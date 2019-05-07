What did people expect out of the defense chuckydee9 : 8:50 am

The giants have heavily invested on offense over the past 5-6 years.. All high draft picks have gone to the offense (except Apple), all of the good defensive players we had or signed as FA have been traded or let go except for Jenkins.. of the great defense we had in 2016, 5 out of the 6 best players have been let go and none have been replaced with the exceptions of snacks whose replacement played his first NFL game yesterday...



The FA money lately has also been spent on Offense.. We are also paying our QB a ton of money.. If we allocate all our resources to one side of the ball and then expect the side to play good right from the start then thats a stupid expectation..



Whats not expected is the offense to suck so bad.. 10 meaningful points yesterday..