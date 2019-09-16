Who else is just beaten down, resigned?

I'm not even looking forward to Giants football anymore. I know we're going to get our asses kicked. Us beating the Bucs on the road? At home vs. a hard playing Skins team? Vikes? @ Pats? No chance in hell. I went into this season with some hope, but it's already been extinguished and it's not even F'ing fall yet.
At least put Jones in. It'll make the rest of the year interesting as in terms of how he plays. But if we keep trotting out Eli with no hope...why even bother? I love Eli, but Good God it's over. And if Mara is really forcing Shurmur to play Eli because of he's fearful of fan reaction, 1) We're screwed & 2) I think most of the fan base wants to see Jones.
Sorry if I'm ranting/venting. I've been traveling all day & now waiting for Uber home :-)
The coaches look lost. Eli is done. The roster is shot. The GM sounds like an idiot. The owner will surface with ill timed, stupid soundbites.
The only proven playmaker on the roster is Barkley, and he isn't used enough.
The entire operation looks like someone should take a flamethrower to it.
this is all we have
Yesterday, sitting in god awful traffic leaving that shithole of a stadium, I had the thought that we should sell the tickets. Our family company pays for them, and yesterday I finally figured out what should have been obvious since the new stadium was built: it’s a complete waste of money. We are better off selling them and just buying tickets once or twice a year, if there are even that many games we can stomach.
The team sucks, the owners as of now suck, the front office sucks. Worst of all? The stadium SUCKS. It’s a dump in comparison to some of the gems from around the league. I’m a Yankee fan, but going to Citi Field was an eye opener of how shitty that place is. Not to mention the internet and the secondary ticket market has allowed anyone to grab a ticket, which is awesome but it has its downsides. Every week we are surrounded by assholes and a few diehards, but a hell of a lot less than there used to be. Nobody has any idea what’s going on at least in my section, and the Giants sure as hell aren’t giving them a reason to cheer anyway.
Rant over I guess? I don’t think I’m resigned but I’m finally sick and tired of going to games at least. Team isn’t worth our money that’s for sure. Hopefully Jones can turn this shit around and the defense will get some cohesion going.
I too am a Knicks fan.
Thank God for ND. UGA this Saturday.
If you can't appreciate Barkley then I don't know what to say. If you can't appreciate Barkley then maybe you need to follow some other sport.
Some of you are just spoiled brats. You can't take any criticism of your team then when it was expected nationally that the team wasn't going to be good turns out to be true you roll up into a little a little ball like a 4 year old.
It's been a long time since I've been mad. I just don't care much anymore.
We just suck in every way
And obj is going to year it up in Cleveland so we basically got fucking hosed in that deal.
Teams like Pat's and Dallas have built strong teams.
The icing on this shit cake will be Dallas winning it all
It hasn’t worked and you eliminate 90% of the candidates when you look primarily at guys with s connection to the organization
I’m going to the Skins game, and the only thing I’m hoping to see is Jones playing by then
Two things though:
1) Really good head coaches don't need years to start showing results. Shurmur has been a very good coordinator but if he's ever going to amount to anything as a head coach, we better start seeing the team step up soon. Otherwise his contribution to the Giants will basically be giving Jones his introduction to pro football, and that's it.
2) People say the one constant in all these years of mediocrity is Eli. To quote Yoda: "There is another." The Mara family, especially John Mara. (I'm going to give Steve Tisch a pass because I don't think he's involved with the management of the team.) And Eli doesn't play defense.
I don't know what kind of bad juju is going on with this team, but it's the same fuckin' thing year after year, regardless of the GM, HC or players: Defenses that can't stop anybody. Offenses that look dull and unathletic. Teams that enter the regular season clearly underprepared and overwhelmed. As a fan, it's boring.
With all due respect, you care. We’re on a Giants website venting about the trainwreck the franchise is. We all care.
Before jumping out the window, wait until game 8 or 10 and see if they are starting to play better.
Quote:
It seems that Sundays during last season and so far this season have often been great weather, so it's been nice to be able to do other things outdoors than waste time watching this dumpster fire of a franchise.
With all due respect, you care. We’re on a Giants website venting about the trainwreck the franchise is. We all care.
Not even close to the way I used to. I just don't care much when they lose anymore.
The only NY *ets team that seems to actually have a good looking future is the Nets
The fans that want to fire gettleman and shurmur are not looking at the big picture. All thats going to happen is mara will replace them with more yes men and people who do things the " giants way " .
Ask mets fans and knicks fans ...when your owner sucks there is no hope no matter how many regime changes you go through. And all those owners have the same thing in common, they are clueless and still insist on meddling in the teams decision making instead of hiring the right people and letting them do their job
Let’s see the kid play
Maybe we have the QB for the next 15 years
We have cap space in 2020
Barkley is awesome
This OL is solid and will only improve with drafts
We have a young D with potential
Let’s watch them grow
Let’s add some ERs in FA and the draft
Let’s hope that Mara is out of football decisions
Let’s see what shurmur can do.
Come on guys!!!
Thank You.
Cocaine is a hell of a drug.
What am I saying - anyone optimistic about this team's ability to add talent after what they've done to the roster this past year and change is on something a lot stronger than cocaine.
Do you want to keep doing the same thing over and over every three years? Because that is what will happen if don't let the present group complete the overhaul. The next group will get rid of 40 out of 53 guys, suck and then in 2 1/2 years be fired and replaced. Rinse and repeat...
For the first time in years I am (truly) optimistic
Then you are on heroin or mushrooms. Two games and the sky is falling.
Then you are on heroin or mushrooms. Two games and the sky is falling.
Not sure about you, but my opinion is based on watching this FO operate for over a year - and the fruits of a scouting department that has been largely intact for the duration of their ineptitude.
But yeah, it's a new season - so different from the rest! Now, to go along with all the losing, we have new and improved culture!
There are teams that have gone through much longer bleak periods than we have, and their fans have figured out how to show up every year. We're not going to be bad forever. I'm not saying that it'll be the same as the Rams, but once they figured out a formula, look how quickly things turned around for them. Hell, the Browns are GOOD now (in no small part thanks to Gettleman). You roll with the good AND the bad. Or not, it's your life...but I'm proud to be a Giants fan even if we suck right now. I'd still rather be a Giants fan while the Giants play like ass than be a Cowboys fan while they're playing great. And if you think we have it bad, look at the dumpster fire that is the Redskins.
This is Eli's last season in blue. He's likely not going to make it to the end of the season as a starter. Hell, we might have already seen his last game as a starter. But that guy and this team gave me and my family and friends too many great memories to just hate on them. There are only so many games a year, and I don't think pro football is going to even be a thing in a couple decades. So, good or bad-I'm still bleeding blue.
We're not going to be bad forever.
So, after two games and a bunch of new guys you throw up your hands and think nothing got better because they did not automatically transform into the 1985 Chicago Bears? I admit I thought they might win 8. While the defense is still in disarray, it was better than the week before on just sacks and pressure on the QB. But how many 1st or 2nd year players did they play? It is going to take a while until they can learn to play together. Remember how much time Baker was out over the summer - and he does look bad. How long was Corey Webster a disaster?
Right now I think Eli is holding the offense back, I also think that Shurmur needs to stop saving Barkley and unleash him. I agree that the WRs are pedestrian, but Tate being out is Tate's fault. Just as Lattimer gets going he gets a cheap shot to the head, as did Shepard the week before.
Not saying things are great - they suck. But the only way to get the team corrected was get rid of the malingerers and malcontents(talented as they might be and aging)
And let me save the suspense: Daniel Jones can't save this even if he's really good.
Right now I think Eli is holding the offense back, I also think that Shurmur needs to stop saving Barkley and unleash him. I agree that the WRs are pedestrian, but Tate being out is Tate's fault. Just as Lattimer gets going he gets a cheap shot to the head, as did Shepard the week before.
Not saying things are great - they suck. But the only way to get the team corrected was get rid of the malingerers and malcontents(talented as they might be and aging)
I feel sometimes like some Giants fans have fallen victim to a cult. You've been sold a bill of goods - that there was a roster full of malcontents that had to go to make things better here, and that until that was done nothing would be right in Giants-land.
So, that happened - and things got worse.
I'm not overreacting because I thought the Giants would be better. I expected this. Not tooting my own horn either, since everyone who follows the NFL expected this. I'm disgusted with the team not because they're not winning - they're showing literally no signs of improvement.
They don't look like they're having growing pains. In those cases, you see mistakes here and there as players new to a system or new to the NFL get adjusted. What I'm seeing is a total systemic collapse. Veterans signed to add some stability have looked worse than rookies. Players are constantly out of position. Playcalls are puzzling and predictable. Coaches look completely outclassed, as does the talent.
If you want to chalk it up to youth, be my guest - only time will prove you or me right. But given the moves that can be graded to date - the coaching hires, the FA acquisitions - this team has done a lot more wrong than they have right. That's not something new with the Gettleman/Shurmur regime either. That's been a trend for this team since 2012, with one aberration in between. The arrow looks like it's pointing sideways/down again, and even the most hopeful on BBI are pointing towards another high draft pick and the benefits that will bring.
At some point - someone has to start playing better football. Until that point, the Giants are going nowhere but down.
And let me save the suspense: Daniel Jones can't save this even if he's really good.
I think that's the most frustrating part. It's not as if someone could say 'well, who could have seen *this* coming'?
Because the answer was literally everyone - everyone not rooting for the Giants, and even many who did - could see this slow motion train wreck unfolding. And yet people insisted it was one thing or another, media bias, wanting to see certain players fail.
Mara Dolan'ed up the Giants.
Even seeing Barkley look like the superhuman he is i'm finding myself creeping into thoughts like it's just a shame he found his way into this clusterfuck.
The more this plays out the more it just feels like the people at the top need to wake up and I don't know what will make them. Mara seems much more interested in selling people on an idea that everything is great than actually making any real changes. The longer I see Shurmur coach the more i'm just like, how in gods name did anyone see this man and his record and say this guy should be leading a team?
Hearing him bungle the answer as to why he should be the coach on the WFAN today. Jeez. If you can't even answer that question how the hell can you motivate a team? Well you probably can't and it shows.
If we're gonna suck, might as well have the development of hopefully our next franchise QB to look forward to
What makes you think for 1 second that Mara is going to be out of football decisions going forward ? That is wishful thinking at best
And if Jones is the real deal-- I'm sorry but we got something.
And I'm the one who trashes DG - gave him "F Grades' despise the man - and never liked the HC or DC.
It's not that "I'm confident." That means shit. Just see if any of these kids can progress as eventually Jones gets playing time and as of this moment his OL is not disastrous.
If they turn it around for next year we all win. If they suck again next year -- then root for the media to tear into DG with hurricane force winds.
There is no excuse other than major injuries for a GM having 3 straight years of high draft picks (assuming we get next year) along with having cap money to not being in the playoff hunt for next year unless you fucked up along the way.
Let me add to the last para having a stud like Barkley which makes the entire offense better.
Well that depends. If we finish 0-16 but put up 21 points in the final quarter of the final game, the organization will see it as proof we are on the upswing.
It hasn’t worked and you eliminate 90% of the candidates when you look primarily at guys with s connection to the organization
Someone that finally gets it?! Surprised it's not brought up in conversation more often? Imo probably one of the main reason this Organization is going nowhere and is stuck in their olds ways. They need to stop already, hire some new candidates that will bring in their own people! Stop hiring buddies from around the league! Smdh..
The Giants are in a down cycle, it s happened before. They are not perennial losers, they have the second most NFL championships, with this “incompetent “ family leading them.
I guess some fans can handle disappointment better than others. But I m excited about the Daniel Jones era, and how much fun it will be when they are good again after these last 7 seasons
Absence makes the heart grow fonder and all that.
But to each their own.
The stadium was full last week. The gambling is going through the roof. The NFL and the owners, including the Maras and Tisch are delighted with the financial results.
Until the fans stay away, until the fans protest and the plane flies over that crappy stadium and tell the owners to stick those PSLs up you know where, and until the media aggressively goes after the owners instead of the players we are in the 1965-1981 abyss.
Yes, it took the NFL and Rozelle to intervene and get the Maras out of the day to day operations. Unfortunately, that isn't going to happen this time.
Not anything like it at all.
Get Jones in there, see what you got in him for this year so next next year the kid has a full year to work off and something on tape on him to work on this upcoming off season. And go from there.....
But my God.....keep banging the square peg (Eli) into the round hole (Shurmur's O Plan) is like the definition of insane.
There is no different outcome!
He is what he is........the team is what they are.
And let me save the suspense: Daniel Jones can't save this even if he's really good.
I hear you
Cocaine is a hell of a drug.
What am I saying - anyone optimistic about this team's ability to add talent after what they've done to the roster this past year and change is on something a lot stronger than cocaine.
It’s always darkest before dawn. The Giants can’t do anything about the decisions over the last few years. We are where we are now and there’s reasons for optimism. I believe all the questionable decisions were based on the myth that Eli can still win. Gettlemen hedged by taking DJ at 6. We are moving forward soon. Let us not harp on remorse for opportunity lost and focus on opportunity forward.
Go Giants!!!
ummm, they improved last week. 3 sacks and numerous pressures that Allen was able to run from. There was less confusion in the secondary.
The result was the same, true. There were still some blown plays.
Giants had a solid draft last year and hopefully this crop of rookies improve as the year goes on..
With a young qb and 60 million to spend this team could be turned around going into next year BUT jones has to play this year...
The defense is god awful. I'm really concerned about Baker, we traded UP for him. I know he's a press guy, but how does he not know how to play zone? Did our scouts miss this? Why did the trade up/draft him if he couldn't play our scheme? Doesn't seem like this makes any sense. Hopefully he will get better, otherwise this is a HUGE mistake.
The offense has the potential to be better, there are some injuries. They have moved the ball and scored. Jones is more suited for Shurmur's scheme. The coach wants him to play to help save his job (yes, they have looked THAT BAD that it is possible he gets canned if they don't improve).
Eli is a warrior, this is not his fault. This is just an unfortunate circumstance for him to be in. He will make $20 Million plus to sit for most of the year, unless he asks for a trade or release. Could be worse, but you hate to see him go out like this.
It just reminds me of what we used to be. On top of that Dallas and Phila. look good and setup for a while.
The D is so bad, I'm now positive picking Josh Allen instead of Daniel Jones would not have made any difference. Last years draft was solid but this year's defensive haul looks shaky as hell. I would start Ballentine and sit Baker BTW.
Everything depends on Jones being the real deal. I am optimistic he can be that. But the D looks light years away.
That shurmur even broached this QB topic suggests to me that Mara is relenting to the football people here. He may have some fingerprints on other parts of the roster, but I don’t see anything non-Eli related. With DJ transition I think it’s better than wishful thinking, with all due respect.
The D is so bad, I'm now positive picking Josh Allen instead of Daniel Jones would not have made any difference. Last years draft was solid but this year's defensive haul looks shaky as hell. I would start Ballentine and sit Baker BTW.
One kid is playing poorly, so the draft looks shaky?
I'd actually consider 0 wins this season an outstanding success because it would mean changes would happen. Third time's the charm...
Do you want to keep doing the same thing over and over every three years? Because that is what will happen if don't let the present group complete the overhaul. The next group will get rid of 40 out of 53 guys, suck and then in 2 1/2 years be fired and replaced. Rinse and repeat...
Well I'm hoping that the embarrassment of being 0 or 1 win bad would force Mara to hire someone from outside the Good Old Boy's Club. The FO needs new blood more than the roster did. I know that it's entirely possible that this becomes cyclical, as every decision since firing TC seems to have been the wrong one.
I'd actually consider 0 wins this season an outstanding success because it would mean changes would happen. Third time's the charm...
Do you want to keep doing the same thing over and over every three years? Because that is what will happen if don't let the present group complete the overhaul. The next group will get rid of 40 out of 53 guys, suck and then in 2 1/2 years be fired and replaced. Rinse and repeat...
Well I'm hoping that the embarrassment of being 0 or 1 win bad would force Mara to hire someone from outside the Good Old Boy's Club. The FO needs new blood more than the roster did. I know that it's entirely possible that this becomes cyclical, as every decision since firing TC seems to have been the wrong one.
Perhaps we let the young guys find their way for more than 2 games before changing regimes again...I've been scratching my head on Bettcher, who was universally praised coming from AZ. I also don't understand not letting Barkley play when he's destroying defenses. So yeah, I have some questions, too.
Ultimately, this staff amy need to go. And then the merry-go-round can start again.