogan.
Perfect throw and catch  
Jimmy Googs : 9/3/2019 9:05 pm : link
that allowed Giants to take control and win the Super Bowl for a 4th time.

but lets argue about who was more perfect on the play...lord
A  
AcidTest : 9/3/2019 10:13 pm : link
fantastic throw and catch.
.  
Tim in JTown : 9/3/2019 10:14 pm : link
Maybe the greatest football play I have seen. I can watch that a thousand times and still be amazed by the precision. It had to be absolutely perfect, and it was.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions