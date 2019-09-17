Get ready for the next Great War: Eli as a HOFer

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
huygens20 : 9/17/2019 3:31 pm
This will literally tear the internet apart when he is up for nomination
It's been said before but Eli is a  
JCin332 : 9/17/2019 3:33 pm : link
football IQ test...he is a lock...
For what its worth, Sal Paol is on record as saying...  
No Where Man : 9/17/2019 3:33 pm : link
that he is voting for Eli as a Hall-of-Famer, 1st Ballot.
at least BBI will be united  
V.I.G. : 9/17/2019 3:35 pm : link
Eli is a Hall of Famer  
hitdog42 : 9/17/2019 3:35 pm : link
its unclear if he is first ballot or not- It is likely he is not due to some bias and also never being a regular season standout, and the Giants mismanaging his exit. -- but I don't think anyone should worry about him getting in.
He won't be first ballot  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/17/2019 3:36 pm : link
imo but he will get in. When a few years pass he will be more fondly remembered.

Two Super Bowl MVP's the second one he literally carried the team, the streak, class, winning in NY will push him rightfully to the Hall hopefully next to TC.

The only thing I’m not certain  
Big Blue '56 : 9/17/2019 3:37 pm : link
about is what ballot he makes it
The game I’ll remember most was  
huygens20 : 9/17/2019 3:38 pm : link
the physicality and utter beating Eli took in the 2011 nfcc game.

Definitely a lock  
Canton : 9/17/2019 3:39 pm : link
Not a first ballot.

Britt repost that link of the writers saying how they would vote..
RE: The game I’ll remember most was  
Big Blue '56 : 9/17/2019 3:39 pm : link
In comment 14584027 huygens20 said:
Quote:
the physicality and utter beating Eli took in the 2011 nfcc game.


The best ever performance in my lifetime
Agree with several others  
USAF NYG Fan : 9/17/2019 3:40 pm : link
He's a lock. First ballot might be the better debate and I don't think he gets first ballot but it depends on his competition at the time. Will he retire the same year as Ben? Brees? Etc.

When we know his competition at the time of eligibility, I'll be more comfortable taking a shot at first ballot.
Only among a very "special" group of NYG fans  
Chris684 : 9/17/2019 3:40 pm : link
who show more respect to Odell Beckham Jr. is his candidacy even a question.

He's getting in and it will be a very sad day for them.
BBI won't be united  
BigBlueCane : 9/17/2019 3:40 pm : link
you forget who posts here.
2x SB MVP's  
MattyKid : 9/17/2019 3:41 pm : link
are a lock.
-2 Superbowl MVP's (one of only five players to do that)  
Britt in VA : 9/17/2019 3:42 pm : link
-8th in TD's
-7th in Yards
-14 4th Quarter TD's and 7 4th Quarter Comebacks in 2011 -(NFL Records)
-Iron Man Streak*
-Walter Peyton Man of the Year

Intangibles:

-Can't tell the story of the NFL w/out the Manning Family
-The Tyree Catch is a signature play that will be played in 50 years with the Immaculate Reception and others.
I think he should be first ballot  
jcn56 : 9/17/2019 3:42 pm : link
but the voters being who they are, Eli having had that pre-draft scrape, his overall record and an anti-NY bias among sportswriters, I think he'll end up going in on the second go-around.
HOF  
Essex : 9/17/2019 3:43 pm : link
lock!
1st ballot...  
Gary JC : 9/17/2019 3:45 pm : link
...lock. It's not even a discussion.
Kurt Warner??  
Gary JC : 9/17/2019 3:48 pm : link
Tell me why he's in? Look at his stats.
Link - ( New Window )
IF Brady, Brees, Rivers And Big Ben  
Trainmaster : 9/17/2019 3:49 pm : link
Indicate they will play in 2020, does Eli more seriously consider retiring after 2019 to increase his HOF chances?
Looking at Eli over the past 16 years I dont  
Rudy5757 : 9/17/2019 3:50 pm : link
think he is a HOF QB, he has had HOF moments. I never looked at Eli and said he is the best in the league or is debatable that he is the best which is what I think is a HOF.

I do believe that he will get in because of the span of his career and what he has accomplished. I also think he has represented this franchise in the best possible light. He is one of the best Giants of all time both as a person and player.
They have been talking a lot about this, I thought it may have been  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2019 3:50 pm : link
questionable, but just like when Eli got benched it seems like the media has rallied around the guy. Not first ballet but he is definitely getting in.
Key is voters outside the Ny area  
micky : 9/17/2019 3:51 pm : link
Different perception. I say in but not first ballot. A career that is very unique highs and lows
RE: Looking at Eli over the past 16 years I dont  
Chris684 : 9/17/2019 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14584067 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
think he is a HOF QB, he has had HOF moments. I never looked at Eli and said he is the best in the league or is debatable that he is the best which is what I think is a HOF.

I do believe that he will get in because of the span of his career and what he has accomplished. I also think he has represented this franchise in the best possible light. He is one of the best Giants of all time both as a person and player.


Were you under a rock in 2011?
RE: I think he should be first ballot  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2019 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14584043 jcn56 said:
Quote:
but the voters being who they are, Eli having had that pre-draft scrape, his overall record and an anti-NY bias among sportswriters, I think he'll end up going in on the second go-around.


Anti NY bias - most people today talking about it put playing in NY as a plus as far as Hall of Fame chances are concerned in all sports.
He's not a lock.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/17/2019 3:53 pm : link
116-116.

Led the league 3 times in interceptions.

The general consensus (outside Giants fans) is that Manning is an average QB that got lucky twice with 2 great defenses. That's what they think.

He's not exactly a media darling either. I think the road to the HOF is gonna be harder than people think.
RE: Only among a very  
Greg from LI : 9/17/2019 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14584033 Chris684 said:
Quote:
who show more respect to Odell Beckham Jr. is his candidacy even a question.

He's getting in and it will be a very sad day for them.


bahahahaha.....it's as if you have a form of Tourette's that forces you to blurt out Odell Beckham's name for absolutely no reason.
Hopefully he is  
arniefez : 9/17/2019 3:57 pm : link
But if not so what? He gets to keep the two Super Bowl MVP's and he goes in the Giants Ring of Honor with Simms, Bavaro, Banks, etc who were Hall of Fame players that aren't in the NFL HOF. The only HOF that matters to me is the Giants Ring of Honor.
He didn’t just win 2 SBs and win MVP both times  
mfsd : 9/17/2019 3:58 pm : link
He beat the Brady/Belichick Pats both times, who will go down as the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

His career stats are there. He made Pro Bowls. Hes been well respected on and off the field.

People will argue that he was never one of the elite level QBs of his era, but he should no doubt get in.
If he never plays again  
Tony in Tampa : 9/17/2019 3:59 pm : link
it may actually help him that he finished with a .500 W/L. Would have been tough if in years to come he was referred to as a lifetime "sub.500 QB". People like to label.

He may make it in but not first ballot. And I think nationally the anti-Eli bias is fairly strong.
RE: RE: Only among a very  
Chris684 : 9/17/2019 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14584090 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14584033 Chris684 said:


Quote:


who show more respect to Odell Beckham Jr. is his candidacy even a question.

He's getting in and it will be a very sad day for them.



bahahahaha.....it's as if you have a form of Tourette's that forces you to blurt out Odell Beckham's name for absolutely no reason.


Blah, blah blah....
RE: BBI won't be united  
Bill L : 9/17/2019 4:02 pm : link
In comment 14584036 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
you forget who posts here.

Do Canadians get to vote?
Gotta hand it to you  
Greg from LI : 9/17/2019 4:02 pm : link
That's probably the most insightful, eloquent thing you've ever posted. Bravo!
RE: Gotta hand it to you  
Bill L : 9/17/2019 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14584124 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
That's probably the most insightful, eloquent thing you've ever posted. Bravo!

Dude, that one ou should have used the quote.
I  
AcidTest : 9/17/2019 4:06 pm : link
think he'll get in eventually, and should, but as others have said, not on the first ballot.
RE: at least BBI will be united  
Mike from SI : 9/17/2019 4:06 pm : link
In comment 14584013 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
...


God forbid the poster who comes on here saying he doesn't belong.
To me this 2sb will get him in  
Junior22 : 9/17/2019 4:06 pm : link
One day but no shot he is a first ballot and to me if you not first ballot you are not a real hot. Just how I feel
I wouldn't say he doesn't belong  
Greg from LI : 9/17/2019 4:10 pm : link
Not when Joe Namath is in the Hall.

I do think it's going to be a longer, more difficult process than most people here realize.
RE: He's not a lock.  
ChathamMark : 9/17/2019 4:12 pm : link
In comment 14584085 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
116-116.

Led the league 3 times in interceptions.

The general consensus (outside Giants fans) is that Manning is an average QB that got lucky twice with 2 great defenses. That's what they think.

He's not exactly a media darling either. I think the road to the HOF is gonna be harder than people think.


Joe Namath led the league 4 times in interceptions and was 68-71-4.
If you tuned into ESPN, FS1, and national sports talk radio today  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2019 4:14 pm : link
the overwhelming sentiment is that he is a lock to get in. The only thing that would even hurt his chances is if he gets that sub 500 label, but even then he'll still make it. Marcellus Wiley put it pretty good. You can't make a Superbowl highlight reel without a handful of Eli's plays. T
If he doesnt make it  
MookGiants : 9/17/2019 4:15 pm : link
he can thank John Mara and Dave Gettleman for not making it.
RE: RE: Looking at Eli over the past 16 years I dont  
Rudy5757 : 9/17/2019 4:15 pm : link
In comment 14584075 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 14584067 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


think he is a HOF QB, he has had HOF moments. I never looked at Eli and said he is the best in the league or is debatable that he is the best which is what I think is a HOF.

I do believe that he will get in because of the span of his career and what he has accomplished. I also think he has represented this franchise in the best possible light. He is one of the best Giants of all time both as a person and player.



Were you under a rock in 2011?


Brees, Rodgers and Brady were still a level up from Eli that year and other years. They had better stats in every category and were just better players and unfortunately that is who he is compared to. Eli has certainly had his moments but he wasnt as consistent. I am entitled to my opinion as are you.
It's actually a good debate...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2019 4:16 pm : link
with Eli. Not sure why it's viewed as something that will be bad here at the BBI corral. Eli was part of two significant SBs that produced trophies at Jints Central and he's play a lot of mediocre football. The balance of the scale is very interesting.

Eli has this going for him - with the fabulously overrated Namath in, Eli will get his spot.
RE: If he doesnt make it  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/17/2019 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14584172 MookGiants said:
Quote:
he can thank John Mara and Dave Gettleman for not making it.


In the small chance he doesn't he can absolutely thank John Mara's sentimental ass.
RE: RE: He's not a lock.  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/17/2019 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14584159 ChathamMark said:
Quote:
In comment 14584085 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


116-116.

Led the league 3 times in interceptions.

The general consensus (outside Giants fans) is that Manning is an average QB that got lucky twice with 2 great defenses. That's what they think.

He's not exactly a media darling either. I think the road to the HOF is gonna be harder than people think.



Joe Namath led the league 4 times in interceptions and was 68-71-4.


The general consensus was that Broadway Joe was a superstar. That is not the opinion of Eli Manning. Sorry.
I wonder how things would "stat"ed out  
arniefez : 9/17/2019 4:20 pm : link
if Brees played for Tom Coughlin in NY and Eli played for Sean Payton in that dome. Peyton & Rogers are all time greats. Brady too. All better than Eli at his best in my opinion. Brees in my opinion is a system QB and product of his environment. I think he made one of the greatest NFL choices ever when he passed on Miami for NO. But I think he would have been Kurt Warner if he had to play for Coughlin in NY.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/17/2019 4:21 pm : link
Eli Manning is a HOF lock.

RE: I wonder how things would  
bw in dc : 9/17/2019 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14584194 arniefez said:
Quote:
if Brees played for Tom Coughlin in NY and Eli played for Sean Payton in that dome. Peyton & Rogers are all time greats. Brady too. All better than Eli at his best in my opinion. Brees in my opinion is a system QB and product of his environment. I think he made one of the greatest NFL choices ever when he passed on Miami for NO. But I think he would have been Kurt Warner if he had to play for Coughlin in NY.


I think Brees is a bit overrated, too. And with Atlanta being a dome, more than half of Brees's seasons are in comfortable, wind free 72 degree environments.

But I think his splits are solid away from the dome. I'll double check.
RE: It's actually a good debate...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/17/2019 4:27 pm : link
In comment 14584180 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with Eli. Not sure why it's viewed as something that will be bad here at the BBI corral. Eli was part of two significant SBs that produced trophies at Jints Central and he's play a lot of mediocre football. The balance of the scale is very interesting.

Eli has this going for him - with the fabulously overrated Namath in, Eli will get his spot.


Never saw Namath live. But Namath was supremely respected in the league. Bear Bryant said he was the best athlete he ever coached. I have never seen a QB throw the ball so effortlessly and he beat the Colts. He belongs to be in and amazingly he had bad knees entering the NFL. He very well might be the best pure passer to this day imo.
RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2019 4:30 pm : link
In comment 14584213 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

Never saw Namath live. But Namath was supremely respected in the league. Bear Bryant said he was the best athlete he ever coached. I have never seen a QB throw the ball so effortlessly and he beat the Colts. He belongs to be in and amazingly he had bad knees entering the NFL. He very well might be the best pure passer to this day imo.


Oh, neither did I. My dad swears by his talent. But just look at this numbers. Even with that being a tougher era to play in, Namath's results are pedestrian.

So it's got to be more than just talent as the main catalyst for the argument...
ESPN's survey of football writers  
lawguy9801 : 9/17/2019 4:34 pm : link
mostly says yes.
Link - ( New Window )
He  
rocco8112 : 9/17/2019 4:36 pm : link
is my Hall of Fame.
This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
rocco8112 : 9/17/2019 4:38 pm : link
..during those runs.

Quote:
Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.


The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.
RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/17/2019 4:40 pm : link
In comment 14584222 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14584213 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



Never saw Namath live. But Namath was supremely respected in the league. Bear Bryant said he was the best athlete he ever coached. I have never seen a QB throw the ball so effortlessly and he beat the Colts. He belongs to be in and amazingly he had bad knees entering the NFL. He very well might be the best pure passer to this day imo.



Oh, neither did I. My dad swears by his talent. But just look at this numbers. Even with that being a tougher era to play in, Namath's results are pedestrian.

So it's got to be more than just talent as the main catalyst for the argument...


The game was so different. Look at the completion percentage, TD./int. ratio in that era. Teams were heavy run and then it was a lot of big throws down the field and Namath excelled at that. You don't write NFL history without Broadway guaranteeing beating the Colts imo.
Joe Namath is  
arniefez : 9/17/2019 4:42 pm : link
right where he belongs. He's one of the greatest and most important players in the history of football. Gale Sayers would be a good comp for Namath. If you were lucky enough to see them you knew. You'll never hear anyone who was a football fan in the 60's question why Namath is in the NFL HOF.
bw in dc  
arniefez : 9/17/2019 4:45 pm : link
the dome is only a part of it. The coaching and scheme built for him is another. Funny how no one mentions that Brees went 7-9 four times from 2012-2016. He's a stats machine but not in the Rogers/Brady/Peyton class in my opinion.
RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
LAXin : 9/17/2019 4:45 pm : link
In comment 14584222 bw in dc said:
Quote:
So it's got to be more than just talent as the main catalyst for the argument...


It's more than talent. It's the opinion of the people who are in this business. HoF status is the direct result of some 40 plus people's opinions.

And the opinion has been that Eli was in the top 5 among his peers in two of his sixteen years. 2 of 16.

Of the QBs who have had at least 8 years in the league with Eli -- in other words, Eli's contemporaries -- how many are generally considered having made a clearly superior HoF case than him?
RE: This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
Greg from LI : 9/17/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14584248 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
..during those runs.



Quote:


Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.



The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.


Schatz is a Patriots fan who has always been very bitter about 2007. No joke, it's true.
RE: This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 9/17/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14584248 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
..during those runs.



Quote:


Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.



The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.


This is how a majority of the public views Eli.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2019 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14584258 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:

The game was so different. Look at the completion percentage, TD./int. ratio in that era. Teams were heavy run and then it was a lot of big throws down the field and Namath excelled at that. You don't write NFL history without Broadway guaranteeing beating the Colts imo.


And I think the majority of QBs called their own plays back the, too.

But let's be honest about the SB the Jets and Namath won, it's not like Namath had this brilliant game. He just grabbed headlines with the guarantee. Look at the box score.

Namanth - no TDs, not INTs. Snell at least ran for 120 yards and scored a TD. And the Colts turned the ball over 5X.

He's in. So obviously the point is moot. But look at his contemporaries like Len Dawson or Starr. Their numbers are much better than Namath's.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
Greg from LI : 9/17/2019 4:47 pm : link
In comment 14584258 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The game was so different. Look at the completion percentage, TD./int. ratio in that era. Teams were heavy run and then it was a lot of big throws down the field and Namath excelled at that. You don't write NFL history without Broadway guaranteeing beating the Colts imo.


This is a really tired, old argument here, but sure, look at those numbers. Namath lags almost all of his contemporaries, who played in that same era, in those categories.
RE: RE: This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
rocco8112 : 9/17/2019 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14584279 Tim in Eternal Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 14584248 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


..during those runs.



Quote:


Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.



The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.



This is how a majority of the public views Eli.


I know many do. But, that doesn't make it true.
Eli gets in. Maybe not first ballot because even the  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 9/17/2019 4:53 pm : link
Giants fanbase has always been time on him.

Eli beat some of the best QBs to ever play the game on his way to those Super Bowl wins. Farve once, Rogers once both in Lambue back when there had only been one win ever there during the playoffs. Eli did it TWICE.

Then he beat Brady TWICE in the Super Bowl. Think of what Tom Brady’s career would be like with those 2 wins!

On top of that, he played some classic all time games against the Niners and the first Lambue game. Along with 2 signature throws in the Super Bowl.

That’s just the post season.
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 9/17/2019 4:55 pm : link
In comment 14584272 arniefez said:
Quote:
the dome is only a part of it. The coaching and scheme built for him is another. Funny how no one mentions that Brees went 7-9 four times from 2012-2016. He's a stats machine but not in the Rogers/Brady/Peyton class in my opinion.


I have him a notch below, too. But I do admire what he's done with his size and arm limitations. He seems to have gotten the absolute most out of his skills.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/17/2019 4:57 pm : link
In comment 14584285 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14584258 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


The game was so different. Look at the completion percentage, TD./int. ratio in that era. Teams were heavy run and then it was a lot of big throws down the field and Namath excelled at that. You don't write NFL history without Broadway guaranteeing beating the Colts imo.



This is a really tired, old argument here, but sure, look at those numbers. Namath lags almost all of his contemporaries, who played in that same era, in those categories.


I think Arniefez said it much better than I did above. I don't follow stats obviously as much as you so we will just have differing opinion on this.
hahaha, you're citing Randall?  
Greg from LI : 9/17/2019 4:58 pm : link
Man, that's not a wise decision.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2019 5:02 pm : link
In comment 14584275 LAXin said:
Quote:

It's more than talent. It's the opinion of the people who are in this business. HoF status is the direct result of some 40 plus people's opinions.

And the opinion has been that Eli was in the top 5 among his peers in two of his sixteen years. 2 of 16.

Of the QBs who have had at least 8 years in the league with Eli -- in other words, Eli's contemporaries -- how many are generally considered having made a clearly superior HoF case than him?


I'm sure it's me today, but I'm not following you here.

Are you saying Eli has a great case or Eli has a weaker case?
He gets in, but they'll make him wait  
David B. : 9/17/2019 5:04 pm : link
Like Strahan. Maybe more than one year.

He's been the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL for so long, why would or should this be any different.
RE: For what its worth, Sal Paol is on record as saying...  
BBelle21 : 9/17/2019 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14584011 No Where Man said:
Quote:
that he is voting for Eli as a Hall-of-Famer, 1st Ballot.


Wow Sal Pal said that? That’s really cool actually. Eli 1st ballot is correct.
RE: RE: RE: This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
LAXin : 9/17/2019 5:12 pm : link
In comment 14584298 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
In comment 14584279 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 14584248 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


..during those runs.



Quote:


Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.



The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.



This is how a majority of the public views Eli.



I know many do. But, that doesn't make it true.


But this is true: the Giants defense gave up 14 points in Super Bowl 42, then (a net of) 15 points in Super Bowl 46. And before 2019, the last time a team's defense gave up so few points in the Super Bowl, but its offense was so inept that it still failed to win the trophy, was in the early 1970s, the entirely different dead ball era. That's more than 45 years -- about 10 generations in NFL time -- ago.

It's absolutely not an injustice, not a conspiracy, against Eli, to take the above into consideration when evaluating his two Super Bowl victories, which constitute 95% of his Hall of Fame credentials.

RE: If you tuned into ESPN, FS1, and national sports talk radio today  
BBelle21 : 9/17/2019 5:14 pm : link
In comment 14584166 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
the overwhelming sentiment is that he is a lock to get in. The only thing that would even hurt his chances is if he gets that sub 500 label, but even then he'll still make it. Marcellus Wiley put it pretty good. You can't make a Superbowl highlight reel without a handful of Eli's plays. T


This is kinda shocking. All these people have spent hours bashing Eli and saying he’s not a HOFer. Now that he is done, they’re saying he’s a lock HOFer. Most people already knew this, but it’s still surprising to hear this sentiment from these media heads. Guess the whole “Eli isn’t a HOFer” debate generated a ton of clicks for them. Now that it’s over, they can tell the truth.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/17/2019 5:18 pm : link
In comment 14584351 LAXin said:
Quote:
In comment 14584298 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584279 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 14584248 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


..during those runs.



Quote:


Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.



The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.



This is how a majority of the public views Eli.



I know many do. But, that doesn't make it true.



But this is true: the Giants defense gave up 14 points in Super Bowl 42, then (a net of) 15 points in Super Bowl 46. And before 2019, the last time a team's defense gave up so few points in the Super Bowl, but its offense was so inept that it still failed to win the trophy, was in the early 1970s, the entirely different dead ball era. That's more than 45 years -- about 10 generations in NFL time -- ago.

It's absolutely not an injustice, not a conspiracy, against Eli, to take the above into consideration when evaluating his two Super Bowl victories, which constitute 95% of his Hall of Fame credentials.


Okay let's take it into consideration. Then I realize the defense gave of late drives for scores in both games and Eli in limited time under intense pressure drove for the team to winning points.
I don't think people appreciate how selective NFL HOF is.  
MM_in_NYC : 9/17/2019 5:21 pm : link
The NHL routinely inducts players that were very good but not necessarily one of the best.

The NFL selects only the best.

Here are all the modern era NFL QBs in the HOF:

Modern Era: Quarterbacks (26)
Troy Aikman 1989-2000
George Blanda (Also PK) 1949-1958, 1960-1975
Terry Bradshaw 1970-1983
Len Dawson 1957-1975
John Elway 1983-1998
Brett Favre 1991-2010
Dan Fouts 1973-1987
Otto Graham 1946-1955
Bob Griese 1967-1980
Sonny Jurgensen 1957-1974
Jim Kelly 1986-1996
Bobby Layne 1948-1962
Dan Marino 1983-1999
Joe Montana 1979-1994
Warren Moon 1984-2000
Joe Namath 1965-1977
Ken Stabler 1970-1984
Bart Starr 1956-1971
Roger Staubach 1969-1979
Fran Tarkenton 1961-1978
Y.A. Tittle 1948-1964
Johnny Unitas 1956-1973
Norm Van Brocklin 1949-1960
Kurt Warner 1998-2009
Bob Waterfield 1945-1952
Steve Young 1985-1999

I don't think Eli was ever even considered a top 5 QB any year he was in the NFL while he played

Eli's only thing going for him is the Super Bowls. I'm not sure that's enough to get in, but it is certainly enough for an argument.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
LAXin : 9/17/2019 5:22 pm : link
In comment 14584324 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14584275 LAXin said:


Quote:



It's more than talent. It's the opinion of the people who are in this business. HoF status is the direct result of some 40 plus people's opinions.

And the opinion has been that Eli was in the top 5 among his peers in two of his sixteen years. 2 of 16.

Of the QBs who have had at least 8 years in the league with Eli -- in other words, Eli's contemporaries -- how many are generally considered having made a clearly superior HoF case than him?



I'm sure it's me today, but I'm not following you here.

Are you saying Eli has a great case or Eli has a weaker case?


Does a potential Hall of Famer -- especially if he is to be "first ballot" -- usually produce more top-5-among-his-peer seasons than 2 out of 16?

Does potential Hall of Famer -- especially if he is to be "a lock" -- usually have less than 4 or 5 contemporary peers who produce obviously more superior Hall of Fame credentials than his?

Seems like we had  
Big Al : 9/17/2019 5:25 pm : link
the same debate 20 years ago with Phil Simms. My thoughts were no then and similarly no now for Eli. Maybe I just disagree with the criteria being mentioned here but my criteria is dominating the position over a period of years. Neither did.
maybe he'll get in,  
fkap : 9/17/2019 5:26 pm : link
but he has warts on his resume, too.
outside of the two SB runs, he's only won once (or not at all) in the playoffs.
second half of his career, he's piloted some bad teams. If you give him kudos for the SB years, you've got to give him demerits for the shit years.
being an ironman starter for 15 years will pile up some seemingly impressive stats, but half his career, that hasn't corresponded with wins.
As stated, he hasn't stood on the podium of top echelon QB any year he's been in the league.

He's been a good, often great, QB, but he's also been mr inconsistent a lot, too. IF he didn't have the rings, with the same stats, would he be in the conversation? But he does have the rings, so I'd say borderline candidate leaning toward getting in.
ESPN has a poll - ts running 66% yes  
PatersonPlank : 9/17/2019 5:26 pm : link
Also it is pinging voters and they are running about 75% yes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
LAXin : 9/17/2019 5:33 pm : link
In comment 14584385 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 14584351 LAXin said:


Quote:


In comment 14584298 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584279 Tim in Eternal Blue said:


Quote:


In comment 14584248 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


..during those runs.



Quote:


Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.



The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.



This is how a majority of the public views Eli.



I know many do. But, that doesn't make it true.



But this is true: the Giants defense gave up 14 points in Super Bowl 42, then (a net of) 15 points in Super Bowl 46. And before 2019, the last time a team's defense gave up so few points in the Super Bowl, but its offense was so inept that it still failed to win the trophy, was in the early 1970s, the entirely different dead ball era. That's more than 45 years -- about 10 generations in NFL time -- ago.

It's absolutely not an injustice, not a conspiracy, against Eli, to take the above into consideration when evaluating his two Super Bowl victories, which constitute 95% of his Hall of Fame credentials.




Okay let's take it into consideration. Then I realize the defense gave of late drives for scores in both games and Eli in limited time under intense pressure drove for the team to winning points.


Did you realize "... the defense gave of late drives for scores in both games", or did you dream about it?

I was at Lucas Oil Stadium to witness my beloved Giants win Super Bowl 46, cheering loudly and mostly when Eli handled the ball. And I am sure New England scored their 17th and final point of the game with 11:25 left in the THIRD quarter.
RE: maybe he'll get in,  
LAXin : 9/17/2019 5:41 pm : link
In comment 14584426 fkap said:
Quote:
IF he didn't have the rings, with the same stats, would he be in the conversation? But he does have the rings, so I'd say borderline candidate leaning toward getting in.


This is a very fair assessment, echoing mine.

If Eli makes the HoF, I will make every effort to attend his induction ceremony, wearing his jersey and my Super Bowl 46 ticket hanging.

What I do have a problem is numerous BBIers being so cocksure that he is a lock, only "maybe not first ballot". This is after most here once thought Tom Coughlin could coach as long as he wanted to (then move upstairs for an executive position, what a cozy family atmosphere!), that John Mara was such a model and enviable owner that we're blessed to have, that Jerry Reese would/could find another GM job in the league before dinner if he's let go at lunch time, and so on ...
RE: ESPN has a poll - ts running 66% yes  
Mike from SI : 9/17/2019 5:46 pm : link
In comment 14584432 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Also it is pinging voters and they are running about 75% yes.


What % is necessary for him to get in?
Hall of fame bound.  
Giant John : 9/17/2019 5:50 pm : link
I’m going to be there.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
bw in dc : 9/17/2019 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14584409 LAXin said:
Quote:

Does a potential Hall of Famer -- especially if he is to be "first ballot" -- usually produce more top-5-among-his-peer seasons than 2 out of 16?

Does potential Hall of Famer -- especially if he is to be "a lock" -- usually have less than 4 or 5 contemporary peers who produce obviously more superior Hall of Fame credentials than his?


No argument from me what you are suggesting. I don't think Eli is a first ballot guy, nor do I think he SHOULD be a lock just in general

But I think he's getting in for three reasons: (1) beat the Pats 2X, (2) the Manning name, and (3) there are players in the HoF less qualified.
LAXin  
fkap : 9/17/2019 6:07 pm : link
the BBI vocal crowd has also been calling him washed up for 2 or 3 years, if not longer.

The BBI vocal crowd also lamented his wild inconsistency his first several years, wondering if he was ever going to be worth the trade.

I guess that sweet spot in the middle makes him a lock.
The HOF boils down to one thing with me  
Sneakers O'toole : 9/17/2019 6:16 pm : link
Do I care what these voters think. And the answer is no. No I do not.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/17/2019 6:19 pm : link
In comment 14584491 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14584409 LAXin said:


Quote:



Does a potential Hall of Famer -- especially if he is to be "first ballot" -- usually produce more top-5-among-his-peer seasons than 2 out of 16?

Does potential Hall of Famer -- especially if he is to be "a lock" -- usually have less than 4 or 5 contemporary peers who produce obviously more superior Hall of Fame credentials than his?




No argument from me what you are suggesting. I don't think Eli is a first ballot guy, nor do I think he SHOULD be a lock just in general

But I think he's getting in for three reasons: (1) beat the Pats 2X, (2) the Manning name, and (3) there are players in the HoF less qualified.


Here is some things written about Namath. I hate the Jets but this is what those who lived in the times.

-Vince Lombardi said that he was a perfect passer. Bear Bryant said that he was the best athlete he ever coached.
-John Madden put him on his All-Superbowl Team along with Joe Montana and Roger Staubach.
-Don Shula(Coach of the Colts in Supebowl III said that all of the other teams that they played could not handle the Colt Blitz. Shula said that Namath picked it up and because of his quick release , he was able to capitalize. -Bill Walsh said that he was the most gifted QB he had every seen.
RE: RE: RE: It's actually a good debate...  
Eman11 : 9/17/2019 6:26 pm : link
In comment 14584222 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14584213 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:



Never saw Namath live. But Namath was supremely respected in the league. Bear Bryant said he was the best athlete he ever coached. I have never seen a QB throw the ball so effortlessly and he beat the Colts. He belongs to be in and amazingly he had bad knees entering the NFL. He very well might be the best pure passer to this day imo.



Oh, neither did I. My dad swears by his talent. But just look at this numbers. Even with that being a tougher era to play in, Namath's results are pedestrian.

So it's got to be more than just talent as the main catalyst for the argument...


I think part of it was his winning SBIII in a huge upset vs the big bad NFL and the impact that had on the league and eventual merger.

Not taking anything away from his talent as he was a terrific QB and could pass as good or better than anyone in his era. Saw him go toe to toe with Unitas one game where they both threw for over 400 yds which would probably be the equivilant of 600 yds in today's NFL.
RE: RE: maybe he'll get in,  
Reb8thVA : 9/17/2019 6:30 pm : link
In comment 14584467 LAXin said:
Quote:
In comment 14584426 fkap said:


Quote:


IF he didn't have the rings, with the same stats, would he be in the conversation? But he does have the rings, so I'd say borderline candidate leaning toward getting in.



This is a very fair assessment, echoing mine.

If Eli makes the HoF, I will make every effort to attend his induction ceremony, wearing his jersey and my Super Bowl 46 ticket hanging.

What I do have a problem is numerous BBIers being so cocksure that he is a lock, only "maybe not first ballot". This is after most here once thought Tom Coughlin could coach as long as he wanted to (then move upstairs for an executive position, what a cozy family atmosphere!), that John Mara was such a model and enviable owner that we're blessed to have, that Jerry Reese would/could find another GM job in the league before dinner if he's let go at lunch time, and so on ...


I believe he will get in but I think this is a great post satirizing BBI conventional wisdom.
Count Warren Moon  
BBelle21 : 9/17/2019 6:32 pm : link
in the Yes, Eli is a HOF QB side
RE: RE: This guy must have been hitting the sweet pipe...  
Eman11 : 9/17/2019 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14584277 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14584248 rocco8112 said:


Quote:


..during those runs.



Quote:


Aaron Schatz, editor of Football Outsiders: No. Manning never finished a season higher than eighth in Football Outsiders' passing DYAR, a measure of total passing value. He played well in two Super Bowl runs, but the Giants primarily won those Super Bowls with defense. Manning was the Jim Plunkett of the 2000s.



The D was fantastic, particularly in 2007, it rose to the occasion somewhat in 2011. But the idea the defense was the primary reason for those titles is absurd. Revoke this guy's vote.



Schatz is a Patriots fan who has always been very bitter about 2007. No joke, it's true.


I'm guessing this guy forgot the Giants D gave up the lead late in SB42 and Eli drove the O down for the game winning TD. At the time he was the only QB to throw two come from behind TDs in the 4th Qtr of a SB.

Honestly that game alone would merit HOF consideration with him leading them to an all time victory and preventing the great Pats from being undefeated. It was an historic win not just for the Giants but to the league as well.

IMO, it's right up there in league significance with SBIII and the Dolphins beating the Skins to cap their 17-0 season.

RE: RE: RE: Looking at Eli over the past 16 years I dont  
Johnny5 : 9/17/2019 6:39 pm : link
In comment 14584175 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
In comment 14584075 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584067 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


think he is a HOF QB, he has had HOF moments. I never looked at Eli and said he is the best in the league or is debatable that he is the best which is what I think is a HOF.

I do believe that he will get in because of the span of his career and what he has accomplished. I also think he has represented this franchise in the best possible light. He is one of the best Giants of all time both as a person and player.



Were you under a rock in 2011?



Brees, Rodgers and Brady were still a level up from Eli that year and other years. They had better stats in every category and were just better players and unfortunately that is who he is compared to. Eli has certainly had his moments but he wasnt as consistent. I am entitled to my opinion as are you.

Eli should have been (WAS) MVP of the league in 2011. Especially down the stretch and through the playoffs. That throw to Manningham on the sidelines to win the 2nd was as clutch of a throw as you will ever see. How many QBs have won 2 SBs? And then the MVP of each? He's 1000% in and I'll be shocked if it's not first ballot.
He will get in.  
RDJR : 9/17/2019 6:44 pm : link
I’m not sure he deserves it. Two SBs, other than that he was a compiler and he does get points for being an iron man. The HOF should be reserved for those that were the best or at least in the conversation as being the best for a number of years. Eli was never in that conversation. However, I suspect Big Ben and Rivers get in along with Eli.
RE: He will get in.  
Eman11 : 9/17/2019 6:56 pm : link
In comment 14584547 RDJR said:
Quote:
I’m not sure he deserves it. Two SBs, other than that he was a compiler and he does get points for being an iron man. The HOF should be reserved for those that were the best or at least in the conversation as being the best for a number of years. Eli was never in that conversation. However, I suspect Big Ben and Rivers get in along with Eli.


It's not just two SB's but two SB MVP's vs the greatest dynasty the league has ever had. That means he played his best in the biggest games of his life vs the best the league had. Super impressive and I'd say that he belongs even if it was another QB on another team who did that.
The problem is you have morons in the room like Peter King who  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 9/17/2019 7:00 pm : link
today said that Eli was just a mediocre QB after winning the Super Bowl.

As I said in another thread, his combined 2014-2015 numbers stand up to any QB not named Brady or Rodgers.
RE: ESPN's survey of football writers  
twostepgiants : 9/17/2019 8:40 pm : link
In comment 14584235 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
mostly says yes. Link - ( New Window )


This is pretty good evidence for him getting in. Because up until now the sports media like ESPN has always said no through the years anytime they did these pieces and let’s face it - his case has not gotten stronger these last few years. It means Father Time will provide the perspective on his career achievements and he will get in.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Looking at Eli over the past 16 years I dont  
twostepgiants : 9/17/2019 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14584537 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14584175 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584075 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584067 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


think he is a HOF QB, he has had HOF moments. I never looked at Eli and said he is the best in the league or is debatable that he is the best which is what I think is a HOF.

I do believe that he will get in because of the span of his career and what he has accomplished. I also think he has represented this franchise in the best possible light. He is one of the best Giants of all time both as a person and player.



Were you under a rock in 2011?



Brees, Rodgers and Brady were still a level up from Eli that year and other years. They had better stats in every category and were just better players and unfortunately that is who he is compared to. Eli has certainly had his moments but he wasnt as consistent. I am entitled to my opinion as are you.


Eli should have been (WAS) MVP of the league in 2011. Especially down the stretch and through the playoffs. That throw to Manningham on the sidelines to win the 2nd was as clutch of a throw as you will ever see. How many QBs have won 2 SBs? And then the MVP of each? He's 1000% in and I'll be shocked if it's not first ballot.


2011 was an MVP caliber season and his best season by far. He was elite. BUT he was not and should not have been NFL MVP. Aaron Rodgers who rightfully won the award finished the season with 4,643 passing yards, 45 touchdown passes, and six interceptions, good for a passer rating of 122.5, which as of 2018 is the highest single-season passer rating in NFL history and led a 15-1 team.

And remember it’s a regular season award.

Eli had 4933 yds 29 TD and 16 INT with a 9-7 team. He just wasn’t the NFL MVP.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Looking at Eli over the past 16 years I dont  
Fred in Atlanta : 9/17/2019 9:11 pm : link
In comment 14584873 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14584537 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584175 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584075 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 14584067 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


think he is a HOF QB, he has had HOF moments. I never looked at Eli and said he is the best in the league or is debatable that he is the best which is what I think is a HOF.

I do believe that he will get in because of the span of his career and what he has accomplished. I also think he has represented this franchise in the best possible light. He is one of the best Giants of all time both as a person and player.



Were you under a rock in 2011?



Brees, Rodgers and Brady were still a level up from Eli that year and other years. They had better stats in every category and were just better players and unfortunately that is who he is compared to. Eli has certainly had his moments but he wasnt as consistent. I am entitled to my opinion as are you.


Eli should have been (WAS) MVP of the league in 2011. Especially down the stretch and through the playoffs. That throw to Manningham on the sidelines to win the 2nd was as clutch of a throw as you will ever see. How many QBs have won 2 SBs? And then the MVP of each? He's 1000% in and I'll be shocked if it's not first ballot.



2011 was an MVP caliber season and his best season by far. He was elite. BUT he was not and should not have been NFL MVP. Aaron Rodgers who rightfully won the award finished the season with 4,643 passing yards, 45 touchdown passes, and six interceptions, good for a passer rating of 122.5, which as of 2018 is the highest single-season passer rating in NFL history and led a 15-1 team.

And remember it’s a regular season award.

Eli had 4933 yds 29 TD and 16 INT with a 9-7 team. He just wasn’t the NFL MVP.
He had the 32nd ranked run offense and a bottom ten defense during the regular season.
RE: RE: He will get in.  
Bill L : 9/17/2019 9:42 pm : link
In comment 14584570 Eman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 14584547 RDJR said:


Quote:


I’m not sure he deserves it. Two SBs, other than that he was a compiler and he does get points for being an iron man. The HOF should be reserved for those that were the best or at least in the conversation as being the best for a number of years. Eli was never in that conversation. However, I suspect Big Ben and Rivers get in along with Eli.



It's not just two SB's but two SB MVP's vs the greatest dynasty the league has ever had. That means he played his best in the biggest games of his life vs the best the league had. Super impressive and I'd say that he belongs even if it was another QB on another team who did that.

People just say “2 SB’s” ( which is huge) but they don’t talks about some of the amazing games in the playoffs leading up to the SBs. At least for the first run, he carried the team as much as anyone. Just surviving in Lambeau is an accomplishment.

And, for a while, there was nobody better at leading a team to come from behind in the last few minutes. There were times, and we had those discussions on this site, when people would say they would take some of his more revered peers for the first 58 minutes of a game but there was no one they wanted more in the last two than Eli
that 2007 season  
huygens20 : 2:19 am : link
was such a bummer. the team was primed for another run before plax shot himself
RE: The problem is you have morons in the room like Peter King who  
Junior22 : 5:08 am : link
In comment 14584574 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
today said that Eli was just a mediocre QB after winning the Super Bowl.

As I said in another thread, his combined 2014-2015 numbers stand up to any QB not named Brady or Rodgers.


Stats during a non winning season are empty and irrelevant. Did his peers win games with those same stats or are we going to blame the team and not eli
I find it interesting  
crick n NC : 8:07 am : link
The posters on this thread debating against Eli for HOF, yet absent from the Eli appreciation thread..

💭
here's why Eli could have been the 2011 MVP....  
Britt in VA : 8:44 am : link
14 4th quarter TD's (NFL Record).
7 4th quarter comeback wins (NFL Record).

32nd ranked rushing attack. 25th ranked defense.

Think about how that relates to a 9-7 win season.

Then he went in to Lambeau and whipped the 15-1 team that had the MVP on it.
If Namath is in, Eli NEEDS to be in  
Sean : 8:54 am : link
End of discussion.
Eli will get in for the same reason as Namath  
WideRight : 9:18 am : link
He's famous.

If he didn't beat the mighty Patriots twice, once when they were 17-0, I woould say no to the HOF
Eli is a popular QB but IMO not a HOF er  
Jersey55 : 11:26 am : link
Eli's body of work is all over the map, his career has been nothing but streaky at best...but people see what they want to see...
RE: Eli is a popular QB but IMO not a HOF er  
Britt in VA : 11:28 am : link
In comment 14586009 Jersey55 said:
Quote:
Eli's body of work is all over the map, his career has been nothing but streaky at best...but people see what they want to see...


Name a two time SB MVP not in the HOF.
RE: here's why Eli could have been the 2011 MVP....  
Zeke's Alibi : 11:29 am : link
In comment 14585529 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
14 4th quarter TD's (NFL Record).
7 4th quarter comeback wins (NFL Record).

32nd ranked rushing attack. 25th ranked defense.

Think about how that relates to a 9-7 win season.

Then he went in to Lambeau and whipped the 15-1 team that had the MVP on it.


There is an argument to be made there, but Rodgers was silly that year. A lot of those 4th quarter numbers were because we were in constant dog fights all year in the 4th quarter. Eli also didn't even have a 2-1 TD/Int ratio that year. Not good.
The war is definitely begining  
bradshaw44 : 11:36 am : link
On the Sports Junkies in DC today the four hosts held a vote for his HOF chances and only 1 of the 4 gave him the vote. Happily it was the one guy on the show I actually respect since he played college sports. The other 3 are just loud mouth couch jockeys like many of us.
Rodgers's 2011 regular season...  
bw in dc : 11:38 am : link
68.3% completion %
4,643 yards
9.2 Y/A
45 TDs/6 INTs
7.5 TD/INT ratio
84.5 QBR
15-1 Packers Regular Season record

Those numbers are absurd.

The MVP is a regular season award and Rodgers clearly had the best season.
I don't understand  
crick n NC : 11:40 am : link
The thinking to minimize fourth quarter comebacks. I guess your point is that Eli got a lot of opportunities to come from behind in the fourth? Strange way to look at it in my opinion.

Also let's not act like his td/int ratio wasn't about 2-1

29/16.
RE: Rodgers's 2011 regular season...  
crick n NC : 11:43 am : link
In comment 14586043 bw in dc said:
Quote:
68.3% completion %
4,643 yards
9.2 Y/A
45 TDs/6 INTs
7.5 TD/INT ratio
84.5 QBR
15-1 Packers Regular Season record

Those numbers are absurd.

The MVP is a regular season award and Rodgers clearly had the best season.


This a better way to see it. MVP is a regular season award. Eli's whole body of work was better than Rodgers in 2011.

MVP should come after the entire season is over.
HoF Bank on it  
Thegratefulhead : 12:05 pm : link
If you could make a wager on this I would in a heartbeat.

EDIT: Typed crazy list of why and erased it all. You know all of it.

1st ballot.

His career is going to age very well, the big moments are so bright and memorable. You will forget the lows, so will the voters.

His legacy is that in the biggest of moments, on the biggest stages, he played his best, and beat the best the game has EVER seen. TWICE!

1st ballot HoF. Bank it.

Warren Moon, HOF in 2006, thinks Eli should be in  
PatersonPlank : 12:10 pm : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Eli is a popular QB but IMO not a HOF er  
Thegratefulhead : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 14586015 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14586009 Jersey55 said:


Quote:


Eli's body of work is all over the map, his career has been nothing but streaky at best...but people see what they want to see...



Name a two time SB MVP not in the HOF.
Eli's career will age like fine wine. The great QBs that won SBs are going to back Eli's case. They KNOW what 2 SB MVP trophies mean. ELi has as many playoff wins as Drew Brees, Steve Young and Dan Marino...Just sayin'
