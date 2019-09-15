Why are people so up in arms on this board? GiantsFan84 : 9/15/2019 9:04 pm

This team stunk last year. STUNK. They started winning against teams that had given up or had their backup QBs in. And they "snuck up" and played teams tough that were good teams because they came out flat against the lowly Giants. You really bought that bullshit DG was saying in the off-season?



Anyone who really expected a good competitive team this year was delusional.



Did you guys expect all these rookies to come in and play like pro bowlers right away? I didn't.



This team has no difference maker at WR and an old now shitty QB. We have a decent offensive line with a STUD RB but a TE who can't block. And the defense is all kids or overpaid vets. And mediocre at best coaches (this was VERY clear last year).



It's why I want Shurmur fired after last year. You knew he was shitty. Seriously how many games did he fuck up last year? And by keeping him, you were delaying the next rebuild that will happen as the new coach will want to bring in his guys for his system. Because make no mistake he will be fired after next year or the year after.



But this season has gone exactly as expected. None of what is happening is news or unexpected. This is a year where the kids get experience and we move on from Eli. We then hopefully spend our FA money wisely and have another good draft and can start competing next year.

