“The next time Eli Manning throws a teammate under the bus.. UticaMike : 9/6/2019 9:25 am

....will be the first time.” I believe it was a quote from Paul Schwartz in reaction to a 2014 postgame comment by Eli Manning. Eli was asked by a reporter to comment on the play of Charles Brown. It was a setup question. Brown had come in essentially single handedly lost a winnable game for the Giants with a laughable, embarrassing, unprofessional showing at offensive tackle. Eli had every right to throttle the pitiful play of Brown. But his response to the setup question.... “Charles came in and played well.”

And so it has gone for Eli throughout his entire career. Self admittedly, i love Eli. But i honestly can’t think of another player that has passed up more opportunities to complain and gripe than our #10.

He got screwed out of a chance at back to back Super Bowls when Plaxico just HAD to bring that gun to the club. Never complained. He got screwed out of his ironman streak in favor of Geno Smith by a braindead head coach. Never complained. He’s been trashed by a diva wide receiver who repeatedly chose his own selfish interests over the best interests of the team. Never complained. Probably worst of all, he’s been screwed out of what should have been the best years of his career by a terrible GM (JR) that assembled rosters with shockingly little actual NFL talent, specifically on the offensive line (see John Jerry, Bobby Hart, Erick Flowers) His teammates have let him down game after game after game after game after game. Never complained. And now, here we are, at the tail end of Eli’s career, and he’s the ridicule of the national media. But he’s not complaining.

Archie Manning, I commend you for raising a true man. I don’t have any kids, but if I had a son, I would want him to be like Eli Manning. When Eli retires, and it’s coming soon than later, this franchise and fan base not only owes Eli a Giant THANK YOU. They also owe him a Giant WE’RE SORRY.