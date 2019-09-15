Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Buffalo Bills Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/15/2019 12:45 pm
...
not gonna blame  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/15/2019 4:05 pm : link
Eli for that pick. Great catch...Eli just desperate for something.
RE: That  
AcidTest : 9/15/2019 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14577451 AcidTest said:
Quote:
was pointless and desperate. Who was he throwing to?


Fowler, into double coverage.
why  
BigBlueJ : 9/15/2019 4:05 pm : link
did he throw the ball to 3 defenders
RE: Eli is just not a very good QB anymore.  
Giantfan21 : 9/15/2019 4:05 pm : link
In comment 14577439 bigbluescot said:
Quote:
.


Thats being generous. He is a botto 5 QB in the league now if anyone is being objective
Jones  
darren in pdx : 9/15/2019 4:05 pm : link
needs to start next week. This team is still another year or two away.
Jesus  
GoDeep13 : 9/15/2019 4:06 pm : link
You f your gonna take a deep shot atleast GO FOR THE ONE ON FUCKING ONE!!!!!
Trying to find a plus to this  
Bramton1 : 9/15/2019 4:06 pm : link
Eli still has some power on his throws.
For those  
Nine-Tails : 9/15/2019 4:06 pm : link
Who we’re salivating about Eli going 20-27, he’s 2 for his last 9
RE: time for Eli to pad his stats as usual at the end of these games and  
Johnny5 : 9/15/2019 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14577430 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
then his fanboys will use those stats as evidence he is not a big part of the problem here

Not from me. I am and always will be an Eli fan boy. Best Giants QB of my lifetime.

But it's time for Jones.
Headed up to Tampa on Sunday.  
RDJR : 9/15/2019 4:06 pm : link
It would be nice to see Daniel Jones start his first game. However, I have no doubt that Eli will still be the starting QB.
Looking at that  
darren in pdx : 9/15/2019 4:07 pm : link
schedule I see 0 - 8.
Why they  
igotyourbackman : 9/15/2019 4:07 pm : link
Don’t throw a simple shirt pass to Barkley and let him gain 20 I don’t know - bills were playing prevent
You know what kills me about Eli?  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/15/2019 4:07 pm : link
He drops back 15 yards from the line of scrimmage completes a 5 yard pass to the checkdown. 2 yard loss or maybe a 1 yard gain. The Giants need to subtract these plays fron thr playbook immediately. RUN almosT ANYTHING ELSE. something different.

It also kills me that whenever there is any pressure at all on Eli, his one and only move is to run backwards. This guy goes backwards MORE than ANY other QB in thr NFL. Ive never seen anything like it. It just astounds me.
Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this  
Blue21 : 9/15/2019 4:07 pm : link
D playing like it is. Teams start rookies all the time. No reason they should look this bad. They need to be coached up.
Mark December 15th on your calendars  
PhilSimms15 : 9/15/2019 4:07 pm : link
Might be for the first pick in the draft.
We can go 0-2  
Rflairr : 9/15/2019 4:07 pm : link
And score 10 and 14 points with Danny Jones
RE: Mark December 15th on your calendars  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/15/2019 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14577483 PhilSimms15 said:
Quote:
Might be for the first pick in the draft.


We can go see Daniel Jones and sit at the 50 yard-line for $3.
RE: why  
Nine-Tails : 9/15/2019 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14577462 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
did he throw the ball to 3 defenders


Because he knows he can and will get to keep playing, lol
this is just so pointless  
markky : 9/15/2019 4:08 pm : link
we're in a total rebuild, were a bottom 3 team and we're paying and playing a QB a premium salary who will be gone next year.

just makes no sense at all.
RE: Jones  
family progtitioner : 9/15/2019 4:08 pm : link
In comment 14577465 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
needs to start next week. This team is still another year or two away.


A year or two? Unless these D players somehow develop, it's looking like a long rebuild
At what point does coach and GM take ownership of this mess,  
GiantsUA : 9/15/2019 4:08 pm : link
how long can the blame fall on the previous regime.
Awful  
crick n NC : 9/15/2019 4:09 pm : link
Fans...
RE: RE: That  
Blue21 : 9/15/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14577461 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14577451 AcidTest said:


Quote:


was pointless and desperate. Who was he throwing to?



Fowler, into double coverage.


It actually was better than a punt.
RE: Pretty sure Eli is now under .500 as a Giants QB  
Bluesbreaker : 9/15/2019 4:09 pm : link
In comment 14577449 BlueHurricane said:
Quote:
Pretty lame.


Its a team game braniack
He is also one of five ever Superbowl MVP's
Everything  
igotyourbackman : 9/15/2019 4:09 pm : link
Is awesome!
RE: Awful  
Dutch77 : 9/15/2019 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14577500 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Fans...

You’d leave too if you have to watch this team stink up the joint.
RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this  
RDJR : 9/15/2019 4:10 pm : link
In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:
Quote:
D playing like it is. Teams start rookies all the time. No reason they should look this bad. They need to be coached up.


Carl is right, but he knows that the D has no veteran talent. Also, you can’t win scoring 10 and 14 meaningful points in the NFL. That’s not defense.
Eli is officially a negative and not a positive.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/15/2019 4:10 pm : link
.
Jones not being in on that last drive  
NoGainDayne : 9/15/2019 4:10 pm : link
shows just how mismanaged this team is. Microcosm for how this whole team is managed. No realistic self assessment acting like Eli’s chance to “win us the game” is more important than seeing what the kid has. It’s the perfect situation to put Jones in with the game essentially lost already. This team is going no where and they keep acting like they aren’t as bad as they are
RE: RE: Awful  
crick n NC : 9/15/2019 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14577506 Dutch77 said:
Quote:
In comment 14577500 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Fans...


You’d leave too if you have to watch this team stink up the joint.


On This Thread
The game may suck. The team may blow. But...  
Waldo Jeffers : 9/15/2019 4:11 pm : link
at least A T & T gives us more for our thing.

Silver lining, baby
Who  
charlito : 9/15/2019 4:11 pm : link
Do we get with the 1st pick next year?
RE: RE: That  
Prude : 9/15/2019 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14577461 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14577451 AcidTest said:


Quote:


Double coverage and a safety over top

was pointless and desperate. Who was he throwing to?



Fowler, into double coverage.
RE: At what point does coach and GM take ownership of this mess,  
darren in pdx : 9/15/2019 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14577496 GiantsUA said:
Quote:
how long can the blame fall on the previous regime.


This is still just the beginning of year two of the rebuild, if it's still like this next season, they're going to reset again.
RE: RE: Pretty sure Eli is now under .500 as a Giants QB  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/15/2019 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14577503 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
In comment 14577449 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


Pretty lame.



Its a team game braniack
He is also one of five ever Superbowl MVP's


There are only 5 SuperBowl MVPs? I could have swore they did that every year.
Glad to see that the fans critiquing other fans  
RDJR : 9/15/2019 4:12 pm : link
stuff has started. Always a BBI favorite after a loss.
RE: RE: Pretty sure Eli is now under .500 as a Giants QB  
Skully88 : 9/15/2019 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14577503 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
In comment 14577449 BlueHurricane said:


Quote:


Pretty lame.



Its a team game braniack
He is also one of five ever Superbowl MVP's


5 ever SB MVPs?

And what's this teams record since his last SB mvp?
Unacceptable.  
Affirmation : 9/15/2019 4:12 pm : link
We might not be the worst team in the league but we are probably second in that regard. I would say it's disappointing but I honestly expected us to play this badly especially when you have incompetent ownership and people who cannot manage a Football team at this level. Changes are needed all over this franchise.
Why is Eli  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/15/2019 4:13 pm : link
Still in?

What is the point
RE: At what point does coach and GM take ownership of this mess,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/15/2019 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14577496 GiantsUA said:
Quote:
how long can the blame fall on the previous regime.


They only like to talk when they can take credit for something or blame the previous GM.
RE: RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this  
darren in pdx : 9/15/2019 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14577507 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:


Quote:


D playing like it is. Teams start rookies all the time. No reason they should look this bad. They need to be coached up.



Carl is right, but he knows that the D has no veteran talent. Also, you can’t win scoring 10 and 14 meaningful points in the NFL. That’s not defense.


You also can't win by allowing 3 long TD drives in a row and then giving up a TD drive when you pull within one score in the NFL with plenty of time left. It's a team sport. Both sides are to blame. Stop picking one side or one player to blame. They all are.
RE: Glad to see that the fans critiquing other fans  
crick n NC : 9/15/2019 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14577529 RDJR said:
Quote:
stuff has started. Always a BBI favorite after a loss.


It's not to hard to have respect for an all time great Giant.
RE: Why is Eli  
UberAlias : 9/15/2019 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14577535 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Still in?

What is the point
Pad stats.
RE: RE: At what point does coach and GM take ownership of this mess,  
RDJR : 9/15/2019 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14577520 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
In comment 14577496 GiantsUA said:


Quote:


how long can the blame fall on the previous regime.



This is still just the beginning of year two of the rebuild, if it's still like this next season, they're going to reset again.


Who told you this? How long is the rebuild?
RE: Unacceptable.  
darren in pdx : 9/15/2019 4:13 pm : link
In comment 14577534 Affirmation said:
Quote:
We might not be the worst team in the league but we are probably second in that regard. I would say it's disappointing but I honestly expected us to play this badly especially when you have incompetent ownership and people who cannot manage a Football team at this level. Changes are needed all over this franchise.


They changed everything LAST YEAR.
RE: RE: RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this  
RDJR : 9/15/2019 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14577538 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
In comment 14577507 RDJR said:


Quote:


In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:


Quote:


D playing like it is. Teams start rookies all the time. No reason they should look this bad. They need to be coached up.



Carl is right, but he knows that the D has no veteran talent. Also, you can’t win scoring 10 and 14 meaningful points in the NFL. That’s not defense.



You also can't win by allowing 3 long TD drives in a row and then giving up a TD drive when you pull within one score in the NFL with plenty of time left. It's a team sport. Both sides are to blame. Stop picking one side or one player to blame. They all are.


I agree.
RE: RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this  
christian : 9/15/2019 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14577507 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:


Quote:


D playing like it is. Teams start rookies all the time. No reason they should look this bad. They need to be coached up.



Carl is right, but he knows that the D has no veteran talent. Also, you can’t win scoring 10 and 14 meaningful points in the NFL. That’s not defense.


Ogletree, Peppers, Jenkins, Golden, and Bethea aren't veteran talent?
RE: RE: RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/15/2019 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14577562 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14577507 RDJR said:


Quote:


In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:


Quote:


D playing like it is. Teams start rookies all the time. No reason they should look this bad. They need to be coached up.



Carl is right, but he knows that the D has no veteran talent. Also, you can’t win scoring 10 and 14 meaningful points in the NFL. That’s not defense.



Ogletree, Peppers, Jenkins, Golden, and Bethea aren't veteran talent?


You would call them talented?
RE: RE: RE: Banks telling it like it is. He says there is no excuse for this  
RDJR : 9/15/2019 4:19 pm : link
In comment 14577562 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14577507 RDJR said:


Quote:


In comment 14577482 Blue21 said:


Quote:


D playing like it is. Teams start rookies all the time. No reason they should look this bad. They need to be coached up.



Carl is right, but he knows that the D has no veteran talent. Also, you can’t win scoring 10 and 14 meaningful points in the NFL. That’s not defense.



Ogletree, Peppers, Jenkins, Golden, and Bethea aren't veteran talent?


Veterans, yes. Talent, meh....
RE: Jones should be in this game.  
Prude : 9/15/2019 4:20 pm : link
In comment 14577330 RDJR said:
Quote:
PS is foolish.


It's not Shurmur it is Mara. Mara is forcing him to start Eli and putting a garbage product on the field every week. And when we continue to lose in embarassing fashion Mara will eventually fire Shurmur to take the heat off of himself, just like he did with Mac. It's disgusting.

Should have been a qb competition from day 1 and Jones would have a rapport with his OL and receivers already. Now he is starting from scratch, if he starts at all.

Every beat writer that told you Eli looks 'better than last year' in August is a lying hack and shill for the organization.
