Eli Manning Appreciation Thread

and replacing him was probably overdue, but an all-time Giant great, in his prime stood up in the face of many beatings and delivered. 2 SB MVP's are all that need to be said. Thanks for the GREAT memories, Eli.
organization. He's made my life as a Giant fan so much more enjoyable after winning 2 Super Bowls! I'll always remember him as a true professional and consummate teammate.Im going to enjoy seeing him inducted to the HoF some day.
Thanks for the two epic Super Bowl runs, you and Tom were my favorite duo. Wish our front office had its shit together, but thanks for manning (no pun intended) the fort and keeping this team stable when we were truly run like shit for the better part of your career. Wish we could have seen you in one more playoff race, hope you get a shot somewhere else and get to go out in your terms.
the last few years have been rough, but I am thankful for everything you did for the team I love. I am rooting for you in life, not just football, because your are an outstanding man, a class act, not just a football player, and that means a lot to me.
A great great player and even better person. as tough mentally and physically as they come. It was an honor to root for you since you entered the building in 04. Gave me a lifetime of football memories. Thank you to the greatest giant of all time, Eli Manning.
How can I know where to begin to thank Eli Manning?
My only regret, and that's really not even the right way to say it ... that Dad passed away in 2005, so he didn't get to see two of the greatest wins in Giants history, both engineered in gigantic part by Eli Manning.
I don't know what the Giants will do now, but I do hope it's well done, when it's finished. I'd hate to see him traded, but honestly, with all the needs popping up around the league so quickly, it might actually be fun to watch him play for a team with a shot.
Imagine if he won another ring but with a different team?
I love Eli and have been dreading this, but it's always ultimately inevitable.
Thank you Eli for everything you've done for the NY Football Giants. We couldn't have asked for a better person to represent the team for all these years. And the critics can never take away the 2 well-deserved Super Bowl MVPs. I wish Eli and family all the best.
you Eli for all the wonderful memories. Your performance in Super Bowls 42 and 46 was legendary, including those iconic throws to Tyree and Manningham. Your performance against the 49ers in the 2011 NFC championship game was equally remarkable. Your fourth quarter comebacks and coolness under pressure were amazing. You represented the Giants just as well off the field. You were the greatest QB in the history of this franchise.
I asked my 22-year-old son if he remembers any other Giants QBs
2 historic playoff runs and Super Bowl victories over the GOAT. People will soon forget about these last few years but will always remember the Super Bowls and how you always handled things with class. You have a place on the Giants Mt Rushmore. Next stop Canton!
A class act, even keeled, durable and clutch when it mattered on the biggest stage. While I’ve been a vocal proponent of succession planning over the past 4/5 years, today is bittersweet as it’s the end of an era and a reminder of some of the highs of the 07 and 11 runs.
Perfect disposition to not be eaten alive by the NY media market. Greatest SB victory ever over the undefeated GOAT. Never threw his team under the bus. Tried his best to succeed under the duress of unblocked rushers for these past several years with no complaints. Great sense of humor. All the traits you could ever want in a leader that has had as much class as any one ever and brought this franchise lots of glory. I'm gonna miss him and hope his successor can live up to the legend he is replacing. Thanks Eli Manning. Looking forward to your HOF induction.
Easily my all time favorite Giant, my all time favorite athlete
But that doesn't mean that I don't appreciate how Eli has led this team, his Super Bowl runs, or the fact that he's a class act and a really good guy. An all-time great Giants QB and rightfully a Hall-of-Famer.
But there will be time in the future when we look back and realized how fortunate our team was to have a quarterback that never missed a game due to injury, handled the New York media with dignity and class and raised his level of play when it mattered most.
The NFC championship game against SF should go down as the best QB performance in Giants history, not because of the numbers or the win, but because of the absolute beating he took while continuing to get up and keep leading his team.
He's been disrespected by the media in the past, underappreciated by his peers in the NFL and the scapegoat for many fans, but we've watched a slew of QBs come and go in the NFC east while he was a constant for a franchise that didn't surround him with talent for the last 6-7 years of his career.
Eli will be missed. We can joke about how similar him and Jones are, but there will never be another Eli Manning.
by far the best Giant since simms and Taylor. Nothing but love and respect for this man. Great teammate. Great pro. This organization completely left him out on a limb for 7 years, with bad picks, bad free agents, bad coaches. At one point Eli had to play with Eric flowers, orleans darkwa, will tye, and some other jags as teammates and took not one shot at the front office. think about that.
In comment 14582722 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
but it was time...
Guy gave his best and was nothing but class. Never threw a teammate or a coach under the bus, took the blame for things that weren't his fault and was an even better man than a football player.
History will judge him well.
On the other hand, he was benched to give the rookie experience on a terrible team going no where. Not because, as ESPN and some on BBI would have you believe, because he ran out of juice and overstayed his welcome, like Favre, et al.
Our office is moving at the end of this week so I am packing mine up. One of the things I had to do yesterday was remove all of the fan art, graphics and memes (dozens of them) I had printed and put up on my office walls from the Giants two most recent Super Bowl runs/wins and more than a few were of Eli. I didn't realize it was a precursor to today's news, which just feels so strange to me. I will forever appreciate Eli Manning and will always treasure my Manning jersey (as I also do my Strahan jersey). I just wish he had a better ending.
will always be a part of my life. Thank you Eli for your professional, kind demeanor and immensely charitable ways. Your spot in history is clear and may you and your family enjoy happiness and good health.
I was 26 years old when the Giants drafted Manning.
Unmarried, no kids, living in a different place. In those 16 years, I've gotten married, had a dog (born and died), had two children (8 and 5 now), moved to a new place, bought a new house, sold the house 8 years later, bought a new house four years ago....
16 years is a LONG time. He was a staple of my Fall and Winter Sundays for all of those years, and brought me my best sports memories. And now I have to kids that I couldn't even imagine when he was drafting wearing his jersey and calling him their favorite player.
Thanks Eli.
Was just thinking about posting something similar. I was 24, about to be 25 when he was drafted, single, and fresh out of college. Now I’m 40, married, and well entrenched in my career. It’s the end of an era, and I still believe it’s not all his fault, and this mess goes much deeper than the quarterback. But, at least, we can find out more about Jones now
Most of you have done nothing but bitch about Manning for 8 years and are whooping it up on the Daniel Jones thread.
+1
The hypocrisy is ubiquitous.
Absolutely. Some of these people should be ashamed to post on this thread.
With all due respect to those that feel this way, it is possible that we can recognize both the greatness of Eli during his prime and where Eli is now. Please don’t poison this thread with lashing out at us that want to celebrate the former.
So many ups and downs. More ups though. You were a constant. A reliable element that led this team to two championships. Classy and consistent. An unselfish winner. Thank you for doing great things on my favorite sports team and making it really easy to root for you.
Such a damn shame how Eli's prime was wasted by the Giants' management. So much more was possible if the Giants front office wasn't infected by such incompetence. Eli was never quoted in the papers complaining about it, but MAN, he'd have every right to. A great Giant who deserved better.
I feel bad about being especially rough on you the past 5 seasons - I know it wasn't all his fault.
He is the greatest NYG QB in the history of the franchise and he gave, what are probably, the two greatest under dog runs in the history of the NFL.
I you are a first ballot HOF - you deserve it.
For those of us that were introduced to this insanity by our fathers who are no longer with us, my Dad would have loved to watch Eli play. I’m sorry he didn’t get the chance, but Eli’s career closes with me knowing that my Dad would have loved him just like I have. Thanks 10.
Oh well, I'll try not to remember the Eli of these past few years. The run from 2007 to around 2012 was some of the most run I've had watching sports. I'll remember that Eli. 4th quarter comebacks, bigtime playoff performances, durability, his deep ball, always dangerous.
You have achieved a level of greatness at the highest level of the most popular sport in the country that you will NEVER be forgotten.
You are BELOVED.
You are a GOOD man.
We didn't DESERVE you
We are GRATEFUL for you.
You have made me proud to be a fan of the NY Giants. In my professional life, I do my best to emulate your attributes.
HONEST
HONORABLE
DILIGENT
TOUGH
CHARACTER
RELIABLE
When I think of you, these words flash in bold in my mind. I can only hope people will think of me that way someday. I know you are good husband and father as well as a HoF QB. I cannot give higher compliments.
Thank You Eli Manning, I will NEVER forget.
Enough can't be said of the gratitude for me as a Giants fan
here. this was a day I and we knew were coming. It's a sad day, but we have to move forward if we are to improve as a team.
Been a fan since 64 and have seen many QB's come and go! Tarkenton to nothing until Simms, then nothing again until Collins, but he was short lived, then onto Eli. I can proudly say that In my time I've seen two of the greatest Giants' QBs in their history. I think I'd rather see Eli Back Jones up and tutor him, then see him struggle on another team. When Simms was let go he was thinking of going to the Cardinals, I'm glad he chose to retire.
Eli's a two time SB winner and MVP he's in a very small club! Thank you for all you've done! you were paid well for your service, enjoy your rewards, family and most of all your health!! I hope I'm around to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame!!!
years old, and a Giant/Yankee fan for at least 50 of them. To have lived to see the 3 best quarterbacks in Giants lore (Tittle, Simms, and Eli), is very much a wonderful memory. I hope Daniel Jones eventually takes his place among them, and I hope I live long enough to see it happen. Good times, bad times, #10 never quit, never backed down, and stood tall in the pocket. He took hits that would have put other guys in the hospital.
Yeah, he's fabulously wealthy, has a beautiful family, and will have his health, he doesn't 'need' football anymore. Still, it's been a great run, and I for one appreciate everything he gave out there---especially the Super Bowl wins.
Accorsi said Eli was upset that Warner started over him in 2004 and that it showed the mind of a true competitor. Eli wanted to lead the team even though most other men would be content to sit, watch, and learn for a little while before being thrown to the wolves.
Since then, Eli has shown us what a competitor and what clutch look like. The image of him calling timeout in the 2011 NFC Championship game with his chinstrap around his nose (and because he wanted to stop the clock, not because he needed the time personally) is something I will never forget. I was at a game in Philadelphia where he silenced the obnoxious crowd by coming back from 17 points down while being sacked eight times.
Magnificent valor!
He'll go down as an all-time Giants great and I look forward to seeing him enshrined one day.
And truly still believe in him, but unfortunately this Giants franchise has wasted and pretty much hurt the end of his career. This franchise did nothing to help him out. Which is sad because he deserves everyone’s respect for what he has accomplished in his career. Was it time? Yes, but I don’t know if it’s smart to put a rookie in with not much help. No WR’s can really hurt him. It’s a gamble right now, but then again this franchise is a mess right now so cares..
I really do believe he could still play well in the right situation. I thought this team was going to be better than this and possibly close to that right situation. I thoroughly enjoyed watching him for all these years.
I love you dude...I was at the 2004 draft when we traded for you and you were worth every pick we gave up. Two of the greatest Super Bowl runs ever in my lifetime.
You are a great man and one of the most classiest players ever to be the face of this franchise.
I will just second what you said couldn't have put it
much better Eli a true warrior always stood tall never
complained and always took the blame . He should be a
first ballot HOF the Two MVP's alone are a rarity .
The 2007 team wasn't the greatest in team history in terms of performance/ability (the '86 team is), but it had the most heart.
I tell my son, who was 3 when you led that playoff run, that it was a once in a lifetime performance that was very special. The team had what turned out to be a great defense. But, you were the man who rose up to lead the way in the clutch delivered a post-season performance that will never be replicated by any team. It was a MAGICAL run.
Thank you #10, for all of the great moments, and for putting up with all of us.
We will never, ever, forget you.
Thanks for the two Super Bowls Eli and the class you've
Ive loved as Giants starts w spider, and ends with my all time favorite athlete of all Easy E!!! I’m not sure anything will ever surpass the high of winning super bowl 42 the way they did, defense and excellent play from the super bowl MVP!!! Thanks so much for so many great moments memories and comebacks, for caring the team on your back in 2011!!! And doing it all with such class and playing through who knows how many injuries that would have stopped lesser men!!! Thank you Eli, you will b missed but never forgotten!!! Eli n Thurman all day everyday!!!
but one of my heroes in life. not a better QB in a big spot than eli in his prime and he kept his head above the fray in the face of many haters over the years, including some fans, and probably some in the org (reese/ross/mcadoo). he is legend status to me.
I am a 62 year old Giants fan, and I've seen great quarterbacks through my lifetime, but you are without a doubt the best ever!
I will never forget the first time you stepped on the field in your first ever pre-season game, I've been a fan ever since.
As always, you are classy, and you'll assist Daniel Jones. Hopefully you'll remain in the Giants family forever when and if you decide to coach.
Thank you for the two Super Bowl wins against the Pat's.
Your Gold Jacket is waiting in Canton!
We football fans are all interested in feeling the joy of the ultimate prize. It is prize that is mostly illusive. You delivered this prize to us twice, and it was in classic style, in memorable fashion, and awe inspiring. You are and were AWESOME!!!
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! From the bottom of my heart. You delivered the greatest thrills and I will always appreciate and remember them until I leave this earth.
with a playoff contender of his choice. Do the right thing by him rather than have him sit on the bench. I think there are a few teams right now that could use a QB. Have a great press conference farewell to Eli and let him sign with another team. No trade, just a release so he can do it on his terms.
That would be the only positive way to end this imo.
will be one of the greatest players who ever suited up for this franchise. And his worth will be forever debated by those who never saw him play nor researched the circumstances surrounding his time here.
Eli lead this team the right way for a very long time
You represent everything one could ever ask for in a player. You have given me the greatest thrills as a Giants fan. I am proud to be an ELi Manning fan. Words cannot express what an honor it has been to root for you and our beloved Giants.
Thank you to an all time great, two time Super Bowl MVP and two time World Champion.
Architect of the greatest feeling Ive had, and likely will ever have, as a Giants fan. And just to be sure, he did it twice. Easy to root for. Consummate class act. The kind of athlete you can point to while talking to your kids and say "There. See how he carries himself? See what he said/did? See what he *didnt* say/do? Strive for that. Thats the real deal."
Eli did what very few athletes, only the truly special ones, can do: they make you proud to be a fan.
As a fan of the team since the mid 60's, Eli Manning is the classiest player to wear the Giant uniform. Eli played his best on the biggest stage and I thank him for all the great memories he has brought me and my fellow Giant fans.Again, thank you.
One of the All Time Greats in NY Giants history. What a tremendous job you did with everything expected of the New York Giants quarterback, on and off the field!
The 3 best football games I've ever watched were the 2 Super Bowls and the playoff victory over the Cowboys. That was football. Your epic victories over the Packers and 49ers don't even crack the top 3. Wild ride.
Watched many games over many years. Watching the leader of your team for so many years step aside is never easy. The organization will treat him well in the end. Phil Simms wasn't as fortunate. I remember when John Unitas was released and played a short time for the Chargers...SAD.. The worst exit was Joe Namath being buried in the mud in a Rams uniform on a Monday night game in Chicago in 1977....
The end is not what anyone wanted, but nothing could detract from his legacy as the best QB in franchise history. The two Lombardi Trophies he brought to New York secures his place in team history, and with the fan base. Couldn’t have asked for a better person to represent the Giants.
Can’t wait to see him inducted into the Ring of Honor, and then the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.
Thank you, Eli!
Big thank you to Eli. He deserves to be starting, still.
2011, in my opinion, was the greatest season any quarterback has ever put together. That was a 6-10 team that Eli simply willed into a championship. I remember being down 12 points against Dallas in the 4th quarter and thinking to myself, “damn! This team is ruining a truly historic season for this QB.” I really felt that Eli did everything a qb could to win that game but simply couldn’t overcome the team around him.
Then he kicked it u a notch, put this team on his back, and let it rip. It was a great win and he steamrolled through to the super bowl. That season really needs to be recognized for the masterpiece that it is and it was all because of Eli.
Two unbelievably great upset Super Bowl victories and the MVP of both games. So tough in that SF championship game. An iron man. Always classy. My all-time favorite Giants QB even though I loved Simms too.
He was named starter when I was a freshman in college, I’ve watched him play for an entire generation. He represented the NY Giants with class & helped deliver 2 SB titles. I’ll miss watching him on Sundays. I true throwback athlete/QB.
The NYG franchise took on a different glow the minute Eli was drafted. Despite the hyper critical takes from far too many concerning the trade up Eli brought credibility to a franchise sorely in need. We were blessed with winning football from 05-2012 and even those last few losing years with coughlin the giants offense was productive, save 2013. I wish Eli retired after 2016 as it would been nice to remember him as the only giant who showed up in Green Bay.
We can only hope that jones is half as good as Eli was here. Or at least half as successful.
That’s bs and unfair. Shit you’d have to drag my ass off the field if I played pro football. I just meant that the perception of Eli from some is sad to see. The guy was a winning player who played on some shitty teams, lately.
Whatever, Eli Manning can sit at the table with all the other bad ass QBs they delivered in big spots. That’s all that counts. He’s also the last guy to deliver a title to NYC NJ metro area. Unreal.
Agreed. The elation I felt in that moment when Eli hit Burress for the TD has never been matched by any spectator event I've witnessed on TV nor in person. Absolute pure joy I felt in that moment.
It sucks that my memories of him are tainted by the last few awful years. Hopefully over time those will fade and I'll only remember those two incredible all time great post season runs he gave us.
Always a Giant.
He is a stand-up guy and will teach DJ a ton.
Thank you
Please remember Eli this way...
Manning vs SF playoffs - ( New Window )
Will never forgive two successive front office regimes for how they mismanaged the end of his career.
Thank you
Eventually, they’ll figure out there’s something rotten in how they evaluate and utilize talent. Hopefully it’ll be soon or it’s just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
Eventually, they’ll figure out there’s something rotten in how they evaluate and utilize talent. Hopefully it’ll be soon or it’s just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
The best QB we’ve ever had
John Mara, I hope we hear from you and demonstrate the same class and accountability Eli has. Time to stand up and say that the organization failed Eli post 2011 and you were responsible for it.
He dragged those teams to the superbowls those years. Incredible toughness and grit, incredible class act in how he treated his teammates, coaches, & front office.
One of my favorite sports figures ever.
You didn’t deserve that
Thanks for everything Eli! It's been a hell of a ride.
Beat*
Couldn’t bear him either
Thank you Eli for everything you've done for the NY Football Giants. We couldn't have asked for a better person to represent the team for all these years. And the critics can never take away the 2 well-deserved Super Bowl MVPs. I wish Eli and family all the best.
Love ya Eli
Sincerely,
ManCrush N NC
One of? You're kidding right?
Thanks for 2 Lombardi's #10
Played the toughest position in sports in the toughest sports town. And won two championships.
Thanks Eli. It has been great.
I'll be wearing 10 for the rest of my Giants watching days.
I hope now he can finally get some respect for the amazing career he's had here. Most NFL players would kill to have the kind of run he's had.
Looking forward to the day he gets his gold jacket. I hope the Giants figure out a nice ceremony to send him off like an all time boss when there is time for it.
I hope they don't turn back from Jones now, that would be a bad thing to do. I also wish him all the success Eli has had, that would be a great career.
One of the toughest QB's and most clutch players ever in NFL history.
Thank you so much for your performances during the two superbowl runs. Some of my best memories as a fan of sports.
We Love You Eli
Mr. Mara you better retire #10 the same day Eli announced his retirement!
Enough with the pity party, you haven't seen the last of Eli Manning.
Most iconic Eli Manning game too me. I think that game embodies who Eli Manning was.
16 years is a LONG time. He was a staple of my Fall and Winter Sundays for all of those years, and brought me my best sports memories. And now I have to kids that I couldn't even imagine when he was drafting wearing his jersey and calling him their favorite player.
Thanks Eli.
Your a not only a great sportsman but also a great human being.
I shared the best wins and the hardest losses with you.
Never forget what you have done in this famous blue and white jersey.
You will always be in my heart
You can't spell ELIte without ELI!!!
I wish your era ended under better circumstances. :(
You are a great man and one of the most classiest players ever to be the face of this franchise.
Such a damn shame how Eli's prime was wasted by the Giants' management. So much more was possible if the Giants front office wasn't infected by such incompetence. Eli was never quoted in the papers complaining about it, but MAN, he'd have every right to. A great Giant who deserved better.
This organization wasted the second half of his career.
Tough dude, never missed a start due to injury. Never. That's remarkable.
Two amazing Super Bowl wins.
He's been a tremendous Giant and he has had a great career.
Now he's going to teach Daniel Jones how to be great.
There will never be another like him in blue.
He is the greatest NYG QB in the history of the franchise and he gave, what are probably, the two greatest under dog runs in the history of the NFL.
I you are a first ballot HOF - you deserve it.
Truly the embodiment of what a football player should be.
Wilson over Cordy Glenn (wtf?)
Apple over heralded LT Tunsil (no really...WTF???)
Engram over Ramczyk.
This is not “hindsight is 20/20”. Even those with basic football knowledge were advocated for those lineman before/during the draft over the JAGs selected.
If he doesn’t get another shot on another team, he’ll have a great post NFL life. He’s rich (obviously), minimal head trauma, and bright with unparalleled character.
Thanks #10.
Oh well, I'll try not to remember the Eli of these past few years. The run from 2007 to around 2012 was some of the most run I've had watching sports. I'll remember that Eli. 4th quarter comebacks, bigtime playoff performances, durability, his deep ball, always dangerous.
You gave all us the most thrilling SB runs a sports fan could only dream of and for that, I will always be thankful
Been a fan since 64 and have seen many QB's come and go! Tarkenton to nothing until Simms, then nothing again until Collins, but he was short lived, then onto Eli. I can proudly say that In my time I've seen two of the greatest Giants' QBs in their history. I think I'd rather see Eli Back Jones up and tutor him, then see him struggle on another team. When Simms was let go he was thinking of going to the Cardinals, I'm glad he chose to retire.
Eli's a two time SB winner and MVP he's in a very small club! Thank you for all you've done! you were paid well for your service, enjoy your rewards, family and most of all your health!! I hope I'm around to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame!!!
Yes agree!! let's keep bumping it up til it is!!
Agree. Bump, please. And sticky. And thank you
I know this is different and was inevitable, but the level of sadness is similar.
Boy, Howdy.
Yeah, he's fabulously wealthy, has a beautiful family, and will have his health, he doesn't 'need' football anymore. Still, it's been a great run, and I for one appreciate everything he gave out there---especially the Super Bowl wins.
Since then, Eli has shown us what a competitor and what clutch look like. The image of him calling timeout in the 2011 NFC Championship game with his chinstrap around his nose (and because he wanted to stop the clock, not because he needed the time personally) is something I will never forget. I was at a game in Philadelphia where he silenced the obnoxious crowd by coming back from 17 points down while being sacked eight times.
Magnificent valor!
He'll go down as an all-time Giants great and I look forward to seeing him enshrined one day.
Thanks for some really great memories.
I really do believe he could still play well in the right situation. I thought this team was going to be better than this and possibly close to that right situation. I thoroughly enjoyed watching him for all these years.
You will forever be a great New York Giant.
You are a great man and one of the most classiest players ever to be the face of this franchise.
The 2007 team wasn't the greatest in team history in terms of performance/ability (the '86 team is), but it had the most heart.
I tell my son, who was 3 when you led that playoff run, that it was a once in a lifetime performance that was very special. The team had what turned out to be a great defense. But, you were the man who rose up to lead the way in the clutch delivered a post-season performance that will never be replicated by any team. It was a MAGICAL run.
Thank you #10, for all of the great moments, and for putting up with all of us.
We will never, ever, forget you.
I will never forget the first time you stepped on the field in your first ever pre-season game, I've been a fan ever since.
As always, you are classy, and you'll assist Daniel Jones. Hopefully you'll remain in the Giants family forever when and if you decide to coach.
Thank you for the two Super Bowl wins against the Pat's.
Your Gold Jacket is waiting in Canton!
Eli has always given us something to root for. The Giants have been pathetic for half a decade. I began rooting for Eli over the team itself.
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! From the bottom of my heart. You delivered the greatest thrills and I will always appreciate and remember them until I leave this earth.
That would be the only positive way to end this imo.
Thank you Eli!
Thank you to an all time great, two time Super Bowl MVP and two time World Champion.
Thank you!
Eli did what very few athletes, only the truly special ones, can do: they make you proud to be a fan.
Thanks Eli
You'll be a Giant forever and loved by all Giants fans (even the morons who didn't appreciate you)
The first Super Bowl run I was out of work but got a job right after the Tampa win in round one. They didn’t need me to start until two days after the Super Bowl game. It was a great few weeks.
The second one, I had a botched colonoscopy that had me in the hospital after surgery for a few weeks and home recovering for 10 more. I just sat around in my glory.
Thank you Eli. You are an iron horse, a warrior and a True Giant.
To see him that day at Candlestick. I bought a copy of every newspaper at the airport, coming home to SO-CAL to read about how Eli beat the Niners.
That would be a great listen today
I was driving around today and heard Brett Favre talking about him so highly ........and I actually started to get emotional! Meant so much to all of us.....beyond football too!
Forever my QB.
I know there was a thread on jerseys earlier... my dad's last gift to me before he passed away in 2010 was an Eli jersey. I'll never buy another or wear another in my life.
Thank you Eli Manning. You are the greatest of all time.
I can't wait to make the drive from Philly to Canton to support you.
The 3 best football games I've ever watched were the 2 Super Bowls and the playoff victory over the Cowboys. That was football. Your epic victories over the Packers and 49ers don't even crack the top 3. Wild ride.
Be easy - ( New Window )
14 games left, with a rookie QB - it may not be over.
Best of luck with the next team and it will assuredly be a better situation than this dumpster fire.
See you around in Oxford.
Sad, sad day.
Thanks Eli.
Conerly
Tarkenton
Hostetler
Collins
Conerly belongs with the elite three. Tarkenton and Collins had great years with other teams as well.
Hostetler gave us our second Super Bowl.
Can’t wait to see him inducted into the Ring of Honor, and then the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.
Thank you, Eli!
Then he kicked it u a notch, put this team on his back, and let it rip. It was a great win and he steamrolled through to the super bowl. That season really needs to be recognized for the masterpiece that it is and it was all because of Eli.
Beautiful stats
Good luck in your post Giants career, Eli.
Jones has big shoes to fill.
Love #10.
We can only hope that jones is half as good as Eli was here. Or at least half as successful.
So many big plays and great moments. Thanks Eli.
Whatever, Eli Manning can sit at the table with all the other bad ass QBs they delivered in big spots. That’s all that counts. He’s also the last guy to deliver a title to NYC NJ metro area. Unreal.
Thank you for the memories including TWO great super bowl runs!
Agreed. The elation I felt in that moment when Eli hit Burress for the TD has never been matched by any spectator event I've witnessed on TV nor in person. Absolute pure joy I felt in that moment.