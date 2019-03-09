Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Vegas Disrespecting Eli hard

CromartiesKid21 : 9/3/2019 4:41 pm
Quote:
Conversation

Nick Veronica
@NickVeronica
Incredible:
@betonline_ag
released the effect each starting QB has on the point spread (yes it's complicated; this is an average).

Aaron Rodgers is the highest, the line would drop 7.5 pts if his backup had to play.

Eli Manning?

The #NYGiants would GET a point if he sat


Link to QB list - ( New Window )
So if Daniel Jones was starting in Dallas in his first NFL start  
Giants in 07 : 9/3/2019 4:44 pm : link
we'd only be 6.5 dogs instead of 7.5 dogs?

Bullshit.
That is classic  
Jimmy Googs : 9/3/2019 4:45 pm : link
.
Wow....kind of says it all.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 4:46 pm : link
.
RE: So if Daniel Jones was starting in Dallas in his first NFL start  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14557166 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
we'd only be 6.5 dogs instead of 7.5 dogs?

Bullshit.


Well thats a key number, but I could definitely see 7.
This is good news, DJ is perceived as ready and the bookmakers  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 4:48 pm : link
like what they have seen from him so far.
RE: This is good news, DJ is perceived as ready and the bookmakers  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/3/2019 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14557172 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
like what they have seen from him so far.

Or the books feel that the insane preseason that DJ had would shift the money dramatically.

That's the point of the spreads, after all - it's not what Vegas thinks the outcome will be; it's what Vegas thinks the bettors think the outcome will be.
The bookmakers make lines depending on outcomes. If they didn't  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 5:20 pm : link
sharp money would be all over it. The public can push lines in the NFL, but you can't set early lines too far out of what they think the outcome is because sharp money would pour in.
There are a bunch of guys with a zero differential.  
ron mexico : 9/3/2019 5:23 pm : link
And -1 so it’s not like he is all by himself, although we probably don’t like comparing Eli to those guys either.

Joe Flacco to the guy they signed yesterday stands out the most to me.
From what ive seen  
John In CO : 9/3/2019 5:30 pm : link
with the exception of a good percentage of Giants fans, every NFL Expert and Fan in the world is disrespecting Eli hard!! Listening to people you would think the man is playing on one leg and a broken right arm. I get in to a football discussion with damn near anyone who isnt a Giants fan and its all doom and gloom, Gettleman is an idiot, how could you trade OBJ, Collins, Eli is no longer a functioning QB, etc.....

My reply to all of the above has been that I believe they will be a much better team than what we saw the past few years, I know...every team believes they have improved and that the playoffs await (except for maybe the Dolphins). Ill admit to maybe wearing rose colored glasses. Everyone is entitled to their opinions, but I really cant wait to see what Eli can do behind a functioning Oline this year. Hell, simply subtracting Flowers, Omameh and Riley alone should be worth a victory or two. But as it is, if they win 5-6 games we will have exceeded most people expectations.
RE: So if Daniel Jones was starting in Dallas in his first NFL start  
The_Boss : 9/3/2019 5:34 pm : link
In comment 14557166 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
we'd only be 6.5 dogs instead of 7.5 dogs?

Bullshit.


For real. No fucking way.
Have you guys  
MookGiants : 9/3/2019 5:43 pm : link
watched Eli the last few years? Its been a long time since he was a good QB. And hes another year older.

Vegas wasnt built because they have no idea what they are doing. They have no bias. The results speak for themselves. Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?
Vegas has under over for Jones starts at 7.5 games  
DavidinBMNY : 9/3/2019 5:45 pm : link
Which means they have him playing a lot.
Eli is not good  
Oscar : 9/3/2019 5:47 pm : link
We are done with the “active” phase of his career with the Giants, where there’s any chance of winning anything with him as the starter. The last two years were the “well we don’t have anyone better” phase, now it’s purely a political/sentimental thing. The Giants don’t know how to end it with Eli.

RE: Have you guys  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14557234 MookGiants said:
Quote:
watched Eli the last few years? Its been a long time since he was a good QB. And hes another year older.

Vegas wasnt built because they have no idea what they are doing. They have no bias. The results speak for themselves. Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?


Well, do you consider people who believe Eli isn't finished to be idiots?
Seriously
It's really not Vegas disrespecting Eli.  
3putt : 9/3/2019 5:48 pm : link
It's Vegas estimating what the sentiment of bettors would do.
Last year  
MookGiants : 9/3/2019 5:50 pm : link
people on BBI were certain the Giants were a Super Bowl contender and Eli would have a big bounce back season. Then the teams season was over early and we have the same people believing the exact same thing as they did a year ago. The roster for the future is in far better shape than it was going into last year, but for the present time it certainly isnt compared to at this time last year. But Eli another year older, at the age of 38, is going to play like he hasnt in years. Got it.

So that's  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 5:51 pm : link
A yes?
RE: Have you guys  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14557234 MookGiants said:
Quote:
watched Eli the last few years? Its been a long time since he was a good QB. And hes another year older.

Vegas wasnt built because they have no idea what they are doing. They have no bias. The results speak for themselves. Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?


I think this speaks more of what Vegas thinks of Jones. Eli is clearly a bottom third starter in the league, but to have a rookie QB equate to plus points is very telling. They think he is the goods and from what we have seen in preseason there is no reason to believe otherwise at this moment.
.  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 5:53 pm : link
I'm not sure any side has to be idiots if their case is reasoned and half way thought out which both sides have presented at certain times in the past 3 years or so.
RE: RE: Have you guys  
BSIMatt : 9/3/2019 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14557251 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14557234 MookGiants said:


Quote:


watched Eli the last few years? Its been a long time since he was a good QB. And hes another year older.

Vegas wasnt built because they have no idea what they are doing. They have no bias. The results speak for themselves. Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?



I think this speaks more of what Vegas thinks of Jones. Eli is clearly a bottom third starter in the league, but to have a rookie QB equate to plus points is very telling. They think he is the goods and from what we have seen in preseason there is no reason to believe otherwise at this moment.


+1
RE: Last year  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/3/2019 5:54 pm : link
In comment 14557245 MookGiants said:
Quote:
people on BBI were certain the Giants were a Super Bowl contender and Eli would have a big bounce back season. Then the teams season was over early and we have the same people believing the exact same thing as they did a year ago. The roster for the future is in far better shape than it was going into last year, but for the present time it certainly isnt compared to at this time last year. But Eli another year older, at the age of 38, is going to play like he hasnt in years. Got it.


I don't remember anybody predicting a SuperBowl a year ago after the disaster in 2017, and with a new head coach.

You're completely full of it.
Simply not true  
trueblueinpw : 9/3/2019 6:02 pm : link
but a good story I guess
Really?  
Bruner4329 : 9/3/2019 6:09 pm : link
Don't believe this is true but if we get a point doesn't it go up to 8.5 not down?
RE: So if Daniel Jones was starting in Dallas in his first NFL start  
joeinpa : 9/3/2019 6:13 pm : link
In comment 14557166 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
we'd only be 6.5 dogs instead of 7.5 dogs?

Bullshit.


Except for one thing. Vegas has no bias when it comes to setting lines that impact betting.
FWIW. ESPN ran a similar story last year,  
Mad Mike : 9/3/2019 6:14 pm : link
with spreads from a guy at the Westgate sports book, and Eli was only 0.5 points better for the spread than Tanney. Between being a year older, and Jones' pre-season suggesting we have a materially better backup situation than last year, moving 1.5 points shouldn't be very surprising. (And while both numbers might be silly, quite frankly I think last year's is sillier than this year's).


lonk - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Last year  
MookGiants : 9/3/2019 6:28 pm : link
In comment 14557256 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14557245 MookGiants said:


Quote:


people on BBI were certain the Giants were a Super Bowl contender and Eli would have a big bounce back season. Then the teams season was over early and we have the same people believing the exact same thing as they did a year ago. The roster for the future is in far better shape than it was going into last year, but for the present time it certainly isnt compared to at this time last year. But Eli another year older, at the age of 38, is going to play like he hasnt in years. Got it.




I don't remember anybody predicting a SuperBowl a year ago after the disaster in 2017, and with a new head coach.

You're completely full of it.


Yeah, you may want to go back and rethink that one. Plenty of people on BBI thought this team was a Super Bowl contender. I didn't say plenty thought they were going to win the Super Bowl, but that they were a real contender.

They were fucking dreadful. A lot of the same people are back again predicting a bounce back year for Eli and predicting that the media will be wrong and ripping anyone who dares to predict that a team that has been awful for a while is going to be bad again.

At least the arrow is finally pointing up long term.
RE: FWIW. ESPN ran a similar story last year,  
St. Jimmy : 9/3/2019 6:29 pm : link
In comment 14557290 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
with spreads from a guy at the Westgate sports book, and Eli was only 0.5 points better for the spread than Tanney. Between being a year older, and Jones' pre-season suggesting we have a materially better backup situation than last year, moving 1.5 points shouldn't be very surprising. (And while both numbers might be silly, quite frankly I think last year's is sillier than this year's).
lonk - ( New Window )
Interesting that the Patriots have such a drop off. You would think Belichick would make the gap less.
RE: So if Daniel Jones was starting in Dallas in his first NFL start  
ron mexico : 9/3/2019 6:35 pm : link
In comment 14557166 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
we'd only be 6.5 dogs instead of 7.5 dogs?

Bullshit.


If you really care about this, it’s a season long average which may be different for any given game.

But my recommendation would be to pay it no mind.
RE: Really?  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/3/2019 6:37 pm : link
In comment 14557280 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
Don't believe this is true but if we get a point doesn't it go up to 8.5 not down?

No, that would imply that Vegas is pricing Jones as a point worse than Eli (which would increase the spread); rather, the implied value of Jones is a point BETTER than Eli (thus the line is reduced to -6.5). The Giants wouldn't be getting a point in the sense of becoming weaker underdogs; they'd be getting a point in terms of being projected to score more with Jones than Eli.

And again, this is about what they're predicting how the betting public would react to Jones being the starter instead of Eli, not predicting how the Giants will do. Vegas' goal is to have even money on both sides to pay each other out while the house rakes the vig.

They're not necessarily saying that Jones would be more effective - essentially they're saying the Cowboys win by a TD in either scenario - they're saying that more people would be likely to bet on the Giants as an underdog with Jones starting than with Eli starting, and if they're being honest with saying the spread would push two hooks over, they're saying that A LOT of people would be more likely to bet on the Giants as TD underdogs with Jones at QB.

Assuming they're factoring for the context of the opponent, the most significant thing to me is that the Cowboys are notorious for attracting public money and their lines tend to incorporate that, so if they're saying that Jones would move the line not only a point, but specifically THE point that pushes the hook in the other direction (which would mean that the Giants' bettors would be the ones buying the hook instead of the Cowboys'), that's saying something.

But it's not saying that they think Jones is the better QB. Just that he's the more attractive bet.
you guys  
FranchiseQB : 9/3/2019 6:54 pm : link
you know Eli Manning is now a bad QB, right?

RE: Vegas Disrespecting Eli hard  
David B. : 9/3/2019 7:01 pm : link
Why should they be any different?
I live in a community with people  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 7:10 pm : link
from all over the country. Despite the 2 SBs, other than those in the NY bubble, everyone thinks Eli sucks. You guys who play fantasy football, where does Eli fall in the QB picks?
RE: I live in a community with people  
FranchiseQB : 9/3/2019 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14557349 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
from all over the country. Despite the 2 SBs, other than those in the NY bubble, everyone thinks Eli sucks. You guys who play fantasy football, where does Eli fall in the QB picks?


today? He doesn't get drafted. Back in his peak? 10 to 12
Wait..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/3/2019 7:13 pm : link
so Eli played poorly last season?
RE: RE: I live in a community with people  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 7:16 pm : link
In comment 14557353 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14557349 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


from all over the country. Despite the 2 SBs, other than those in the NY bubble, everyone thinks Eli sucks. You guys who play fantasy football, where does Eli fall in the QB picks?



today? He doesn't get drafted. Back in his peak? 10 to 12
Yeah, today. And for the last 6-7 years
My friend was doing his FF draft  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 7:18 pm : link
today. I'll ask him where Eli went. These are the people who put their money where their mouths are, lol.
This isn't "Vegas" making this claim  
montanagiant : 9/3/2019 7:28 pm : link
It's one online betting site doing it
RE: My friend was doing his FF draft  
FranchiseQB : 9/3/2019 7:34 pm : link
In comment 14557366 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
today. I'll ask him where Eli went. These are the people who put their money where their mouths are, lol.


Don't bother asking. Eli doesn't get drafted in fantasy unless it's a 2 QB league
I was just in a 12 team live draft  
BSIMatt : 9/3/2019 7:37 pm : link
And Eli didn’t get drafted. I did get to take Saquon with the number 1 pick though.
There’s only one thing left for Eli to do  
bradshaw44 : 9/3/2019 7:38 pm : link
(For a third time)... win the whole fucking thing.
RE: Wait..  
Dutch77 : 9/3/2019 7:41 pm : link
In comment 14557361 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
so Eli played poorly last season?

He didn't play great.
RE: Last year  
Crispino : 9/3/2019 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14557245 MookGiants said:
Quote:
people on BBI were certain the Giants were a Super Bowl contender and Eli would have a big bounce back season. Then the teams season was over early and we have the same people believing the exact same thing as they did a year ago. The roster for the future is in far better shape than it was going into last year, but for the present time it certainly isnt compared to at this time last year. But Eli another year older, at the age of 38, is going to play like he hasnt in years. Got it.


Eli played well enough last year. 66% completion percentage, for over 4,300 yards. And that was while he was under pressure all year, and with Beckham out for a good chunk of the season. And I don’t think Eli had anything to do with a defense that surrendered 4th quarter leads hue handed them to protect. On a team rife with problems, Eli was actually pretty far down the list if you’re looking for cause and effect.
He's..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/3/2019 7:43 pm : link
been called "not good" a few times on this thread.

4300 yards. 21 TD's to 11 INT's. It isn't excellent, but it certainly isn't like he played terribly. But I have a feeling that's closer to the consensus here.
RE: you guys  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/3/2019 7:46 pm : link
In comment 14557327 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
you know Eli Manning is now a bad QB, right?

He's no Jarrett Stidham, that's for sure.
RE: He's..  
Dutch77 : 9/3/2019 7:50 pm : link
In comment 14557397 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
been called "not good" a few times on this thread.

4300 yards. 21 TD's to 11 INT's. It isn't excellent, but it certainly isn't like he played terribly. But I have a feeling that's closer to the consensus here.


21 td's in 16 games is "not good", that's less than 2 touchdowns per game. I don't care how many 4th qt points the defense gives up. That's not cutting it.
He finished  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/3/2019 7:57 pm : link
firmly in the middle of the pack in TD's and INT's.

How that is making him a bad QB I'll never know.
RE: He finished  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 8:02 pm : link
In comment 14557417 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
firmly in the middle of the pack in TD's and INT's.

How that is making him a bad QB I'll never know.


He finished middle of the pack because he played 16 games. 21 TDs for a QB that plays all 16 games in 2018 is borderline bad.
Agreed  
Jimmy Googs : 9/3/2019 8:03 pm : link
Eli may play good sometimes and bad other times (particularly when Mook watches him), but he is firmly average...
He was..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/3/2019 8:04 pm : link
also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.
Without a working knowledge  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 8:08 pm : link
of the stats. my impression is that eli had 2 great playoffs, but other than that his regular season stats are at best average.
RE: He was..  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 8:11 pm : link
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.


Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers
I think, given a good line & weapons,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/3/2019 8:12 pm : link
Eli can win in this league. That said, I'd rather move on sooner rather than later & hand the keys over to Jones.
RE: He was..  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 8:14 pm : link
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.


His TD percentage was bottom 25th in the league. Eli racked up a ton of yardage because we were often down a couple scores late. His adjusted yards per attempt was 18th. Interestingly enough his interception percentage was good for 12th.
RE: RE: He was..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/3/2019 8:17 pm : link
In comment 14557457 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.



His TD percentage was bottom 25th in the league. Eli racked up a ton of yardage because we were often down a couple scores late. His adjusted yards per attempt was 18th. Interestingly enough his interception percentage was good for 12th.


That is not true. The giants played the most games of any team within a TD and the D gave up leads in the 4th quarter in 5 games.
RE: RE: He was..  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 8:17 pm : link
In comment 14557449 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.



Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers


Wins are a team stat. If we go by wins and losses Eli was a thoroughly mediocre QB. We all know he was a good QB for most of his career.
This link paints a clearer picture.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 8:20 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
Even teams with great defenses give up leads in the 4th quarter,  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 8:25 pm : link
4th quarters in the NFL are arcade style. I just remember watching way too many games, especially in the first half of the season, where we were getting our ass kicked and in the 4th putting up some meaningless points and yards.
That article..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/3/2019 8:31 pm : link
was from October and doesn't discuss the second half of teh season where the team blew more 4th quarter leads and outside of the Titans game, every loss was within 7 points.

The Giants were tied for the most blown 4th quarter leads last season. How commonly it happens is immaterial if the Giants are giving up the most
RE: That article..  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 8:50 pm : link
In comment 14557498 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
was from October and doesn't discuss the second half of teh season where the team blew more 4th quarter leads and outside of the Titans game, every loss was within 7 points.

The Giants were tied for the most blown 4th quarter leads last season. How commonly it happens is immaterial if the Giants are giving up the most


We had the 6th worst record so I'm not surprised. What about the Eagles and Colts games were our offense just completely shit the bed in the second half.
RE: That article..  
Prude : 9/3/2019 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14557498 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
was from October and doesn't discuss the second half of teh season where the team blew more 4th quarter leads and outside of the Titans game, every loss was within 7 points.

The Giants were tied for the most blown 4th quarter leads last season. How commonly it happens is immaterial if the Giants are giving up the most


You don't blow 4th qtr leads when you are up by 2-3 scores, something we haven't seen from Eli very often across his entire career
Thank the lord the defense kept blowing games  
Jimmy Googs : 9/3/2019 8:53 pm : link
that Eli had in the bag. Otherwise, we don't land Daniel Jones since he never would have made it to #17.

see how I can tie it all together with so few words...
Zeke..have not been bad.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/3/2019 8:54 pm : link
we're splitting hairs. I'm not arguing that Eli played excellent.

He wasn't bad though.

We weren't a good team last year. We were a bad team. But there are still posters who make it seem like if we had a different QB the past few years, we'd
Listen I was on the side of starting Jones is betting against history  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 8:58 pm : link
before, now with all the information we have, I think it is in the best interest of this team to start DJ. I think he is going to give you Eli level play and whoever sets the lines at betonline seems to agree.

I really don't give a shit about Eli's swan song. I just want to see us win football games and DJ may be our best to do so. Now Eli has a competent line for the first time in a long time, but he should be wearing a choker, not even a leash.

I always wanted the ball in Elis hands in the 4th felt comfortable as long as we had a shot. Can't remember what game it was last year, but we got the ball back down a score after a big return to the 40 with a couple mintues left. 4 and out, didn't even gain a yard. Eli had plenty of time. This is exactly where I lost my faith in his ability to get it done. Since he is our starter I hope he proves me wrong, but I don't have the faith I used to.
I wouldn't say the giants offense  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 8:59 pm : link
"Shit the bed" in the second half of the Colts game. The offense had five second half possessions including their final drive. Two drives ended in points (td & fg) and took over 9 minutes of off the board.
RE: I wouldn't say the giants offense  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 9:04 pm : link
In comment 14557551 crick n NC said:
Quote:
"Shit the bed" in the second half of the Colts game. The offense had five second half possessions including their final drive. Two drives ended in points (td & fg) and took over 9 minutes of off the board.


3 and out on a drive that started under 3 minutes up 6. That is the offensive equivalent of blowing a lead. Worse actually. Can't even pick up one first down.
re: the bad O-line  
FranchiseQB : 9/3/2019 9:05 pm : link
The argument that Eli is not bad but rather his O-line has made him look terrible is somewhat flawed, imo.

Yes a QB needs a functional O-line to succeed. However, I think the role a QB plays helping an O-line to gel is never mentioned here. Look at Brady. At least two times this decade he had an awful O-line. Looked like the league's worst. By midseason the line was gelling. And they won the SB by the end and the O-line was a strength. Yes the pats have great O-line coaching but the QB needs to make adjustments and help the O-line succeed. Somehow Brady can take a crap O-line and help make them league best, and Eli could never help our O-line improve, even a little. Somehow Solder is a champ in New England, and in NY he is just a chump. Does Eli have any responsibility to help the unit succeed? Even a little improvement?
RE: RE: I wouldn't say the giants offense  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 9:08 pm : link
In comment 14557554 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14557551 crick n NC said:


Quote:


"Shit the bed" in the second half of the Colts game. The offense had five second half possessions including their final drive. Two drives ended in points (td & fg) and took over 9 minutes of off the board.



3 and out on a drive that started under 3 minutes up 6. That is the offensive equivalent of blowing a lead. Worse actually. Can't even pick up one first down.


Saying an offense shit the bed in the second half represents them being a total detriment to the rest of the team. I think the offense did enough to win that game. It seems to me you grossly exaggerated this game to help your point.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 9/3/2019 9:11 pm : link
I think Eli was a below average QB last year and has been for a few years.
Not picking up a first down in that situation is worse than a blown  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 9:12 pm : link
4th quarter lead.
Eli's the best Giants QB of my lifetime.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/3/2019 9:14 pm : link
And I'm going to remember him fondly, no matter what's happened these last couple of years. He's a iron man, class act, & a 2X Super Bowl champion/MVP.

Not really relevant to what people are talking about here, but sometimes necessary to see the big picture.

I'm going to miss him when he's gone. And I really, really hope he retires as a Giant & doesn't wear another uniform.
I don't agree  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 9:15 pm : link
That one drive represents a whole half of failure or success.
RE: RE: RE: He was..  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 9:15 pm : link
In comment 14557472 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14557449 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.



Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers



Wins are a team stat. If we go by wins and losses Eli was a thoroughly mediocre QB. We all know he was a good QB for most of his career.


Most of his career doesn't translate into current history. What has he been for the last 5 years?
RE: Thank the lord the defense kept blowing games  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 9:17 pm : link
In comment 14557543 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that Eli had in the bag. Otherwise, we don't land Daniel Jones since he never would have made it to #17.

see how I can tie it all together with so few words...


Jimmy, I've always said you was da man
RE: Eli's the best Giants QB of my lifetime.  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 9:20 pm : link
In comment 14557573 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
And I'm going to remember him fondly, no matter what's happened these last couple of years. He's a iron man, class act, & a 2X Super Bowl champion/MVP.

Not really relevant to what people are talking about here, but sometimes necessary to see the big picture.

I'm going to miss him when he's gone. And I really, really hope he retires as a Giant & doesn't wear another uniform.


I won't dispute any of that. But you're talking about 2 years in a 15 year career
Other than the 2 chanpionships  
Bill in UT : 9/3/2019 9:22 pm : link
has he won either 0 or 1 postseason game?
I agree with Brett.  
NYG07 : 9/3/2019 9:22 pm : link
He was below average in 2016, a dumpster fire in 2017, and below average last year. He was excellent in 2015, which in hindsight was clearly the end of his prime.

I think that the endless debates about what he has lost as a player kind of leave out his best trait from his prime, which Zeke's alibi was alluding to. The magic is completely gone. My lasting memories of 2018 are a horribly overthrown interception and 4 straight incompletions in tight games he could have won at the end with field goals. In his prime he wins both those games, no doubt in my mind.
No, he hasn't.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/3/2019 9:25 pm : link
But I'd rather have 2 titles than a career like Jim Kelly for example.
RE: No, he hasn't.  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/3/2019 9:27 pm : link
In comment 14557594 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
But I'd rather have 2 titles than a career like Jim Kelly for example.

Not trying to dredge up the entire debate, but does it have to be either/or? Certainly you can win championships and also have some level of postseason success in other years, right?
Eli's an average/mediocre qb right now  
micky : 9/3/2019 9:28 pm : link
He's not getting any younger. More of a drop off this yearis likely unless unforeseen freak of nature occurs and puts an outlier here.

RE: RE: No, he hasn't.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/3/2019 9:29 pm : link
In comment 14557598 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14557594 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


But I'd rather have 2 titles than a career like Jim Kelly for example.


Not trying to dredge up the entire debate, but does it have to be either/or? Certainly you can win championships and also have some level of postseason success in other years, right?


That's fair. Not going to argue that.
RE: Eli's an average/mediocre qb right now  
FranchiseQB : 9/3/2019 9:32 pm : link
In comment 14557599 micky said:
Quote:
He's not getting any younger. More of a drop off this yearis likely unless unforeseen freak of nature occurs and puts an outlier here.


no.. right now Eli is a bad QB.
So  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 9:32 pm : link
Are some here saying they aren't satisfied with Manning's career? Unless I'm missing the intent.Hi It's obviously your prerogative.

Dunk, Bill?
RE: So  
crick n NC : 9/3/2019 9:36 pm : link
In comment 14557603 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Are some here saying they aren't satisfied with Manning's career? Unless I'm missing the intent.Hi It's obviously your prerogative.

Dunk, Bill?
I don’t think anyone here really knows what kind of QB he is now  
Bill L : 9/3/2019 10:11 pm : link
But, for those who do want to be supportive, or at least optimistic, of the team, he has by every single account of anyone who has seen him this summer (I.e., there is unanimity), looked really sharp and better than last year.
RE: RE: RE: He was..  
montanagiant : 9/3/2019 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14557469 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14557457 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.



His TD percentage was bottom 25th in the league. Eli racked up a ton of yardage because we were often down a couple scores late. His adjusted yards per attempt was 18th. Interestingly enough his interception percentage was good for 12th.



That is not true. The giants played the most games of any team within a TD and the D gave up leads in the 4th quarter in 5 games.

Don’t bother, Zeke had zero clue how much DJ and Eli has close ties together
Eli will either prove them wrong,  
81_Great_Dane : 9/3/2019 10:16 pm : link
or Daniel Jones will be playing quarterback. As a fan, after so much dreary football, I don't really care which it is.
What are you talking about? The Cutcliffe connectin or was it  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 10:29 pm : link
the poster that insinuated Eli gave DG inside information to who to draft as his replacement, which is laughable.
RE: He's..  
justafan : 9/3/2019 10:39 pm : link
In comment 14557397 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
been called "not good" a few times on this thread.

4300 yards. 21 TD's to 11 INT's. It isn't excellent, but it certainly isn't like he played terribly. But I have a feeling that's closer to the consensus here.


Interested to see how he looks with an average pocket this year. Mitigate the DT and A gap problems and let him step up for the first time in seasons. Can't wait till Sunday!
RE: What are you talking about? The Cutcliffe connectin or was it  
montanagiant : 9/3/2019 11:26 pm : link
In comment 14557694 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
the poster that insinuated Eli gave DG inside information to who to draft as his replacement, which is laughable.

Except it's not because the ties to both go deeper than that as pointed out by another poster. You ran from that thread the minute that got pointed out to you.

Now you're in this thread talking out of your ass again
I honestly don't know what you are talking about? Is it that he went  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 11:37 pm : link
to the Manning camp? I remember the post, but I can't take anyone seriously that thinks that Eli went to DG with all this information and suggested he was the one to take the mantle. This ridiculously romanticized version of Eli does help me understand why some fans can't see what the reality is and are having such trouble letting go.
RE: I honestly don't know what you are talking about? Is it that he went  
montanagiant : 9/3/2019 11:45 pm : link
In comment 14557755 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
to the Manning camp? I remember the post, but I can't take anyone seriously that thinks that Eli went to DG with all this information and suggested he was the one to take the mantle. This ridiculously romanticized version of Eli does help me understand why some fans can't see what the reality is and are having such trouble letting go.

Please stop trying to spin what was said. You're an absolute idiot if you don't think DG talked to ElI about his take on DJ after years of working out with him at Duke and the Manning camps....Seriously a really stupid take on it if you think otherwise
Whatever Eli clearly played better the last quarter of the season ..  
Bluesbreaker : 9/3/2019 11:57 pm : link
the reason being that the offensive line finally started
to play better and scored more points without there star
WR . Now this season not only does this line look much improved but so did Eli and he trained a bit differently using a baseball player to help him get his arm into
shape and throwing motion slightly tweaked .
In the limited action it was plain as day that he was throwing with much more zip on the ball and with protection that I think he now trusts so yeah I will go out on a limb and say Eli is going to have a comeback season . Losing Tate really put a damper on the first four games but . I know he has something to prove and I think he is gonna prove many
wrong about his bottom third status .
Maybe he did ask, maybe he didn't. I don't know what unique  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/3/2019 11:58 pm : link
insight you think that Eli is giving that you don't get from film or Cutcliffe himself. He probably did ask what you think of that Jones kid. You think Eli was like yeh he's the next big thing, draft him so I don't play half of next year. Somehow I doubt it. He was a counselor at a football camp and he threw the football around with him in the offseason for a week. They didn't have this super close connection.
RE: Maybe he did ask, maybe he didn't. I don't know what unique  
montanagiant : 12:33 am : link
In comment 14557764 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
insight you think that Eli is giving that you don't get from film or Cutcliffe himself. He probably did ask what you think of that Jones kid. You think Eli was like yeh he's the next big thing, draft him so I don't play half of next year. Somehow I doubt it. He was a counselor at a football camp and he threw the football around with him in the offseason for a week. They didn't have this super close connection.

Yeah that's it, just played camp counselor Ace....You're a dummy
Can you enlighten me instead of hurling insults?  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:48 am : link
I seriously looked, but I can't find anything other than he was a counselor at his football camp for a couple years and attended a couple of his week long workouts at Duke. It doesn't seem like their relationship goes any further than that.
RE: Can you enlighten me instead of hurling insults?  
montanagiant : 1:08 am : link
In comment 14557786 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
I seriously looked, but I can't find anything other than he was a counselor at his football camp for a couple years and attended a couple of his week long workouts at Duke. It doesn't seem like their relationship goes any further than that.

Sure, Google is your friend:
Quote:
But learning from Manning is not a new task for Jones. In fact, he has done it for years. Through the Cutcliffe connection, Manning came to Duke for offseason workouts on numerous occasions, and Jones was always eager to pick Manning's brain.

"They’ve already spent a lot of time around each other," Blue Devil head coach Cutcliffe said. "So while Daniel was here and [Manning worked out], Daniel’s eyes got big, and Daniel watched and begged to come into film studies [with Manning]. So they’ve been around each other, and are real comfortable with each other."


Quote:
Earlier, Walter Football reported the Giants 'like' Jones as one of three quarterback prospects in the 2019 draft class they have focused in on through the early going for the offseason process. Jones' connection to the Giants is an obvious one. Jones is the quarterback of Duke under current Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe. Years earlier, Cutcliffe was the head coach for current Giants franchise quarterback Eli Manning. Years before that, he was the head coach for Peyton Manning.

Over the last two offseasons, Jones has spent time working with the Mannings at the Manning Passing Academy. Eli has brought with him several Giants running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to the annual camp. Jones has worked with them also.

“Being around those guys, watching Eli work and lead those workouts and meetings and those types of things is really cool,” Jones said after a Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, via Newsday. “I got to interact with them a little bit. I got to sit in on one of Eli’s meetings and just kind of talk to him walking through the building.”
RE: Have you guys  
weaverpsu : 1:22 am : link
In comment 14557234 MookGiants said:
Quote:
watched Eli the last few years? Its been a long time since he was a good QB. And hes another year older.

Vegas wasnt built because they have no idea what they are doing. They have no bias. The results speak for themselves. Why is everyone who believes that Eli is finished after the last few years an idiot?


Because the O-Line sucked so bad, that no QB could perform in that situation. It's sad fans can't see this.
Sounds like he already learned everything he can from Eli  
Prude : 1:23 am : link
Time to get him on the field.
RE: RE: He was..  
weaverpsu : 1:25 am : link
In comment 14557449 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.



Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers


Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.
RE: RE: RE: He was..  
Bill in UT : 1:42 am : link
In comment 14557802 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 14557449 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.



Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers



Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.


Dumbest comment ever? Wow, thanks. I've never been the best in the world at anything, at least not that I knew
I hope we dont have to blame everyone in the world  
Prude : 3:15 am : link
Except the QB for the next 15 years.
RE: Sounds like he already learned everything he can from Eli  
montanagiant : 3:48 am : link
In comment 14557800 Prude said:
Quote:
Time to get him on the field.

Hey Eric, is it okay to have a 2 week profile on BBI and be a douche? Asking for a Prude
RE: RE: Sounds like he already learned everything he can from Eli  
Prude : 5:13 am : link
In comment 14557823 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14557800 Prude said:


Quote:


Time to get him on the field.


Hey Eric, is it okay to have a 2 week profile on BBI and be a douche? Asking for a Prude


Some of you people seem to have a pernal stake in Eli regardless of what's best for the team. Like you really take this shit personally. 7 years without a playoff win and you are offended that someone, somewhere, might want to start a top 10 pick that put up better numbers than any QB in preseason. Why?
A combination  
Les in TO : 6:10 am : link
Of where Eli ranks today and how Jones presents promise for a brighter potential
Montana I read the same exact thing, where is this deep relationship?  
Zeke's Alibi : 6:26 am : link
The guy watched film with him a few times, worked out with him a few times, and worked his camp. There is nothing there about some deep relationship they had, nothing more than passing acquaintances. From Jones own mouth "I got to get interact with them a little bit and just kind of talking to him walking through the building.". This sounds more like a guy that was a bit star struck that he barely got to interact with than a guy that has some sort of deep connection.
I love Eli  
RollBlue : 9:54 am : link
and he's one of the best Giants of all time, and belongs in the HOF. If fact I only have three Giants jerseys, 2 number 10s and an old number 80 (Shockey). If you just looks at the numbers he had an average season, but in watching the games you can tell he's just not that good anymore. Hell, I could even dump the ball down to Barkley and watch him run after the catch. If the OL was really that bad last year, we have 3 of the same guys starting this year, and a guy at RT that no one else appeared to want. Adding Zeigler helps, but that left side looked iffy against the other teams ones in pre season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He was..  
Jimmy Googs : 10:10 am : link
In comment 14557806 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 14557802 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 14557449 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 14557431 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


also 14th in Yards per game.

He was average, yet people feel the need to say he was bad. He's even been called terrible.

And he's did that with a OL that truly was terrible.



Yards per game can come during garbage time. A QB's success is measured in wins. Stats are for losers



Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.



Dumbest comment ever? Wow, thanks. I've never been the best in the world at anything, at least not that I knew


Congratulations Bill! There is a trophy that goes with this that I will fedex over to your house.

I was tagged with this honor I think for the last few years so its been on my mantel for a bit...
RE: RE: Can you enlighten me instead of hurling insults?  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:37 am : link
In comment 14557791 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14557786 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


I seriously looked, but I can't find anything other than he was a counselor at his football camp for a couple years and attended a couple of his week long workouts at Duke. It doesn't seem like their relationship goes any further than that.


Sure, Google is your friend:


Quote:


But learning from Manning is not a new task for Jones. In fact, he has done it for years. Through the Cutcliffe connection, Manning came to Duke for offseason workouts on numerous occasions, and Jones was always eager to pick Manning's brain.

"They’ve already spent a lot of time around each other," Blue Devil head coach Cutcliffe said. "So while Daniel was here and [Manning worked out], Daniel’s eyes got big, and Daniel watched and begged to come into film studies [with Manning]. So they’ve been around each other, and are real comfortable with each other."





Quote:


Earlier, Walter Football reported the Giants 'like' Jones as one of three quarterback prospects in the 2019 draft class they have focused in on through the early going for the offseason process. Jones' connection to the Giants is an obvious one. Jones is the quarterback of Duke under current Blue Devils head coach David Cutcliffe. Years earlier, Cutcliffe was the head coach for current Giants franchise quarterback Eli Manning. Years before that, he was the head coach for Peyton Manning.

Over the last two offseasons, Jones has spent time working with the Mannings at the Manning Passing Academy. Eli has brought with him several Giants running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends to the annual camp. Jones has worked with them also.

“Being around those guys, watching Eli work and lead those workouts and meetings and those types of things is really cool,” Jones said after a Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, via Newsday. “I got to interact with them a little bit. I got to sit in on one of Eli’s meetings and just kind of talk to him walking through the building.”

That second quote would be a lot more impressive (and accurate) if David Cutcliffe had, in fact, been Peyton's head coach at any time. He wasn't.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He was..  
Bill in UT : 10:44 am : link
In comment 14558104 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


In comment 14557802 weaverpsu said:



Dumbest comment ever. Dak Prescott has had the best O-Line since he started and the last couple years has had one of the best RB's in the game and he has won a bunch of games. Is he any good? No, I don't think he is. Romo was way better in every way. Wins and losses is not a good measurement because its a team sport. Simple.



Dumbest comment ever? Wow, thanks. I've never been the best in the world at anything, at least not that I knew



Congratulations Bill! There is a trophy that goes with this that I will fedex over to your house.

I was tagged with this honor I think for the last few years so its been on my mantel for a bit...


Thanks, Jimmy. I'll be watching out my window for the truck
RE: RE: Eli's an average/mediocre qb right now  
weaverpsu : 10:52 am : link
In comment 14557602 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
In comment 14557599 micky said:


Quote:


He's not getting any younger. More of a drop off this yearis likely unless unforeseen freak of nature occurs and puts an outlier here.




no.. right now Eli is a bad QB.


And yet, that "Bad QB" has outplayed Jones consistently in practice and is the better option according to everyone with a brain.
