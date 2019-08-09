Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/8/2019 3:46 pm
...
I believe this defense can bounce back  
Blue Ninja : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
Most of the time there was just utter confusion. When they werent confused they played okay. Just some mistakes with penalties and lost schematically. If they get the schemes down, there could be a big improvement. Can be middle of the pack this year.
Is that  
JoshB : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
Serious question?
Woulda been hilarious if the one time we get a return TD  
ChaChing : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
it was there lol

But the kid is in, so yall can chill (even if it should have been earlier...)
Cowboys sitting back still...  
EricJ : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
giving us the underneath passes
Why didn't we put in our 2-minute genius,  
CT Charlie : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
Lauletta?
RE: RE: RE: RE: The defense stunk the first two games of 2007  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
In comment 14565843 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14565819 Fritz said:


Quote:


In comment 14565727 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 14565707 Bramton1 said:


Quote:


I know it's a stretch, but hoping the defense can figure something out in the next game or two.




The Giants won 19 games the previous 2 years, not 8.



The 2007 Giants and were expected to be a playoff contender and had good players on both sides of the ball. The biggest question mark that team had was Eli.


How was an 8-8 team the preceding year considered a playoff contender if the QB was a question mark?


They were supposed to be in the playoffs in 2006. It was a firestorm of criticism that that team didnt make it.
Get Eli Manning Off the Field  
Jim in NH : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
This has turned into another National Feelings League thread.

It's the QB's job to win. If Manning can't win, try to find somebody who can.
RE: Why no Barkley?  
bigbluescot : 9/8/2019 7:22 pm : link
In comment 14565844 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


Why have him take the hits?
Im the furthest thing from an Eli apologist  
Greg from LI : 9/8/2019 7:23 pm : link
But with no defense, a weak OL, and no big play receivers, what do people expect.
RE: Cowboys sitting back still...  
Simms11 : 9/8/2019 7:23 pm : link
In comment 14565851 EricJ said:
Quote:
giving us the underneath passes


Games over, but giving DJ some NFL experience is a good thing.
RE: Welp, the rook is in!  
RasputinPrime : 9/8/2019 7:23 pm : link
In comment 14565840 Simms11 said:
Quote:
.


please remember this is still garbage time.
That's a fumble  
bigbluescot : 9/8/2019 7:24 pm : link
.
it is a fumble...  
EricJ : 9/8/2019 7:24 pm : link
.
That's a fumble  
dpinzow : 9/8/2019 7:24 pm : link
and a clear recovery
Very Eli-esque fumble  
Greg from LI : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
.
Like I said in the post game thread (prematurely)  
Matt M. : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
Same old shit. That should be the text for the home page.
Another fumble  
Bluesbreaker : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
He has to take care of the ball .
Damn it!  
Simms11 : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
Wanted to see more
RE: Im the furthest thing from an Eli apologist  
Nine-Tails : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
In comment 14565857 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But with no defense, a weak OL, and no big play receivers, what do people expect.


OL was ok today
Good. He needs to clean  
rebel yell : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
that shit up ASAP and it's a good wake up call. That won't work.
RE: Very Eli-esque fumble  
micky : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
In comment 14565865 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Lol
So much for Jones  
DonnieD89 : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
with this game today.
Fumble.Dallas  
RDJR : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
Ball.
fumble  
RasputinPrime : 9/8/2019 7:25 pm : link
can't be caused by an ass-crack. That's down by asstact.
RE: The most surprising aspect of this game  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 9/8/2019 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14565790 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
is how well Dak Prescott played. I wasn't expecting him to look like a superstar. He should probably take our D out to dinner, though.



He never had to move! Anyone would have looked good.
RE: Im the furthest thing from an Eli apologist  
jcn56 : 9/8/2019 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14565857 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
But with no defense, a weak OL, and no big play receivers, what do people expect.


Weak OL? This is Gettleman's rebuilt OL. If anything, it's the one unit on the team that's comprised entirely of guys that Gettleman wanted and paid good money to get.

If the OL is weak, then there's no reason to have any confidence in Gettleman to rebuild any of this.
Daniel  
XBRONX : 9/8/2019 7:26 pm : link
Fumbling Jones
RE: The most surprising aspect of this game  
Eman11 : 9/8/2019 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14565790 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
is how well Dak Prescott played. I wasn't expecting him to look like a superstar. He should probably take our D out to dinner, though.


All part of the Masterplan. Make Jerruh give him big bucks and eat up what's left of their cap, and hinder them going forward as much as possible.
RE: I believe this defense can bounce back  
Giants86 : 9/8/2019 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14565848 Blue Ninja said:
Quote:
Most of the time there was just utter confusion. When they werent confused they played okay. Just some mistakes with penalties and lost schematically. If they get the schemes down, there could be a big improvement. Can be middle of the pack this year.



There isn’t much talent wise. Unless the kids really get better it won’t change a lot
RE: Eli is killing us just as much as the D  
Fritz : 9/8/2019 7:27 pm : link
In comment 14565756 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Dink and dunk. short passes off target as usual


Eli wasn’t the problem today with the way the defense got beat up but he didn’t help things either. Eli can still be effective if with the running game game is working and he’s getting good protection but he can’t make the big plays or elevate the team the way he did years ago.
Eli is not winning any shootout these days - if things go right, he is  
GiantsUA : 9/8/2019 7:27 pm : link
a 17-28 point QB with a defense that will give up 24-45 points a game.

If nothing else Jones popped his NFL cherry.
RE: I believe this defense can bounce back  
Giants86 : 9/8/2019 7:27 pm : link
In comment 14565848 Blue Ninja said:
Quote:
Most of the time there was just utter confusion. When they werent confused they played okay. Just some mistakes with penalties and lost schematically. If they get the schemes down, there could be a big improvement. Can be middle of the pack this year.



There isn’t much talent wise. Unless the kids really get better it won’t change a lot
So that was worth it.  
redwhiteandbigblue : 9/8/2019 7:27 pm : link
Almost got himself killed. Sorry but putting him in this game is a mistake.Glad it did not happen but I am sure all the people complaining about putting Jones in would have hid if he got hurt.
The only problem with Eli  
mrvax : 9/8/2019 7:27 pm : link
and it's a pretty big one: He is Zero threat to run. Zero. That's bad. However, the D is far worse, IMO.
At least Jerome McDougle  
bubba0825 : 9/8/2019 7:28 pm : link
Didn’t nearly break Jones in half.
OL was Ok today?  
Greg from LI : 9/8/2019 7:29 pm : link
It was, at best, barely adequate.
I'm so glad we have a classy, smart coach  
Route 9 : 9/8/2019 7:30 pm : link
Such as Shurmur
RE: I'm so glad we have a classy, smart coach  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/8/2019 7:32 pm : link
In comment 14565917 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Such as Shurmur


I'd like a coach that doesn't panic down two scores at the half.
Poetic?  
Percy : 9/8/2019 7:32 pm : link
The very first offensive Giants play of the year in this game was a fumble and their very last one in it was the same, another fumble.
RE: RE: Eli is killing us just as much as the D  
Matt M. : 9/8/2019 7:32 pm : link
In comment 14565889 Fritz said:
Quote:
In comment 14565756 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Dink and dunk. short passes off target as usual



Eli wasn’t the problem today with the way the defense got beat up but he didn’t help things either. Eli can still be effective if with the running game game is working and he’s getting good protection but he can’t make the big plays or elevate the team the way he did years ago.
I don't think Eli was the problem, but his grounding penalty was a big one and the other failed 4th down conversion was terrible. Same old shit.
RE: OL was Ok today?  
Nine-Tails : 9/8/2019 7:33 pm : link
In comment 14565899 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
It was, at best, barely adequate.


In terms of overall performance, run and pass blocking. They were ok, or average.
Jones has to have better  
Dave on the UWS : 9/8/2019 7:33 pm : link
Ball awareness. Can’t fumble on that kind of scramble. For the rest of the team, this is a starting point. The one guy that I was disappointed in on defense was Golden. They needed him to be THE pass rusher. He was invisible. Carter had a few nice rushes, but there was nothing consistent.
RE: RE: I'm so glad we have a classy, smart coach  
Nine-Tails : 9/8/2019 7:34 pm : link
In comment 14565931 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14565917 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Such as Shurmur



I'd like a coach that doesn't panic down two scores at the half.


Hell, he panicked after Barkley lit it up in the opening drive.
RE: Poetic?  
AcidTest : 9/8/2019 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14565932 Percy said:
Quote:
The very first offensive Giants play of the year in this game was a fumble and their very last one in it was the same, another fumble.


Great point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The defense stunk the first two games of 2007  
montanagiant : 9/8/2019 7:50 pm : link
In comment 14565853 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14565843 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 14565819 Fritz said:


Quote:


In comment 14565727 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 14565707 Bramton1 said:


Quote:


I know it's a stretch, but hoping the defense can figure something out in the next game or two.




The Giants won 19 games the previous 2 years, not 8.



The 2007 Giants and were expected to be a playoff contender and had good players on both sides of the ball. The biggest question mark that team had was Eli.


How was an 8-8 team the preceding year considered a playoff contender if the QB was a question mark?



They were supposed to be in the playoffs in 2006. It was a firestorm of criticism that that team didnt make it.

We got picked by very few procrastinators to maybe make a wildcard. That was it
RE: RE: RE: Eli is killing us just as much as the D  
montanagiant : 9/8/2019 7:51 pm : link
In comment 14565934 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 14565889 Fritz said:


Quote:


In comment 14565756 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Dink and dunk. short passes off target as usual



Eli wasn’t the problem today with the way the defense got beat up but he didn’t help things either. Eli can still be effective if with the running game game is working and he’s getting good protection but he can’t make the big plays or elevate the team the way he did years ago.

I don't think Eli was the problem, but his grounding penalty was a big one and the other failed 4th down conversion was terrible. Same old shit.
Except it wasn't grounding because he was outside the tackle and Barkley was in the area. I am willing to bet that has never been called before with the same circumstances
...  
christian : 9/8/2019 7:56 pm : link
The offensive line played well tonight. Manning was hit on the designed roll-outs that didn't materialize, and otherwise had a completely acceptable pocket.

Barkley wasn't getting crushed in the backfield and had nice help downfield.

This is the offense by design. A lot of quick outs, bubbles, and screens. The best deep threat on the team is the tight end. The best outside WR is a career slot receiver.

Literally no one should be surprised by the offense. This is what it's supposed to be.
Always hopeful for a win ..  
Bluesbreaker : 9/8/2019 7:57 pm : link
Reality I thought 34-17 Dallas
so no too far off after Dallas went up two scores
it was over . I thought Shurmur really called a lousy game
The continued failures on the roll out plays once he got
close he has a limited playbook problem is nobody was
winning downfield he got away from Barkley early .
The defense was a lot worse than I imagined they couldn't
cover anyone Dallas has plenty of weapons and the defense
was overmatched Zeke wasn't even a factor and still moved
the ball with ease .
RE: ...  
Nine-Tails : 9/8/2019 8:00 pm : link
In comment 14566124 christian said:
Quote:
The offensive line played well tonight. Manning was hit on the designed roll-outs that didn't materialize, and otherwise had a completely acceptable pocket.

Barkley wasn't getting crushed in the backfield and had nice help downfield.

This is the offense by design. A lot of quick outs, bubbles, and screens. The best deep threat on the team is the tight end. The best outside WR is a career slot receiver.

Literally no one should be surprised by the offense. This is what it's supposed to be.


I agree, they opened up nice holes and it wasn't a jailbreak on Eli. It's on the bottom issues of why we lost today, unusual after the past few years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli is killing us just as much as the D  
gmenatlarge : 9/8/2019 8:41 pm : link
In comment 14566085 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 14565934 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 14565889 Fritz said:


Quote:


In comment 14565756 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


Dink and dunk. short passes off target as usual



Eli wasn’t the problem today with the way the defense got beat up but he didn’t help things either. Eli can still be effective if with the running game game is working and he’s getting good protection but he can’t make the big plays or elevate the team the way he did years ago.

I don't think Eli was the problem, but his grounding penalty was a big one and the other failed 4th down conversion was terrible. Same old shit.

Except it wasn't grounding because he was outside the tackle and Barkley was in the area. I am willing to bet that has never been called before with the same circumstances


+1 I was saying the same thing, no one mentioned the receiver in the area.
