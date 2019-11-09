Defense - Youth or Talent Issue?

I posted this in a thread last night, I was surprised to see listed out how many high picks and resources are devoted to the defense.
You guys think this is a matter of a bunch of young guys being called on to step up and it will take time, especially with a banged up secondary, or is it really a talent issue? I read time to time it's a shit roster, is it really?
Presumed Starters
- Hill (3rd)
- Tomlinson (2nd, Reese)
- Lawrence (1st)
- Carter (3rd)
- Ogletree (Trade, former 1st)
- Davis (UDFA)
- Golden (UFA)
- Jenkins (UFA,Reese)
- Baker (1st)
- Bethea (UFA)
- Peppers (Trade, former 1st)
When this core gets on the field, there aren't a bunch of a bottom-of-the-barrel guys like last year. I'd say only Bethea and Davis would be considered "cheap."
In the secondary, I think the bigger problem is the youth - not the talent. That unit will improve as the year goes on.
The linebackers definitely are a talent issue. We're just undermanned there. Tae Davis stinks. Ogletree seems to be more of a minus than a plus right now.
Connelly should be playing over Davis.
I also think Ballentine needs to be playing over Antonio Hamilton STAT.
But, they lack difference makers at OLB, and need upgrades at ILB and FS, at least.
The fact that there isn't anyone on the roster who you can point to and say 'this guy should be able to get us a few sacks this year' is a problem, and it's not just because of youth.
Seems to me Gettleman has the same blind spot that Reese did, just on the DL instead of the OL.
Youth- DB's have talent, but will suffer growing pains.
Talent- pass rushers...prescott threw 30+ times and his jersey didn't need washing.
WR...if you're starting Cody Latimer you're not good or deep enough.
The fact that there isn't anyone on the roster who you can point to and say 'this guy should be able to get us a few sacks this year' is a problem, and it's not just because of youth.
Seems to me Gettleman has the same blind spot that Reese did, just on the DL instead of the OL.
I don't really agree that the DL is the problem or that Gettleman has a blind spot there. The 2nd level is a far bigger issue. In a 3-4, you need your edge guys to be able to rush the passer. So far, ours have not demonstrated that ability.
Pretty sure we are going to like Lawrence a lot - and I think BJ Hill is a pretty good player too. If we get anything out of McIntosh that'll help.
I didn't think the DL was that bad on Sunday. The back 8 were a far bigger issue with the miscommunications, misplays blown coverages.
- 4 first round picks (two with trades)
- 1 third round pick (with trade)
- 1 fourth round pick (with trade)
- 1 sixth round pick (with trade)
- decent sized free agent contract (Trevathon)
- largest contract extension ever for edge rusher (Mack)
It's going to take a lot of draft capital or free agency money to get the talent-level raised.
The Baltimore Ravens didn't use high draft picks on their LB position. However, they have two first round picks starting at cornerback and perhaps the most expensive safety duo in the league (both free agents).
The fact that there isn't anyone on the roster who you can point to and say 'this guy should be able to get us a few sacks this year' is a problem, and it's not just because of youth.
Seems to me Gettleman has the same blind spot that Reese did, just on the DL instead of the OL.
I'm really looking for Carter to be that guy. In the lead up to both seasons lots of talk about his physical skills. But I just don't notice him.
My only concern is that the same problems just keeping happening over and over. How many times is defending the middle of the field going to keep popping up?
You would figure that someone would try to do something to stop it from happening. But, at least on the surface, nothing is happening.
- 4 first round picks (two with trades)
- 1 third round pick (with trade)
- 1 fourth round pick (with trade)
- 1 sixth round pick (with trade)
- decent sized free agent contract (Trevathon)
- largest contract extension ever for edge rusher (Mack)
It's going to take a lot of draft capital or free agency money to get the talent-level raised.
The Baltimore Ravens didn't use high draft picks on their LB position. However, they have two first round picks starting at cornerback and perhaps the most expensive safety duo in the league (both free agents).
The Giants have 2 3rd round picks in Carter and Ximines, a top 5 paid LBer in Ogletree, a well paid UFA in Martin -- that's not going cheap or scraping by, right?
Quote:
but remember, Reese had the same issue - it's not that he was underinvested on the OL, he just chose poorly, both in FA and the draft.
The fact that there isn't anyone on the roster who you can point to and say 'this guy should be able to get us a few sacks this year' is a problem, and it's not just because of youth.
Seems to me Gettleman has the same blind spot that Reese did, just on the DL instead of the OL.
I'm really looking for Carter to be that guy. In the lead up to both seasons lots of talk about his physical skills. But I just don't notice him.
Carter is long and tall, he struggles gaining leverage with his hands and freeing himself from blockers. He plays with hustle and hunger. But, it appears he's still in need of developed instincts for the position.
He's promising, but I'd still look for two OLBs. We should be able to do it and knock off ordinary players like Pierre and Martin, etc. Nice that Bettcher thinks highly of them, but ...
That said, if this staff does not create a sense of urgency and make corrections then I think we should all be very concerned. Many of the defensive players were drafted/signedin FA/traded for by DG and staff. How long are we to be patient? Where is the big jump in year two players? How about all the talk we heard about familiarity with the systems on both offense and defense from the coaches?
Big improvements hopefully and Shumur needs a better overall game plan with the offense and they have to convert third downs.
It should be interesting to see how the defense responds to the Bills offense - which isn't nearly as good.
However, another consistent problem this defense has had over the past several years is containing mobile QBs. Allen can run.
I haven't been excited by the AZ crew. Martin in particular is a disappointment. Part time player paid like a solid starter.
Who would you consider a spare part on defense?
Also its one thing to play a 3-4 when you have LT and Banks as outside LBs but when you have little or no talent it won't work. We need an upgrade in the front 7 otherwise what you saw on Sunday will continue. The defense may never get off the field when we play Brady and NE.
Both.
Youth in the secondary and little if any talent at LBer / Edge.
This is what im thinking. Im going to give it a couple more weeks before declaring a total disaster. Almost half of the players on that list are in their first year with the team; a few more are in their 2nd year. We also have a new secondary coach. And Dallas at Dallas with a new OC is a pretty solid test for week 1. Hopefully we can see some progress week to week.
Quote:
lack of talent, the team is fucked for years to come. There is plenty of money and draft resources invested. Hopefully, the young guys can improve with experience. The "spare parts' will either have to play better or be replaced.
Who would you consider a spare part on defense?
Hamilton, Bethea, Golden, Thomas, Martin...they all played some pretty significant minutes on Sunday
Quote:
We should be able to do it and knock off ordinary players like Pierre and Martin, etc. Nice that Bettcher thinks highly of them, but ...
I haven't been excited by the AZ crew. Martin in particular is a disappointment. Part time player paid like a solid starter.
They play soft.
Fuck this high risk D, just terrible.
Walls, Guyton, Jackson, Collins. That 90 team didn't have great pass rushers.
Quote:
but remember, Reese had the same issue - it's not that he was underinvested on the OL, he just chose poorly, both in FA and the draft.
The fact that there isn't anyone on the roster who you can point to and say 'this guy should be able to get us a few sacks this year' is a problem, and it's not just because of youth.
Seems to me Gettleman has the same blind spot that Reese did, just on the DL instead of the OL.
I don't really agree that the DL is the problem or that Gettleman has a blind spot there. The 2nd level is a far bigger issue. In a 3-4, you need your edge guys to be able to rush the passer. So far, ours have not demonstrated that ability.
Pretty sure we are going to like Lawrence a lot - and I think BJ Hill is a pretty good player too. If we get anything out of McIntosh that'll help.
I didn't think the DL was that bad on Sunday. The back 8 were a far bigger issue with the miscommunications, misplays blown coverages.
I'm stuck in 4-3 mode. I'm referring to OLBs, the ability to rush off the edge. The interior I think is OK. Lawrence may end up being a good get, but to me he still seems like a part for part replacement for Snacks. He might prove me wrong, but the pre-draft analysis seemed to point in that direction.
Meanwhile, the team is relying on Martin, Golden, Ximines, Carter to generate something along the lines of pass rush, and I think they're going to be disappointed. Yes, Dallas has a very good OL. So does Philly. If we can expect this core to disappear for the 4 games a year against them, then it's going to be a long season.
If you want something more concrete, the Lions gave up an average of 144.6 rushing yards in their first seven games before Harrison, and 83.2 in their final nine games with Harrison.
Keep Harrison as your run-stuffing but little pass rush DT and instead of burning a first round pick on a prospect who is also good run, no rush you draft a pass rusher instead.
And we don't even know if Lawrence will be a great run stopper.
A real head-scratcher.
- 4 first round picks (two with trades)
- 1 third round pick (with trade)
- 1 fourth round pick (with trade)
- 1 sixth round pick (with trade)
- decent sized free agent contract (Trevathon)
- largest contract extension ever for edge rusher (Mack)
It's going to take a lot of draft capital or free agency money to get the talent-level raised.
The Baltimore Ravens didn't use high draft picks on their LB position. However, they have two first round picks starting at cornerback and perhaps the most expensive safety duo in the league (both free agents).
I like your analysis of what it takes to get a linebacker corp. I'm in the camp of hoping ?DG got us a Keuchly with the Connely pick, but thats more of a long shot than Lotto. Would love to have at least one aboive average LB....
If you want something more concrete, the Lions gave up an average of 144.6 rushing yards in their first seven games before Harrison, and 83.2 in their final nine games with Harrison.
Keep Harrison as your run-stuffing but little pass rush DT and instead of burning a first round pick on a prospect who is also good run, no rush you draft a pass rusher instead.
And we don't even know if Lawrence will be a great run stopper.
A real head-scratcher.
He was older, wanted a new contract and has a creaky knee. So they got what the could for him. If you want to debate the draft pick that seems fine but not so sure Snacks was a reliable building block with the new regime.
I would also add that D has a number of new faces playing together for the first time.
There's also the difference in cost. Lawrence costs half as much against the cap this year.
So, we can't really look at it as part for part because of other external factors.
We've got to give Dex a little time. More than one game. He's a humongous human being and he moves well. I think he's potentially more versatile than Harrison was and should turn out to be a nice addition to the line.
The front isn't that worrisome for me - and it's not like we got totally gashed in the run game, either.
Dallas attempted 30 rushes and barely even averaged 3 yards a clip.
The back 7/8 were just a complete discombobulated mess and we had no pass rush. That's where our real issues are.
Quote:
DBs on Parcells super bowl teams ? Hardly, but everyone remembers the LBs and most of the DL. ... Maybe Carter, XMan and Donnelly will grow quickly but they are not there now.
Walls, Guyton, Jackson, Collins. That 90 team didn't have great pass rushers.
And Haynes in 1986. Another very good CB
Quote:
In comment 14571510 JonC said:
Quote:
We should be able to do it and knock off ordinary players like Pierre and Martin, etc. Nice that Bettcher thinks highly of them, but ...
I haven't been excited by the AZ crew. Martin in particular is a disappointment. Part time player paid like a solid starter.
They play soft.
I'm scared of that -- and if that's an indication/expectation from this system.
The Giants have Bethea, Golden, Martin, and Pierre at least in theory to help with translation and comfort in the system, and everyone looks lost.
- 4 first round picks (two with trades)
- 1 third round pick (with trade)
- 1 fourth round pick (with trade)
- 1 sixth round pick (with trade)
- decent sized free agent contract (Trevathon)
- largest contract extension ever for edge rusher (Mack)
It's going to take a lot of draft capital or free agency money to get the talent-level raised.
The Baltimore Ravens didn't use high draft picks on their LB position. However, they have two first round picks starting at cornerback and perhaps the most expensive safety duo in the league (both free agents).
amen to this...spot on.
There's also the difference in cost. Lawrence costs half as much against the cap this year.
So, we can't really look at it as part for part because of other external factors.
We've got to give Dex a little time. More than one game. He's a humongous human being and he moves well. I think he's potentially more versatile than Harrison was and should turn out to be a nice addition to the line.
The front isn't that worrisome for me - and it's not like we got totally gashed in the run game, either.
Lord, that's just the kind of thinking that gave us this defense. Harrison is 30. Not 35. A few good years left.
Harrison is acknowledged by almost everyone as a premier run stopper. If you like PFF, he was third best defensive tackle against the run according to PFF. Athlon: Seventh best DT overall.
It's a law in the NFL that the better players in the league make more money. But the object of the game is to win games, not field the cheapest team.
Harrison cost almost twice as much against the cap. So what? We're not in any cap difficulty. If we were we renegotiate a contract to tide us over until next year when Eli comes off and the league probably adds another adds another 10 million to the cap.
Harrison slowing down, Lawrence moving up. It's more likely that Lawrence will be a bust than that he will be as good as Snacks.
I'm all in favor of replacing older, more expensive players with younger, cheaper players. Just get the replacement first, then cut the older player.
The Jags salary cap is fucked so they are going to have to let Yannick walk more than likely. Don't you want to be at least players for him? A guy that can buoy the pass rush when we actually are contending.
Haynes was a Bronco by 1986. The starting secondary that year was Patterson and Williams at CB, Kinard at FS, Hill at SS. Collins was the nickelback, Herb Welch started the Super Bowl in place of the injured Kinard.
If you're trying to get lean, he goes.
There's also the difference in cost. Lawrence costs half as much against the cap this year.
So, we can't really look at it as part for part because of other external factors.
We've got to give Dex a little time. More than one game. He's a humongous human being and he moves well. I think he's potentially more versatile than Harrison was and should turn out to be a nice addition to the line.
The front isn't that worrisome for me - and it's not like we got totally gashed in the run game, either.
Dallas attempted 30 rushes and barely even averaged 3 yards a clip.
The back 7/8 were just a complete discombobulated mess and we had no pass rush. That's where our real issues are.
I don't have much doubt that Lawrence will be a solid member of a run-stopping OL unit. I'm still concerned that he may be quiet, or worse, off the field on passing downs. And if that's the case, a late-teens 1st rounder could have been used better.
IMO, the success or failure of that draft pick hinges on whether he can be something in the pass rush.
What's an interesting debate is the Giants have 60M dollars of defense on the field, out of a 190M cap.
Gettleman has essentially bought draft picks in exchange for eating cash. He did it with JPP, he essentially did it for 2/3 of Beckham trade.
Those draft picks have to turn out -- that's the bottomline.
Not sure if I agree with that -- I'd argue Bethea and Davis are stop gaps.
Everyone else was acquired through a high draft pick, trade, or large contract.
Who else is a stop gap in your mind?
Quote:
The thing with Harrison/Lawrence is that one guy has already peaked and is in the descending portion of his career arc while Lawrence is a rookie that should ascend over the next few years.
There's also the difference in cost. Lawrence costs half as much against the cap this year.
So, we can't really look at it as part for part because of other external factors.
We've got to give Dex a little time. More than one game. He's a humongous human being and he moves well. I think he's potentially more versatile than Harrison was and should turn out to be a nice addition to the line.
The front isn't that worrisome for me - and it's not like we got totally gashed in the run game, either.
Lord, that's just the kind of thinking that gave us this defense. Harrison is 30. Not 35. A few good years left.
Harrison is acknowledged by almost everyone as a premier run stopper. If you like PFF, he was third best defensive tackle against the run according to PFF. Athlon: Seventh best DT overall.
It's a law in the NFL that the better players in the league make more money. But the object of the game is to win games, not field the cheapest team.
Harrison cost almost twice as much against the cap. So what? We're not in any cap difficulty. If we were we renegotiate a contract to tide us over until next year when Eli comes off and the league probably adds another adds another 10 million to the cap.
Harrison slowing down, Lawrence moving up. It's more likely that Lawrence will be a bust than that he will be as good as Snacks.
I'm all in favor of replacing older, more expensive players with younger, cheaper players. Just get the replacement first, then cut the older player.
Where exactly were we missing this two down run stuffer on Sunday when we allowed just 89 rush yards total on 30 attempts?
I have no idea why we're lamenting the loss of Harrison on this thread when he'd have done quite literally zero to fix the two most glaring issues we had against Dallas.
1. No pass rush
2. Blown coverages and miscommunications
Beyond that, see JonC's post - he obviously wasn't looked at as someone they wanted to move forward with in this locker room.
Finally... the immortal Lions defense that he's supposedly impacting so much just had a gigantic meltdown against the fucking Cardinals in the 4th quarter on Sunday and wound up in a tie against a QB in his first NFL game and a team that most people have winning 4 games at most.
Harrison had 1 tackle. That's it.
So, please... enlighten me as to why THIS is the problem here when there are about 5 other much more obvious reasons as to why we struggled on Sunday.
Quote:
In comment 14571669 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The thing with Harrison/Lawrence is that one guy has already peaked and is in the descending portion of his career arc while Lawrence is a rookie that should ascend over the next few years.
There's also the difference in cost. Lawrence costs half as much against the cap this year.
So, we can't really look at it as part for part because of other external factors.
We've got to give Dex a little time. More than one game. He's a humongous human being and he moves well. I think he's potentially more versatile than Harrison was and should turn out to be a nice addition to the line.
The front isn't that worrisome for me - and it's not like we got totally gashed in the run game, either.
Lord, that's just the kind of thinking that gave us this defense. Harrison is 30. Not 35. A few good years left.
Harrison is acknowledged by almost everyone as a premier run stopper. If you like PFF, he was third best defensive tackle against the run according to PFF. Athlon: Seventh best DT overall.
It's a law in the NFL that the better players in the league make more money. But the object of the game is to win games, not field the cheapest team.
Harrison cost almost twice as much against the cap. So what? We're not in any cap difficulty. If we were we renegotiate a contract to tide us over until next year when Eli comes off and the league probably adds another adds another 10 million to the cap.
Harrison slowing down, Lawrence moving up. It's more likely that Lawrence will be a bust than that he will be as good as Snacks.
I'm all in favor of replacing older, more expensive players with younger, cheaper players. Just get the replacement first, then cut the older player.
Where exactly were we missing this two down run stuffer on Sunday when we allowed just 89 rush yards total on 30 attempts?
I have no idea why we're lamenting the loss of Harrison on this thread when he'd have done quite literally zero to fix the two most glaring issues we had against Dallas.
1. No pass rush
2. Blown coverages and miscommunications
Beyond that, see JonC's post - he obviously wasn't looked at as someone they wanted to move forward with in this locker room.
Finally... the immortal Lions defense that he's supposedly impacting so much just had a gigantic meltdown against the fucking Cardinals in the 4th quarter on Sunday and wound up in a tie against a QB in his first NFL game and a team that most people have winning 4 games at most.
Harrison had 1 tackle. That's it.
So, please... enlighten me as to why THIS is the problem here when there are about 5 other much more obvious reasons as to why we struggled on Sunday.
I think what a lot of people are saying about Snacks is that Lawrence is basically the same player where they could have drafted an ER at 17 and have at least some semblance of a pass rush. Also I would not be hanging my hat on having good run defense, Elliott was rusty and if Dallas wanted to or neeeded to run the ball they probably would have done so.
Where exactly were we missing this two down run stuffer on Sunday when we allowed just 89 rush yards total on 30 attempts?
I have no idea why we're lamenting the loss of Harrison on this thread when he'd have done quite literally zero to fix the two most glaring issues we had against Dallas.
1. No pass rush
2. Blown coverages and miscommunications
Well, one could argue that if we did manage to keep Harrison, we could have then used the pick we used on Lawrence elsewhere... potentially even pass rush.
Not sure keeping Harrison would have been a great idea, BUT RP is right in that Lawrence is just as likely to be a bust as he is to develop into a player of Harrison's caliber.
It could be like how we lost Linval Joseph and have yet to get a replacement as effective as he was.
We seemed to assume that our d-line would be above-average -- some would say even great -- but it's far too premature to conclude that.
Dexter didn't even play a full complement of snaps on Sunday. They're trying to ease these guys in a bit.
And again - Harrison had 1 tackle on Sunday and he was part of a defense that had a total meltdown against one of the worst teams in football with a rookie QB. He's an aging player who is more costly and was apparently a personality that wasn't wanted in the lockerroom anymore. He's gone - for several reasons. We need to get over it and move on. I don't think Gettleman saw this defense turning entirely around in one swoop. We have a lot of new, young personnel and haven't been running a 3-4 very long.
It takes time.
Can we let the guy play more than one football game before we assume he's not as good as Harrison was or just cap his ceiling entirely and assume he's a 2-down player for his career?
We need edge rush help... if we took an ER @ 17 rather than Lawrence, I can easily play the "well, he could just have easily been a bust..." game too.
Most rookies require just a little time and patience to develop. We're not going to get instant results with every one of these players.
Unless you guys see Harrison as part of a long-term solution, he was going to need to be replaced anyway. I'm not sure why it's an issue that they did it now rather than later.
Nothing Harrison does would have helped us on Sunday. We didn't struggle against the run. We struggled everywhere else. So, unless mystery pass rusher X was going to have such a major impact that it would have changed the outcome of the game entirely, people would be complaining about the outcome anyway.
I believe Snacks was a jerk, I also believe there's no guarantee Lawrence will be as good of a player over the next 2 years. And there's no guarantee Snacks is going to be a diminished player. He had a stretch where his snaps were limited, but the notion he's damaged is a little much, no?
It's just strange to me that we're now lamenting the loss of Damon Harrison like that's the reason the Giants are struggling when the Giants defense actually performed better against the run in Week 1 than the Lions did - against a superior rushing team, no less.
And spare me the "Zeke was rusty" stuff. He was working out all summer, he knows their offense and Barkley didn't play a single snap this summer and had no trouble breaking off chunks at a time when he had the ball.
The focus here is just entirely on the wrong part of the defense. This isn't where we had major problems on Sunday. It was the 2 levels behind it.
Lawrence is nearly 10 years younger than Harrison and is cost controlled.
Detroit is so sold on Harrison holding up long-term that they gave him a whopping one year contract. He's a UFA after this season. Maybe we can bring him back if you guys want him so badly! :)
big issue was the pass rush, decent but young and inexperienced talent. think Skipper will help
Frankly, he better be better. All of the high picks and free agents and acquisitions should be better.
- Tomlinson (2nd, Reese)
- Lawrence (1st)
- Carter (3rd)
- Baker (1st)
- Ballentine
- Love
- Connoly
- X-Man
but all it is at this point is potential. None of these guys have shown all that much yet. Of course the rooks haven't really had a chance.
Anyone not on this list I think isn't part of the eventual solution....I may have missed a few though..
- Tomlinson (2nd, Reese)
- Lawrence (1st)
- Carter (3rd)
- Baker (1st)
- Ballentine
- Love
- Connoly
- X-Man
but all it is at this point is potential. None of these guys have shown all that much yet. Of course the rooks haven't really had a chance.
Anyone not on this list I think isn't part of the eventual solution....I may have missed a few though..
I really like Haley too, he was a really nice find.
I look at the resources expended on a lot of the guys on the defense and I'd really expect this group to turn it around.
There's quite a bit of chatter on Gettleman inheriting an awful roster and how much work there was to do. I think he's done it.
He turned JPP into Hill, OBJ into Peppers, Ximines, and Lawrence. Eli Apple and Snacks helped move up for Baker.
The defense is chalk full of young high picks.
A reaction to the constant pissing and moaning that the ARI guys aren't playing like all-pros on Sunday.
A reaction to the constant pissing and moaning that the ARI guys aren't playing like all-pros on Sunday.
All-pros??? How about just competent pros, that would be nice, so far these guys have shown zero...
A reaction to the constant pissing and moaning that the ARI guys aren't playing like all-pros on Sunday.
- what evidence is there the ex-AZ players are taking fewer reps?
- what evidence is there the ex-AZ players are executing on Sunday?
- who has ever expected the ex-AZ players to perform at an All Pro level?
- what evidence is there the ex-AZ players are taking fewer reps?
- what evidence is there the ex-AZ players are executing on Sunday?
- who has ever expected the ex-AZ players to perform at an All Pro level?
Do I need specific evidence to offer a possible explanation for why there are maybe a few too many ex-Bettcher guys on the 53? I hear that's why you bring in vets in these situations from more than one guy that coached in the league (Kirwan, Paul Alexander, Polian, C.Simms, Jeremiah, iirc).
The level of pissing and moaning is escalated in the (over)reaction to last Sunday; overall going back to '18 they are arguably better than what they replaced and all are solid locker room guys. All-pro reference is what we call sarcasm (lost on many, I understand).
I'm not saying the converse is true. But this idea that the turnover means we've changed the culture or that the cultural problems were on the field vs. in the front office there isn't evidence of. In fact speaking on a general basis these problems much more often start at the top than the bottom. The way people on this site talk about it reeks of desperation for something to be true as opposed to a fair assessment of truth.
It doesn't mean our young players especially won't grow together and show signs of this culture improvement but people talk about it as if it's already happened. We were outclassed on Sunday. We didn't see a hungry team playing a above their level we saw a sloppy team. You can tell me all you want that we improved the culture but until that shows at all on the field it is annoying to hear people continue to talk about it.
"Kareem Martin finished the season strong. The plus-locker room presence struggled when his playing time was high, but as he got put into a more rotational role, he stood out. Martin recorded 5 tackles and 1 TFL. He was really stout against the run"
Sorry NGD, he's not fighting my battles for me before you get started. I listen to the guys who clearly know, in the hopes of building the knowledge base.
I'm questioning the validity of the teams ability to scout itself or give accurate information on the state of the team. Or even have any idea at this point how to build a culture that wins. Why should we are what the team thinks of Kareem Martin if it doesn't translate to success on the field? The D sucked last year. Looks like it's going to suck this year with or without him.
Flowers 2018 Puff Piece
Flowers 2017 Puff Piece
I think you really missed my point too. If the on field results are there, hey, puff piece away. Let's glorify everyone they want, I don't care.
This glorification of certain players over others based seemingly on the whims of an organization that has been bad is irritating.
Results build better culture than arbitrary declarations of who is good or bad culturally from a losing organization. We switched out Martin for Kennard. It's just a bad move which like many people want to justify through this ethereal concept we've seen no evidence of existing.
Quote:
- what evidence is there the ex-AZ players are taking fewer reps?
- what evidence is there the ex-AZ players are executing on Sunday?
- who has ever expected the ex-AZ players to perform at an All Pro level?
Do I need specific evidence to offer a possible explanation for why there are maybe a few too many ex-Bettcher guys on the 53? I hear that's why you bring in vets in these situations from more than one guy that coached in the league (Kirwan, Paul Alexander, Polian, C.Simms, Jeremiah, iirc).
The level of pissing and moaning is escalated in the (over)reaction to last Sunday; overall going back to '18 they are arguably better than what they replaced and all are solid locker room guys. All-pro reference is what we call sarcasm (lost on many, I understand).
I think you are conflating pissing and moaning with discussion. I don't see much piss or moan.
The ultimate question is whether it's working.
Are players picking up the system more quickly with the help of the ex-AZ ? Are the ex-AZ players operating without much confusion in the system? Are the ex-AZ players playing well?