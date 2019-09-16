Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Who else is just beaten down, resigned?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/16/2019 10:24 pm
I'm not even looking forward to Giants football anymore. I know we're going to get our asses kicked. Us beating the Bucs on the road? At home vs. a hard playing Skins team? Vikes? @ Pats? No chance in hell. I went into this season with some hope, but it's already been extinguished and it's not even F'ing fall yet.

At least put Jones in. It'll make the rest of the year interesting as in terms of how he plays. But if we keep trotting out Eli with no hope...why even bother? I love Eli, but Good God it's over. And if Mara is really forcing Shurmur to play Eli because of he's fearful of fan reaction, 1) We're screwed & 2) I think most of the fan base wants to see Jones.

Sorry if I'm ranting/venting. I've been traveling all day & now waiting for Uber home :-)
I'd say  
darren in pdx : 9/16/2019 10:26 pm : link
99% of Giants fans feel the same way. We want to see what Jones can do, get him experience. Pray that the defense shows improvement over the course of the season. At least they'll have another high pick to work with to get a good edge rusher..
It's not just this season - it's that strong suspicion  
jcn56 : 9/16/2019 10:27 pm : link
with absolutely nothing to convince you otherwise, that the Giants are aimless in all aspects of football right now and are completely adrift.

The coaches look lost. Eli is done. The roster is shot. The GM sounds like an idiot. The owner will surface with ill timed, stupid soundbites.

The only proven playmaker on the roster is Barkley, and he isn't used enough.

The entire operation looks like someone should take a flamethrower to it.
The issue is, there is no hope right now..  
Sean : 9/16/2019 10:27 pm : link
I love Eli, but at 38 he is not the future. The franchise needs a spark. If Jones comes in and plays well, it will change the entire energy of the franchise.
I am literally  
crick n NC : 9/16/2019 10:27 pm : link
Watching for Barkley, and for Jones to get his shot.
I don’t look forward to the games, myself  
Saos1n : 9/16/2019 10:28 pm : link
I look forward to seeing Saquon play and Jones’ first snap. That’s about it. Shumur just seems out of his element and Eli is a shell of himself. The defense lacks confidence, maturity and resilience. Unlike, much of Giants football in the past. I don’t look forward to games like a used to, but I look forward to the future of the franchise and what could be. It’s bleak, at the moment.
Apathy  
Dave in PA : 9/16/2019 10:28 pm : link
It’s been years and years of horribly boring and sloppy football
RE: The issue is, there is no hope right now..  
mattlawson : 9/16/2019 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14581663 Sean said:
Quote:
I love Eli, but at 38 he is not the future. The franchise needs a spark. If Jones comes in and plays well, it will change the entire energy of the franchise.


this is all we have
I'm starting  
crick n NC : 9/16/2019 10:30 pm : link
To lean against Shurmur. I don't like to see anyone lose their job, so I'm struggling with that and thinking it is wasted time with him as the leader of this team.
Is anyone getting upset over losses anymore?  
justafan : 9/16/2019 10:30 pm : link
I don't think I've been upset about a loss since week 2018.
they are  
AndyMilligan : 9/16/2019 10:31 pm : link
rudderless.. have been for a while. Stuck with Manning way too long. Time and NFL games are precious and they squander both like it is an unimportant asset.
They have  
PEEJ : 9/16/2019 10:31 pm : link
killed the nerve
My family has had tickets  
mattnyg05 : 9/16/2019 10:33 pm : link
since the Polo Grounds. I’ve always been a proponent of going to the games, it’s been special and I myself have been going for over 25 years.

Yesterday, sitting in god awful traffic leaving that shithole of a stadium, I had the thought that we should sell the tickets. Our family company pays for them, and yesterday I finally figured out what should have been obvious since the new stadium was built: it’s a complete waste of money. We are better off selling them and just buying tickets once or twice a year, if there are even that many games we can stomach.

The team sucks, the owners as of now suck, the front office sucks. Worst of all? The stadium SUCKS. It’s a dump in comparison to some of the gems from around the league. I’m a Yankee fan, but going to Citi Field was an eye opener of how shitty that place is. Not to mention the internet and the secondary ticket market has allowed anyone to grab a ticket, which is awesome but it has its downsides. Every week we are surrounded by assholes and a few diehards, but a hell of a lot less than there used to be. Nobody has any idea what’s going on at least in my section, and the Giants sure as hell aren’t giving them a reason to cheer anyway.

Rant over I guess? I don’t think I’m resigned but I’m finally sick and tired of going to games at least. Team isn’t worth our money that’s for sure. Hopefully Jones can turn this shit around and the defense will get some cohesion going.
I'm a Knicks fan.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/16/2019 10:34 pm : link
You don't know what "beaten down, resigned" means until you get screwed in the lottery for the umpteenth year in a row. This is nothing.
RE: I'm a Knicks fan.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/16/2019 10:37 pm : link
In comment 14581716 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
You don't know what "beaten down, resigned" means until you get screwed in the lottery for the umpteenth year in a row. This is nothing.


I too am a Knicks fan.

Thank God for ND. UGA this Saturday.
Well I disagred with posters like you since day 1 2 years ago  
giantstock : 9/16/2019 10:37 pm : link
And now you just highlight it. Go bury your head in the sand. It;s what posters like you have doen the last two years with your homerism with Mara and company. Now you want to quit. Poor baby.

If you can't appreciate Barkley then I don't know what to say. If you can't appreciate Barkley then maybe you need to follow some other sport.

Some of you are just spoiled brats. You can't take any criticism of your team then when it was expected nationally that the team wasn't going to be good turns out to be true you roll up into a little a little ball like a 4 year old.

I barely care anymore.  
Mr. Bungle : 9/16/2019 10:41 pm : link
It seems that Sundays during last season and so far this season have often been great weather, so it's been nice to be able to do other things outdoors than waste time watching this dumpster fire of a franchise.

It's been a long time since I've been mad. I just don't care much anymore.
....  
BleedBlue : 9/16/2019 10:43 pm : link
Yep. I'm losing interest too.

We just suck in every way

And obj is going to year it up in Cleveland so we basically got fucking hosed in that deal.

Teams like Pat's and Dallas have built strong teams.

The icing on this shit cake will be Dallas winning it all
It starts at the top  
Vanzetti : 9/16/2019 10:43 pm : link
Mara can’t keep hiring The way he does.

It hasn’t worked and you eliminate 90% of the candidates when you look primarily at guys with s connection to the organization
Spot on OP  
mfsd : 9/16/2019 10:45 pm : link
Look forward to football for months, allow yourself to be a little optimistic the team will get going in the right direction, and then 2 lifeless losses to start the season.

I’m going to the Skins game, and the only thing I’m hoping to see is Jones playing by then
Detached is a better word.  
81_Great_Dane : 9/16/2019 10:45 pm : link
Look, they're rebuilding. This is what rebuilding looks like. So I'm not resigned or beaten down. Right now I'm disappointed that we haven't seen more improvement and more scoring on offense. But I am looking forward to seeing what Jones turns into.

Two things though:

1) Really good head coaches don't need years to start showing results. Shurmur has been a very good coordinator but if he's ever going to amount to anything as a head coach, we better start seeing the team step up soon. Otherwise his contribution to the Giants will basically be giving Jones his introduction to pro football, and that's it.

2) People say the one constant in all these years of mediocrity is Eli. To quote Yoda: "There is another." The Mara family, especially John Mara. (I'm going to give Steve Tisch a pass because I don't think he's involved with the management of the team.) And Eli doesn't play defense.

I don't know what kind of bad juju is going on with this team, but it's the same fuckin' thing year after year, regardless of the GM, HC or players: Defenses that can't stop anybody. Offenses that look dull and unathletic. Teams that enter the regular season clearly underprepared and overwhelmed. As a fan, it's boring.
RE: I barely care anymore.  
Sean : 9/16/2019 10:45 pm : link
In comment 14581750 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
It seems that Sundays during last season and so far this season have often been great weather, so it's been nice to be able to do other things outdoors than waste time watching this dumpster fire of a franchise.

It's been a long time since I've been mad. I just don't care much anymore.


With all due respect, you care. We’re on a Giants website venting about the trainwreck the franchise is. We all care.
It took you that long to get here  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 9/16/2019 10:45 pm : link
Welcome aboard lots of use have been feeling this way for 2 + years!
Welcome to the 1970's  
micky : 9/16/2019 10:47 pm : link
Err.....
New year, same shit  
Nine-Tails : 9/16/2019 10:49 pm : link
If we put Jones in, at least there would be a reason to watch even if we’re losing
The one upside with playing so many young draft picks  
BSIMatt : 9/16/2019 10:50 pm : link
Is at least you can hope for growth and improvement over time. I thought they’d be more competitive on defense out of the gate, I think I was overly optimistic. It was hard for me to fathom them looking worse on defense than a year ago, but they’ve certainly achieved that, and that’s a bit depressing.
As a survivor of 1965  
section125 : 9/16/2019 10:52 pm : link
until 1981 I'm not beaten down. I'm disappointed. But If you do not understand that in order to rebuild the team, it has to go through a bad period then you are fooling yourselves. Probably 98% of people here knew that they had to draft new players, sign young guys to get better. You cannot turnover that many players and play that many 1st and 2nd year guys and expect them compete immediately. Unfortunately JR and Mark Ross drove the talent level into the ground. Before DG got here that was 6 years of downturn. So yeah after 7+ years it seems forever. But it will take until the 3rd year to get the pieces in place.

Before jumping out the window, wait until game 8 or 10 and see if they are starting to play better.
RE: RE: I barely care anymore.  
Mr. Bungle : 9/16/2019 10:54 pm : link
In comment 14581767 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 14581750 Mr. Bungle said:


Quote:


It seems that Sundays during last season and so far this season have often been great weather, so it's been nice to be able to do other things outdoors than waste time watching this dumpster fire of a franchise.

It's been a long time since I've been mad. I just don't care much anymore.



With all due respect, you care. We’re on a Giants website venting about the trainwreck the franchise is. We all care.

Not even close to the way I used to. I just don't care much when they lose anymore.
I am definitely beaten down  
djm : 9/16/2019 11:03 pm : link
Wouldn’t be as bad if Philly and Dallas weren’t so good. Philly is in a bit of trouble but they got a ring and their window will stay open for some time. And Dallas is fucking loaded. I want to quit football. It’s done nothing but bring me angst and pain lately.
Embrace the suck  
Scooter185 : 9/16/2019 11:05 pm : link
I'd actually consider 0 wins this season an outstanding success because it would mean changes would happen. Third time's the charm...
Very beaten down.  
Matt M. : 9/16/2019 11:06 pm : link
I had no delusions of a SB this year. But, I honestly thought we could win 7 or 8 games and at least be relevant in November. This season already feels done. Then you throw in feeling terrible to realize Eli is done. At this point, I just want Jones to start beginning this week and see what we have.
I went to the beach on Sunday...  
trueblueinpw : 9/16/2019 11:09 pm : link
Watched the game on TiVo. Actually mowed the lawn before I watched the game. Who knows, maybe the giants will turn it around. Anyway, we’re not Jets fans so count your blessings.
Throw in very confused that they still seem resigned  
Matt M. : 9/16/2019 11:10 pm : link
to wasting Barkley's prime years. Not just because they suck, but they refuse to allow him to carry them.
RE: I went to the beach on Sunday...  
Scooter185 : 9/16/2019 11:10 pm : link
In comment 14581838 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Watched the game on TiVo. Actually mowed the lawn before I watched the game. Who knows, maybe the giants will turn it around. Anyway, we’re not Jets fans so count your blessings.


The only NY *ets team that seems to actually have a good looking future is the Nets
Yup  
Giantfan21 : 9/16/2019 11:13 pm : link
And the main reason is because the dysfunction starts at the top with jon mara. When you have a clueless owner then there is no hope.

The fans that want to fire gettleman and shurmur are not looking at the big picture. All thats going to happen is mara will replace them with more yes men and people who do things the " giants way " .

Ask mets fans and knicks fans ...when your owner sucks there is no hope no matter how many regime changes you go through. And all those owners have the same thing in common, they are clueless and still insist on meddling in the teams decision making instead of hiring the right people and letting them do their job
What’s wrong with you guys?  
V.I.G. : 9/16/2019 11:26 pm : link
For the first time in years I am (truly) optimistic
Let’s see the kid play
Maybe we have the QB for the next 15 years
We have cap space in 2020
Barkley is awesome
This OL is solid and will only improve with drafts
We have a young D with potential
Let’s watch them grow
Let’s add some ERs in FA and the draft
Let’s hope that Mara is out of football decisions
Let’s see what shurmur can do.

Come on guys!!!
RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
section125 : 9/16/2019 11:27 pm : link
In comment 14581871 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
For the first time in years I am (truly) optimistic
Let’s see the kid play
Maybe we have the QB for the next 15 years
We have cap space in 2020
Barkley is awesome
This OL is solid and will only improve with drafts
We have a young D with potential
Let’s watch them grow
Let’s add some ERs in FA and the draft
Let’s hope that Mara is out of football decisions
Let’s see what shurmur can do.

Come on guys!!!


Thank You.
RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
jcn56 : 9/16/2019 11:30 pm : link
In comment 14581871 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
For the first time in years I am (truly) optimistic
Let’s see the kid play
Maybe we have the QB for the next 15 years
We have cap space in 2020
Barkley is awesome
This OL is solid and will only improve with drafts
We have a young D with potential
Let’s watch them grow
Let’s add some ERs in FA and the draft
Let’s hope that Mara is out of football decisions
Let’s see what shurmur can do.

Come on guys!!!


Cocaine is a hell of a drug.

What am I saying - anyone optimistic about this team's ability to add talent after what they've done to the roster this past year and change is on something a lot stronger than cocaine.
RE: Embrace the suck  
section125 : 9/16/2019 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14581832 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
I'd actually consider 0 wins this season an outstanding success because it would mean changes would happen. Third time's the charm...


Do you want to keep doing the same thing over and over every three years? Because that is what will happen if don't let the present group complete the overhaul. The next group will get rid of 40 out of 53 guys, suck and then in 2 1/2 years be fired and replaced. Rinse and repeat...
RE: RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
section125 : 9/16/2019 11:34 pm : link
In comment 14581876 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581871 V.I.G. said:


Quote:


For the first time in years I am (truly) optimistic
Let’s see the kid play
Maybe we have the QB for the next 15 years
We have cap space in 2020
Barkley is awesome
This OL is solid and will only improve with drafts
We have a young D with potential
Let’s watch them grow
Let’s add some ERs in FA and the draft
Let’s hope that Mara is out of football decisions
Let’s see what shurmur can do.

Come on guys!!!



Cocaine is a hell of a drug.

What am I saying - anyone optimistic about this team's ability to add talent after what they've done to the roster this past year and change is on something a lot stronger than cocaine.


Then you are on heroin or mushrooms. Two games and the sky is falling.
RE: RE: RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
jcn56 : 9/16/2019 11:37 pm : link
In comment 14581879 section125 said:
Quote:


Then you are on heroin or mushrooms. Two games and the sky is falling.


Not sure about you, but my opinion is based on watching this FO operate for over a year - and the fruits of a scouting department that has been largely intact for the duration of their ineptitude.

But yeah, it's a new season - so different from the rest! Now, to go along with all the losing, we have new and improved culture!
It's frustrating and kind of depressing, yes  
GiantSteps : 9/16/2019 11:46 pm : link
BUT

There are teams that have gone through much longer bleak periods than we have, and their fans have figured out how to show up every year. We're not going to be bad forever. I'm not saying that it'll be the same as the Rams, but once they figured out a formula, look how quickly things turned around for them. Hell, the Browns are GOOD now (in no small part thanks to Gettleman). You roll with the good AND the bad. Or not, it's your life...but I'm proud to be a Giants fan even if we suck right now. I'd still rather be a Giants fan while the Giants play like ass than be a Cowboys fan while they're playing great. And if you think we have it bad, look at the dumpster fire that is the Redskins.

This is Eli's last season in blue. He's likely not going to make it to the end of the season as a starter. Hell, we might have already seen his last game as a starter. But that guy and this team gave me and my family and friends too many great memories to just hate on them. There are only so many games a year, and I don't think pro football is going to even be a thing in a couple decades. So, good or bad-I'm still bleeding blue.

We're not going to be bad forever.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
section125 : 9/16/2019 11:54 pm : link
In comment 14581884 jcn56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581879 section125 said:


Quote:




Then you are on heroin or mushrooms. Two games and the sky is falling.



Not sure about you, but my opinion is based on watching this FO operate for over a year - and the fruits of a scouting department that has been largely intact for the duration of their ineptitude.

But yeah, it's a new season - so different from the rest! Now, to go along with all the losing, we have new and improved culture!


So, after two games and a bunch of new guys you throw up your hands and think nothing got better because they did not automatically transform into the 1985 Chicago Bears? I admit I thought they might win 8. While the defense is still in disarray, it was better than the week before on just sacks and pressure on the QB. But how many 1st or 2nd year players did they play? It is going to take a while until they can learn to play together. Remember how much time Baker was out over the summer - and he does look bad. How long was Corey Webster a disaster?

Right now I think Eli is holding the offense back, I also think that Shurmur needs to stop saving Barkley and unleash him. I agree that the WRs are pedestrian, but Tate being out is Tate's fault. Just as Lattimer gets going he gets a cheap shot to the head, as did Shepard the week before.

Not saying things are great - they suck. But the only way to get the team corrected was get rid of the malingerers and malcontents(talented as they might be and aging)
I'm furious  
Go Terps : 12:01 am : link
Non-experts in the media, in the fantasy/gambling world, and even on this board have been pointing out the warning signs for YEARS. So how is it that the supposed experts in the building can fuck up so completely key decisions whose implications were so clear from outside perspectives?

And let me save the suspense: Daniel Jones can't save this even if he's really good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
jcn56 : 12:06 am : link
In comment 14581895 section125 said:
Quote:

Right now I think Eli is holding the offense back, I also think that Shurmur needs to stop saving Barkley and unleash him. I agree that the WRs are pedestrian, but Tate being out is Tate's fault. Just as Lattimer gets going he gets a cheap shot to the head, as did Shepard the week before.

Not saying things are great - they suck. But the only way to get the team corrected was get rid of the malingerers and malcontents(talented as they might be and aging)


I feel sometimes like some Giants fans have fallen victim to a cult. You've been sold a bill of goods - that there was a roster full of malcontents that had to go to make things better here, and that until that was done nothing would be right in Giants-land.

So, that happened - and things got worse.

I'm not overreacting because I thought the Giants would be better. I expected this. Not tooting my own horn either, since everyone who follows the NFL expected this. I'm disgusted with the team not because they're not winning - they're showing literally no signs of improvement.

They don't look like they're having growing pains. In those cases, you see mistakes here and there as players new to a system or new to the NFL get adjusted. What I'm seeing is a total systemic collapse. Veterans signed to add some stability have looked worse than rookies. Players are constantly out of position. Playcalls are puzzling and predictable. Coaches look completely outclassed, as does the talent.

If you want to chalk it up to youth, be my guest - only time will prove you or me right. But given the moves that can be graded to date - the coaching hires, the FA acquisitions - this team has done a lot more wrong than they have right. That's not something new with the Gettleman/Shurmur regime either. That's been a trend for this team since 2012, with one aberration in between. The arrow looks like it's pointing sideways/down again, and even the most hopeful on BBI are pointing towards another high draft pick and the benefits that will bring.

At some point - someone has to start playing better football. Until that point, the Giants are going nowhere but down.
RE: I'm furious  
jcn56 : 12:12 am : link
In comment 14581899 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Non-experts in the media, in the fantasy/gambling world, and even on this board have been pointing out the warning signs for YEARS. So how is it that the supposed experts in the building can fuck up so completely key decisions whose implications were so clear from outside perspectives?

And let me save the suspense: Daniel Jones can't save this even if he's really good.


I think that's the most frustrating part. It's not as if someone could say 'well, who could have seen *this* coming'?

Because the answer was literally everyone - everyone not rooting for the Giants, and even many who did - could see this slow motion train wreck unfolding. And yet people insisted it was one thing or another, media bias, wanting to see certain players fail.

Mara Dolan'ed up the Giants.
Yeah definitely becoming numb to this  
NoGainDayne : 12:15 am : link
I can't really say I enjoy watching the games much but we are all big fans we know how it goes.

Even seeing Barkley look like the superhuman he is i'm finding myself creeping into thoughts like it's just a shame he found his way into this clusterfuck.

The more this plays out the more it just feels like the people at the top need to wake up and I don't know what will make them. Mara seems much more interested in selling people on an idea that everything is great than actually making any real changes. The longer I see Shurmur coach the more i'm just like, how in gods name did anyone see this man and his record and say this guy should be leading a team?

Hearing him bungle the answer as to why he should be the coach on the WFAN today. Jeez. If you can't even answer that question how the hell can you motivate a team? Well you probably can't and it shows.
This is why I want to see Jones play  
Breeze_94 : 12:24 am : link
so I can look forward to Sundays again.

If we're gonna suck, might as well have the development of hopefully our next franchise QB to look forward to
RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
Giantfan21 : 12:28 am : link
In comment 14581871 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
For the first time in years I am (truly) optimistic
Let’s see the kid play
Maybe we have the QB for the next 15 years
We have cap space in 2020
Barkley is awesome
This OL is solid and will only improve with drafts
We have a young D with potential
Let’s watch them grow
Let’s add some ERs in FA and the draft
Let’s hope that Mara is out of football decisions
Let’s see what shurmur can do.

Come on guys!!!


What makes you think for 1 second that Mara is going to be out of football decisions going forward ? That is wishful thinking at best
Gettleman has this year and next  
giantstock : 12:41 am : link
As Giants fans I think there is some excitement to see if the current trainwreck can improve but watching Barkley is amazing.

And if Jones is the real deal-- I'm sorry but we got something.

And I'm the one who trashes DG - gave him "F Grades' despise the man - and never liked the HC or DC.

It's not that "I'm confident." That means shit. Just see if any of these kids can progress as eventually Jones gets playing time and as of this moment his OL is not disastrous.

If they turn it around for next year we all win. If they suck again next year -- then root for the media to tear into DG with hurricane force winds.

There is no excuse other than major injuries for a GM having 3 straight years of high draft picks (assuming we get next year) along with having cap money to not being in the playoff hunt for next year unless you fucked up along the way.
RE: Gettleman has this year and next  
giantstock : 12:43 am : link
In comment 14581925 giantstock said:
Quote:
As Giants fans I think there is some excitement to see if the current trainwreck can improve but watching Barkley is amazing.

And if Jones is the real deal-- I'm sorry but we got something.

And I'm the one who trashes DG - gave him "F Grades' despise the man - and never liked the HC or DC.

It's not that "I'm confident." That means shit. Just see if any of these kids can progress as eventually Jones gets playing time and as of this moment his OL is not disastrous.

If they turn it around for next year we all win. If they suck again next year -- then root for the media to tear into DG with hurricane force winds.

There is no excuse other than major injuries for a GM having 3 straight years of high draft picks (assuming we get next year) along with having cap money to not being in the playoff hunt for next year unless you fucked up along the way.


Let me add to the last para having a stud like Barkley which makes the entire offense better.
RE: Embrace the suck  
santacruzom : 12:48 am : link
In comment 14581832 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
I'd actually consider 0 wins this season an outstanding success because it would mean changes would happen. Third time's the charm...


Well that depends. If we finish 0-16 but put up 21 points in the final quarter of the final game, the organization will see it as proof we are on the upswing.
RE: It starts at the top  
prdave73 : 2:23 am : link
In comment 14581759 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Mara can’t keep hiring The way he does.

It hasn’t worked and you eliminate 90% of the candidates when you look primarily at guys with s connection to the organization


Someone that finally gets it?! Surprised it's not brought up in conversation more often? Imo probably one of the main reason this Organization is going nowhere and is stuck in their olds ways. They need to stop already, hire some new candidates that will bring in their own people! Stop hiring buddies from around the league! Smdh..
Re: It starts at the top  
PhilSimms15 : 4:34 am : link
These past few years remind me of the ‘70’s when Roszell finally had to step in, in 1979, and take hiring decisions out of the Mara’s hands. The result, with George Young was pretty darned good.
You ll all be ok  
joeinpa : 5:54 am : link
It s only football.

The Giants are in a down cycle, it s happened before. They are not perennial losers, they have the second most NFL championships, with this “incompetent “ family leading them.

I guess some fans can handle disappointment better than others. But I m excited about the Daniel Jones era, and how much fun it will be when they are good again after these last 7 seasons

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and all that.

But to each their own.
RE: Re: It starts at the top  
DeepBlueJint : 6:05 am : link
In comment 14581961 PhilSimms15 said:
Quote:
These past few years remind me of the ‘70’s when Roszell finally had to step in, in 1979, and take hiring decisions out of the Mara’s hands. The result, with George Young was pretty darned good.


The stadium was full last week. The gambling is going through the roof. The NFL and the owners, including the Maras and Tisch are delighted with the financial results.

Until the fans stay away, until the fans protest and the plane flies over that crappy stadium and tell the owners to stick those PSLs up you know where, and until the media aggressively goes after the owners instead of the players we are in the 1965-1981 abyss.

Yes, it took the NFL and Rozelle to intervene and get the Maras out of the day to day operations. Unfortunately, that isn't going to happen this time.

RE: Re: It starts at the top  
section125 : 6:16 am : link
In comment 14581961 PhilSimms15 said:
Quote:
These past few years remind me of the ‘70’s when Roszell finally had to step in, in 1979, and take hiring decisions out of the Mara’s hands. The result, with George Young was pretty darned good.


Not anything like it at all.
I’m not beaten down  
Les in TO : 6:28 am : link
Because I expected this as long as Eli was starting and it seems Shurmur is feeling the heat to expedite Jones’ succession.
To where this has fallen with all the failed decisions etc  
micky : 6:31 am : link
"Embrace the suck" seems apropo for the time being.

Get Jones in there, see what you got in him for this year so next next year the kid has a full year to work off and something on tape on him to work on this upcoming off season. And go from there.....
year after year I get excited during the off-season and can't wait for  
Giants61 : 7:07 am : link
the season to start. This year has been more disappointing because of the way the defense is playing and there does not seem to be any hope of the team improving anytime soon. This team does not have a player that has the capacity to elevate his game to a degree which can inspire his teammates.
Start Jones this week and at least see what we have.  
GiantBlue : 7:11 am : link
If he is a stud, we can take that optimism into 2020...if not, we can draft one of the college studs coming out in next year's draft.

But my God.....keep banging the square peg (Eli) into the round hole (Shurmur's O Plan) is like the definition of insane.

There is no different outcome!

He is what he is........the team is what they are.
RE: I'm furious  
twostepgiants : 7:35 am : link
In comment 14581899 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Non-experts in the media, in the fantasy/gambling world, and even on this board have been pointing out the warning signs for YEARS. So how is it that the supposed experts in the building can fuck up so completely key decisions whose implications were so clear from outside perspectives?

And let me save the suspense: Daniel Jones can't save this even if he's really good.


I hear you
RE: RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
V.I.G. : 7:40 am : link
In comment 14581876 jcn56 said:
Quote:



Cocaine is a hell of a drug.

What am I saying - anyone optimistic about this team's ability to add talent after what they've done to the roster this past year and change is on something a lot stronger than cocaine.

It’s always darkest before dawn. The Giants can’t do anything about the decisions over the last few years. We are where we are now and there’s reasons for optimism. I believe all the questionable decisions were based on the myth that Eli can still win. Gettlemen hedged by taking DJ at 6. We are moving forward soon. Let us not harp on remorse for opportunity lost and focus on opportunity forward.

Go Giants!!!
RE: year after year I get excited during the off-season and can't wait for  
section125 : 7:42 am : link
In comment 14582006 Giants61 said:
Quote:
the season to start. This year has been more disappointing because of the way the defense is playing and there does not seem to be any hope of the team improving anytime soon. This team does not have a player that has the capacity to elevate his game to a degree which can inspire his teammates.


ummm, they improved last week. 3 sacks and numerous pressures that Allen was able to run from. There was less confusion in the secondary.
The result was the same, true. There were still some blown plays.
Once Jones starts  
nygiants16 : 7:48 am : link
my point of view will change, but with eli starting it is hard to get excited on sundays. I will still watch every game but there is no hope..

Giants had a solid draft last year and hopefully this crop of rookies improve as the year goes on..

With a young qb and 60 million to spend this team could be turned around going into next year BUT jones has to play this year...
It's like the walking dead  
fkap : 7:57 am : link
you know it's going to suck, but so much time has been invested, you just keep watching.
It is, what it is  
Rong5611 : 7:59 am : link
There's not alot to say. Sad state of affairs for the franchise. Its going to be bad before it gets better when we have some cap next year...and likely some high draft picks too.

The defense is god awful. I'm really concerned about Baker, we traded UP for him. I know he's a press guy, but how does he not know how to play zone? Did our scouts miss this? Why did the trade up/draft him if he couldn't play our scheme? Doesn't seem like this makes any sense. Hopefully he will get better, otherwise this is a HUGE mistake.

The offense has the potential to be better, there are some injuries. They have moved the ball and scored. Jones is more suited for Shurmur's scheme. The coach wants him to play to help save his job (yes, they have looked THAT BAD that it is possible he gets canned if they don't improve).

Eli is a warrior, this is not his fault. This is just an unfortunate circumstance for him to be in. He will make $20 Million plus to sit for most of the year, unless he asks for a trade or release. Could be worse, but you hate to see him go out like this.


Going O-2  
Spyder : 8:04 am : link
for five out of the last 6 years is just not healthy for a fan. When the Giants are this bad, it's hard to even watch anyone else play football, especially teams with good defenses.

It just reminds me of what we used to be. On top of that Dallas and Phila. look good and setup for a while.

The D is so bad, I'm now positive picking Josh Allen instead of Daniel Jones would not have made any difference. Last years draft was solid but this year's defensive haul looks shaky as hell. I would start Ballentine and sit Baker BTW.

Everything depends on Jones being the real deal. I am optimistic he can be that. But the D looks light years away.
RE: RE: What’s wrong with you guys?  
V.I.G. : 8:08 am : link
In comment 14581918 Giantfan21 said:
[

What makes you think for 1 second that Mara is going to be out of football decisions going forward ? That is wishful thinking at best [/quote]
That shurmur even broached this QB topic suggests to me that Mara is relenting to the football people here. He may have some fingerprints on other parts of the roster, but I don’t see anything non-Eli related. With DJ transition I think it’s better than wishful thinking, with all due respect.
RE: Going O-2  
section125 : 8:10 am : link
In comment 14582046 Spyder said:
Quote:

The D is so bad, I'm now positive picking Josh Allen instead of Daniel Jones would not have made any difference. Last years draft was solid but this year's defensive haul looks shaky as hell. I would start Ballentine and sit Baker BTW.


One kid is playing poorly, so the draft looks shaky?
To the OP:  
The_Boss : 8:37 am : link
Yes I am beaten down...resigned to losing...numb to losing...I’ll keep watching but there is no light at the end of the tunnel. There is no “arrow pointing up” bullshit...this team has been stripped of talent and is worse than the last 2 teams before it...I have no idea when we’re going to be good again..Philly and Dallas aren’t going anywhere in this division...
RE: RE: Embrace the suck  
Scooter185 : 8:37 am : link
In comment 14581877 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581832 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


I'd actually consider 0 wins this season an outstanding success because it would mean changes would happen. Third time's the charm...



Do you want to keep doing the same thing over and over every three years? Because that is what will happen if don't let the present group complete the overhaul. The next group will get rid of 40 out of 53 guys, suck and then in 2 1/2 years be fired and replaced. Rinse and repeat...


Well I'm hoping that the embarrassment of being 0 or 1 win bad would force Mara to hire someone from outside the Good Old Boy's Club. The FO needs new blood more than the roster did. I know that it's entirely possible that this becomes cyclical, as every decision since firing TC seems to have been the wrong one.
RE: RE: RE: Embrace the suck  
section125 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 14582087 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 14581877 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14581832 Scooter185 said:


Quote:


I'd actually consider 0 wins this season an outstanding success because it would mean changes would happen. Third time's the charm...



Do you want to keep doing the same thing over and over every three years? Because that is what will happen if don't let the present group complete the overhaul. The next group will get rid of 40 out of 53 guys, suck and then in 2 1/2 years be fired and replaced. Rinse and repeat...



Well I'm hoping that the embarrassment of being 0 or 1 win bad would force Mara to hire someone from outside the Good Old Boy's Club. The FO needs new blood more than the roster did. I know that it's entirely possible that this becomes cyclical, as every decision since firing TC seems to have been the wrong one.


Perhaps we let the young guys find their way for more than 2 games before changing regimes again...I've been scratching my head on Bettcher, who was universally praised coming from AZ. I also don't understand not letting Barkley play when he's destroying defenses. So yeah, I have some questions, too.
Ultimately, this staff amy need to go. And then the merry-go-round can start again.
