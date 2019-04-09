Let's revisit this discussion from last year: RB resurgence

I started a thread in August of last year about the resurgence of the 3 down back in the NFL, and how Gordon, Bell, and Gurley were reshaping the what the value of a RB is to an NFL team.
One of the big things I noticed in re-reading the discussion is talking about how no running back was going to carry the ball 300 times.
Interestingly enough, Zeke Elliott went on to carry the ball 304 times last seasons, and then broke the bank this season with the contract signed today.
An interesting re-read, especially knowing now just what we have with Barkley.
Resurgence of 3 down backs in the NFL 8/23/18
Takes so much more coordination and teamwork to break off a great long run than it is to see a WR beat his cover in 1 on 1 coverage for 50 yards.
Very objective.
What happened last year amongst the running backs and then today with Zeke’s contract is a direct continuation of those articles one year later.
Sorry if you don’t find that interesting.
Very objective.
The most obnoxious part of BBI are the posters who have to pat themselves on the back for getting one thing right out of thousands of posts.
that was way too long and had like 10 comments, mostly by yourself.
Very objective.
The most obnoxious part of BBI are the posters who have to pat themselves on the back for getting one thing right out of thousands of posts.
It’s not a pat on the back, it’s continuing to acknowledge the trend.
I was getting at that you like to hear the sound of your own voice.
You wrote a novel on the original thread that 99% of this place probably never read.
You did the majority of the commenting, and now you are rehashing it?
You're saying you were right about something and tooting your own horn. Something you do quite often and it's tiresome.
The entire reason why we drafted Barkley is because he’s got the makeup, build, and character to play for much longer than his rookie deal. Why anyone wants to see us burn him out is beyond me. Ooohhh no, we will pay him, the horror! Anyone else enjoy seeing our RBs before Barkley? I sure as fuck didn’t.
There have been handful of guys in this era who have done it a couple of times and had long careers, and an equal amount who faded really quickly.
Prescott seems to be in that limited group who has the body type to absorb the punishment and who's not completely dependent on his speed to make plays.
I for one don't see Barkley and Prescott ad similar players in the least.
I just thought it was interesting to revisit the discussion one year later, with new information. Not sure what you’re getting at.
I was getting at that you like to hear the sound of your own voice.
You wrote a novel on the original thread that 99% of this place probably never read.
You did the majority of the commenting, and now you are rehashing it?
You're saying you were right about something and tooting your own horn. Something you do quite often and it's tiresome.
Sorry, I’ll dumb it down for you next time.
There have been handful of guys in this era who have done it a couple of times and had long careers, and an equal amount who faded really quickly.
Prescott seems to be in that limited group who has the body type to absorb the punishment and who's not completely dependent on his speed to make plays.
I for one don't see Barkley and Prescott ad similar players in the least.
As arcarsenal mentioned in that thread, Tomlinson carried it 300+ times seven years in a row, almost 8.... and I do see a similarity to Barkley with him.
They should have ran him 400 times!
They had a little more protecting than normal to do last year with that line. Excited to see this year’s version.
In comment 14558852 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
I just thought it was interesting to revisit the discussion one year later, with new information. Not sure what you’re getting at.
I was getting at that you like to hear the sound of your own voice.
You wrote a novel on the original thread that 99% of this place probably never read.
You did the majority of the commenting, and now you are rehashing it?
You're saying you were right about something and tooting your own horn. Something you do quite often and it's tiresome.
Sorry, I’ll dumb it down for you next time.
Funny the only thing you got from that was that it was a long post.
People don't read things, they scan them. You can check out an article on it from the link.
Maybe that will help you produce some content that people will actually digest, and have a conversation with you about.
13 Reading Stats That Prove That Nobody is Reading Your Content (And What You Can Do About It) - ( New Window )
I honestly can’t believe I’m getting bashed for it, and i find it funny that you sincerely just posted an article on getting people to read your “content”. Kinda blows my mind.
I thought it was informative, especially with what happened today.
Frankly, I don’t care if you read it or not. I’ll put it out there for discussion just like everybody else does.
Should have known better, I’m really sorry and ashamed.
Should have known better, I’m really sorry and ashamed.
Now it’s really a Britt thread.
Sorry that I brought up the completely relevant value of RB’s and how they’re viewed as a position now by teams on the heels of the insane deal that was signed today and how it’s going to have a direct impact on our team since we just might have the best one in the game for the next 8-10 years.
Should have known better, I’m really sorry and ashamed.
Now it’s really a Britt thread.
I’m going to slink away and try to figure out a better way to deliver my content now :(
Wasn't last year one where the league as a whole had the fewest carries ever? Or way up there?
I think load management is very important in today's game. It will be interesting to see how Zeke breaks down compared to Barkley if he continues to average 40 more touches/year.
I also think that the resurgence in three down backs is still a bit of unicorn, everybody wants to draft a 3 down back, but very few actually exist that can do both well. Is 3 or 4 guys who get 300 plus touches/year really a resurgence? Maybe we will see more going forward now that the spread offense has proliferated all levels of football but I think it speaks more to a cluster of RB talent recently that wasn't there 5 years ago.
Wasn't last year one where the league as a whole had the fewest carries ever? Or way up there?
Yes, two years ago it was thought that the NFL had evolved past the three down rib and that teams were unwilling to commit to them financially as a centerpiece. The articles that I posted from last year, and what happened today appear to show that teams may be trending back in that direction, with multiple examples now, and more to come: Barkley.
Bell — Steelers let him sit out and walk
Gurley — looked like a shell at the end of last year and the word is he’s going to get 60-65% of the work moving forward
Bell cow backs went from being a necessity to artifacts and now they’re somewhere in between. There’s interesting arguments on both sides.
Yes, two years ago it was thought that the NFL had evolved past the three down rib and that teams were unwilling to commit to them financially as a centerpiece. The articles that I posted from last year, and what happened today appear to show that teams may be trending back in that direction, with multiple examples now, and more to come: Barkley.
Got it.
I'm not convinced the tide is turning. My guess is if the Rams had to do it all over again they would not have made that investment in Gurley. Pittsburgh didn't want to invest in Bell, and neither did Adam Gase actually. But the Jets GM made the call...
I agree, however, Barkley will be next because the Giants are more old-fashioned in the approach. And perhaps Kamara...but I'm not sure he's a 3 down back. This year will reveal that...
That's not to say a team here or there gets there or close every year, but if you have a young, fast, shifty player it's just much more valuable to throw him the ball a lot too.
The NFL implements rules virtually every year making it easier to pass the ball. The league basically begs teams to pass.
For all the talk the Pats got for running the ball more in the playoffs, they also threw the ball nearly 200 times to their backs.
Also, I truly believe Saquon has special attributes that set him at the top or above what is out there now. He has the ability to have a Tomlinson level career, IMO.
Bell — Steelers let him sit out and walk
Gurley — looked like a shell at the end of last year and the word is he’s going to get 60-65% of the work moving forward
Bell cow backs went from being a necessity to artifacts and now they’re somewhere in between. There’s interesting arguments on both sides.
Gordon isn’t elite. So I’m not really sure what your point is. He’s an above average 3 down back that wants a huge deal, of course they are playing hardball, he isn’t good enough.
If Bell was a normal guy and good teammate without all the weed issues he’d be a Steeler for life.
Gurley got hurt, happens to players at every position. Let’s see how this season goes, maybe?
In the grand scheme of things RBs still don’t make much money even when they got huge deals like today. So if the worst happens it isn’t some horrible cap crippling ordeal. They are still a bargain, IMO.
That's not to say a team here or there gets there or close every year, but if you have a young, fast, shifty player it's just much more valuable to throw him the ball a lot too.
The NFL implements rules virtually every year making it easier to pass the ball. The league basically begs teams to pass.
For all the talk the Pats got for running the ball more in the playoffs, they also threw the ball nearly 200 times to their backs.
Would think this is the correct view.
But we can always start this thread yet again next year just to check in :-)
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Did it lead to any playoff wins?
In comment 14558971 christian said:
Quote:
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Both good and correct points. I’ll add to that, the value versus cap hit for running backs just isn’t there given the fungible nature of the position. James Connor had 600 less yards and 2 less tds than Barkley last year. Connors cap hit was 754k where as Barkley was nearly 6m. I realize Barkley is a special talent, but it’s hard to argue value when the position is so commoditized.
The running back isn’t coming back, it’s a passing league. Just like the rise of the mediocre qb that the OP touted so much last year wasn’t grounded in reality.
Barkley is the one RB in this league who can literally put up 5.0 ypc even with one of the worst OLs in the league. Zeke never would have been able to do that. Barkley is simply special, no other guy so consistently makes the first tackler miss EVERY . SINGLE . TIME. Not to mention he has the hands, intelligence, and skills of a pro bowl slot receiver. I think RBs worth $100M only come along once in a generation, and Barkley is one of those guys.
Again, I think Zeke is great, and I'm not making this argument saying "it's so obvious that it's not worth it blah blah blah"... I think it's a close call, but at the end of the day I think Dallas's resources will ultimately have been better allocated than paying a guy $100M to run through holes you could drive a Prius through.
In comment 14558976 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14558971 christian said:
Quote:
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Both good and correct points. I’ll add to that, the value versus cap hit for running backs just isn’t there given the fungible nature of the position. James Connor had 600 less yards and 2 less tds than Barkley last year. Connors cap hit was 754k where as Barkley was nearly 6m. I realize Barkley is a special talent, but it’s hard to argue value when the position is so commoditized.
The running back isn’t coming back, it’s a passing league. Just like the rise of the mediocre qb that the OP touted so much last year wasn’t grounded in reality.
James Connor had a much better OL to run behind than Barkley. These are not apples to apples you are comparing when looking at Barkley's stats vs. Connor's stats, you can't just throw those numbers out there by themselves as though they exist in a vacuum. Put James Connor behind that Giants OL last year and let's see if he gets that 4.5 YPC that he had behind the Steelers OL. Barkley had 5.0 YPC behind a putrid OL. I doubt Connor would have cracked 4.0 YPC behind the 2018 Giants' OL. Probably would have been closer to 3.5 YPC (which is what Gallman's YPC was). And yes that extra 1.5 YPC is *absolutely* worth the 6 mill.
I'll also will concede the Steelers got a little lucky with Connor. I think he is a good RB at a cheap price (for now) and those are not as easy to find as some on this board seem to think. Before Barkley we tried that whole idea of "you can find a good back anywhere in the draft/FA" for 5 solid years. And that was partially why we had no running game for those 5 years after Bradshaw. You can say the position has been "commoditized" all you want, it doesn't change the fact the Giants couldn't find a decent back to average anywhere close what Barkley's YPC was last year for at least half a decade. So if the position is so "commoditized" then why couldn't the Giants find one so easily?
Gordon — Chargers are playing hardball
Bell — Steelers let him sit out and walk
Gurley — looked like a shell at the end of last year and the word is he’s going to get 60-65% of the work moving forward
Bell cow backs went from being a necessity to artifacts and now they’re somewhere in between. There’s interesting arguments on both sides.
Gordon isn’t elite. So I’m not really sure what your point is. He’s an above average 3 down back that wants a huge deal, of course they are playing hardball, he isn’t good enough.
If Bell was a normal guy and good teammate without all the weed issues he’d be a Steeler for life.
Gurley got hurt, happens to players at every position. Let’s see how this season goes, maybe?
In the grand scheme of things RBs still don’t make much money even when they got huge deals like today. So if the worst happens it isn’t some horrible cap crippling ordeal. They are still a bargain, IMO.
These 3 backs were mentioned specifically by the OP. Odd examples to prove the point given the circumstances.
I don’t know about resurgence of the RB but I definitely think a strong running game is underrated. All these stat dorks talking about how it’s a passing league and yet the Pats won the SB last year on the back of a kick ass running game.
There’s merit to zigging when everyone else is zagging. With so many teams going with coverage LBs, multiple safety looks, nickel/dime, it creates an advantage for a smash mouth offense that can run the ball well.
The idea that the NFL is becoming a running back league again is... not supported by evidence. What are the data points? Jerry Jones gives a rb a huge contract (because we know Jerry Jones has never handed out a really stupid huge contract before). Todd Gurley (who may or may not be finished)? My favorite example is Le’Veon Bell though. A guy considered to be one of the elite rbs in the league before last year, holds out. The Steelers insert just some other guy who gives them 98% of what Bell gave them and the Steelers confidently let Bell walk. I know, the strong Steeler offensive line made the transition easy. But that is exactly the point. Rbs are more dependent on the other guys on the team than any other position. A great rb behind an awful offensive line will look ordinary and a replacement level rb behind a great offensive line will look all world. Not exactly an endorsement for investing significant resources on a particular running back.
What teams in the last five or so years have you honestly looked at and thought “all this team needs is a running back to seriously contend.” I bet not one. How many teams with uninspiring rbs have won or seriously contended? Quite a few. This new self-serving dogma to justify Barkley is particularly rich coming from Giants fans, who had a great running back. How were the results with Tiki? The year after tiki retires, the Giants won the super bowl with two serviceable late round rookie running backs. Does that experience make you think maybe qb play and pass rush are a little more important to winning than great running back play? Come on, this isn’t that difficult.
In comment 14558979 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14558976 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14558971 christian said:
Quote:
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Both good and correct points. I’ll add to that, the value versus cap hit for running backs just isn’t there given the fungible nature of the position. James Connor had 600 less yards and 2 less tds than Barkley last year. Connors cap hit was 754k where as Barkley was nearly 6m. I realize Barkley is a special talent, but it’s hard to argue value when the position is so commoditized.
The running back isn’t coming back, it’s a passing league. Just like the rise of the mediocre qb that the OP touted so much last year wasn’t grounded in reality.
James Connor had a much better OL to run behind than Barkley. These are not apples to apples you are comparing when looking at Barkley's stats vs. Connor's stats, you can't just throw those numbers out there by themselves as though they exist in a vacuum. Put James Connor behind that Giants OL last year and let's see if he gets that 4.5 YPC that he had behind the Steelers OL. Barkley had 5.0 YPC behind a putrid OL. I doubt Connor would have cracked 4.0 YPC behind the 2018 Giants' OL. Probably would have been closer to 3.5 YPC (which is what Gallman's YPC was). And yes that extra 1.5 YPC is *absolutely* worth the 6 mill.
I'll also will concede the Steelers got a little lucky with Connor. I think he is a good RB at a cheap price (for now) and those are not as easy to find as some on this board seem to think. Before Barkley we tried that whole idea of "you can find a good back anywhere in the draft/FA" for 5 solid years. And that was partially why we had no running game for those 5 years after Bradshaw. You can say the position has been "commoditized" all you want, it doesn't change the fact the Giants couldn't find a decent back to average anywhere close what Barkley's YPC was last year for at least half a decade. So if the position is so "commoditized" then why couldn't the Giants find one so easily?
You literally answered the question yourself, because it’s largely based on offensive line, of which the giants had none. Why did the eagles win a sb with running back by committee? Why did the Giants win two Super Bowls with two lower draft pick rbs? How many running backs are drafted in the first round each year? How many qbs are drafted in the first round each year? That should tell you what teams think of the value of the position.
The idea that the NFL is becoming a running back league again is... not supported by evidence. What are the data points? Jerry Jones gives a rb a huge contract (because we know Jerry Jones has never handed out a really stupid huge contract before). Todd Gurley (who may or may not be finished)? My favorite example is Le’Veon Bell though. A guy considered to be one of the elite rbs in the league before last year, holds out. The Steelers insert just some other guy who gives them 98% of what Bell gave them and the Steelers confidently let Bell walk. I know, the strong Steeler offensive line made the transition easy. But that is exactly the point. Rbs are more dependent on the other guys on the team than any other position. A great rb behind an awful offensive line will look ordinary and a replacement level rb behind a great offensive line will look all world. Not exactly an endorsement for investing significant resources on a particular running back.
What teams in the last five or so years have you honestly looked at and thought “all this team needs is a running back to seriously contend.” I bet not one. How many teams with uninspiring rbs have won or seriously contended? Quite a few. This new self-serving dogma to justify Barkley is particularly rich coming from Giants fans, who had a great running back. How were the results with Tiki? The year after tiki retires, the Giants won the super bowl with two serviceable late round rookie running backs. Does that experience make you think maybe qb play and pass rush are a little more important to winning than great running back play? Come on, this isn’t that difficult.
Great post. I have tried saying this for 2 years on here, there are some that are just unable to let go of traditional thinking.
And I am sure as things go with any trend, there will be some cycles where RBs trend up for a short time, but then return to the overall downward trend in pay, and usage.
RBs are fungible, OL is NOT
In comment 14558950 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Gordon — Chargers are playing hardball
Bell — Steelers let him sit out and walk
Gurley — looked like a shell at the end of last year and the word is he’s going to get 60-65% of the work moving forward
Bell cow backs went from being a necessity to artifacts and now they’re somewhere in between. There’s interesting arguments on both sides.
Gordon isn’t elite. So I’m not really sure what your point is. He’s an above average 3 down back that wants a huge deal, of course they are playing hardball, he isn’t good enough.
If Bell was a normal guy and good teammate without all the weed issues he’d be a Steeler for life.
Gurley got hurt, happens to players at every position. Let’s see how this season goes, maybe?
In the grand scheme of things RBs still don’t make much money even when they got huge deals like today. So if the worst happens it isn’t some horrible cap crippling ordeal. They are still a bargain, IMO.
These 3 backs were mentioned specifically by the OP. Odd examples to prove the point given the circumstances.
I don’t know about resurgence of the RB but I definitely think a strong running game is underrated. All these stat dorks talking about how it’s a passing league and yet the Pats won the SB last year on the back of a kick ass running game.
There’s merit to zigging when everyone else is zagging. With so many teams going with coverage LBs, multiple safety looks, nickel/dime, it creates an advantage for a smash mouth offense that can run the ball well.
Those three backs were who the articles were specifically about last year, their value to their team, and their contract negotiations that reflected that value.
In comment 14558976 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14558971 christian said:
Quote:
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Both good and correct points. I’ll add to that, the value versus cap hit for running backs just isn’t there given the fungible nature of the position. James Connor had 600 less yards and 2 less tds than Barkley last year. Connors cap hit was 754k where as Barkley was nearly 6m. I realize Barkley is a special talent, but it’s hard to argue value when the position is so commoditized.
The running back isn’t coming back, it’s a passing league. Just like the rise of the mediocre qb that the OP touted so much last year wasn’t grounded in reality.
600 yards less isn't an insignificant amount, Barkley had almost 40% more yardage production than Conner did. As for the TDs, Barkley scored more TDs on a much worse team. Conner is a talented back on a good team, with a good line. The fact that Barkley outproduced him the way he did given the circumstances supports the argument that he is much more valuable.
“After that [2015] draft class with Todd [Gurley] and Melvin . . . I’ve definitely seen [the value of running backs] go up,” Florida State running back Dalvin Cook said at the scouting combine in late February, two months before the Vikings snagged him at No. 41.
Such a resurgence is predictable, Drayton figures. As offenses have spread out and sped up, defenses have adjusted to slow them down, creating a premium on bruisers to control the game. “Ask a defensive coordinator what he wants out of [his own offense],” Drayton says, “and he’ll say: time to come off the clock. There’s only one way to do that. Run the football.”
That’s why, while teams may have returned to valuing running backs on draft day, they still aren’t building around them financially. This spring, as Bell engaged in contract negotiations, Gordon shot him a text. “Hey, bro, I need you,” he said. “You’re setting the market. Don’t settle for less.” (Bell responded: “For sure. I know what I’m worth.”)
NFL Running Backs Are Coming Back in Style MMQB 9-12-17
Once the deadline passed without that happening and after Bell turned down a five-year, $70 million offer from Pittsburgh, it seemed that a undervalued running back market would remain stagnant.
In comment 14559183 arcarsenal said:
He's second behind Bell in average annual salary. Though, Gurley's long-term deal will pay him that average far beyond Bell's one-year franchise tag contract.
The average annual salary Gurley received is just $375,000 more per season than what the Steelers offered Bell. It also sets a new baseline figure for future running back contracts.
That's no small thing given the likes of David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott and Bell himself are up for long-term deals here in the not-so-distant future.
In setting the market, Gurley did these other running backs a favor. He could have easily waited until David Johnson and/or Le'Veon Bell reset the market in free agency next March.
Remember, Pittsburgh would have to pay out north of $21 million to Bell in 2019 if it decided to franchise him for a third consecutive year. For his part, Bell's camp has made it clear that this is his last season with the Steelers.
The moral of the story is clear here. Potentially at the behest of his agency and/or the NFLPA, Gurley expedited what's going to be a strong market by giving up more money in favor of an immediate long-term commitment.
If we think that's not part of this entire process, we're hiding our heads in the sand. Gurley's agency, Roc Nation, also represents both Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette. Having been selected in the top-five of the past two drafts, these two running backs set new benchmarks for rookie deals at the running back position.
For his part, Barkley just inked what was then the third-richest contract for a running back in league history. It's a deal that came in at $31.1 million (fully guaranteed) over four years with a $20.77 million signing bonus.
Roc Nation is now clearly a major power player in making sure that running backs are no longer underpaid in today's NFL. The Barkley deal this past weekend coupled with the extension Gurley signed on Tuesday brings that to an entirely new level.
It's all correlated. How else could we explain Bell shouting out Gurley after he received his cash this week? The Steelers' running knows full well that his counterpart's deal will increase the value of future contracts for running backs around the league.
For the first time in the modern era, NFL running backs are being valued at a clip that represents their true on-field importance. Remember, Falcons ball-carrier Devonta Freeman set the new benchmark by signing a five-year, $41.25 million with the team last August. His annual average salary of $8.25 million is $6-plus million less than what Gurley received.
All of this bodes well for Johnson once he signs his extension with the Arizona Cardinals this summer or hits free agency next March. Even if Johnson has the franchise tag placed on him, said value will increase simply because of the deal Gurley signed on Tuesday.
Elliott and the Cowboys become even more intriguing. The former Ohio State standout is not eligible for an extension until after the 2018 campaign. Barring any off-field or injury setbacks, the Cowboys would be smart to extend Elliott at the earliest possible time. The longer that situation plays out, the more likely it is that they'll face a similar situation as the one that's unfolding with Bell in Pittsburgh. Let's also not forget that it would also increase the overall value Elliott receives on his new deal.
More than anything, Gurley's contract pretty much guarantees that Bell is done in Pittsburgh. He already set a benchmark that was higher than what the Steelers offered Bell. With Bell having already proven himself to be the game's best running back, his market in free agency next March is going to skyrocket. Given that Pittsburgh pushed back against a larger deal, he's almost as good as done in the Steel City.
Gurley got paid after putting up a brilliant 2017 season. Who can blame him for cashing in? But he also left money on the table to help expedite the market for other running backs moving forward, because, as one agent told me today, "running backs are jumping for joy right now."
Good on him.
Todd Gurley Does Other NFL Running Backs A Favor By Signing Contract Extension - ( New Window )
I'm not sure what is meant by fungible here. The difficulty in getting good OL play is actually finding the right OL players. They are most definitely fungible in that the bust rate for OL is very high and you are as likely to see a UDFA become a starter as you are a mid-round pick. A guy like Mike Remmers can be a long-term starter as an UDFA and he's not some unique case.
The confusion people consistently have here about RB's is they keep trying to compare any run of the mill back with elite backs. Elite backs aren't fungible. The dropoff in production from an elite back to a regular back is significant. Can you replace a Rashad Jennings with a mediocre back? Yep.
In comment 14558979 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14558976 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14558971 christian said:
Quote:
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Both good and correct points. I’ll add to that, the value versus cap hit for running backs just isn’t there given the fungible nature of the position. James Connor had 600 less yards and 2 less tds than Barkley last year. Connors cap hit was 754k where as Barkley was nearly 6m. I realize Barkley is a special talent, but it’s hard to argue value when the position is so commoditized.
The running back isn’t coming back, it’s a passing league. Just like the rise of the mediocre qb that the OP touted so much last year wasn’t grounded in reality.
James Connor had a much better OL to run behind than Barkley. These are not apples to apples you are comparing when looking at Barkley's stats vs. Connor's stats, you can't just throw those numbers out there by themselves as though they exist in a vacuum. Put James Connor behind that Giants OL last year and let's see if he gets that 4.5 YPC that he had behind the Steelers OL. Barkley had 5.0 YPC behind a putrid OL. I doubt Connor would have cracked 4.0 YPC behind the 2018 Giants' OL. Probably would have been closer to 3.5 YPC (which is what Gallman's YPC was). And yes that extra 1.5 YPC is *absolutely* worth the 6 mill.
I'll also will concede the Steelers got a little lucky with Connor. I think he is a good RB at a cheap price (for now) and those are not as easy to find as some on this board seem to think. Before Barkley we tried that whole idea of "you can find a good back anywhere in the draft/FA" for 5 solid years. And that was partially why we had no running game for those 5 years after Bradshaw. You can say the position has been "commoditized" all you want, it doesn't change the fact the Giants couldn't find a decent back to average anywhere close what Barkley's YPC was last year for at least half a decade. So if the position is so "commoditized" then why couldn't the Giants find one so easily?
YPC is the absolute worst statistic you can possibly use to evaluate a RB. Let me give you an example:
A RB has 50 yards on 10 carries.
5 YPC. You might think he had a decent game.
Lets say the runs broke down like this:
Drive 1:
1st & 10: from 15: 40 yards (no points on drive)
1st & 10: 1 yard (no points, punt)
Drive 2:
2nd and 6: 1 yard (no points, failed to convert 3rd & 5, punt)
1st & 10: -1 yards (no points 3 and out, punt)
1st & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
2nd & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
1st & 10: 7 yatds (called back for holding, not points drive stalled, punt)
1st & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
3rd & 1: 0 yards (FG attempt)
2nd & 6: 2 yards (team completed pass for 1st on 3rd & 4)
1st & 10: 2 yards (punt)
2nd & 1: -1 (team failed on 3rd down, punt)
Doesn't look like such a great day anymore... 7 possessions were killed by short runs.
Stats like that are very typical for RBs. That's why you can't look at YPC.
You can't treat Saquon as a league average RB because that's not what he is. He's a generational talent that simply has very, very few apt comparisons from the past.
We can't just project him based on what the average running back has done over the years in the NFL. It's pointless.
RBs are fungible, OL is NOT
I'm not sure what is meant by fungible here. The difficulty in getting good OL play is actually finding the right OL players. They are most definitely fungible in that the bust rate for OL is very high and you are as likely to see a UDFA become a starter as you are a mid-round pick. A guy like Mike Remmers can be a long-term starter as an UDFA and he's not some unique case.
The confusion people consistently have here about RB's is they keep trying to compare any run of the mill back with elite backs. Elite backs aren't fungible. The dropoff in production from an elite back to a regular back is significant. Can you replace a Rashad Jennings with a mediocre back? Yep.
As mentioned above, was the drop off from Bell to Connors significant? Yes there was a dropoff, but did it really matter in the long run.
Replacement level RBs can be plugged in behind good OLs and still produce. And you need the OL for the passing game as well. Plugging in replacement level OLinemen leads to a disaster we are all too familiar with. That's the difference between being fungible and not being fungible. On top of being more servicable to the offense in more situations, good OL are much harder to find than good RB.
Yet a lot of these discussions discuss how ANY RB easily slides in to take up the slack. Heck, a ton of mathematical gymnastics were used to say that Zeke missing time didn't hurt the Cowboys - it was only because Tyron Smith missed time.
In comment 14558985 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 14558979 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14558976 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14558971 christian said:
Quote:
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Both good and correct points. I’ll add to that, the value versus cap hit for running backs just isn’t there given the fungible nature of the position. James Connor had 600 less yards and 2 less tds than Barkley last year. Connors cap hit was 754k where as Barkley was nearly 6m. I realize Barkley is a special talent, but it’s hard to argue value when the position is so commoditized.
The running back isn’t coming back, it’s a passing league. Just like the rise of the mediocre qb that the OP touted so much last year wasn’t grounded in reality.
James Connor had a much better OL to run behind than Barkley. These are not apples to apples you are comparing when looking at Barkley's stats vs. Connor's stats, you can't just throw those numbers out there by themselves as though they exist in a vacuum. Put James Connor behind that Giants OL last year and let's see if he gets that 4.5 YPC that he had behind the Steelers OL. Barkley had 5.0 YPC behind a putrid OL. I doubt Connor would have cracked 4.0 YPC behind the 2018 Giants' OL. Probably would have been closer to 3.5 YPC (which is what Gallman's YPC was). And yes that extra 1.5 YPC is *absolutely* worth the 6 mill.
I'll also will concede the Steelers got a little lucky with Connor. I think he is a good RB at a cheap price (for now) and those are not as easy to find as some on this board seem to think. Before Barkley we tried that whole idea of "you can find a good back anywhere in the draft/FA" for 5 solid years. And that was partially why we had no running game for those 5 years after Bradshaw. You can say the position has been "commoditized" all you want, it doesn't change the fact the Giants couldn't find a decent back to average anywhere close what Barkley's YPC was last year for at least half a decade. So if the position is so "commoditized" then why couldn't the Giants find one so easily?
YPC is the absolute worst statistic you can possibly use to evaluate a RB. Let me give you an example:
A RB has 50 yards on 10 carries.
5 YPC. You might think he had a decent game.
Lets say the runs broke down like this:
Drive 1:
1st & 10: from 15: 40 yards (no points on drive)
1st & 10: 1 yard (no points, punt)
Drive 2:
2nd and 6: 1 yard (no points, failed to convert 3rd & 5, punt)
1st & 10: -1 yards (no points 3 and out, punt)
1st & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
2nd & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
1st & 10: 7 yatds (called back for holding, not points drive stalled, punt)
1st & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
3rd & 1: 0 yards (FG attempt)
2nd & 6: 2 yards (team completed pass for 1st on 3rd & 4)
1st & 10: 2 yards (punt)
2nd & 1: -1 (team failed on 3rd down, punt)
Doesn't look like such a great day anymore... 7 possessions were killed by short runs.
Stats like that are very typical for RBs. That's why you can't look at YPC.
I don't really agree with this.
You can't look at one game samples for the reason you already covered above, but year long YPC numbers absolutely paint a picture of production.
Once you get to 200+ carries, it's really no longer a skewed number.
Barry Sanders had a billion games where half of his rush attempts would go nowhere and then he'd break loose for a 60 yard score. His career was basically a perfect example of this.
I don't think it matters how you get to 5 YPC. If you get a significant number of carries, 5 yards a clip is 5 yards a clip.
There have been handful of guys in this era who have done it a couple of times and had long careers, and an equal amount who faded really quickly.
Prescott seems to be in that limited group who has the body type to absorb the punishment and who's not completely dependent on his speed to make plays.
I for one don't see Barkley and Prescott ad similar players in the least.
Prescott? I don't see Prescott as similar to Barkley at all either. Although Barkley can probably throw a better pass... lol
The Steelers missed the playoffs last season, no? Could some of the difference between Bell's impact and Connor's attribute to that?
You can't treat Saquon as a league average RB because that's not what he is. He's a generational talent that simply has very, very few apt comparisons from the past.
We can't just project him based on what the average running back has done over the years in the NFL. It's pointless.
I don't know off the top of my head where he was by the end of the year, but in the first 8 games, Saquon had more runs for 1 yard or less than the any other team (as a team) had. He had many games where his stats were similar to something I posted above.
Short runs are absolute drive killers.
Britt - Knowing what we now know, was the Gurley signing a good signing? You think the Rams would take that one back if they could? I think they would.
Also, what was Bell’s ultimate value to the Steelers? I mean, he was replaced and sent walking and, just one year later, no one in Pittsburgh even remembers who he is.
Lets wait and see on Elliott. Huge contracts for big name players is what Jerry Jones does. That in and of itself tells us nothing, so don’t be so quick to congratulate yourself.
Yet a lot of these discussions discuss how ANY RB easily slides in to take up the slack. Heck, a ton of mathematical gymnastics were used to say that Zeke missing time didn't hurt the Cowboys - it was only because Tyron Smith missed time.
Yep. RB has been devalued far too much by the "dime a dozen" crowd - when players like Barkley, Elliott, and Gurley can have tremendous impact. There is a HUGE dropoff if the Giants have to go from Barkley to Gallman. We could have a great OL and you still won't get the same production.
Saquon simply does things that most RB's in football aren't capable of. He shouldn't be defined by his position. It's faulty logic.
He doesn't value him as a plug and play guy.
As mentioned above, was the drop off from Bell to Connors significant? Yes there was a dropoff, but did it really matter in the long run.
The Steelers missed the playoffs last season, no? Could some of the difference between Bell's impact and Connor's attribute to that?
C'mon Fatman, you wouldn't accept that argument from somebody else. That's beneath you.
You know as well as I do that the final outcome of a game and a season hinges on far more than the individual performance at 1 position.
The fact that the performance at that position's production while comparable ovcer the 2 years yielded very different results at the end of the year only supports the argument that RB production does not lead to successful teams.
Quote:
That seems to be the point that continually gets missed.
You can't treat Saquon as a league average RB because that's not what he is. He's a generational talent that simply has very, very few apt comparisons from the past.
We can't just project him based on what the average running back has done over the years in the NFL. It's pointless.
I don't know off the top of my head where he was by the end of the year, but in the first 8 games, Saquon had more runs for 1 yard or less than the any other team (as a team) had. He had many games where his stats were similar to something I posted above.
Short runs are absolute drive killers.
Yes, and as I said before - Barry Sanders' career was littered with games like that.
He's the best RB I had ever seen and most people would say the same.
.
Britt - Knowing what we now know, was the Gurley signing a good signing? You think the Rams would take that one back if they could? I think they would.
Also, what was Bell’s ultimate value to the Steelers? I mean, he was replaced and sent walking and, just one year later, no one in Pittsburgh even remembers who he is.
Lets wait and see on Elliott. Huge contracts for big name players is what Jerry Jones does. That in and of itself tells us nothing, so don’t be so quick to congratulate yourself.
I agree we have to wait and see on Zeke's contract. If I were to place a bet though. I would bet that Dallas will regret this contract.
In comment 14559183 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
That seems to be the point that continually gets missed.
You can't treat Saquon as a league average RB because that's not what he is. He's a generational talent that simply has very, very few apt comparisons from the past.
We can't just project him based on what the average running back has done over the years in the NFL. It's pointless.
I don't know off the top of my head where he was by the end of the year, but in the first 8 games, Saquon had more runs for 1 yard or less than the any other team (as a team) had. He had many games where his stats were similar to something I posted above.
Short runs are absolute drive killers.
Yes, and as I said before - Barry Sanders' career was littered with games like that.
He's the best RB I had ever seen and most people would say the same.
Yes Barry Sanders was the best RB the game ever saw. And yes he had tons of games like that. And in the end Detroit was a losing team, so bad that Sanders called it quites while still in his prime because he couldn't stand the losing.
Sorry arc, bad example
I don't know where that's coming from. I just wanted to continue the conversation on RB value based on yesterday's record breaking contract, and knowing that we have arguably the best one in the league.
The end. I don't get the self high five thing.
it did matter in the long run, whatever the "long run" is supposed to mean:
Quote:
As mentioned above, was the drop off from Bell to Connors significant? Yes there was a dropoff, but did it really matter in the long run.
The Steelers missed the playoffs last season, no? Could some of the difference between Bell's impact and Connor's attribute to that?
C'mon Fatman, you wouldn't accept that argument from somebody else. That's beneath you.
You know as well as I do that the final outcome of a game and a season hinges on far more than the individual performance at 1 position.
The fact that the performance at that position's production while comparable ovcer the 2 years yielded very different results at the end of the year only supports the argument that RB production does not lead to successful teams.
Why wouldn't I accept that argument? Bell was an elite back for the Steelers. In both the receiving and rushing attack.
They lost 600 yards of production from the position and missed the playoffs by a game. 1 player doesn't make or break a year, but 600 yards over the course of a season is significant and should impact the record.
I'm fine with people who say the average RB is fungible. I'm not fine saying premier RB's are fungible, and that holds for the OL guys too. Rich Seubert can replace the average OL, but expecting Orlando Pace to be replaced by just anyone is foolish.
Yet you have no issue making that same leap of logic with RB's, even though the stats contradict the view.
As mentioned above, was the drop off from Bell to Connors significant? Yes there was a dropoff, but did it really matter in the long run.
The Steelers missed the playoffs last season, no? Could some of the difference between Bell's impact and Connor's attribute to that?
Are you seriously saying the drop off in production from Bell to Connor was the reason the Steelers didn’t make the playoffs? Come on. Also, Bell had one season in his whole career where he played 16 games. The Steelers could have paid Bell and still ended up with Connor, in which case their franchise would have been in much worse shape. Have you also considered that counter-factual?
The idea that the NFL is becoming a running back league again is... not supported by evidence. What are the data points? Jerry Jones gives a rb a huge contract (because we know Jerry Jones has never handed out a really stupid huge contract before). Todd Gurley (who may or may not be finished)? My favorite example is Le’Veon Bell though. A guy considered to be one of the elite rbs in the league before last year, holds out. The Steelers insert just some other guy who gives them 98% of what Bell gave them and the Steelers confidently let Bell walk. I know, the strong Steeler offensive line made the transition easy. But that is exactly the point. Rbs are more dependent on the other guys on the team than any other position. A great rb behind an awful offensive line will look ordinary and a replacement level rb behind a great offensive line will look all world. Not exactly an endorsement for investing significant resources on a particular running back.
What teams in the last five or so years have you honestly looked at and thought “all this team needs is a running back to seriously contend.” I bet not one. How many teams with uninspiring rbs have won or seriously contended? Quite a few. This new self-serving dogma to justify Barkley is particularly rich coming from Giants fans, who had a great running back. How were the results with Tiki? The year after tiki retires, the Giants won the super bowl with two serviceable late round rookie running backs. Does that experience make you think maybe qb play and pass rush are a little more important to winning than great running back play? Come on, this isn’t that difficult.
Well done. And let’s be clear - Gurley, Bell, Barkley are very gifted running backs. They win a lot of battles and are very pleasing to the eye. They are the elite of their peers.
But it continues to play out in the NFL. You can win with backs who are 80% of the ability of these elite backs, and make $.50 or < on the same cap dollar, and win more games. There are Running Back Stores in virtually every town or city, like WalMart. Go in, grab a good, cheap player and plug him in. And with your savings, buy other more important items for your team.
As long as the league continues to create rules that insist that you pass - just look at this year’s rule to challenge interference calls - you are losing ground if you continue to over-invest high draft picks and high cap dollars in RBs. Now, it can be done. But you really have to thread the needle and you will likely not be a contender very long...
Sorry arc, bad example
The Lions with Barry Sanders had their most successful stretch of years ever in the Modern Era!
It is actually an excellent example.
In comment 14559047 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14558985 lax counsel said:
Quote:
In comment 14558979 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14558976 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14558971 christian said:
Quote:
If you look at the top 10 highest paid RBs this year -- it puts into perspective just how volatile a position it is.
Johnson, Gurley, Bell, Fournette, Barkley, Freeman, Miller, Elliot, McKinnon, Gordon.
I'd guess half of them aren't 1K backs 2 years from now, and honestly I wouldn't be surprised if only Prescott ever reaches 300 carries among them going forward.
Fortunately, despite that volatility, there isn't a scarcity issue with RBs. The college pipeline has been loaded for a long, long time...
Indeed. RBs aren't incredibly difficult to come by. I think Barkley is a bit different, and can have a much bigger impact as a receiver, but he's got to be getting more than 7.9 YPR.
Both good and correct points. I’ll add to that, the value versus cap hit for running backs just isn’t there given the fungible nature of the position. James Connor had 600 less yards and 2 less tds than Barkley last year. Connors cap hit was 754k where as Barkley was nearly 6m. I realize Barkley is a special talent, but it’s hard to argue value when the position is so commoditized.
The running back isn’t coming back, it’s a passing league. Just like the rise of the mediocre qb that the OP touted so much last year wasn’t grounded in reality.
James Connor had a much better OL to run behind than Barkley. These are not apples to apples you are comparing when looking at Barkley's stats vs. Connor's stats, you can't just throw those numbers out there by themselves as though they exist in a vacuum. Put James Connor behind that Giants OL last year and let's see if he gets that 4.5 YPC that he had behind the Steelers OL. Barkley had 5.0 YPC behind a putrid OL. I doubt Connor would have cracked 4.0 YPC behind the 2018 Giants' OL. Probably would have been closer to 3.5 YPC (which is what Gallman's YPC was). And yes that extra 1.5 YPC is *absolutely* worth the 6 mill.
I'll also will concede the Steelers got a little lucky with Connor. I think he is a good RB at a cheap price (for now) and those are not as easy to find as some on this board seem to think. Before Barkley we tried that whole idea of "you can find a good back anywhere in the draft/FA" for 5 solid years. And that was partially why we had no running game for those 5 years after Bradshaw. You can say the position has been "commoditized" all you want, it doesn't change the fact the Giants couldn't find a decent back to average anywhere close what Barkley's YPC was last year for at least half a decade. So if the position is so "commoditized" then why couldn't the Giants find one so easily?
YPC is the absolute worst statistic you can possibly use to evaluate a RB. Let me give you an example:
A RB has 50 yards on 10 carries.
5 YPC. You might think he had a decent game.
Lets say the runs broke down like this:
Drive 1:
1st & 10: from 15: 40 yards (no points on drive)
1st & 10: 1 yard (no points, punt)
Drive 2:
2nd and 6: 1 yard (no points, failed to convert 3rd & 5, punt)
1st & 10: -1 yards (no points 3 and out, punt)
1st & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
2nd & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
1st & 10: 7 yatds (called back for holding, not points drive stalled, punt)
1st & 10: 2 yards (team completed a pass for a 1st later)
3rd & 1: 0 yards (FG attempt)
2nd & 6: 2 yards (team completed pass for 1st on 3rd & 4)
1st & 10: 2 yards (punt)
2nd & 1: -1 (team failed on 3rd down, punt)
Doesn't look like such a great day anymore... 7 possessions were killed by short runs.
Stats like that are very typical for RBs. That's why you can't look at YPC.
I don't really agree with this.
You can't look at one game samples for the reason you already covered above, but year long YPC numbers absolutely paint a picture of production.
Once you get to 200+ carries, it's really no longer a skewed number.
Barry Sanders had a billion games where half of his rush attempts would go nowhere and then he'd break loose for a 60 yard score. His career was basically a perfect example of this.
I don't think it matters how you get to 5 YPC. If you get a significant number of carries, 5 yards a clip is 5 yards a clip.
Arc, there are tons of analyses that show that YPC has 0 correlation to winning games. And those analyses don't just cover 1 game or 1 season, they go back over every game for 25 years or more.
If you want a running stat the correlates to wins its Run Success Rate. Run success rate is defined as getting a 1st down or a TD on any given run, or if its 1st or 2nd down, at least 50% of the yards needed for a 1st down. (some analyses use 4 yards on 1st down, but the correlation is better at 50%)
In comment 14559199 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14559183 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
That seems to be the point that continually gets missed.
You can't treat Saquon as a league average RB because that's not what he is. He's a generational talent that simply has very, very few apt comparisons from the past.
We can't just project him based on what the average running back has done over the years in the NFL. It's pointless.
I don't know off the top of my head where he was by the end of the year, but in the first 8 games, Saquon had more runs for 1 yard or less than the any other team (as a team) had. He had many games where his stats were similar to something I posted above.
Short runs are absolute drive killers.
Yes, and as I said before - Barry Sanders' career was littered with games like that.
He's the best RB I had ever seen and most people would say the same.
Yes Barry Sanders was the best RB the game ever saw. And yes he had tons of games like that. And in the end Detroit was a losing team, so bad that Sanders called it quites while still in his prime because he couldn't stand the losing.
Sorry arc, bad example
They won 10+ games on 3 different occasions with Sanders.
You might want to go back and revisit that era - it doesn't seem like you're recalling it properly.
It took them 13 seasons to get to 10 wins after he retired and they still haven't won the division since he left.
They won the division 2 times while he played and made the playoffs 5 times.
Prior to Sanders arriving, they hadn't won 10 games in the previous 19 seasons!! And in those 19 seasons they won the division 1 time.
Sanders was part of a team that won more division titles than the preceding 19 seasons or the following 20 seasons (and counting) combined!
It took them 13 seasons to get to 10 wins after he retired and they still haven't won the division since he left.
They won the division 2 times while he played and made the playoffs 5 times.
Prior to Sanders arriving, they hadn't won 10 games in the previous 19 seasons!! And in those 19 seasons they won the division 1 time.
Sanders was part of a team that won more division titles than the preceding 19 seasons or the following 20 seasons (and counting) combined!
BAD EXAMPLE!!!!
You said it was a good measure of a RB...
I don't know, but I would think a good RB, having good games would help produce wins. But what the hell do I know...
I am not interested in pretty stat lines, I'm not a fantasy football player, I am interested in wins, especially the last game of the season.
It took them 13 seasons to get to 10 wins after he retired and they still haven't won the division since he left.
They won the division 2 times while he played and made the playoffs 5 times.
Prior to Sanders arriving, they hadn't won 10 games in the previous 19 seasons!! And in those 19 seasons they won the division 1 time.
Sanders was part of a team that won more division titles than the preceding 19 seasons or the following 20 seasons (and counting) combined!
I agree that Sanders is your best example if you want to argue for the value of a running back. However, can you please address how different the league rules are now than when Sanders played in terms of the relative advantages in today's game to passing the ball? The argument against the value of a running back in 2019 doesn't mean running backs were never valuable in the history of the league and showing that some running back in some early time period was valuable does not refute the argument.
did the Lions win 10 games 3+ times with Sanders, the difference was stark without him.
It took them 13 seasons to get to 10 wins after he retired and they still haven't won the division since he left.
They won the division 2 times while he played and made the playoffs 5 times.
Prior to Sanders arriving, they hadn't won 10 games in the previous 19 seasons!! And in those 19 seasons they won the division 1 time.
Sanders was part of a team that won more division titles than the preceding 19 seasons or the following 20 seasons (and counting) combined!
BAD EXAMPLE!!!!
They were 78W and 82L during his tenure. The very definition of mediocrity. They won exactly 1 playoff game.
You are seriously going to argue that was a successful run.
The run under Stafford has been similar. Do you think of recent Detroit teams as being good? Is this what you want from the team you root for?
Seriously?
2018 6-10-0 4th -- NFC North --
2017 9-7-0 2nd -- NFC North --
2016 9-7-0 2nd -- NFC North 0-1
2015 7-9-0 3rd -- NFC North --
2014 11-5-0 2nd -- NFC North 0-1
2013 7-9-0 3rd -- NFC North --
2012 4-12-0 4th -- NFC North --
2011 10-6-0 2nd -- NFC North 0-1
2010 6-10-0 T3rd -- NFC North --
2009 2-14-0 4th -- NFC North --
2008 0-16-0 4th -- NFC North --
2007 7-9-0 T3rd -- NFC North --
2006 3-13-0 4th -- NFC North --
2005 5-11-0 3rd -- NFC North --
2004 6-10-0 3rd -- NFC North --
2003 5-11-0 4th -- NFC North --
2002 3-13-0 4th -- NFC North --
2001 2-14-0 5th -- NFC Central --
2000 9-7-0 T3rd -- NFC Central --
1999 8-8-0 T3rd -- NFC Central 0-1
Sanders Retired
1998 5-11-0 4th -- NFC Central --
1997 9-7-0 3rd -- NFC Central 0-1
1996 5-11-0 5th -- NFC Central --
1995 10-6-0 2nd -- NFC Central 0-1
1994 9-7-0 T2nd -- NFC Central 0-1
1993 10-6-0 1st -- NFC Central 0-1
1992 5-11-0 T3rd -- NFC Central --
1991 12-4-0 1st -- NFC Central 1-1
1990 6-10-0 T2nd -- NFC Central --
1989 7-9-0 3rd -- NFC Central --
Sanders Drafted
1988 4-12-0 T4th -- NFC Central --
Wayne Fontes Roster / Stats
1987 4-11-0 T4th -- NFC Central --
1986 5-11-0 3rd -- NFC Central --
1985 7-9-0 T3rd -- NFC Central --
1984 4-11-1 4th -- NFC Central --
1983 9-7-0 1st -- NFC Central 0-1
1982 4-5-0 T8th -- NFC 0-1
1981 8-8-0 T2nd -- NFC Central --
1980 9-7-0 2nd -- NFC Central --
I've asked many times now, how did you like the Giants run game pre-Barkley? Was it fungible? Did Barkley run behind the same shitty Oline that Jennings did?
To FMiC's point, we are talking about elite RB's being worth it - they are. Zeke will make half as much as Dak soon and might make less than Amari Cooper, and he's better and more valuable than both. Its a bargain.
What you don't want to do is overpay for average/above average RB's, that I can agree with.
Pretty sure I never said that YPC had any specific correlation to winning games... but sure, let's go with that!
You said it was a good measure of a RB...
I don't know, but I would think a good RB, having good games would help produce wins. But what the hell do I know...
I am not interested in pretty stat lines, I'm not a fantasy football player, I am interested in wins, especially the last game of the season.
You're trying to parlay what I'm saying into a different argument so that it fits your narrative better.
There's no "stat" for RB's that correlate directly to wins.
One singular player is never going to account for a significant number of wins. It doesn't matter who it is. If you put Patrick Mahomes on a team that can't pass protect, can't run block and has a porous defense that leaks everywhere like a sieve, how many games is he winning? Probably very few. So, I guess that means Patrick Mahomes doesn't help a team win in your world.
You need to pull your head out of your analytical ass for a second here and use common sense.
Barry Sanders actually did help the Lions win - they were more successful with him than they've ever been since he left. Have they been to a conference championship game since he left? Nope.
But Barry Sanders can't do everything. He couldn't play QB. He couldn't play defense. And unfortunately for him, those elements were missing from a bunch of the teams he played on which prevented them from ever getting to the next level.
Dallas posted one winning season in 6 years before Elliott was drafted. They haven't had a losing season since and probably won't have one this year, either. Their entire offense runs through him.
When Darren McFadden was their leading rusher, they went 4-12. That's how they wound up with Elliott to begin with.
But the Lions didn’t have a quarterback and reliable defense. So they could only go so far with this generational QB.
Meanwhile, other teams in that 90s era won SBs with good backs they didn’t over-invest in...like the Skins, 9ers, Denver, and the Giants.
Warmly,
bw in dc
It took them 13 seasons to get to 10 wins after he retired and they still haven't won the division since he left.
They won the division 2 times while he played and made the playoffs 5 times.
Prior to Sanders arriving, they hadn't won 10 games in the previous 19 seasons!! And in those 19 seasons they won the division 1 time.
Sanders was part of a team that won more division titles than the preceding 19 seasons or the following 20 seasons (and counting) combined!
Let me point out that the Lions went 8-8 and 9-7 in the 2 year AFTER Sanders retired. Actually slightly better than the 9-7 and 5-11 for hist last 2 seasons...
The Lions won the division two times while Sanders played. They never won the division with Stafford.
And there are a lot of people here that consider Stafford an elite QB. I don't want to go down that rabbit hole - but he's not exactly a shining example of how an elite QB elevates his team....
Elliott carried the ball a league high 322 times that year. He scored 15 times, led the league in rushing yards and YPG. He averaged 5.1 YPC.
Guess there was no value there.
That's how far we're going to go, to say Sanders didn't make a difference?
The grasping at straws here is pretty fucking impressive.
But the Lions didn’t have a quarterback and reliable defense. So they could only go so far with this generational QB.
Meanwhile, other teams in that 90s era won SBs with good backs they didn’t over-invest in...like the Skins, 9ers, Denver, and the Giants.
Warmly,
bw in dc
Thanks bw, and is it possible that over investment in the RB had a negative impact on being able to strengthen other parts?
This argument can't just be decided by looking at RB alson. It has to a function that includes the entire team make-up and the impact of paying a RB huge sums and what compromises that a team is forced to make to compensate. Which is why looking at overall wins over a very long period is the only way to evaluate the true impact.
That's how far we're going to go, to say Sanders didn't make a difference?
Yep.. because "analyses" say otherwise.
This is where we are now... Barry Sanders no longer matters.
Good stuff.
Doesn't Stafford's contract dwarf any RB's??
But the Lions didn’t have a quarterback and reliable defense. So they could only go so far with this generational QB.
Meanwhile, other teams in that 90s era won SBs with good backs they didn’t over-invest in...like the Skins, 9ers, Denver, and the Giants.
Warmly,
bw in dc
I really don't think its an either/or. Detroit was and is a poorly ran franchise. They weren't poorly ran because they invested in Sanders, they were poorly ran because they literally couldn't get anything else right.
You do see the difference, don't you?
This is comical.
That's how far we're going to go, to say Sanders didn't make a difference?
Barry Sanders was great... Greatest pure RB ever. But the Lions could not win with him. Vikings didn't win with AP, Chargers with LdT. Maybe the RB helped them get to mediocre or even a bit above. But in the end, none of them even made it a SB.
The best examples you can find are the 1999 Rams, and the 2014 Seahawks. Both of those teams got away with it because they were paying next to nothing to their QBs.
Doesn't Stafford's contract dwarf any RB's??
The only player on a team that is worth "Huge Sums" is a QB. Whether Stafford is worth it is a different question altogether.
Amazing stuff.
How many games were the Rams losing last year when Todd Gurley was running wild? He scored 17 times in 14 games.
I wonder if Goff's struggles late in the year had anything to do with Gurley not being right and the Rams not being able to lean on him the same way they had been earlier...
Nah. Can't be.
Then Barkley had a very successful rookie season and they can't grasp the difference between an average back and the value of replacement to an average player vs. an elite player.
Meanwhile, the last several backs to be drafted high are now a part of successful teams. Elliott and Gurley are on teams considered to be front-runners and Fournette was part of a Jags team that made the playoffs for the first time in recent memory.
Fungibility and positional value be damned....
You are making things up now.
This is comical.
Tell you what... Show me a team with a high priced RB and a high priced QB that won the SB...
I'll wait...
I've asked many times now, how did you like the Giants run game pre-Barkley? Was it fungible? Did Barkley run behind the same shitty Oline that Jennings did?
To FMiC's point, we are talking about elite RB's being worth it - they are. Zeke will make half as much as Dak soon and might make less than Amari Cooper, and he's better and more valuable than both. Its a bargain.
What you don't want to do is overpay for average/above average RB's, that I can agree with.
I will answer your question. Not once did I think during the bad seasons immediately preceding Barkley that running back was even a top 5 position of need for the Giants. I would have told you pretty much the entire defense, the offensive line and, beginning around mid-2017, the quarterback. My recollection was that this was also pretty much the mainstream view on this website. I don't remember too many threads in 2015-2017 saying Rashad Jennings is what is holding the Giants back right now.
To be honest, this is what aggravates me the most about this assertion regularly popping up on BBI these days that running backs have significant value. It is so transparently self-serving for Giants fans who just want to defend the Barkley pick (I would note that my recollection is that some of these posters were not even firmly in the Barkley camp immediately before the draft - to show what actual conviction they have about the value of a great running back).
It is particularly aggravating to see this charade from Giants fans who watched great running back play lead to poor or mediocre results for years before only winning after the great running back had retired. Tiki was extremely fun to watch in his day and provided a lot of thrilling moments. But the reality is that he just didn't matter. He was replaced by less talented players, but the team nonetheless substantially improved because of qb play and pass rush. Not to mention, even then, 12 years ago, running backs were more valuable than they are today because the rules having skewed even more heavily since 2007-2008 in favor of passing the ball.
Amazing stuff.
How many games were the Rams losing last year when Todd Gurley was running wild? He scored 17 times in 14 games.
I wonder if Goff's struggles late in the year had anything to do with Gurley not being right and the Rams not being able to lean on him the same way they had been earlier...
Nah. Can't be.
Cooper Kupp going down was a problem.
You are making things up now.
I said that the RBs may have helped them get to mediocre or a bit above (a bit above was in the chargers case). But they never made to a SB. I didn't make anything up. All of it is indisputable fact.
Devaluing Barry Sanders contribution to the Detroit Lions?
That's how far we're going to go, to say Sanders didn't make a difference?
Barry Sanders was great... Greatest pure RB ever. But the Lions could not win with him. Vikings didn't win with AP, Chargers with LdT. Maybe the RB helped them get to mediocre or even a bit above. But in the end, none of them even made it a SB.
The best examples you can find are the 1999 Rams, and the 2014 Seahawks. Both of those teams got away with it because they were paying next to nothing to their QBs.
How about LaDanian Tomlinson?
How about Tiki Barber playing at an MVP level for three years while Eli went through growing pains and singlehandedly getting us to the playoffs in 2006 with a couple of 300 yard performances?
How about Marshawn Lynch with the Seahawks?
How about Adrian Peterson being the MVP of the whole league in 2012?
How about Zeke Elliott since he's been in the league?
How about Todd Gurley last year?
Relative to their other teams, they did win with him.
He was part of the most successful stretch of the team's history in the SB Era.
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Apparently one Barry Sanders/Saquon Barkley means you can't invest in your football team anywhere else in the land of BBI.
Amazing stuff.
How many games were the Rams losing last year when Todd Gurley was running wild? He scored 17 times in 14 games.
I wonder if Goff's struggles late in the year had anything to do with Gurley not being right and the Rams not being able to lean on him the same way they had been earlier...
Nah. Can't be.
Cooper Kupp going down was a problem.
Yes, losing him hurt - but for all intents and purposes, he played 7 games and Goff still had several big games without him.
Kupp didn't play in that shootout vs. KC. Reynolds was in his place and actually scored a TD, IIRC.
Gurley is much more valuable to the Rams than Kupp.
Woods is very underrated and Cooks quietly had a very good year for them.
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Amazing stuff.
How many games were the Rams losing last year when Todd Gurley was running wild? He scored 17 times in 14 games.
I wonder if Goff's struggles late in the year had anything to do with Gurley not being right and the Rams not being able to lean on him the same way they had been earlier...
Nah. Can't be.
Team building and "investing" in your team is a 0 sum game in the salary cap era. Too much investment in one area forces you to compromise in other areas.
How many times have we seen teams have success with their QB on a rookie contract, only to struggle once they have to pay them the big bucks.
Paying out big buck to ANY position matters. Do it very carefully. The position and player must have a direct bottom line impact on wins.
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Dallas used their 4th pick on Elliott and haven't had a losing season since. They're being picked by many people to be one of the top teams in the NFC again this year and they just doubled down on Zeke by making him the highest paid RB in league history.
We can hate the Cowboys all we want, but they've been quite a bit better than us in recent years, and building their offense around Elliott has been a major reason why.
Was Elliott a bad pick or a bad investment?
So, more generally stated, the great QB plus the good RB is a > ROI than the average QB and out-of-this world RB.
Same exact thing existed in Buffalo in the ‘70s with OJ. In the late ‘70s, early ‘80s with Houston and Earl Campbell.
The better part solution to winning is beyond the great RB.
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Nope, but he’s already the best in the league and as long as it stays that was it was worth it, IMO.
Picking Apple and Flowers should be what you are attacking, not an elite RB. Which goes back to the Lions. Was it an awfully ran franchise holding them back or Barry Sanders?
Apparently one Barry Sanders/Saquon Barkley means you can't invest in your football team anywhere else in the land of BBI.
Amazing stuff.
How many games were the Rams losing last year when Todd Gurley was running wild? He scored 17 times in 14 games.
I wonder if Goff's struggles late in the year had anything to do with Gurley not being right and the Rams not being able to lean on him the same way they had been earlier...
Nah. Can't be.
Team building and "investing" in your team is a 0 sum game in the salary cap era. Too much investment in one area forces you to compromise in other areas.
How many times have we seen teams have success with their QB on a rookie contract, only to struggle once they have to pay them the big bucks.
Paying out big buck to ANY position matters. Do it very carefully. The position and player must have a direct bottom line impact on wins.
Positional salaries aren't linear.
UConn brought this up a few posts up. You need to look at what RB's are actually making compared to other positions here.
Paying a running back doesn't mean you can't invest in other areas. I don't know what some of you guys are looking for here - average/below average salaries and rookie deals across the board?
You have to pay to retain talent sometimes and actually build a team.
Should the Cowboys just stop paying their linemen now that they've become expensive?
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
After watching the Patriots year after year, I have come to the conclusion that WR is more fungible that people think. To bring that point home, the same folks who are here arguing that RBs are valuable, are also saying the the Giants WR corp played better last year w/o OBJ, and they are optimistic about their play this year...
Go figure... When we had an elite WR, elite WR were important... Now that we don't, well maybe not so much.
When we won SBs with mundane RBs, RBs were not that valuable (I seem to remember some coach saying it was a "Nicks and Cruz game", now we have Barkley, and the RB is valuable.
Doesn't seem objective. Smells like homerism to me.
In comment 14559287 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Apparently one Barry Sanders/Saquon Barkley means you can't invest in your football team anywhere else in the land of BBI.
Amazing stuff.
How many games were the Rams losing last year when Todd Gurley was running wild? He scored 17 times in 14 games.
I wonder if Goff's struggles late in the year had anything to do with Gurley not being right and the Rams not being able to lean on him the same way they had been earlier...
Nah. Can't be.
Team building and "investing" in your team is a 0 sum game in the salary cap era. Too much investment in one area forces you to compromise in other areas.
How many times have we seen teams have success with their QB on a rookie contract, only to struggle once they have to pay them the big bucks.
Paying out big buck to ANY position matters. Do it very carefully. The position and player must have a direct bottom line impact on wins.
Positional salaries aren't linear.
UConn brought this up a few posts up. You need to look at what RB's are actually making compared to other positions here.
Paying a running back doesn't mean you can't invest in other areas. I don't know what some of you guys are looking for here - average/below average salaries and rookie deals across the board?
You have to pay to retain talent sometimes and actually build a team.
Should the Cowboys just stop paying their linemen now that they've become expensive?
Agreed, of course. But what players and position do you retain and pay. I contend that star QB, OL, ER should be the primary targets. There is a gap to CBs but they come next.
To FMiC's point, we are talking about elite RB's being worth it - they are. Zeke will make half as much as Dak soon and might make less than Amari Cooper, and he's better and more valuable than both. Its a bargain.
That sums it up.
In comment 14559314 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
After watching the Patriots year after year, I have come to the conclusion that WR is more fungible that people think. To bring that point home, the same folks who are here arguing that RBs are valuable, are also saying the the Giants WR corp played better last year w/o OBJ, and they are optimistic about their play this year...
Go figure... When we had an elite WR, elite WR were important... Now that we don't, well maybe not so much.
When we won SBs with mundane RBs, RBs were not that valuable (I seem to remember some coach saying it was a "Nicks and Cruz game", now we have Barkley, and the RB is valuable.
Doesn't seem objective. Smells like homerism to me.
Then I guess I need to see an ENT specialist because I smell something completely different. Winning in the NFL is all about exploiting weaknesses and being able to find undervalued talent. As the cost of WR's has gone through the roof teams are finding ways to be successful without having to overpay at that position. Eventually it will be a different position that will become overpaid and good teams will adjust and find the next winning strategy.
It feels like we're trying to figure out a "blueprint" that doesn't exist.
For example, I think the Chargers are actually smart to not back up he Brinks for Melvin Gordon because he's not an elite RB. Paying Gordon more than any other RB in football (or close) isn't going to return the same value as Dallas will get with Elliott - who is an elite RB. It would be a poor allocation of resources in their case.
But in Dallas' case, I don't think paying Zeke is a bad move at all. They've drafted pretty well lately and are building their team, unfortunately, in a smarter manner now than they had been when Romo was there.
Barkley transcends the standard run of the mill RB.
Heck, I think the guy is a knucklehead... but Bell is almost certainly going to add a dimension to the Jets offense that was not there before and I can guarantee he will make Sam Darnold much more efficient and successful in year 2.
In comment 14559314 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Dallas used their 4th pick on Elliott and haven't had a losing season since. They're being picked by many people to be one of the top teams in the NFC again this year and they just doubled down on Zeke by making him the highest paid RB in league history.
We can hate the Cowboys all we want, but they've been quite a bit better than us in recent years, and building their offense around Elliott has been a major reason why.
Was Elliott a bad pick or a bad investment?
They have also had arguable the best or at least 2nd best OL in the league during that time. I think the OL has more to do with their success that the RB.
Dallas had Marion Barber and Demarco Murray before Zeke. And although the lineman were different, the overal quality of Dallas lines has remained remarkably top notch. Murry and Barber were OK after leaving Dallas but nothing special and both were out of the league within 2 years. Again, I think it has much more to do with the OL.
And to your question before about paying OL... Absolutely pay the men. They are the heart and soul of an offense. Nothing good happens if they are not good. Don't we know that in a visceral way?
He let Steve Smith go. He tried to fill in the WR corps in Carolina with draft picks. He traded OBJ.
Meanwhile, he thought it was a wise investment to draft McCaffery and Barkley relatively high, given their projected impact on the offense.
Might just be yet another feather in his cap regarding trends and he's doing to with just an abacus and papryus!!
It feels like we're trying to figure out a "blueprint" that doesn't exist.
For example, I think the Chargers are actually smart to not back up he Brinks for Melvin Gordon because he's not an elite RB. Paying Gordon more than any other RB in football (or close) isn't going to return the same value as Dallas will get with Elliott - who is an elite RB. It would be a poor allocation of resources in their case.
But in Dallas' case, I don't think paying Zeke is a bad move at all. They've drafted pretty well lately and are building their team, unfortunately, in a smarter manner now than they had been when Romo was there.
Barkley transcends the standard run of the mill RB.
Heck, I think the guy is a knucklehead... but Bell is almost certainly going to add a dimension to the Jets offense that was not there before and I can guarantee he will make Sam Darnold much more efficient and successful in year 2.
Well, we will have to agree to disagree. I think Zeke is a good RB, but not an all time great. I think he looks better than he is running behind that line. Also, Dallas has struggle more when Tryon Smith is out of the lineup than when Zeke has been out.
I actually believe that Barkley is significantly better than Zeke. And I still question the value. I shudder to think what it will cost the Giants to retain him.
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
Quote:
In comment 14559314 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Dallas used their 4th pick on Elliott and haven't had a losing season since. They're being picked by many people to be one of the top teams in the NFC again this year and they just doubled down on Zeke by making him the highest paid RB in league history.
We can hate the Cowboys all we want, but they've been quite a bit better than us in recent years, and building their offense around Elliott has been a major reason why.
Was Elliott a bad pick or a bad investment?
In that draft, the Cowboys had no shot at either of the two top qb prospects (Wentz and Goff) or Joey Bosa. For it to be a perfect comparison, both Darnold and Bradley Chubb would have had to have been off the board when the Giants picked. In that scenario, taking the elite running back would have been more defensible. But, of course, the Giants did pass on Darnold and Chubb. Which I think distinguishes the Giants pick from the Cowboys pick quite a bit. I think we would view the Cowboys selection of Elliott quite differently if they had passed on Wentz and Bosa to draft him.
The Cowboys were also a more complete team when they took Elliott. They had a great offensive line. Nobody knew it, but they actually had a good defense. Most importantly, they stepped in shit with Dak. Now, I am the first to agree that Dak is not a great player. But to have some mid round draft pick come out of nowhere and play quarterback at an above average level from day one is not something with a ton of precedent in NFL history. The fact that Dak was so affordable the last few seasons allowed them to keep the rest of their strong core in place. In that respect, Dak has been a far more valuable asset to them than Elliott.
The Giants, conversely, were not ready to compete when they took Barkley (something a lot of these same posters now defending the Barkley pick disputed at that time). There is a difference between inserting an elite running back on to a team with a lot of the other pieces already in place and beginning a tear it all down rebuild with an elite running back given a running backs relatively short lifespan compared to other positions. So I think that Elliot arguably was the right pick for the Cowboys, while Barkley was not the right pick for the Giants.
Can you stop twisting my words here or is that too hard?
I said he's an elite RB in the current NFL. Is he not? At worst he's a top 3 player at his position.
Like I said. Dallas went from a 4 win team to a 13 win team the year Zeke was drafted and he carried a massive workload that year.
But I guess we'll just conveniently credit everyone else and say that they'd have just been the same team with Darren McFadden.
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
Anderson's efficiency diminished greatly in the playoffs.
You can get a few games out of CJ Anderson - you can't give him the ball 300 times and get that production.
He also doesn't play in the pass game. Gurley does.
Quote:
In comment 14559314 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Dallas used their 4th pick on Elliott and haven't had a losing season since. They're being picked by many people to be one of the top teams in the NFC again this year and they just doubled down on Zeke by making him the highest paid RB in league history.
We can hate the Cowboys all we want, but they've been quite a bit better than us in recent years, and building their offense around Elliott has been a major reason why.
Was Elliott a bad pick or a bad investment?
And yet with all their talent, they haven't even made it to the Conference Championship game...
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
They won games, but when their offense was nowehere near the same level of dominance. They would likely have lost to New Orleans if the covering official was not as blind as a bat and they stunk up the joint against New England's D
Can you stop twisting my words here or is that too hard?
I said he's an elite RB in the current NFL. Is he not? At worst he's a top 3 player at his position.
Like I said. Dallas went from a 4 win team to a 13 win team the year Zeke was drafted and he carried a massive workload that year.
But I guess we'll just conveniently credit everyone else and say that they'd have just been the same team with Darren McFadden.
Didn't mean to twist your words, but to me "elite" should be an all time great, or damn close to it. And frankly for that contract, I think he should be an all time great.
Quote:
In comment 14559321 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 14559314 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Dallas used their 4th pick on Elliott and haven't had a losing season since. They're being picked by many people to be one of the top teams in the NFC again this year and they just doubled down on Zeke by making him the highest paid RB in league history.
We can hate the Cowboys all we want, but they've been quite a bit better than us in recent years, and building their offense around Elliott has been a major reason why.
Was Elliott a bad pick or a bad investment?
In that draft, the Cowboys had no shot at either of the two top qb prospects (Wentz and Goff) or Joey Bosa. For it to be a perfect comparison, both Darnold and Bradley Chubb would have had to have been off the board when the Giants picked. In that scenario, taking the elite running back would have been more defensible. But, of course, the Giants did pass on Darnold and Chubb. Which I think distinguishes the Giants pick from the Cowboys pick quite a bit. I think we would view the Cowboys selection of Elliott quite differently if they had passed on Wentz and Bosa to draft him.
The Cowboys were also a more complete team when they took Elliott. They had a great offensive line. Nobody knew it, but they actually had a good defense. Most importantly, they stepped in shit with Dak. Now, I am the first to agree that Dak is not a great player. But to have some mid round draft pick come out of nowhere and play quarterback at an above average level from day one is not something with a ton of precedent in NFL history. The fact that Dak was so affordable the last few seasons allowed them to keep the rest of their strong core in place. In that respect, Dak has been a far more valuable asset to them than Elliott.
The Giants, conversely, were not ready to compete when they took Barkley (something a lot of these same posters now defending the Barkley pick disputed at that time). There is a difference between inserting an elite running back on to a team with a lot of the other pieces already in place and beginning a tear it all down rebuild with an elite running back given a running backs relatively short lifespan compared to other positions. So I think that Elliot arguably was the right pick for the Cowboys, while Barkley was not the right pick for the Giants.
If Daniel Jones winds up being the goods, I have no idea how someone could come to the conclusion that Barkley was not the right pick for NYG.
The best player in the draft is never the wrong pick. I'm sorry. I can't get behind that notion - it makes no sense.
Some of you guys obviously didn't like the pick and now you're just doing all sorts of gymnastics so that you don't have to budge.
Last year, picking Barkley meant to a lot of you guys that we punted on QB and would never be able to find someone as good as the great Sam Darnold. We missed the boat!
Well, we got our guy the very next draft. So, now Barkley is still just the wrong pick because RB's don't matter even though we may have found our QB immediately after drafting him.
Quote:
Lol... again, did I say Zeke was an "all time great" ?
Can you stop twisting my words here or is that too hard?
I said he's an elite RB in the current NFL. Is he not? At worst he's a top 3 player at his position.
Like I said. Dallas went from a 4 win team to a 13 win team the year Zeke was drafted and he carried a massive workload that year.
But I guess we'll just conveniently credit everyone else and say that they'd have just been the same team with Darren McFadden.
Didn't mean to twist your words, but to me "elite" should be an all time great, or damn close to it. And frankly for that contract, I think he should be an all time great.
He got paid market value - this is what it cost to retain him. If the bar is "all time great" just to retain an elite, top tier player - a lot of really great players in this league would never see second contracts.
Just seems like arbitrary moving of goalposts. Elliott is a big time player. He's not a product of the Dallas OL who would be ordinary on other teams. He's legit.
Quote:
to those who think the Rams can't live without Gurley - the Rams were pretty damn good with CJ Anderson filling in for Gurley.
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
Anderson's efficiency diminished greatly in the playoffs.
You can get a few games out of CJ Anderson - you can't give him the ball 300 times and get that production.
He also doesn't play in the pass game. Gurley does.
He had 140+ in the playoff game at home v Dallas. Then they played the Saints, who were second in the league in fewest rushing yards per game on D. He had 44 yards.
The Rams didn't lose the SB because of their running game. They lost, really, because of two missed pass plays to Cooks - (1) Goff threw a late duck to him when he was wide open in the middle of the end zone and (2) Cooks dropped a sure TD pass on a fly route late in the 4th (or arguably that was a missed PI).
Quote:
In comment 14559321 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 14559314 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you still don't get it. RB's make a low amount of money compared to other positions. My argument is and always has been, paying the top RB's is "cheap" compared to the many of top players at other positions (excluding QB since that's its own beast we can all agree on).
There are 4 RB's that make over $10million annually - there's 24 WR's. You know who some of those WR's are? Tyrell Williams, Devin Funchess, Allen Robinson, and the ghost of Larry Fitzgerald.
So if you want to get into a value debate or how much X play helps a team win, just take a look around at other positions and you'll be shocked at what JAGs are getting paid.
Was using the second pick in the draft on a running back "cheap"?
Dallas used their 4th pick on Elliott and haven't had a losing season since. They're being picked by many people to be one of the top teams in the NFC again this year and they just doubled down on Zeke by making him the highest paid RB in league history.
We can hate the Cowboys all we want, but they've been quite a bit better than us in recent years, and building their offense around Elliott has been a major reason why.
Was Elliott a bad pick or a bad investment?
In that draft, the Cowboys had no shot at either of the two top qb prospects (Wentz and Goff) or Joey Bosa. For it to be a perfect comparison, both Darnold and Bradley Chubb would have had to have been off the board when the Giants picked. In that scenario, taking the elite running back would have been more defensible. But, of course, the Giants did pass on Darnold and Chubb. Which I think distinguishes the Giants pick from the Cowboys pick quite a bit. I think we would view the Cowboys selection of Elliott quite differently if they had passed on Wentz and Bosa to draft him.
The Cowboys were also a more complete team when they took Elliott. They had a great offensive line. Nobody knew it, but they actually had a good defense. Most importantly, they stepped in shit with Dak. Now, I am the first to agree that Dak is not a great player. But to have some mid round draft pick come out of nowhere and play quarterback at an above average level from day one is not something with a ton of precedent in NFL history. The fact that Dak was so affordable the last few seasons allowed them to keep the rest of their strong core in place. In that respect, Dak has been a far more valuable asset to them than Elliott.
The Giants, conversely, were not ready to compete when they took Barkley (something a lot of these same posters now defending the Barkley pick disputed at that time). There is a difference between inserting an elite running back on to a team with a lot of the other pieces already in place and beginning a tear it all down rebuild with an elite running back given a running backs relatively short lifespan compared to other positions. So I think that Elliot arguably was the right pick for the Cowboys, while Barkley was not the right pick for the Giants.
My argument at the time of the Barkley pick was that the Giants were not ready to compete, and their OL was absolute trash. I was hoping for trade down and grab guys like Nelson, McGlinchy and Ragnow. Admittedly I thought we could get Nelson and McGlinchey and in hindsight I see now that would have been impossible. But I also mentioned Ragnow. Consider where we might be in the rebuild if we had McGlinchey and Ragnow. That would free up other resources like Solder's contract.
If Daniel Jones winds up being the goods, I have no idea how someone could come to the conclusion that Barkley was not the right pick for NYG.
The best player in the draft is never the wrong pick. I'm sorry. I can't get behind that notion - it makes no sense.
Some of you guys obviously didn't like the pick and now you're just doing all sorts of gymnastics so that you don't have to budge.
Last year, picking Barkley meant to a lot of you guys that we punted on QB and would never be able to find someone as good as the great Sam Darnold. We missed the boat!
Well, we got our guy the very next draft. So, now Barkley is still just the wrong pick because RB's don't matter even though we may have found our QB immediately after drafting him.
If Daniel Jones is a great qb and Darnold is not, then the Barkley pick looks great. If Jones is a bust, this entire regime's attempt at a rebuild is a failure, even if one day Barkley becomes the the first player in NFL history to receive an overall Madden rating of 101. Either way, the Barkley selection is not the franchise altering decision, the Jones selection is. That is the whole point. When you have the second pick in the draft, something that happens for most teams maybe once a decade, you would like to think your team is drafting a guy who can alter the franchise and a running back, even one as talented as Barkley, ain't it.
Not many can do that at a high level. The ones who have are worth investing in. The ones who aren't should be heavily invested in. I don't know why it has to be any more difficult than that.
Quote:
to those who think the Rams can't live without Gurley - the Rams were pretty damn good with CJ Anderson filling in for Gurley.
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
Anderson's efficiency diminished greatly in the playoffs.
You can get a few games out of CJ Anderson - you can't give him the ball 300 times and get that production.
He also doesn't play in the pass game. Gurley does.
Lets make you GM of the Rams over the past few years...
Knowing what you know now, would you still do the Gurley deal?
Quote:
In comment 14559364 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to those who think the Rams can't live without Gurley - the Rams were pretty damn good with CJ Anderson filling in for Gurley.
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
Anderson's efficiency diminished greatly in the playoffs.
You can get a few games out of CJ Anderson - you can't give him the ball 300 times and get that production.
He also doesn't play in the pass game. Gurley does.
He had 140+ in the playoff game at home v Dallas. Then they played the Saints, who were second in the league in fewest rushing yards per game on D. He had 44 yards.
The Rams didn't lose the SB because of their running game. They lost, really, because of two missed pass plays to Cooks - (1) Goff threw a late duck to him when he was wide open in the middle of the end zone and (2) Cooks dropped a sure TD pass on a fly route late in the 4th (or arguably that was a missed PI).
This isn't the point, though.
The point is that CJ Anderson can't produce at a top tier level over the course of a full season and again - he doesn't play in the pass game. A few 100 yard games late in the year when he had virtually zero wear on his treads isn't really proof of much.
Anderson just isn't on the same planet as a healthy Todd Gurley and he's already on a new team. That's how valuable he was to the Rams...
Are you so sure that this deal won't be looking as bad as the Gurley deal in a year or 2?
Its a HUGE risk to pay this kind of money to a RB.
The risk factor has to be taken into account as well.
I'd sure sign up for that.
If the Rams were hamstrung and unable to sign other players because of Gurley, then that would be a bad move to make.
To the overall point of this thread - signing a top RB isn't allocating the mountain of resources to the cap that keeps other vital moves from being made.
Quote:
In comment 14559364 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to those who think the Rams can't live without Gurley - the Rams were pretty damn good with CJ Anderson filling in for Gurley.
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
Anderson's efficiency diminished greatly in the playoffs.
You can get a few games out of CJ Anderson - you can't give him the ball 300 times and get that production.
He also doesn't play in the pass game. Gurley does.
Lets make you GM of the Rams over the past few years...
Knowing what you know now, would you still do the Gurley deal?
If I was confident his knee would hold up, absolutely.
This is an all pro RB. He was ORoY in 2015. OPoY in 2017 and was a legitimate MVP candidate in 2017.
No brainer. You don't just plug CJ Anderson in and get that production.
But we all know that RBs are injured more frequently and have shorter shelf lives than other positions. Its a much bigger risk at RB.
Quote:
In comment 14559375 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14559364 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to those who think the Rams can't live without Gurley - the Rams were pretty damn good with CJ Anderson filling in for Gurley.
In fact, Anderson is a terrific example. Clearly, he's not as gifted as Gurley. Maybe 80% of the skills. But because he plays with an offense with a terrific QB, OL, and scheme, the Rams continued to win games...
Anderson's efficiency diminished greatly in the playoffs.
You can get a few games out of CJ Anderson - you can't give him the ball 300 times and get that production.
He also doesn't play in the pass game. Gurley does.
Lets make you GM of the Rams over the past few years...
Knowing what you know now, would you still do the Gurley deal?
If I was confident his knee would hold up, absolutely.
This is an all pro RB. He was ORoY in 2015. OPoY in 2017 and was a legitimate MVP candidate in 2017.
No brainer. You don't just plug CJ Anderson in and get that production.
If I was confident his knee would hold up, absolutely.
But that's isn't the question is it?
Given what you know right now, would you do it again?
As I said the risk at RB has to be part of the equation.
That sounds made up to me - or like anecdotal evidence. I'd be interested in seeing some sort of proof of that.
That sounds made up to me - or like anecdotal evidence. I'd be interested in seeing some sort of proof of that.
There exists analytics to back it up...
But of course, you would have to believe in math...
And again - the error here is just shoehorning Saquon Barkley into the same conversation as every other run of the mill RB.
Gurley actually tore his ACL back in Georgia... Barkley had what was essentially zero injury history.
Any player in the entire league can be paid and suffer a career ending injury the very next day. It's football. There's no possible way to entirely mitigate that risk or sign guys who assuredly will never wind up injured. It doesn't work that way.
This isn't the point, though.
The point is that CJ Anderson can't produce at a top tier level over the course of a full season and again - he doesn't play in the pass game. A few 100 yard games late in the year when he had virtually zero wear on his treads isn't really proof of much.
Anderson just isn't on the same planet as a healthy Todd Gurley and he's already on a new team. That's how valuable he was to the Rams...
That is exactly the point. An overweight CJ Anderson is dragged off his couch after binging on Cheetos and all seasons of The Office, and he is productive for a team with a good OL, good QB, and a good scheme. Imagine if he was in shape!
Great, Gurley can catch passes out of the backfield. I can find RBs who can do that, too. Just not quite as good.
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/weight-and-injuries
Most Injury-Prone NFL Positions, 2007-2015
Position Injury Rate per 1,000 AEs (Standard Error)
RB 20.7 (0.5)
DB 17.4 (0.3)
WR 17.1 (0.4)
LB 17.1 (0.3)
TE 16.9 (0.5)
DL 15.1 (0.3)
OL 12.8 (0.3)
QB 8.6 (0.4)
ST 4.4 (0.3)
Total 15.1 (0.1)
I feel like we're one step away from the luddites bullshit surfacing here.
Quote:
This isn't the point, though.
The point is that CJ Anderson can't produce at a top tier level over the course of a full season and again - he doesn't play in the pass game. A few 100 yard games late in the year when he had virtually zero wear on his treads isn't really proof of much.
Anderson just isn't on the same planet as a healthy Todd Gurley and he's already on a new team. That's how valuable he was to the Rams...
That is exactly the point. An overweight CJ Anderson is dragged off his couch after binging on Cheetos and all seasons of The Office, and he is productive for a team with a good OL, good QB, and a good scheme. Imagine if he was in shape!
Great, Gurley can catch passes out of the backfield. I can find RBs who can do that, too. Just not quite as good.
He was productive for 3 games.
If you want to rely on CJ Anderson's to tote the rock for you every year, be prepared to get a bunch of duds. Just like the Rams got from him against New Orleans where he did nothing.
I feel like we're one step away from the luddites bullshit surfacing here.
Uh... didn't I just post that...
Here is the link again fixed
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/weight-and-injuries
It took me all of about 15 seconds to google that.
And you are talking about Luddites!
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/weight-and-injuries
Quote:
Most Injury-Prone NFL Positions, 2007-2015
Position Injury Rate per 1,000 AEs (Standard Error)
RB 20.7 (0.5)
DB 17.4 (0.3)
WR 17.1 (0.4)
LB 17.1 (0.3)
TE 16.9 (0.5)
DL 15.1 (0.3)
OL 12.8 (0.3)
QB 8.6 (0.4)
ST 4.4 (0.3)
Total 15.1 (0.1)
Cool, so a sub-10 year sample size with marginal at best differences between RB and WR/DB/TE... sold!
Are you so sure that this deal won't be looking as bad as the Gurley deal in a year or 2?
Its a HUGE risk to pay this kind of money to a RB.
The risk factor has to be taken into account as well.
I would gladly give Zeke 15mil a year than Dak 40.
Quote:
Football outsiders...
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/weight-and-injuries
Quote:
Most Injury-Prone NFL Positions, 2007-2015
Position Injury Rate per 1,000 AEs (Standard Error)
RB 20.7 (0.5)
DB 17.4 (0.3)
WR 17.1 (0.4)
LB 17.1 (0.3)
TE 16.9 (0.5)
DL 15.1 (0.3)
OL 12.8 (0.3)
QB 8.6 (0.4)
ST 4.4 (0.3)
Total 15.1 (0.1)
Cool, so a sub-10 year sample size with marginal at best differences between RB and WR/DB/TE... sold!
Marginal????
You call almost 20% marginal?
You should make sure you have good accountants handling your money!
I'm sure you knew that, though.
With Wentz's injury history is it wise to resign him? Was it wise to sign a healthy Jay Cutler or Matthew Stafford? Is it wise to shell out big $$ to AJ Green, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown??
Is OBJ's injury history going to limit the Browns?
In reality, the lower cap hits for RB's makes taking a chance on their contracts to be far less of a risk than other positions.
Again - signing Gurley has hamstrung the Rams from making which moves??
I'm sure you knew that, though.
Yes I did...
Does it matter?
I figured FO is more respected that most when it comes to stats and analysis.
I googled it and that came up first among many...
Your point?
Quote:
In comment 14559442 .McL. said:
Quote:
Football outsiders...
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/weight-and-injuries
Quote:
Most Injury-Prone NFL Positions, 2007-2015
Position Injury Rate per 1,000 AEs (Standard Error)
RB 20.7 (0.5)
DB 17.4 (0.3)
WR 17.1 (0.4)
LB 17.1 (0.3)
TE 16.9 (0.5)
DL 15.1 (0.3)
OL 12.8 (0.3)
QB 8.6 (0.4)
ST 4.4 (0.3)
Total 15.1 (0.1)
Cool, so a sub-10 year sample size with marginal at best differences between RB and WR/DB/TE... sold!
Marginal????
You call almost 20% marginal?
You should make sure you have good accountants handling your money!
Sure, we can stretch 16% to "almost 20" if it makes you feel better.
A cherry picked sample size of a random 8 year run is supposed to prove what, exactly?
With Wentz's injury history is it wise to resign him? Was it wise to sign a healthy Jay Cutler or Matthew Stafford? Is it wise to shell out big $$ to AJ Green, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown??
Is OBJ's injury history going to limit the Browns?
In reality, the lower cap hits for RB's makes taking a chance on their contracts to be far less of a risk than other positions.
Again - signing Gurley has hamstrung the Rams from making which moves??
It's too soon to tell how the Rams will be hamstrung, but given the contract to Goff as well, I am betting that they will be facing salary cap issues real soon.
Lets see who walks, and who they can sign over the next few years.
Quote:
By the way - the entire focus of that link is the correlation between weight and injury. Not positional injuries. That chart is a very minor part of the larger point they're trying to make.
I'm sure you knew that, though.
Yes I did...
Does it matter?
I figured FO is more respected that most when it comes to stats and analysis.
I googled it and that came up first among many...
Your point?
I'm not sure you did - since you, by your own admission, just Googled it.
My point remains. There's risk in signing any football player, and Saquon Barkley isn't "every RB"
Not sure what yours is. Your posts and talking points have become so convoluted that I can't even really tell what you're trying to argue anymore. You don't see any real value in the RB position and keep trying to devalue it while NFL teams are seemingly doing the exact opposite.
Analytics, though!
Quote:
on second contracts always are dependent on several factors.
With Wentz's injury history is it wise to resign him? Was it wise to sign a healthy Jay Cutler or Matthew Stafford? Is it wise to shell out big $$ to AJ Green, Julio Jones, Antonio Brown??
Is OBJ's injury history going to limit the Browns?
In reality, the lower cap hits for RB's makes taking a chance on their contracts to be far less of a risk than other positions.
Again - signing Gurley has hamstrung the Rams from making which moves??
It's too soon to tell how the Rams will be hamstrung, but given the contract to Goff as well, I am betting that they will be facing salary cap issues real soon.
Lets see who walks, and who they can sign over the next few years.
So, if anyone walks or they don’t resign someone it is automatically going to be Todd Gurleys contract at fault? Even though his contract is a pittance compared to some others on the same team? Haha. Of course.
Quote:
In comment 14559452 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14559442 .McL. said:
Quote:
Football outsiders...
https://www.footballoutsiders.com/stat-analysis/2018/weight-and-injuries
Quote:
Most Injury-Prone NFL Positions, 2007-2015
Position Injury Rate per 1,000 AEs (Standard Error)
RB 20.7 (0.5)
DB 17.4 (0.3)
WR 17.1 (0.4)
LB 17.1 (0.3)
TE 16.9 (0.5)
DL 15.1 (0.3)
OL 12.8 (0.3)
QB 8.6 (0.4)
ST 4.4 (0.3)
Total 15.1 (0.1)
Cool, so a sub-10 year sample size with marginal at best differences between RB and WR/DB/TE... sold!
Marginal????
You call almost 20% marginal?
You should make sure you have good accountants handling your money!
Sure, we can stretch 16% to "almost 20" if it makes you feel better.
A cherry picked sample size of a random 8 year run is supposed to prove what, exactly?
Wow!!!
Where did you learn to do math...
You mentioned WR: 17.1, DB: 17.4, and TE: 16.9 Avergage those 3 out it comes to 17.1333
20.7 - 17.1333 = 3.5666
3.5666 / 17.13333 = 20.8, that means a RB is MORE than 20% more likely to get injured than thos positions. And it gets much worse if you include DL, OL and QB.
Like I said, get yourself some good accountants. And please, don't do your own taxes. Math is not your strong suit.
Quote:
In comment 14559459 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
By the way - the entire focus of that link is the correlation between weight and injury. Not positional injuries. That chart is a very minor part of the larger point they're trying to make.
I'm sure you knew that, though.
Yes I did...
Does it matter?
I figured FO is more respected that most when it comes to stats and analysis.
I googled it and that came up first among many...
Your point?
I'm not sure you did - since you, by your own admission, just Googled it.
My point remains. There's risk in signing any football player, and Saquon Barkley isn't "every RB"
Not sure what yours is. Your posts and talking points have become so convoluted that I can't even really tell what you're trying to argue anymore. You don't see any real value in the RB position and keep trying to devalue it while NFL teams are seemingly doing the exact opposite.
Analytics, though!
I looked through it, I saw the charts on weights before I posted. The analysis was to see if higher weight at a given position resulted in a higher likelihood of injury. He had to adjust the results by position, so he needed to have injury rates per position which was all I that interested me for this discussion. But I noted the rest of it.
The entire crux of the link has to do with weight and how it relates to injuries within positional groups. Not that running backs get hurt significantly more than everyone else. You're using one table with a tiny, cherry picked 8 year sample size as proof of whatever argument you're trying to make. It's not convincing and isn't proof of anything other than you being able to use Google.
for reference, Gurley is a top 3-5 RB in the league. $60M contract with $45M guaranteed
Goff is probably a 7-10 top QB. $134M with $110M guarateed.
2.5 times larger than Gurley's.
Quote:
In comment 14559459 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
By the way - the entire focus of that link is the correlation between weight and injury. Not positional injuries. That chart is a very minor part of the larger point they're trying to make.
I'm sure you knew that, though.
Yes I did...
Does it matter?
I figured FO is more respected that most when it comes to stats and analysis.
I googled it and that came up first among many...
Your point?
I'm not sure you did - since you, by your own admission, just Googled it.
My point remains. There's risk in signing any football player, and Saquon Barkley isn't "every RB"
Not sure what yours is. Your posts and talking points have become so convoluted that I can't even really tell what you're trying to argue anymore. You don't see any real value in the RB position and keep trying to devalue it while NFL teams are seemingly doing the exact opposite.
Analytics, though!
You are correct, I don't see the value in the RB position. Too much of their production can be attributed to the OL, and they get hurt more often, and have shorter careers. On top of that, rushing yards and especially YPC have virtually nothing to do with winning football games. There is almost no correlation at all. Is that convoluted? IDK, doesn't seem convoluted to me.
Based on the above, yes I devalue the position, And you are wrong about the NFL. Last year, there were fewer rushes than the year before (I think that means the fewest rushes ever, not sure need to check that) and RB salaries still went down despite the Gurley contract.
Weird... almost as if it's the same thing I just said before. There's such a huge difference between RB and the other positions I mentioned that FO grouped them all together and have them within 5% of each other.
Link - ( New Window )
The entire crux of the link has to do with weight and how it relates to injuries within positional groups. Not that running backs get hurt significantly more than everyone else. You're using one table with a tiny, cherry picked 8 year sample size as proof of whatever argument you're trying to make. It's not convincing and isn't proof of anything other than you being able to use Google.
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
He was productive for 3 games.
If you want to rely on CJ Anderson's to tote the rock for you every year, be prepared to get a bunch of duds. Just like the Rams got from him against New Orleans where he did nothing.
This isn't about CJ Anderson specifically. CJ Anderson is just the placeholder in the argument. It's about finding a replacement who is 80% of X (X being the great RB) and still getting Ws and quality production because the other more important parts are in place.
Quote:
In comment 14559467 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 14559459 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
By the way - the entire focus of that link is the correlation between weight and injury. Not positional injuries. That chart is a very minor part of the larger point they're trying to make.
I'm sure you knew that, though.
Yes I did...
Does it matter?
I figured FO is more respected that most when it comes to stats and analysis.
I googled it and that came up first among many...
Your point?
I'm not sure you did - since you, by your own admission, just Googled it.
My point remains. There's risk in signing any football player, and Saquon Barkley isn't "every RB"
Not sure what yours is. Your posts and talking points have become so convoluted that I can't even really tell what you're trying to argue anymore. You don't see any real value in the RB position and keep trying to devalue it while NFL teams are seemingly doing the exact opposite.
Analytics, though!
You are correct, I don't see the value in the RB position. Too much of their production can be attributed to the OL, and they get hurt more often, and have shorter careers. On top of that, rushing yards and especially YPC have virtually nothing to do with winning football games. There is almost no correlation at all. Is that convoluted? IDK, doesn't seem convoluted to me.
Quote:
keep trying to devalue it while NFL teams are seemingly doing the exact opposite.
Based on the above, yes I devalue the position, And you are wrong about the NFL. Last year, there were fewer rushes than the year before (I think that means the fewest rushes ever, not sure need to check that) and RB salaries still went down despite the Gurley contract.
Do fewer rushes = fewer touches?
RB's are part of the pass game now more than ever.
Saquon Barkley had over 350 touches in his rookie year. Elliott had 381 last year. Bell touched the ball over 400 times in 2017!
It's not just about carries.
Le'Veon Bell was trying to get paid as a RB/WR because of how active he was in the pass game.
But I guess I'm wrong about the NFL.
RB's are paid significantly less than other top position players. So the value discussion is actually dwarfed by the contracts allocated to the QB's, WR's, DB's and DE's.
The point being, you can sign a top RB for high money at that position and still have the flexibility to sign other players. You are severely limited in doing that if you back up the truck for a QB or DE.
Having very good football players is what makes teams good. And you can do that with RB's. It isn't an either or discussion. You can both have a top flight RB and still sign other positions.
Is it wise to sign a 29-year old RB to a massive contract? No. But doing so at 26 is likely fine.
Ummm. No. Committees usually end up representing about 80% of the production of a team with a "bellcow" or star RB.
Of course there are outliers.
Quote:
Oy vey... the difference between RB's and WR's is like 17% which is what I looked at and first and did in my head. My math is fine. I didn't average out every position. Continue to cherry pick and make snide remarks about accounting and taxes, though... certainly relevant here.
The entire crux of the link has to do with weight and how it relates to injuries within positional groups. Not that running backs get hurt significantly more than everyone else. You're using one table with a tiny, cherry picked 8 year sample size as proof of whatever argument you're trying to make. It's not convincing and isn't proof of anything other than you being able to use Google.
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
I'm quibbling with it because you're trying to make a cut and dry case out of something with a billion different external factors or are trying to argue that it's too risky to pay a running back by just making every running back nothing but his position. Barkley isn't every running back. If you're only going to go on past data that features the entire field - including low-tier players - you're not going to get a good read on the guy who is actually here.
Saying we shouldn't invest in a player like Barkley because RB X, Y, and Z didn't have long shelf lives or got hurt seems like a crappy strategy to me... but what do I know.
In reality, the lower cap hits for RB's makes taking a chance on their contracts to be far less of a risk than other positions.
Again - signing Gurley has hamstrung the Rams from making which moves??
Well, we will find out. They lost Saffold, Weddle, Suh, Barron, Joyner in free agency. All contributors.
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
Quote:
Oy vey... the difference between RB's and WR's is like 17% which is what I looked at and first and did in my head. My math is fine. I didn't average out every position. Continue to cherry pick and make snide remarks about accounting and taxes, though... certainly relevant here.
The entire crux of the link has to do with weight and how it relates to injuries within positional groups. Not that running backs get hurt significantly more than everyone else. You're using one table with a tiny, cherry picked 8 year sample size as proof of whatever argument you're trying to make. It's not convincing and isn't proof of anything other than you being able to use Google.
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
It seems like this was a widely accepted premise on BBI 5 minutes before SB was selected, then everything changed. I also keep reading that SB is a"different" kinds of rb? How do we know that? Because BBI says so? How do we know his production won't fall off a cliff at 29?
Quote:
He was productive for 3 games.
If you want to rely on CJ Anderson's to tote the rock for you every year, be prepared to get a bunch of duds. Just like the Rams got from him against New Orleans where he did nothing.
This isn't about CJ Anderson specifically. CJ Anderson is just the placeholder in the argument. It's about finding a replacement who is 80% of X (X being the great RB) and still getting Ws and quality production because the other more important parts are in place.
Precisely
Trying to break it down to individual RB performance is a fools errand. I keep saying the benchmark has to be wins. The Pro RB crowd wants to change it to a discussion about "elite" RB production over non elite production. It has to be about the overall team makeup... Paying players is a zero sum game, pay here, take from there.
Quote:
where committees of journeymen backs usually outpace teams with bellcows.
Ummm. No. Committees usually end up representing about 80% of the production of a team with a "bellcow" or star RB.
Of course there are outliers.
2018 team rushing top-10
7 teams with committees SEA, BAL, NE, NO, TENN, HOU, BUF
3 teams with bellcows - LAR, CAR, DAL
Quote:
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
You're right - we're crazy for seeing Barkley last year and realizing pretty quickly that he's not your average, run of the mill RB who is just as likely to break down early...
Since the massive, gigantic pool of players who played the same position includes a lot who did break down or didn't last or weren't worth it... that must mean the same will ring true for Barkley.
Sounds to me like you just really wanted Sam Darnold and are still miffed you didn't get your way. So, just keep digging in. Even if Jones pans out and passing on Darnold ultimately costs us nothing in the way of getting our QB... we'll just mock Barkley's ability and position as well as any Giants fan who doesn't look at him like an empty jersey because he's a running back.
I get it. But now they don't have those guys one year after Gurley signed his contract.
According to Eric's cap thread, the Rams are 29th in cap space left at $850K.
Quote:
In comment 14559503 .McL. said:
Quote:
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
You're right - we're crazy for seeing Barkley last year and realizing pretty quickly that he's not your average, run of the mill RB who is just as likely to break down early...
Since the massive, gigantic pool of players who played the same position includes a lot who did break down or didn't last or weren't worth it... that must mean the same will ring true for Barkley.
Sounds to me like you just really wanted Sam Darnold and are still miffed you didn't get your way. So, just keep digging in. Even if Jones pans out and passing on Darnold ultimately costs us nothing in the way of getting our QB... we'll just mock Barkley's ability and position as well as any Giants fan who doesn't look at him like an empty jersey because he's a running back.
How do you know SB isn't going to break down at the average rb pace (even though history says differently)? Because you say so? Because he's fast and makes cuts on a dime?
Quote:
In comment 14559486 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Oy vey... the difference between RB's and WR's is like 17% which is what I looked at and first and did in my head. My math is fine. I didn't average out every position. Continue to cherry pick and make snide remarks about accounting and taxes, though... certainly relevant here.
The entire crux of the link has to do with weight and how it relates to injuries within positional groups. Not that running backs get hurt significantly more than everyone else. You're using one table with a tiny, cherry picked 8 year sample size as proof of whatever argument you're trying to make. It's not convincing and isn't proof of anything other than you being able to use Google.
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
It seems like this was a widely accepted premise on BBI 5 minutes before SB was selected, then everything changed. I also keep reading that SB is a"different" kinds of rb? How do we know that? Because BBI says so? How do we know his production won't fall off a cliff at 29?
Not because BBI says so - because it should have been evident to anyone with 2 fucking eyes and any semblance of a clue regarding football. Why are we talking about what happens when he's 29 years old? The guy is 22!
If he falls off a cliff 7 years from now, I'm not all that worried about it. Nor should anyone else be.
Quote:
In comment 14559530 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 14559503 .McL. said:
Quote:
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
You're right - we're crazy for seeing Barkley last year and realizing pretty quickly that he's not your average, run of the mill RB who is just as likely to break down early...
Since the massive, gigantic pool of players who played the same position includes a lot who did break down or didn't last or weren't worth it... that must mean the same will ring true for Barkley.
Sounds to me like you just really wanted Sam Darnold and are still miffed you didn't get your way. So, just keep digging in. Even if Jones pans out and passing on Darnold ultimately costs us nothing in the way of getting our QB... we'll just mock Barkley's ability and position as well as any Giants fan who doesn't look at him like an empty jersey because he's a running back.
How do you know SB isn't going to break down at the average rb pace (even though history says differently)? Because you say so? Because he's fast and makes cuts on a dime?
No, not because he's fast or because he cuts on a dime or because I say so. Because he's an elite athlete who takes incredible care of his body and had no injury history in college. He didn't show any sign of getting tired last year with 350+ touches, and I doubt he'll have any problem with that type of workload this year either.
It must suck not even being able to enjoy this guy because some of you guys are so hell bent on winning an argument
Saquon Barkley is here, he's the best RB in football, and he's going to be here for a while. Deal with it.
But the Rams beat the Saints. Goff, the more important player, made some huge plays in that game.
And they likely lost the SB because Goff didn't make the play to a wide open Cooks for a TD; and then Cooks dropped a TD pass.
Quote:
In comment 14559503 .McL. said:
Quote:
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
You're right - we're crazy for seeing Barkley last year and realizing pretty quickly that he's not your average, run of the mill RB who is just as likely to break down early...
Since the massive, gigantic pool of players who played the same position includes a lot who did break down or didn't last or weren't worth it... that must mean the same will ring true for Barkley.
Sounds to me like you just really wanted Sam Darnold and are still miffed you didn't get your way. So, just keep digging in. Even if Jones pans out and passing on Darnold ultimately costs us nothing in the way of getting our QB... we'll just mock Barkley's ability and position as well as any Giants fan who doesn't look at him like an empty jersey because he's a running back.
I'm sorry, the fact that we cannot even agree that running backs have shorter careers and that Saquon Barkley is virtually certain statistically to be out of the league years before players drafted at the same time at other positions (especially qb since you can't touch them anymore) just shows to me that your side of this is arguing in bad faith.
You brought up Andrew Luck before. Nevermind that his retirement is arguably the single most shocking retirement in league history. Nevermind that you could literally count on one hand the running backs in NFL history who played at an elite level into their late 20s and early 30s. Yet this becomes your basis for not accepting something that is plainly true: running backs take a beating and have vastly shorter careers than quarterbacks. The fact that you and others here won't even concede that point shows how little confidence you have in your own argument otherwise.
Try to keep up.
It must suck not even being able to enjoy this guy because some of you guys are so hell bent on winning an argument
Well said
There are no guarantees on anything. Plenty of QB's get injured. And a lot of times when they do, they miss significant time.
The goal isn't to draft the player who plays the longest. It's to draft the guy who has the most impact on your football team.
No one is winning anything in this league with rosters loaded with long-standing JAG's and vets. Talent still wins and is necessary.
If Barkley is the catalyst behind an offense that wins a Super Bowl at any point in the next few years and is out of the league when he's 29, who cares?! It's still a good pick and was still worth it.
Why are we worrying about what Barkley is going to be when he's almost 30 years old or fast forwarding right through what are likely to be elite, top flight rushing years for the most electric back in the game?
It's like you guys just want to bury his career before it even starts because he's a running back. I don't get it.
It's because he's not a QB. Their QB.
Quote:
In comment 14559519 FranchiseQB said:
Quote:
where committees of journeymen backs usually outpace teams with bellcows.
Ummm. No. Committees usually end up representing about 80% of the production of a team with a "bellcow" or star RB.
Of course there are outliers.
2018 team rushing top-10
7 teams with committees SEA, BAL, NE, NO, TENN, HOU, BUF
3 teams with bellcows - LAR, CAR, DAL
Seattle, Buffalo, Houston, and Baltimore have QBs that ran for a significant number of Rushing yards.
And including NO on the committee group is questionable, Alvin Kamara had close to 300 touches last year and is one of the elites at the position in the league.
I also think for a while (since Emmitt Smith) we have not featured many 3 down RBs. They were the exception. Now with uber-talented guys like Elliot-Gurley-Barkley we can enjoy the running game again.
Quote:
In comment 14559503 .McL. said:
Quote:
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
You're right - we're crazy for seeing Barkley last year and realizing pretty quickly that he's not your average, run of the mill RB who is just as likely to break down early...
Since the massive, gigantic pool of players who played the same position includes a lot who did break down or didn't last or weren't worth it... that must mean the same will ring true for Barkley.
Sounds to me like you just really wanted Sam Darnold and are still miffed you didn't get your way. So, just keep digging in. Even if Jones pans out and passing on Darnold ultimately costs us nothing in the way of getting our QB... we'll just mock Barkley's ability and position as well as any Giants fan who doesn't look at him like an empty jersey because he's a running back.
I even posted it above. Never wanted Darnold, I was hoping for a trade down and pick up some quality OL.
But stick with that narrative if it makes you feel better.
No, not because he's fast or because he cuts on a dime or because I say so. Because he's an elite athlete who takes incredible care of his body and had no injury history in college. He didn't show any sign of getting tired last year with 350+ touches, and I doubt he'll have any problem with that type of workload this year either.
It must suck not even being able to enjoy this guy because some of you guys are so hell bent on winning an argument
Saquon Barkley is here, he's the best RB in football, and he's going to be here for a while. Deal with it.
No one here is disputing SB's uniqueness. He's really a great RB and he has the look of a generational RB. And he's undoubtedly a great watch. Which, I believe, gets in the way of these arguments because he's incredibly entertaining. But entertaining doesn't equal wins.
So...do you need all of that to win in today's game? That is the real debate (I'm being rhetorical)...
I challenge the RBs have short careers argument all the time. Sure, the lesser skilled ones do, but the top tier guys, especially those taken high, have long careers. Most of the guys out of the league are because they sucked, not because they had a career ending injury.
I don’t know why “your side” of the argument can’t get it through your heads that we are talking about the top 1% of the position, not every old RB that’s drafted.
I also think for a while (since Emmitt Smith) we have not featured many 3 down RBs. They were the exception. Now with uber-talented guys like Elliot-Gurley-Barkley we can enjoy the running game again.
It isn't resurging because of smash mouth though. It is resurging because of the importance of RBs in the passing game now.
The goal isn't to draft the player who plays the longest. It's to draft the guy who has the most impact on your football team.
No one is winning anything in this league with rosters loaded with long-standing JAG's and vets. Talent still wins and is necessary.
If Barkley is the catalyst behind an offense that wins a Super Bowl at any point in the next few years and is out of the league when he's 29, who cares?! It's still a good pick and was still worth it.
Why are we worrying about what Barkley is going to be when he's almost 30 years old or fast forwarding right through what are likely to be elite, top flight rushing years for the most electric back in the game?
It's like you guys just want to bury his career before it even starts because he's a running back. I don't get it.
We use historical statistics to approximate future odds of various events. It's certainly not a perfect science for individual cases. However, over large sample size things tend to average out.
Barkley still plays in the same NFL. He plays RB, and is likely subject to the same injury risk as other RBs. Having special talent doesn't make you immune to injury.
I also think for a while (since Emmitt Smith) we have not featured many 3 down RBs. They were the exception. Now with uber-talented guys like Elliot-Gurley-Barkley we can enjoy the running game again.
The great irony here for me is that I'm a smash mouth guy. I prefer that type of football over today's game. Ask Eric who has watched games with me.
But it's really about the way the NFL is structuring how they want the game to be played. And that is a game that fans seems to like and want more - a passing game ala the Big 12. And with a hard cap in place, which I absolutely detest, you have to play your cards to fit today's game.
Adapt or die...unfortunately.
Quote:
In comment 14559530 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 14559503 .McL. said:
Quote:
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
You're right - we're crazy for seeing Barkley last year and realizing pretty quickly that he's not your average, run of the mill RB who is just as likely to break down early...
Since the massive, gigantic pool of players who played the same position includes a lot who did break down or didn't last or weren't worth it... that must mean the same will ring true for Barkley.
Sounds to me like you just really wanted Sam Darnold and are still miffed you didn't get your way. So, just keep digging in. Even if Jones pans out and passing on Darnold ultimately costs us nothing in the way of getting our QB... we'll just mock Barkley's ability and position as well as any Giants fan who doesn't look at him like an empty jersey because he's a running back.
I even posted it above. Never wanted Darnold, I was hoping for a trade down and pick up some quality OL.
But stick with that narrative if it makes you feel better.
The narrative is basically the same - you didn't get your way and they didn't do what you wanted, so you're going to keep fighting it and looking for ways to prove that Barkley was the wrong pick even though he was RoY in year one and already pretty widely regarded as the top dog at his position.
Regardless of if it was Darnold, or another approach - you didn't get your way. That's all this is about.
The goal isn't to draft the player who plays the longest. It's to draft the guy who has the most impact on your football team.
No one is winning anything in this league with rosters loaded with long-standing JAG's and vets. Talent still wins and is necessary.
If Barkley is the catalyst behind an offense that wins a Super Bowl at any point in the next few years and is out of the league when he's 29, who cares?! It's still a good pick and was still worth it.
Why are we worrying about what Barkley is going to be when he's almost 30 years old or fast forwarding right through what are likely to be elite, top flight rushing years for the most electric back in the game?
It's like you guys just want to bury his career before it even starts because he's a running back. I don't get it.
The reason to worry is because he became the first piece in a rebuild. The Giants are not close and Barkley is getting mileage in lost seasons. This is why it doesn't make sense for teams with massive needs everywhere to invest such a high draft pick in a running back. As I said, if Jones is great and the Giants are in the playoffs five of the next seasons with Barkley at his peak, the assessment of the pick will look very different. But Saquon having a perfect Madden rating for a 6-10 team is a waste of time. All the Barkley decision did was kick the can down the road an extra (ultimately lost) season on the quarterback position, while also starting the clock on what is likely to be a limited window for Barkley as a running back. If they hit pay dirt on Jones, then hallelujah. If not, Barkley's stats on a lousy team are meaningless. We'll just have to see.
Quote:
My apologies, you were not the one to bring up Luck. However, he was brought up by another one of the usuals and I think it is emblematic of how that side of the argument grasps at straws when trying to refute the unassailable truth about running back career length.
I challenge the RBs have short careers argument all the time. Sure, the lesser skilled ones do, but the top tier guys, especially those taken high, have long careers. Most of the guys out of the league are because they sucked, not because they had a career ending injury.
I don’t know why “your side” of the argument can’t get it through your heads that we are talking about the top 1% of the position, not every old RB that’s drafted.
Please list off running backs with great seasons at ages 29 and older and, if so, how many great seasons after that point?
Quote:
I'm not arguing that RB's have shorter shelf lives - I'm arguing that you can't assume Saquon is the "average RB" or that he'll break down earlier than players who were drafted at other positions.
The goal isn't to draft the player who plays the longest. It's to draft the guy who has the most impact on your football team.
No one is winning anything in this league with rosters loaded with long-standing JAG's and vets. Talent still wins and is necessary.
If Barkley is the catalyst behind an offense that wins a Super Bowl at any point in the next few years and is out of the league when he's 29, who cares?! It's still a good pick and was still worth it.
Why are we worrying about what Barkley is going to be when he's almost 30 years old or fast forwarding right through what are likely to be elite, top flight rushing years for the most electric back in the game?
It's like you guys just want to bury his career before it even starts because he's a running back. I don't get it.
We use historical statistics to approximate future odds of various events. It's certainly not a perfect science for individual cases. However, over large sample size things tend to average out.
Barkley still plays in the same NFL. He plays RB, and is likely subject to the same injury risk as other RBs. Having special talent doesn't make you immune to injury.
It's not his talent that makes him "immune" - and no one ever said he was immune, but I realize hyperbole must be present here - it's the athlete and the body type and the way he takes care of himself.
I actually was skimming through an article today about how Clinton Portis managed to rush for 220+ on a day where he was brutally hungover.
I'm pretty sure Barkley is never going to take the field with a bad hangover. Not every player takes care of themselves the same way and a lot of longevity relies on that.
LeBron James' longevity isn't just about his talent. It's about the way he takes care of himself.
Ditto Tom Brady.
Different sports and positions, but there's an entire game away from the game and it's how you care for yourself off the field and how much work you put into maintaining it.
Freak injuries can happen to anyone. But all running backs were not created equal and so, to me, it's just disingenuous to assume Barkley = the entire field.
The great irony here for me is that I'm a smash mouth guy. I prefer that type of football over today's game. Ask Eric who has watched games with me.
But it's really about the way the NFL is structuring how they want the game to be played. And that is a game that fans seems to like and want more - a passing game ala the Big 12. And with a hard cap in place, which I absolutely detest, you have to play your cards to fit today's game.
Adapt or die...unfortunately.
Totally agree. My hope is that we get more smash-mouth with HOF type RBs in the league. Passing is fine but I like it more sparingly.
Ball control games are really great.
The reason to worry is because he became the first piece in a rebuild. The Giants are not close and Barkley is getting mileage in lost seasons. This is why it doesn't make sense for teams with massive needs everywhere to invest such a high draft pick in a running back. As I said, if Jones is great and the Giants are in the playoffs five of the next seasons with Barkley at his peak, the assessment of the pick will look very different. But Saquon having a perfect Madden rating for a 6-10 team is a waste of time. All the Barkley decision did was kick the can down the road an extra (ultimately lost) season on the quarterback position, while also starting the clock on what is likely to be a limited window for Barkley as a running back. If they hit pay dirt on Jones, then hallelujah. If not, Barkley's stats on a lousy team are meaningless. We'll just have to see.
Make it simple: During the draft, when you have the opportunity to take a great football player, you do it. Don't sweat things that are outside your control. You cannot go into a draft thinking you know how the team will be years down the road and come back and adjust accordingly.
Quote:
In comment 14559547 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14559530 eugibs said:
Quote:
In comment 14559503 .McL. said:
Quote:
C'mon arc, its been common knowledge for a very long time that RBs get injured more often and have shorter shelf lives.
I shouldn't even have to prove that to you. But I did and you are quibbling with it.
McL - I have found that statements that are wholly uncontroversial in literally any other context (of course running backs bodies break down faster and they have the shortest shelf-life in the NFL!) become subject to the most exacting scrutiny when employed against favored Giants such as the “generational” Saquon Barkley (I think that should just be his official name Generational Saquon Barkley - he should be referred to only as such).
But you are not going crazy. It’s them, not you.
You're right - we're crazy for seeing Barkley last year and realizing pretty quickly that he's not your average, run of the mill RB who is just as likely to break down early...
Since the massive, gigantic pool of players who played the same position includes a lot who did break down or didn't last or weren't worth it... that must mean the same will ring true for Barkley.
Sounds to me like you just really wanted Sam Darnold and are still miffed you didn't get your way. So, just keep digging in. Even if Jones pans out and passing on Darnold ultimately costs us nothing in the way of getting our QB... we'll just mock Barkley's ability and position as well as any Giants fan who doesn't look at him like an empty jersey because he's a running back.
I even posted it above. Never wanted Darnold, I was hoping for a trade down and pick up some quality OL.
But stick with that narrative if it makes you feel better.
The narrative is basically the same - you didn't get your way and they didn't do what you wanted, so you're going to keep fighting it and looking for ways to prove that Barkley was the wrong pick even though he was RoY in year one and already pretty widely regarded as the top dog at his position.
Regardless of if it was Darnold, or another approach - you didn't get your way. That's all this is about.
I started my research into RBs when we selected David Wilson. And came to my current conclusions about RB long before 2018.
This discussion has included Dallas resigning Zeke - I think that is a mistake
LA Rams Signing Gurley - I think was a mistake and said so at the time
Pittsburgh refusing to sign Bell - I think this was smart, and am on the record for that as well
None of those have anything to do with Barkley
Quote:
RBs value was depreciated about 12-15 years ago and now is enjoying a resurgence. I think that's great for smash-mouth football as opposed to a circus type game.
I also think for a while (since Emmitt Smith) we have not featured many 3 down RBs. They were the exception. Now with uber-talented guys like Elliot-Gurley-Barkley we can enjoy the running game again.
The great irony here for me is that I'm a smash mouth guy. I prefer that type of football over today's game. Ask Eric who has watched games with me.
But it's really about the way the NFL is structuring how they want the game to be played. And that is a game that fans seems to like and want more - a passing game ala the Big 12. And with a hard cap in place, which I absolutely detest, you have to play your cards to fit today's game.
Adapt or die...unfortunately.
To your point, though... you also have to realize that teams have been trying to build defenses better-equipped to defend the pass based on the current climate of the league.
This means lighter, more mobile players at the second level in many cases. Teams are prioritizing speed and want OLB's who can go sideline to sideline and cover backs leaking out of the backfield.
A lot of defenses actually aren't equipped to handle teams that can ram the ball down their throat now as a result. You can find advantages this way and matchups that are more favorable.
The Patriots really leaned on their rushing attack last year. It was different than the Patriots of the past where Brady was airing it out more and they were more of a pass-heavy team. They ran the ball 48 times against KC. 32 more times against the Rams.
It worked.
Trying to catch up to all of the teams who are building arcade passing offenses is an exercise in futility. Following the trend usually means you're late to adapt. I want the Giants to be a physical, run-heavy, play-action team. I think that's the best way to build this offense going forward.
We do need a true #1 WR.. but I'd be much more focused on piling resources into the OL. A young ORT, Solders eventual replacement and perhaps an upgrade @ OC... I'd be trying to find all of this stuff next spring.
So they switched late last year based on the development of their defense and realizing they has more assets to win by running more than passing more. Hell, with Gronk and Devlin included, they had a legit 7 players who could legitimately move defenders.
But let's be careful how that translated to the playoffs. They own the Chargers and took advantage of their lighter back seven. Smart. But KC was an awful defense, so they just exploited them in a different way.
And in the SB, they didn't win running the ball until late in the game after Gilmore made the INT. Up to that point, the turning point in the game was how they went to a different package to create passing mismatches down the field on their lone TD drive.
But I do think a lot of defenses are now featuring lighter front-7's that are designed to combat speed and the passing game more than teams that can road grade and plow your line down the field.
I'm always looking for spots where other teams are weak or spots that are being de-emphasized and trying to find ways to exploit that.
NYG are in a good spot to build a dominating ground game if they can put the finishing touches on this line next year. Paired with the fact that Jones actually does run well, I think this can be a very strong offense as soon as next season.
I expect about league average this year.
But I do think a lot of defenses are now featuring lighter front-7's that are designed to combat speed and the passing game more than teams that can road grade and plow your line down the field.
I'm always looking for spots where other teams are weak or spots that are being de-emphasized and trying to find ways to exploit that.
NYG are in a good spot to build a dominating ground game if they can put the finishing touches on this line next year. Paired with the fact that Jones actually does run well, I think this can be a very strong offense as soon as next season.
I expect about league average this year.
I agree with you that defenses are moving to lighter more mobile back 7/8 players.
But there are also moving to larger and larger DL. Look at the Giant's DL. I think they average around 330 lb. 20 years ago having 1 guy at 330 lb was an anomaly let alone the average!
Combine that with quicker LBs and Strong Safeties that know how to get the ball carrier quickly and teams have shown that they can still be effective enough against the run, especially when those 330 lb guys can keep the LBs and Ss clean.
Strong running teams keep defenses honest in this regard. If it weren't so the strong running teams would be winning all the championships, and we still don't see that yet.
That said, it can be a winning strategy to be ahead of a new curve and build a contrarian structure. But you have to get the new strategy/curve right. More often than not, it doesn't lead to much.
When we see a whole bunch of teams that rely as much or more on the run as they do the pass winning championships, we can revisit this discussion, and I will give you your do credit. Until then, its just a neat idea.
I am rooting for Barkley to do well.
Would I prefer going into a game with or without Barkley? Clearly, as the team is constructed, I prefer with.
Do I think the Giants can have a very good offense with Barkley? Absolutely I do, and I agree I expect that they will be pretty good next year, and hopefully better as Jones comes into his own.
Do I think the Giants can win it all with Barkley? Yes, I think they can.
However, it is my opinion, which is supported by a ton of analytics, that a different roster construction, could yield a greater probability of winning the SB.
That's it... I don't dispute that SB is great, I don't root against him or the team, I don't dispute that a Giants team with Barkley can win the SB. Until that trophy is won, I believe that going a different route would have brought a better chance at it.
There is data to support my opinion, you have your gut...
Neither of us can prove the other wrong.
Barkley will better this year than last.
Next year SB will universally considered the best back in football.
Year 3 for SB will one of best seasons for a RB in NFL history.
The year after that Barkley and his agent will want a new contract worth more than Elliot's.
FUCK!!!
What will that contract have to look like?
Barkley will better this year than last.
Next year SB will universally considered the best back in football.
Year 3 for SB will one of best seasons for a RB in NFL history.
The year after that Barkley and his agent will want a new contract worth more than Elliot's.
FUCK!!!
What will that contract have to look like?
As I said earlier... I shudder to think.
Analytics are helpful, but aren't the only thing that should be considered when building a team. A strategist should realize that creating mismatches increases the likelihood of success, and when you have an opportunity to grab a player who creates mismatches, who by the way, also checks every single other box both on and off the field, is young, and the type of leader you want to build a team around, you grab it.
I'm so glad we picked Barkley. Extremely glad. Admittedly, he was the player I wanted us to pick, but I've admittedly been wrong many times before and will be wrong again. But right now, I'm just so happy to have him to build a team around/with.
If Daniel Jones succeeds in our becoming a potent offense, it will be in no small part because of the difference it makes having a guy like Saquon in the backfield compared to your typical "average" back.