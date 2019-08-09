New York Giants - Dallas Cowboys Post-Game Discussion Thread

I didn’t expect the defense to be as bad as they were today. But I expected the defense to be bad. We just do the have any play makers on that side of the ball.
But, the calls on offense were terrible. Third and one in the red zone and you give the ball to the FB and then roll out ol’ lead foot Eli on the 4th down? Give the ball to the guy who touched by the hand of God. Twice. Its not really that FUCKING complicated!
it’s going to take more time to develop this D. They did stop the run fairly well. Coverage was atrocious and there was Zero pass rush. We may have to blitz more this year. Might have to die by the blitz if necessary. We don’t have the horses to rush the passer. I’m also not sold on this 3-4. LBers need focus too. Nobody dynamic there either.
but it was worse than I expected. Shurmur is a loser - poor play calls, throwing challenge flags when he's not supposed to, poor clock and game management. We know he's petty with the media, too. Just an uninspiring leader.
was coverage - Lot of blown assignments, lot of people running wide open. Pss rush could have helped - but the coverage was horrendous.
All true... but I thought Schurmur was an "issue" today as well. Bad coaching; bad play-calling; not enough Saquon touches; and just thorough out-classed. If the season looks like this, Schurmur will be gone.
Pat Schumer is a fucking moron.
The thing I wonder about with stuff like this, though, is whether it's Shurmur's play calls - or is it Eli getting too clever when he reads the defense and thinks they're ready for a run, so he changes the play.
It’s easy to say checkdown when you don’t know who was open to thrown to. And passes to Engram had distance by and large.
I can’t fault Eli on the rollout and fumble too much. Well, maybe the fumble. There’s not much you can do when you receiver gets manhandled before you throw the ball it actually was a good play otherwise. They got screwed on the no-call.
major growing pains for this defense is wearing some seriously (blue) tinted glasses. This was bound to happen. The key is whether we see some improvement over the coming weeks. I happen to think we will. We took our lumps today, no doubt. We’ll be a better team in the longrun because of it.
With the youth in the 2ndary, maybe not so great players
depending on how they develop, the only way this flips is w/ a legit pass rush. But even instances where we brought extra pressure, there was almost nothing. Dak had a few moments of people at his feet, I think there was a TD or big play where he legit took a shot while making the throw...but that was it. Of course it's not likely to just appear w/ weaker talent in that role...
Even if the secondary has decent players (they are too young to be certain), even actual great DBs can't do much with that
Mine was 38 - 20... Basically an extra FG for both...
The outcome of this game is a continuing chapter in the rebuilding of this team. Eli is done.
I love what he did for the franchise during his glory years, but they've been over for several years.
Time to let the kid start, that what you do with a QB chosen with a very high pick.
Put him in there!
You think Eli changed the play from Brakley running to Penny running? Eli usually changes us into the right play but I think they cut way down on that last year.
Get to the playoffs then bow out. They're good but no offense should have guys running that wide open.
there best DB wasn't playing though. There a good team. I know everyone will be on Dak's jock after this game but like a poster said in the game thread any of us could have thrown those 4 TD's...they were all wide open.
I wasn't expecting veterans (Ogletree, Bethea, Golden and Hamilton) to look so lost on defense. Otherwise I expected Baker to get picked on a bit (hurt and rookie).
Nevertheless, I think this is fixable and was happy with what I saw from Connelly, Davis, the Dline, Jenkins and at times Carter.
Offensively, I do think Eli is a problem at this point. He's just not that guy who takes shots downfield anymore and since he lacks running ability, they can just shell him on defense. Not the only issue, since the oline was only average today, but he is the biggest issue imo on offense.
eli has always been able to throw. However he checks down too much and doesn't convert in the red-zone. Between the 20's and ahead of the sticks he is a fine QB. But one penalty or negative play the offense has no chance to get a 1st down because he doesn't let play develop or push the ball down the field.
this game pretty much went as we had feared. All of Dallas' big stars did their things. Witten got dusted off for his TD. Zeke scored. Giants blow coverages to let walk in TDs. Dak has a perfect rating. Brace yourselves for a national media ballwashing of the Cowboys and we get to see Giants lowlights shown throughout it.
Bottom line, the Giants defense is young, and still rebuilding. This was a tough task, particularly because their down 3 lineman cannot rush the passer. They are all run cloggers. Dak wasn't rushed at all the entire game, with a handful of exceptions on blitzes (including when Golden jumped offsides). I don't want to see Hamilton playing again at corner. I had Jeremy Lincoln flashbacks. Just play Ballentine and let him learn on the job. I'd rather see him mess up than a guy who shouldn't play. Even Baker getting burned is ok for me because let him see what it means to play in the NFL and get better.
Offensively, Shurmur continues to be clueless on how to use Barkley. He did it in Philly last year and he did it again today. I'm not looking for him to go all Dan Reeves and hand him the ball 40 times like he did with Hampton, but you have the best RB in the NFL and the best player on your team, and when it's still somewhat of a game you give it to Eli Penny and then ask Eli to roll out on 4th down.
Yes, the refs didn't help in critical spots, but the only thing that stopped Dallas was the end zone, until they called off the dogs.
Buffalo's offense stinks, so we should get a better view of the defense next week. But if you aren't going to play Barkley in high leverage spots to win a game (like a reliever in baseball), WTF are you doing.
A loss next week at home to Buffalo and this shit is gonna unravel fast.
time to play the rookies on defense. It literally cannot get worse.
-Connelly needs to be in at LB- guy is a player
-Ballentine and Baker should be getting all of the snaps along with Jenkins. Hamilton should never see the field on defense again
-Sub in Love for 63 year old Bethea at FS
-More snaps for Ximines as well. Our current pass rushers didn't lay a finger on Prescott today
again, in order to throw downfield you need receivers to get separation. They never showed what the wr’s were doing at the time when he threw short. Also, virtually every receiver, except maybe Latimer is a YAC Receiver.
...that should have been called for major penalties!
Refs were crap today and fully onesided. We would have lost either way, but it would have been a game at least.
Yup. On one of Jones' throws, a good 2 full seconds after the throw, with him standing upright watching, a DL hit him in the knee. How was that not called? I think they blew the PI/holding in the dnd zone on 4th. Contact is OK due to Eli being pout of the pocket, but tackling the WR is still a penalty. But, besides that, how do you miss the clear helmet to helmet hit on the same play?
I saw quite a few blatant holds by the Dallas OL that we ignored. They were supposed to be calling more, yet an arm wrapped around Hill's neck from the side is ignored multiple times. MArtin tackling a DB on a screen right in front of that "block" is ignored.
Two very different teams as Dallas has plenty of talent
all over the field, including QB, and we simply don't.
We all knew our Defense would have problems, but now its obvious they actually need to be protected a good bit by our Offense. And that will be tough unless we give SB the ball more often.
Defense not getting off the field on 3rd down looks to be the biggest issue this team has, amongst many.
Play calling was a bit shocking as to how many times we threw the ball with only 1 or 2 yards to go.
Watching Eli roll out right and throw the ball into ground is getting tiresome. Why didn't he just throw the ball on that 4th down into Shepard's direction? It was 4th down. Can you even have pass interference if you don't actually pass it?
Seems like Groundhog Day watching our Giants get outclassed on opening day versus a divisional opponent...
It’s not as if we have bums off the street in the secondary.
These guys have talent, have pedigrees. But you simply can’t cover a guy forever. Yes, there were some blown coverages. That can be corrected. Honestly, the awful biting on play action is more concerning to me
Obviously not a big deal today, but I find their use of Rosas' leg
curious. 57yd career long, but every time it's 50+ they are more likely to go for it. Today it was 4th & 9 (which iirc was converted on the "Toomer-esque" sideline catch by Fowler tbf). But even to end the half, a hail mary is more likely than a ~60 FGA? I can agree w/ that one some, but really 50+ seems like they really hate the FGA. Yet what's the point of a big leg if you're not going to use it? It's as if we still got Tynes
Obv wouldn't make any difference today, but IMO this happens even in close games, even last yr in spite of his accuracy to this point. While we've been burned on 60+ yd kicks at least 2x the last few yrs, if not more...
fair but we had one of the biggest game breaking WR this team has ever had and we still had the same issues. Also Engram is a matchup nightmare. He should be used in the seem more. You can spread barkley out and take a linebacker deep maybe once or twice?
So who's fault is it.
Eli?
Coaching?
GM for roster construction?
i mean in the past eli was under pressure all game and that was the reason. Now the offensive line is giving Eli time and its the WR fault for not getting separation...when is it time to turn the page?
How does Pat Shurmur not know that Saquon Barkley is his best player? If he does, he has a weird way of acknowledging it.
Let's see how we adjust for next week. 3-1 is still a possibility for this first quarter of the season. There was certainly not much to be stoked about today, but not every team is built like the Cowboys are. Certainly none of the other three teams we're going to see in September.
Could go terribly, maybe it won't. This game was probably not the best measuring stick.
And on a sentimental note, this was probably Eli's last trip to Jerruh World. Waah
Let's see how we adjust for next week. 3-1 is still a possibility for this first quarter of the season. There was certainly not much to be stoked about today, but not every team is built like the Cowboys are. Certainly none of the other three teams we're going to see in September.
Could go terribly, maybe it won't. This game was probably not the best measuring stick.
And on a sentimental note, this was probably Eli's last trip to Jerruh World. Waah
Buffalo won't be easy. they have a defense and this defense may make Josh Allen look like a star
Not saying Shurmur and the assistants did a good job. But the talent level of the starters and the backups on Dallas is so much better than the Giants that no one should be surprised at the outcome especially playing on the road. At every level of the game, especially on defense, Dallas is a lot better.
The most shocking thing was to see Dallas' Tight Ends
from today: (FWIW)
1.) Hamilton is not an NFL CB. Missed too many tackles and cannot cover.
2.) No pass rush and defense sucks.(as expected)
3.) Eli Manning continues waste too much time at the LoS. At least 3 plays he waited far too long to pull the trigger. The one where he wanted Shepard to move and wasted 7 seconds then had to call timeout to prevent delay of game was just idiotic.
4.) Eli still cannot throw a swing pass or a screen. Just cannot.
5.) The secondary is in disarray. But with all the rookies I'll give them a pass for a few games.
6.) Jones has too hang on to the ball.
7.) Offensive line is far superior to last year.
8.) Jones leads his receivers(small sample) better than Eli, especially on swing passes.
9.) Barkley seems hard to tackle straight up, but gets tripped up just when you think he is gone on shoestring tackles.
Separate note: Dak Prescott is a better QB than BBI admits to. He is not a top 5, but definitely top 10.
Not saying Shurmur and the assistants did a good job. But the talent level of the starters and the backups on Dallas is so much better than the Giants that no one should be surprised at the outcome especially playing on the road. At every level of the game, especially on defense, Dallas is a lot better.
Agreed about the on field talent but that's where your coaches need to make up at least some of the difference. Instead we got beat badly in that area as well and it adds up to a blowout loss.
I think mine too with the obligatory late window dressing TD
Dallas is a very, very good team. I hate to admit it, but they are kind of scary everywhere. Name a position where they don't have talent. RB, TE, OL, WR, DE, LB, DBs. I didn't realize how absolutely stacked they are. If Dak plays this way, they are going to be in it to the end.
There is a lot to learn from this. Especially, that someone has to cover the deep middle of the field...
I don't think -- given his head coaching resume -- that Schurmur can lead a team into too many more disasters like the one today.
They keep this up, and he will be the Giants former Head Coach. And Bettch will be out on the street as well.
I can accept a TD like the one on DeAndre Baker. He just got beat. The Jarwin AND Cobb TDs were complete defensive breakdowns that look like people don't know what they're supposed to be doing. That shit happened last year and I sort of thought getting rid of Curtis Riley might solve that problem to a certain degree. It's STILL happening. That's on Bettcher.
The Giants committed 2 dumb defensive penalties on 1 drive (Davis and Golden), but otherwise got COMPLETELY screwed over by the officiating. The intentional grounding was an awful somewhat game-changing call, as was the picked flag after Shep was tackled in the end zone.
Eli played well, but Shurmur can't fall in love with passing the ball with this team's defense. They need to run Saquon and Gallman in order to protect the defense. The play-calling on the final drive of the first half was abominable and cost them a chance at points.
RE: To all those clamoring for feeding the ball to Barkley
Have to build from inside out. DG has made progress on the OL but the DL
(And LBs) are bottom of the league bad.
I am still trying to figure out the Giants draft another nose tackle type player with the 17th pick in the draft. Used a two on that position in 2017 and a three in 2018 and not a pass rusher in the bunch.
Matt - good write-up but I don't see how going against a sucky offense (Buffalo) gives us a better view of where our defense is? When we go against some of the best offenses in the league (I am not sure Dallas is one?) and then see how they perform - that should give us a better view of where we are defensively imo. Right now from what I have seen we are horrible on D (No pass rush at all - Prescott had all the time in the world to throw). We need a few more defensive drafts imo.
Well Buffalo’s defense ispretty good so 0-2 is a real possibility.
I concur. They looked stacked to me.
Is the offence using up clock. So talking about the offense is relevant. Plus, the defense is young and developing. If they're going to play Eli instead of Jones, we should expect more from the offense than what we saw today.
something they have not done in 20 years. Yet, 75% of the comments here are about offense/Eli.
Yep. Again, I'm not an Eli cheerleader but the defense was revolting
It has nothing to do with Eli’s play. It has to do with the fact that keeping Jones on the sidelines is a waste of valuable experience. It doesn’t take years from qbs to develop anymore. And the Giants need to know what Rey have in Jones sooner rather than later. If he flops, let him flip and see if he can overcome adversity. If he tears it up, great you have your qb for the next 10 plus years. If he’s terrible, you draft another qb highly in the next couple of years. But sitting in the past with Eli does no favors for this organization.
Again, it has nothing to do with Eli, it has everything to do with he organization moving forward as a whole.
That’s the problem. The run D was fine. All of the toys added in the secondary sucked ass. The non-existent pass rush sucked ass but that was a given.
The Giants invested a ton of resources in the secondary and they payed like street free agents.
Terrible approach to the draft by a GM who doesn’t have a great record drafting CBs and WRs.
Yes, he should have drafted NFL ready vets!
How the hell do you think you build a secondary? You have to draft CBs and let them learn how to play. Cowboys did that two years ago(?) and built a good secondary.
All of these bodies added via the draft or trade were supposed to transform the secondary into a strength.
The secondary was BY FAR the biggest liability today. They made Dak look like a HoF caliber QB.
And as was alluded to they need time to learn also until they can get any kind of pressure you can have all Deion Sanders type guys back there and with zero pressure any decent qb will make them look stupid
1. They blew the 12 men in the huddle call
2. That was not intentional grounding on Eli. You can’t have intentional grounding if the QB is hit while he is in the process of passing while he is out of the pocket.
3. Shep was interfered with in the end zone. And they picked up the flag.
Giants probably still would have lost, but I’m sure they would have scored more than 20 points.
There was also a face mask against Saqoun and Eli getting hit in the face on the early drive where they blew the 12 men call.
Not saying it would've made a difference in the outcome but it could've been different had Dallas been playing in an even game a little longer.
This. (Vomit.)
Dallas is not overrated. Philly is not overrated. Both teams are stacked. We aren’t. I’m disappointed but today was a tough spot.
I hated some of the those 3rd down play calls but Dallas was just better.
Good breakdown re: Barkley. You can't really blame Shurmur for not giving him 40 carries when the offense can't convert a 3rd down and the defense can't get off the field. But, he's the guy. Design more passes to him in early downs and when it's a short yardage situation, regardless of the down, run your stud to get the first. That's it. That's how you get Barkley more involved when your offense is struggling.
All those rookies playing, Baker barely played in preseason. Hamilton is a JAG but keeping the seat warm for Beal and Ballantine.
Ximines vs the DAL OTs, you were expecting sacks?
DAL is legit good, a vet team.
I think the Giants have talent but its young and has to grow. Let's see how these guys play next week. Less stars in their eyes, a less talented team as an opponent. This is a process for this team and what we want to see is the talent ascend as the year goes on.
The myth Gettleman hasn't invested in the pass rush is completely silly:
- 2018 66th pick - Lorenzo Carter
- 2018 69th pick - BJ Hill
- 2019 17th pick - Dexter Lawrence
- 2019 95th pick - Oshane Ximines
The Giants have spent 4 top 100 picks on lineman or rushers in the last 2 years.
The Giants have spent 2 top 100 picks on secondary players (Beal and Love).
It's a super young defense and it's completely unsurprising they are struggling.
Compare what he divested as part of the rebuild and what he acquired after:
Gone:
- JPP
- Vernon
- Snacks
- Kennard
Incoming:
- Hill
- Carter
- Lawrence
- Ximines
Hill's a good player. Carter's young but hasn't done much more than flash here or there. Both were 3rd rounders, replacing high priced FAs. Lawrence has big shoes to fill if he's going to replace Snacks, and expecting him to generate much pass rush from the inside seems a bit unreasonable. Ximines is a late 3rd rounder.
In terms of investment, the rebuild was underinvested on the pass rush side, and it shows. A lot was made about how Gettleman had an appreciation for how games are won at the LOS, and it seems like the Giants traded being awful on the OL for being awful on the DL.
In terms of investment, the rebuild was underinvested on the pass rush side, and it shows. A lot was made about how Gettleman had an appreciation for how games are won at the LOS, and it seems like the Giants traded being awful on the OL for being awful on the DL.
I'd argue Gettleman has invested and those investments haven't paid dividends yet. Maybe they won't ever. But 4 top 100 picks is definitely something.
In terms of investment, the rebuild was underinvested on the pass rush side, and it shows. A lot was made about how Gettleman had an appreciation for how games are won at the LOS, and it seems like the Giants traded being awful on the OL for being awful on the DL.
I'd argue Gettleman has invested and those investments haven't paid dividends yet. Maybe they won't ever. But 4 top 100 picks is definitely something.
They are definitely something - but they're less, in terms of resources, than what they started off with.
Think of the Giants allocation on the OL prior to last season. Everyone blamed Reese for not taking the OL seriously, but it wasn't a matter of resources, it was a matter of picking poorly.
Here - the Giants gave up high priced, veteran players and replaced them with mostly 3rd rounders. You can say what you will about the players that went out the door, whether there was an attitude problem or whether they performed up to expectations. But from a pure resource perspective, they spent much less than they gave up on the rebuild, and thus far it shows (including last year).
I agree fewer resources by way of dollars is going to the pass rush. It'd be great if more dollars all together were on the field and not in dead money.
It would be. It also would have been good while shedding all these players at least one high draft pick would have been spent on a pass rusher. I think the Giants believe Lawrence will be that guy at some point. I hope they're right, although most of the pre-draft scouting would seem to indicate otherwise.
Lawrence is a big old tackle. He says he can rush the passer,
but more likely like Snacks he can only push the pocket. Not agile enough to get past the center and guards.
I read an article about Peppers' "break out" game against the Broncos last year. Said he was finally allowed to play near the line of scrimmage where he could be disruptive. He rushed the passer nine times and had four pressures, including a game-ending sack.
If that's something he can do, let him do it. Create a new position, "outside-the-edge rusher."
They traded Beckham and finally achieved a solid offensive infrastructure. An offensive line that is OK and maybe even better than OK, and a new franchise quarterback.
Why not trade Barkley for a pass rush? He'll only be wasting his most productive years on a losing team.
Only way to turn this team around quickly is a fearsome pass rush. Help out all the inexperience in the back seven. Gains you respect in the league.
Was joking when I typed this, but not so sure now. All Giants' Super Bowl winners had a strong pass rush. None had a back like Barkley.
Keeps a bad defense on the field longer than it has to be.
And when you keep a bad defense on the fid, they get their doors blown off.
Same shit we've seen for years. The putrid offense HAS to be part of the conversation. We sunk a #2 overall pick and lots of money into an offense that was supposed to be able to control the damn clock. Why wouldn't we talk about that too?
That drive where they didn’t call the 12 man huddle penalty, followed by the shit play calling where Eli rolls out and then gets tecmo bowl blitzed and his 600th rookie mistake intentional grounding call. That’s where it died for them. Def on the coaching staff. And The defense is so lack of talent it’s scary.
Of their plays out of the same set. Again no creativity to the offense. The same shit has continued from when McAdoo was here. I’m tired of these shitty ass coaching staffs. Keep getting our asses completely kicked by the Eagles and Cowboys. Completely Dominated by division rivals.
although some of the play calls were headscratching
But the reason for that is obvious. There is no talent on that side of the ball. Some of the rookies may grow into players, but right now they are not competing at an NFL level.
The criticism of the offense is because for some reason they limited the touches of the only real playmaker they have. Whether that was by design, or reaction to game circumstances, it has to be fixed. Sometimes you just need to out the ball in SB’s hands regardless of what the defense is showing.
The myth Gettleman hasn't invested in the pass rush is completely silly:
- 2018 66th pick - Lorenzo Carter
- 2018 69th pick - BJ Hill
- 2019 17th pick - Dexter Lawrence
- 2019 95th pick - Oshane Ximines
The Giants have spent 4 top 100 picks on lineman or rushers in the last 2 years.
The Giants have spent 2 top 100 picks on secondary players (Beal and Love).
It's a super young defense and it's completely unsurprising they are struggling.
Lawrence will be a great player but pass rush is not his specialty. Likewise Hill, a DT in college. So really 2 third round picks on pass rushers.
And Gettleman also spent a first rounder on a DB last year also, and traded up to get him. So three picks (Baker, Beal, Loave) plus a 4th and 5th rounder on DBs.
There was zero pass rush, and a lot of blown coverages.
No downfield passing, and Eli's lack of mobility is a big problem.
Defense didn’t cover, tackle or pressure.
Rosas is our MVP.
Our defense blows.
Good question. 3rd and 1 ball goes to Penny 4th and 1 Eli bootleg. I am losing confidence in him fast.
...bad coaching and bad referee-ing.
That is a recipe for disaster.
I don't think -- given his head coaching resume -- that Schurmur can lead a team into too many more disasters like the one today.
They keep this up, and he will be the Giants former Head Coach. And Bettch will be out on the street as well.
Pat Schumer is a fucking moron.
I guess it is better than being a chronic masterbater..
and why is that?
Defense didn’t cover, tackle or pressure.
Rosas is our MVP.
Just like he was last year (Rosas MVP)
Our defense blows.
All true... but I thought Schurmur was an "issue" today as well. Bad coaching; bad play-calling; not enough Saquon touches; and just thorough out-classed. If the season looks like this, Schurmur will be gone.
It may be a longer (and shorter) season than I originally thought.
Marcus Golden didn't see to offer much. Run defense was pretty good but when you have a team like Dallas which is very good at passing.
Dak will come back to earth, he always does
Pat Schumer is a fucking moron.
The thing I wonder about with stuff like this, though, is whether it's Shurmur's play calls - or is it Eli getting too clever when he reads the defense and thinks they're ready for a run, so he changes the play.
They keep this up, and he will be the Giants former Head Coach. And Bettch will be out on the street as well.
Imo that's a much likelier scenario than the alternative. Hopefully they'll make an inspired hire if that does indeed happen.
I can’t fault Eli on the rollout and fumble too much. Well, maybe the fumble. There’s not much you can do when you receiver gets manhandled before you throw the ball it actually was a good play otherwise. They got screwed on the no-call.
It may be a longer (and shorter) season than I originally thought.
Baker is a concern he doesn't seem to have the make-up speed good corners posses.
We are going to have to blitz a lot more.
Even if the secondary has decent players (they are too young to be certain), even actual great DBs can't do much with that
Mine was 38 - 20... Basically an extra FG for both...
I expected ugly.
He is garbage.
I love what he did for the franchise during his glory years, but they've been over for several years.
Time to let the kid start, that what you do with a QB chosen with a very high pick.
Put him in there!
You think Eli changed the play from Brakley running to Penny running? Eli usually changes us into the right play but I think they cut way down on that last year.
there best DB wasn't playing though. There a good team. I know everyone will be on Dak's jock after this game but like a poster said in the game thread any of us could have thrown those 4 TD's...they were all wide open.
...that should have been called for major penalties!
I wasn't expecting veterans (Ogletree, Bethea, Golden and Hamilton) to look so lost on defense. Otherwise I expected Baker to get picked on a bit (hurt and rookie).
Nevertheless, I think this is fixable and was happy with what I saw from Connelly, Davis, the Dline, Jenkins and at times Carter.
Offensively, I do think Eli is a problem at this point. He's just not that guy who takes shots downfield anymore and since he lacks running ability, they can just shell him on defense. Not the only issue, since the oline was only average today, but he is the biggest issue imo on offense.
eli has always been able to throw. However he checks down too much and doesn't convert in the red-zone. Between the 20's and ahead of the sticks he is a fine QB. But one penalty or negative play the offense has no chance to get a 1st down because he doesn't let play develop or push the ball down the field.
I have to say we got out coached which is sad because Dallas has terrible coaching. same coverage problems from preseason showed up.
Brightest spot was the OL, against a top pass rush they did well. It should have been SB but I guess shurmur thought he was tired after that long run. Eli was below average, didnt push it down field.
...that should have been called for major penalties!
Refs were crap today and fully onesided. We would have lost either way, but it would have been a game at least.
It may be a longer (and shorter) season than I originally thought.
Bottom line, the Giants defense is young, and still rebuilding. This was a tough task, particularly because their down 3 lineman cannot rush the passer. They are all run cloggers. Dak wasn't rushed at all the entire game, with a handful of exceptions on blitzes (including when Golden jumped offsides). I don't want to see Hamilton playing again at corner. I had Jeremy Lincoln flashbacks. Just play Ballentine and let him learn on the job. I'd rather see him mess up than a guy who shouldn't play. Even Baker getting burned is ok for me because let him see what it means to play in the NFL and get better.
Offensively, Shurmur continues to be clueless on how to use Barkley. He did it in Philly last year and he did it again today. I'm not looking for him to go all Dan Reeves and hand him the ball 40 times like he did with Hampton, but you have the best RB in the NFL and the best player on your team, and when it's still somewhat of a game you give it to Eli Penny and then ask Eli to roll out on 4th down.
Yes, the refs didn't help in critical spots, but the only thing that stopped Dallas was the end zone, until they called off the dogs.
Buffalo's offense stinks, so we should get a better view of the defense next week. But if you aren't going to play Barkley in high leverage spots to win a game (like a reliever in baseball), WTF are you doing.
A loss next week at home to Buffalo and this shit is gonna unravel fast.
This post should be pinned
-Connelly needs to be in at LB- guy is a player
-Ballentine and Baker should be getting all of the snaps along with Jenkins. Hamilton should never see the field on defense again
-Sub in Love for 63 year old Bethea at FS
-More snaps for Ximines as well. Our current pass rushers didn't lay a finger on Prescott today
OL played well. Barkley was Barkley. Engram stepped up and impressed. Run defense was decent. Connerly and Olgetree played well.
Cons
Shurmur play calls. Entire secondary seemed confused. Hamilton and Baker did not look like they belong. Safety looked lost.
Refs were crap today and fully onesided. We would have lost either way, but it would have been a game at least.
I saw quite a few blatant holds by the Dallas OL that we ignored. They were supposed to be calling more, yet an arm wrapped around Hill's neck from the side is ignored multiple times. MArtin tackling a DB on a screen right in front of that "block" is ignored.
We all knew our Defense would have problems, but now its obvious they actually need to be protected a good bit by our Offense. And that will be tough unless we give SB the ball more often.
Defense not getting off the field on 3rd down looks to be the biggest issue this team has, amongst many.
Play calling was a bit shocking as to how many times we threw the ball with only 1 or 2 yards to go.
Watching Eli roll out right and throw the ball into ground is getting tiresome. Why didn't he just throw the ball on that 4th down into Shepard's direction? It was 4th down. Can you even have pass interference if you don't actually pass it?
Seems like Groundhog Day watching our Giants get outclassed on opening day versus a divisional opponent...
Obv wouldn't make any difference today, but IMO this happens even in close games, even last yr in spite of his accuracy to this point. While we've been burned on 60+ yd kicks at least 2x the last few yrs, if not more...
again, in order to throw downfield you need receivers to get separation. They never showed what the wr’s were doing at the time when he threw short. Also, virtually every receiver, except maybe Latimer is a YAC Receiver.
fair but we had one of the biggest game breaking WR this team has ever had and we still had the same issues. Also Engram is a matchup nightmare. He should be used in the seem more. You can spread barkley out and take a linebacker deep maybe once or twice?
So who's fault is it.
Eli?
Coaching?
GM for roster construction?
i mean in the past eli was under pressure all game and that was the reason. Now the offensive line is giving Eli time and its the WR fault for not getting separation...when is it time to turn the page?
How does Pat Shurmur not know that Saquon Barkley is his best player? If he does, he has a weird way of acknowledging it.
We'll find out next week. Time to inspire, chew ass, be angry; but get a win.
It may be a longer (and shorter) season than I originally thought.
Baker did get beat, but the kid was inured for a few weeks. He also is a man to man corner and they had him playing off the ball a lot .
Not a good showing by Shurmur today, in many facets...
Could go terribly, maybe it won't. This game was probably not the best measuring stick.
And on a sentimental note, this was probably Eli's last trip to Jerruh World. Waah
Could go terribly, maybe it won't. This game was probably not the best measuring stick.
And on a sentimental note, this was probably Eli's last trip to Jerruh World. Waah
Buffalo won't be easy. they have a defense and this defense may make Josh Allen look like a star
Not a good showing by Shurmur today, in many facets...
This. His playcalling on the first drive was great and not much after that.
I don’t understand how Barkley only had 14 touches. Why was Eli Penny getting handoffs? Seems like they were trying to outsmart the cowboys but ending up outsmarting themselves
That almost never happens against our Defense...
1.) Hamilton is not an NFL CB. Missed too many tackles and cannot cover.
2.) No pass rush and defense sucks.(as expected)
3.) Eli Manning continues waste too much time at the LoS. At least 3 plays he waited far too long to pull the trigger. The one where he wanted Shepard to move and wasted 7 seconds then had to call timeout to prevent delay of game was just idiotic.
4.) Eli still cannot throw a swing pass or a screen. Just cannot.
5.) The secondary is in disarray. But with all the rookies I'll give them a pass for a few games.
6.) Jones has too hang on to the ball.
7.) Offensive line is far superior to last year.
8.) Jones leads his receivers(small sample) better than Eli, especially on swing passes.
9.) Barkley seems hard to tackle straight up, but gets tripped up just when you think he is gone on shoestring tackles.
Separate note: Dak Prescott is a better QB than BBI admits to. He is not a top 5, but definitely top 10.
That almost never happens against our Defense...
If only we had Chase Blackburn...to do basically the same except for that one time in the SB. Or any NYG D since the last 10 years or so. Soft in the middle (why are they so soft in the middle?)
He got caught on that long run on first series. And his carries were limited.
Is he hurt?
He got caught on that long run on first series. And his carries were limited.
Is he hurt?
Didn't catch anything. He was playing all the way to the end, even when he should have been out...
He can't throw on the move period and worse he always seems quite indecisive when he does..
Agreed about the on field talent but that's where your coaches need to make up at least some of the difference. Instead we got beat badly in that area as well and it adds up to a blowout loss.
The Giants haven't played a meaningful game in over three years.
This is pathetic. Truly pathetic.
2) Knicks have not lost a game yet
3) Giants offensive line looked the best it has looked in the past 4 years.
4) Daniel Jones got in the game
5) The warts were all exposed today, let's see what can be fixed and improved.
Offense had zero turnovers until they got 35. They moved the ball and constantly made Dallas have a long field.
The defense was absolutely shambolic. They were awful last year, too.... but this was even worse.
I think mine too with the obligatory late window dressing TD
The Giants invested a ton of resources in the secondary and they payed like street free agents.
Terrible approach to the draft by a GM who doesn’t have a great record drafting CBs and WRs.
Do you really want to get him beat to hell on a terrible team going nowhere?
Really? That's your plan? Give Barkley the ball 35 times a game and have him crippled by the time you field a competative team?
Really?
The Giants invested a ton of resources in the secondary and they payed like street free agents.
Terrible approach to the draft by a GM who doesn’t have a great record drafting CBs and WRs.
Yes, he should have drafted NFL ready vets!
How the hell do you think you build a secondary? You have to draft CBs and let them learn how to play. Cowboys did that two years ago(?) and built a good secondary.
Do you really want to get him beat to hell on a terrible team going nowhere?
Really? That's your plan? Give Barkley the ball 35 times a game and have him crippled by the time you field a competative team?
Really?
I’d probably shut him down after we lose our 9th game; even if that’s by Thanksgiving.
There is a lot to learn from this. Especially, that someone has to cover the deep middle of the field...
...bad coaching and bad referee-ing.
That is a recipe for disaster.
I don't think -- given his head coaching resume -- that Schurmur can lead a team into too many more disasters like the one today.
They keep this up, and he will be the Giants former Head Coach. And Bettch will be out on the street as well.
Best comment I've seen.
I can accept a TD like the one on DeAndre Baker. He just got beat. The Jarwin AND Cobb TDs were complete defensive breakdowns that look like people don't know what they're supposed to be doing. That shit happened last year and I sort of thought getting rid of Curtis Riley might solve that problem to a certain degree. It's STILL happening. That's on Bettcher.
The Giants committed 2 dumb defensive penalties on 1 drive (Davis and Golden), but otherwise got COMPLETELY screwed over by the officiating. The intentional grounding was an awful somewhat game-changing call, as was the picked flag after Shep was tackled in the end zone.
Eli played well, but Shurmur can't fall in love with passing the ball with this team's defense. They need to run Saquon and Gallman in order to protect the defense. The play-calling on the final drive of the first half was abominable and cost them a chance at points.
Do you really want to get him beat to hell on a terrible team going nowhere?
Really? That's your plan? Give Barkley the ball 35 times a game and have him crippled by the time you field a competative team?
Really?
I'd like him to have more than 11 carries. Yes.
(And LBs) are bottom of the league bad.
I am still trying to figure out the Giants draft another nose tackle type player with the 17th pick in the draft. Used a two on that position in 2017 and a three in 2018 and not a pass rusher in the bunch.
@TomRock_Newsday
·
49s
Saquon Barkley practiced every day of training camp and had 15 touches in the opener.
Ezekiel Elliott spent the last few months in Cabo and had 14 touches in the opener.
This post should be pinned
Agreed
This post should be pinned
Agreed
Well Buffalo’s defense ispretty good so 0-2 is a real possibility.
Very strange takeaway to have from the game today, but I guess that's the norm anymore.
The young secondary will get better, it's the first game. It's going to take time.......
Didn't like the playcalling. Also think the Giants need to stretch the opposition more, OL seemed to play decently against a really good Dallas front.
Yep. Again, I'm not an Eli cheerleader but the defense was revolting
There is a lot to learn from this. Especially, that someone has to cover the deep middle of the field...
I concur. They looked stacked to me.
Why is it strange? This is year two and the defense is worse than ever. I don't like him and I think he's doing a terrible job.
Quote:
That’s the problem. The run D was fine. All of the toys added in the secondary sucked ass. The non-existent pass rush sucked ass but that was a given.
The Giants invested a ton of resources in the secondary and they payed like street free agents.
Terrible approach to the draft by a GM who doesn’t have a great record drafting CBs and WRs.
Yes, he should have drafted NFL ready vets!
How the hell do you think you build a secondary? You have to draft CBs and let them learn how to play. Cowboys did that two years ago(?) and built a good secondary.
All of these bodies added via the draft or trade were supposed to transform the secondary into a strength.
The secondary was BY FAR the biggest liability today. They made Dak look like a HoF caliber QB.
in his post game presser. He needs to hang in there or this NY media will make his life very difficult.
Not a good showing by Shurmur today, in many facets...
It has nothing to do with Eli’s play. It has to do with the fact that keeping Jones on the sidelines is a waste of valuable experience. It doesn’t take years from qbs to develop anymore. And the Giants need to know what Rey have in Jones sooner rather than later. If he flops, let him flip and see if he can overcome adversity. If he tears it up, great you have your qb for the next 10 plus years. If he’s terrible, you draft another qb highly in the next couple of years. But sitting in the past with Eli does no favors for this organization.
Again, it has nothing to do with Eli, it has everything to do with he organization moving forward as a whole.
1. They blew the 12 men in the huddle call
2. That was not intentional grounding on Eli. You can’t have intentional grounding if the QB is hit while he is in the process of passing while he is out of the pocket.
3. Shep was interfered with in the end zone. And they picked up the flag.
Giants probably still would have lost, but I’m sure they would have scored more than 20 points.
1. They blew the 12 men in the huddle call
2. That was not intentional grounding on Eli. You can’t have intentional grounding if the QB is hit while he is in the process of passing while he is out of the pocket.
3. Shep was interfered with in the end zone. And they picked up the flag.
Giants probably still would have lost, but I’m sure they would have scored more than 20 points.
There was also a face mask against Saqoun and Eli getting hit in the face on the early drive where they blew the 12 men call.
Not saying it would've made a difference in the outcome but it could've been different had Dallas been playing in an even game a little longer.
- 2018 66th pick - Lorenzo Carter
- 2018 69th pick - BJ Hill
- 2019 17th pick - Dexter Lawrence
- 2019 95th pick - Oshane Ximines
The Giants have spent 4 top 100 picks on lineman or rushers in the last 2 years.
The Giants have spent 2 top 100 picks on secondary players (Beal and Love).
It's a super young defense and it's completely unsurprising they are struggling.
The more I see of Shurmur the more I think he is a smug cunt.
There is a lot to learn from this. Especially, that someone has to cover the deep middle of the field...
This. (Vomit.)
Dallas is not overrated. Philly is not overrated. Both teams are stacked. We aren’t. I’m disappointed but today was a tough spot.
I hated some of the those 3rd down play calls but Dallas was just better.
Please beat the bills next Sunday.
All those rookies playing, Baker barely played in preseason. Hamilton is a JAG but keeping the seat warm for Beal and Ballantine.
Ximines vs the DAL OTs, you were expecting sacks?
DAL is legit good, a vet team.
I think the Giants have talent but its young and has to grow. Let's see how these guys play next week. Less stars in their eyes, a less talented team as an opponent. This is a process for this team and what we want to see is the talent ascend as the year goes on.
- 2018 66th pick - Lorenzo Carter
- 2018 69th pick - BJ Hill
- 2019 17th pick - Dexter Lawrence
- 2019 95th pick - Oshane Ximines
The Giants have spent 4 top 100 picks on lineman or rushers in the last 2 years.
The Giants have spent 2 top 100 picks on secondary players (Beal and Love).
It's a super young defense and it's completely unsurprising they are struggling.
Compare what he divested as part of the rebuild and what he acquired after:
Gone:
- JPP
- Vernon
- Snacks
- Kennard
Incoming:
- Hill
- Carter
- Lawrence
- Ximines
Hill's a good player. Carter's young but hasn't done much more than flash here or there. Both were 3rd rounders, replacing high priced FAs. Lawrence has big shoes to fill if he's going to replace Snacks, and expecting him to generate much pass rush from the inside seems a bit unreasonable. Ximines is a late 3rd rounder.
In terms of investment, the rebuild was underinvested on the pass rush side, and it shows. A lot was made about how Gettleman had an appreciation for how games are won at the LOS, and it seems like the Giants traded being awful on the OL for being awful on the DL.
Offense had zero turnovers until they got 35. They moved the ball and constantly made Dallas have a long field.
The defense was absolutely shambolic. They were awful last year, too.... but this was even worse.
This!
The offense scored 10 points in meaningful time today. You just aren’t winning in the nfl with that point total. Giants are bad on both sides of the ball.
I'd argue Gettleman has invested and those investments haven't paid dividends yet. Maybe they won't ever. But 4 top 100 picks is definitely something.
Do you really want to get him beat to hell on a terrible team going nowhere?
Really? That's your plan? Give Barkley the ball 35 times a game and have him crippled by the time you field a competative team?
Really?
You are COMPLETELY MISSING THE POINT!!!
Do you really think the coach thinks like a fan -- that he has to "spare" Barkley on these 3rd and 4th and shorts?
What's frightening is that some of us believe him when he says in postgame he thinks his play calling is fine (we believe he is trying to win and not do as you say and "save" Barkley in these 3rd and 4th down plays.).
SO what happens for example next year when GMEN have the talent to compete. Apparently, we have a coach who thinks it acceptable not to run SB 4 times on 2 3rd and shorts and 2 4th and shorts. Instead he think it more favorable for running "Elijhaa Penny" and rolling out Eli.
He actually threw very well today.
He can't throw on the move period and worse he always seems quite indecisive when he does..
He over threw a guy on a swing pass for what must be the 100th time in his career. How do you struggle being accurate within 5 yards?
In terms of investment, the rebuild was underinvested on the pass rush side, and it shows. A lot was made about how Gettleman had an appreciation for how games are won at the LOS, and it seems like the Giants traded being awful on the OL for being awful on the DL.
I'd argue Gettleman has invested and those investments haven't paid dividends yet. Maybe they won't ever. But 4 top 100 picks is definitely something.
They are definitely something - but they're less, in terms of resources, than what they started off with.
Think of the Giants allocation on the OL prior to last season. Everyone blamed Reese for not taking the OL seriously, but it wasn't a matter of resources, it was a matter of picking poorly.
Here - the Giants gave up high priced, veteran players and replaced them with mostly 3rd rounders. You can say what you will about the players that went out the door, whether there was an attitude problem or whether they performed up to expectations. But from a pure resource perspective, they spent much less than they gave up on the rebuild, and thus far it shows (including last year).
@TomRock_Newsday
·
49s
Saquon Barkley practiced every day of training camp and had 15 touches in the opener.
Ezekiel Elliott spent the last few months in Cabo and had 14 touches in the opener.
Dallas had a lot more offensive plays overall.
Now I'm working towards building that back up
But I'll say this,they gotta get Jones in there.There is no reason to take these beatings with Eli.
It would be. It also would have been good while shedding all these players at least one high draft pick would have been spent on a pass rusher. I think the Giants believe Lawrence will be that guy at some point. I hope they're right, although most of the pre-draft scouting would seem to indicate otherwise.
Great, now we're talking about yardage. This isn't the preseason, the good teams finish and the bad teams do what we did.
I read an article about Peppers' "break out" game against the Broncos last year. Said he was finally allowed to play near the line of scrimmage where he could be disruptive. He rushed the passer nine times and had four pressures, including a game-ending sack.
If that's something he can do, let him do it. Create a new position, "outside-the-edge rusher."
They traded Beckham and finally achieved a solid offensive infrastructure. An offensive line that is OK and maybe even better than OK, and a new franchise quarterback.
Why not trade Barkley for a pass rush? He'll only be wasting his most productive years on a losing team.
Only way to turn this team around quickly is a fearsome pass rush. Help out all the inexperience in the back seven. Gains you respect in the league.
Was joking when I typed this, but not so sure now. All Giants' Super Bowl winners had a strong pass rush. None had a back like Barkley.
Dallas ran 62 plays.
Listen, the guy's been to 7 Super Bowls, ok? So he knows a thing or two about how to build a team. If you don't believe me just ask him, he'll tell you.
And when you keep a bad defense on the fid, they get their doors blown off.
Same shit we've seen for years. The putrid offense HAS to be part of the conversation. We sunk a #2 overall pick and lots of money into an offense that was supposed to be able to control the damn clock. Why wouldn't we talk about that too?
Barkley looks so good, yet they barely use him.
What is really bothering me is that Eli Manning should not be on this team anymore. Its clear the Giants are not going to win the SB this year and when you know that going in you need to build for the future. Daniel Jones needs to play, take his rookie lumps, and prepare for the future.
Looked like Reese invested a 1, 2 and 3 in that unit.
They stopped the run but couldn’t collapse the pocket at all.
The criticism of the offense is because for some reason they limited the touches of the only real playmaker they have. Whether that was by design, or reaction to game circumstances, it has to be fixed. Sometimes you just need to out the ball in SB’s hands regardless of what the defense is showing.
What is really bothering me is that Eli Manning should not be on this team anymore. Its clear the Giants are not going to win the SB this year and when you know that going in you need to build for the future. Daniel Jones needs to play, take his rookie lumps, and prepare for the future.
10 points
- 2018 66th pick - Lorenzo Carter
- 2018 69th pick - BJ Hill
- 2019 17th pick - Dexter Lawrence
- 2019 95th pick - Oshane Ximines
The Giants have spent 4 top 100 picks on lineman or rushers in the last 2 years.
The Giants have spent 2 top 100 picks on secondary players (Beal and Love).
It's a super young defense and it's completely unsurprising they are struggling.
Lawrence will be a great player but pass rush is not his specialty. Likewise Hill, a DT in college. So really 2 third round picks on pass rushers.
And Gettleman also spent a first rounder on a DB last year also, and traded up to get him. So three picks (Baker, Beal, Loave) plus a 4th and 5th rounder on DBs.