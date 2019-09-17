the Beckham trade

After watching Beckham last night I thought how it would have been if we had him versus Dallas and Buffalo. After the night he had against the Jets I have doubts about the trade. The players we have gotten for him have done nothing to justify it so far but its a long season.
Jones after two games. Odell would have been quite s weapon for the young man
Also, the fact that Peppers has been utter garbage thus far makes the trade seem like more of s knee jerk reaction than a
well thought out move
Did you see the interview after the Jets game? Odell is still in shock. He never wanted to leave NY, especially if Eli is gone, which was his major beef
He had 7 catches for almost 100 yards the first week
ballsy move, to be sure, but things between the giants and beckham were probably worse than anyone knew so it probably was a bit of desperation.
are missing is that beckham kinda wanted out of here, and very possibly was dogging it at the end of last year when they were eliminated when he kept himself out of games, possibly trying to force the issue. gettleman made the right call. beckham wanted no part of a rebuild. you can argue he botched the picks/compensation, with peppers, lawrence and ximes, but make no mistake, beckham wanted out. just not to the browns.
Did you see the interview after the Jets game? Odell is still in shock. He never wanted to leave NY, especially if Eli is gone, which was his major beef
i didn't watch the game, no. but i was sure beckham made it known he wanted to be traded to a team in california or florida. i read that somewhere, at any rate.
ballsy move, to be sure, but things between the giants and beckham were probably worse than anyone knew so it probably was a bit of desperation.
Gotta love all the bullshit speculation here! Jesus.
It was a bad fucking trade, plain and simple.
You know what I think? I think you should stop with the bullshit speculation when you clearly are just grasping at all kinds of straws.
was saying this after the first week's game when Beckham's stats were kind of pedestrian.
Shhh. Dont speak in facts. That’s not warranted when it comes to Beckham and his moron haters here.
That could be at least 1 more draft and solid f/a signings
By the time we are competitive. Odell is nearing 30 and maybe beat up
Let’s see if we have a couple decent signings with his cap money next yr
Bless your optimism.
Unfortunately, with a senile, jackass, stubborn GM who got completely got schooled on the Beckham trade, this team is going fucking nowhere. Even with Jones at QB.
Of course the trade wasn't even. When are people going to finally accept that? But the trade wasn't about value or skill, it was about "changing the culture"... it was due to a "locker room problem". Usually when you trade a top 5 player away you get a ton back in return (see: Khalil Mack trade). We didn't get that for Beckham, so it was unlikely that we were going to get the better end of the deal in terms of value. But again, the trade wasn't about value, the trade was about Mara and Gettleman thinking that "fixing the locker room" was going to automatically translate to wins. Which didn't make a ton of sense to me because across the board the whole locker room actually fucking liked the guy, the only people who didn't like him were the people writing his checks (and maybe Shurmur).
Hey pal, whatever gets you to sleep at night.
Giants would have beat the bills with OBJ.
We had one of the 2-3 best WRs in the league and the single best RB in the game to support our rookie QB as he grew. We fixed the line with the vernon trade. And then we gave away the WR.
Giants fans never got to see Cruz and Beckham at full strength on the field together.
Then we got robbed of Barkley and OBJ.
It's fucking horseshit and it's the same dumb shit Gettleman ended up doing in Carolina after his top flight year.
People saying this trade sucked are just calling a spade a spade. And OP withstanding, a lot of the people who think this trade was awful ROI for a generational talent said so moments after the trade.
Wow great fucking take.
Beckham didn’t act like a diva because we were losing he acted like one because he is one. And, unless we’re going undefeated, he was always going to quit when a situation got tough.
Good to know.
anyone who says otherwise is in denial.
you just created a Catch-22. If we beat the Bills we wouldn’t be pairing our rookie with OBJ.
You seriously think I'm just talking about next week? Obviously we'd eventually be pairing him with OBJ. Come on Bill, you're smarter than this.
And still do to an extent but I always said it was unacceptable that the giants and Beckham allowed it to even get to the point where a trade was necessary. Once it got that bad the giants had to trade Beckham. I get that part of it, But fuck the giants for failing to find a way to make it work here. End of the day Beckham got tired of the losing. He acted like a diva but the juice was well worth the squeeze. If the team didn’t suck and show no signs of improvement Beckham would be here. And we’d be fine dealing with his antics which were always will be overstated. Just win.
Beckham didn’t act like a diva because we were losing he acted like one because he is one. And, unless we’re going undefeated, he was always going to quit when a situation got tough.
Stop the hyperbole. You are so obviously going through mental gymnastics to fit a narrative that it's ridiculous.
The truth is that he was probably sick of catching passes from an old QB who has been cooked since 2016 (Eli was still a very solid QB in '15).
I guess I'm not a die hard fan.
People are going wild over one game against the Jets when the Jets were unable to put any sort of pressure on Cleveland to do anything because their offense couldn't even get into positive yardage until nearly halftime.
On top of that, they're missing Avery Williamson, CJ Moseley and Quennen Williams. Pretty sure Trumaine Johnson didn't play, either.
The Browns have to play teams that are in better shape than that. We'll see where they end up.
If anyone misses watching Beckham here with a horrendous defense and a lot of losing, just go re-watch the 2015 season. That's what we'd be looking at... except it would be an even further diminished version of Eli or a rookie Daniel Jones who will have growing pains and struggle... and there'd be more sulking and more frustration and more BS. What's the point?
It sucked seeing Beckham look like 2015 Beckham again. Any giants fan unfazed by that isn’t a die hard fan. You can’t be.
We were still going nowhere with Odell.
In comment 14584984 djm said:
The truth is that he is a man-child whose act wore thin. His act, and the response to his act were totally independent of the team’s success. Great player, terrible person.
2) bill - I want to watch the team win. this team is objectively worse without beckham. did you root for LT? he was far worse of a person tha OBJ. did you root for david diehl? never saw OBJ get a DUI. did you even know what kind of person the disgusting rapist dave megget was when you rooted for him? did it stop you from rooting for him?
also, you totally glossed over the fact that you made a ridiculous post with your "catch 22" comment to me --- as if I was talking about specifically week 3 this year, and not DJ's first 3-4 years in the league.
We were still going nowhere with Odell.
....so we traded him for defensive help, but the defense is still ass. thing is that the offense has now put out one of the worst WR corps in NFL history this last sunday. so our offense is way worse later, and our defense is no better. how is this supporting your point again?
people need to come to terms that this was an asinine, ridiculously lopsided trade. get used to it -- you'll be hearing this forever as giants fans. rip the band-aid off now and come to terms with it. i'm here venting with my fellow fans, but when I talk to fans of other NFL teams, all I can do at this point is just admit how stupid it was instead of ranting and raving like I am here.
generational talent for a DT to replace snacks, who we traded for a 4th round pick, an average (at best) safety, and a CB who's quality is TBD, but is looking atrocious at the moment. Hell, sy was the one who said that baker played one of the worst games he's ever seen from the CB position this last sunday. Is some of it bettcher being a shitty coach? yes. could baker have a webster-like "lightbulb" moment? I definitely hope so; however, while it's still too early to tell how baker shakes out, the fact of the matter is that he's not exactly on the best trajectory now, and it's extremely unlikely that baker + lawrence + peppers are even remotely as valuable as OBJ himself.
spare me the cap argument, otherwise eli should have been cut before week 1
Where did you say 3-4 years? Apologies for missing that.
1) arcarsenal -- yes, we agree the defense sucks. and admittedly, lawrence and (hopefully) baker need to developer (peppers, IMO, is what he is by year 3). did the OBJ trade make this team better right now?
I am not looking short term, I am looking long term. If beckham was 3 years older, I'd have far less of a problem with the trade.
But he’s not and I don’t wish for him back and I don’t regret that he’s gone (any more).
I'm definitely not rooting for him, but I don't think that being clear eyed about the value received for him and the damage done to the team (and DJ's effectiveness) is akin to being a crybaby of any sorts
I didn’t say anyone was a crybaby. I said that nobody questioned his talent but there were reasons that superseded his talent that caused him to be traded. I actually think that in the long run it’s better for DJones *not* to have him around. Otherwise he’d never be allowed to know what he had in Engram, Barkley or any other receiver.
In comment 14585060 Bill L said:
this team, and DJ's career, is not better without the single greatest WR in the 95 year history of the team.
But I said earlier today Jints Central bears responsibility in the divorce because it's clear we didn't have the resources to manage OBJ's personality. We needed a Strahan type. An Antonio Pierce type. Instead we have quiet Eli. A hundred year old GM. And a HC over his head right now.
So for this trade to feel less depressing, we need Lawrence to be great and Peppers needs to wake up. Otherwise, this may go down as one of the worst trades.
OBJ's skills are sorely missed right now because he stretched the defense. He took the top off it. And man could we use that right now...
did the steelers not know what they had in leveon bell because antonio brown was tearing it up, or vice versa?
you're making it sound like having a high number of skill position players who are the best at their position is a negative.
it really isn't
But I said earlier today Jints Central bears responsibility in the divorce because it's clear we didn't have the resources to manage OBJ's personality. We needed a Strahan type. An Antonio Pierce type. Instead we have quiet Eli. A hundred year old GM. And a HC over his head right now.
That’s partly my point. jones is going to be another Eli type but now with less age and experience. He would get chewed up and spit out. And that’s usually not a positive for growth and development
I think that was the last hammer blow in the last nail in the coffin known as Beckham as Giant
Can you imagine posting a video of your boss’s boss freaking out to the world.
You’re fired
Or in this case traded
It’s not that difficult to understand
You don’t crap in the owner of the team’s bed
I would be shocked if anybody on this site or Giant headquarters is confident right now that is the case...
It's almost like you're making a proxy to Shockey. Shockey and OBJ are not equivalents. OBJ hated losing. Shockey hated not getting the ball.
Daniel - stop applying office rules to the NFL. Additionally, I'm on this forum every day and 1) never heard about this instagram post or whatever, 2) never heard anyone give a shit, 3) don't even think that's some sort of viable argument considering that there are 77k people in the stadium who could have taken that video of someone doing that in public.
If you think that's a good reason to trade the best WR in century long history of the team (accentuate that for a minute), then I don't know what to tell you
Not sure why so many people are acting this way. It’s not like we traded him because he was turning 35 this year. It was his attitude. Kid can play football.
That being said, nothing he does can make me not like the trade. UNLESS he plays at this level for 20 years. That would suck. It also won’t happen with someone with squishy belly disorder.
And you’re up all night here trying convince ‘butthurt’ fans that you’re right.
The irony is, I’m completely sure, certainly lost on you.
I heard a stat that he's actually missed more games than Sammy Watkins since they were both drafted. That was extremely surprising.
Yeah, that's kind of the point.
I guess I missed the part where a defensive lineman is supposed to be fully developed, finished product 2 games into his career.
DeAndre Baker is obviously finished after 2 games, too.
Peppers has sucked so far. He's got to be a lot better. If he's not, we have another big hole to fill.
Obviously these guys are supposed to help the defense improve over the long-term. They haven't so far, so - I guess we've seen all we need to see? Is that the conclusion here?
And I guess it's already safe to project Beckham's entire season with a 2 game sample. Nevermind that he's missed an entire seasons' worth of games over the course of the past 2 years and had a big game against a Jets defense missing half its players.
Okey doke.
1. He no longer wanted to play here
2. Nobody else offered anything better than what the Browns offered. Otherwise, we would have taken it.
3. It was Odell himself who negatively impacted his trade value.
I said this back when it happened. If this was such a steal for the Browns, then why wasn't there another team who offered more?
is your beckham jr browns jersey on the way, sweetie? you seem like the kinda guy who'd want his name on your back.
Sad.
As a consequence of the nature of the globe and the position of the sun, people long ago established time zones which differed in accordance with their geographical location. The US west coast is three hours behind the east coast. So, although it was roughly 10:30 PM in the east when he posted, in his location it was actually roughly 7:30 PM. So, barely night, more evening really, and totally conceivable that he wasn’t sleeping and needing help to get through the..um, evening.
Sad.
what was your argument again? you were drooling over beckham while watching the jets game, feel sad and miss him, and gettleman is stupid? that about right?
Peppers is pretty close also, being that this is his third year and he's been a disappointment. 25th overall "athletic freak" who didn't have a position in college and is lost out there.
You are vastly, vastly underrating Beckham.
It would take Lawrence, Baker, Peppers, and Xman all to turn into useful players for this trade to be justified.
Out of those four, we need 2 out of 4 to turn into Keith Hamilton, Webster, Rolle, or Kiwanuka to make it even in the same stratosphere.
Remember, this was the best WR in the history of the team, bar none, who was still in his prime.
And as a consequence of sticking your nose in where it doesn’t belong, I also live on the west coast and, it was he, not I who mentioned being, “Up all night.”
But, please, continue.
Who gives a shit if he's a diva? The best WRs almost always are. He made the team better. And whatever penalties he had were far exceeded by his on field value, particularly to a young QB, and particularly when paired with the best RB in the league.
I swear, it's like some people root for the team and view the players as their own employees or something.
His teammates loved him. I'd rather not defer to Shurmur and Gettleman (who will likely both be gone within 2 years) over OBJ.
Actually.......that's exactly what it means. He could have been having those types of games for us, and helping us win games we would otherwise have lost in the process like he did in 2017.
The goal is not to avoid distractions, have a good culture, etc. etc....the goal is too win games, right?
Lawrence has to be a major difference maker. If not, the deal is a huge flat-line.
What good would it be having him here chirping in a rookie QBs ear all the time and then complaining to the media how the rookie needs to throw it to him more. Yes, my comment is hyperbole, but based on the way he was behaving before his departure, it is very possible that’s how things could have played out. Of course, they could have had an amazing connection and gone on to be Montana and Rice. But the fact is, his first few years here he was more TO then Rice. And TO in a losing environment is a cancer. Cutting that out, rather then waiting it out is the prudent course for a team that is rebuilding and needed multiple draft picks and positions filled. Speaking in definites about this trade two games into to its infancy is silly.
Beckham is more talented then the players we got, no doubt. But it was necessary, just like sitting Eli down now for Jones. It bugs some people but it needed to be done in both instances.
Beckham is more talented then the players we got, no doubt. But it was necessary, just like sitting Eli down now for Jones. It bugs some people but it needed to be done in both instances.
We needed to do a better job managing OBJ's personality.
I'm not absolving OBJ's antics, but, to quote Jimmy Johnson - be consistent, and treat everyone differently. And he coached arguably THE biggest pain in the ass in NFL history: Charles Haley.
So let's just be honest. The support system at Jints Central just wasn't malleable enough to guide OBJ.
Maybe. I think actually would have embraced Jones. It was evident in the comments that he made—which got him traded —that he thought Eli was done.
So now two games later Giants agree with him
It’s never good when a guy gets traded for speaking the truth
rebuilding roster. Great player no doubt, but he was probably sick of all the losing. Imagine what he'd be like here this year? Browns probably are going to be good, but if they start to lose a whole bunch, watch out.
I agree with this. I think his problem was far more with the fact he thought Eli was done as opposed to anything about the Giants per se specifically as a franchise, or the owners, etc (though Gettleman has a tendency to make players hate him, so that could have exacerbated things).
We are all Giants fans, I love Eli (obviously), but we have an attachment to Eli. He doesn't, and he's thinking this in terms of career/fame.
OBJ knew Eli was no longer a good qb and he was right. Now we complain that we have no weapons. Hahahah
OBJ knew Eli was no longer a good qb and he was right. Now we complain that we have no weapons. Hahahah
That’s actually a very good point. Forgot about that.
Again, purely on injury risk I understand trading Beckham. Not all his fault, but his first 2 years he was a very different player than the last several (mostly due to injuries). But you don't give up something for nothing. Lawrence in particular has to become something in his own right (and on a positive note he has already flashed some).
What good would it be having him here chirping in a rookie QBs ear all the time and then complaining to the media how the rookie needs to throw it to him more. Yes, my comment is hyperbole, but based on the way he was behaving before his departure, it is very possible that’s how things could have played out.
I would argue that OBJ was the canary in the coal mine on Eli's career. Eli was done a few years ago and if they had realized it and started a legitimate transition earlier, OBJ wouldn't have been complaining so much. I think he would have gotten along with DJ just fine BTW.