“The next time Eli Manning throws a teammate under the bus..

....will be the first time.” I believe it was a quote from Paul Schwartz in reaction to a 2014 postgame comment by Eli Manning. Eli was asked by a reporter to comment on the play of Charles Brown. It was a setup question. Brown had come in essentially single handedly lost a winnable game for the Giants with a laughable, embarrassing, unprofessional showing at offensive tackle. Eli had every right to throttle the pitiful play of Brown. But his response to the setup question.... “Charles came in and played well.”
And so it has gone for Eli throughout his entire career. Self admittedly, i love Eli. But i honestly can’t think of another player that has passed up more opportunities to complain and gripe than our #10.
He got screwed out of a chance at back to back Super Bowls when Plaxico just HAD to bring that gun to the club. Never complained. He got screwed out of his ironman streak in favor of Geno Smith by a braindead head coach. Never complained. He’s been trashed by a diva wide receiver who repeatedly chose his own selfish interests over the best interests of the team. Never complained. Probably worst of all, he’s been screwed out of what should have been the best years of his career by a terrible GM (JR) that assembled rosters with shockingly little actual NFL talent, specifically on the offensive line (see John Jerry, Bobby Hart, Erick Flowers) His teammates have let him down game after game after game after game after game. Never complained. And now, here we are, at the tail end of Eli’s career, and he’s the ridicule of the national media. But he’s not complaining.
Archie Manning, I commend you for raising a true man. I don’t have any kids, but if I had a son, I would want him to be like Eli Manning. When Eli retires, and it’s coming soon than later, this franchise and fan base not only owes Eli a Giant THANK YOU. They also owe him a Giant WE’RE SORRY.
That being said, the idea he’s owed an apology is insane. The man is one of the highest paid players in NFL history. He was the highest paid player in the league on several occasions. I don’t feel bad for him for one second.
That being said, the idea he’s owed an apology is insane. The man is one of the highest paid players in NFL history. He was the highest paid player in the league on several occasions. I don’t feel bad for him for one second.
I Agree with this, but it's not Eli I feel bad for with the Ross/Reese wasted Eli prime years. It's me I feel bad for. There was definitely another couple of playoff runs in there somewhere that were never realized.
That being said, the idea he’s owed an apology is insane. The man is one of the highest paid players in NFL history. He was the highest paid player in the league on several occasions. I don’t feel bad for him for one second.
FTFY
Eli has always been class. I think the high majority of his current teammates and certainly past have the upmost respect. In general, I think a many who care about the Giants are just frustrated/mad.
The media has been disgusting, particularly ESPN. I am sure they want to continue with the current story-line of Eli is washed up and then push the Jones getting in agenda. It is what the media does nowadays.
Tom Coughlin who probably knows Eli best as a player and what is inside of him said it best in his farewell press conference when asked how Eli will handle it:
“He can handle it all. He’s done it before. He’ll handle it again. He’s extremely bright. He’s extremely competitive. He’s what you want a son to be made out of.
Tom was right.....Eli will handle it however things turn out.
👏
What’s Eli Manning like as a mentor? Daniel Jones’ predecessors share their experiences
What’s Eli Manning like as a mentor? - ( New Window )
But there were 90 guys on this squad last week and now there are 53. Guys that played their balls off are now sitting on the couch like the rest of us. Guys with million+ dollar contracts get cut from most teams, most years.
Everyone should appreciate what Eli brought to this franchise but this fan-girl shit does more harm than good for people that love this team and are looking for wins before feel good stories. It's frustrating to see a guy that hasn't won anything of note in 7 years be put on a pedestal and made immune from criticism while a bunch of fans and posters just fan his nuts.
I love Eli and he has been my quarterback for almost as long as I have watched football. Those 2 Super Bowl wins were lifetime memories.
These cope posts about how he is such a good guy implying that we owe him something are really agitating.
No one would fault Eli for a decline at 39 years old. No one would fault Eli for the fact that the team gave the nod to the #6 overall pick. With that said when ever day I have to read about how great Eli is even though the team hasn't won a meaningful game in 2 seasons, and we can start the young stud qb because of "class" or "respect" or something else that the other 89 players don't deserve for some reason, it can get really irksome.
Eli has always been class. I think the high majority of his current teammates and certainly past have the upmost respect. In general, I think a many who care about the Giants are just frustrated/mad.
The media has been disgusting, particularly ESPN. I am sure they want to continue with the current story-line of Eli is washed up and then push the Jones getting in agenda. It is what the media does nowadays.
Tom Coughlin who probably knows Eli best as a player and what is inside of him said it best in his farewell press conference when asked how Eli will handle it:
“He can handle it all. He’s done it before. He’ll handle it again. He’s extremely bright. He’s extremely competitive. He’s what you want a son to be made out of.
Tom was right.....Eli will handle it however things turn out.
When plaxico went down the Giants were easily the best team in the league and had defeated many of the playoff teams already, Plax screwed them.
That being said, the idea he’s owed an apology is insane. The man is one of the highest paid players in NFL history. He was the highest paid player in the league on several occasions. I don’t feel bad for him for one second.
Perhaps they would be well served to read what Teddy Roosevelt had to say about being a critic.
But the OP has basically absolved Eli for any of the failings of this team since 2011. Sorry I don’t think that is an accurate assessment.
Eli not throwing a teammate under the bus, or ever blaming others is an admirable quality. But the NFL is not about being a nice guy, it s about winning.
Eli has done his share of that and got the lion s share of credit as quarterbacks usually do.
He has also done his share of losing and gotten an inordinate amount of blame, as quarterbacks often do.
It s just the way it is.
Lets not go there.. Brady last year in an extremely down year for him... with less talent around him on offense than Eli (Eli had both Barkley, OBJ) and Brady had a ready to retire gronk.. Brady had 38% more TD with more yards in less attempts, higher passer rating, higher QBR.. higher YPA.. May be you used stats that don't tell the whole story.. but if you are trying to tell me that 2018 Eli was close to 2018 Brady then get the fuck out of here..
Baker Mayfield didn't even play the first few games and yet had more TD than Eli.. and Mariota is about to be dumped and played injured with no grip in his hand for a couple of weeks..
But there were 90 guys on this squad last week and now there are 53. Guys that played their balls off are now sitting on the couch like the rest of us. Guys with million+ dollar contracts get cut from most teams, most years.
Everyone should appreciate what Eli brought to this franchise but this fan-girl shit does more harm than good for people that love this team and are looking for wins before feel good stories. It's frustrating to see a guy that hasn't won anything of note in 7 years be put on a pedestal and made immune from criticism while a bunch of fans and posters just fan his nuts.
I love Eli and he has been my quarterback for almost as long as I have watched football. Those 2 Super Bowl wins were lifetime memories.
These cope posts about how he is such a good guy implying that we owe him something are really agitating.
No one would fault Eli for a decline at 39 years old. No one would fault Eli for the fact that the team gave the nod to the #6 overall pick. With that said when ever day I have to read about how great Eli is even though the team hasn't won a meaningful game in 2 seasons, and we can start the young stud qb because of "class" or "respect" or something else that the other 89 players don't deserve for some reason, it can get really irksome.
Did you just say that Eli Manning is "immune from criticism"? I would argue that he is the most criticized player in the NFL. And where exactly are you reading "how great Eli is"? Suggesting that the guy can still play if he has some protection isn't the same thing as saying how great he is (nor is it saying that he needs everything to be perfect to succeed, as many have framed that argument). I think what you're reading is fans defending him against the sports media (and some Giants fans) who seem to have latched onto the narrative that he is the worst starting QB in the NFL.
They may not have won the whole enchilada but they lost to the Eagles in the playoffs, correct? Plax owned the Eagles.
I was just saying that the defense was not what it was the first ten games and Pierce was out. As Rocco said, it would have been "Difficult, not impossible" with a diminished D to run the table.
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
I wonder where obj learned it from.
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Exactly. It is such a low bar for Eli around here.
"He has started more games than anyone"
"he doesn't throw players under the bus"
"he is handling the oressure of a young qb on the roster realky well"
"he put up a passer rating that is average in the league so calling him a bottom 10 qb is unfair"
"he had a bad OL"
"He had a bad defense"
"He had a bad coach"
"He had a bad GM"
It goes on forever.
Eli has had more chances than anyone in the NFL since I have been alive. Not just qbs, but any position including Coaches and GMs. To act like he has somehow been treated unfairly is delusional. Show me a starting qb with a losing record across 7 seasons, and zero playoff wins. Andy Dalton? Does anyonyone think that the only thing standing between Dalton and a ring is an upgrade at right guard?
Eli has been given the benefit of the doibt for way too long and still people act like WE owe HIM something. At one point you might argue that he wasn't given a fair shake by the media, but the longer this goes on the more the media has been proven right.
Quote:
Is one player throwing another player under the bus the norm in the NFL or the exception?
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Exactly. It is such a low bar for Eli around here.
"He has started more games than anyone"
"he doesn't throw players under the bus"
"he is handling the oressure of a young qb on the roster realky well"
"he put up a passer rating that is average in the league so calling him a bottom 10 qb is unfair"
"he had a bad OL"
"He had a bad defense"
"He had a bad coach"
"He had a bad GM"
It goes on forever.
Eli has had more chances than anyone in the NFL since I have been alive. Not just qbs, but any position including Coaches and GMs. To act like he has somehow been treated unfairly is delusional. Show me a starting qb with a losing record across 7 seasons, and zero playoff wins. Andy Dalton? Does anyonyone think that the only thing standing between Dalton and a ring is an upgrade at right guard?
Eli has been given the benefit of the doibt for way too long and still people act like WE owe HIM something. At one point you might argue that he wasn't given a fair shake by the media, but the longer this goes on the more the media has been proven right.
Yeah unless you are completely wrong and the team around him actually sucked. Which it did.
Quote:
Is one player throwing another player under the bus the norm in the NFL or the exception?
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Exactly. It is such a low bar for Eli around here.
"He has started more games than anyone"
"he doesn't throw players under the bus"
"he is handling the oressure of a young qb on the roster realky well"
"he put up a passer rating that is average in the league so calling him a bottom 10 qb is unfair"
"he had a bad OL"
"He had a bad defense"
"He had a bad coach"
"He had a bad GM"
It goes on forever.
Eli has had more chances than anyone in the NFL since I have been alive. Not just qbs, but any position including Coaches and GMs. To act like he has somehow been treated unfairly is delusional. Show me a starting qb with a losing record across 7 seasons, and zero playoff wins. Andy Dalton? Does anyonyone think that the only thing standing between Dalton and a ring is an upgrade at right guard?
Eli has been given the benefit of the doibt for way too long and still people act like WE owe HIM something. At one point you might argue that he wasn't given a fair shake by the media, but the longer this goes on the more the media has been proven right.
Eli was the most important part of that roster. He is not exempt. He did not elevate the play of the team and he was not a big contribution to the 2016 squad that made the playoffs. Eli was average at best for a long time. The excuses are getting old. The QB is getting old.
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Yes you’re missing something
Agree. I’ll be rooting hard for him this year and definitely pull for him if he gets pushed out at the end of the year.
Eli was the most important part of that roster. He is not exempt. He did not elevate the play of the team and he was not a big contribution to the 2016 squad that made the playoffs. Eli was average at best for a long time. The excuses are getting old. The QB is getting old.
I agree with what you are saying but do you really think any other QB would have somehow elevated the team over the last 8 years? I sure don't. Maybe a mobile guy like Wilson in 2017 since our OL was so Putrid.
Quote:
Is one player throwing another player under the bus the norm in the NFL or the exception?
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Yes you’re missing something
What's he missing? It's actually a fair question. Is this just an instance of applauding something that should just be a baseline expectation (and is the norm for the vast majority of players anyway)?
Eli's definitely a class act, but some posters seem to have no idea how often they damn Eli with faint praise.
Quote:
The roster sucked
Eli was the most important part of that roster. He is not exempt. He did not elevate the play of the team and he was not a big contribution to the 2016 squad that made the playoffs. Eli was average at best for a long time. The excuses are getting old. The QB is getting old.
I agree with what you are saying but do you really think any other QB would have somehow elevated the team over the last 8 years? I sure don't. Maybe a mobile guy like Wilson in 2017 since our OL was so Putrid.
Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or Drew Brees win more than 8 games in 2 seasons for sure.
You can argue all day about middle of the pack qbs but what I am saying is that, at best, Eli is a middle of the pack qb. Jones should've been given a chance to win the job and people are spending months of their lives pretending Eli is something he never was.
Quote:
Is one player throwing another player under the bus the norm in the NFL or the exception?
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Exactly. It is such a low bar for Eli around here.
"He has started more games than anyone"
"he doesn't throw players under the bus"
"he is handling the oressure of a young qb on the roster realky well"
"he put up a passer rating that is average in the league so calling him a bottom 10 qb is unfair"
"he had a bad OL"
"He had a bad defense"
"He had a bad coach"
"He had a bad GM"
It goes on forever.
Eli has had more chances than anyone in the NFL since I have been alive. Not just qbs, but any position including Coaches and GMs. To act like he has somehow been treated unfairly is delusional. Show me a starting qb with a losing record across 7 seasons, and zero playoff wins. Andy Dalton? Does anyonyone think that the only thing standing between Dalton and a ring is an upgrade at right guard?
Eli has been given the benefit of the doibt for way too long and still people act like WE owe HIM something. At one point you might argue that he wasn't given a fair shake by the media, but the longer this goes on the more the media has been proven right.
I suppose that we could go through the entire list, but since you led (somewhat shockingly) with #1, I would argue strenuously that started more games than anyone is *not* indicative of hurdling a low bar.
Quote:
In comment 14561160 Prude said:
Quote:
The roster sucked
Eli was the most important part of that roster. He is not exempt. He did not elevate the play of the team and he was not a big contribution to the 2016 squad that made the playoffs. Eli was average at best for a long time. The excuses are getting old. The QB is getting old.
I agree with what you are saying but do you really think any other QB would have somehow elevated the team over the last 8 years? I sure don't. Maybe a mobile guy like Wilson in 2017 since our OL was so Putrid.
Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or Drew Brees win more than 8 games in 2 seasons for sure.
You can argue all day about middle of the pack qbs but what I am saying is that, at best, Eli is a middle of the pack qb. Jones should've been given a chance to win the job and people are spending months of their lives pretending Eli is something he never was.
Brady? No way. He would have been awful with that roster, specifically behind that OL. Brees maybe, though he's not as mobile as he was. Rodgers I maybe agree with, but he is also prone to making some boneheaded throws under duress. He would have been able to make some plays on his own though.
Quote:
“Eli is shot.” I posted a blind comparison of Eli’s stats from 2018, compared to Brady’s, Baker Mayfield’s, and Marcus Mariotta’s. His compare very closely with Brady’s, which similar production was good enough to win another championship, and are better than the other two. So who’s shot? The Giants lost last year because their defense couldn’t hold anyone on third down, and on any down in the fourth quarter of games.
Lets not go there.. Brady last year in an extremely down year for him... with less talent around him on offense than Eli (Eli had both Barkley, OBJ) and Brady had a ready to retire gronk.. Brady had 38% more TD with more yards in less attempts, higher passer rating, higher QBR.. higher YPA.. May be you used stats that don't tell the whole story.. but if you are trying to tell me that 2018 Eli was close to 2018 Brady then get the fuck out of here..
Baker Mayfield didn't even play the first few games and yet had more TD than Eli.. and Mariota is about to be dumped and played injured with no grip in his hand for a couple of weeks..
In 2018 NE rushing offense #4 in NFL...Giants # 24...
NE defense # 7...Giants # 23...
And btw OBJ played in only 12 games...
I guess the conclusion would be that AB and Eli have the same personality traits?
So for a classic drop back QB we should be able to
1. Have truly subpar pass protection
2. Have no or minimal running game to effect the defensive scheming
3. A defense that is the bottom 25% percent consistently
and with that expect exactly what?
Furthermore when other teams within the Division have pass protection, running games and a good defense what should the results have been for Eli to be judged on? Division winners, playoffs?
Please let me know of a QB who has had success with out 2/3 of those components as a positive.
Quote:
In comment 14561101 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Is one player throwing another player under the bus the norm in the NFL or the exception?
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Yes you’re missing something
What's he missing? It's actually a fair question. Is this just an instance of applauding something that should just be a baseline expectation (and is the norm for the vast majority of players anyway)?
Eli's definitely a class act, but some posters seem to have no idea how often they damn Eli with faint praise.
If you think the way Eli handles himself on and off the field as one of the big names in the NFL is the rule not the exception, you haven’t been paying attention.
Quote:
many of Eli’s prime years by building a roster that could not compete. Eli has been nothing but class his entire run in NY.
That being said, the idea he’s owed an apology is insane. The man is one of the highest paid players in NFL history. He was the highest paid player in the league on several occasions. I don’t feel bad for him for one second.
FTFY
Wow I didn't realize this. Scroll to the bottom and you'll see by the end of this season, Eli will have been the highest paid player in NFL history. He'll surpass Peyton when all is said and done. That's insane.
LOL people talking about feeling bad for him. It might be tough to build a complete roster when your QB is taking up that much cap room and not delivering at a top 5 QB level for so long. Hey, I love Eli, and in 2011 he WAS the league MVP in my opinion, but aside from that season there is no way he should have ended up being the highest paid player in history.
List of highest paid NFL players in history - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 14561057 Crispino said:
Quote:
And btw OBJ played in only 12 games...
And Brady played with OBJ for zero games.
Brady hasn't played with a top 20 draft pick for his entire career. It's scary to think about what Brady could do with that type of talent considering he rode a short, slow receiver to multiple rings.
Imagine brady and sawuon on the same roster. Imagine brady and sawuon and obj on the same roster. I imagine more than 5 eins, but i guess that just conjecture because Eli is actually a top 5 qb.
Madden really loved Shockley too!
Quote:
In comment 14561082 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 14561057 Crispino said:
Quote:
And btw OBJ played in only 12 games...
And Brady played with OBJ for zero games.
Brady hasn't played with a top 20 draft pick for his entire career. It's scary to think about what Brady could do with that type of talent considering he rode a short, slow receiver to multiple rings.
Imagine brady and sawuon on the same roster. Imagine brady and sawuon and obj on the same roster. I imagine more than 5 eins, but i guess that just conjecture because Eli is actually a top 5 qb.
Meh. Brady is a great QB no doubt, but who really believes he has anywhere near the success he had without Belichick. Not me. People would be screaming the same crap about good old Tommy B right now if Brady and Eli careers were reversed.
Anyone saying that's a weak excuse is a shithead. The guy is a fucking pocket passer and hasn't had a reliable pocket to work in for the past 6 years. Expecting him to do anything more than he has done is simply unrealistic whining from childish brats.
None of this is to say that the team should not be preparing to move on. He's 39 years old. That's reality too. But to deny that Reese and his band of idiots making the personnel decisions squandered Eli's prime years behind a consistently and inexcusably bad offensive line is simply indefensible.
And what Brady get then? Gronkowski
For his first three Super Bowls....Brady had a top 5 defense and running game. The last three he had a very good oline and running game and good to very good defense. Oh and Belichick was his coach.
Belichick is what makes it work in New England.
But there were 90 guys on this squad last week and now there are 53. Guys that played their balls off are now sitting on the couch like the rest of us. Guys with million+ dollar contracts get cut from most teams, most years.
Everyone should appreciate what Eli brought to this franchise but this fan-girl shit does more harm than good for people that love this team and are looking for wins before feel good stories. It's frustrating to see a guy that hasn't won anything of note in 7 years be put on a pedestal and made immune from criticism while a bunch of fans and posters just fan his nuts.
I love Eli and he has been my quarterback for almost as long as I have watched football. Those 2 Super Bowl wins were lifetime memories.
These cope posts about how he is such a good guy implying that we owe him something are really agitating.
No one would fault Eli for a decline at 39 years old. No one would fault Eli for the fact that the team gave the nod to the #6 overall pick. With that said when ever day I have to read about how great Eli is even though the team hasn't won a meaningful game in 2 seasons, and we can start the young stud qb because of "class" or "respect" or something else that the other 89 players don't deserve for some reason, it can get really irksome.
They are starting Eli because he gives them the best chance to win. End of discussion.
Quote:
In comment 14561165 map7711 said:
Quote:
In comment 14561101 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Is one player throwing another player under the bus the norm in the NFL or the exception?
And if it's the exception and not the norm, why should any player get credit for acting the way 99% of the other players do?
Yes you’re missing something
What's he missing? It's actually a fair question. Is this just an instance of applauding something that should just be a baseline expectation (and is the norm for the vast majority of players anyway)?
Eli's definitely a class act, but some posters seem to have no idea how often they damn Eli with faint praise.
If you think the way Eli handles himself on and off the field as one of the big names in the NFL is the rule not the exception, you haven’t been paying attention.
No, I think not throwing your teammates under the bus is the rule, not the exception.
I flat out said in my post that Eli is a class act. But the OP is about him not throwing teammates under the bus. THAT is faint praise.
Quote:
In comment 14561057 Crispino said:
Quote:
“Eli is shot.” I posted a blind comparison of Eli’s stats from 2018, compared to Brady’s, Baker Mayfield’s, and Marcus Mariotta’s. His compare very closely with Brady’s, which similar production was good enough to win another championship, and are better than the other two. So who’s shot? The Giants lost last year because their defense couldn’t hold anyone on third down, and on any down in the fourth quarter of games.
Lets not go there.. Brady last year in an extremely down year for him... with less talent around him on offense than Eli (Eli had both Barkley, OBJ) and Brady had a ready to retire gronk.. Brady had 38% more TD with more yards in less attempts, higher passer rating, higher QBR.. higher YPA.. May be you used stats that don't tell the whole story.. but if you are trying to tell me that 2018 Eli was close to 2018 Brady then get the fuck out of here..
Baker Mayfield didn't even play the first few games and yet had more TD than Eli.. and Mariota is about to be dumped and played injured with no grip in his hand for a couple of weeks..
In 2018 NE rushing offense #4 in NFL...Giants # 24...
NE defense # 7...Giants # 23...
And btw OBJ played in only 12 games...
Here's the thing about football: it's all interconnected. How much of the running game opens up because defenses respect Brady more than Eli and therefore have to keep their secondary more honest? How much does NE's defense benefit from not getting hung out to dry on a short field after a turnover or 3-and-out?
And obviously the opposite is also true for Eli. Those who point out that he hasn't had a dependable running game through much of the latter half of his career, and/or that the team's defense has been unreliable (to put it kindly) are also right.
We can't necessarily isolate one area where the team has been deficient in spite of Eli and not consider at all that some of those struggles might at times have been at least partially because of Eli (just like they might be because of his teammates).
What we do know is that most of the roster has been overhauled around him, and the OL and RB have been upgraded dramatically. We'll see this season whether Eli's role in the team's struggles the past two years have been real or simply circumstantial. And if it's the former, we fortunately have a very promising prospect in the pipeline now.
What’s Eli Manning like as a mentor? Daniel Jones’ predecessors share their experiences What’s Eli Manning like as a mentor? - ( New Window )
Fun read. Thanks for posting that
Can you elaborate the instances prior to that where they made a decision based upon a longevity streak that impaired their on-field play and got them fucked up?
Can you elaborate the instances prior to that where they made a decision based upon a longevity streak that impaired their on-field play and got them fucked up?
You're taking that sentence quite literally. I mean worrying about things that ultimately have nothing to do with the actual product on the field or what's best for the organization. The Giants were 2-9 going into that game in Oakland... WGAF about Eli Manning's streak? The Giants have been way too wrapped up in media and fan reactions. Their inability to deal with Odell was almost entirely because they didn't like answering questions about him all the time. That's silly and we'll see if removing him ultimately helps the team. I think it's possible, but getting rid of him because of "distractions" is just plain dumb.
Quote:
Can you elaborate the instances prior to that where they made a decision based upon a longevity streak that impaired their on-field play and got them fucked up?
You're taking that sentence quite literally. I mean worrying about things that ultimately have nothing to do with the actual product on the field or what's best for the organization. The Giants were 2-9 going into that game in Oakland... WGAF about Eli Manning's streak? The Giants have been way too wrapped up in media and fan reactions. Their inability to deal with Odell was almost entirely because they didn't like answering questions about him all the time. That's silly and we'll see if removing him ultimately helps the team. I think it's possible, but getting rid of him because of "distractions" is just plain dumb.
Wouldn't you think that coaches and admin (and players) having to take not only time, but also mental energy, to deal with distracting elements could be used to improve themselves on the field?
And, what other off-field things did they invest time into that diminished the quality of their on-field product?
Quote:
Can you elaborate the instances prior to that where they made a decision based upon a longevity streak that impaired their on-field play and got them fucked up?
You're taking that sentence quite literally. I mean worrying about things that ultimately have nothing to do with the actual product on the field or what's best for the organization. The Giants were 2-9 going into that game in Oakland... WGAF about Eli Manning's streak? The Giants have been way too wrapped up in media and fan reactions. Their inability to deal with Odell was almost entirely because they didn't like answering questions about him all the time. That's silly and we'll see if removing him ultimately helps the team. I think it's possible, but getting rid of him because of "distractions" is just plain dumb.
Consider the possibility that you don't know all of the facts. Which makes it silly for you to say distractions are why they got rid of him.
Wouldn't you think that coaches and admin (and players) having to take not only time, but also mental energy, to deal with distracting elements could be used to improve themselves on the field?
And, what other off-field things did they invest time into that diminished the quality of their on-field product?
Belicheck's most famous quote is probably "Onto Cincinnati. Next Question." A better run organization doesn't let those "distracting elements" distract. The Giants seemed inordinately stressed out about anything having to do with Odell, even when he didn't show up for OTAs (which are voluntary). I've seen Andy Reid handle a similar situation succinctly without drama. It's great to have an Eli Manning, with whom there will be little to no drama. But it's hard to find 53 Eli Mannings and in order to win, you'll probably need talented guys who're going to have issues. We know about the nonsense with the 2017 season, but we also know that the Giants hid similar issues with guys like Plaxico (late/missed practices) during his entire time with the team.
I'd love to ask Pat Shurmur in a private conversation whether he thinks or wants Daniel Jones to be starting now. The way this situation is being handled is a major example of letting off the field issues affect the organization.
Quote:
Wouldn't you think that coaches and admin (and players) having to take not only time, but also mental energy, to deal with distracting elements could be used to improve themselves on the field?
And, what other off-field things did they invest time into that diminished the quality of their on-field product?
Belicheck's most famous quote is probably "Onto Cincinnati. Next Question." A better run organization doesn't let those "distracting elements" distract. The Giants seemed inordinately stressed out about anything having to do with Odell, even when he didn't show up for OTAs (which are voluntary). I've seen Andy Reid handle a similar situation succinctly without drama. It's great to have an Eli Manning, with whom there will be little to no drama. But it's hard to find 53 Eli Mannings and in order to win, you'll probably need talented guys who're going to have issues. We know about the nonsense with the 2017 season, but we also know that the Giants hid similar issues with guys like Plaxico (late/missed practices) during his entire time with the team.
I'd love to ask Pat Shurmur in a private conversation whether he thinks or wants Daniel Jones to be starting now. The way this situation is being handled is a major example of letting off the field issues affect the organization.
You actually still haven’t answered the question. Which was what sorts of things in the vein of caring about Eli’s streak caused the team to be fucked up.
As opposed to something like poor drafting.