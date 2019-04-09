Lets hear everyone's prediction, when will DJ first start be

because there's a pretty good chance the Giants offense starts well and the defense starts poorly. Shurmur's an offense-minded coach, Eli's in his second year in the system, the line is better, and Saquon Barkley is Saquon Barkley. The offense was better at the end of last season without OBJ, I expect it to continue to be better in 2019.
But the defense is very inexperienced and the pass rush still looks undermanned. I would not be surprised to see the Giants lose games early by scores like 42-35 or 35-31.
What then? If the team is 2-4 or 3-5 but the offense is clicking, do you replace Eli? That's a difficult decision. If the team starts out slowly and is more competitive by mid-season, what do you do?
May sound like wishful thinking but I think Eli will finally have a pocket to step up into. And Barkley is the kind of game-changing talent that OBJ was, but without the drama.
RE: I still think this is going to be a tough decision
Exactly, we're going to see a whole different Eli this year. I ecpect Playoff Eli to start.. Playoff Eli is a gunslinger
the end of the year, but they looked inept late in the season against Tennessee, and in the last two games only needed a few first downs to kick a FG and win and couldn't even generate a single yard! The offense is not better without OBJ. I do believe going to Jones sooner is better, as I think Eli's best days are long gone, and the biggest thing holding the offense back. We shall see.
Eli will still perform and keep the O competitive.
I would much rather see DJ be the next Aaron Rodgers and have time to learn under a master and I still believe that Eli can get it done if he has a pocket to throw from. The elite running game will allow Eli to do what he is best at. Changing it up at the line of scrimmage and running play action. Not convinced Jones would be up for that just yet.
The simplicity of how people predict Eli this season is mind-boggling. Too many people seem to go by, "Well, he hasn't performed that well the last few years and he's the only constant on offense, plus he makes a stupid face, so he's done."
No, it's not that simple. First, he hasn't been the only constant. The post-SB46 constant for Jerry Reese was also a shitty offensive line anchored by project players that were there so Reese could regard himself as a genius when/if they blossomed into stars. Eli hasn't had a decent offensive line for years, and finally only started getting some stability late last season, and the offense started to flourish as a result.
So if this season's offensive line is able to protect Eli, should we expect improvement from the veteran quarterback. Well, possibly. We really haven't seen much of an Eli Manning who consistently has time to make his progressions and find the open receiver in years. It's anybody's guess how he can do in that environment at this point in his career. Maybe he has a resurgence. Or maybe he's just too old and two shy from hearing footsteps year after year for so long. We're really not going to know this until Sunday, although maybe Week 2 is a more accurate time.
Do I think Jones will be starting by Week 4? If Eli is hurt, yeah. If Eli is a complete and utter disaster (think Garrapolo from the second preseason game), maybe. Otherwise, no. I would frankly be surprised to see Jones before the bye, especially with the early season schedule we have.
FWIW, a useless, thought out prediction that will be completely wrong
DAL-L (Defense to blame)
BUF-W (Eli does enough but doesn't shine)
TB--W (Eli puts up some stats)
WAS-W (Awful game, our D will be just better than theirs)
[3-1]
MIN-L (Eli bad game)
NE--L (short week, Eli bad game)
[3-3]
-Eli will have had one good performance, yet 3 wins
-this will come after TNF
-commentators will spend all night talking about when.
-BBI will be in full civil war
-however not "mathematically eliminated"
You see, Eli is going to take us on a magical run where we win the last 10 games straight including a magical double OT game in Dallas in conference championship - but Eli will take a hit from Jaylon Smith while throwing the game winning touchdown pass on a trick play to high school TE Nate Solder and suffer a lacerated liver - thus thrusting Mr Jones into play in football's biggest game. It will be a circus. Gypsy told me.
I think this is the correct answer- and likely the Giants plan as well.
Think about it- if we can assume that the OL is better (I don't think good is right, but better), Eli is adequate and the defense can at least be respectable, the best case scenario going into the bye would be either 6-4 or 5-5.
However, after the bye, they would face the Bears, the Packers and the Eagles in 3 consecutive weeks. Even in a best case scenario, that puts the team at 6-7 or 5-8 with 3 weeks to go. That would probably all but eliminate the team from playoff contention.
Putting Jones up against a tanking Miami team at home is probably the best way to let him break into the situation. If the Giants are all but mathematically eliminated, it makes the break with Eli at least palatable to the fans, and lets the team get live action film of Jones against Miami, Washington and the Eagles.
In fact, the best idea would be to announce the switch during the week, but tell everyone that Eli will start the game and run the first series- to allow him to walk off the field at home and let the fans show some appreciation one last time- then let Jones take over.
Miami and Washington should be competitive, if not winnable games, the Eagles would probably be on cruise control for the playoffs, sitting some starters and likely not caring about winning the game as much as coming out healthy.
I think the Giants have to be 3-3 or better after 6 weeks to keep Eli starting past the TNF game @ Foxboro.
Assuming we lose that game and are 2-4 or worse - that's where the switch will happen. That gives Jones 10 days to prep for a home game against Arizona where he can hit the ground running and get a solid 10 starts under his belt this year.
If we're 3-3 or better through 6... then probably December.
Because I think they will use him in the game this week in some capacity
No way would the Giants play Jones in WK 1.
The only way to bring DJ in for a series or two in any early season game would be for the Giants' to get off to a good start (say 3-1) with Eli playing well.
If they played DJ in the first game before Eli had a chance to reestablish himself, it would just add more fuel to the QB controversy.
You dont think Shurmur has a 3rd and 1 read option designed for him? ride Barkley into the line and if the DE crashes DJ takes it around the corner for the first down and slides so he doesnt get hurt?
I do
Well of course Shurmur and Shula have some plays designed specifically for Jones. That doesn't mean Shurmur is going to insert Jones into a game for games for a few plays like Sean Payton does with Hill.
Hill has a few great plays and absolutely no one is going to call for the Saints to bench Brees.
But if Jones comes into a game for a few plays and has some success it opens up a big fat can of worms. That's not something the Giants are going to do in their first game of the year.
Eli go grab a clipboard. Wins are hard enough to come by but hoping for Santa to show up with Eli at QB and wasting the time Daniel Jones can put to good use gaining experience would be coaching malpractice. Shurmur needs to make the best choice for all the players that bust their rearends all offseason to succeed and not preside over a farewell tour.
And while that question is facetious, this one isn't: is it because you think Jones won't be ready to be a starting QB by opening day 2020 at the very latest?
Unless you feel like Jones needs TWO redshirt years as the #6 pick in the draft (which in itself is a bit of an indictment on the pick, and certainly belied by DJ's preseason performance), I'm not sure why anyone would want to piss away half the rookie contract advantage Jones will represent.
Except for simply not wanting the Eli Manning era to end, of course. And while that's a perfectly valid reason, can we at least consider that those who are saying "not until 2021" are just as far to the other side of the spectrum as those who might say "start Jones right now"?
I genuinely don't see any way that it doesn't occur sometime in the next 373 days.
Looked to me like most if not all his preseason snaps were from the shotgun. My guess is he's not ready for prime time just yet.
That's correct - very good observation. I counted 4 snaps under center, 1 each vs the Jets and Bengals and 2 vs the Bears including the dropped snap.
Tough call. I thought TC pulled it early for Kurt, not sure if Pat will do the same.
Because I think they will use him in the game this week in some capacity
I keep hearing pundits say "he HAS to play at some point this year" and it makes me want to stick pens in my ears.
It's quite simply moronic to have that attitude.
I'm in the camp of this being a redshirt year for Jones, and I truly believe Eli will play the entire season, with Jones taking over as starter either next year or 2021.
+1
Rooting hard for Eli and the team to keep Jones on the bench is what we all should be rooting for.
But a quarterback controversy is imminent if not already here, it will be difficult for Eli to survive the ups and downs of an NFL season with the # 6 pick on his trail.
Quote:
when we are resting our starters as we have already clinched the East.
+1
This would be the EXACT replica of the KC model
it is last year they are not pulling him
I think that would be very smart. Jones adds dimensions to Shurmur’s playbook that Eli doesn’t have. So we should exploit that. Similar to how the Ravens did with LaJax last year.
Yes he has. He has a very small sample of passing from under center. Nearly every pass was from the shotgun and nearly every snap from under center was a run.
I don't think the offense and Eli will be the problem, but an 0-2 start will be time to start the process.
If the defense can win a couple of early games and they start 3-2 or even 4-2, then we may not see a change till late in the season. They do have an easy schedule this year.
God only knows if they make a defensive run and make the playoffs, which is still a possibility with their schedule.
The simplicity of how people predict Eli this season is mind-boggling. Too many people seem to go by, "Well, he hasn't performed that well the last few years and he's the only constant on offense, plus he makes a stupid face, so he's done."
No, it's not that simple. First, he hasn't been the only constant. The post-SB46 constant for Jerry Reese was also a shitty offensive line anchored by project players that were there so Reese could regard himself as a genius when/if they blossomed into stars. Eli hasn't had a decent offensive line for years, and finally only started getting some stability late last season, and the offense started to flourish as a result.
So if this season's offensive line is able to protect Eli, should we expect improvement from the veteran quarterback. Well, possibly. We really haven't seen much of an Eli Manning who consistently has time to make his progressions and find the open receiver in years. It's anybody's guess how he can do in that environment at this point in his career. Maybe he has a resurgence. Or maybe he's just too old and two shy from hearing footsteps year after year for so long. We're really not going to know this until Sunday, although maybe Week 2 is a more accurate time.
Do I think Jones will be starting by Week 4? If Eli is hurt, yeah. If Eli is a complete and utter disaster (think Garrapolo from the second preseason game), maybe. Otherwise, no. I would frankly be surprised to see Jones before the bye, especially with the early season schedule we have.
AZ, DET, DAL, NYJ [2-2}, now 5-5
-still no switch
CHI, GB, PHI [0-3], now 5-8
-media chaos / locker room constantly answering questions
DJ first game MIA
//now watch us start 6-0 and Eli is back...
I think this is the correct answer- and likely the Giants plan as well.
Think about it- if we can assume that the OL is better (I don't think good is right, but better), Eli is adequate and the defense can at least be respectable, the best case scenario going into the bye would be either 6-4 or 5-5.
However, after the bye, they would face the Bears, the Packers and the Eagles in 3 consecutive weeks. Even in a best case scenario, that puts the team at 6-7 or 5-8 with 3 weeks to go. That would probably all but eliminate the team from playoff contention.
Putting Jones up against a tanking Miami team at home is probably the best way to let him break into the situation. If the Giants are all but mathematically eliminated, it makes the break with Eli at least palatable to the fans, and lets the team get live action film of Jones against Miami, Washington and the Eagles.
In fact, the best idea would be to announce the switch during the week, but tell everyone that Eli will start the game and run the first series- to allow him to walk off the field at home and let the fans show some appreciation one last time- then let Jones take over.
Miami and Washington should be competitive, if not winnable games, the Eagles would probably be on cruise control for the playoffs, sitting some starters and likely not caring about winning the game as much as coming out healthy.
Best for all sides.
Assuming we lose that game and are 2-4 or worse - that's where the switch will happen. That gives Jones 10 days to prep for a home game against Arizona where he can hit the ground running and get a solid 10 starts under his belt this year.
If we're 3-3 or better through 6... then probably December.
Who's the starting QB in 2020?
And while that question is facetious, this one isn't: is it because you think Jones won't be ready to be a starting QB by opening day 2020 at the very latest?
Unless you feel like Jones needs TWO redshirt years as the #6 pick in the draft (which in itself is a bit of an indictment on the pick, and certainly belied by DJ's preseason performance), I'm not sure why anyone would want to piss away half the rookie contract advantage Jones will represent.
Except for simply not wanting the Eli Manning era to end, of course. And while that's a perfectly valid reason, can we at least consider that those who are saying "not until 2021" are just as far to the other side of the spectrum as those who might say "start Jones right now"?
I genuinely don't see any way that it doesn't occur sometime in the next 373 days.
at least this guy gave it some realism...
That's correct - very good observation. I counted 4 snaps under center, 1 each vs the Jets and Bengals and 2 vs the Bears including the dropped snap.