Lets hear everyone's prediction, when will DJ first start be

NephilimGiants : 9/4/2019 12:56 am
I call game 4. Not being a Eli hater, my first guess was week 8 but guys at the bar told be he wont last that long and I cant say their wrong
Game 3 or game 4  
Prude : 9/4/2019 1:10 am : link
Is when is should go in. Hard to gauge how pigheaded Mara is going to be on this. I believe if it was up to Shurmur he would start game 1 or game 2
if the Giants have a losing record after the bye  
OdellBeckhamJr : 9/4/2019 1:15 am : link
I think they'll pull the plug, although the first game after the bye is vs the Cowboys.

Tough call. I thought TC pulled it early for Kurt, not sure if Pat will do the same.
the first game where we are out of  
montanagiant : 9/4/2019 1:17 am : link
Contention for making the playoffs
It's they're not their  
weaverpsu : 9/4/2019 1:17 am : link
and I can't stand your posts. Eli will play most if not all of the year. For the hundredth time, if they Giants are in contention, Eli will play and should play.
RE: It's they're not their  
NephilimGiants : 9/4/2019 1:23 am : link
In comment 14557796 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
and I can't stand your posts. Eli will play most if not all of the year. For the hundredth time, if they Giants are in contention, Eli will play and should play.


tbh i still cant tell the difference between they're and their
RE: It's they're not their  
NephilimGiants : 9/4/2019 1:28 am : link
In comment 14557796 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
and I can't stand your posts. Eli will play most if not all of the year. For the hundredth time, if they Giants are in contention, Eli will play and should play.


Wtf re reading my original post i never posted their or they're so i dont know why you are complaining
RE: RE: It's they're not their  
NephilimGiants : 9/4/2019 1:29 am : link
In comment 14557803 NephilimGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14557796 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


and I can't stand your posts. Eli will play most if not all of the year. For the hundredth time, if they Giants are in contention, Eli will play and should play.



Wtf re reading my original post i never posted their or they're so i dont know why you are complaining

Nvm, their wrong... gotcha they're wrong, makes sense...fucking autocorrect on my phone
I still think this is going to be a tough decision  
81_Great_Dane : 9/4/2019 1:51 am : link
because there's a pretty good chance the Giants offense starts well and the defense starts poorly. Shurmur's an offense-minded coach, Eli's in his second year in the system, the line is better, and Saquon Barkley is Saquon Barkley. The offense was better at the end of last season without OBJ, I expect it to continue to be better in 2019.

But the defense is very inexperienced and the pass rush still looks undermanned. I would not be surprised to see the Giants lose games early by scores like 42-35 or 35-31.

What then? If the team is 2-4 or 3-5 but the offense is clicking, do you replace Eli? That's a difficult decision. If the team starts out slowly and is more competitive by mid-season, what do you do?

May sound like wishful thinking but I think Eli will finally have a pocket to step up into. And Barkley is the kind of game-changing talent that OBJ was, but without the drama.
RE: I still think this is going to be a tough decision  
NephilimGiants : 9/4/2019 1:55 am : link
In comment 14557807 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
because there's a pretty good chance the Giants offense starts well and the defense starts poorly. Shurmur's an offense-minded coach, Eli's in his second year in the system, the line is better, and Saquon Barkley is Saquon Barkley. The offense was better at the end of last season without OBJ, I expect it to continue to be better in 2019.

But the defense is very inexperienced and the pass rush still looks undermanned. I would not be surprised to see the Giants lose games early by scores like 42-35 or 35-31.

What then? If the team is 2-4 or 3-5 but the offense is clicking, do you replace Eli? That's a difficult decision. If the team starts out slowly and is more competitive by mid-season, what do you do?

May sound like wishful thinking but I think Eli will finally have a pocket to step up into. And Barkley is the kind of game-changing talent that OBJ was, but without the drama.


Exactly, we're going to see a whole different Eli this year. I ecpect Playoff Eli to start.. Playoff Eli is a gunslinger
Other than injury related  
Giant John : 9/4/2019 2:19 am : link
2020.
late Novemeber- early December  
Torrag : 9/4/2019 3:02 am : link
When we're eliminated from playoff contention. End of an era.
Are we predicting first start?  
cjac : 9/4/2019 4:12 am : link
Can I predict first time we see him in a game?

Because I think they will use him in the game this week in some capacity
I think game 14 or 15,  
MBavaro : 9/4/2019 4:28 am : link
when we are out of playoff contention.

I keep hearing pundits say "he HAS to play at some point this year" and it makes me want to stick pens in my ears.

It's quite simply moronic to have that attitude.
In 2029  
micky : 9/4/2019 5:07 am : link
.
1st start  
mfsd : 9/4/2019 5:31 am : link
Week 1 2020
First Start?  
Allen in CNJ : 9/4/2019 5:38 am : link
That's a tough one. If this team plays well this season, has a playoff spot secured, and has a meaningless regular season finale I could see him starting week 17.

I'm in the camp of this being a redshirt year for Jones, and I truly believe Eli will play the entire season, with Jones taking over as starter either next year or 2021.
I’d like to see week 8 vs cards  
ron mexico : 9/4/2019 5:42 am : link
But I’m guessing it will be game 14 vs the dolphins
December 15  
Les in TO : 9/4/2019 6:03 am : link
Vs Miami
The final week against the Eagles  
Diver_Down : 9/4/2019 6:16 am : link
when we are resting our starters as we have already clinched the East.
Week 7 - Versus Cards  
ZogZerg : 9/4/2019 6:26 am : link
or Week 12 vs Bears
After 6 losses  
Dankbeerman : 9/4/2019 6:30 am : link
unless that happens after week 14
The meltdown will burn the servers  
V.I.G. : 9/4/2019 6:33 am : link
.
RE: The final week against the Eagles  
KingBlue : 9/4/2019 6:48 am : link
In comment 14557842 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
when we are resting our starters as we have already clinched the East.


+1
Impossible to make any valid  
joeinpa : 9/4/2019 6:49 am : link
Prediction on when until the season begins to unfold. But I do think it is almost a certainty Jones starts at some point this season.

Rooting hard for Eli and the team to keep Jones on the bench is what we all should be rooting for.

But a quarterback controversy is imminent if not already here, it will be difficult for Eli to survive the ups and downs of an NFL season with the # 6 pick on his trail.
Week 1, 2020  
Dave in PA : 9/4/2019 7:32 am : link
Whether he plays meaningful snaps, but is not starting, at some point likely over the last 4 games of this season is another story.
RE: RE: The final week against the Eagles  
Dnew15 : 9/4/2019 7:33 am : link
In comment 14557855 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14557842 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


when we are resting our starters as we have already clinched the East.



+1


This would be the EXACT replica of the KC model
Have no idea  
Beer Man : 9/4/2019 7:34 am : link
But hoping for week-1 of 2020; which means the team performed very well in 2019.
don't see it  
giantfan2000 : 9/4/2019 7:40 am : link
even if we have bad season Eli will stay in ..
it is last year they are not pulling him
After the bye week  
Heisenberg : 9/4/2019 7:43 am : link
Week 12.
Right after the bye week  
Steve in ATL : 9/4/2019 7:44 am : link
Nov 24 vs the Bears.
RE: Are we predicting first start?  
Jim in Tampa : 9/4/2019 7:45 am : link
In comment 14557824 cjac said:
Quote:
Can I predict first time we see him in a game?

Because I think they will use him in the game this week in some capacity

No way would the Giants play Jones in WK 1.

The only way to bring DJ in for a series or two in any early season game would be for the Giants' to get off to a good start (say 3-1) with Eli playing well.

If they played DJ in the first game before Eli had a chance to reestablish himself, it would just add more fuel to the QB controversy.
RE: Are we predicting first start?  
bw in dc : 9/4/2019 7:55 am : link
In comment 14557824 cjac said:
Quote:
Can I predict first time we see him in a game?

Because I think they will use him in the game this week in some capacity


I think that would be very smart. Jones adds dimensions to Shurmur’s playbook that Eli doesn’t have. So we should exploit that. Similar to how the Ravens did with LaJax last year.
RE: RE: Are we predicting first start?  
cjac : 9/4/2019 7:56 am : link
In comment 14557887 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 14557824 cjac said:


Quote:


Can I predict first time we see him in a game?

Because I think they will use him in the game this week in some capacity


No way would the Giants play Jones in WK 1.

The only way to bring DJ in for a series or two in any early season game would be for the Giants' to get off to a good start (say 3-1) with Eli playing well.

If they played DJ in the first game before Eli had a chance to reestablish himself, it would just add more fuel to the QB controversy.


You dont think Shurmur has a 3rd and 1 read option designed for him? ride Barkley into the line and if the DE crashes DJ takes it around the corner for the first down and slides so he doesnt get hurt?

I do
next year  
bc4life : 9/4/2019 7:56 am : link
unless Eli gets injured
When we are ...  
nzyme : 9/4/2019 8:06 am : link
mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
Week 7 Cardinals at home.  
DavidinBMNY : 9/4/2019 8:11 am : link
If the Giants aren't winning (below .500) after week 6, it's time to pull the plug. Unless Manning is playing lights out. They would have to be 2-4 at that point.

Week 4  
Default : 9/4/2019 8:16 am : link
After starting 0-3
I don't think..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/4/2019 8:27 am : link
Jones will start until this schmuck is banned.

Which won't tell us much since the lifespan for this dupe is probably akin to a fruit fly's.
Has Jones even taken a snap from under center?  
jsuds : 9/4/2019 8:28 am : link
Looked to me like most if not all his preseason snaps were from the shotgun. My guess is he's not ready for prime time just yet.
RE: Has Jones even taken a snap from under center?  
Diver_Down : 9/4/2019 8:30 am : link
In comment 14557927 jsuds said:
Quote:
Looked to me like most if not all his preseason snaps were from the shotgun. My guess is he's not ready for prime time just yet.


Yes he has. He has a very small sample of passing from under center. Nearly every pass was from the shotgun and nearly every snap from under center was a run.
Week 12 or 13  
Biteymax22 : 9/4/2019 8:30 am : link
Shurmur will wait until we're "mathematically eliminated" and Mara won't let him pull Eli until then.
Hard  
AcidTest : 9/4/2019 8:36 am : link
to say because so much depends on how the team is doing, and Eli is performing. I'll say against the Jets.
This will depend on the defense  
stoneman : 9/4/2019 8:37 am : link
If the defense is as bad as the pundit say, then week 4. I think an 0-2 start starts the conversation.

I don't think the offense and Eli will be the problem, but an 0-2 start will be time to start the process.

If the defense can win a couple of early games and they start 3-2 or even 4-2, then we may not see a change till late in the season. They do have an easy schedule this year.

God only knows if they make a defensive run and make the playoffs, which is still a possibility with their schedule.
So the offense was better in garbage games at  
RollBlue : 9/4/2019 8:40 am : link
the end of the year, but they looked inept late in the season against Tennessee, and in the last two games only needed a few first downs to kick a FG and win and couldn't even generate a single yard! The offense is not better without OBJ. I do believe going to Jones sooner is better, as I think Eli's best days are long gone, and the biggest thing holding the offense back. We shall see.
Eli will still perform and keep the O competitive.  
jsuds : 9/4/2019 8:52 am : link
I would much rather see DJ be the next Aaron Rodgers and have time to learn under a master and I still believe that Eli can get it done if he has a pocket to throw from. The elite running game will allow Eli to do what he is best at. Changing it up at the line of scrimmage and running play action. Not convinced Jones would be up for that just yet.
RE: It's they're not their  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 9/4/2019 9:20 am : link
In comment 14557796 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
and I can't stand your posts. Eli will play most if not all of the year. For the hundredth time, if they Giants are in contention, Eli will play and should play.


That’s because he is an admitted dupe, as he as already been banned once.
Oh, guys at the bar told you Eli won't last until Week 8  
Bramton1 : 9/4/2019 9:33 am : link
Well then, that must be set in stone.

The simplicity of how people predict Eli this season is mind-boggling. Too many people seem to go by, "Well, he hasn't performed that well the last few years and he's the only constant on offense, plus he makes a stupid face, so he's done."

No, it's not that simple. First, he hasn't been the only constant. The post-SB46 constant for Jerry Reese was also a shitty offensive line anchored by project players that were there so Reese could regard himself as a genius when/if they blossomed into stars. Eli hasn't had a decent offensive line for years, and finally only started getting some stability late last season, and the offense started to flourish as a result.

So if this season's offensive line is able to protect Eli, should we expect improvement from the veteran quarterback. Well, possibly. We really haven't seen much of an Eli Manning who consistently has time to make his progressions and find the open receiver in years. It's anybody's guess how he can do in that environment at this point in his career. Maybe he has a resurgence. Or maybe he's just too old and two shy from hearing footsteps year after year for so long. We're really not going to know this until Sunday, although maybe Week 2 is a more accurate time.

Do I think Jones will be starting by Week 4? If Eli is hurt, yeah. If Eli is a complete and utter disaster (think Garrapolo from the second preseason game), maybe. Otherwise, no. I would frankly be surprised to see Jones before the bye, especially with the early season schedule we have.
FWIW, a useless, thought out prediction that will be completely wrong  
V.I.G. : 9/4/2019 9:33 am : link
DAL-L (Defense to blame)
BUF-W (Eli does enough but doesn't shine)
TB--W (Eli puts up some stats)
WAS-W (Awful game, our D will be just better than theirs)
[3-1]
MIN-L (Eli bad game)
NE--L (short week, Eli bad game)
[3-3]

-Eli will have had one good performance, yet 3 wins
-this will come after TNF
-commentators will spend all night talking about when.
-BBI will be in full civil war
-however not "mathematically eliminated"

AZ, DET, DAL, NYJ [2-2}, now 5-5
-still no switch

CHI, GB, PHI [0-3], now 5-8
-media chaos / locker room constantly answering questions

DJ first game MIA

//now watch us start 6-0 and Eli is back...




Week 1 2020  
Mike in NY : 9/4/2019 9:34 am : link
Regardless of how the team does. All of the talk is bunk. Mara will not allow anyone other than Eli to start until his contract runs out.
At the Super Bowl this year  
MM_in_NYC : 9/4/2019 9:45 am : link
You see, Eli is going to take us on a magical run where we win the last 10 games straight including a magical double OT game in Dallas in conference championship - but Eli will take a hit from Jaylon Smith while throwing the game winning touchdown pass on a trick play to high school TE Nate Solder and suffer a lacerated liver - thus thrusting Mr Jones into play in football's biggest game. It will be a circus. Gypsy told me.
Too many variables  
Thegratefulhead : 9/4/2019 10:00 am : link
No one's making any predictions these are wild guesses.
game 1  
cactus : 9/4/2019 10:14 am : link
2020
RE: December 15  
rich in DC : 9/4/2019 10:33 am : link
In comment 14557839 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Vs Miami


I think this is the correct answer- and likely the Giants plan as well.

Think about it- if we can assume that the OL is better (I don't think good is right, but better), Eli is adequate and the defense can at least be respectable, the best case scenario going into the bye would be either 6-4 or 5-5.

However, after the bye, they would face the Bears, the Packers and the Eagles in 3 consecutive weeks. Even in a best case scenario, that puts the team at 6-7 or 5-8 with 3 weeks to go. That would probably all but eliminate the team from playoff contention.

Putting Jones up against a tanking Miami team at home is probably the best way to let him break into the situation. If the Giants are all but mathematically eliminated, it makes the break with Eli at least palatable to the fans, and lets the team get live action film of Jones against Miami, Washington and the Eagles.

In fact, the best idea would be to announce the switch during the week, but tell everyone that Eli will start the game and run the first series- to allow him to walk off the field at home and let the fans show some appreciation one last time- then let Jones take over.

Miami and Washington should be competitive, if not winnable games, the Eagles would probably be on cruise control for the playoffs, sitting some starters and likely not caring about winning the game as much as coming out healthy.

Best for all sides.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/4/2019 10:37 am : link
I think the Giants have to be 3-3 or better after 6 weeks to keep Eli starting past the TNF game @ Foxboro.

Assuming we lose that game and are 2-4 or worse - that's where the switch will happen. That gives Jones 10 days to prep for a home game against Arizona where he can hit the ground running and get a solid 10 starts under his belt this year.

If we're 3-3 or better through 6... then probably December.
Week 1 2020!  
SterlingArcher : 9/4/2019 11:32 am : link
.
Barring injury either week 1 2020  
Giantz_comeback : 9/4/2019 11:47 am : link
Or if we made the playoffs already and he starts the last game.
week 1 2021  
GMAN4LIFE : 9/4/2019 11:49 am : link
.
Week One, 2021  
Red Dog : 9/4/2019 12:04 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Are we predicting first start?  
Jim in Tampa : 9/4/2019 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14557893 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 14557887 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 14557824 cjac said:


Quote:


Can I predict first time we see him in a game?

Because I think they will use him in the game this week in some capacity


No way would the Giants play Jones in WK 1.

The only way to bring DJ in for a series or two in any early season game would be for the Giants' to get off to a good start (say 3-1) with Eli playing well.

If they played DJ in the first game before Eli had a chance to reestablish himself, it would just add more fuel to the QB controversy.



You dont think Shurmur has a 3rd and 1 read option designed for him? ride Barkley into the line and if the DE crashes DJ takes it around the corner for the first down and slides so he doesnt get hurt?

I do

Well of course Shurmur and Shula have some plays designed specifically for Jones. That doesn't mean Shurmur is going to insert Jones into a game for games for a few plays like Sean Payton does with Hill.

Hill has a few great plays and absolutely no one is going to call for the Saints to bench Brees.

But if Jones comes into a game for a few plays and has some success it opens up a big fat can of worms. That's not something the Giants are going to do in their first game of the year.
The first time we are 2 games under .500  
Ike#88 : 9/4/2019 7:48 pm : link
Eli go grab a clipboard. Wins are hard enough to come by but hoping for Santa to show up with Eli at QB and wasting the time Daniel Jones can put to good use gaining experience would be coaching malpractice. Shurmur needs to make the best choice for all the players that bust their rearends all offseason to succeed and not preside over a farewell tour.
If They're Fortunate  
Percy : 9/4/2019 9:59 pm : link
Next year.
RE: The final week against the Eagles  
Milton : 9/4/2019 10:05 pm : link
In comment 14557842 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
when we are resting our starters as we have already clinched the East.
+1
The irony is that Jones will not replace Eli as early as Eli replaced  
GeofromNJ : 12:23 am : link
Warner, yet if Jones were to replace Eli that early, he will look a whole lot better than Eli did when he replaced Warner.
RE: week 1 2021  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:38 am : link
In comment 14558260 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
.

Who's the starting QB in 2020?

And while that question is facetious, this one isn't: is it because you think Jones won't be ready to be a starting QB by opening day 2020 at the very latest?

Unless you feel like Jones needs TWO redshirt years as the #6 pick in the draft (which in itself is a bit of an indictment on the pick, and certainly belied by DJ's preseason performance), I'm not sure why anyone would want to piss away half the rookie contract advantage Jones will represent.

Except for simply not wanting the Eli Manning era to end, of course. And while that's a perfectly valid reason, can we at least consider that those who are saying "not until 2021" are just as far to the other side of the spectrum as those who might say "start Jones right now"?

I genuinely don't see any way that it doesn't occur sometime in the next 373 days.
RE: FWIW, a useless, thought out prediction that will be completely wrong  
Jimmy Googs : 7:49 am : link
In comment 14558039 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
DAL-L (Defense to blame)
BUF-W (Eli does enough but doesn't shine)
TB--W (Eli puts up some stats)
WAS-W (Awful game, our D will be just better than theirs)
[3-1]
MIN-L (Eli bad game)
NE--L (short week, Eli bad game)
[3-3]

-Eli will have had one good performance, yet 3 wins
-this will come after TNF
-commentators will spend all night talking about when.
-BBI will be in full civil war
-however not "mathematically eliminated"

AZ, DET, DAL, NYJ [2-2}, now 5-5
-still no switch

CHI, GB, PHI [0-3], now 5-8
-media chaos / locker room constantly answering questions

DJ first game MIA

//now watch us start 6-0 and Eli is back...


at least this guy gave it some realism...
fun and original thread...  
Doug in MA : 8:17 am : link
...instead of being excited and optimistic about the giants this year lets talk about when they will suck so bad Eli is officially done as quarterback of the Giants. Good stuff.
RE: Has Jones even taken a snap from under center?  
Ira : 8:40 am : link
In comment 14557927 jsuds said:
Quote:
Looked to me like most if not all his preseason snaps were from the shotgun. My guess is he's not ready for prime time just yet.


That's correct - very good observation. I counted 4 snaps under center, 1 each vs the Jets and Bengals and 2 vs the Bears including the dropped snap.
