A lot of glee at the prospect of benching #10 exiled : 9/16/2019 4:35 pm

Since I live in Boston, I depend on BBI for Giants news and analysis. And I get the excitement of transitioning to the team’s first-round rookie QB. But man, the contempt for Eli coming from some posters is off the charts.



Me? It breaks my (football) heart. I have nothing but gratitude for Eli Manning. I hate watching this play out.

