Who else is just beaten down, resigned? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/16/2019 10:24 pm

I'm not even looking forward to Giants football anymore. I know we're going to get our asses kicked. Us beating the Bucs on the road? At home vs. a hard playing Skins team? Vikes? @ Pats? No chance in hell. I went into this season with some hope, but it's already been extinguished and it's not even F'ing fall yet.



At least put Jones in. It'll make the rest of the year interesting as in terms of how he plays. But if we keep trotting out Eli with no hope...why even bother? I love Eli, but Good God it's over. And if Mara is really forcing Shurmur to play Eli because of he's fearful of fan reaction, 1) We're screwed & 2) I think most of the fan base wants to see Jones.



Sorry if I'm ranting/venting. I've been traveling all day & now waiting for Uber home :-)