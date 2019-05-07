Giants restructure Solder contract

|
@TomPelissero
The #Giants, who entered the week with the NFL’s least cap space, cleared $5 million by doing a simple restructure on LT Nate Solder’s contract, converting $7.5M of his base salary to a fully guaranteed roster bonus. Cash stays the same: $13M in 2019 and 2020, $14M in 2021.
If Solder puts in a similar performance to last year, I don't love the idea of paying 19.5M or eating 13M in dead money in 2021.
Yes, they do need to draft some tackles.
If Solder puts in a similar performance to last year, I don't love the idea of paying 19.5M or eating 13M in dead money in 2021.
I feel like there are better candidates to make this move with. Zeitler is locked up and young, although there may be limits to how much you can convert as a percentage of salary.
Remember how badly Oliver Vernon and jackrabbit’s money was going to kill us? Especially Vernon... people acted like this deal was going to lead to nyg bankruptcy.
Example 1,000,000 of why it’s not worth getting worked up over cap space this time of year.
Remember how badly Oliver Vernon and jackrabbit’s money was going to kill us? Especially Vernon... people acted like this deal was going to lead to nyg bankruptcy.
We have 8 mil of dead cap from Vernon this year.
If Solder puts in a similar performance to last year, I don't love the idea of paying 19.5M or eating 13M in dead money in 2021.
Exactly
I know you're joking, but from a pure And contract perspective leveraging Eli's contract would've made the most sense.
Example 1,000,000 of why it’s not worth getting worked up over cap space this time of year.
Remember how badly Oliver Vernon and jackrabbit’s money was going to kill us? Especially Vernon... people acted like this deal was going to lead to nyg bankruptcy.
Lol - this literally a symptom of that problem.
Jenkins, who's arguably coming of a year where he was the worst starting corner in the NFL is making 14.75M, Vernon is costing the Giants 8M as a Brown.
The Giants are putting the 4th fewest dollars on the field in the NFL this year, and just had to borrow against the future to operate this year.
He is not getting any more money. But he will be harder to part ways with if he doesn't live up to the contract.
It seems laughable now that the narrative was "Getty doesn't know what he is doing and he is flying by the seat of his pants"
Every move seems like it has multiple folds and layers to it: we let Collins walk "for free" (but we actually got his trade value in a comp pick FOR FREE with no cap hit).
"We didn't get enough for OBJ" even though the Steelers got a fraction of that for Antonio Brown and Beckham is looking like a headache before his first snap.
Every 'bad move' the Giants make look better and better as time goes on.
When tbe analytics say that DBs are more important than EDGE he drafts a bunch of solid DBs while goofing on guys that focus on analytics.
Maybe I am crazy but I feel like there is a clear vision of what this team should be for yhe first time in a long time. And I feel like we have a competant captain steering the ship.
It is year 2 of a 3 year rebuild but I can see what Getty is trying to do and I am on-board with this roster contruction. Ignore the sound bytes and he is looking like one of thd most consistent and coherant GMs in the league.
Would folks here preferred if we kept Vernon (and OBJ for that matter). It’s the cost of doing business when you’re rebuilding a roster.
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
What veterans are still out there worth the freed money?
Yep probably after the first game
but because now the Giants have mismanaged their cap he has to be overpaid even more?
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
but because now the Giants have mismanaged their cap he has to be overpaid even more?
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
For starters, Signing then trading Odell
Example 1,000,000 of why it’s not worth getting worked up over cap space this time of year.
Remember how badly Oliver Vernon and jackrabbit’s money was going to kill us? Especially Vernon... people acted like this deal was going to lead to nyg bankruptcy.
clueless post...
but because now the Giants have mismanaged their cap he has to be overpaid even more?
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
I'm talking about specifically this year. They went too far up to the edge of the cap, and to correct it they're giving more guaranteed money to someone who has done nothing to earn it. I don't see how that's good management.
All due respect, but IMO this is no big deal.
The one move worthy of questioning is the OBJ deal...paying him before trading him. We’re eating the dead cap on that this year ($16 million)
Some signings like Martin and Ogletree were overpays, but they’re cuttable next year without that big of a cap hit. Omameh was a terrible signing, $3 million dead cap for him this year.
Solder’s deal was always better to get out of after 2020 anyway, pushing more of his hit to next year doesn’t really hamstring us much.
Most important moves have been moving on from JPP and Vernon, who are good players but weren’t producing to the level of their deals. Those cap hits are both gone after this season.
That’s why I think the Giants are doing a good job, they haven’t hamstrung us for future years beyond this year.
Of course, Eli coming off after this year helps...plus have to park money for a monster Saquon deal before too long
for the vet signing.
What veterans are still out there worth the freed money?
It's not necesssrily about the cap space next year. No one wants to see a repeat of 2016 where we pay out 200 million dollars to free agents that werent retained by their team.
We can make 1 or 2 big splash signings, maybe an edge guy or a star OL.
The big deal is we can extend Saquon, Engram, Hernandez before they think about walking and still roll over enough money to pay guys like Daniel Jones and DeAndre Baker and Dex Lawrence if they play like we think they will. All of this on front loaded contracts that give you flexibility and minimal dead cap money looking forward.
Don't expect to build a 'dream team' in FA in 2020, but with continued success in the draft we can carry a superstar roster that has been built through the draft for 3-5 years.
his contract. Vernon's dead money absolutely does. People are acting like Vegas has us as 10 win team, we lead the league in dead cap space. Dead money correlates strongly with losing football.
Would folks here preferred if we kept Vernon (and OBJ for that matter). It’s the cost of doing business when you’re rebuilding a roster.
No one is arguing rebuilding was a bad move, it's a response to the repeated assertions from a few that there aren't consequences to bad cap management.
Adding guaranteed money to an already expensive, older player is exactly what you have to do when you're in a tight situation.
Signing relatively average players to expensive deals like Solder, Ogletree and Tate are probably examples of what not to do. Particularly if they are average AND older (like Solder and Tate).
It's not a tragedy, but they are kicking the can on the back of an old expensive player.
If Solder puts in a similar performance to last year, I don't love the idea of paying 19.5M or eating 13M in dead money in 2021.
I feel like there are better candidates to make this move with. Zeitler is locked up and young, although there may be limits to how much you can convert as a percentage of salary.
They restructured Zeitler after the trade. His cap hit is only $5M this year.
More likely the opposite since 99% of deals have low first year cap hits...
You are absolutely correct.
This is because we're still paying for Reese's mistakes (particularly the awful drafts). The $11M in dead money for Vernon/Snacks is on Reese and to some extent Beckham's $16M (granted DG re-signed him). But we had to sign Solder and Omameh due to the state of the OL.
Hopefully DG manages things better going forward and so far it looks like the 2 drafts will help.
But I would argue it was a necessary signing, given the state of our OL at the end of the Reese/Ross era. Anyone who disagrees, fine...who else should we have signed?
We could have drafted Ramczyk instead of Engram 2 years ago...but Reese and Ross in all their wisdom disagreed.
We all hope the Giants can find our version of Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, Trent Williams, etc in the draft soon. But until that day comes, nobody is finding even a serviceable left tackle on the discount rack.
That’s why bellyaching over the Solder deal isn’t worth it. IMO
The Giants drafted very well the last two Aprils. That's an important start.
Free agents, extensions, and trades have been another story, though.
I'm actually not extremely excited about all the 2020 cap space if it means more Stewart/Tate/Ogletree/Solder-type acquisitions.
The Giants had a bunch of cap room going into 2016 and clearly used it to varying success.
The Giants under the successful Accorsi/Reese years had a really nice balance of UFAs and good drafts. They never had a windfall, but always spent right up to the cap.
In retrospect it's quite cool how good the Giants were from 2005-2012.
I agree with you but we also have to remember that the Giants drafted Eli under the old rookie pay scale. They didn’t have a 5 year window to spend on other positions because their rookie QB was being paid well below market value. Eli was among the highest paid players in the league right out of the gate.
But I would argue it was a necessary signing, given the state of our OL at the end of the Reese/Ross era. Anyone who disagrees, fine...who else should we have signed?
We could have drafted Ramczyk instead of Engram 2 years ago...but Reese and Ross in all their wisdom disagreed.
We all hope the Giants can find our version of Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, Trent Williams, etc in the draft soon. But until that day comes, nobody is finding even a serviceable left tackle on the discount rack.
That’s why bellyaching over the Solder deal isn’t worth it. IMO
We keep hearing that EVERY YEAR. "The Giants were FORCED to over-pay! What else could they have done?"
Then we get stuck with huge cap hits from guys like Damon Harrison, Vernon Olivier, etc. - players who eventually the fan base (and team) turns on and they get released with dead money. Solder is going to get cut at some point (perhaps sooner than folks realize) because his huge cap hit won't be justified by his deteriorating play.
What should the Giants have done? Well, draft better. But since they screwed that up, bite the bullet, play a scrub, and keep their financial house in order.
We were "forced" to sign Solder? For what? The benefit of last year's 4th-place finish?
But 2020 appears to be different in scale... much of which because Eli will be off of the books.
You seem like you have a better solution and are so confident that anyone else is wrong to the point of put down for speaking
Ok specifically what you would have done ? with whom? and for how much?
Thanks for sharing the superior solution that you seem to know
That’s why bellyaching over the Solder deal isn’t worth it. IMO
Meh, the team that we signed Solder away from was able to address the position by trading a midround pick for Trent Brown. They won the SB and let him walk for a future comp pick.
We were in a bad spot with limited options but you don't have to look far to see a team that did better by taking an alternate route.
There's so much money in play next year, don't be surprised if the 62M the Giants have doesn't get much.
and the 2020 draft is already time to start looking for his replacement.
But I would argue it was a necessary signing, given the state of our OL at the end of the Reese/Ross era. Anyone who disagrees, fine...who else should we have signed?
We could have drafted Ramczyk instead of Engram 2 years ago...but Reese and Ross in all their wisdom disagreed.
We all hope the Giants can find our version of Tyron Smith, Jason Peters, Trent Williams, etc in the draft soon. But until that day comes, nobody is finding even a serviceable left tackle on the discount rack.
That’s why bellyaching over the Solder deal isn’t worth it. IMO
We keep hearing that EVERY YEAR. "The Giants were FORCED to over-pay! What else could they have done?"
Then we get stuck with huge cap hits from guys like Damon Harrison, Vernon Olivier, etc. - players who eventually the fan base (and team) turns on and they get released with dead money. Solder is going to get cut at some point (perhaps sooner than folks realize) because his huge cap hit won't be justified by his deteriorating play.
What should the Giants have done? Well, draft better. But since they screwed that up, bite the bullet, play a scrub, and keep their financial house in order.
We were "forced" to sign Solder? For what? The benefit of last year's 4th-place finish?
Giants need to draft better - we all agree on that. Early returns positive from last 2 drafts so far.
Don’t overpay a guy like Solder and let a scrub play LT last season? OK...but consider the kind of scrubs we’re talking about. This team only moved Flowers to RT after signing Solder, for crying out loud. Maybe we could have found a better “scrub” option that Flowers, without paying what we did, but considering how many teams are desperate for OL help, it’s hard to say.
Solder is a grossly overpaid stop gap until we find a better long term solution at LT. But at least Eli (and eventually Jones) won’t get killed between now and then.
but because now the Giants have mismanaged their cap he has to be overpaid even more?
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
$60 million with like 30 pending free agents. That $60 million won’t go as far as you think.
If they were concerned about cap space they could have just cut zei and resigned him back cheaper like the Browns did with Robinso .
are going to jump on my case because we will have a bunch of cap space next year, but I'm so tired of this team drafting poorly, dramatically over-paying free agents like Solder (who is being paid like an All-Pro when he's not), and then being forced to defer cap hits down the road in order to create short-term cap relief. This has been going on with the Giants for years.
This is because we're still paying for Reese's mistakes (particularly the awful drafts). The $11M in dead money for Vernon/Snacks is on Reese and to some extent Beckham's $16M (granted DG re-signed him). But we had to sign Solder and Omameh due to the state of the OL.
Hopefully DG manages things better going forward and so far it looks like the 2 drafts will help.
Reese didn’t sign Omameh and Stewart and cut them after a year. Or extend and then trade Odell. Or over pay Solder. Or trade for and extend Ogletree.
But 2020 appears to be different in scale... much of which because Eli will be off of the books.
Right now there is $1.7B of available cap room in the NFL just in 2020.
The Giants hold $62M of that -- I think fans will be disappointed in the buying power the Giants hold, and especially on who is available.
In comment 14562095 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
but because now the Giants have mismanaged their cap he has to be overpaid even more?
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
$60 million with like 30 pending free agents. That $60 million won’t go as far as you think.
If they were concerned about cap space they could have just cut zei and resigned him back cheaper like the Browns did with Robinso .
Take a look at the player salary page and look at the guys with no contract past this year. Which guys are we spending significant money on to bring back?
Could the Giants have done a lot worse than Solder last year? Hell yes. But so what? The Giants finished 4th place in the division. And Solder won't be the guy who will be protecting Daniel Jones' blindside in a couple of years.
Fans keep asking, "Why do the Cowboys and Eagles have so much cap room?"
The answer is right in front of you.
But what you do is use that money to keep your own players.
Draft well, re-sign your draft picks, sprinkle in some free agents. Maybe you get lucky and get another Kareem McKenzie or Antonio Pierce.
but because now the Giants have mismanaged their cap he has to be overpaid even more?
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
$60 million with like 30 pending free agents. That $60 million won’t go as far as you think.
If they were concerned about cap space they could have just cut zei and resigned him back cheaper like the Browns did with Robinso .
Take a look at the player salary page and look at the guys with no contract past this year. Which guys are we spending significant money on to bring back?
The point isn’t who we’ll bring back the point is there will be a lot of holes to fill.
I hope he rebounds this year, but he almost got Jones killed in the Cincy game.
But what you do is use that money to keep your own players.
Draft well, re-sign your draft picks, sprinkle in some free agents. Maybe you get lucky and get another Kareem McKenzie or Antonio Pierce.
I completely agree. The player I hope is worth extending after this year is Engram. Shepard is locked-up, and there aren't many UFAs on the roster, and Barkley cannot be extended yet.
Could the Giants have done a lot worse than Solder last year? Hell yes. But so what? The Giants finished 4th place in the division. And Solder won't be the guy who will be protecting Daniel Jones' blindside in a couple of years.
Fans keep asking, "Why do the Cowboys and Eagles have so much cap room?"
The answer is right in front of you.
Would tanking a couple more seasons while not overpaying for average players like Solder, Ogletree, Kareem Martin, and some others while preserving cap space been better for the long term? Sure.
My original point in this discussion is despite overpaying for some middling stop gaps to make the team more competitive, we haven’t really hamstrung the cap after this season. That’s why I make the case DG and Abrams have done good work.
What do we all really want? A perennial super bowl contender. How does that get built? Strong drafting over several years - like we did from 2004-2010. Or 1979-1989. On that we all agree.
These stop-gap measures never have sat well with me. With the Giants and football, and in other sports with New York teams. There is a certain basketball team in the metropolitan area that has never learned this lesson.
You seem like you have a better solution and are so confident that anyone else is wrong to the point of put down for speaking
Ok specifically what you would have done ? with whom? and for how much?
Thanks for sharing the superior solution that you seem to know
Don't be an ass.
Realize the team wasn't anywhere ready to win so what the hell is the point in creating the most expensive paid Left Tackle in history for a slightly above average left tackle? Sorry it went hand in hand with other strategies including keeping immobile Eli in place and drafting a RB with #2 creating a massive need to put an experienced LT in place, but those are the choices made.
Solder was not a signing that made sense in my opinion.
That’s why bellyaching over the Solder deal isn’t worth it. IMO
Meh, the team that we signed Solder away from was able to address the position by trading a midround pick for Trent Brown. They won the SB and let him walk for a future comp pick.
We were in a bad spot with limited options but you don't have to look far to see a team that did better by taking an alternate route.
Nobody argues that we didn't overpay Solder?? You want me to go pull up the archived thread the week we signed him...
These stop-gap measures never have sat well with me. With the Giants and football, and in other sports with New York teams. There is a certain basketball team in the metropolitan area that has never learned this lesson.
I agree, the Giants were a mess because of poor drafting which means they have to overspend in free agency to address holes. They need to not only continue to draft well as they have two years in a row, they also need to make wise personnel decisions.
The Patriots are able to let key players like Solder leave because of their ability to find suitable, cheaper options. It’s not just identifying talent, you also need the coaching staff to coach them up into contributors. The Giants appear to have done better in this regard lately with Halapio, Haley, Davis, Hill, Carter, Fowler, etc.
These stop-gap measures never have sat well with me. With the Giants and football, and in other sports with New York teams. There is a certain basketball team in the metropolitan area that has never learned this lesson.
Well let’s also acknowledge the elephant in the room - the Giants wanted to try and be competitive again for Eli’s last couple seasons. Foolish? Maybe. Many have made that argument, and it’s not without some merit.
But let’s not compare the Giants to the Knicks. Giants had about 6-7 years of lousy drafts, and have mostly sucked because of it since our last SB in 2011.
But that’s a far cry from trading #1 picks for Eddy Curry, Steve Francis, Andrez Bargnani, etc etc etc.
But if they could go back a year, I'm not sure they sign Solder.
Right, the giants would be better off without solder.
Who is playing LT? Flowers? A draft pick? Ok, say bye bye to Lawrence.
He’s an ok LT making a lot of money. It’s not the end of the world.
Knows the NFC East well with his years in DC. Led the Redskins in tackles last year and wore the helmet mic.
He is 30. Not a long term solution, but has great value as a Week 2 vet signing.
Right, the giants would be better off without solder.
Who is playing LT? Flowers? A draft pick? Ok, say bye bye to Lawrence.
He’s an ok LT making a lot of money. It’s not the end of the world.
A few more blindside hits from Solder's man, and fans will turn on him like Olivier Vernon.
Knows the NFC East well with his years in DC. Led the Redskins in tackles last year and wore the helmet mic.
He is 30. Not a long term solution, but has great value as a Week 2 vet signing.
Hopefully he will take Stupar's roster spot.
"Kind-of" restructuring doesn't work...
Right, the giants would be better off without solder.
Who is playing LT? Flowers? A draft pick? Ok, say bye bye to Lawrence.
He’s an ok LT making a lot of money. It’s not the end of the world.
You seem to like cap discussions to be zero sum, hyperbole. No one is saying it's the end of the world.
It's the aggregate of short sighted signings from both Reese and Gettleman that assuaged an immediate itch, but don't point toward a championship.
As a fan I'm sick of hearing about acquisitions because of stabilization, culture, locker room, why not?, anything other than we expect this guy to be a part of the roster when we raise the next trophy.
Solder stumbled through a 5 win season. I hope he and the team do much better. But this "what would we have done in place of him" starts to sound like Maugham's Verger.
That’s because for a stretch there the Giants actually drafted well. It costs money to acquire and retain the OL they had. Guys like Tiki, Shockey, Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Plax, Nicks, Cruz, etc cost money to keep.
The Giants are paying the piper this year for all of the mistakes of the prior regime. They started the process last year with JPP and a few other guys.
The dead cap situation obviously sucks this year but it was necessary for a hard reset on the roster. Moving forward Solder is the only questionable contract on the roster. That’s a healthy position to be in.
No argument here, but it was also going on as far back as Ernie Accorsi. 2020 is going to be the first time that I can recall that the Giants are going to have a bunch of cap room. How long has the cap been in place? Two decades?
That’s because for a stretch there the Giants actually drafted well. It costs money to acquire and retain the OL they had. Guys like Tiki, Shockey, Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Plax, Nicks, Cruz, etc cost money to keep.
The Giants are paying the piper this year for all of the mistakes of the prior regime. They started the process last year with JPP and a few other guys.
The dead cap situation obviously sucks this year but it was necessary for a hard reset on the roster. Moving forward Solder is the only questionable contract on the roster. That’s a healthy position to be in.
We would be in a healthy position if this was our cap situation with a talented roster. But this cap situation with the talent level we have is not an enviable position
The Solder decision would’ve never happened if Reese did his job. He passed on Tunsil. He passed on Ramcyk. He passed on Whitworth in FA because Flowers was his boy and he wanted to “get younger.” There were plenty of opportunities staring Reese right in the face up until the very end.
Did Gettleman overpay for Solder? Probably. But it’s an understandable overpay given the circumstances at the time the decision was made.
Solder wasn’t acquired as the missing piece to a championship team. He was a solid building block to an OL that was in ruins.
The barwin signing won’t kill us
The obj sign and trade won’t kill us
The Omameh signing won’t kill us
The tate signing won’t kill us.
But add them all up and it’s death by a million cuts.
That’s because for a stretch there the Giants actually drafted well. It costs money to acquire and retain the OL they had. Guys like Tiki, Shockey, Strahan, Tuck, Osi, Plax, Nicks, Cruz, etc cost money to keep.
The Giants are paying the piper this year for all of the mistakes of the prior regime. They started the process last year with JPP and a few other guys.
The dead cap situation obviously sucks this year but it was necessary for a hard reset on the roster. Moving forward Solder is the only questionable contract on the roster. That’s a healthy position to be in.
We would be in a healthy position if this was our cap situation with a talented roster. But this cap situation with the talent level we have is not an enviable position
Another strong draft in 20 along with a smart FA period and no one will be crying about the talent level.
Irrelevant regarding the Pats. He didn't make financial sense for Giants.
I also chuckle at the poster comments stating "who else would be playing LT for Giants if not Solder?". Are you suggesting Gettleman was backed into corner that if he didn't get Solder there was no backup plan...at all? Gee, can't understand why he must have cost so much...
Do not believe that is true. Solder made a comment to the effect that he had received another offer that was just as good and some people interpreted that as coming from the Patriots.
But the Texans were also heavily in on him and my recollection is that the better info was that they were the source of the deal Solder was referring to.
I know the fans/asshats on the Pats board discounted the notion that the Pats would make such an offer.
This is why I don't share the same optimism a lot of BBI has. Everyone seems to believe things have drastically changed since Coughlin then Reese were relieved of their duties. I see a lot of the same mistakes, from a core front office that has retained quite a few people from when Reese was here.
This is just more proof - overpay for a mediocre FA, then restructure to make sure he's around for a few more years. Abrams has been managing the Giants cap for a long time, his fingerprints are all over this one and he's rumored to be the heir apparent after Gettleman is gone.
The barwin signing won’t kill us
The obj sign and trade won’t kill us
The Omameh signing won’t kill us
The tate signing won’t kill us.
But add them all up and it’s death by a million cuts.
The Giants have 34 mil in dead money and about 30 of that is Beckham, Vernon, Snacks, and Apple. All underperforming Reese guys who were a part of the problem for this team.
It’s not death by a million cuts. It’s the byproduct of turning over Reese’s loser roster.
This has been litigated to death on BBI. The Patriots were dead in the middle of a championship run, huge difference in situations. Solder would not have been learning a new system on a 5 win team.
But of course the Pats didn't cave to Solder's preferred structure, which was speculated to be all guarantees at signing.
And of course the Pats played it perfectly, waited for the draft, traded a mid-round pick for a better, younger player, won another ring, and will recoup a higher pick in compensation.
The Stewart signing won’t kill us
The barwin signing won’t kill us
The obj sign and trade won’t kill us
The Omameh signing won’t kill us
The tate signing won’t kill us.
But add them all up and it’s death by a million cuts.
The Giants have 34 mil in dead money and about 30 of that is Beckham, Vernon, Snacks, and Apple. All underperforming Reese guys who were a part of the problem for this team.
It’s not death by a million cuts. It’s the byproduct of turning over Reese’s loser roster.
That was super crazy when Reese made Gettleman sign Beckham to that huge extension, right?
The Stewart signing won’t kill us
The barwin signing won’t kill us
The obj sign and trade won’t kill us
The Omameh signing won’t kill us
The tate signing won’t kill us.
But add them all up and it’s death by a million cuts.
The Giants have 34 mil in dead money and about 30 of that is Beckham, Vernon, Snacks, and Apple. All underperforming Reese guys who were a part of the problem for this team.
It’s not death by a million cuts. It’s the byproduct of turning over Reese’s loser roster.
You can’t put OBJ on Reese. Getts gave him the contract that is hurting the team.
Solder's restructure won't affect that. But drafting a top OT who can start at RT and move over to LT once Solder is released is imperative. I expect we'll see that happen in the next draft or two.
Have mentioned similar point before. This may even be as important as Edge Rusher next year...
And example 1,000,001 of fans not realizing how the cap works but feeling the need to defend the move.
The Giants just borrowed $2.5M of 2020 and 2021 cap space to do this. All we did was effectively push some of this year's dead money forward over the next two seasons because we bit off more than we could chew with dead money this season.
It's zero sum.
Example 1,000,000 of why it’s not worth getting worked up over cap space this time of year.
Remember how badly Oliver Vernon and jackrabbit’s money was going to kill us? Especially Vernon... people acted like this deal was going to lead to nyg bankruptcy.
And example 1,000,002.
But drafting a top OT who can start at RT and move over to LT once Solder is released is imperative. I expect we'll see that happen in the next draft or two.
Have mentioned similar point before. This may even be as important as Edge Rusher next year...
Agreed. Add top ILB to that list and I think we're set. No need for a great WR -- see New England.
but because now the Giants have mismanaged their cap he has to be overpaid even more?
How have the Giants mismanaged their cap? Looking at over $60 million of cap space next year, and as of right now the biggest dead money on the books would be Lauletta at about $350k.
Guys like Ogletree, Martin, Jenkins, and Ellison can be cut with significant cap savings and modest dead cap hit next year.
Thankfully, DG and Abrams are a lot smarter that most of you about how this works.
I'm talking about specifically this year. They went too far up to the edge of the cap, and to correct it they're giving more guaranteed money to someone who has done nothing to earn it. I don't see how that's good management.
All due respect, but IMO this is no big deal.
The one move worthy of questioning is the OBJ deal...paying him before trading him. We’re eating the dead cap on that this year ($16 million)
Some signings like Martin and Ogletree were overpays, but they’re cuttable next year without that big of a cap hit. Omameh was a terrible signing, $3 million dead cap for him this year.
Solder’s deal was always better to get out of after 2020 anyway, pushing more of his hit to next year doesn’t really hamstring us much.
Most important moves have been moving on from JPP and Vernon, who are good players but weren’t producing to the level of their deals. Those cap hits are both gone after this season.
That’s why I think the Giants are doing a good job, they haven’t hamstrung us for future years beyond this year.
Of course, Eli coming off after this year helps...plus have to park money for a monster Saquon deal before too long
You don't know what you're talking about. The Giants just borrowed from 2020 and 2021 to cover a chunk of that dead money because they took on too much this year.
are going to jump on my case because we will have a bunch of cap space next year, but I'm so tired of this team drafting poorly, dramatically over-paying free agents like Solder (who is being paid like an All-Pro when he's not), and then being forced to defer cap hits down the road in order to create short-term cap relief. This has been going on with the Giants for years.
This is because we're still paying for Reese's mistakes (particularly the awful drafts). The $11M in dead money for Vernon/Snacks is on Reese and to some extent Beckham's $16M (granted DG re-signed him). But we had to sign Solder and Omameh due to the state of the OL.
Hopefully DG manages things better going forward and so far it looks like the 2 drafts will help.
There is no fucking way short of willful ignorance that you can pin OBJ's dead money on Reese. None.
The Solder restructure basically shows us two things. First it gives the team operating capital in case of injuries. Don't forget anything not used will get rolled back into next year's cap. Second they must draft Solder's replacement in 2020/2021 as his cap number in 2021(according to OTC.com) is $6.5 million with a savings of $14 million if he's cut.
As long as this regime continues to draft well (showing on the field not on paper) and utilizing free agency to augment the drafted talent they are on the right track. If they use free agency to build the team and buy depth then they will continue on the same roller coaster ride with no way to get off
And example 1,000,002.
It's as if the Giants are coming off 3 & 5 win seasons and are putting the 4th fewest dollars in the entire NFL this year on the field because of a magical genie and not bad management.
Only the most diehard anti-Beckham people on this site would’ve applauded not giving Beckham the contract at the time the Giants agreed to an extension. There’s no telling what his trade value would’ve been coming off an injury without an extension.
It’s easy for random posters to trash Gettleman for Beckham’s dead money and MMQB the situation, but I seriously doubt anyone here would’ve had the balls to let him walk or trade him for pennies on the dollar. I doubt most here would’ve had the balls to trade him to Cleveland after the extension.
Reese did that time after time. He kept using 2nd round picks to replace players who'd been 2nd round picks a few years earlier. But DG isn't Reese. Hopefully he will draft well enough that at some point soon draft choices will replace our high ticket FAs. It's started already with the trades of Harrison and Vernon and our not signing Collins.
It all comes down to our ability to draft well. We'll see about that, but the results these first two years re encouraging.
There is nothing good about bad contracts.
Any explanation and rationale that isn't about the guy playing above or near to the value of his deal is absolutely dopey.
If the Giants need to overpay players to "stabilize" the team, improve the culture, or teach younger players -- they need to take a hard fucking look at the coaching staff.
I know. It's been going on for years. And yet there are still fans who not only think that the Giants do an acceptable job, but a GOOD job of cap management.
Everyone waits for the cap to catch up with teams like the old Redskins regime that signed every big name free agent, but as long as you take your medicine and don't constantly kick the can down the road, you can get out from under a shitty cap situation fairly quickly.
But that's not the Giants way, not under Reese, and so far, not under Gettleman. People want to pin some of Gettleman's moves on Reese, that's fine. But hopefully they realize that $20M of the ~$35M in dead money that the Giants are carrying this year is due to contracts that Gettleman himself handed out (most notably Beckham and Omameh), not Reese.
Just to be clear, I think Gettleman is doing better than Reese (hard not to). His drafts look much better. His free agent decisions have not been as good.
I don't know if you saw my argument on Twitter with Paul Dottino this morning when he called Gettleman "crafty" for restructuring Solder. I wouldn't use the word "crafty". Deferring cap pain because of previous screw ups is not "crafty."
Agreed. Add top ILB to that list and I think we're set. No need for a great WR -- see New England.
Yep...we see eye-to-eye on next steps
But drafting a top OT who can start at RT and move over to LT once Solder is released is imperative. I expect we'll see that happen in the next draft or two.
Have mentioned similar point before. This may even be as important as Edge Rusher next year...
I think it is. I hope they double-up on OT's in the 2020 draft (even triple-up, as they did with CB's this year, adding a decent C/OG prospect). Of course it all depends on how the whole thing shakes out, where they're picking, who's available, and how they've graded each prospect. The best value might be at ER/OLB or WR early on. Personally, I'd look for an ILB and FS in free agency.
All other moves?
More weak sauce from a low end poster
If success is to just keep substituting for Reese's mistakes -- couldn't have ya know, Reese kept just doing that?
Gettleman has made a number of really high conviction moves; Jones, Barkley, trading Vernon, trading Beckham, trading JPP. I bet those end up really good moves.
Doesn't absolve him or make his missteps Reese's fault. That's chickenshit.
There is no secret sauce to building a roster, but I can tell you going into free agency and saying if I don't pay Solder that highest contract in OL History then we won't have a left tackle next season sounds ridiculous.
Happy to go back and forth on this but don't think you are in a state of mind to reasonably care. I called you an ass above because your post needlessly called out Eric and I as acting superior.
Your follow on posts tell me I was correct...
There are plenty of abrasive people like Jimmy Googs on this site, some quite popular. If I banned people for being abrasive or having unpopular views, this place would be pretty boring.
Just to be clear, I think Gettleman is doing better than Reese (hard not to). His drafts look much better. His free agent decisions have not been as good.
I don't know if you saw my argument on Twitter with Paul Dottino this morning when he called Gettleman "crafty" for restructuring Solder. I wouldn't use the word "crafty". Deferring cap pain because of previous screw ups is not "crafty."
Dottino blocked me last year for commenting about him claiming Webb was the heir apparent so I didn't see it.
Except it's not revisionist when some of us criticized the signing at the time.
Let's be frank... Solder hasn't been very good. He's been average at best and at times, not good. Even Sy has picked up on it.
How many other teams needed a LT?
Now, do I wish they had more flexibility ? Do I think they should have drafted a decent LT prospect by now so they would not be stuck next year and the year after with an average LT?
Sure I do.
The part I criticize is not the signing. Its the logical next steps of protecting the team as soon as you can from being held up a second time
That is not on Gettleman
What is on Gettleman is not getting a way out by now
So imo, both things are true:
1) Solder was an ok gamble he had more to give at a time when there was not any alternative that made a QB transition a less risky proposition ( from what we see so far)
2) Not more aggressively attacking the problem of being over the barrel on Offensive Tackles is on Gettleman and we will pay not on Solders last or this year...but having to keep him next year. We are not going to start a rookie LT the year Jones takes over...so DG made a multi year hopa hopa out of a one year pickle. imo
Good post. Solder was choppy for the first half of the season last year, pretty solid second half. Nobody’s declaring him an All-Pro ...but hinting that he’s not any good isn’t accurate either. Questions about performance vs. contract aside, he’s part of what looks to be a more solid OL this season.
Side note...he was elected team captain by his teammates. That pesky team leadership/culture concept a lot of people rush to discount. Especially those who never spent time in a football locker room.
Teams going thru a restructuring can add free agents, but they shouldn't do it haphazardly when their window of opportunity isn't even close to being open, nor should they create history with slightly above avg older players...whats the point?
We also took him on to show the rookies and new line what it took to be a good line. We hope that helped Hernandez. Now Zeitler helps or furthers that. Notice Solder, not Zeitler was picked for a team captain by his peers. Doubt that happens if they think he is overpaid. So their vote is slightly different than our take
All that said, uust like we cluster drafted CB this year, I think they should have not depended on one guy quite so much
Now, we know the Pats did not just let him go...they made a decent offer. That should tell us that maybe...maybe...the contract was not that far off league opinion on his value
It was a reasonable overpay imo...not ideal, but the best that DG could do at that point to solve a problem that Reese had created...Erick F'n Flowers at LT and Bobby Hart at RT.
But it is also important to remember that when we went and looked for a new HC...we went and talked extensively and got far along in the recruiting process with two guys who would have had interesting remarks about Solder and what they would do to get things turned around.
The OC and DC of the Patriots. Before FA.
another year with a terrible LT or overpay? Not so one way a decision.
Not preparing for the future on what is usually the 2nd hardest position to fill? To me, that is an easier and clearer critique on Gettleman and or ownerships view in year one of his hire ( when to my eyes they actually over valued how close they were based on McAdoos first year record)
Agreed. Let's draft correctly, and use our cap space to pay our guys as they come up for second contracts. Then use FA to find some low cost veterans to fill in a few holes.
The barwin signing won’t kill us
The obj sign and trade won’t kill us
The Omameh signing won’t kill us
The tate signing won’t kill us.
But add them all up and it’s death by a million cuts.
+1.
How many other teams needed a LT?
Now, do I wish they had more flexibility ? Do I think they should have drafted a decent LT prospect by now so they would not be stuck next year and the year after with an average LT?
Sure I do.
The part I criticize is not the signing. Its the logical next steps of protecting the team as soon as you can from being held up a second time
Bill, there are two different issues here.
(1) When folks start wondering why the Cowboys and Eagles are not only better but have way more cap room than us (Cowboys have $22 million, Eagles $16 million), it's not only because they draft better, but it's because the poor drafting leads to overpaying for mediocre talent.
(2) The question is, "Knowing what you know now about Solder, would you still have signed him last year?" I would not. I don't think he's worth the contract. I don't think he was worth keeping a 5-11 season being a 3-13 season. So not only is he going to be taking up cap room in 2019, 2020, and 2021, he also is going to have quite a bit of dead money win they cut him. What I'm saying is maybe it would have been better to have gone with a street guy like Chad Slade or of that ilk, see if you find a gem (a la Brad Benson), and if not, draft his replacement.
IMO, Nate Solder isn't going to be our left tackle when Daniel Jones is in his 3rd season. Is it better to have Solder out there to protect him in the short term? Perhaps,and that's the only reason I can think of for defending the signing at this point. But it sure would be nice had they used that Lauletta pick on another OL.
It was a reasonable overpay imo...not ideal, but the best that DG could do at that point to solve a problem that Reese had created...Erick F'n Flowers at LT and Bobby Hart at RT.
It also reeks of too little too late.
How many even average LT are overpaid?
How many other teams needed a LT?
Now, do I wish they had more flexibility ? Do I think they should have drafted a decent LT prospect by now so they would not be stuck next year and the year after with an average LT?
Sure I do.
The part I criticize is not the signing. Its the logical next steps of protecting the team as soon as you can from being held up a second time
Bill, there are two different issues here.
(1) When folks start wondering why the Cowboys and Eagles are not only better but have way more cap room than us (Cowboys have $22 million, Eagles $16 million), it's not only because they draft better, but it's because the poor drafting leads to overpaying for mediocre talent.
(2) The question is, "Knowing what you know now about Solder, would you still have signed him last year?" I would not. I don't think he's worth the contract. I don't think he was worth keeping a 5-11 season being a 3-13 season. So not only is he going to be taking up cap room in 2019, 2020, and 2021, he also is going to have quite a bit of dead money win they cut him. What I'm saying is maybe it would have been better to have gone with a street guy like Chad Slade or of that ilk, see if you find a gem (a la Brad Benson), and if not, draft his replacement.
IMO, Nate Solder isn't going to be our left tackle when Daniel Jones is in his 3rd season. Is it better to have Solder out there to protect him in the short term? Perhaps,and that's the only reason I can think of for defending the signing at this point. But it sure would be nice had they used that Lauletta pick on another OL.
Excellent analysis. Overpaying for expense FAs like Solder is one example of why this team has not drafted well. As I said, teams that draft well use their cap money to resign their own players, and then get second tier and therefore affordable FAs to address a few needs. Overpaying for FAs is what got the Redskins into trouble for so many years, something that they are doing less of now. And even if you lose a good player to FA, there is a decent chance you'll get a nice comp pick the next year.
You might even trade Solder for a mint to a playoff bound team before or during next season we had drafted his ( and Remmers with the bad back) replacement candidates by now and got lucky.
Now, I realize that you cant replace every one at every position in year one. But the bigger gamble than Barkley or Jones is Solder and Remmers without a back up even in sight going into next year ( remember, even a LT drafted in round one is highly unlikely to start next year).
Again, the Solder contract to me is the product of being over a barrel on an OLine that was Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, No one and No one when Dg got here. Reese left an absolute nightmare. Ok...a pass for DG
So why stay in a position where it could happen again? That to me is a mistake DG made. He would be a more solid ground ( I did not say solid ground, I said More solid ground) if he traded OBJ for a LT and a draft choice and cap space to pay the LT next year. Or something like that.
Its like the Fed re inflating...its a form of a pay it forward gamble
But it is also important to remember that when we went and looked for a new HC...we went and talked extensively and got far along in the recruiting process with two guys who would have had interesting remarks about Solder and what they would do to get things turned around.
The OC and DC of the Patriots. Before FA.
another year with a terrible LT or overpay? Not so one way a decision.
Not preparing for the future on what is usually the 2nd hardest position to fill? To me, that is an easier and clearer critique on Gettleman and or ownerships view in year one of his hire ( when to my eyes they actually over valued how close they were based on McAdoos first year record)
I hear you Bill. Except I kind of banged the table hard the day I heard about the Solder signing, with exact worry that you mention above "GM/ownership did not have the same sense of how much of a hit to take to climb out of the pit faster". I think I posted something along the lines of "Did DG fall down and hit his head on the ground on the way to work this morning?".
I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees and we certainly get Flowers out of there, but don't tell me there was not other options to pursue than just paying the most for Solder because there was. In fact, Giants pursued guard Norwell first and lost so they turned their attention to Solder. Obviously, DG would need a LT if he got Norwell, so there was a plan B, or are we saying he was an idiot and this was his first rodeo? :-)
I'm not against it either. Antonio Pierce was a good signing for us.
Heavy sigh.
But I suppose you could say the same thing about a lot picks, players, whatever. It still sucks, though.
Of course, you have to draft well to win. But that is a long process that requires you to be both good and lucky. If we hadn't signed Solder, we would have had to use one of the top four picks over the last two years on a left tackle and wait for them to develop. And that is always a crapshoot even in the first and second round.
...for that kind of money would have made more sense had the Giants been just a Left Tackle away from a serious bid for a Super Bowl!
In any case, it “seems” like they are moving in the right direction financially and talent wise.
Jesus, we screwed up three high OL picks.
Jesus, we screwed up three high OL picks.
We could have had Kyle Long instead of Pugh IIRC.
Maybe draft Braden Smith over Hernandez and throw him to the wolves rookie year? Chad Wheeler? Then we're talking about getting Eli decapitated. We lose some more games in 2019 and maybe we have Kyler Murray instead of Daniel Jones. Our interior line would be in rough shape now sans Hernandez unless we spend a draft pick in 2019 instead of the other positions we addressed. Would that make us any better off as a team this year or next?
The draft will steadily right the ship because we're still paying off the debt Reese left.
rebuild but FT's don't grow on trees Nate started to play
better at the end of the season and partly that they added
Jamon Brown they started to jell .
I expect Soldier will have a solid year providing he stays
healthy . Hernandez has a year under his belt Halapio who
was plying well before breaking his leg is back and will only get better . If Remmers stays healthy we are in good shape
this season maybe they still add a swing tackle .
So with a lot of cap space we may be able to add another tackle in free agency and draft another early in 2020 .
Yeah, that was exactly my thinking when I saw this... Oh great, now we ate into next year's and the year after's money.
Jesus, we screwed up three high OL picks.
I thought Richburg was a good pick. Watching him stone Aaron Donald and Ra'Shede Hagemann at the Senior Bowl practices was pretty damned impressive. Daniel Jeremiah couldn't stop talking about him.
Don't get me started on Pugh, though.
Alec Ogeltree
Golden Tate (starting next year)
Rhett Ellison
Janoris Jenkins
Solder is overpaid as well, but unfortunately he was a necessary evil, assuming we wanted to keep our QB among the living for a team that thought it could compete. Problem is. last year was a lost year, and anybody without NYG colored glasses could see it. I have always thought that DG knew it also, but he needed to appease Mara first. Thus he had no choice but to sign Solder to protect Manning. Once it was obvious that the season was going to nowhere, he wasted no time with the teardown.
The worst part about Solder is that he won't be here when the team is ready to compete. So signing him is just kicking the LT can down the road for quite an expensive price. We would have been better off picking a bunch of mid round OLs and trying to develop them.
He has already been doing a good job of clearing cap mistakes. Except he has made a few of his own. Nothing even within an order of magnitude as bad as Reese & co, but mistakes nonetheless.
I forgot about the pursuit of Norwell ( and I have not tracked his subsequent performance.
So that makes me re think what was going on in DG's head.
Stabilize with one side or the other?
Or sign both and don't re- sign OBJ? or Eli? ( which I could have understood at the time as at least a power move risk to stabilize the biggest problem in one fell swoop)
Or worst of all, try one and then be forced to stabilize around a good but lesser player at a higher paying position?
Notice he went and got Zeitler at the same position a year later so maybe his wants a pillar to build around on each side of the line?
OR Maybe (!) there is no design behind it at all. Wade into FA and start with someone good and go from there?
Back to my opinion ( as we all often wind up torturing data into confessing our original hot take) that OK free pass on starting the OL rebuild somewhere and quickly.
But if it was worth the first priority to fix why not make sure its not another dip backwards next year and the year after?
Tells me that maybe one of the priorities in FA 2020 is another OT upgrade for one never wants to go into a draft in need in round one and OTs often are far less capable of getting in there quickly in round 2-3 than round 1.
Anyway, completely forgot the Norwell angle ( and imo, a top tier guard is very essential given Eli's reactions to pressure up the middle and any ability to gain short yardage in the red zones...two big performance gaps of the Giants prior to 2018).
Let's face it, Dallas and Philly have done a far better job of drafting than we did in the Reese era. Gettleman has a steep climb in front of him to get the roster competitive with those teams. We'll need to be patient with that.
Thankfully, it looks to me that we have a young QB who may be as talented as those of our competitors.
Is someone going to start an outrage post about how dumb the eagles are with the cap?
The Solder restructure is such a non-issue. Let’s be honest — there’s no one in the pipeline so he’s going to be playing out his contract. This shouldn’t be a 5 page thread over 5 mil that was going to be paid out anyways.
It was a reasonable overpay imo...not ideal, but the best that DG could do at that point to solve a problem that Reese had created...Erick F'n Flowers at LT and Bobby Hart at RT.
IMO, it doesn't have to be mutually exclusive. You can simultaneously understand the reason why Solder was signed, and even reconcile the signing itself, while also pointing out that continued examples of suboptimal cap management (to put it kindly) are now already starting to push into the next couple of years.
We're already trotting out the 4th lowest paid roster in the NFL this season because of the massive dead money, and now we had to borrow from 2020 and 2021 to maintain enough flexibility to get through this season.
Is someone going to start an outrage post about how dumb the eagles are with the cap?
The Solder restructure is such a non-issue. Let’s be honest — there’s no one in the pipeline so he’s going to be playing out his contract. This shouldn’t be a 5 page thread over 5 mil that was going to be paid out anyways.
The Eagles are in a playoff window and don't have the 4th lowest paid roster this season - that's what makes this frustrating. It's like Gettleman set out to pay off all his credit card debt and then immediately took a cash advance as soon as the payment posted to his account.
I forgot about the pursuit of Norwell ( and I have not tracked his subsequent performance.
So that makes me re think what was going on in DG's head.
My guess is he wanted Norwell based the most (based on news reports) and then would have tried to use the 2nd pick to grab an OT instead of guard Will Hernandez. There were a couple decent OT choices in the draft but may have had to move up into end of Rd 1 to get the best of them (Wynn). The other LTs in free agency were a big step down from an even average Solder so I am sure that wasn't attractive to DG but he probably signs one with experience and let that guy battle it out with 2nd round pick tackle to be the starter.
That's my hypothesis.
So when he loses out on Norwell, DG basically has to go "all-in" on Solder and outbids everybody because he has to do something impactful in both free agency and the draft to give Eli some breathing room and Mara some reason for optimism in 2018. And, in my opinion, went down an uber-expensive path to do it
That's my story and I am sticking with it...
Maybe draft Braden Smith over Hernandez and throw him to the wolves rookie year? Chad Wheeler? Then we're talking about getting Eli decapitated. We lose some more games in 2019 and maybe we have Kyler Murray instead of Daniel Jones. Our interior line would be in rough shape now sans Hernandez unless we spend a draft pick in 2019 instead of the other positions we addressed. Would that make us any better off as a team this year or next?
The draft will steadily right the ship because we're still paying off the debt Reese left.
Some scrub. Again, so we go 3-13 instead of 5-11. And Eli gets even more scared.
Is someone going to start an outrage post about how dumb the eagles are with the cap?
The Solder restructure is such a non-issue. Let’s be honest — there’s no one in the pipeline so he’s going to be playing out his contract. This shouldn’t be a 5 page thread over 5 mil that was going to be paid out anyways.
Eagles are about $16 million under the cap. They are in good cap shape almost every year.
I hate the Eagles and Cowboys but they have cap room because they draft better.
Ross' smugness alone in this show is enough to make you puke.
Link - ( New Window )