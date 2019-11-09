Football is a business. Shurmur the CEO. Eli quarter review GiantTuff1 : 9/11/2019 2:11 pm

When Gettleman brought in Pat Shurmur there were a number of things he talked about wanting in a head coach and one of those was a CEO-like mentality.



It’s clear from Gettleman’s history here and in Carolina, he makes prudent business decisions and personal stuff is set aside for the “betterment of the franchise”.



I see Eli as the current (perhaps middling) manager, with a hungry, cheaper employee under him who excites the staff and can also give the Executives a longer rope.



We all know business is typically reviewed quarterly. So the question is, after the first quarter of the season, what record does Eli need to pull in order to be allowed to continue to manage this team? Can he be allowed to keep starting for this team at 1-3 or 0-4 after the quarterly performance review?



I have been a massive Eli supporter for years, maybe evan an apologist. But I just cannot see much point in Eli leading this team anymore with Daniel Jones here.



In my view, anything less than .500 after 4 games should warrant a demotion. If Eli can go at least 2-2, I roll with him and play the same game in Q2. Maybe it will light a fire in him.



It’s truly sad we are at this point, but at some point performance needs to be accountable the same at QB as it is for every position, especially when the job is not getting done and it makes more sense to pivot, for the sake of the future, with the young up and comer in the wings.



