Vegas Disrespecting Eli hard

Nick Veronica
@NickVeronica
Incredible:
@betonline_ag
released the effect each starting QB has on the point spread (yes it's complicated; this is an average).
Aaron Rodgers is the highest, the line would drop 7.5 pts if his backup had to play.
Eli Manning?
The #NYGiants would GET a point if he sat
Well thats a key number, but I could definitely see 7.
Or the books feel that the insane preseason that DJ had would shift the money dramatically.
That's the point of the spreads, after all - it's not what Vegas thinks the outcome will be; it's what Vegas thinks the bettors think the outcome will be.
Joe Flacco to the guy they signed yesterday stands out the most to me.
My reply to all of the above has been that I believe they will be a much better team than what we saw the past few years, I know...every team believes they have improved and that the playoffs await (except for maybe the Dolphins). Ill admit to maybe wearing rose colored glasses. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but I really cant wait to see what Eli can do behind a functioning Oline this year. Hell, simply subtracting Flowers, Omameh and Riley alone should be worth a victory or two. But as it is, if they win 5-6 games we will have exceeded most people expectations.
For real. No fucking way.
Vegas wasnt built because they have no idea what they are doing. They have no bias. The results speak for themselves. Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?
Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?
Well, do you consider people who believe Eli isn't finished to be idiots?
Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?
I think this speaks more of what Vegas thinks of Jones. Eli is clearly a bottom third starter in the league, but to have a rookie QB equate to plus points is very telling. They think he is the goods and from what we have seen in preseason there is no reason to believe otherwise at this moment.
watched Eli the last few years? Its been a long time since he was a good QB. And hes another year older.
Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?
I think this speaks more of what Vegas thinks of Jones. Eli is clearly a bottom third starter in the league, but to have a rookie QB equate to plus points is very telling. They think he is the goods and from what we have seen in preseason there is no reason to believe otherwise at this moment.
I don't remember anybody predicting a SuperBowl a year ago after the disaster in 2017, and with a new head coach.
You're completely full of it.
Except for one thing. Vegas has no bias when it comes to setting lines that impact betting.
lonk - ( New Window )
people on BBI were certain the Giants were a Super Bowl contender and Eli would have a big bounce back season. Then the teams season was over early and we have the same people believing the exact same thing as they did a year ago. The roster for the future is in far better shape than it was going into last year, but for the present time it certainly isnt compared to at this time last year. But Eli another year older, at the age of 38, is going to play like he hasnt in years. Got it.
I don't remember anybody predicting a SuperBowl a year ago after the disaster in 2017, and with a new head coach.
You're completely full of it.
Yeah, you may want to go back and rethink that one. Plenty of people on BBI thought this team was a Super Bowl contender. I didn't say plenty thought they were going to win the Super Bowl, but that they were a real contender.
They were fucking dreadful. A lot of the same people are back again predicting a bounce back year for Eli and predicting that the media will be wrong and ripping anyone who dares to predict that a team that has been awful for a while is going to be bad again.
At least the arrow is finally pointing up long term.
lonk - ( New Window )
If you really care about this, it’s a season long average which may be different for any given game.
But my recommendation would be to pay it no mind.
No, that would imply that Vegas is pricing Jones as a point worse than Eli (which would increase the spread); rather, the implied value of Jones is a point BETTER than Eli (thus the line is reduced to -6.5). The Giants wouldn't be getting a point in the sense of becoming weaker underdogs; they'd be getting a point in terms of being projected to score more with Jones than Eli.
And again, this is about what they're predicting how the betting public would react to Jones being the starter instead of Eli, not predicting how the Giants will do. Vegas' goal is to have even money on both sides to pay each other out while the house rakes the vig.
They're not necessarily saying that Jones would be more effective - essentially they're saying the Cowboys win by a TD in either scenario - they're saying that more people would be likely to bet on the Giants as an underdog with Jones starting than with Eli starting, and if they're being honest with saying the spread would push two hooks over, they're saying that A LOT of people would be more likely to bet on the Giants as TD underdogs with Jones at QB.
Assuming they're factoring for the context of the opponent, the most significant thing to me is that the Cowboys are notorious for attracting public money and their lines tend to incorporate that, so if they're saying that Jones would move the line not only a point, but specifically THE point that pushes the hook in the other direction (which would mean that the Giants' bettors would be the ones buying the hook instead of the Cowboys'), that's saying something.
But it's not saying that they think Jones is the better QB. Just that he's the more attractive bet.
today? He doesn't get drafted. Back in his peak? 10 to 12
from all over the country. Despite the 2 SBs, other than those in the NY bubble, everyone thinks Eli sucks. You guys who play fantasy football, where does Eli fall in the QB picks?
today? He doesn't get drafted. Back in his peak? 10 to 12
Don't bother asking. Eli doesn't get drafted in fantasy unless it's a 2 QB league
He didn't play great.
Eli played well enough last year. 66% completion percentage, for over 4,300 yards. And that was while he was under pressure all year, and with Beckham out for a good chunk of the season. And I don’t think Eli had anything to do with a defense that surrendered 4th quarter leads hue handed them to protect. On a team rife with problems, Eli was actually pretty far down the list if you’re looking for cause and effect.
4300 yards. 21 TD's to 11 INT's. It isn't excellent, but it certainly isn't like he played terribly. But I have a feeling that's closer to the consensus here.
He's no Jarrett Stidham, that's for sure.
4300 yards. 21 TD's to 11 INT's. It isn't excellent, but it certainly isn't like he played terribly. But I have a feeling that's closer to the consensus here.
21 td's in 16 games is "not good", that's less than 2 touchdowns per game. I don't care how many 4th qt points the defense gives up. That's not cutting it.
How that is making him a bad QB I'll never know.
How that is making him a bad QB I'll never know.
He finished middle of the pack because he played 16 games. 21 TDs for a QB that plays all 16 games in 2018 is borderline bad.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
His TD percentage was bottom 25th in the league. Eli racked up a ton of yardage because we were often down a couple scores late. His adjusted yards per attempt was 18th. Interestingly enough his interception percentage was good for 12th.
also 14th in Yards per game.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
His TD percentage was bottom 25th in the league. Eli racked up a ton of yardage because we were often down a couple scores late. His adjusted yards per attempt was 18th. Interestingly enough his interception percentage was good for 12th.
That is not true. The giants played the most games of any team within a TD and the D gave up leads in the 4th quarter in 5 games.
also 14th in Yards per game.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers
Wins are a team stat. If we go by wins and losses Eli was a thoroughly mediocre QB. We all know he was a good QB for most of his career.
Link - ( New Window )
The Giants were tied for the most blown 4th quarter leads last season. How commonly it happens is immaterial if the Giants are giving up the most
The Giants were tied for the most blown 4th quarter leads last season. How commonly it happens is immaterial if the Giants are giving up the most
We had the 6th worst record so I'm not surprised. What about the Eagles and Colts games were our offense just completely shit the bed in the second half.
The Giants were tied for the most blown 4th quarter leads last season. How commonly it happens is immaterial if the Giants are giving up the most
You don't blow 4th qtr leads when you are up by 2-3 scores, something we haven't seen from Eli very often across his entire career
see how I can tie it all together with so few words...
He wasn't bad though.
We weren't a good team last year. We were a bad team. But there are still posters who make it seem like if we had a different QB the past few years, we'd
I really don't give a shit about Eli's swan song. I just want to see us win football games and DJ may be our best to do so. Now Eli has a competent line for the first time in a long time, but he should be wearing a choker, not even a leash.
I always wanted the ball in Elis hands in the 4th felt comfortable as long as we had a shot. Can't remember what game it was last year, but we got the ball back down a score after a big return to the 40 with a couple mintues left. 4 and out, didn't even gain a yard. Eli had plenty of time. This is exactly where I lost my faith in his ability to get it done. Since he is our starter I hope he proves me wrong, but I don't have the faith I used to.
3 and out on a drive that started under 3 minutes up 6. That is the offensive equivalent of blowing a lead. Worse actually. Can't even pick up one first down.
Yes a QB needs a functional O-line to succeed. However, I think the role a QB plays helping an O-line to gel is never mentioned here. Look at Brady. At least two times this decade he had an awful O-line. Looked like the league's worst. By midseason the line was gelling. And they won the SB by the end and the O-line was a strength. Yes the pats have great O-line coaching but the QB needs to make adjustments and help the O-line succeed. Somehow Brady can take a crap O-line and help make them league best, and Eli could never help our O-line improve, even a little. Somehow Solder is a champ in New England, and in NY he is just a chump. Does Eli have any responsibility to help the unit succeed? Even a little improvement?
"Shit the bed" in the second half of the Colts game. The offense had five second half possessions including their final drive. Two drives ended in points (td & fg) and took over 9 minutes of off the board.
3 and out on a drive that started under 3 minutes up 6. That is the offensive equivalent of blowing a lead. Worse actually. Can't even pick up one first down.
Saying an offense shit the bed in the second half represents them being a total detriment to the rest of the team. I think the offense did enough to win that game. It seems to me you grossly exaggerated this game to help your point.
Not really relevant to what people are talking about here, but sometimes necessary to see the big picture.
I'm going to miss him when he's gone. And I really, really hope he retires as a Giant & doesn't wear another uniform.
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also 14th in Yards per game.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers
Wins are a team stat. If we go by wins and losses Eli was a thoroughly mediocre QB. We all know he was a good QB for most of his career.
Most of his career doesn't translate into current history. What has he been for the last 5 years?
see how I can tie it all together with so few words...
Jimmy, I've always said you was da man
Not really relevant to what people are talking about here, but sometimes necessary to see the big picture.
I'm going to miss him when he's gone. And I really, really hope he retires as a Giant & doesn't wear another uniform.
I won't dispute any of that. But you're talking about 2 years in a 15 year career
I think that the endless debates about what he has lost as a player kind of leave out his best trait from his prime, which Zeke's alibi was alluding to. The magic is completely gone. My lasting memories of 2018 are a horribly overthrown interception and 4 straight incompletions in tight games he could have won at the end with field goals. In his prime he wins both those games, no doubt in my mind.
Not trying to dredge up the entire debate, but does it have to be either/or? Certainly you can win championships and also have some level of postseason success in other years, right?
But I'd rather have 2 titles than a career like Jim Kelly for example.
Not trying to dredge up the entire debate, but does it have to be either/or? Certainly you can win championships and also have some level of postseason success in other years, right?
That's fair. Not going to argue that.
no.. right now Eli is a bad QB.
Dunk, Bill?
Dunk, Bill?
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also 14th in Yards per game.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
His TD percentage was bottom 25th in the league. Eli racked up a ton of yardage because we were often down a couple scores late. His adjusted yards per attempt was 18th. Interestingly enough his interception percentage was good for 12th.
That is not true. The giants played the most games of any team within a TD and the D gave up leads in the 4th quarter in 5 games.
Don’t bother, Zeke had zero clue how much DJ and Eli has close ties together
4300 yards. 21 TD's to 11 INT's. It isn't excellent, but it certainly isn't like he played terribly. But I have a feeling that's closer to the consensus here.
Interested to see how he looks with an average pocket this year. Mitigate the DT and A gap problems and let him step up for the first time in seasons. Can't wait till Sunday!
Except it's not because the ties to both go deeper than that as pointed out by another poster. You ran from that thread the minute that got pointed out to you.
Now you're in this thread talking out of your ass again
Please stop trying to spin what was said. You're an absolute idiot if you don't think DG talked to ElI about his take on DJ after years of working out with him at Duke and the Manning camps....Seriously a really stupid take on it if you think otherwise
to play better and scored more points without there star
WR . Now this season not only does this line look much improved but so did Eli and he trained a bit differently using a baseball player to help him get his arm into
shape and throwing motion slightly tweaked .
In the limited action it was plain as day that he was throwing with much more zip on the ball and with protection that I think he now trusts so yeah I will go out on a limb and say Eli is going to have a comeback season . Losing Tate really put a damper on the first four games but . I know he has something to prove and I think he is gonna prove many
wrong about his bottom third status .
Yeah that's it, just played camp counselor Ace....You're a dummy
Sure, Google is your friend:
"They’ve already spent a lot of time around each other," Blue Devil head coach Cutcliffe said. "So while Daniel was here and [Manning worked out], Daniel’s eyes got big, and Daniel watched and begged to come into film studies [with Manning]. So they’ve been around each other, and are real comfortable with each other."
Over the last two offseasons, Jones has spent time working with the Mannings at the Manning Passing Academy. Eli has brought with him several Giants running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to the annual camp. Jones has worked with them also.
“Being around those guys, watching Eli work and lead those workouts and meetings and those types of things is really cool,” Jones said after a Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, via Newsday. “I got to interact with them a little bit. I got to sit in on one of Eli’s meetings and just kind of talk to him walking through the building.”
Vegas wasnt built because they have no idea what they are doing. They have no bias. The results speak for themselves. Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?
Because the O-Line sucked so bad, that no QB could perform in that situation. It's sad fans can't see this.
also 14th in Yards per game.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers
Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also 14th in Yards per game.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers
Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.
Dumbest comment ever? Wow, thanks. I've never been the best in the world at anything, at least not that I knew
Hey Eric, is it okay to have a 2 week profile on BBI and be a douche? Asking for a Prude
Time to get him on the field.
Hey Eric, is it okay to have a 2 week profile on BBI and be a douche? Asking for a Prude
Some of you people seem to have a pernal stake in Eli regardless of what's best for the team. Like you really take this shit personally. 7 years without a playoff win and you are offended that someone, somewhere, might want to start a top 10 pick that put up better numbers than any QB in preseason. Why?
In comment 14557449 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also 14th in Yards per game.
He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.
And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers
Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.
Dumbest comment ever? Wow, thanks. I've never been the best in the world at anything, at least not that I knew
Congratulations Bill! There is a trophy that goes with this that I will fedex over to your house.
I was tagged with this honor I think for the last few years so its been on my mantel for a bit...
I seriously looked, but I can't find anything other than he was a counselor at his football camp for a couple years and attended a couple of his week long workouts at Duke. It doesn't seem like their relationship goes any further than that.
Sure, Google is your friend:
But learning from Manning is not a new task for Jones. In fact, he has done it for years. Through the Cutcliffe connection, Manning came to Duke for offseason workouts on numerous occasions, and Jones was always eager to pick Manning's brain.
"They’ve already spent a lot of time around each other," Blue Devil head coach Cutcliffe said. "So while Daniel was here and [Manning worked out], Daniel’s eyes got big, and Daniel watched and begged to come into film studies [with Manning]. So they’ve been around each other, and are real comfortable with each other."
Earlier, Walter Football reported the Giants 'like' Jones as one of three quarterback prospects in the 2019 draft class they have focused in on through the early going for the offseason process. Jones' connection to the Giants is an obvious one. Jones is the quarterback of Duke under current Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe. Years earlier, Cutcliffe was the head coach for current Giants franchise quarterback Eli Manning. Years before that, he was the head coach for Peyton Manning.
Over the last two offseasons, Jones has spent time working with the Mannings at the Manning Passing Academy. Eli has brought with him several Giants running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to the annual camp. Jones has worked with them also.
“Being around those guys, watching Eli work and lead those workouts and meetings and those types of things is really cool,” Jones said after a Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, via Newsday. “I got to interact with them a little bit. I got to sit in on one of Eli’s meetings and just kind of talk to him walking through the building.”
That second quote would be a lot more impressive (and accurate) if David Cutcliffe had, in fact, been Peyton's head coach at any time. He wasn't.
In comment 14557802 weaverpsu said:
Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.
Dumbest comment ever? Wow, thanks. I've never been the best in the world at anything, at least not that I knew
Congratulations Bill! There is a trophy that goes with this that I will fedex over to your house.
I was tagged with this honor I think for the last few years so its been on my mantel for a bit...
Thanks, Jimmy. I'll be watching out my window for the truck
He's not getting any younger. More of a drop off this yearis likely unless unforeseen freak of nature occurs and puts an outlier here.
no.. right now Eli is a bad QB.
And yet, that "Bad QB" has outplayed Jones consistently in practice and is the better option according to everyone with a brain.