Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Eli Manning Appreciation Thread

Oscar : 10:17 am
Greatest Giant if my lifetime, 2-0 against the GOAT in Super Bowls. Class act all the way. Sad it’s over although it is certainly time. Thanks for everything Eli.
Flags fly forever  
Randy_Lahey : 10:19 am : link
The difficulty of the past few years will be forgotten but memories of the 2 Super Bowls will last forever.
It (usually) never ends well  
The_Boss : 10:19 am : link
Thanks Eli. Great Giant.
Eli gave me two of the three greatest nights of...  
Crispino : 10:19 am : link
my life as a Giants fan. Thank you, Eli. You’re a class act.
calm cool and collective... Eli will forever be my QB  
GMAN4LIFE : 10:20 am : link
.
Thank you!  
reillycjr : 10:20 am : link
Eli Manning, Great Giant, Class Act! Two of my greatest memories ever!
Keeps him from having a losing record...  
bradshaw44 : 10:20 am : link
Almost think that was part of their reasoning.
Eli goes straight into the pantheon of Giant greats...  
Tesla : 10:21 am : link
Up there with LT, Carson, Gifford, all of them.

It sucks that my memories of him are tainted by the last few awful years. Hopefully over time those will fade and I'll only remember those two incredible all time great post season runs he gave us.

Always a Giant.
Thank you Eli  
HoustonGiant : 10:21 am : link
The mind is strong, but the body is weak.

He is a stand-up guy and will teach DJ a ton.
Eli Manning was responsible  
Jay on the Island : 10:21 am : link
for my top 5 sports memories of all time.
Always sad to see the great ones age off the stage,  
Section331 : 10:21 am : link
and replacing him was probably overdue, but an all-time Giant great, in his prime stood up in the face of many beatings and delivered. 2 SB MVP's are all that need to be said. Thanks for the GREAT memories, Eli.
I appreciate everything Eli had done for this  
Simms11 : 10:22 am : link
organization. He's made my life as a Giant fan so much more enjoyable after winning 2 Super Bowls! I'll always remember him as a true professional and consummate teammate.Im going to enjoy seeing him inducted to the HoF some day.
...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 10:22 am : link
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:22 am : link
Thank you Eli Manning. My favorite professional athlete in my lifetime. It's time..But we will all be forever grateful.
Tough SOB  
giants#1 : 10:22 am : link
.  
Danny Kanell : 10:22 am : link
He is my favorite athlete of all time. If Hanlon ever gets this to him just wanted to say Thank you. What a run.
The defining Giant of one of my favorite spans of football  
jcn56 : 10:23 am : link
A great, on and off the field. We knew this day was coming, and we all knew we'd miss him when it was over. Shame it had to end the way it did, but the end is almost always sad.
Love you Eli  
EJJ : 10:23 am : link
True champion, role model, class act! 2007 and 2011 where fantastic! Manning to Tyree! Manning to Manningham! You always came up big in the big game thank you!!!!!
Definitely the greatest Giant of my lifetime as well  
beatrixkiddo : 10:23 am : link
Thanks for the two epic Super Bowl runs, you and Tom were my favorite duo. Wish our front office had its shit together, but thanks for manning (no pun intended) the fort and keeping this team stable when we were truly run like shit for the better part of your career. Wish we could have seen you in one more playoff race, hope you get a shot somewhere else and get to go out in your terms.
Great franchise QB  
bc4life : 10:23 am : link
second half of his career squandered by bad personnel moves around him. Wonder where he will play next year?
The Greatest Giant in my life time.  
Captplanet : 10:24 am : link
Great player, teammate, and representative of the "Giants Way".
Thank you
Thanks Eli  
Chef : 10:24 am : link
really don't know what to say other than you are a NY sports Icon and I thank you for the memories..
.  
giants#1 : 10:24 am : link
Thank You Eli  
BocaGiants91 : 10:24 am : link
the last few years have been rough, but I am thankful for everything you did for the team I love. I am rooting for you in life, not just football, because your are an outstanding man, a class act, not just a football player, and that means a lot to me.
EIHF, EIMFG  
V.I.G. : 10:24 am : link
Redefined toughness and clutch at QB.

Please remember Eli this way...
Manning vs SF playoffs - ( New Window )
An absolute legend  
Kyle in NY : 10:24 am : link
Thank you for everything.

Will never forgive two successive front office regimes for how they mismanaged the end of his career.
Thank you for everything  
cjac : 10:25 am : link
one of the greatest thrills of my life was watching you beat Tom Brady live and in person in Indianapolis

Thank you
And the last scapegoat has been utilized  
PetesHereNow : 10:26 am : link
First Gilbride. Then Coughlin. Then McAdoo. Then Reese. Now Eli.

Eventually, they’ll figure out there’s something rotten in how they evaluate and utilize talent. Hopefully it’ll be soon or it’s just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
And the last scapegoat has been utilized  
PetesHereNow : 10:27 am : link
First Gilbride. Then Coughlin. Then McAdoo. Then Reese. Now Eli.

Eventually, they’ll figure out there’s something rotten in how they evaluate and utilize talent. Hopefully it’ll be soon or it’s just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 10:27 am : link
Inevitable, but sad. He gave us great moments and two playoff/SB runs that to me, were inarguably the best ever in the history of the NFL.

The best QB we’ve ever had
The phrase Iron man  
Football Giants : 10:29 am : link
Falls short of what Eli really is. Hate to see him not go out on top like he deserves but thank you Eli for the 2 superbowls. Thank you for all the memories.
A pleasure to watch this man every Sunday  
Tuckrule : 10:29 am : link
A great great player and even better person. as tough mentally and physically as they come. It was an honor to root for you since you entered the building in 04. Gave me a lifetime of football memories. Thank you to the greatest giant of all time, Eli Manning.
How can I know where to begin to thank Eli Manning?  
Beezer : 10:29 am : link
My only regret, and that's really not even the right way to say it ... that Dad passed away in 2005, so he didn't get to see two of the greatest wins in Giants history, both engineered in gigantic part by Eli Manning.

I don't know what the Giants will do now, but I do hope it's well done, when it's finished. I'd hate to see him traded, but honestly, with all the needs popping up around the league so quickly, it might actually be fun to watch him play for a team with a shot.

Imagine if he won another ring but with a different team?
Thank you Eli  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:29 am : link
You showed up in the biggest moments. Class all around.

John Mara, I hope we hear from you and demonstrate the same class and accountability Eli has. Time to stand up and say that the organization failed Eli post 2011 and you were responsible for it.
Thank you Eli, I named my 1st born son after you.  
penkap75 : 10:30 am : link
But it is time, and I have excitement to watch NYG football again. Was planning on doing something with the family this sunday, but eff that, I want to see DJ good/bad or ugly, its exciting.
2nd best Giant ever  
giants#1 : 10:30 am : link
.
Thanks  
Fred in Atlanta : 10:30 am : link
Eli, It has been a great 16 years.
Kind of sad, but it had to be done.  
slickwilly : 10:30 am : link
Thank you Eli!
Wow  
Andrew in Austin : 10:31 am : link
Can't count the number of incredible memories.

He dragged those teams to the superbowls those years. Incredible toughness and grit, incredible class act in how he treated his teammates, coaches, & front office.

One of my favorite sports figures ever.
Brady couldn’t bear Eli.  
latichever : 10:32 am : link
.
Thank you  
greek13 : 10:33 am : link
For giving my son and me two incredible memories and for getting hammered by awful team decisions in the last 8 years
You didn’t deserve that
This is a sad day in Giants history  
Chris684 : 10:33 am : link
The end of an era that saw 2 Super Bowl titles, the greatest Quarterback and the greatest representative this franchise has ever known.

Thanks for everything Eli! It's been a hell of a ride.

RE: Brady couldn’t bear Eli.  
latichever : 10:34 am : link
In comment 14582557 latichever said:
Quote:
.


Beat*

Couldn’t bear him either
A very sad day for me  
Dr. D : 10:35 am : link
I love Eli and have been dreading this, but it's always ultimately inevitable.

Thank you Eli for everything you've done for the NY Football Giants. We couldn't have asked for a better person to represent the team for all these years. And the critics can never take away the 2 well-deserved Super Bowl MVPs. I wish Eli and family all the best.
All class  
Dave in PA : 10:35 am : link
and all brass. A true champion, Goliath slayer and extremely tough man. Thanks for the incredible accomplishments.
Bittersweet ending for a Giant Legend  
Canton : 10:36 am : link
Forever greatful for what he's accomplished. A class act. Thank you Eli Manning for all the memories. Thank you.
Thank  
AcidTest : 10:37 am : link
you Eli for all the wonderful memories. Your performance in Super Bowls 42 and 46 was legendary, including those iconic throws to Tyree and Manningham. Your performance against the 49ers in the 2011 NFC championship game was equally remarkable. Your fourth quarter comebacks and coolness under pressure were amazing. You represented the Giants just as well off the field. You were the greatest QB in the history of this franchise.
I asked my 22-year-old son if he remembers any other Giants QBs  
latichever : 10:37 am : link
He sort of remembers Collins and Warner.
The Champ  
Ben in Tampa : 10:37 am : link
they should put him in the ring of honor this year
One of the Giants best qb  
micky : 10:39 am : link
In their history.
In all of my fandom  
GiantsLaw : 10:41 am : link
nothing can ever top this. Thanks Eli.
Thank You Eli!!!!  
nygfaninorlando : 10:41 am : link
2 historic playoff runs and Super Bowl victories over the GOAT. People will soon forget about these last few years but will always remember the Super Bowls and how you always handled things with class. You have a place on the Giants Mt Rushmore. Next stop Canton!
Do we have to do this  
weaverpsu : 10:41 am : link
Now? He's still on the team.
Thanks Eli  
crick n NC : 10:41 am : link
A major part of two titles. A lot of fans go a lifetime without one title, Eli helped get us two!

Love ya Eli
Sincerely,
ManCrush N NC
RE: One of the Giants best qb  
weaverpsu : 10:42 am : link
In comment 14582619 micky said:
Quote:
In their history.


One of? You're kidding right?
Forever my QB  
Anakim : 10:43 am : link
.
Thank you Eli Manning!  
Les in TO : 10:43 am : link
A class act, even keeled, durable and clutch when it mattered on the biggest stage. While I’ve been a vocal proponent of succession planning over the past 4/5 years, today is bittersweet as it’s the end of an era and a reminder of some of the highs of the 07 and 11 runs.
Greatest QB in NYG history  
Rjanyg : 10:43 am : link
Good luck Daniel having to follow a legend.

Thanks for 2 Lombardi's #10
RE: RE: One of the Giants best qb  
crick n NC : 10:43 am : link
In comment 14582645 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 14582619 micky said:


Quote:


In their history.



One of? You're kidding right?


Dude, let it go. This isn't the place to debate his place in giants history.
This thread is an embarrassment  
HomerJones45 : 10:44 am : link
Most of you have done nothing but bitch about Manning for 8 years and are whooping it up on the Daniel Jones thread.
Thank you Eli...  
Chris in Philly : 10:44 am : link
The ultimate good teammate, a class act through the end, and a man that brought two Super Bowl rings to my favorite franchise. He's a Giants legend.
Franchise QB.  
BillKo : 10:44 am : link
Great draft pick. Great representative of the entire organization. Class guy all the way.

Played the toughest position in sports in the toughest sports town. And won two championships.
On the Giants' Mt. Rushmore  
Y.A. : 10:45 am : link
Now and forever.

Thanks Eli. It has been great.
Nothing I can add that hasn't been said.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:45 am : link
Love #10.
Toughest QB in the NFL for the last 16 seasons.  
jsuds : 10:48 am : link
Perfect disposition to not be eaten alive by the NY media market. Greatest SB victory ever over the undefeated GOAT. Never threw his team under the bus. Tried his best to succeed under the duress of unblocked rushers for these past several years with no complaints. Great sense of humor. All the traits you could ever want in a leader that has had as much class as any one ever and brought this franchise lots of glory. I'm gonna miss him and hope his successor can live up to the legend he is replacing. Thanks Eli Manning. Looking forward to your HOF induction.
Easily my all time favorite Giant, my all time favorite athlete  
GiantSteps : 10:49 am : link
and my all time favorite celebrity.

I'll be wearing 10 for the rest of my Giants watching days.

I hope now he can finally get some respect for the amazing career he's had here. Most NFL players would kill to have the kind of run he's had.

Looking forward to the day he gets his gold jacket. I hope the Giants figure out a nice ceremony to send him off like an all time boss when there is time for it.
It's past time for a change  
lawguy9801 : 10:50 am : link
But that doesn't mean that I don't appreciate how Eli has led this team, his Super Bowl runs, or the fact that he's a class act and a really good guy. An all-time great Giants QB and rightfully a Hall-of-Famer.
Favorite Giants player for me  
PatersonPlank : 10:51 am : link
2 time Super Bowl MVP. I am sad about the glee of some here, not about moving on. Every QB needs to go sometime, even Montana and Bradshaw. I just don't find it such a joyous occasion as some.

I hope they don't turn back from Jones now, that would be a bad thing to do. I also wish him all the success Eli has had, that would be a great career.
I'm not saying that Jones won't be successful  
Biteymax22 : 10:51 am : link
But there will be time in the future when we look back and realized how fortunate our team was to have a quarterback that never missed a game due to injury, handled the New York media with dignity and class and raised his level of play when it mattered most.

The NFC championship game against SF should go down as the best QB performance in Giants history, not because of the numbers or the win, but because of the absolute beating he took while continuing to get up and keep leading his team.

He's been disrespected by the media in the past, underappreciated by his peers in the NFL and the scapegoat for many fans, but we've watched a slew of QBs come and go in the NFC east while he was a constant for a franchise that didn't surround him with talent for the last 6-7 years of his career.

Eli will be missed. We can joke about how similar him and Jones are, but there will never be another Eli Manning.
Greatest Giant of All Time  
90.Cal : 10:51 am : link
By a mile...

One of the toughest QB's and most clutch players ever in NFL history.

Thank you so much for your performances during the two superbowl runs. Some of my best memories as a fan of sports.

We Love You Eli

Mr. Mara you better retire #10 the same day Eli announced his retirement!
Thank you Eli..  
nyblue56 : 10:51 am : link
by far the best Giant since simms and Taylor. Nothing but love and respect for this man. Great teammate. Great pro. This organization completely left him out on a limb for 7 years, with bad picks, bad free agents, bad coaches. At one point Eli had to play with Eric flowers, orleans darkwa, will tye, and some other jags as teammates and took not one shot at the front office. think about that.
A bit sad that it ends this way  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:51 am : link
but it was time...

Guy gave his best and was nothing but class. Never threw a teammate or a coach under the bus, took the blame for things that weren't his fault and was an even better man than a football player.

History will judge him well.
Aharei Mot  
NoPeanutz : 10:51 am : link
Kedoshim as we say in the Tribe.
Enough with the pity party, you haven't seen the last of Eli Manning.
RE: This thread is an embarrassment  
Reb8thVA : 10:52 am : link
In comment 14582665 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Most of you have done nothing but bitch about Manning for 8 years and are whooping it up on the Daniel Jones thread.


+1

The hypocrisy is ubiquitous.
RE: A bit sad that it ends this way  
NoPeanutz : 10:53 am : link
In comment 14582722 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
but it was time...

Guy gave his best and was nothing but class. Never threw a teammate or a coach under the bus, took the blame for things that weren't his fault and was an even better man than a football player.

History will judge him well.

On the other hand, he was benched to give the rookie experience on a terrible team going no where. Not because, as ESPN and some on BBI would have you believe, because he ran out of juice and overstayed his welcome, like Favre, et al.
So weird  
jpennyva : 10:53 am : link
Our office is moving at the end of this week so I am packing mine up. One of the things I had to do yesterday was remove all of the fan art, graphics and memes (dozens of them) I had printed and put up on my office walls from the Giants two most recent Super Bowl runs/wins and more than a few were of Eli. I didn't realize it was a precursor to today's news, which just feels so strange to me. I will forever appreciate Eli Manning and will always treasure my Manning jersey (as I also do my Strahan jersey). I just wish he had a better ending.
RE: Tough SOB  
GoDeep13 : 10:54 am : link
In comment 14582453 giants#1 said:
Quote:

Most iconic Eli Manning game too me. I think that game embodies who Eli Manning was.
Another HOF quarterback who  
Snifflenick : 10:55 am : link
will always be a part of my life. Thank you Eli for your professional, kind demeanor and immensely charitable ways. Your spot in history is clear and may you and your family enjoy happiness and good health.
I was 26 years old when the Giants drafted Manning.  
Britt in VA : 10:57 am : link
Unmarried, no kids, living in a different place. In those 16 years, I've gotten married, had a dog (born and died), had two children (8 and 5 now), moved to a new place, bought a new house, sold the house 8 years later, bought a new house four years ago....

16 years is a LONG time. He was a staple of my Fall and Winter Sundays for all of those years, and brought me my best sports memories. And now I have to kids that I couldn't even imagine when he was drafting wearing his jersey and calling him their favorite player.

Thanks Eli.
Thank You Eli!!  
Oskie : 10:58 am : link
you've been the embodiment of class on and off the field, you have made this fan proud to be a Giants fan!! You exit as one of the greatest NY Football Giants of all time!!
RE: RE: This thread is an embarrassment  
Bill L : 10:59 am : link
In comment 14582728 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
In comment 14582665 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Most of you have done nothing but bitch about Manning for 8 years and are whooping it up on the Daniel Jones thread.



+1

The hypocrisy is ubiquitous.


Absolutely. Some of these people should be ashamed to post on this thread.
With tears in my eyes,  
BIGbluegermany : 11:01 am : link
I have to say thank you to you Eli.
Your a not only a great sportsman but also a great human being.

I shared the best wins and the hardest losses with you.

Never forget what you have done in this famous blue and white jersey.

You will always be in my heart

You can't spell ELIte without ELI!!!


RE: I was 26 years old when the Giants drafted Manning.  
PetesHereNow : 11:03 am : link
In comment 14582751 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Unmarried, no kids, living in a different place. In those 16 years, I've gotten married, had a dog (born and died), had two children (8 and 5 now), moved to a new place, bought a new house, sold the house 8 years later, bought a new house four years ago....

16 years is a LONG time. He was a staple of my Fall and Winter Sundays for all of those years, and brought me my best sports memories. And now I have to kids that I couldn't even imagine when he was drafting wearing his jersey and calling him their favorite player.

Thanks Eli.


Was just thinking about posting something similar. I was 24, about to be 25 when he was drafted, single, and fresh out of college. Now I’m 40, married, and well entrenched in my career. It’s the end of an era, and I still believe it’s not all his fault, and this mess goes much deeper than the quarterback. But, at least, we can find out more about Jones now
Thanks Eli. Greatest QB in Giants History  
Heisenberg : 11:03 am : link
With two of the all time post season runs in NFL history
RE: RE: RE: This thread is an embarrassment  
V.I.G. : 11:03 am : link
In comment 14582764 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14582728 Reb8thVA said:


Quote:


In comment 14582665 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Most of you have done nothing but bitch about Manning for 8 years and are whooping it up on the Daniel Jones thread.



+1

The hypocrisy is ubiquitous.



Absolutely. Some of these people should be ashamed to post on this thread.

With all due respect to those that feel this way, it is possible that we can recognize both the greatness of Eli during his prime and where Eli is now. Please don’t poison this thread with lashing out at us that want to celebrate the former.
Thank you Eli!  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11:04 am : link
It’s been a wild ride. Some of the highest sports highs of my life were because you stepped up when it mattered the most. I’ll never forget what a clutch mofo you were. One of the best Giants ever.

End of an era, wow.
The best quarterback in the league in 2011  
widmerseyebrow : 11:05 am : link
And yes, I know what the other QBs did that year. Eli was in the conversation numbers-wise and blew their doors off with the fourth quarter comebacks and, of course, the fat ring.
he deserves more  
adambear : 11:05 am : link
than the hand he was dealt the past 5 seasons
Will always love Eli  
Gap92 : 11:05 am : link
Probably my favorite Giant ever. Eternally grateful for taking us fans on two of the greatest rides in sports history.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This thread is an embarrassment  
Bill L : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14582784 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
In comment 14582764 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 14582728 Reb8thVA said:


Quote:


In comment 14582665 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Most of you have done nothing but bitch about Manning for 8 years and are whooping it up on the Daniel Jones thread.



+1

The hypocrisy is ubiquitous.



Absolutely. Some of these people should be ashamed to post on this thread.


With all due respect to those that feel this way, it is possible that we can recognize both the greatness of Eli during his prime and where Eli is now. Please don’t poison this thread with lashing out at us that want to celebrate the former.


Because they're liars?
Thank you Eli!  
Scyber : 11:06 am : link
You are the greatest QB I've ever seen in a Giants uniform. The memories of SB42 and SB46 will never be forgotten.

I wish your era ended under better circumstances. :(
Thank you, Eli  
BBelle21 : 11:08 am : link
So sad it had to end like this, but you’re mine and my entire family’s, through multiple generations, all time favorite Giant. Greatest Giant.
Eli fucking Manning  
Jints in Carolina : 11:08 am : link
I love you dude...I was at the 2004 draft when we traded for you and you were worth every pick we gave up. Two of the greatest Super Bowl runs ever in my lifetime.

You are a great man and one of the most classiest players ever to be the face of this franchise.

Thanks Eli for all you've  
chuckydee9 : 11:09 am : link
done for this franchise..
RE: I was 26 years old when the Giants drafted Manning.  
Canton : 11:13 am : link
In comment 14582751 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Unmarried, no kids, living in a different place. In those 16 years, I've gotten married, had a dog (born and died), had two children (8 and 5 now), moved to a new place, bought a new house, sold the house 8 years later, bought a new house four years ago....

16 years is a LONG time. He was a staple of my Fall and Winter Sundays for all of those years, and brought me my best sports memories. And now I have to kids that I couldn't even imagine when he was drafting wearing his jersey and calling him their favorite player.

Thanks Eli.




RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This thread is an embarrassment  
V.I.G. : 11:15 am : link
In comment 14582793 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14582784 V.I.G. said:

With all due respect to those that feel this way, it is possible that we can recognize both the greatness of Eli during his prime and where Eli is now. Please don’t poison this thread with lashing out at us that want to celebrate the former.

Quote:

Because they're liars?

Your response is unfortunate. This thread is supposed to be a celebration.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This thread is an embarrassment  
Bill L : 11:21 am : link
In comment 14582830 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
In comment 14582793 Bill L said:


Quote:


In comment 14582784 V.I.G. said:

With all due respect to those that feel this way, it is possible that we can recognize both the greatness of Eli during his prime and where Eli is now. Please don’t poison this thread with lashing out at us that want to celebrate the former.




Quote:



Because they're liars?


Your response is unfortunate. This thread is supposed to be a celebration.

Not my job to help people assuage their consciences or hide their characters.
..  
Named Later : 11:25 am : link
Thank you Eli, for everything. Those playoff runs are the stuff that great football memories are made on. Watching you develop was a joy. Not many Franchises give their fans tis kind ride.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This thread is an embarrassment  
V.I.G. : 11:28 am : link
In comment 14582854 Bill L said:
Quote:

Not my job to help people assuage their consciences or hide their characters.

With all due respect, get over yourself and come to grips with your own cognitive dissonance.
Thank you, Eli  
MadPlaid : 11:28 am : link
So many ups and downs. More ups though. You were a constant. A reliable element that led this team to two championships. Classy and consistent. An unselfish winner. Thank you for doing great things on my favorite sports team and making it really easy to root for you.

Such a damn shame how Eli's prime was wasted by the Giants' management. So much more was possible if the Giants front office wasn't infected by such incompetence. Eli was never quoted in the papers complaining about it, but MAN, he'd have every right to. A great Giant who deserved better.
Thank you  
Giantophile : 11:28 am : link
Eli. I thought I would spend my entire adult life without seeing the Giants ever win a Super Bowl. You willed TWO of them into existence and were a class act from day 1. THANK YOU.
I'll use his words from when Coughlin left...  
Go Terps : 11:30 am : link
"Could have been better."

This organization wasted the second half of his career.
What can you say?  
ij_reilly : 11:30 am : link
Total class act.

Tough dude, never missed a start due to injury. Never. That's remarkable.

Two amazing Super Bowl wins.

He's been a tremendous Giant and he has had a great career.

Now he's going to teach Daniel Jones how to be great.
Simply The Best  
rocco8112 : 11:31 am : link
.

There will never be another like him in blue.


Thank you Eli  
Dnew15 : 11:32 am : link
I feel bad about being especially rough on you the past 5 seasons - I know it wasn't all his fault.
He is the greatest NYG QB in the history of the franchise and he gave, what are probably, the two greatest under dog runs in the history of the NFL.
I you are a first ballot HOF - you deserve it.
RE: What can you say?  
rocco8112 : 11:32 am : link
In comment 14582894 ij_reilly said:
Quote:
Total class act.

Tough dude, never missed a start due to injury. Never. That's remarkable.

Two amazing Super Bowl wins.

He's been a tremendous Giant and he has had a great career.

Now he's going to teach Daniel Jones how to be great.


If I was Eli I wouldn't help Jones at all. But, he is probably a better guy then me.
Eli the Warrior  
Eli Wilson : 11:37 am : link
Gave us two championships, was never hurt, played big in the big moments, never said a bad word against anyone.

Truly the embodiment of what a football player should be.

Favorite athlete of all time.  
bceagle05 : 11:39 am : link
SB42 is my favorite sports memory of all time. Wish he hadn’t screwed up the franchise over the last six years - there was a third title in there somewhere, with proper management.
An Absolute pleasure to watch you over the past 15 years  
gmen4ever : 11:52 am : link
Eli you have been and forever shall be my favorite Giant. We really appreciate you.
I ALWAYS bELIeved!  
exiled : 11:54 am : link
Big love for #10
Eli Mannining  
Chef : 11:56 am : link
will be if not already a great Football IQ test..
Eli has been the easiest pro athlete to root for.  
Mr. Bungle : 12:01 pm : link
He's brought a lot of good things to my experience as a Giants fan. And I'll always be grateful to him for that.
#10 has been a Great Giant!  
RDJR : 12:04 pm : link
For those of us that were introduced to this insanity by our fathers who are no longer with us, my Dad would have loved to watch Eli play. I’m sorry he didn’t get the chance, but Eli’s career closes with me knowing that my Dad would have loved him just like I have. Thanks 10.
Thanks Eli  
GiantsUA : 12:07 pm : link
.
Greatest Giant of my lifetime as well  
Matt G : 12:09 pm : link
And that includes LT
Great player who the Giants failed miserably  
Overseer : 12:09 pm : link
Sintim over Unger.
Wilson over Cordy Glenn (wtf?)
Apple over heralded LT Tunsil (no really...WTF???)
Engram over Ramczyk.

This is not “hindsight is 20/20”. Even those with basic football knowledge were advocated for those lineman before/during the draft over the JAGs selected.

If he doesn’t get another shot on another team, he’ll have a great post NFL life. He’s rich (obviously), minimal head trauma, and bright with unparalleled character.

Thanks #10.
Dignity and Class  
Sec 103 : 12:10 pm : link
enough said.
The end is never pretty...  
Metnut : 12:14 pm : link
especially when it lasts about 3 years too long.

Oh well, I'll try not to remember the Eli of these past few years. The run from 2007 to around 2012 was some of the most run I've had watching sports. I'll remember that Eli. 4th quarter comebacks, bigtime playoff performances, durability, his deep ball, always dangerous.
Thank You  
Thegratefulhead : 12:25 pm : link
You are FOREVER.

You have achieved a level of greatness at the highest level of the most popular sport in the country that you will NEVER be forgotten.

You are BELOVED.

You are a GOOD man.

We didn't DESERVE you

We are GRATEFUL for you.

You have made me proud to be a fan of the NY Giants. In my professional life, I do my best to emulate your attributes.

HONEST
HONORABLE
DILIGENT
TOUGH
CHARACTER
RELIABLE

When I think of you, these words flash in bold in my mind. I can only hope people will think of me that way someday. I know you are good husband and father as well as a HoF QB. I cannot give higher compliments.

Thank You Eli Manning, I will NEVER forget.
Enough can't be said of the gratitude for me as a Giants fan  
montanagiant : 12:39 pm : link
You played with dignity, class, and effort.

You gave all us the most thrilling SB runs a sports fan could only dream of and for that, I will always be thankful
Big Eli Fan  
Bleedin Blue : 12:56 pm : link
here. this was a day I and we knew were coming. It's a sad day, but we have to move forward if we are to improve as a team.

Been a fan since 64 and have seen many QB's come and go! Tarkenton to nothing until Simms, then nothing again until Collins, but he was short lived, then onto Eli. I can proudly say that In my time I've seen two of the greatest Giants' QBs in their history. I think I'd rather see Eli Back Jones up and tutor him, then see him struggle on another team. When Simms was let go he was thinking of going to the Cardinals, I'm glad he chose to retire.

Eli's a two time SB winner and MVP he's in a very small club! Thank you for all you've done! you were paid well for your service, enjoy your rewards, family and most of all your health!! I hope I'm around to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame!!!

Btw, why is this not stickied?  
Big Blue '56 : 12:56 pm : link
So much crap is, but not this?
Britt, same here  
Moondawg : 12:59 pm : link
He got drafted when I was 24 and about to start Grad school. Just a lifetime away. We're lucky to have had such a class act to root for.
RE: Btw, why is this not stickied?  
Bleedin Blue : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 14583380 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
So much crap is, but not this?


Yes agree!! let's keep bumping it up til it is!!
Love Eli to death.  
Ryan in Albany : 1:05 pm : link
Thanks for the great memories of 07 and 11. Gonna miss that guy.

RE: RE: Btw, why is this not stickied?  
BBelle21 : 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14583410 Bleedin Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 14583380 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


So much crap is, but not this?



Yes agree!! let's keep bumping it up til it is!!


Agree. Bump, please. And sticky. And thank you
Eli is a true example of what the Giants are and why I cheer for them  
NY-Fan : 1:16 pm : link
He has given me 2 of the greatest sports moments of my life and I am truly thankful. Just a true class act and one of the greatest Giants ever. Nobody should wear the #10 again.
Giants dont have 2 Super Bowl championships -shouldve been more  
Gettledogman : 1:22 pm : link
during a time dominated by Tom Brady and the Patriots without Eli Fin Manning at QB! Thank you.
crap, I think the last time I felt like this about an athlete  
Dr. D : 1:50 pm : link
was when I was a kid and heard the Mets traded away Tom Seaver.

I know this is different and was inevitable, but the level of sadness is similar.
As a Yankee fan living in Boston in 2004,  
BH28 : 1:55 pm : link
2007 was probably the greatest counterpunch to that of all time. Thanks Eli for 2007 and 2011! Thanks for some of the best football memories of my adult life.
RE: With tears in my eyes,  
Photoguy : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 14582773 BIGbluegermany said:
Quote:
I have to say thank you to you Eli.
Your a not only a great sportsman but also a great human being.

I shared the best wins and the hardest losses with you.

Never forget what you have done in this famous blue and white jersey.



You will always be in my heart

You can't spell ELIte without ELI!!!




Boy, Howdy.
Played his best ball when the stakes were the highest  
Greg from LI : 2:09 pm : link
I had my gripes about him over the years, but he delivered. Can't deny that.
I'm 71  
Photoguy : 2:14 pm : link
years old, and a Giant/Yankee fan for at least 50 of them. To have lived to see the 3 best quarterbacks in Giants lore (Tittle, Simms, and Eli), is very much a wonderful memory. I hope Daniel Jones eventually takes his place among them, and I hope I live long enough to see it happen. Good times, bad times, #10 never quit, never backed down, and stood tall in the pocket. He took hits that would have put other guys in the hospital.

Yeah, he's fabulously wealthy, has a beautiful family, and will have his health, he doesn't 'need' football anymore. Still, it's been a great run, and I for one appreciate everything he gave out there---especially the Super Bowl wins.
RE: RE: What can you say?  
Photoguy : 2:18 pm : link
In comment 14582909 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
In comment 14582894 ij_reilly said:


Quote:


Total class act.

Tough dude, never missed a start due to injury. Never. That's remarkable.

Two amazing Super Bowl wins.

He's been a tremendous Giant and he has had a great career.

Now he's going to teach Daniel Jones how to be great.



If I was Eli I wouldn't help Jones at all. But, he is probably a better guy then me.



He's a better guy than a lot of the people on this board.
I don't have the words  
Mike from SI : 2:21 pm : link
to express how thankful I am to have witnessed his career. I wish him all the joy and happiness humanly possible. He's given me, and all of us, so much.
Competitor in every sense of the word  
GiantNatty : 2:21 pm : link
Accorsi said Eli was upset that Warner started over him in 2004 and that it showed the mind of a true competitor. Eli wanted to lead the team even though most other men would be content to sit, watch, and learn for a little while before being thrown to the wolves.

Since then, Eli has shown us what a competitor and what clutch look like. The image of him calling timeout in the 2011 NFC Championship game with his chinstrap around his nose (and because he wanted to stop the clock, not because he needed the time personally) is something I will never forget. I was at a game in Philadelphia where he silenced the obnoxious crowd by coming back from 17 points down while being sacked eight times.

Magnificent valor!

He'll go down as an all-time Giants great and I look forward to seeing him enshrined one day.

Thanks for some really great memories.
Man I love some Eli,  
prdave73 : 2:33 pm : link
And truly still believe in him, but unfortunately this Giants franchise has wasted and pretty much hurt the end of his career. This franchise did nothing to help him out. Which is sad because he deserves everyone’s respect for what he has accomplished in his career. Was it time? Yes, but I don’t know if it’s smart to put a rookie in with not much help. No WR’s can really hurt him. It’s a gamble right now, but then again this franchise is a mess right now so cares..
Not many times I can this...  
nzyme : 2:35 pm : link
But Eli made me say "Holy Shit...We're going to beat these guys". He made believe the unbelievable and there's not many quarterbacks that you can say about. Cheers!
One of my all time favorite Giants  
Matt M. : 2:38 pm : link
But, I recognize this was the right move.

I really do believe he could still play well in the right situation. I thought this team was going to be better than this and possibly close to that right situation. I thoroughly enjoyed watching him for all these years.
Oddly enough...  
mattnyg05 : 2:39 pm : link
I was at his first start in 2004 and his (so far) last yesterday. Thanks to Eli and it’s a shame the Giants couldn’t do better for you from 2012 on.
Thanks Eli for everything and as  
Des51 : 2:39 pm : link
Three Dog Night wrote in Eli's Coming, I got burning heart ache.
a lot already said  
hassan : 2:40 pm : link
a class act all the way a good guy and he made the impossible real. That’s what we should remember him for. We will never forget.
Thank you Eli  
Hammer : 2:41 pm : link
For all of the great moments.

You will forever be a great New York Giant.
RE: Eli fucking Manning  
Bluesbreaker : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14582806 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
I love you dude...I was at the 2004 draft when we traded for you and you were worth every pick we gave up. Two of the greatest Super Bowl runs ever in my lifetime.

You are a great man and one of the most classiest players ever to be the face of this franchise.

I will just second what you said couldn't have put it
much better Eli a true warrior always stood tall never
complained and always took the blame . He should be a
first ballot HOF the Two MVP's alone are a rarity .
Thank You #10  
Rong5611 : 2:44 pm : link
Eli,

The 2007 team wasn't the greatest in team history in terms of performance/ability (the '86 team is), but it had the most heart.

I tell my son, who was 3 when you led that playoff run, that it was a once in a lifetime performance that was very special. The team had what turned out to be a great defense. But, you were the man who rose up to lead the way in the clutch delivered a post-season performance that will never be replicated by any team. It was a MAGICAL run.

Thank you #10, for all of the great moments, and for putting up with all of us.

We will never, ever, forget you.







Thanks for the two Super Bowls Eli and the class you've  
Blue21 : 2:45 pm : link
always shown.
Players...  
Phatbrew : 2:47 pm : link
Ive loved as Giants starts w spider, and ends with my all time favorite athlete of all Easy E!!! I’m not sure anything will ever surpass the high of winning super bowl 42 the way they did, defense and excellent play from the super bowl MVP!!! Thanks so much for so many great moments memories and comebacks, for caring the team on your back in 2011!!! And doing it all with such class and playing through who knows how many injuries that would have stopped lesser men!!! Thank you Eli, you will b missed but never forgotten!!! Eli n Thurman all day everyday!!!
.....  
Route 9 : 2:51 pm : link
The game-winning drive he orchestrated at the end of Super Bowl 42 was my all-time favorite moment as a sports fan. Nothing will ever come close to topping it. That is a fact.
eli is not only my favorite giant of all time  
japanhead : 3:00 pm : link
but one of my heroes in life. not a better QB in a big spot than eli in his prime and he kept his head above the fray in the face of many haters over the years, including some fans, and probably some in the org (reese/ross/mcadoo). he is legend status to me.
Thank you Eli!!  
Fishmanjim57 : 3:00 pm : link
I am a 62 year old Giants fan, and I've seen great quarterbacks through my lifetime, but you are without a doubt the best ever!
I will never forget the first time you stepped on the field in your first ever pre-season game, I've been a fan ever since.
As always, you are classy, and you'll assist Daniel Jones. Hopefully you'll remain in the Giants family forever when and if you decide to coach.
Thank you for the two Super Bowl wins against the Pat's.
Your Gold Jacket is waiting in Canton!
My favorite Giant of all time  
aimrocky : 3:03 pm : link
and he's my 6 and 3 year old kids favorite player. Every Sunday they wear his jersey and they specifically root for Eli over the Giants.

Eli has always given us something to root for. The Giants have been pathetic for half a decade. I began rooting for Eli over the team itself.
I would have loved it to end differently,  
an_idol_mind : 3:10 pm : link
but the joy he delivered early in his career far eclipses the unfortunate circumstances of the past few seasons.
Thank you Eli Manning  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:10 pm : link
We football fans are all interested in feeling the joy of the ultimate prize. It is prize that is mostly illusive. You delivered this prize to us twice, and it was in classic style, in memorable fashion, and awe inspiring. You are and were AWESOME!!!

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! From the bottom of my heart. You delivered the greatest thrills and I will always appreciate and remember them until I leave this earth.
The San Francisco playoff game  
Frank in Silver Spring : 3:12 pm : link
Was the pinnacle of professional toughness and a steely will to win. Ditto the two Green Bay playoff wins. Here's to you, Eli, on a terrific career. the last NY Football Giant to wear #10.
I hope the Giants release him so he can possibly catch on  
Rudy5757 : 3:14 pm : link
with a playoff contender of his choice. Do the right thing by him rather than have him sit on the bench. I think there are a few teams right now that could use a QB. Have a great press conference farewell to Eli and let him sign with another team. No trade, just a release so he can do it on his terms.

That would be the only positive way to end this imo.
Thank you Eli  
jamison884 : 3:18 pm : link
You will be included in the sport's history forever, and not a single NYG fan present or future will forget your contributions.
Eli Manning  
BigBlueCane : 3:23 pm : link
will be one of the greatest players who ever suited up for this franchise. And his worth will be forever debated by those who never saw him play nor researched the circumstances surrounding his time here.
Eli lead this team the right way for a very long time  
Sneakers O'toole : 3:28 pm : link
And gave us some of the greatest sporting memories imaginable. Will always love #10!

Thank you Eli!
Thank you, Eli..  
KingBlue : 3:29 pm : link
You represent everything one could ever ask for in a player. You have given me the greatest thrills as a Giants fan. I am proud to be an ELi Manning fan. Words cannot express what an honor it has been to root for you and our beloved Giants.

Thank you to an all time great, two time Super Bowl MVP and two time World Champion.

Thank you!
Eli and Peyton have combined for.....  
No Where Man : 3:29 pm : link
901 TD passes and 128,477 Passing Yards. Incredible.
Eli Manning...  
j_rud : 3:46 pm : link
Architect of the greatest feeling Ive had, and likely will ever have, as a Giants fan. And just to be sure, he did it twice. Easy to root for. Consummate class act. The kind of athlete you can point to while talking to your kids and say "There. See how he carries himself? See what he said/did? See what he *didnt* say/do? Strive for that. Thats the real deal."

Eli did what very few athletes, only the truly special ones, can do: they make you proud to be a fan.

Thanks Eli
Thank you 10 ball  
NYG007 : 3:56 pm : link
For all the memories and the 3 months of playoff football that helped seal the Bond between a father and son watching our Giants win championships.

You'll be a Giant forever and loved by all Giants fans (even the morons who didn't appreciate you)
Thank you thank you thank you!!!  
Steve L : 4:13 pm : link
You got drafted the day my cruise ended in San Juan. I ran to a bar at the resort to see who we got. My kids were 5. You’re the only qb they’ve ever known.

The first Super Bowl run I was out of work but got a job right after the Tampa win in round one. They didn’t need me to start until two days after the Super Bowl game. It was a great few weeks.

The second one, I had a botched colonoscopy that had me in the hospital after surgery for a few weeks and home recovering for 10 more. I just sat around in my glory.

Thank you Eli. You are an iron horse, a warrior and a True Giant.
One of my greatest honors & pleasures ...  
Manny in CA : 4:16 pm : link

To see him that day at Candlestick. I bought a copy of every newspaper at the airport, coming home to SO-CAL to read about how Eli beat the Niners.
Anyone have the  
kes722 : 4:21 pm : link
Eli put on your superman cape.

That would be a great listen today
I've often been a critic but  
Marty866b : 4:23 pm : link
As a fan of the team since the mid 60's, Eli Manning is the classiest player to wear the Giant uniform. Eli played his best on the biggest stage and I thank him for all the great memories he has brought me and my fellow Giant fans.Again, thank you.
Love Eli!  
GeoMan999 : 4:26 pm : link
Heart and soul of team, will defend him until my death. Fully deserving of Hall of fame!

I was driving around today and heard Brett Favre talking about him so highly ........and I actually started to get emotional! Meant so much to all of us.....beyond football too!
Good job  
crick n NC : 4:29 pm : link
Guys. This is good stuff. I know a lot of posters feel bbi would be boring if we were all in step, but I like agreeing.
I don't know what to say...  
moze1021 : 4:33 pm : link
2 best sports moments of my life all due to Eli Manning.

Forever my QB.

I know there was a thread on jerseys earlier... my dad's last gift to me before he passed away in 2010 was an Eli jersey. I'll never buy another or wear another in my life.

Thank you Eli Manning. You are the greatest of all time.

I can't wait to make the drive from Philly to Canton to support you.
NYG was 11-5 in 2016 with Eli,  
flycatcher : 4:39 pm : link
and 8-27 after this happened:


Thank you Eli Manning.  
mittenedman : 4:45 pm : link
One of the All Time Greats in NY Giants history. What a tremendous job you did with everything expected of the New York Giants quarterback, on and off the field!

The 3 best football games I've ever watched were the 2 Super Bowls and the playoff victory over the Cowboys. That was football. Your epic victories over the Packers and 49ers don't even crack the top 3. Wild ride.
.  
MotownGIANTS : 4:49 pm : link
.
Be easy - ( New Window )
Nothing against Jones at all -- I wish him well and wonderful success  
David B. : 4:53 pm : link
But I fucking hate this. I feel like my dog died.
This story  
David B. : 4:54 pm : link
deserved a FAR better ending.
RE: This story  
flycatcher : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14584302 David B. said:
Quote:
deserved a FAR better ending.

14 games left, with a rookie QB - it may not be over.
Giant fan since 1971....  
Tark10 : 5:05 pm : link
Watched many games over many years. Watching the leader of your team for so many years step aside is never easy. The organization will treat him well in the end. Phil Simms wasn't as fortunate. I remember when John Unitas was released and played a short time for the Chargers...SAD.. The worst exit was Joe Namath being buried in the mud in a Rams uniform on a Monday night game in Chicago in 1977....
Good Luck Eli  
WillVAB : 5:06 pm : link
Very easy player to root for and easily one of my all-time favorite Giants.

Best of luck with the next team and it will assuredly be a better situation than this dumpster fire.
Hotty Toddy and Go Giants!  
FranknWeezer : 5:07 pm : link
Proud of all you've done as an NYG!
See you around in Oxford.
I grew up on LT and Simms  
IIT : 5:40 pm : link
But Eli is my all-time favorite Giant. His first Superbowl run is my all-time best sports memory. I can't imagine either will be equaled or surpassed in my lifetime.

Sad, sad day.

Thanks Eli.
Thank you Eli!  
SomeFan : 5:45 pm : link
For the SB wins and great memories!
Can’t put into words what Eli Manning has meant  
mattlawson : 5:50 pm : link
Truly the end of a very special era that will never be forgotten
Thanks Eli  
flycatcher : 5:54 pm : link
I will add these four Giant QBs  
yalebowl : 5:55 pm : link
To the list of Tittle, Simms, and Manning

Conerly
Tarkenton
Hostetler
Collins

Conerly belongs with the elite three. Tarkenton and Collins had great years with other teams as well.

Hostetler gave us our second Super Bowl.
Fucking heartbreaking  
Don in DC : 6:02 pm : link
.
Eli will be my all time favorite Giant  
Don in DC : 6:03 pm : link
for the rest of my life unless God himself puts on the uniform.
Eli stats  
hitdog42 : 6:41 pm : link
From a random tweet
Eli Manning stats:
150,000 kids/year to Manning Children's Clinic
$25M raised as chair of the NYC March for Babies
Red Cross Celeb Cabinet
Fundraiser for Guide Dogs
Make-a-Wish supporter
Tackle Kids Cancer
Classroom Cares Ambassador
NFL Man of the Year 2017

An all time legendary Giant.  
Mike from Ohio : 6:42 pm : link
The end is not what anyone wanted, but nothing could detract from his legacy as the best QB in franchise history. The two Lombardi Trophies he brought to New York secures his place in team history, and with the fan base. Couldn’t have asked for a better person to represent the Giants.

Can’t wait to see him inducted into the Ring of Honor, and then the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

Thank you, Eli!
Big thank you to Eli. He deserves to be starting, still.  
BUgiantfan : 6:45 pm : link
2011, in my opinion, was the greatest season any quarterback has ever put together. That was a 6-10 team that Eli simply willed into a championship. I remember being down 12 points against Dallas in the 4th quarter and thinking to myself, “damn! This team is ruining a truly historic season for this QB.” I really felt that Eli did everything a qb could to win that game but simply couldn’t overcome the team around him.

Then he kicked it u a notch, put this team on his back, and let it rip. It was a great win and he steamrolled through to the super bowl. That season really needs to be recognized for the masterpiece that it is and it was all because of Eli.
RE: Eli stats  
BBelle21 : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 14584542 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
From a random tweet
Eli Manning stats:
150,000 kids/year to Manning Children's Clinic
$25M raised as chair of the NYC March for Babies
Red Cross Celeb Cabinet
Fundraiser for Guide Dogs
Make-a-Wish supporter
Tackle Kids Cancer
Classroom Cares Ambassador
NFL Man of the Year 2017


Beautiful stats
Eli Manning is one of my Favorite Giants...  
Jint 77 : 7:08 pm : link
Top 3. He always took the high road, and the Giants have not help him at all these past 7 years.

Good luck in your post Giants career, Eli.
Thanks Eli  
CardinalX : 7:09 pm : link
.
Love Eli  
Steve in ATL : 7:19 pm : link
Two unbelievably great upset Super Bowl victories and the MVP of both games. So tough in that SF championship game. An iron man. Always classy. My all-time favorite Giants QB even though I loved Simms too.

Jones has big shoes to fill.

Eli is my favorite athlete of all time..  
Sean : 7:26 pm : link
He was named starter when I was a freshman in college, I’ve watched him play for an entire generation. He represented the NY Giants with class & helped deliver 2 SB titles. I’ll miss watching him on Sundays. I true throwback athlete/QB.

Love #10.

I’ll defend Eli to the death  
djm : 7:40 pm : link
The NYG franchise took on a different glow the minute Eli was drafted. Despite the hyper critical takes from far too many concerning the trade up Eli brought credibility to a franchise sorely in need. We were blessed with winning football from 05-2012 and even those last few losing years with coughlin the giants offense was productive, save 2013. I wish Eli retired after 2016 as it would been nice to remember him as the only giant who showed up in Green Bay.

We can only hope that jones is half as good as Eli was here. Or at least half as successful.

So many big plays and great moments. Thanks Eli.
I take back my comment about him retiring In 2016  
djm : 7:48 pm : link
That’s bs and unfair. Shit you’d have to drag my ass off the field if I played pro football. I just meant that the perception of Eli from some is sad to see. The guy was a winning player who played on some shitty teams, lately.

Whatever, Eli Manning can sit at the table with all the other bad ass QBs they delivered in big spots. That’s all that counts. He’s also the last guy to deliver a title to NYC NJ metro area. Unreal.
Eli  
BleedBlue : 8:20 pm : link
Thank you for everything. A true class act and the greatest Giant of my life time. #10 was a constant for the Giants on Sunday for a long time.

Thank you for the memories including TWO great super bowl runs!
RE: In all of my fandom  
Leg of Theismann : 8:20 pm : link
In comment 14582633 GiantsLaw said:
Quote:
nothing can ever top this. Thanks Eli.


Agreed. The elation I felt in that moment when Eli hit Burress for the TD has never been matched by any spectator event I've witnessed on TV nor in person. Absolute pure joy I felt in that moment.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions