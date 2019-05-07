'What did people expect out of the defense'  

The giants have heavily invested on offense over the past 5-6 years.. All high draft picks have gone to the offense (except Apple), all of the good defensive players we had or signed as FA have been traded or let go except for Jenkins.. of the great defense we had in 2016, 5 out of the 6 best players have been let go and none have been replaced with the exceptions of snacks whose replacement played his first NFL game yesterday...
The FA money lately has also been spent on Offense.. We are also paying our QB a ton of money.. If we allocate all our resources to one side of the ball and then expect the side to play good right from the start then thats a stupid expectation..
Whats not expected is the offense to suck so bad.. 10 meaningful points yesterday..
11 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
9 plays, 93 yards, touchdown
13 plays, 83 yards, touchdown
3 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
7 plays, 89 yards, touchdown
The offense was ok. Didn't have any 3 and outs all game. Haven't seen that in a while. Need to give the ball more to Barkley, especially on short yardage in the red zone. Dunno what all this Eli Penny business was. I'm seriously starting to question Shurmur's coaching ability.
11 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
9 plays, 93 yards, touchdown
13 plays, 83 yards, touchdown
3 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
7 plays, 89 yards, touchdown
Compare that to what the giants got on offense.. 10 freaking points.. when we were all healthy as well.. I expected our defense to struggle in the beginning especially against good offenses.. But our offense which I wasn't high on to begin with sucked really bad as well.. whats the point of investing so much on offense if they can't produce.. GM, DC, OC, HC, QB, Defensive players are all too blame for the debacle yesterday.. don't just blame the defense..
But the defense was worse. The offense wasn't good enough and could not keep pace. But that's a damn good defense on the other side of the ball.
The offense was ok. Didn't have any 3 and outs all game.
Thats an insanely low bar to set.. after all this investment in offense, you are ok with no 3 and outs and 10 meaningful points?
Defense was worse then expected. Baker was worse then expected specifically. Safety play was poor.
That Bethea would be a veteran force to lead the young DBs.
That Peppers is a star in the making. Ditto for Carter.
We knew that the defense would be bad because the LBs suck and the youth at DB, but....ugh.
But it's frustrating to see them not be able to get off the field, and be able to, for example, know the next play is going to be a TD pass to the TE. The more they couldn't get the stop, the more winded they got.
No pass rush.
No ability to cover.
Guy's like Hamilton out there who have no business being on the field.
Dallas is good, and the Giants can likely tighten SOME of this stuff up along the way, but they're going to struggle against good teams until they can get some pressure on the QB.
And as Eric said: the offense needs to be better. They needed to throw more to Barkley -- a LOT more frankly, he didn't touch the ball nearly enough.
Love having Peppers back there though, real game changer.
I expected players to be put in positions where they do best eg Baker. I know he's a rookie in his first game and struggled but having watched him at Georgia it seems he's at his best when up in receivers faces and playing tight man to man. Too often yesterday I saw him well off the line, and to me that's not letting him so what he's best at.
LOL! You mean the other “1st Round Pick” we got in the Beckham trade? At least we’re spending less money on a safety that’s trash in coverage.
Dak played well and threw the ball in the right spots but man, most of those throws were pitch and catch practice types.
No only do we not have even a single pro-bowler on defense, we may not have ANY above average players. Jenkins and Peppers are probably average to slightly above average, and everyone else is probably below average. Why the hell would anyone think that would make for a solid defense????
Quote:
Love having Peppers back there though, real game changer.
LOL! You mean the other “1st Round Pick” we got in the Beckham trade? At least we’re spending less money on a safety that’s trash in coverage.
I think he is being sarcastic.. Peppers is a worse version of Collins.. nothing more..
Quote:
Love having Peppers back there though, real game changer.
LOL! You mean the other “1st Round Pick” we got in the Beckham trade? At least we’re spending less money on a safety that’s trash in coverage.
"That's our other number one pick!" I scream, when I can read "Peppers" on his jersey because he's chasing a Cowboys WR on his way to the end zone.
Quote:
In comment 14567519 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
Love having Peppers back there though, real game changer.
LOL! You mean the other “1st Round Pick” we got in the Beckham trade? At least we’re spending less money on a safety that’s trash in coverage.
I think he is being sarcastic.. Peppers is a worse version of Collins.. nothing more..
Ask Redskins fans what LC was doing on those Desean Jackson catches.
Quote:
In comment 14567519 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
Love having Peppers back there though, real game changer.
LOL! You mean the other “1st Round Pick” we got in the Beckham trade? At least we’re spending less money on a safety that’s trash in coverage.
I think he is being sarcastic.. Peppers is a worse version of Collins.. nothing more..
Yeah I got the sarcasm and was joining in the fun!
Of course you have to have the personnel to do so, but Dak didn't see any pressure yesterday.
Of course you have to have the personnel to do so, but Dak didn't see any pressure yesterday.
No pass rush sucks.
What bothered me was that they seemed lost for half the game (or more). The mistakes just continued and I didn't expect to see so many continuing for so long.
I do expect the young/new secondary to improve. They have a lot of film to look at, lots of discussions to have in the meeting room, and lots of opportunity in front of them (15 remaining games) to improve their communication and understanding.
On the contrary there are so many people arguing that our offense wasn't bad defense sucked but compared to the investment we've made the ROI on offense is worse.. a 10 point output isn't going to win you games in 2019 even if we have the 86 giants d out there.
...to miss the tackle.
>:(
If the D gets smoked by an inept Buffalo offense this week, then some serious questions need to be asked of this defensive coaching staff.
11 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
9 plays, 93 yards, touchdown
13 plays, 83 yards, touchdown
3 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
7 plays, 89 yards, touchdown
The Defense should focus more on allowing the 70+ yard touchdown drives drives in 3 plays or less. They only achieved that once yesterday which is not nearly enough.
This should give our Offense the ball more often...
all except Jackrabbit are no longer with the team..
how could you expect any other outcome?
All of these players were on the 2016 defense ranked third best in points allowed. The destruction of this defense by Gettleman in two and a half years is unprecedented. For all of you who supported him, enjoy the next few years of hell, with almost certainly another regime to be coming in.
But on the bright side, the atmosphere in the clubhouse is said to be much improved.
Excellent callback.
They have no pass rushers.
What I did not expect was the defense to look that confused and poorly coached.
if we still have Vernon and Collins we would be a much better defense ..
The last time an NFL team won a game scoring only 17 points was yesterday.
The last time an NFL team won a game scoring only 10 points was Thursday.
Quote:
You're not going to win in the NFL today scoring 10 or 17 points. Just not going to happen.
The last time an NFL team won a game scoring only 17 points was yesterday.
The last time an NFL team won a game scoring only 10 points was Thursday.
Trubisky would've lit up that secondary yesterday because they'd still be blowing coverages regardless of who is back there.
if we still have Vernon and Collins we would be a much better defense ..
Vernon was an 8 sack guy before the Giants and we paid him like a 15 sack guy but he was an injured 8 sack guy with the Giants. Collins had 1 great year and 3 average years, not worth what he was paid. Most of the D was old and needed to be replaced anyway, the attitudes needed to be let go as well. 2016 was a long time ago, 2017 was a disaster and 2018 started to be as well so the full rebuild was in effect.
The guys they have brought in from FA have not been good but the draft picks have looked good. Dallas was one of the worst teams for us to start the season against, we needed a Miami week 1 and got a legit top 5 team.
Quote:
You're not going to win in the NFL today scoring 10 or 17 points. Just not going to happen.
The last time an NFL team won a game scoring only 17 points was yesterday.
The last time an NFL team won a game scoring only 10 points was Thursday.
If you take that sentence to mean one game then there is no point having the discussion... but in the long run you aren't going to win with 10-17 points.. and with the little to no investment we've made on the defense.. and the shit ton of investment we've made on offense its stupid to expect much more than an average def.. while we should expect a top 5 offense based on the amount of investment we've made.. and we are just as far away on both sides from the expected output..
Quote:
agree 100% -- Gettlemen just dumped defensive players with a vengeance --- as you mentioned in 2016 this defense was one of the best in the league.
if we still have Vernon and Collins we would be a much better defense ..
Vernon was an 8 sack guy before the Giants and we paid him like a 15 sack guy but he was an injured 8 sack guy with the Giants. Collins had 1 great year and 3 average years, not worth what he was paid. Most of the D was old and needed to be replaced anyway, the attitudes needed to be let go as well. 2016 was a long time ago, 2017 was a disaster and 2018 started to be as well so the full rebuild was in effect.
The guys they have brought in from FA have not been good but the draft picks have looked good. Dallas was one of the worst teams for us to start the season against, we needed a Miami week 1 and got a legit top 5 team.
Which draft picks looked good on defense yesterday? Lawrence? Carter? Beal might have been dressed nice, maybe.
Good point, of all sources for personnel available, ex-cardinals don't impress me and they certainly haven't produced on the field.
The coach should be fired if this happens again
Outside of Barkley, and to a much lesser extent Hernandez, who are all these great draft picks? "Gettleman's drafts have been great!" has become something of accepted wisdom here and I'm really not sure why.
Quote:
The guys they have brought in from FA have not been good but the draft picks have looked good.
Outside of Barkley, and to a much lesser extent Hernandez, who are all these great draft picks? "Gettleman's drafts have been great!" has become something of accepted wisdom here and I'm really not sure why.
It's all preseason homer nonsense.
- Their DL has no pass rushers. Hill, Tomlinson, and Lawrence are space eaters. They actually held up decently against the running game of Dallas. Perhaps Zeke was rusty, but all in all, they played pretty well. However, the downside is there was no pass rush. With those 3 out there, you get 3 bull rushers, which isn't a recipe for success against a Dallas OL who are all big, physical types, even with Zack Martin playing hurt. When Bettcher blitzed, it seemed like the blitzers took forever to get there and they were picked up pretty easily. Which left the backend exposed. Speaking of which
- It's one game, so we have to wait, but the point of Bethea is to be a "coach on the field". Keep the defense communicating. We know he's not in his physical prime, so you need him out there to play well enough but keep things from breaking down. You had pretty much everything go wrong. Guys running free that made Dak look like Joe Montana. You had a special teamer in Hamilton get exposed as Dallas realized don't bother throwing at Jackrabbit when you have such an easy target. I said it on the game thread, I'm not even that bothered by the bad game Baker had. He's a rookie and he needs to learn what the real speed of an NFL game is. The pre-season is not it. I liked him as a pick and I think he will improve. But the only way he's going to learn is to play. Which is why I was annoyed Ballentine was sitting on the bench for much of the game. Same with Love. I actually think this Giants team has some young talent, but this is the year to take their lumps. Look back at 1995 and 1996, the Giants played their young defense and it paid off in 1997 when they became a dominant unit and ultimately into the 2000 Super Bowl group.
So when you have no pass rush, no pressure when blitzing, and a confused secondary, you get a trainwreck.
Let's see how much they improve vs. Buffalo before we throw dirt on them. Let the kids learn in 2019, use the cap space and picks in 2020 to continue to replenish the defense, particularly in the pass rush and linebackers, and keep things pointing in the right direction.
This team isn't going anywhere in 2019, find a way to build for 2020.
The coach should be fired if this happens again
I'm getting grilled on Twitter for making the same point.
Get Ballentine onto the field, get Connelly more snaps and let's see this young group grow this year.
Hmmm....that rings a bell:
"Jonathan Stewart's been in the league 10 years and he's hardly lost a step!"
Quote:
Just putting the players in the right places, and making adjustments, should have happened. The Cowboys had 5 straight drives for TDs. averaging 83 yards and 8 plays each.
The coach should be fired if this happens again
I'm getting grilled on Twitter for making the same point.
so coaching is bad on defense? its also bad on offense.. our offensive output should be better than it was by a mile.. that's my point.. It was a complete team failure for everyone except Barkley and Engram..
Says much more about the defense than the Cowboys.
EVERY team on the Giants schedule now has a 'W' penciled in next to them.
That game made me think zero wins is actually possible here.
THE GIANTS ARE HEALTHY!!! That's how they play BEFORE injuries!!!
Says much more about the defense than the Cowboys.
EVERY team on the Giants schedule now has a 'W' penciled in next to them.
That game made me think zero wins is actually possible here.
THE GIANTS ARE HEALTHY!!! That's how they play BEFORE injuries!!!
Yup... Dallas isn't known as some high-scoring offense.
Many posters have said it already, but it's true.. the Cowboys called off the dogs in the 4th quarter. We could've easily given up 45-55 points in that one. So while I didn't expect the defense to be particularly good, I definitely didn't think it would be that bad.
I wonder if most BBI posters are still so enthralled with Gettleman?
But-
My dos centavos was to "trade down from pick 6 and draft all defense ".
Next draft we ought look at 2 safeties that are contemporary NFL ball Hawks, after 60 years lacking that, 3 lbs and a pass rusher
11 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
9 plays, 93 yards, touchdown
13 plays, 83 yards, touchdown
3 plays, 75 yards, touchdown
7 plays, 89 yards, touchdown
Eli needs to tackle better
I expected rookie mistakes and some mix ups with all the new players, rookies and 2nd year guys. I did not expect to see total confusion on play after play.
That is the kind of performance that will get Bettcher canned and Shurmur with him.