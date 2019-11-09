Defense - Youth or Talent Issue? christian : 9/11/2019 10:20 am

I posted this in a thread last night, I was surprised to see listed out how many high picks and resources are devoted to the defense.



You guys think this is a matter of a bunch of young guys being called on to step up and it will take time, especially with a banged up secondary, or is it really a talent issue? I read time to time it's a shit roster, is it really?



Presumed Starters



- Hill (3rd)

- Tomlinson (2nd, Reese)

- Lawrence (1st)

- Carter (3rd)

- Ogletree (Trade, former 1st)

- Davis (UDFA)

- Golden (UFA)

- Jenkins (UFA,Reese)

- Baker (1st)

- Bethea (UFA)

- Peppers (Trade, former 1st)



When this core gets on the field, there aren't a bunch of a bottom-of-the-barrel guys like last year. I'd say only Bethea and Davis would be considered "cheap."