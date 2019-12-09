Play selection in Dallas for our QB

I disagree. AND I felt like the play caling wasn't as horrendous as it sounded. It could have feautured more running from Barkley and MAYBE few Eli roll outs but if you rewatch the game and mute out Buck and Aikman, the offense looks pretty good. More often we were able to move the ball well. I hate to say it but the referees did us a horrible diservice all day. I dont think them calling a good game would have saved us from our defense but they missed at least 3 personal fouls and multiple PI calls. felt almost like they had an agenda on the intentional grounding call.
1) This narrative that Eli can't bootleg is silly. He did exactly that to his LEFT on the Engram TD. Shurmur calls those to have less blockers and more routes. Having someone that bootlegs faster only cuts the field faster.
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
Sometimes life is simpler that people make it out to be...
1) This narrative that Eli can't bootleg is silly. He did exactly that to his LEFT on the Engram TD. Shurmur calls those to have less blockers and more routes. Having someone that bootlegs faster only cuts the field faster.
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
I'm an Eli fan and I think #3 is spot on with both those roll outs. He rolled to his left for the lone touchdown pass with ease.
And I felt like, despite the two horrendous rollouts, this game was the most mobile I've seen Eli in years. There was a 8 or 9 yard scramble when no one was open, there was the in the grasp pass play to Latimer I believe and one other instance.
I think he is doing it because he cant adjust his O to the players strength, hes making Eli fit in to his O instead of making the O fit the talent. Its OK if you use those plays now and again but doing things that players dont do well too often is bad coaching.
Rollout passing game for an immobile QB is good up until the red zone. Once you get in the red zone the space is too tight and a slow QB will get gobbled up just as Eli did. He doesnt have the speed and athleticism to beat anyone and players are too fast. When you are at midfield there is a lot more ground to cover and you can gain a few yards with a QB run. You may as well do a QB sneak up the gut.
I think he is doing it because he cant adjust his O to the players strength, hes making Eli fit in to his O instead of making the O fit the talent. Its OK if you use those plays now and again but doing things that players dont do well too often is bad coaching.
Rollout passing game for an immobile QB is good up until the red zone. Once you get in the red zone the space is too tight and a slow QB will get gobbled up just as Eli did. He doesnt have the speed and athleticism to beat anyone and players are too fast. When you are at midfield there is a lot more ground to cover and you can gain a few yards with a QB run. You may as well do a QB sneak up the gut.
A couple of good points. The first one is scary though. He can't adjust to his players strengths...ugh. And really just some of the plays seemed to be 'over schemed' if thats possible.
RE: Dave.....People got killed for saying it here, but before the season,
I just don't think he could add a whole lot right now. And if you bring up his mobility, I say, be careful, he's fumbled the ball a few times now and as tall as he is he isn't built like Prescott. To me he seems like he's a few good scrambles away from the IR. I don't think setting a specific time frame for Jones to start right now benefits anyone. Let Eli struggle OR the offense get bogged down. If you watch that game we were moving the ball well on a majority of our drives.
in todays NFL there aren't that many people that can make it work. Shurmur has a great offensive system as has been proven, it just that Eli doesn't fit. Eli is a downfield pocket passer, how many teams are doing anything like that anymore. Brees and Brady destroy you in the underneath game, it isn't Eli's strength. If you want to have a downfield aerial attack being mobile is a pretty key component these days to run bootlegs, or buy time.
in todays NFL there aren't that many people that can make it work. Shurmur has a great offensive system as has been proven, it just that Eli doesn't fit. Eli is a downfield pocket passer, how many teams are doing anything like that anymore. Brees and Brady destroy you in the underneath game, it isn't Eli's strength. If you want to have a downfield aerial attack being mobile is a pretty key component these days to run bootlegs, or buy time.
Diggs, Thielen, and Rudolph made plenty of plays downfield. Shurmur has plenty of it in his playbook.
I'm not giving Shurmur a pass for DAL, but Eli has to make that decision more often. There were plenty of plays I saw that could have been diagnosed presnap (I didn't see much DAL disguise). Eli's just giving up on those lower percentage routes too early for the higher percentages ones.
I think he is doing it because he cant adjust his O to the players strength, hes making Eli fit in to his O instead of making the O fit the talent. Its OK if you use those plays now and again but doing things that players dont do well too often is bad coaching.
Rollout passing game for an immobile QB is good up until the red zone. Once you get in the red zone the space is too tight and a slow QB will get gobbled up just as Eli did. He doesnt have the speed and athleticism to beat anyone and players are too fast. When you are at midfield there is a lot more ground to cover and you can gain a few yards with a QB run. You may as well do a QB sneak up the gut.
I disagree that he can't adjust the O to his players. He used a lot of rollouts in MN and here last year because both OLs were awful and one of the best ways to mitigate that is to keep the pocket moving. Maybe he doesn't have full confidence in the OL yet? Rollouts are also a good misdirection play, which could take advantage of an aggressive D pursuing an elite RB. Give the Dallas D some credit for maintaining their lanes/responsibilities.
It's also easy to blame the coach/play call instead of the legendary player who failed to execute. Eli hesitated on the throw to Shepard and instead tucked in and tried to run, which wasn't the primary design of the play.
has nothing to do with the topic but just came to mind with the
And I liked the rollouts last year, it was effective in mixing things up against a pass rush and getting Eli away from a horrible oline.
This year, not so much. Shurmor is a chicken head systems coach.
Yet on that play, Shepard was open for the touchdown only Eli hesitated and didn't throw the ball. And it allowed the Dallas defense to close in and ultimately run through/over his target. Eli takes a few blows (one to the head since he is outside the pocket and presume a runner I guess) and fumbles it away.
Not sure the play call was all that bad but in viewing the execution it was still an example of what not to do.
The idea that Shurmur is willing to intentionally lose games in order to call plays that embarrass his QB is just absurd. And you should be ashamed to call yourselves Giants fans. I get wanting to see DJ play, but the lengths some of you go to shit on the only QB in franchise history to win 2 SB's is despicable.
And I liked the rollouts last year, it was effective in mixing things up against a pass rush and getting Eli away from a horrible oline.
This year, not so much. Shurmor is a chicken head systems coach.
Yet on that play, Shepard was open for the touchdown only Eli hesitated and didn't throw the ball. And it allowed the Dallas defense to close in and ultimately run through/over his target. Eli takes a few blows (one to the head since he is outside the pocket and presume a runner I guess) and fumbles it away.
Not sure the play call was all that bad but in viewing the execution it was still an example of what not to do.
Not sure how you can tell what he's thinking from that gif, but that would be a missed chance to take a swipe at Eli I guess.....
This....plus Shurmur was wearing something different Sunday, half the offensive line is standing behind him and was SS in on the play you are talking about....SS:"How is Eli gonna make that throw to me if I'm on the sideline....guys lets take a vote!"
RE: Giants seemed convince the bootlegs would work
Maybe catch Dallas by surprise. But their D read them well.
The first one I’ll give them because you have to go with what you practiced
But the second one was just a bad call
They had a few plays off Barkley action early and then after that Dallas was all over everything, The Giants seemed intent on establishing their counterpunch to Barkley, but it looks like they needed to establish Barkley first, in heavier doses instead of sprinkling him in.
I know they don’t want to misuse him and need to keep him healthy but in hindsight this looked like a game where it really would have been better to just load up really pound them with Barkley and try to impose him, then sprinkle in the counterpunches.
1) This narrative that Eli can't bootleg is silly. He did exactly that to his LEFT on the Engram TD. Shurmur calls those to have less blockers and more routes. Having someone that bootlegs faster only cuts the field faster.
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
Go back and look at game pass you will see that that bootleg right only works about 5% of the time going back 4 years and 3 coaches .... it seems to work for other teams but very rarely do they get more than a few yards on it or it’s usually thrown at the receivers feet because it’s not there .... I for one would be happy if they tried something different for us the play is a loser
I don't understand trying to attack the edges
with the team speed Dallas has on defense .
At least throw back the other way on occasion they
pursue quickly use it against them . Its too bad
Dickerson is hurt I would have used him and Ellison .
Obviously used Barkley more down one TD and abandon
the run . Comical short yardage plays you need a yard
or two and give it to the FB ????? Or again the roll
out Dallas knew it was coming nothing Shurmur called
fooled them at all .
RE: I'm not the biggest Eli Supporter, but this logic isn't sound
1) This narrative that Eli can't bootleg is silly. He did exactly that to his LEFT on the Engram TD. Shurmur calls those to have less blockers and more routes. Having someone that bootlegs faster only cuts the field faster.
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
What;s silly is going away from the team strength of running Barkley when he was successful. What's silly is going away from Eli's strength as a pocket passer in crucial downs.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
you are assuming its his call
(ducks)
kidding aside, this was brought up in another thread yesterday, apparently this theory is making its way around sports talk. Seems really silly to me.
The first one I’ll give them because you have to go with what you practiced
But the second one was just a bad call
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
Ask yourself two questions:
1. What does Pat Shurmur gain by losing games?
2. How do you best learn to dismiss "feelings" you have that are alogical.
I don't think PS is tanking games, but I'm also not convinced, when it comes to Eli, he doesn't have pressure from above.
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
I'm an Eli fan and I think #3 is spot on with both those roll outs. He rolled to his left for the lone touchdown pass with ease.
And I felt like, despite the two horrendous rollouts, this game was the most mobile I've seen Eli in years. There was a 8 or 9 yard scramble when no one was open, there was the in the grasp pass play to Latimer I believe and one other instance.
Is that the theme of your OP?
Ask yourself two questions:
1. What does Pat Shurmur gain by losing games?
2. How do you best learn to dismiss "feelings" you have that are alogical.
👏
Rollout passing game for an immobile QB is good up until the red zone. Once you get in the red zone the space is too tight and a slow QB will get gobbled up just as Eli did. He doesnt have the speed and athleticism to beat anyone and players are too fast. When you are at midfield there is a lot more ground to cover and you can gain a few yards with a QB run. You may as well do a QB sneak up the gut.
Lots of debates could have been avoided.
Rollout passing game for an immobile QB is good up until the red zone. Once you get in the red zone the space is too tight and a slow QB will get gobbled up just as Eli did. He doesnt have the speed and athleticism to beat anyone and players are too fast. When you are at midfield there is a lot more ground to cover and you can gain a few yards with a QB run. You may as well do a QB sneak up the gut.
A couple of good points. The first one is scary though. He can't adjust to his players strengths...ugh. And really just some of the plays seemed to be 'over schemed' if thats possible.
Sure, but I think the biggest indictment of a HC is that he's so inflexible to his scheme, that he can't game plan to
a) what his players do well or
b) what the opposing side does poorly
McAdoo scored 100% on both a&b
Absolutely. They did it a lot last year because the line was so porous.
I would say a large percentage on downfield plays in the NFL these days take place on broken plays where the QB escapes the pocket and throws down field on the run.
Eli is never going to be that guy and winning consistently and in big games with guys like Eli, Ben, and Rivers who all have similar strengths (maybe due to age) is getting harder and harder to do.
Baltimore wasn't afraid to bail on him as soon as they could for a mobile guy.
This year, not so much. Shurmor is a chicken head systems coach.
Baltimore wasn't afraid to bail on him as soon as they could for a mobile guy.
Is Flacco older than Dalton?
Quote:
"those kind of QBs" would be Flacco.
Baltimore wasn't afraid to bail on him as soon as they could for a mobile guy.
Is Flacco older than Dalton?
Yup - by 3 years.
Dalton is a similar guy though.
Diggs, Thielen, and Rudolph made plenty of plays downfield. Shurmur has plenty of it in his playbook.
I'm not giving Shurmur a pass for DAL, but Eli has to make that decision more often. There were plenty of plays I saw that could have been diagnosed presnap (I didn't see much DAL disguise). Eli's just giving up on those lower percentage routes too early for the higher percentages ones.
Rollout passing game for an immobile QB is good up until the red zone. Once you get in the red zone the space is too tight and a slow QB will get gobbled up just as Eli did. He doesnt have the speed and athleticism to beat anyone and players are too fast. When you are at midfield there is a lot more ground to cover and you can gain a few yards with a QB run. You may as well do a QB sneak up the gut.
I disagree that he can't adjust the O to his players. He used a lot of rollouts in MN and here last year because both OLs were awful and one of the best ways to mitigate that is to keep the pocket moving. Maybe he doesn't have full confidence in the OL yet? Rollouts are also a good misdirection play, which could take advantage of an aggressive D pursuing an elite RB. Give the Dallas D some credit for maintaining their lanes/responsibilities.
It's also easy to blame the coach/play call instead of the legendary player who failed to execute. Eli hesitated on the throw to Shepard and instead tucked in and tried to run, which wasn't the primary design of the play.
8 for 10 98yds 1 TD
thats some efficient QBing right there!
This year, not so much. Shurmor is a chicken head systems coach.
Yet on that play, Shepard was open for the touchdown only Eli hesitated and didn't throw the ball. And it allowed the Dallas defense to close in and ultimately run through/over his target. Eli takes a few blows (one to the head since he is outside the pocket and presume a runner I guess) and fumbles it away.
Not sure the play call was all that bad but in viewing the execution it was still an example of what not to do.
groundhog day statement...
Quote:
And I liked the rollouts last year, it was effective in mixing things up against a pass rush and getting Eli away from a horrible oline.
This year, not so much. Shurmor is a chicken head systems coach.
Yet on that play, Shepard was open for the touchdown only Eli hesitated and didn't throw the ball. And it allowed the Dallas defense to close in and ultimately run through/over his target. Eli takes a few blows (one to the head since he is outside the pocket and presume a runner I guess) and fumbles it away.
Not sure the play call was all that bad but in viewing the execution it was still an example of what not to do.
groundhog day statement...
I wonder, if you had an anonymous poll of the NYG locker room, how many of those guys still think that Eli can lead them to victory. Today - right now.
Not sure how you can tell what he's thinking from that gif, but that would be a missed chance to take a swipe at Eli I guess.....
Not sure how you can tell what he's thinking from that gif, but that would be a missed chance to take a swipe at Eli I guess.....
This....plus Shurmur was wearing something different Sunday, half the offensive line is standing behind him and was SS in on the play you are talking about....SS:"How is Eli gonna make that throw to me if I'm on the sideline....guys lets take a vote!"
The first one I’ll give them because you have to go with what you practiced
But the second one was just a bad call
They had a few plays off Barkley action early and then after that Dallas was all over everything, The Giants seemed intent on establishing their counterpunch to Barkley, but it looks like they needed to establish Barkley first, in heavier doses instead of sprinkling him in.
I know they don’t want to misuse him and need to keep him healthy but in hindsight this looked like a game where it really would have been better to just load up really pound them with Barkley and try to impose him, then sprinkle in the counterpunches.
I wonder, if you had an anonymous poll of the NYG locker room, how many of those guys still think that Eli can lead them to victory. Today - right now.
I think there’s a lot to this hypothetical. I think the fractured locker room and why many of those guys have been shipped out has to do with this.
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
Go back and look at game pass you will see that that bootleg right only works about 5% of the time going back 4 years and 3 coaches .... it seems to work for other teams but very rarely do they get more than a few yards on it or it’s usually thrown at the receivers feet because it’s not there .... I for one would be happy if they tried something different for us the play is a loser
with the team speed Dallas has on defense .
At least throw back the other way on occasion they
pursue quickly use it against them . Its too bad
Dickerson is hurt I would have used him and Ellison .
Obviously used Barkley more down one TD and abandon
the run . Comical short yardage plays you need a yard
or two and give it to the FB ????? Or again the roll
out Dallas knew it was coming nothing Shurmur called
fooled them at all .
2) Shurmur wants to win, period. There is no Machiavellian grand strategy here.
3) If there's any criticism on these rollouts it's that the QB's decision making was too late and couldn't find the open guy.
What;s silly is going away from the team strength of running Barkley when he was successful. What's silly is going away from Eli's strength as a pocket passer in crucial downs.
You don't have to be a body language expert to see SS walked off in expected disappointment.
https://www.bigblueview.com/2018/10/23/18012842/giants-coach-pat-shurmur-had-some-explaining-to-do-after-loss-to-falcons
original!!