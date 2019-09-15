New York Giants - Buffalo Bills Game Discussion Thread

He drops back 15 yards from the line of scrimmage completes a 5 yard pass to the checkdown. 2 yard loss or maybe a 1 yard gain. The Giants need to subtract these plays fron thr playbook immediately. RUN almosT ANYTHING ELSE. something different.
It also kills me that whenever there is any pressure at all on Eli, his one and only move is to run backwards. This guy goes backwards MORE than ANY other QB in thr NFL. Ive never seen anything like it. It just astounds me.
Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this
shows just how mismanaged this team is. Microcosm for how this whole team is managed. No realistic self assessment acting like Eli’s chance to “win us the game” is more important than seeing what the kid has. It’s the perfect situation to put Jones in with the game essentially lost already. This team is going no where and they keep acting like they aren’t as bad as they are
We might not be the worst team in the league but we are probably second in that regard. I would say it's disappointing but I honestly expected us to play this badly especially when you have incompetent ownership and people who cannot manage a Football team at this level. Changes are needed all over this franchise.
RE: Glad to see that the fans critiquing other fans
We might not be the worst team in the league but we are probably second in that regard. I would say it's disappointing but I honestly expected us to play this badly especially when you have incompetent ownership and people who cannot manage a Football team at this level. Changes are needed all over this franchise.
They changed everything LAST YEAR.
RE: RE: RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this
I agree.
RE: RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this
It's not Shurmur it is Mara. Mara is forcing him to start Eli and putting a garbage product on the field every week. And when we continue to lose in embarassing fashion Mara will eventually fire Shurmur to take the heat off of himself, just like he did with Mac. It's disgusting.
Should have been a qb competition from day 1 and Jones would have a rapport with his OL and receivers already. Now he is starting from scratch, if he starts at all.
Every beat writer that told you Eli looks 'better than last year' in August is a lying hack and shill for the organization.
Fowler, into double coverage.
Thats being generous. He is a botto 5 QB in the league now if anyone is being objective
Not from me. I am and always will be an Eli fan boy. Best Giants QB of my lifetime.
But it's time for Jones.
We can go see Daniel Jones and sit at the 50 yard-line for $3.
Because he knows he can and will get to keep playing, lol
just makes no sense at all.
A year or two? Unless these D players somehow develop, it's looking like a long rebuild
Quote:
was pointless and desperate. Who was he throwing to?
Fowler, into double coverage.
It actually was better than a punt.
Its a team game braniack
He is also one of five ever Superbowl MVP's
You’d leave too if you have to watch this team stink up the joint.
Quote:
Fans...
You’d leave too if you have to watch this team stink up the joint.
Silver lining, baby
Quote:
Double coverage and a safety over top
was pointless and desperate. Who was he throwing to?
This is still just the beginning of year two of the rebuild, if it's still like this next season, they're going to reset again.
Quote:
Pretty lame.
There are only 5 SuperBowl MVPs? I could have swore they did that every year.
Quote:
Pretty lame.
5 ever SB MVPs?
And what's this teams record since his last SB mvp?
What is the point
They only like to talk when they can take credit for something or blame the previous GM.
Quote:
It's not to hard to have respect for an all time great Giant.
What is the point
Quote:
how long can the blame fall on the previous regime.
This is still just the beginning of year two of the rebuild, if it's still like this next season, they're going to reset again.
Who told you this? How long is the rebuild?
They changed everything LAST YEAR.
Quote:
In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:
Quote:
I agree.
Quote:
Ogletree, Peppers, Jenkins, Golden, and Bethea aren't veteran talent?
Quote:
In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Ogletree, Peppers, Jenkins, Golden, and Bethea aren't veteran talent?
You would call them talented?
Quote:
In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:
Quote:
Ogletree, Peppers, Jenkins, Golden, and Bethea aren't veteran talent?
Veterans, yes. Talent, meh....
