Let's revisit this discussion from last year: RB resurgence

I started a thread in August of last year about the resurgence of the 3 down back in the NFL, and how Gordon, Bell, and Gurley were reshaping the what the value of a RB is to an NFL team.One of the big things I noticed in re-reading the discussion is talking about how no running back was going to carry the ball 300 times.Interestingly enough, Zeke Elliott went on to carry the ball 304 times last seasons, and then broke the bank this season with the contract signed today.An interesting re-read, especially knowing now just what we have with Barkley.