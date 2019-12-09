How bad was the Giants 2012 draft class?

Giants needed to get a running back behind Ahmad Bradshaw, and Wilson is a terrific talent. He is the eventual starter, but should they have drafted Coby Fleener? Grade: B+
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR
Randle does not have the mind blowing numbers that some wide receiver do, but that is a result of his offense and quarterback play. Big and fast, Randle should compete for the third wide receiver spot. Grade: B+
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB
Love the player, dislike the pick. I felt like the Giants should have taken Bobby Massie here. Hosley is undersized but technically sound in coverage. He also brings a return element. Grade: C+
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE
Robinson is not the amazing athlete that the new breed of tight ends are, but he is old school in that he loves to block. He is an above average athlete and will be a great backup to Martellus Bennett. Grade: B+
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT
The Giants did not draft an immediate starter at tackle, but they did get a couple of guys that could be eventual starters in this league with the right coaching. Mosley might compete for the right tackle spot, but will be a backup for now. Grade: B
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT
McCants has huge upside, but right now does not look to crack the starting lineup for the Giants. He still has work to do in terms of polishing his game. Grade: C
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT Grade: B
Kuhn is a crazy athletic defensive tackle that can replace Dave Tollefson in the Giants' lineup. He is bigger and not as good a rusher as Tollefson, but can work inside on guards in the Giants' rotation.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
We didn’t need to start him year 1 and Coughlin eased him into playing time since we had Bradshaw and he flashed plenty of his ability especially when he set a record for total yardage for the entire organization.
His second season he was supposed to be the guy but our offensive line fell apart. We let Snee collect a bonus and then he retired. Dheil was a shell of himself and I can’t even remember who else was playing along the line.
He got hurt like his second game and was forced to retire.
And really thought they had a shot at Doug Martin (who I still believe was their #1 target). When the Bucs drafted him right before, nothing against David Wilson, but always felt like he was the consolation prize.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
We didn’t need to start him year 1 and Coughlin eased him into playing time since we had Bradshaw and he flashed plenty of his ability especially when he set a record for total yardage for the entire organization.
His second season he was supposed to be the guy but our offensive line fell apart. We let Snee collect a bonus and then he retired. Dheil was a shell of himself and I can’t even remember who else was playing along the line.
He got hurt like his second game and was forced to retire.
the wilson pick was awful as we needed two OT in 2012..a RB at that slot was dumb
if Wilson never got hurt - who's to say he wouldn't have been a great running back? He flashed during him limited run.
Randle was an ok receiver. sure you want more from a 2nd round pick but he wasn't awful.
hosley played - he just never developed.
Robinson was a bust.
Mosely and McCants were o-line lottery tickets neither worked out. But the bust rate for middle round picks is pretty high. We can fault the Giants for not being successful with these picks, but can we fault them for trying to find some o-lineman from the players leftover round 4 & 6?
Kuhn lasted through is contract which beats the odds of most 7th rounders.
Reese had a plan for this draft that made sense going in, it failed no doubt, but what he was trying to do in that draft made sense.
Mosely and McCants were o-line lottery tickets neither worked out. But the bust rate for middle round picks is pretty high. We can fault the Giants for not being successful with these picks, but can we fault them for trying to find some o-lineman from the players leftover round 4 & 6?
I still believe that was one of Reese's main downfalls is he just never got it right when it came to the OL. He would always draft these mid round guys with the thought process being they were "lottery tickets". Even the guys he took high were always considered "reaches". I know Coughlin always had input, but it was just like the Giants scouting department how no idea what they were doing when looking a the offensive line.
Reese was annointed draft GENIUS because of 07'...
...a team that was one-and-done 2 years in a row suddenly runs the table with key contributions from a GREAT draft - Aaron Ross, Steve Smith, Jay Alford, Zak DeOssie, Kevin Boss, Michael Johnson, Ahmad Bradshaw ALL contributed.
Notable about that draft? There was ONE player chosen in that draft who never panned out. OT Adam Koets.
Some of Reese's other drafts graded out OK in hindsight, but NONE were as strong - certainly not as immediately strong as that first one. And the OL drafting was a cancer on the franchise that eventually destroyed the product on the field.
We were BAMBOOZLED. The bait-and-switch. IN REESE WE TRUST. Oh, we'll never fall for that again, will we?
The OL picks wasted Eli's best years.
The complete list.
2007 Adam Koets T (6)
2008 *NO OL SELECTED*
2009 Will Beatty T (2)
2010 Mitch Petrus G (5)
2011 James Brewer T (4)
- By this point, the damage was done. I'm still confused how 2011 happened. Remember Eli getting rag dolled, picking turf out of his mask and WILLING that Super Bowl.
2012 Brandon Mosley T (4)
Matt McCants T (6)
2013 Justin Pugh T (1)
Erik Herman G (7)
2014 Weston Richburg C (2)
2015 Erek Flowers T (1)
Bobby Hart G (7)
2016 *NO OL SELECTED*
2017 Adam Bisnowaty T (6)
12 OL total selected over 10 drafts. Of the lot, can argue Pugh, Beatty and Richburg were serviceable for stretches.
That's the story of post-2011 Giants in a nutshell.
Reese and Coughlin were part of a FO that won two SBs here, and then they fell off. Both earned their dismissals, and neither one left with their hands clean.
That is why I still believe when they let Coughlin go, they had to get rid of Reese too. Keeping Reese on for two more years is why we are where we are today.
At the time I thought it was an OK move - some of it took it as a reflection of blame, that Coughlin was more accountable than Reese. I thought it's harder to be a HC and be effective for over a decade than for a GM, and Reese was younger, so I was OK with giving him some more time.
That turned out to be wrong - in hindsight, they absolutely should have gone together.
I'm afraid that the Giants compounded that mistake by keeping most of their FO intact and adding Gettleman. I don't think Gettleman is a bad GM by any stretch, but I think the organization needed a reboot and a new way of thinking in a really bad way, and Gettleman prevented that to some extent.
Remember when he actually traded up to pick Brian Alford in the third round? He of the two career NFL receptions?
Haha, sure do, because he could have just stayed put and drafted Hines Ward!
The Brian Alford pick was actually Wellington Mara's fault, believe it or not. So the story goes, the Giants identified WR as an area of need. There started to be a run on WRs getting drafted and Mara went up to Accorsi as he watched the draft and said "we are going to be left with dog food". So Accorsi got on the phone and traded up to get Alford.
destroyed this team. Almost everyone of those picks are based on athletic ability.
I remember the Wilson pick. I was very happy when Cordy Glenn fell to the Giants but I was very shocked they went with Wilson. I really liked the Brandon Mosley pick. I thought that he would at least develop into a solid starting guard with the chance to be a very good RT.
I was never a fan of Jurevicius either for that matter, though he had a decent career. Never forgave him for blowing a chance to beat the Rams in 2001 when he couldn't hang on to a pass and it was picked off. They were in field goal range.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
destroyed this team. Almost everyone of those picks are based on athletic ability.
I remember the Wilson pick. I was very happy when Cordy Glenn fell to the Giants but I was very shocked they went with Wilson. I really liked the Brandon Mosley pick. I thought that he would at least develop into a solid starting guard with the chance to be a very good RT.
I also think that football changed during the course of the Reese/Coughlin era and it caused this to no longer be effective. The cap and the CBA shortened practices put a heightened focus on players being able to contribute quicker, and picking raw players with lower floors and higher ceilings that needed more time to develop was no longer an effective strategy.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
If he didn't get hurt, I believe Wilson would have been a very successful back, he was an explosive, fast back, fantastic in the open field.
MOST rookie running backs cannot handle NFL pass blocking. Reading the blitzes of NFL schemes after being used to college is one thing, having them be NFL caliber rushers quite another.
Giants were handling Wilson properly. Just really bad luck on that one.
Wilson couldn't find a hole if he had GPS helping him
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
Really? How is he wrong?
504 career rushing yards / 4.4 Yards per Carry
1,755 career return yards / 26.6 Yards per Return
An explosive stud running back who could run over and/or run by defenders.
set a record for most all purpose yards in a game versus the Saints in 2012?
Apparently he should have been a finished product his rookie year. I really don’t understand the hate. That pick could have led to a more forward thinking rushing attack. Instead we had RBs running like they were stuck in mud for the next 6 years. I guess that was a better option.
504 career rushing yards....100 of which were against the worst D
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
Exactly. Most importantly he was never going to be able to execute the protection schemes that would have allowed him to be a regular contributor. Great pick in round 3 or 4.
He absolutely didn’t suck. If you want to say we should have drafted a Tackle or Guard at that pick that is 100% fine. He didn’t suck as a player he played really well when he did see the field his rookie season and his second season he played 2 games behind the worst line we have had even in the string of bad lines we have recently had and got hurt and that was the end of his career.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
Exactly. Most importantly he was never going to be able to execute the protection schemes that would have allowed him to be a regular contributor. Great pick in round 3 or 4.
Coughlin definitely had a say in that pick so the whole argument is dogshit. Along with most RBs need training on pass blocking in the NFL as rookies.
However, I wonder if his loyalty hurt the franchise. He won two Super Bowls with Snee, Diehl, McKenzie, etc.
I thought Ross was the big culprit and he gradually greatly influenced Reese over time but TC may not have been on board with replacing those linemen, particularly his son in law. One area Bill Belichick stands far about is his ability to move on from players even those he helped him achieve great success.
His time had passed but to leave Reese/Ross was to stay continued the misery.
they were picking last in 2012 when evaluating. People on here praising DG when he inherited the 2nd overall pick, and "earned" the 6th overall pick. Having said that, looks like he may have hit a HR in picking Barkley last year, and Jones this year - IF Jones does indeed pan out. Having just said that, still need competent coaching, something lacking since about 2014.
set a record for most all purpose yards in a game versus the Saints in 2012?
In 21 game she had 1 good game.. everyone remembers that.. how many remember the negatives that coaches care about Pass protection? Ball protection? Overall he had 504 yards in 21 games 42 receiving yards in 15 targets.. and in 121 touches he had 3 fumbles.. Good coaches don't play players like that..
1st round RBs are expected to produce right off the bat.. he couldn't even if he played up to his potential he wasn't worthy of a first round pick..
set a record for most all purpose yards in a game versus the Saints in 2012?
In 21 game she had 1 good game.. everyone remembers that.. how many remember the negatives that coaches care about Pass protection? Ball protection? Overall he had 504 yards in 21 games 42 receiving yards in 15 targets.. and in 121 touches he had 3 fumbles.. Good coaches don't play players like that..
1st round RBs are expected to produce right off the bat.. he couldn't even if he played up to his potential he wasn't worthy of a first round pick..
Giants had Cordy Glenn rated higher than David Wilson IIRC, but wanted a RB.
This was the bigger problem. OL was a definite need and they opted for the "shiny new toy" over a higher-rated player. Glenn would gave started at RT right away and eventually moved to LT when Beatty got hurt.
Yeah, it was a shitty draft. However, look at the entire NFL.
There were a lot of shitty drafts and I'm setting the bar for a good draft extremely low (2 good starters). And the list gets shorter when you remove teams for not keeping "good" players beyond their first contract.
There were a lot of shitty drafts and I'm setting the bar for a good draft extremely low (2 good starters). And the list gets shorter when you remove teams for not keeping "good" players beyond their first contract.
And really thought they had a shot at Doug Martin (who I still believe was their #1 target). When the Bucs drafted him right before, nothing against David Wilson, but always felt like he was the consolation prize.
They probably thought they were about to be able to draft Doug Martin, but then the Bucs traded up to get him one pick before the Giants.
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
This!
alot of people seem to think he was awesome, idk, he was an ok kick off returner and change of pace back imo
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
This!
alot of people seem to think he was awesome, idk, he was an ok kick off returner and change of pace back imo
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Kenny Phillips, Steve Smith, Rich Seubert, hell, even Jonathan Goff. Remember him? Took over the MLB job in 2010, looked pretty good, never played again.
RE: Number one factor that contributed to Reese’s downfall
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Nicks, Cruz, KP, and SS were bad luck. The rest, not so much. Either bad players or had major injury issues in college (hence why they were picked where they were).
Wilson was actually 2nd team All-Pro as a returner and was probably the best kickoff returner I have seen in almost 50 years of watching the Giants. His fumbling was exaggerated. Look up his stats -- he fumbled on national TV so people labeled him a fumbler. Not really.
The Giants kept Mosely and cut McCants. McCants caught on elsewhere and turned out to be a competent NFL lineman. Mosely didn't develop. The choice of which guy to keep and which guy to let go is on the coach.
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Nicks, Cruz, KP, and SS were bad luck. The rest, not so much. Either bad players or had major injury issues in college (hence why they were picked where they were).
The fact that you lumped Tuck is just brilliant. The Giants don't win two SBs without him.
RE: RE: RE: Number one factor that contributed to Reese’s downfall
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Nicks, Cruz, KP, and SS were bad luck. The rest, not so much. Either bad players or had major injury issues in college (hence why they were picked where they were).
The fact that you lumped Tuck is just brilliant. The Giants don't win two SBs without him.
That’s the point. Tuck was arguably the best player on the field in 2011 playoff run and then the shoulder injury wore him down. He was never the same player afterwards.
But Giants kept trying to win one more with that group and it just wasn’t happening because of injuries and aging
I think it was a really understandable mistake. But a mistake nonetheless
RE: Number one factor that contributed to Reese’s downfall
If that's all you get from a first round pick, then it was a lousy pick.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Giants needed to get a running back behind Ahmad Bradshaw, and Wilson is a terrific talent. He is the eventual starter, but should they have drafted Coby Fleener? Grade: B+
Round 2, Pick 63: Rueben Randle, WR
Randle does not have the mind blowing numbers that some wide receiver do, but that is a result of his offense and quarterback play. Big and fast, Randle should compete for the third wide receiver spot. Grade: B+
Round 3, Pick 94: Jayron Hosley, CB
Love the player, dislike the pick. I felt like the Giants should have taken Bobby Massie here. Hosley is undersized but technically sound in coverage. He also brings a return element. Grade: C+
Round 4, Pick 127: Adrien Robinson, TE
Robinson is not the amazing athlete that the new breed of tight ends are, but he is old school in that he loves to block. He is an above average athlete and will be a great backup to Martellus Bennett. Grade: B+
Round 4, Pick 131: Brandon Mosley, OT
The Giants did not draft an immediate starter at tackle, but they did get a couple of guys that could be eventual starters in this league with the right coaching. Mosley might compete for the right tackle spot, but will be a backup for now. Grade: B
Round 6, Pick 201: Matt McCants, OT
McCants has huge upside, but right now does not look to crack the starting lineup for the Giants. He still has work to do in terms of polishing his game. Grade: C
Round 7, Pick 239: Markus Kuhn, DT Grade: B
Kuhn is a crazy athletic defensive tackle that can replace Dave Tollefson in the Giants' lineup. He is bigger and not as good a rusher as Tollefson, but can work inside on guards in the Giants' rotation.
Overall Draft Grade: B
Had some bad luck
Failed to make his later picks count beyond round 2.
We didn’t need to start him year 1 and Coughlin eased him into playing time since we had Bradshaw and he flashed plenty of his ability especially when he set a record for total yardage for the entire organization.
His second season he was supposed to be the guy but our offensive line fell apart. We let Snee collect a bonus and then he retired. Dheil was a shell of himself and I can’t even remember who else was playing along the line.
He got hurt like his second game and was forced to retire.
Quote:
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
We didn’t need to start him year 1 and Coughlin eased him into playing time since we had Bradshaw and he flashed plenty of his ability especially when he set a record for total yardage for the entire organization.
His second season he was supposed to be the guy but our offensive line fell apart. We let Snee collect a bonus and then he retired. Dheil was a shell of himself and I can’t even remember who else was playing along the line.
He got hurt like his second game and was forced to retire.
Add Luke Keuchly, Dont'a Hightower, Zach Brown and an undrafted Burfict and that was a hell of a draft class for LB's.
Randle was an ok receiver. sure you want more from a 2nd round pick but he wasn't awful.
hosley played - he just never developed.
Robinson was a bust.
Mosely and McCants were o-line lottery tickets neither worked out. But the bust rate for middle round picks is pretty high. We can fault the Giants for not being successful with these picks, but can we fault them for trying to find some o-lineman from the players leftover round 4 & 6?
Kuhn lasted through is contract which beats the odds of most 7th rounders.
Reese had a plan for this draft that made sense going in, it failed no doubt, but what he was trying to do in that draft made sense.
Mosely and McCants were o-line lottery tickets neither worked out. But the bust rate for middle round picks is pretty high. We can fault the Giants for not being successful with these picks, but can we fault them for trying to find some o-lineman from the players leftover round 4 & 6?
I still believe that was one of Reese's main downfalls is he just never got it right when it came to the OL. He would always draft these mid round guys with the thought process being they were "lottery tickets". Even the guys he took high were always considered "reaches". I know Coughlin always had input, but it was just like the Giants scouting department how no idea what they were doing when looking a the offensive line.
Notable about that draft? There was ONE player chosen in that draft who never panned out. OT Adam Koets.
Some of Reese's other drafts graded out OK in hindsight, but NONE were as strong - certainly not as immediately strong as that first one. And the OL drafting was a cancer on the franchise that eventually destroyed the product on the field.
We were BAMBOOZLED. The bait-and-switch. IN REESE WE TRUST. Oh, we'll never fall for that again, will we?
The OL picks wasted Eli's best years.
The complete list.
2007 Adam Koets T (6)
2008 *NO OL SELECTED*
2009 Will Beatty T (2)
2010 Mitch Petrus G (5)
2011 James Brewer T (4)
- By this point, the damage was done. I'm still confused how 2011 happened. Remember Eli getting rag dolled, picking turf out of his mask and WILLING that Super Bowl.
2012 Brandon Mosley T (4)
Matt McCants T (6)
2013 Justin Pugh T (1)
Erik Herman G (7)
2014 Weston Richburg C (2)
2015 Erek Flowers T (1)
Bobby Hart G (7)
2016 *NO OL SELECTED*
2017 Adam Bisnowaty T (6)
12 OL total selected over 10 drafts. Of the lot, can argue Pugh, Beatty and Richburg were serviceable for stretches.
That's the story of post-2011 Giants in a nutshell.
That's hysterical - have a look at Accorsi's record before and after he promoted Reese.
Reese and Coughlin were part of a FO that won two SBs here, and then they fell off. Both earned their dismissals, and neither one left with their hands clean.
Reese and Coughlin were part of a FO that won two SBs here, and then they fell off. Both earned their dismissals, and neither one left with their hands clean.
That is why I still believe when they let Coughlin go, they had to get rid of Reese too. Keeping Reese on for two more years is why we are where we are today.
Hi Greg!
And yet he was still not as awful as Hosley.
Haha, sure do, because he could have just stayed put and drafted Hines Ward!
Quote:
Reese and Coughlin were part of a FO that won two SBs here, and then they fell off. Both earned their dismissals, and neither one left with their hands clean.
That is why I still believe when they let Coughlin go, they had to get rid of Reese too. Keeping Reese on for two more years is why we are where we are today.
Absolutely, keeping the GM in circumstances like that is a mistake, the Mets did the same thing with Steve Philips, clean house, move on.
And yet he was still not as awful as Hosley.
I know, just bustin your balls. Nothing against Sintim as he was just another example of Reese drafting based on physical attributes.
Quote:
In comment 14572423 jcn56 said:
Quote:
Reese and Coughlin were part of a FO that won two SBs here, and then they fell off. Both earned their dismissals, and neither one left with their hands clean.
That is why I still believe when they let Coughlin go, they had to get rid of Reese too. Keeping Reese on for two more years is why we are where we are today.
Absolutely, keeping the GM in circumstances like that is a mistake, the Mets did the same thing with Steve Philips, clean house, move on.
gmen, which was compounded even more because they only got rid of Coughlin and kept EVERYONE else. I mean, even promoting McAdoo to HC, they essentially kept the entire organization intact sans Tom.
Quote:
Reese and Coughlin were part of a FO that won two SBs here, and then they fell off. Both earned their dismissals, and neither one left with their hands clean.
That is why I still believe when they let Coughlin go, they had to get rid of Reese too. Keeping Reese on for two more years is why we are where we are today.
At the time I thought it was an OK move - some of it took it as a reflection of blame, that Coughlin was more accountable than Reese. I thought it's harder to be a HC and be effective for over a decade than for a GM, and Reese was younger, so I was OK with giving him some more time.
That turned out to be wrong - in hindsight, they absolutely should have gone together.
I'm afraid that the Giants compounded that mistake by keeping most of their FO intact and adding Gettleman. I don't think Gettleman is a bad GM by any stretch, but I think the organization needed a reboot and a new way of thinking in a really bad way, and Gettleman prevented that to some extent.
Quote:
Remember when he actually traded up to pick Brian Alford in the third round? He of the two career NFL receptions?
Haha, sure do, because he could have just stayed put and drafted Hines Ward!
The Brian Alford pick was actually Wellington Mara's fault, believe it or not. So the story goes, the Giants identified WR as an area of need. There started to be a run on WRs getting drafted and Mara went up to Accorsi as he watched the draft and said "we are going to be left with dog food". So Accorsi got on the phone and traded up to get Alford.
I remember the Wilson pick. I was very happy when Cordy Glenn fell to the Giants but I was very shocked they went with Wilson. I really liked the Brandon Mosley pick. I thought that he would at least develop into a solid starting guard with the chance to be a very good RT.
LOL, does Reese get credit for being the guy who runs the draft for Accorsi in prior years?
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
I remember the Wilson pick. I was very happy when Cordy Glenn fell to the Giants but I was very shocked they went with Wilson. I really liked the Brandon Mosley pick. I thought that he would at least develop into a solid starting guard with the chance to be a very good RT.
I also think that football changed during the course of the Reese/Coughlin era and it caused this to no longer be effective. The cap and the CBA shortened practices put a heightened focus on players being able to contribute quicker, and picking raw players with lower floors and higher ceilings that needed more time to develop was no longer an effective strategy.
Quote:
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
Really? How is he wrong?
Quote:
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
MOST rookie running backs cannot handle NFL pass blocking. Reading the blitzes of NFL schemes after being used to college is one thing, having them be NFL caliber rushers quite another.
Giants were handling Wilson properly. Just really bad luck on that one.
The crying on the sideline wasn't optimal, either.
Quote:
In comment 14572394 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
IMO you are wrong in your assessment of David Wilson. Very wrong.
Really? How is he wrong?
504 career rushing yards / 4.4 Yards per Carry
1,755 career return yards / 26.6 Yards per Return
An explosive stud running back who could run over and/or run by defenders.
Another thing that I and others have to remember is that Wilson had his one and only career game against literally the worst defense of all time. Wasn't it Spags Saints?
Apparently he should have been a finished product his rookie year. I really don’t understand the hate. That pick could have led to a more forward thinking rushing attack. Instead we had RBs running like they were stuck in mud for the next 6 years. I guess that was a better option.
I’d like to think that Wilson would/could have been the first step into having a more modern offense, we’ll never know. But if you are so sure he would have been terrible then alrighty, you win.
Exactly. Most importantly he was never going to be able to execute the protection schemes that would have allowed him to be a regular contributor. Great pick in round 3 or 4.
He absolutely didn’t suck. If you want to say we should have drafted a Tackle or Guard at that pick that is 100% fine. He didn’t suck as a player he played really well when he did see the field his rookie season and his second season he played 2 games behind the worst line we have had even in the string of bad lines we have recently had and got hurt and that was the end of his career.
Quote:
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
Exactly. Most importantly he was never going to be able to execute the protection schemes that would have allowed him to be a regular contributor. Great pick in round 3 or 4.
Coughlin definitely had a say in that pick so the whole argument is dogshit. Along with most RBs need training on pass blocking in the NFL as rookies.
I thought Ross was the big culprit and he gradually greatly influenced Reese over time but TC may not have been on board with replacing those linemen, particularly his son in law. One area Bill Belichick stands far about is his ability to move on from players even those he helped him achieve great success.
His time had passed but to leave Reese/Ross was to stay continued the misery.
In 21 game she had 1 good game.. everyone remembers that.. how many remember the negatives that coaches care about Pass protection? Ball protection? Overall he had 504 yards in 21 games 42 receiving yards in 15 targets.. and in 121 touches he had 3 fumbles.. Good coaches don't play players like that..
1st round RBs are expected to produce right off the bat.. he couldn't even if he played up to his potential he wasn't worthy of a first round pick..
Quote:
set a record for most all purpose yards in a game versus the Saints in 2012?
In 21 game she had 1 good game.. everyone remembers that.. how many remember the negatives that coaches care about Pass protection? Ball protection? Overall he had 504 yards in 21 games 42 receiving yards in 15 targets.. and in 121 touches he had 3 fumbles.. Good coaches don't play players like that..
1st round RBs are expected to produce right off the bat.. he couldn't even if he played up to his potential he wasn't worthy of a first round pick..
It was supposed to the
games he*
not game she..
This was the bigger problem. OL was a definite need and they opted for the "shiny new toy" over a higher-rated player. Glenn would gave started at RT right away and eventually moved to LT when Beatty got hurt.
Rounds 3 through 7 weren't good, but you don't often snag big players there.
It's a bad draft, don't get me wrong. But I'm not nauseated by it.
Also adjust for picking 32nd overall.
They probably thought they were about to be able to draft Doug Martin, but then the Bucs traded up to get him one pick before the Giants.
Terrible pick then terrible pick now.
but on the bright side, Wilson could do 25 consecutive back flips. That could have been some good half time entertainment.
For the posters who imagine Wilson was picked only because Reese leaked his desire for Martin, WRONG.
Right here on BBI during the 2012 first round, a trusted person emailed Eric From BBI (this site's owner) a note saying that Wilson would be the Giants pick and not Martin.
This person asked Eric not to post that fact until after the draft. Think I'm full of it? Email Eric and ask him for yourself.
Seriously folks, have a great Giant day!
This!
alot of people seem to think he was awesome, idk, he was an ok kick off returner and change of pace back imo
Quote:
was not a good pick. I am not talking about injury but, he was a guy who Coughlin was not going to start because he can't block (so pass pro would always be an issue), he fumbles and was a bit of Jack of all trades master of none. He was not physical. He wasn't overly instinctive and he wasn't the most natural pass catcher. We reached for him there.
This!
alot of people seem to think he was awesome, idk, he was an ok kick off returner and change of pace back imo
Just "an OK" kick off returner???
Uhh, no.
Yeah, and he was also going to be an Olympic Triple Jumper. In his dreams, maybe.
For the posters who imagine Wilson was picked only because Reese leaked his desire for Martin, WRONG.
Right here on BBI during the 2012 first round, a trusted person emailed Eric From BBI (this site's owner) a note saying that Wilson would be the Giants pick and not Martin.
This person asked Eric not to post that fact until after the draft. Think I'm full of it? Email Eric and ask him for yourself.
Seriously folks, have a great Giant day!
I hope that trusted person is on the unemployment line with Reese and Mcadoo.
I hope that trusted person is on the unemployment line with Reese and Mcadoo.
WTH? Tipping off Eric is a patriotic thing to do. Coach, you are a weird BBI poster.
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Having Eli and Coughlin probably contributed to that decision. After 2011 miracle, another super bowl seemed possible even if you were a 9 win team
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Kenny Phillips, Steve Smith, Rich Seubert, hell, even Jonathan Goff. Remember him? Took over the MLB job in 2010, looked pretty good, never played again.
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Nicks, Cruz, KP, and SS were bad luck. The rest, not so much. Either bad players or had major injury issues in college (hence why they were picked where they were).
The Giants kept Mosely and cut McCants. McCants caught on elsewhere and turned out to be a competent NFL lineman. Mosely didn't develop. The choice of which guy to keep and which guy to let go is on the coach.
Quote:
Injuries
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Nicks, Cruz, KP, and SS were bad luck. The rest, not so much. Either bad players or had major injury issues in college (hence why they were picked where they were).
The fact that you lumped Tuck is just brilliant. The Giants don't win two SBs without him.
Quote:
In comment 14573142 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Injuries
Nicks, Cruz, Snee, Bass, Trrrell Thomas, David Wilson and Tuck all going down with career ending injuries or injuries that left them s shell of their former selves. All in 1-2 year period. And other keys guys, like Osi and Diego, just got old
Nicks, Cruz, KP, and SS were bad luck. The rest, not so much. Either bad players or had major injury issues in college (hence why they were picked where they were).
The fact that you lumped Tuck is just brilliant. The Giants don't win two SBs without him.
That’s the point. Tuck was arguably the best player on the field in 2011 playoff run and then the shoulder injury wore him down. He was never the same player afterwards.
But Giants kept trying to win one more with that group and it just wasn’t happening because of injuries and aging
I think it was a really understandable mistake. But a mistake nonetheless
That’s the point. Tuck was arguably the best player on the field in 2011 playoff run and then the shoulder injury wore him down. He was never the same player afterwards.
But Giants kept trying to win one more with that group and it just wasn’t happening because of injuries and aging
I think it was a really understandable mistake. But a mistake nonetheless
Wasn't Tuck's serious injury due to a Dallas Oline guy that leg whipped him to stop a sack or am I mixed up with another Giant?
the only difference is that Eli Manning has morphed from Phil Simms into Dave Brown
I still think we are digging out of that mess...