1st sign that a QB change is coming soon:

From this morning's Shurmur conference call:
Dan Duggan
Shurmur said Eli’s been the starter to this point. He wouldn’t commit to anything beyond that. Said they’re looking at everything going forward.
That would seem to be a big red flare in the sky to me.
Coach Shurmur: Cody Latimer has a concussion. Sterling Shepard is improving from his concussion.
Pat Shurmur won't fully commit to Eli Manning as the starter. He says that "he's been our starter so far." They evaluate every position every week. When told that he's leaving Daniel Jones vs Eli open for debate, Shurmur says he "understands."
Now is the time.
I know, others scoffed at this but, playoff possible teams with QB issues- Jags, Steelers, Saints so far, could come a calling for a VET as insurance. We could get a loaf a bread and I would be happy.
Either way, the Giants need to play Jones NOW!
Pat Shurmur leaves door open to making a change at quarterback, but says that’s the case for all positions. Discussion will be had internally, but not ready to talk about any of the options publicly. #NYGiants
I mean, from the minute they turned the card in at the draft, they knew the situation. As did Eli. If it’s not imminent, it’s on deck.
#Giants coach Pat Shurmur leaves the door open...
#Giants #Shurmur - focus is on winning the next game while keeping long-term view in mind
On the flip-side, Jones is familiar with the 2nd string WRS.
Jason La Canfora
Giants are ever so gradually cracking the door to a potential QB change that seems frankly inevitable to most. Team admits that QB position should be under review like everything else
See, I don't agree with this. If they want Jones to be the starter, he needs to get his reps in with the first team during the week. By doing what you said, you are just setting him up for failure.
Quite possibly but, kind of a shitty thing for Jones. You go in if the 1st line struggles and you are behind and had less than the full work week with the starters.
Cut the cord PS.. It is fucking time..
Grandpa can't see or hear and shouldn't be driving anymore. The dog is lame, no more hunting trips. The bananas are ready for making bread not straight up eating any more...
It is Jones time!
Coach Shurmur: Cody Latimer has a concussion. Sterling Shepard is improving from his concussion.
If the NFL was serious about player safety, they would allow a coaches challenge on helmet to helmet. That was a serious hit/non-call.
It sucks to be ownership and GM right now.
One thing can change that entirely and flip it on its heels.
Daniel Jones wins in Tampa.
All of a sudden everything is pointing up.
It is happening, they just haven't told Eli yet.
until Shepard and Tate are playing. There's very little separation there for Eli to take advantage of, it's not going to be any different for Jones. Do they really want to put him into a situation like he was in at Duke???
On the flip-side, Jones is familiar with the 2nd string WRS.
That's so funny its sad
and if the Giants struggle after the 1Q or first half, Eli's getting the hook. That's what I'm reading here.
See, I don't agree with this. If they want Jones to be the starter, he needs to get his reps in with the first team during the week. By doing what you said, you are just setting him up for failure.
I agree 100%
either way he needs to start taking some of Eli's practice reps
Pat Shurmur said he does not want to be dishonest. He simply is not ready to say Eli Manning starts the next game.
#Shumur - DSlayton will practice this week...he is closer
I think thats a terrible idea, just start him
Get off the site Archie... Your sons have multiple SB victories and MVP;s, it is time.,..
Agree 100%. You don’t want to put that much pressure on a rookie. Without any help, it can just hurt him more. Last thing we need is for all the Giants rookies to suck ass..
He handled it horribly and didn't have a #6 draft pick on the bench to transition to... but in the end, he was right about the need for a change at QB.
Joey, there are a number of places now where Eli could end up. He had better understand his position here.
He is not better than many QB's in the league at this point, Teddy B included
Pat Shurmur said he does not want to be dishonest. He simply is not ready to say Eli Manning starts the next game.
This is the most telling. I think it's happening this week and it should.
what makes you think the Saints want Eli?
I'm excited about Slayton. He has produced all spring/summer when healthy
Is out for an extended period of time I call the Saints. Eli can play on that offense.
He is not better than many QB's in the league at this point, Teddy B included
I don't think Eli is good at all. He's better than Bridgewater.
Bridgewater plays with some of the best weapons in the game and a very good OL. Here are his numbers in 2 games with the Saints.
He's completing 58% of his passes for 283 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT and 1 fumble lost.
He's completing 58% of his passes for 283 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT and 1 fumble lost.
kind of late 30s eli numbers, no?
they are rolling with rudolph he had a good preseason and he is their heir apparent
Agree, no team with playoff dreams and an injured starter are looking at Eli and be like he could keep us in the hunt. First there was the colts, they locked up Brissett, then the jags and Minshew is playing great for sixth rd pick. The Steelers have Rudolph and the saints have teddy
THIS!
Shurmur knows that the only way he can justify a disastrous season is to put Jones in and say that any mistakes are the function of him being a rookie. I also think Shurmur is understandably frustrated that Eli can't run his offense, which needs a mobile QB. How much of his playbook can't be used because Eli is completely immobile?
Wow, only one TD and 8 yards behind, and with Ben out for the season, he might be done.
Eli starts the game, but Jones replaces him if Eli falters and the Giants get down by 14 points. If that doesn't happen, then Jones starts against the Redskins.
If the NFL was serious about player safety, they would allow a coaches challenge on helmet to helmet. That was a serious hit/non-call.
Excellent point. You basically nailed their hypocrisy
With Tampa, they have to game plan for 4 QBs. They never know which version of Winston they will get.
Eli starts the game, but Jones replaces him if Eli falters and the Giants get down by 14 points. If that doesn't happen, then Jones starts against the Redskins.
I just dont see the point, let the kid know hes starting and give him the week to prepare. Try to set him up with the best chance to succeed
Jones could be Joe Montana and it won't matter with these people running the team. Eli is shot and needs to be replaced immediately, but we shouldn't lose sight that his continued pathetic presence is a symptom of a much larger and deeper problem.
so they have to game plan for 2 QB’s
With Tampa, they have to game plan for 4 QBs. They never know which version of Winston they will get.
Wow this was a great post.
He's completing 58% of his passes for 283 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT and 1 fumble lost.
kind of late 30s eli numbers, no?
Sadly even Eli's numbers have been better
Jones could be Joe Montana and it won't matter with these people running the team. Eli is shot and needs to be replaced immediately, but we shouldn't lose sight that his continued pathetic presence is a symptom of a much larger and deeper problem.
facts
so they have to game plan for 2 QB’s
With Tampa, they have to game plan for 4 QBs. They never know which version of Winston they will get.
I think it comes down to if they can force turnovers. It’s given that Winston will move the ball. If we can’t get turnovers, he’ll light it up against us
Eli Manning is handling questions about his shaken job security like a pro but finally said ‘let’s stay away from the ifs...’ #giants
Jones could be Joe Montana and it won't matter with these people running the team. Eli is shot and needs to be replaced immediately, but we shouldn't lose sight that his continued pathetic presence is a symptom of a much larger and deeper problem.
That makes little sense. If jones is the goods doesn’t that show that DG did his job and shurmur can run an offense with another QB? If anything it shows that Mara didn’t do his by interfering.
Eli Manning: We have a stud running back in Saquon, so we know teams are going to try to stop the run...we have to throw the ball better than we have been, especially on third downs.
Eli said nothing changes for him. He’s getting ready to play this week.
While I believe that Jones should start, this is once again the wrong way to handle the situation. Make the decision, tell the players 1st, then tell the media.
This franchise is a joke from ownership down to the coach
as sad as it makes me to say it, ben has shown himself to be the better quarterback and a few more one-TD performances from eli won't change that. ben has more yards and TD passes than eli and he's done it in about 16 fewer games played.
Eli said his conversations with Shurmur since yesterday have been no different. He said it's not important to get clarity on his situation.
Eli Manning is handling questions about his shaken job security like a pro but finally said ‘let’s stay away from the ifs...’ #giants
Sadly when you have a great player at the end of his career it ends like this more times than not.
Eli after a few questions about the possibility of a change at quarterback:
“Let’s stay away from the ifs.”
Eli said nothing changes for him. He’s getting ready to play this week.
Why change a thing if you're Eli making a cool 1.5M weekly (in season)???
Eli Manning just finished his media session/inquisition. Said he’s preparing to play as usual. Hasn’t heard anything from Shurmur to suggest otherwise.
Sounded weary of the subject of his job security that his head coach decided to make public today.
Excellent point, and one that isn't often noted. Jones has the best chance to succeed while we are still relatively healthy, and the weather is still good.
Eli Manning says at this pt “nothing changes.” He says there haven’t been any conversations w/coaches + management about starting status. Says Giants “0-2 and looking for answers. I get it. When you draft a guy early and you’re not winning games, these were going to come up.”
Tough day for the 2004 quarterback class.
You don't think the move away from a QB who has been starting for this team since 2004 is a big deal?
HAHAHAAHA, can you imagine?
eli would be answering these type of questions whether shurmur said something or didnt say something
Shurmur is just really dreadful when dealing with the media.
Quite possibly. As I said, most of Shurmur's offense is predicated on having a mobile QB, which as we saw yesterday with Allen, is an enormous advantage in today's NFL.
I am hoping that the reason they kept Alex Tanney on the roster was in case they started off poorly and made the switch to Jones. Releasing Eli would allow him to try to find a starting job elsewhere while the Giants open up a lot of cap room to carry over into next year.
Shurmur is just really dreadful when dealing with the media.
what if shurmur is ready to make a change and is being met with resistance?
While I believe that Jones should start, this is once again the wrong way to handle the situation. Make the decision, tell the players 1st, then tell the media.
This franchise is a joke from ownership down to the coach
Maybe that is the point. It seems like pressure is coming from all sides on this issue, coaches, fans, media. You know John Mara doesn't want to do it after two weeks, but he really needs to listen to what literally everyone else is saying.
Why anybody gives a shit. We're going nowhere with our coaching staff.
You don't think the move away from a QB who has been starting for this team since 2004 is a big deal?
In and of itself it is but to what end? Will it make us a contender in the next 2 seasons? No, and that has nothing to do with Daniel Jones and everything to do with an inept coaching staff (again) that will not be replaced soon enough. Not to mention the likelihood of getting a good replacement.
Eli actually has value as a seasoned vet back up on this team. More value than he has as a starter.
Based on his play from Duke, he is not great at protecting himself. There is no reason to ship Eli off if we are paying him anyway, he might be needed later in the season.
Jones could be Joe Montana and it won't matter with these people running the team. Eli is shot and needs to be replaced immediately, but we shouldn't lose sight that his continued pathetic presence is a symptom of a much larger and deeper problem.
Agreed, if Jones turns out to be the player he was in preseason, it's going to mask a lot of organizational deficiencies and may save a lot of jobs and continue with the status quo.
In comment 14580336 Tim in VA said:
Why anybody gives a shit. We're going nowhere with our coaching staff.
You don't think the move away from a QB who has been starting for this team since 2004 is a big deal?
In and of itself it is but to what end? Will it make us a contender in the next 2 seasons? No, and that has nothing to do with Daniel Jones and everything to do with an inept coaching staff (again) that will not be replaced soon enough. Not to mention the likelihood of getting a good replacement.
funny people said the same thing after eli's first year
Eli is right behind Big Ben in all time yards and TD passes, yes I care!
Get off the site Archie... Your sons have multiple SB victories and MVP;s, it is time.,..
The Bucs defense looked great on Thursday in Carolina.
😂
Yeah, this was my initial reaction as well actually. This is Shurmur's way of putting pressure on Mara. But that's a dangerous game he's playing....Mara's not likely to appreciate Shurmur handling that kind of a dispute via the media.
Oh to be a fly on the wall in "Jints Central" today!
Shurmur is the coach, it is his decision who plays and who doesn't. John Mara can't stop him from doing it. The only thing Mara could do is fire him for defying his wishes or get rid of Jones to take the option away from him. So the only question is does Shurmur have the balls to do what needs to be done?
I truly believe Shurmur has his hands tied by ownership. It looks and sounds like he wants Jones on the field
Shurmur is the coach, it is his decision who plays and who doesn't. John Mara can't stop him from doing it. The only thing Mara could do is fire him for defying his wishes or get rid of Jones to take the option away from him. So the only question is does Shurmur have the balls to do what needs to be done?
you dont sctually believe this do you? you thibk shurmur can bench eli? he absolutely has to get the ok
Problem is this time the fans would be nearly 100% on Shurmur's side.
Coach Shurmur: Cody Latimer has a concussion. Sterling Shepard is improving from his concussion.
Eric, How close to all football players (except kickers) come to having at least one concussion per game?
One thing I will say, I’m tired of Eli being the person everyone is pointing at as the problem. He’s part of the problem? Ok. But the Giants are fucking pathetic and have been for many years now. Let the kid start and let everyone else start to be accountable for their part in making the Giants the 2nd worst team in the NFL.
you dont sctually believe this do you? you thibk shurmur can bench eli? he absolutely has to get the ok
He absolutely could go against Mara's wishes and dare him to do something about it
Eli is right behind Big Ben in all time yards and TD passes, yes I care!
as sad as it makes me to say it, ben has shown himself to be the better quarterback and a few more one-TD performances from eli won't change that. ben has more yards and TD passes than eli and he's done it in about 16 fewer games played.
Ben also has had a good OL, a good running game with Bell (and others), and Antonio Brown/Juju/others. His surrounding talent for the past 5 years has been much much better. Same goes for Rivers
All 3 are done now however, and you can probably put Brees on the list too
I have the feeling Shurmur is saying to himself "If I have to go out I'm at least going to go out with the guy who has some upside".
At this point if Eli and the lose again it's over for him. Maybe Eli finally had enough as well.
I truly believe Shurmur has his hands tied by ownership. It looks and sounds like he wants Jones on the field
Shurmur is the coach, it is his decision who plays and who doesn't. John Mara can't stop him from doing it. The only thing Mara could do is fire him for defying his wishes or get rid of Jones to take the option away from him. So the only question is does Shurmur have the balls to do what needs to be done?
The Giants drafted Jones at #6 and didn't extend Eli despite all the dead cap money from the Odell trade. Everyone knows which way the wind is blowing here. Mara and Gettleman likely wanted Eli to play as long as possible this season but they all knew he's not coming back in 2020. However, getting blown out by Dallas, on the road and a much better team is one thing. Losing by 2 TDs at home vs. a Bills team that went 6-10 last year shows that this team isn't doing anything and not playing Jones is just delaying the obvious.
The Giants have been extremely respectful to Eli. I'm sure somewhere in John Mara's mind he wanted to see the transition from Eli to the new QB much better than how Simms was shown the door during the Rangers Stanley Cup Parade, which Simms is still pissed about.
I don't mean to be cynical but it does seem that this is Shurmur's best chance at job security. I wonder if it happens, what percentage of the change is down to PS needing to "do something right now" vs what is best for the long term future of the NYG at this point.
At this point if Eli and the lose again it's over for him. Maybe Eli finally had enough as well.
HC with a .294 winning percentage is thinking about playing his rookie QB after 2 games? Probably the only chance he has to be back next year so it makes perfect sense.
I don't mean to be cynical but it does seem that this is Shurmur's best chance at job security. I wonder if it happens, what percentage of the change is down to PS needing to "do something right now" vs what is best for the long term future of the NYG at this point.
For sure it's better job security, since the measuring stick will be, is Jones playing better in December. His early lumps and losses will be expected. The only way Shurmur will be gone is if Jones does not get better or goes backwards, but that would seem to be unlikely. A guy like Jones should only get better with more experience.
One thing I will say, I’m tired of Eli being the person everyone is pointing at as the problem. He’s part of the problem? Ok. But the Giants are fucking pathetic and have been for many years now. Let the kid start and let everyone else start to be accountable for their part in making the Giants the 2nd worst team in the NFL.
That's an inaccurate assessment of this situation. What's happening is this team as currently constructed isn't close to competing, therefore, it makes no sense to continue to waste time with Eli Manning starting when Daniel Jones is there. The organization needs to move forward while at the same time assessing whether certain people (Shurmur, Gettleman) will move forward with them too.
And do you believe that? I don’t.
And subway station floors taste like lollipops.
This would make the most sense.
Also I think-if respect to Eli is still any kind of a priority to NYG-he should be afforded the same opportunity. AT LEAST give him a game or two with as many decent weapons on the field before he gets benched.
Alas.
is not making these statements without DG and Mara on board. Who knows, maybe the Tisch side wants to move on and is pressuring the switch.
At this point if Eli and the lose again it's over for him. Maybe Eli finally had enough as well.
I said during the preseason that Shurmur's HC W/L record would make him feel the heat sooner rather than later if we started losing and that he would feel pressure to start Jones because of it. This appears accurate now. It was met with some resistance.
I agree regarding Shurmur. I don't like playing Eli most of the year and then he PS gets a pass and next year.
He has been way to passive this year in expectations. Wait till the press starts hammering his record (overall) after Eli sits. This is the downside to a second time coach. Rightfully, there is a higher expectation to win.
Everyone on the planet knew they had to replace Eli soon. He obviously would've preferred Eli to ride off into the sunset on a high note, hence the "I hope Daniel Jones never sees the field..." because Eli is playing so well comments. That's not the reality of the situation anymore.
Also I think-if respect to Eli is still any kind of a priority to NYG-he should be afforded the same opportunity. AT LEAST give him a game or two with as many decent weapons on the field before he gets benched.
Alas.
You're kidding right, whats the point in continuing to start Eli. He cant convert a third down.
LMAO
In comment 14580308 arniefez said:
HC with a .294 winning percentage is thinking about playing his rookie QB after 2 games? Probably the only chance he has to be back next year so it makes perfect sense.
I don't mean to be cynical but it does seem that this is Shurmur's best chance at job security. I wonder if it happens, what percentage of the change is down to PS needing to "do something right now" vs what is best for the long term future of the NYG at this point.
For sure it's better job security, since the measuring stick will be, is Jones playing better in December. His early lumps and losses will be expected. The only way Shurmur will be gone is if Jones does not get better or goes backwards, but that would seem to be unlikely. A guy like Jones should only get better with more experience.
one counterpoint to this is: Jones was the most experienced and well coached guy coming out by a country mile.
I'm not saying this is the case, but its possible he is already near his ceiling.
I don't get this comment. Their WRs didn't play badly yesterday. Eli said he thought they played well and I don't think that was just some Eli nonsense talking point.
I have not heard one talking head or BBI commentator make a compelling case to start Eli next week.
I have heard, it would be mistake if isn't ready.
Got a little clue for them.
We ain't gonna know if he is ready until we put him the fuck in there.
0-2 6 of the last 7 seasons. We are all so fucking tired of it.
If we start Jones at least it will begin to feel like we are at least trying to win. FFS talk to Eli and pull off the fucking band aid.
Also I think-if respect to Eli is still any kind of a priority to NYG-he should be afforded the same opportunity. AT LEAST give him a game or two with as many decent weapons on the field before he gets benched.
Alas.
shep should be back this week
These are the questions that arise when major decisions are made by a committee of people with different agendas and timelines:
John Mara
Steve Tisch
Chris Mara
Dave Gettleman
Kevin Abrams
Pat Shurmur
Ernie Accorsi
This is the root of the Giants' problems. Right there in that list. This group that's trapped in the '80s is what we're bringing into a competition with the Eagles and *gasp* the Patriots.
Who plays quarterback is irrelevant as long as this is the arrangement.
I'd wait for Tate and Shepard to return before going to Jones, but Shurmur may not be so patient. He sees two winnable games coming up in a season where wins may be tough to come by.
Also I think-if respect to Eli is still any kind of a priority to NYG-he should be afforded the same opportunity. AT LEAST give him a game or two with as many decent weapons on the field before he gets benched.
That’s crazy there is no point in playing Eli. We need to see what Jones is a soon as possible the longer we wait the longer it takes to not be a joke anymore.
Alas.
Also I think-if respect to Eli is still any kind of a priority to NYG-he should be afforded the same opportunity. AT LEAST give him a game or two with as many decent weapons on the field before he gets benched.
Alas.
Game 1 the only offensive starter he was missing was Golden Tate
Golden Tate isn't the difference between a bad offense and a good one. At this point in their careers he and Sterling Shepard are copies of one another. They're #2 and Slot WRs.
He's a losing head coach with an awful W/L record. That record - his resume - is going to get worse with Jones and he probably knows it. I'm not saying Eli is going to win anything more, but Shurmur might feel safer with the vet - for now.
Starting Jones is the right thing to do now - if you're going to lose at least lose with the kid getting some experience.
But it could also cost Shurmur his job..............
What we don't know is what was discussed in Eli's meeting with Gettleman at the end of the 2018 season when Eli took Gettleman "to the low post and won". In hindsight, I wonder if Eli told the Giants that he's done after this year and will retire. The Giants going all in on Daniel Jones and not talking extension with Eli would seem to fall within that possibility. The value of Eli right now really was to set an example for a young QB on how to prepare to be an NFL quarterback. How to go over film, game plan, etc. If Eli was never going to come back in 2020, that would hasten the need to go after Jones this past draft and not wait for the 2020 QB prospects who all seemed better.
It's quite possible that the Giants all along knew they were going to hand the reigns over to Jones this year, but figured at first it would be later. But based upon the rave reviews we heard in camp and then how he played in the pre-season, the Giants found that Jones is more NFL ready than perhaps they were initially led to believe. Even Shurmur saying "where are the people who had a problem with him and where are they now?"
The bottom line for Mara always wants to play the QB who gave you the best chance to win. Last year Shurmur laughed at Lauletta, even trashing him after the Redskins mop up duty and pretty much told the media "happy now, this guy sucks". After 2 games the Giants have come to the conclusion that Jones probably gives the Giants the same chance of winning as Eli, if not better.
And let's also face it, Mara has always reacted to fan criticism. It wasn't lost on anyone he fired McAdoo and Reese prior to the Giants homestand knowing the fans would be out with pitchforks. The pressure was off.
The fan reaction will be overwhelmingly pro-Jones now. I said at the time, the only positive for McAdoo benching Eli for Geno was that he snapped the starting streak and made it a non-issue when Eli was really really getting benched. Jones starting at home vs. the Redskins you will have a much better crowd and a forgiving crowd. If Eli has a 3 and out, the chants were coming.
The time is right now to make this move. And I thought at first they were going to bring Jones in off the bench in Tampa, but it's quite possible that now this trial balloon was floated to the press and fans that they actually make the move on Wednesday and name Jones the starter.
He's a losing head coach with an awful W/L record. That record - his resume - is going to get worse with Jones and he probably knows it. I'm not saying Eli is going to win anything more, but Shurmur might feel safer with the vet - for now.
Starting Jones is the right thing to do now - if you're going to lose at least lose with the kid getting some experience.
But it could also cost Shurmur his job..............
That's why it's stupid to leave this decision up to the head coach. He's thinking about winning as many games as possible, not what's actually best for the Giants franchise long-term. I'm not suggesting he's trying to sabotage the team, but he's thinking about his job, and coaches have an unconscious bias towards safety and veterans.
Jones could be Joe Montana and it won't matter with these people running the team. Eli is shot and needs to be replaced immediately, but we shouldn't lose sight that his continued pathetic presence is a symptom of a much larger and deeper problem.
Yeah I’m concerned with the overall need for fans to make this equivalency.
Is there any reason to believe that the Giants could be on the right track = there aren’t glaring signs that our organization doesn’t seem to know how to get emerging talent able to integrate newer ideas in the building
I feel like we could go 6-10 this season and as was the pattern this offseason there would be more threads started about the arrow pointing up than our continued poor performance
If Mara had a play Eli ultimatum, why would he sign off on Jones at 6?
What we don't know is what was discussed in Eli's meeting with Gettleman at the end of the 2018 season when Eli took Gettleman "to the low post and won". In hindsight, I wonder if Eli told the Giants that he's done after this year and will retire. The Giants going all in on Daniel Jones and not talking extension with Eli would seem to fall within that possibility. The value of Eli right now really was to set an example for a young QB on how to prepare to be an NFL quarterback. How to go over film, game plan, etc. If Eli was never going to come back in 2020, that would hasten the need to go after Jones this past draft and not wait for the 2020 QB prospects who all seemed better.
It's quite possible that the Giants all along knew they were going to hand the reigns over to Jones this year, but figured at first it would be later. But based upon the rave reviews we heard in camp and then how he played in the pre-season, the Giants found that Jones is more NFL ready than perhaps they were initially led to believe. Even Shurmur saying "where are the people who had a problem with him and where are they now?"
The bottom line for Mara always wants to play the QB who gave you the best chance to win. Last year Shurmur laughed at Lauletta, even trashing him after the Redskins mop up duty and pretty much told the media "happy now, this guy sucks". After 2 games the Giants have come to the conclusion that Jones probably gives the Giants the same chance of winning as Eli, if not better.
And let's also face it, Mara has always reacted to fan criticism. It wasn't lost on anyone he fired McAdoo and Reese prior to the Giants homestand knowing the fans would be out with pitchforks. The pressure was off.
The fan reaction will be overwhelmingly pro-Jones now. I said at the time, the only positive for McAdoo benching Eli for Geno was that he snapped the starting streak and made it a non-issue when Eli was really really getting benched. Jones starting at home vs. the Redskins you will have a much better crowd and a forgiving crowd. If Eli has a 3 and out, the chants were coming.
The time is right now to make this move. And I thought at first they were going to bring Jones in off the bench in Tampa, but it's quite possible that now this trial balloon was floated to the press and fans that they actually make the move on Wednesday and name Jones the starter.
Anyway, the biggest problem is the defense.
Jackrabbit's right
In comment 14580259 Jimmy Meatballs said:
With Tampa, they have to game plan for 4 QBs. They never know which version of Winston they will get.
I think it comes down to if they can force turnovers. It’s given that Winston will move the ball. If we can’t get turnovers, he’ll light it up against us
You haven't watched Winston enough. There is nothing to force. He's a Jekyll/Hyde. He's either slinging the ball around the yard to Evans or tossing to the defender. Nothing special required by the defense.
I wanted to dismiss this kind of shit but the more I really process how this franchise works the more I think this is the truth. I always knew it, sometimes I’d even contradict my own takes here by agreeing with one side while disagreeing with something else on that same side, if you get me. But it’s painfully obvious that the giants operate with one eye on the press and the other on what’s really important. Fucking jerkoffs. Really it’s one guy... and only one guy. We all know who he is.
to see how the media and fans react to Shurnur's statement. If it's less volatile than McAdoo's, I feel it's all systems go with Daniel Jones, this week or the next.
m
I wanted to dismiss this kind of shit but the more I really process how this franchise works the more I think this is the truth. I always knew it, sometimes I’d even contradict my own takes here by agreeing with one side while disagreeing with something else on that same side, if you get me. But it’s painfully obvious that the giants operate with one eye on the press and the other on what’s really important. Fucking jerkoffs. Really it’s one guy... and only one guy. We all know who he is.
+1
One thing I will say, I’m tired of Eli being the person everyone is pointing at as the problem. He’s part of the problem? Ok. But the Giants are fucking pathetic and have been for many years now. Let the kid start and let everyone else start to be accountable for their part in making the Giants the 2nd worst team in the NFL.
I think this is EXACTLY where I'm at right now. You have to look at that Mcadoo playoff year as an aberration. And the poor officiating and lack of any clear plan to fix it make football a tough sport to watch now. Problem on defense is there is no one else to turn to now.
Jones starting would make an otherwise forgettable Giants-Tampa game must watch TV. It would make the season, even if dreadful record wise, something to look forward to instead of dread
...because the decision is a a tough one.
He's a losing head coach with an awful W/L record. That record - his resume - is going to get worse with Jones and he probably knows it. I'm not saying Eli is going to win anything more, but Shurmur might feel safer with the vet - for now.
Starting Jones is the right thing to do now - if you're going to lose at least lose with the kid getting some experience.
But it could also cost Shurmur his job..............
That's why it's stupid to leave this decision up to the head coach. He's thinking about winning as many games as possible, not what's actually best for the Giants franchise long-term. I'm not suggesting he's trying to sabotage the team, but he's thinking about his job, and coaches have an unconscious bias towards safety and veterans.
When the GM starts making decisions for the HC, then you start to crumble. No coach wants that, and no coach will want to work under those conditions.
Gettleman gets to pick the players. Shurmur is involved in that to a certain degree (surely they had discussions on DJ). But once the season starts, Shurmur has to make that call. Lines of communication are obviously open, but the HC has to be able to do it his way.
If the GM doesn't like how the coach is coaching, then he fires him.
I think Mara is smarter than many seem to think but he is perhaps easily influenced. I would not be surprised if he was getting people saying that Eli was the issue as early as 2012-2013.
Look at the timeline; Fire Gilbride as his system was the reason for the sacks and turnovers. Install hybrid WCO with McAdoo and then it was TC. Then it was McAdoo who had poor leadership and his system stunk without TC. Now Eli is definitely the problem.
Ultimately I think the Giants lost there way. Every good team they have had has had a physical identity to it. Every one. They failed miserable in drafting and FA selection for a very long time.
Mara may have recognized this and felt let's see if we can put one more for Eli togood team together lead. Can't fault him for that.
I have no issue with replacing Eli. But the root cause has been the draft of almost 8 years of poor drafting.
I actually think Eli will still perform well with a team with a Very good OL and defense. You can say any QB can, but it is rare to find a QB who performs his best in the big moment. But at 38 the Giants need to move on imo. They don't have a very good OL and D.
I don't have it but Arcosi's scouting report was so spot on.
Hopefully when he is benched they don't make him the scapegoat. That would be a travesty. Ultimately the Giants failed Eli in the back half of his career.
Maybe another Parcells is lurking out there to pull the Giants out of this mess.
Jones could be Joe Montana and it won't matter with these people running the team. Eli is shot and needs to be replaced immediately, but we shouldn't lose sight that his continued pathetic presence is a symptom of a much larger and deeper problem.
Yep, although at this point if he turns out to be Joe Montana I'm willing to live through a couple more years of incompetent leadership.
I still think Eli gets 6 losses before we pull the plug.
This could very well be the case. I think Sunday is Eli's last "showcase". If anything like these past 2 weeks. The hook is imminant
Lots of reasons to make the change, and this isn't one to make it, it just may wind up as a result.
Lots of reasons to make the change, and this isn't one to make it, it just may wind up as a result.
Why would he want to be traded, he can just wait to be a Free Agent and go where he wants next year
Come on already. Please?
These guys are open enough.
Eli is either
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
Even when we had OBJ, Eli was
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
and if the Giants struggle after the 1Q or first half, Eli's getting the hook. That's what I'm reading here.
This could very well be the case. I think Sunday is Eli's last "showcase". If anything like these past 2 weeks. The hook is imminant
+2. The Giants may also feel it would be easier to bench Eli on the road than at home the following week against the Redskins. Since I expect Eli to struggle, I think there's a good chance we'll see Jones this week.
This is likely the reason Tanney is still around. Once they commit fully to DJ, you have to imagine Eli’s camp/DG will see if there’s any value out there in a trade. Makes sense to have a vet around DJ.
I still think Eli gets 6 losses before we pull the plug.
You may be right, but if we lose this weekend, BBI's servers will melt
This is likely the reason Tanney is still around. Once they commit fully to DJ, you have to imagine Eli’s camp/DG will see if there’s any value out there in a trade. Makes sense to have a vet around DJ.
I've been saying this the past few days but I wasn't suggesting a trade I was suggesting releasing Eli allowing him to go to the team of his choice.
no matter the course or reasoning 2 games in reeks of desperation. If they had a plan regardless of what it was and they throw it out the window now what was the point. Jones should have started game 1 if he starts game 3.
I still think Eli gets 6 losses before we pull the plug.
You may be right, but if we lose this weekend, BBI's servers will melt
Someone nailed this when Lauletta got cut...
This is likely the reason Tanney is still around. Once they commit fully to DJ, you have to imagine Eli’s camp/DG will see if there’s any value out there in a trade. Makes sense to have a vet around DJ.
I've been saying this the past few days but I wasn't suggesting a trade I was suggesting releasing Eli allowing him to go to the team of his choice.
I agree with releasing him if Eli wants to keep playing this year and there is someone out there who wants him.
eli finally has a decent line and now no weapons for him to use. Its just fucked up
Come on already. Please?
These guys are open enough.
Eli is either
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
Even when we had OBJ, Eli was
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
IMO Eli has played much better this year. I see less panic and more decisiveness. Mostly good throws. The defense is horrible - beyond horrible.
eli finally has a decent line and now no weapons for him to use. Its just fucked up
Come on already. Please?
These guys are open enough.
Eli is either
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
Even when we had OBJ, Eli was
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
Yep and many were pointing to spreading the love around without OBJ
In comment 14580737 GRBlue said:
This is likely the reason Tanney is still around. Once they commit fully to DJ, you have to imagine Eli’s camp/DG will see if there’s any value out there in a trade. Makes sense to have a vet around DJ.
I've been saying this the past few days but I wasn't suggesting a trade I was suggesting releasing Eli allowing him to go to the team of his choice.
I agree with releasing him if Eli wants to keep playing this year and there is someone out there who wants him.
Just so that whomever floated that idea realizes there is no cap savings by releasing him. Manning has a NTC that he can waive so he is in control of where he goes. So the basis of the theory that Manning has control when released doesn't hold water. While many say he has no trade value, I disagree. If only for the purpose of saving to pay his salary and allowing Manning to continue to play, DG could work out a late round pick.
This is likely the reason Tanney is still around. Once they commit fully to DJ, you have to imagine Eli’s camp/DG will see if there’s any value out there in a trade. Makes sense to have a vet around DJ.
That's nonsense. There are veteran QBs available - there's a good chance that Tanney himself wouldn't be on a roster if the Giants had released him.
If they go with Jones, there's no turning back, no matter how awful they are. So which veteran backup QB is irrelevant. Keeping Tanney around was just plain stupid.
In comment 14580626 GMAN4LIFE said:
Come on already. Please?
These guys are open enough.
Eli is either
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
Even when we had OBJ, Eli was
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
IMO Eli has played much better this year. I see less panic and more decisiveness. Mostly good throws.
Where are the points? Where is the third down success? Why is the opposing defense just targeting saquon and not worried about the pass?
In comment 14580626 GMAN4LIFE said:
Come on already. Please?
These guys are open enough.
Eli is either
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
Even when we had OBJ, Eli was
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
IMO Eli has played much better this year. I see less panic and more decisiveness. Mostly good throws. The defense is horrible - beyond horrible.
Hit me up with the rosemary glasses you got
I still think Eli gets 6 losses before we pull the plug.
yeah, the fact that it reeks of desperation and brings into question how good of a plan it was to begin, and how capable those planners are, is probably reason #1 Gettleman and Mara wont let him do it.
Hit me up with the rosemary glasses you got
No offense but you can see Eli being unable to take players to the next level and his own play is just nothing more than bottom tier of the league. No offense but the guys Eli has are the same guys Jones would have... I truly believe Jones will get more out of them..
IMO Eli has played much better this year. I see less panic and more decisiveness. Mostly good throws. The defense is horrible - beyond horrible.
Maybe you're on to something...lets get the Defense out of there.
In comment 14580626 GMAN4LIFE said:
Come on already. Please?
These guys are open enough.
Eli is either
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
Even when we had OBJ, Eli was
-missing them
-staring em down
-throwing too late
-or some combination of the above
IMO Eli has played much better this year. I see less panic and more decisiveness. Mostly good throws. The defense is horrible - beyond horrible.
Shurpmur came up with the perfect gameplan to get down by two or more scores against the best pass D in the league with a decimated receiving corp.
Eli looks faster this year, was outrunning Ed Oliver ffs.
He's exactly .500 now, sadly.
Well, the team needs a spark. They have ZERO juice going right now.
And honestly, only a change at QB can do that..........
It's impossible to know for sure but I absolutely would not discount that possibility. And I'm torn. On the one hand, ownership should not prevent their coach from starting the QB he believes is best-suited for his offense. On the other, the coach is fucking Pat Shurmur.
Thanks man : )
It just won't look great if he retires with a sub 500 record. I'd like to get him out of there, if for nothing else than preserved a well-earned legacy as a winner.
He's exactly .500 now, sadly.
I think that's just regular season, but that is true. With the postseason he's 2 over now. 8-6, I believe.
Pick a side.
bw - can you please keep the tally...
I'm not keen on starting Jones with Shurrmur's poor decision making.
wtf is Tannet on this team??????
The contract was made 5 years ago. Eli looking like he intentionally whats to retire. Giants are dumb for not getting back sing a magic 8 ball before giving him that contract. Good news is Eli broomed me up and even gave me his head coach so that itself is worth the money
I don't know if this is a good thing or a bad thing... but I think they did have a plan, and they really thought this was a roster capable of winning football games. So they invested in a proven commodity like Eli Manning.
But I can't decide what's worse: The team having no plan, or the team thinking what they put on the field this year was a good plan.
But, we paid Eli $23M this year to start 2 games? That money could have been invested in the defense. This is the stuff that makes people think the Giants have no plan.
I don't know if this is a good thing or a bad thing... but I think they did have a plan, and they really thought this was a roster capable of winning football games. So they invested in a proven commodity like Eli Manning.
But I can't decide what's worse: The team having no plan, or the team thinking what they put on the field this year was a good plan.
I suspect it's the latter, and that's way worse. Giving Eli one final year at gunpoint even if you think he's done, at least it means you're assessing the talent on the roster properly.
The number of stop gaps these guys have employed since 2017 leads me to believe they honestly thought this thing was close. Maybe not close in terms of a SB, but at least a winning record. And they were way off in that assessment.
Go back to threads from February-March and you will see many of us pointing this out then. I must have listed what we could do with that money ten times.
Incompetence from Mara, Tisch, and Gettleman. Absolute incompetence.
If they pretty much knew the defense was going to be terrible and they were going to play the rookies to let them learn while taking their lumps...
If they knew or had a clue ditching OBJ would leave the receiving corps and the offense without a credible threat other than Barkley...
If they knew the goal was to play Jones, let him learn as much as possible while they headed toward another top-five pick and a boatload of 2020 cap room...
If they knew this season was just a second leg of multiple year "plan..."
Then they should have made the break after they drafted Jones, given Manning the opportunity for the proper send off he deserves. They should not have fostered a week-to-week speculative, BS QB controversy game that is unfair to Jones, the fan base, and grossly unfair to Manning.
It's not Manning's fault the defense sucks. It's not Manning's fault productive years were wasted on teams with dysfunctional offensive lines, dysfunctional offensive systems, and poor coaching. It's not Manning's fault management and ownership couldn't find a way to deal with a generational talent like Beckham. Team "culture" is fine but it can't cover tight ends over the middle, get the defense off the field on third down, or run the right pass route and catch the damn ball. I'm in my seventh decade of living with the Giants. I may die before I see another really good Giants team. That sucks.
I'm a big Eli fan and from what I've seen, I think DJ will do better than Eli. Sure both QBs would have less than stellar WRs but Jones can make quite a few plays better just by using his legs. I'm NOT suggesting DJ should run the ball a lot either. 2-3 a game maybe, quick roll outs and ability to move quickly away from a pass rush.
But, we paid Eli $23M this year to start 2 games? That money could have been invested in the defense. This is the stuff that makes people think the Giants have no plan.
I don't know if this is a good thing or a bad thing... but I think they did have a plan, and they really thought this was a roster capable of winning football games. So they invested in a proven commodity like Eli Manning.
But I can't decide what's worse: The team having no plan, or the team thinking what they put on the field this year was a good plan.
They strongly believe in bridging a rookie with a veteran. That, the timing of his roster bonus prior to the draft, respect to Eli letting him play out his contract and a dash of hope are what led to the 23M cap number. I didn't agree with it, I felt they should have released Eli and made a move for Keenum as a cheaper bridge guy that fits this O better but it is what it is. We'd still be 0-2 now though and people would blame that move for the bad start and would be crushing the front office all the same. They had to make a decision on Eli before the offseason, before they knew they would get their QB in the draft, so it's not as egregious as some make out it to be.
But I would hope that the team they are playing is way down at the bottom of that list...
Surprised it took so long to surface here. If you listened to Shurmur speak of Allen extending plays and other quarterbacks around the league doing the same, pretty easy to discern he s ready to play Jones.
Not the first time I ve heard him mention this
Surprised it took so long to surface here. If you listened to Shurmur speak of Allen extending plays and other quarterbacks around the league doing the same, pretty easy to discern he s ready to play Jones.
Not the first time I ve heard him mention this
Also he added that Jones skillset in regards to making plays on the move is superior to Eli’s
In comment 14580690 Dankbeerman said:
I still think Eli gets 6 losses before we pull the plug.
You may be right, but if we lose this weekend, BBI's servers will melt
I don't think so. There plan was based on being competitive. Meaning winning a little. If Eli just loses all the time, no point keeping him in there. There has been 1 game in 15 years another QB started. It's time to see what someone else can do. Eli has the improved OL. He's still not getting it done. Jones can also not get it done and gain valuable experience. It's time.
its been 2 games did they really expect they would be 2-0?