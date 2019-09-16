A lot of glee at the prospect of benching #10

Since I live in Boston, I depend on BBI for Giants news and analysis. And I get the excitement of transitioning to the team’s first-round rookie QB. But man, the contempt for Eli coming from some posters is off the charts.
Me? It breaks my (football) heart. I have nothing but gratitude for Eli Manning. I hate watching this play out.
If this was a great and talented team Eli would be more than capable of playing the roll of the aging successful qb leading the team for one last playoff run. But this isn't a very good team and each week it becomes more apparent there is little benefit of Eli starting other than nostalgia and emotions. I don't know when the best time is to make the switch because I don't now if the coaches believe Jones is ready. You don't want to throw him to the wolves but put him in a postilion to if not succeed by winning at least not get overwhelmed and shell shocked. But if they feel he can handle it then they might as well get him in there sooner than later. He gains valuable experience, the organization gets to better gauge what they have in him, and with his added mobility he may actually bring enough dimensions to this offense to where they are more effective. Lean heavily on Barkley and let Jones grow into the position.
Why any difference than Simms ? LT?
Retire
Celebrate him
Honor
Move on
wouldnt the thought of eating salmon be really exciting?
Look who’s talking about trolls a known one!
I have seen some glee, but that glee revolves specifically around some posters that have been arguing about ELI for a long time. The arguments have far too often gotten personal and the baggage is both deep and long.
I think that has been a great misunderstanding here for more than 5 years. I don't think there is as much hating Eli Manning as people claim.
I think there was a whole bunch of hating some of the people that were defending Eli and the manner in which they were defending him. The reverse is equally true, there were no innocent parties, myself included.
It may not happen this week but we know it's happening. It will be a relief to all of us to no longer be fighting about Eli Manning.
If we are honest about this, we should have cut ties with Eli 2 years ago. Last year we all knew was going to be rough even with management telling us it wasn’t going to be.
They tried to correct a perceived wrong by the fans and this is what lead to this messy ending.
Eli has a decent line now. Yes his receivers are pedestrian. But he is throwing ducks and quails on many of his throws. He has an All Pro RB and a VG TE. Yesterday he had 3 or 4 balls knocked down at the LoS one of which was intercepted. He made one nice TD pass and even that was wobbling all over the place. He cannot complete a pass on the move anymore.
We all love what Eli did, how tough he still is, the class he has always shown on and off the field, how he stands up for his teammates even when they did not for him. But these past two games he just has not looked like a guy with a purported strengthened arm.
It is not treating Eli with contempt, it is father time and reality. Unless something changes real fast, his days are numbered and that number is a single digit.
So would you continue playing Manning? When would that end? Before you go criticizing others, maybe you can tell us how it would be handled better.
Eli is very much done. The Giants are going through the motions. I am really sorry that breaks your football heart, but what is your plan of action here?
I know he makes a lot of money and there are some here that will point to that as a reason not to feel sorry for him. I don't share that view. He is human after all and is doing it because he still wants to win. He has been a great representative of the Giants as a man and an athlete. I wish it would end differently.
Please name the QB that would have been successful with "Poor oline play, poor coaching, not enough weapons, no running game?" Thanks.
Tough for some to fathom. I know.
Are you saying Eli Manning has not been given a chance with this team??
Quote:
This team has been dreadful on offense for a very long time. There's always another excuse as to why. Poor oline play, poor coaching, not enough weapons, no running game. Through that time there has been one consistent. As much as we can love Eli for what he did almost a decade ago, it's time to move on. You can simultaneously appreciate #10 while also acknowledging that fact.
Please name the QB that would have been successful with "Poor oline play, poor coaching, not enough weapons, no running game?" Thanks.
do you watch other teams play ot jist giants?
This never happened. Hostetler filled in for an injured Simms and won the Super Bowl. Perhaps you are referring to Scott Brunner?
They had their easy out, streak was over, McAdoo was thenscape goat, and instead they went all in on Eli in 2018.
John Mara and Gettleman are responsible for this mess. It makes me incredibly sad that Eli, one of the greatest Giants of all time, may not make the hall of fame as a result. Right or wrong, voters will remember how poorly it ended in New York. It didnt have to be this way, but the owner and GM fucked it up royally. The last two years have benefitted no one, not Eli, not John Mara, not the fans, not DG or PS. Not the team. Making the mistake of bringing Eli back in 2018 was bad enough, doubling down on 2019 should have anyone who truly was in favor of doing so fired.
This was remarkably easy to see happening before it even happened. But not to the owner or GM or coach somehow. That scares the hell out of me for our future
Fans will thank Eli for everything he has done and when he returns for his ring of honor ceremony, he will be given a hero's welcome. No one will remember the last days of Eli hobbling around and going to the bench, they will remember the escape and throw to Tyree, they will remember the sideline dime to Manningham, they will remember him holding up the trophy. But right now, we are Giants fans first, not Manning fan's first.
There is no good reason to sit Jones anymore. You sit a qb when you have a disaster of an Oline and nothing around him - like David Carr. That will not be the case for Jones. He will have a competent oline (for the first time in forever), a star running back, and competent WRs when Shepard and Tate return. If he falls on his face and you know he won't be the guy, you can move on quicker and potentially strike in what will be two relatively strong upcoming qb classes. If he is the guy he was in the preseason, great you have a star for the next decade plus.
To say any true Giants flee is happy about Manning's impending benching, is simply false. What fans are anxious to see is if Jones is the future.
Quote:
I don’t think it’s fair for Jones to come in and have Golden Tate and Sterling to throw to.
Are you saying Eli Manning has not been given a chance with this team??
I said he should get to throw to Golden Tate and Sterling. Not sure what you’re insinuating when it’s pretty straight forward
Quote:
Just moving forward. Do you remember when a Gmen moved forward with Jeff Hostetler over Simms? Well, Eli will be 39 in January and we have nothing to gain playing him. He had two games and looked mediocre to poor, so why not let the kid get his feet wet? Surely our braintrust now realizes we can’t make the playoffs with this defense. Hopefully, they get better each week though.
This never happened. Hostetler filled in for an injured Simms and won the Super Bowl. Perhaps you are referring to Scott Brunner?
Didn't Handley name Hoss as starter over Simms?
That is literally all that needs to be said.
I love Eli and still think he can play, but once Jones was drafted you would have to be clueless to think this would work. It's time to move on, and not ripping the band aid off during the off-season has created this Chinese water torture during the regular season.
He’s an all time great.
Even LT had to hang em up.
Also, these posts are childish. Eli has had a very successful career, won a couple of super bowls, made boat loads of money and has a beautiful family. He'll be okay, you don't need to bother yourself worrying about him.
This ...Eli will always have a place in my heart personally and as qb of this team. Unfortunately unless the great ones just walk away like an elway not including winning the sb this is how it goes. Sad to see it play out like this. Whether he can still play or not this team is not good at all and it’s time to start playing for the future and if you aren’t in the future plans you shouldn’t be playing if we have a younger guy to replace them.
Perfect world he gets to play all year we win a bunch of games and contend for the post season but this is anything but perfect.
But in addition I want Eli to sit down because it pains me to watch a great Giant go out like this. This team has loser written all over it regardless of how my roster turnover we’ve seen.
Problem is this stench of failure can’t be washed of with a QB that hasn’t had it in years. Perhaps the biggest reason I want to see Jones is a new young QB can completely change the energy of a team.
Playing Jones actually would give us a better indication if we might have some players that could look better if there wasn’t a palpable frustration on this team.
Quote:
In comment 14580970 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Just moving forward. Do you remember when a Gmen moved forward with Jeff Hostetler over Simms? Well, Eli will be 39 in January and we have nothing to gain playing him. He had two games and looked mediocre to poor, so why not let the kid get his feet wet? Surely our braintrust now realizes we can’t make the playoffs with this defense. Hopefully, they get better each week though.
This never happened. Hostetler filled in for an injured Simms and won the Super Bowl. Perhaps you are referring to Scott Brunner?
Didn't Handley name Hoss as starter over Simms?
One of Parcells first decisions as coach was to replace Simms as the starting quarterback with Brunner. Simms asked to be traded after the benching, but his request was ignored. During the sixth game of the Giants' 1983 Season, Simms came in to replace the struggling Brunner against the Philadelphia Eagles.
I love Eli and still think he can play, but once Jones was drafted you would have to be clueless to think this would work. It's time to move on, and not ripping the band aid off during the off-season has created this Chinese water torture during the regular season.
It’s because no one, not Gettleman, Mara, Shurmur, the fanbase, no one, is certain of what Daniel Jones is. Eli remains here as security and he brings his wisdom; and for the fans to show this level of disdain for him is baffling and more than a little nauseating
That said the offense still is the strength of the team, sad as that may be. Eli has left it all out there and is my favorite pro athlete of all time. 2007 was the damn mountain top, that was an immortal run. They he shuts up the fools who called it a fluke with an MVP type 2011 run where he hoisted the team up on his right arm to a title. Setting records for 4th quarter TD's and passing yards in a playoff run. Passing to victory when everyone in the stadium knew the Giants has to air it out. Eli used to be money, the bigger the game the better he plays, and still is the only QB to run a two minute drill to win a Super Bowl when only a TD would do. The only one ever and he did it against the "best team" of all time.
He also has never missed a game due to injury, that is fucking incredible and evidence of undeniable heart and will. He has never played hurt? Please. I fully expect the Giants to get scorched by three scores in Tampa and then Jones to be put in week 4. Within three weeks max Jones will get dinged and immortal Eli will be rolled out again. You can almost bank on it.
This franchise is a joke and the team and HC put out there are losers and to give themselves some breathing room they will go with Jones. Shurmur is chomping at the bit now to make the switch to scapegoat Eli to save his bacon, likely he will be a losing HC with Jones as well. Maybe third time will be the charm to replace TC, who was scapegoated previously.
Why did they even bring Eli back in the first place?
Many are waiting to pop champagne when the plug is pulled on Eli. Careful what you wish for, many have anointed Jones based on preseason, but likely he will not even be a shadow of what Eli was.
Quote:
In comment 14580985 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14580970 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Just moving forward. Do you remember when a Gmen moved forward with Jeff Hostetler over Simms? Well, Eli will be 39 in January and we have nothing to gain playing him. He had two games and looked mediocre to poor, so why not let the kid get his feet wet? Surely our braintrust now realizes we can’t make the playoffs with this defense. Hopefully, they get better each week though.
This never happened. Hostetler filled in for an injured Simms and won the Super Bowl. Perhaps you are referring to Scott Brunner?
Didn't Handley name Hoss as starter over Simms?
One of Parcells first decisions as coach was to replace Simms as the starting quarterback with Brunner. Simms asked to be traded after the benching, but his request was ignored. During the sixth game of the Giants' 1983 Season, Simms came in to replace the struggling Brunner against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steve, you might be right. I think Simms was coming off of injury...but Hostetler beat Simms out... I think you might be right. I kind of blocked out the Handley years.
Quote:
In comment 14580985 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14580970 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Just moving forward. Do you remember when a Gmen moved forward with Jeff Hostetler over Simms? Well, Eli will be 39 in January and we have nothing to gain playing him. He had two games and looked mediocre to poor, so why not let the kid get his feet wet? Surely our braintrust now realizes we can’t make the playoffs with this defense. Hopefully, they get better each week though.
This never happened. Hostetler filled in for an injured Simms and won the Super Bowl. Perhaps you are referring to Scott Brunner?
Didn't Handley name Hoss as starter over Simms?
One of Parcells first decisions as coach was to replace Simms as the starting quarterback with Brunner. Simms asked to be traded after the benching, but his request was ignored. During the sixth game of the Giants' 1983 Season, Simms came in to replace the struggling Brunner against the Philadelphia Eagles.
I'm not talking about in that. 5Bowls mentioned Hoss being replaced for an aging Simms, you corrected him and said it never happened other than Hoss filling in for an injured Simms during the Super Bowl run, and asked if he meant Scott Brunner.
I brought up that I remember Handley indeed benching Simms for Hoss and that may have been what 5Bowls was referring to.
-I want to feel that optimism again, that we can beat any team, not vice versa
-I want to see a franchise that doesn't make all their roster decisions based on what's best for the Eli myth
-I want to see Barkley on a team that can compete
-I want to see Engram on a team that can compete
-I want to see some YAC
-I want to see a Opposing Ds that respect the pass
-I want to see our D with the confidence in our O, and make a stop
Maybe not 2019, but glee in the hope of 2020. Count me in. TFDJ.
Sorry, not sorry.
Required Acronym Disclaimers: EIHF, WALEB
Quote:
In comment 14580993 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 14580985 KingBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14580970 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Just moving forward. Do you remember when a Gmen moved forward with Jeff Hostetler over Simms? Well, Eli will be 39 in January and we have nothing to gain playing him. He had two games and looked mediocre to poor, so why not let the kid get his feet wet? Surely our braintrust now realizes we can’t make the playoffs with this defense. Hopefully, they get better each week though.
This never happened. Hostetler filled in for an injured Simms and won the Super Bowl. Perhaps you are referring to Scott Brunner?
Didn't Handley name Hoss as starter over Simms?
One of Parcells first decisions as coach was to replace Simms as the starting quarterback with Brunner. Simms asked to be traded after the benching, but his request was ignored. During the sixth game of the Giants' 1983 Season, Simms came in to replace the struggling Brunner against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steve, you might be right. I think Simms was coming off of injury...but Hostetler beat Simms out... I think you might be right. I kind of blocked out the Handley years.
Sorry I was typing while you already replayed.
We all try and block out the Handley years (grin)
Like I said, low class
Quote:
Woof.
Like I said, low class
Cry for me.
I agree. The so-called glee probably comes to many posters insistance that Jones takes over and we are stuck with Eli. To me, it's more of an overkill on Eli's faults and some BBIers believe that the more you blast poor old Eli, the sooner Jones comes in.
There is little doubt in my mind that DJ presents a more likely chance to win now.
Quote:
In comment 14581013 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woof.
Like I said, low class
Cry for me.
You do more than enough of that, and quite well, on your own
But the last 7 years have been painful to watch . They just aren’t fun to watch anymore other than to see what Barkley is going to do.
It’s time to turn the page and move forward.
When everyone says we are one of the worst teams in football it’s time to change.
Quote:
In comment 14581052 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581013 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woof.
Like I said, low class
Cry for me.
You do more than enough of that, and quite well, on your own
'It's glee, it's crying, it's glee, it'crying.'
God, you guys can't even make up your minds.
And heaven forbid some Giants fans aren't happy with the performance of the team over the past now 7+ years. Guess we should all be happy with the downright embarrassing record this team has over the past 7 years, and the winning of a combined 8 games over the pat 2+ seasons.
Like I said, earlier. Some of us care more about the team than a single player. I'll never feel bad about that, and neither will anyone else who feels the same. Deal with that and accept it.
Quote:
people tend to dig their heels in. It's amazing to me how a line has been drawn in the sand here, for the most valuable player in our franchises history.
I love Eli and still think he can play, but once Jones was drafted you would have to be clueless to think this would work. It's time to move on, and not ripping the band aid off during the off-season has created this Chinese water torture during the regular season.
It’s because no one, not Gettleman, Mara, Shurmur, the fanbase, no one, is certain of what Daniel Jones is. ...
Let's find out.
But the last 7 years have been painful to watch . They just aren’t fun to watch anymore other than to see what Barkley is going to do...
2012-2018 (7 years)gave Eli the worst Oline to work with. Useless Oline. But now that the Oline is almost average, Eli has slowed down noticeably.
Heaven forbid some of us have the temerity to wonder if he might be outplayed by Daniel Jones.
I honestly don't get the hangers on for Eli Manning...great career but it's over.
I root for the Giants over Eli Manning every day of the week.
Quote:
In comment 14581055 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14581052 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581013 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woof.
Like I said, low class
Cry for me.
You do more than enough of that, and quite well, on your own
'It's glee, it's crying, it's glee, it'crying.'
God, you guys can't even make up your minds.
And heaven forbid some Giants fans aren't happy with the performance of the team over the past now 7+ years. Guess we should all be happy with the downright embarrassing record this team has over the past 7 years, and the winning of a combined 8 games over the pat 2+ seasons.
Like I said, earlier. Some of us care more about the team than a single player. I'll never feel bad about that, and neither will anyone else who feels the same. Deal with that and accept it.
You singled me out, again, for having a different opinion than yours. You are one of most insecure posters around here. There are many fans who want Eli to go and they talk about it. They don’t single posters out like you do, repeatedly. If what I write bothers you so much, ignore it. You notice, I never address you unless you start your nonsense like calling me by a different posters name.
But I will give you credit for something. You are, at least, rooting for a Giants QB. Finally. For long? Will be fun to see.
Its been obvious for quite some time
We could have spent that 20 million or so dollars on a few pass rushers or DBs
The end for any long time QB is never pretty if they hang around too long
Joe Namath, Phil Simms, Joe Montana . its a long list
I think he has something left but it would have to be with a very above average line and defense. That is not happening this year. So best to move on.
I definitely disagree with those who said he has been finished for a few years. Eli's skillet needs certain things. Unfortunately the team was unable to support it however hard they thought they tried.
Quote:
In comment 14581061 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581055 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14581052 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581013 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woof.
Like I said, low class
Cry for me.
You do more than enough of that, and quite well, on your own
'It's glee, it's crying, it's glee, it'crying.'
God, you guys can't even make up your minds.
And heaven forbid some Giants fans aren't happy with the performance of the team over the past now 7+ years. Guess we should all be happy with the downright embarrassing record this team has over the past 7 years, and the winning of a combined 8 games over the pat 2+ seasons.
Like I said, earlier. Some of us care more about the team than a single player. I'll never feel bad about that, and neither will anyone else who feels the same. Deal with that and accept it.
You singled me out, again, for having a different opinion than yours. You are one of most insecure posters around here. There are many fans who want Eli to go and they talk about it. They don’t single posters out like you do, repeatedly. If what I write bothers you so much, ignore it. You notice, I never address you unless you start your nonsense like calling me by a different posters name.
But I will give you credit for something. You are, at least, rooting for a Giants QB. Finally. For long? Will be fun to see.
And I'll continue to address your posts as I see fit. Post ridiculous, temper-tantrum babyish shit like "Eli deserves to play with Tate and Shepard" and I'll tell you how idiotic that is.
And your last paragraph is the problem with you, and some others. You can be a fan of a player and still be honest enough to place partial blame on a player for 7 straight years of failure.
And when Eli is gone we'll see how long you remain a Giants fan, if at all. That's the real interesting thing to see.
I love Eli and still think he can play, but once Jones was drafted you would have to be clueless to think this would work. It's time to move on, and not ripping the band aid off during the off-season has created this Chinese water torture during the regular season.
To be fair, there IS a way this could have worked: Eli stops this from being a conversation by playing great football. Nobody would be calling for Jones of the offense was working. Or competitive. But when you have 0 passing yards through almost half of a football game, people start to ask questions. Or they should start to ask questions
Two games? This offense hasn’t scored in 4 years and there’s one constant.
Eli Manning, and as far as I know, Eli Manning's mother do not post on BBI. Eli Manning doesn't know fans on BBI have said some less than nice things about him, and that they don't want him to start games anymore.
I can't think of a single BBIer who wants Manning to sit because they don't like him. BBIers want him to sit because he's not very good, the team is not very good, and neither of those things seem to be getting better.
It's not glee, it's not disrespect. It's not personal. We don't know him, he doesn't know us.
Fans want the Giants to fast forward getting better at football, no matter what.
And everyone's response to you is where is the 'tar and feathering?' Provide examples.
This team is still paying the price for Mara hanging on to Reese & Ross way too long, and for firing Major Tom and
hiring McAdoo.
DG has a good start on revitalizing the roster, but there still isn't enough talent and the current coaches are pretty questionable, too. Frankly I've seen better expansion teams that the GIANTS have fielded in recent years. And the teams from the 15 years of lousy football were more fun to watch, too.
Quote:
In comment 14581072 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14581061 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581055 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14581052 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581013 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woof.
Like I said, low class
Cry for me.
You do more than enough of that, and quite well, on your own
'It's glee, it's crying, it's glee, it'crying.'
God, you guys can't even make up your minds.
And heaven forbid some Giants fans aren't happy with the performance of the team over the past now 7+ years. Guess we should all be happy with the downright embarrassing record this team has over the past 7 years, and the winning of a combined 8 games over the pat 2+ seasons.
Like I said, earlier. Some of us care more about the team than a single player. I'll never feel bad about that, and neither will anyone else who feels the same. Deal with that and accept it.
You singled me out, again, for having a different opinion than yours. You are one of most insecure posters around here. There are many fans who want Eli to go and they talk about it. They don’t single posters out like you do, repeatedly. If what I write bothers you so much, ignore it. You notice, I never address you unless you start your nonsense like calling me by a different posters name.
But I will give you credit for something. You are, at least, rooting for a Giants QB. Finally. For long? Will be fun to see.
And I'll continue to address your posts as I see fit. Post ridiculous, temper-tantrum babyish shit like "Eli deserves to play with Tate and Shepard" and I'll tell you how idiotic that is.
And your last paragraph is the problem with you, and some others. You can be a fan of a player and still be honest enough to place partial blame on a player for 7 straight years of failure.
And when Eli is gone we'll see how long you remain a Giants fan, if at all. That's the real interesting thing to see.
You’re having a conversation with yourself now. As usual. “Temper tantrum babyish shit” Here’s a little advice. Stop projecting your own emotional garbage onto other posters. It makes you look foolish.
Quote:
In comment 14581082 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581072 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14581061 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581055 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14581052 BBelle21 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581013 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Woof.
Like I said, low class
Cry for me.
You do more than enough of that, and quite well, on your own
'It's glee, it's crying, it's glee, it'crying.'
God, you guys can't even make up your minds.
And heaven forbid some Giants fans aren't happy with the performance of the team over the past now 7+ years. Guess we should all be happy with the downright embarrassing record this team has over the past 7 years, and the winning of a combined 8 games over the pat 2+ seasons.
Like I said, earlier. Some of us care more about the team than a single player. I'll never feel bad about that, and neither will anyone else who feels the same. Deal with that and accept it.
You singled me out, again, for having a different opinion than yours. You are one of most insecure posters around here. There are many fans who want Eli to go and they talk about it. They don’t single posters out like you do, repeatedly. If what I write bothers you so much, ignore it. You notice, I never address you unless you start your nonsense like calling me by a different posters name.
But I will give you credit for something. You are, at least, rooting for a Giants QB. Finally. For long? Will be fun to see.
And I'll continue to address your posts as I see fit. Post ridiculous, temper-tantrum babyish shit like "Eli deserves to play with Tate and Shepard" and I'll tell you how idiotic that is.
And your last paragraph is the problem with you, and some others. You can be a fan of a player and still be honest enough to place partial blame on a player for 7 straight years of failure.
And when Eli is gone we'll see how long you remain a Giants fan, if at all. That's the real interesting thing to see.
You’re having a conversation with yourself now. As usual. “Temper tantrum babyish shit” Here’s a little advice. Stop projecting your own emotional garbage onto other posters. It makes you look foolish.
You should've just said, "I concede." Got it.
Honestly I see no difference, he’s making or not making the same throws as in the past. Footwork is heavy and he’s often flat .
His coaching has been terrible as well the last 3 plus years .
Projecting yet again. Fascinating. You’re denser than the deer crap my dog ate this weekend
Well, at least we'd be able to complete a pass to saquon in the flat.
Projecting yet again. Fascinating. You’re denser than the deer crap my dog ate this weekend [/quote]
'denser.'
Dear Lord, the irony.
Eli could have gone out on his own terms. he chose not to. there is absolutely zero reason to concern ourselves with his feelings. we should pay tribute but it has no affect on how I feel about making a change.
and if we had drafted Kyler Murray would he be playing? of course he would be. so why not DJ?
However, he is probably a HOF QB who won two Super Bowls. He got to play a lot of his career with a HOF coach and some great players around him. He has fared better than Rivers (but not BR) in terms of his situation. He has made more money than any player in franchise history and perhaps, the NFL. It's sad that it has come to this. But while he has been QB we have all had some serious, real tragedies in our lives. This isn't one of them.
He is no longer athletic enough to run the team and keep the defense off balance. I watched other games yesterday. EVERY QB has to move in the pocket. Every one....the 'running QBs' and the 'pocket passers.' It's not just the QB who runs for first downs. Even Ryan had to run around a lot yesterday. Eli can't move in the pocket anymore. They should not have brought him back. But even if they did, at this time, with this team, in this situation...it is time!
Eli Manning, and as far as I know, Eli Manning's mother do not post on BBI. Eli Manning doesn't know fans on BBI have said some less than nice things about him, and that they don't want him to start games anymore.
I can't think of a single BBIer who wants Manning to sit because they don't like him. BBIers want him to sit because he's not very good, the team is not very good, and neither of those things seem to be getting better.
It's not glee, it's not disrespect. It's not personal. We don't know him, he doesn't know us.
Fans want the Giants to fast forward getting better at football, no matter what.
Well said, Christian. I like a lot of what you post.
I don't think this thread has even uncovered an individual instance of glee
You weren't on this board when the Eagles were in the Super Bowl.
Quote:
Just moving forward. Do you remember when a Gmen moved forward with Jeff Hostetler over Simms? Well, Eli will be 39 in January and we have nothing to gain playing him. He had two games and looked mediocre to poor, so why not let the kid get his feet wet? Surely our braintrust now realizes we can’t make the playoffs with this defense. Hopefully, they get better each week though.
This never happened. Hostetler filled in for an injured Simms and won the Super Bowl. Perhaps you are referring to Scott Brunner?
And Hostetler was named the starting quarterback for the next season
Quote:
heck trolls on this site were rooting for the Eagles to win a SB ffs.
You weren't on this board when the Eagles were in the Super Bowl.
I hope you’re joking.
Quote:
...
But the last 7 years have been painful to watch . They just aren’t fun to watch anymore other than to see what Barkley is going to do...
2012-2018 (7 years)gave Eli the worst Oline to work with. Useless Oline. But now that the Oline is almost average, Eli has slowed down noticeably.
More excuses.
Quote:
So just to recap, there's no glee, right?
I don't think this thread has even uncovered an individual instance of glee
I'm quite bummed for Manning. He seems like a good dude. I've enjoyed rooting for him.
There is nothing approaching glee to be felt in any of this.
Eli has had 7 years of excuses
Quote:
In comment 14581070 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
...
But the last 7 years have been painful to watch . They just aren’t fun to watch anymore other than to see what Barkley is going to do...
2012-2018 (7 years)gave Eli the worst Oline to work with. Useless Oline. But now that the Oline is almost average, Eli has slowed down noticeably.
More excuses.
Quote:
In comment 14581157 christian said:
Quote:
So just to recap, there's no glee, right?
I don't think this thread has even uncovered an individual instance of glee
I'm quite bummed for Manning. He seems like a good dude. I've enjoyed rooting for him.
There is nothing approaching glee to be felt in any of this.
I'm with you. Hard to put my finger on exactly what about the team has made me not go to any of the games I've had tickets to since the Saints last year but watching him play like this and on this team is certainly up there. (I've gone to many seasons where they are out of contention until the end) Don't think he goes to the HoF now, if hangs it up earlier or gets to a better situation than this I think he had a good shot. That's sad for someone who put us on his back for those titles including an amazing performance against the best team I've ever seen. For me nothing comes close to that game as a sports memory even being 2nd row for the 41-0 NFC championship game.
I spent a lot of time even before his first SB win defending him because I totally respect the way he carries himself and goes about his job and he was often a target of being underestimated and ridiculed for his demeanor. Seems to be exactly the guy he was when he came into the league (easier coming from where he did) but never got a big ego.
You could put it on him to say maybe he should have retired but he's a competitor, not in his DNA. I honestly think some of the i'll play for another team stuff was to pressure the Giants and fuck with them. Certainly nice if the team aids in helping to guide you out to pasture in a favorable way to your legacy. And who knows if that Geno Smith thing wasn't bungled so hard if he would have been responsive to, hey, we will give you this season and next but if we don't get winning by then you hang it up happily as a Giant? Maybe even at the end of that season. But no, they embarrassed an incredibly competitive guy and we will never know how it could have gone if this team could honestly self assess and form a cohesive plan better.
Nevertheless, after 7 years of team hell and lots of money besides, it is time to move on.
I wish him well, but please move on Eli.
I know this is difficult for many people to understand, but this is not about blaming Eli.
It's about acknowledging that this team isn't good enough to win this year, and won't be good enough again until after Eli's contract (and likely his career, ultimately) is over. Meanwhile, Jones is waiting in the wings as the #6 overall pick in the draft. If and when the Giants are competitive again, it will most likely be with Jones at QB.
It's just time.
Quote:
people tend to dig their heels in. It's amazing to me how a line has been drawn in the sand here, for the most valuable player in our franchises history.
I love Eli and still think he can play, but once Jones was drafted you would have to be clueless to think this would work. It's time to move on, and not ripping the band aid off during the off-season has created this Chinese water torture during the regular season.
It’s because no one, not Gettleman, Mara, Shurmur, the fanbase, no one, is certain of what Daniel Jones is. Eli remains here as security and he brings his wisdom; and for the fans to show this level of disdain for him is baffling and more than a little nauseating
The fact that you're reading it as disdain, while not especially surprising for you, is the problem.