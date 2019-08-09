New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

Most of the time there was just utter confusion. When they werent confused they played okay. Just some mistakes with penalties and lost schematically. If they get the schemes down, there could be a big improvement. Can be middle of the pack this year.
There isn’t much talent wise. Unless the kids really get better it won’t change a lot
Eli wasn’t the problem today with the way the defense got beat up but he didn’t help things either. Eli can still be effective if with the running game game is working and he’s getting good protection but he can’t make the big plays or elevate the team the way he did years ago.
Eli is not winning any shootout these days - if things go right, he is
I don't think Eli was the problem, but his grounding penalty was a big one and the other failed 4th down conversion was terrible. Same old shit.
Ball awareness. Can’t fumble on that kind of scramble. For the rest of the team, this is a starting point. The one guy that I was disappointed in on defense was Golden. They needed him to be THE pass rusher. He was invisible. Carter had a few nice rushes, but there was nothing consistent.
Except it wasn't grounding because he was outside the tackle and Barkley was in the area. I am willing to bet that has never been called before with the same circumstances
Reality I thought 34-17 Dallas
so no too far off after Dallas went up two scores
it was over . I thought Shurmur really called a lousy game
The continued failures on the roll out plays once he got
close he has a limited playbook problem is nobody was
winning downfield he got away from Barkley early .
The defense was a lot worse than I imagined they couldn't
cover anyone Dallas has plenty of weapons and the defense
was overmatched Zeke wasn't even a factor and still moved
the ball with ease .
+1 I was saying the same thing, no one mentioned the receiver in the area.
But the kid is in, so yall can chill (even if it should have been earlier...)
I know it's a stretch, but hoping the defense can figure something out in the next game or two.
The Giants won 19 games the previous 2 years, not 8.
The 2007 Giants and were expected to be a playoff contender and had good players on both sides of the ball. The biggest question mark that team had was Eli.
How was an 8-8 team the preceding year considered a playoff contender if the QB was a question mark?
They were supposed to be in the playoffs in 2006. It was a firestorm of criticism that that team didnt make it.
It's the QB's job to win. If Manning can't win, try to find somebody who can.
Why have him take the hits?
Games over, but giving DJ some NFL experience is a good thing.
please remember this is still garbage time.
OL was ok today
Lol
He never had to move! Anyone would have looked good.
Weak OL? This is Gettleman's rebuilt OL. If anything, it's the one unit on the team that's comprised entirely of guys that Gettleman wanted and paid good money to get.
If the OL is weak, then there's no reason to have any confidence in Gettleman to rebuild any of this.
All part of the Masterplan. Make Jerruh give him big bucks and eat up what's left of their cap, and hinder them going forward as much as possible.
If nothing else Jones popped his NFL cherry.
I'd like a coach that doesn't panic down two scores at the half.
Dink and dunk. short passes off target as usual
In terms of overall performance, run and pass blocking. They were ok, or average.
Such as Shurmur
I'd like a coach that doesn't panic down two scores at the half.
Hell, he panicked after Barkley lit it up in the opening drive.
Great point.
I know it's a stretch, but hoping the defense can figure something out in the next game or two.
The Giants won 19 games the previous 2 years, not 8.
The 2007 Giants and were expected to be a playoff contender and had good players on both sides of the ball. The biggest question mark that team had was Eli.
How was an 8-8 team the preceding year considered a playoff contender if the QB was a question mark?
They were supposed to be in the playoffs in 2006. It was a firestorm of criticism that that team didnt make it.
We got picked by very few procrastinators to maybe make a wildcard. That was it
Dink and dunk. short passes off target as usual
Barkley wasn't getting crushed in the backfield and had nice help downfield.
This is the offense by design. A lot of quick outs, bubbles, and screens. The best deep threat on the team is the tight end. The best outside WR is a career slot receiver.
Literally no one should be surprised by the offense. This is what it's supposed to be.
I agree, they opened up nice holes and it wasn't a jailbreak on Eli. It's on the bottom issues of why we lost today, unusual after the past few years.
+1 I was saying the same thing, no one mentioned the receiver in the area.