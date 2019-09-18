Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

2020 First Pick--what if?

NJLCO : 9/18/2019 12:38 pm
Yesterday someone called into the FAN and asked a somewhat interesting question...what if the NYG get the number one overall pick in the 2020 draft? How do you pass on the QB from Bama...and the actual possibility of getting the number pick really could come down to the Miami game. I was a believer in an 8 & 8 season up until this past Sunday. Our defense is really bad at this point and we can keep saying how young we are and we will get better with time. I just don't see it on that side of the ball. I keep hearing about Baker only having 4 half's of NFL football under him and he is 1 on 1 guy and not zone. That all may be true but also add on he isn't very strong at the point of attack. He almost pulled an Eli Apple on Sunday and ran away from contact on the goal line.
Love Eli #10 and wish DJ the very best for a long time as well.

Trade down or take Chase Young  
Anakim : 9/18/2019 12:39 pm : link
I didn't read your OP, but yeah
0% chance of getting #1 overall  
AcesUp : 9/18/2019 12:40 pm : link
The Miami Dolphins are a juggernaut of suck, nobody is catching them.
Tua's a lefty  
CromartiesKid21 : 9/18/2019 12:41 pm : link
Im not sure if that's a part of the Giants handbook for prototype franchise QBs (/s?)
They would likely take Young  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/18/2019 12:42 pm : link
outside chance of a trade down.

I don't think taking the QB is very likely unless Jones looks really bad.

That said, I don't expect them to be picking first overall.
Edge  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/18/2019 12:43 pm : link
is clearly the biggest need, this m9ght be a scenario where need and value meet if they are in the top 3.
You trade  
Jolly Blue Giant : 9/18/2019 12:44 pm : link
Back for a Kings ransom. Easy decision.
I hear some sports guys skeptical of Tua  
BillT : 9/18/2019 12:45 pm : link
And we're not taking a QB no matter where we end up.
RE: You trade  
V.I.G. : 9/18/2019 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14586169 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
Back for a Kings ransom. Easy decision.

+1
RE: 0% chance of getting #1 overall  
bw in dc : 9/18/2019 12:46 pm : link
In comment 14586159 AcesUp said:
Quote:
The Miami Dolphins are a juggernaut of suck, nobody is catching them.


This rests the case. Nobody is touching the Dolphins.

Furthermore, I'm not sure Tua is going to be the #1 pick. He may be available at 5,6,7...10. He's got some holes in his game.
this is exactly why you maximize your look at Jones ASAP  
bigbluehoya : 9/18/2019 12:47 pm : link
I suspect Jones will look promising enough that the thought of taking a QB won't cross their mind in Jan-Apr 2020.

But if Jones looks really bad and the team is an utter disaster on the field and in the locker room, a complete house-cleaning from the GM down should be on the table, with the replacements having the full freedom to use the premium pick as they see fit, QB or otherwise.
RE: They would likely take Young  
Nine-Tails : 9/18/2019 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14586165 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
outside chance of a trade down.

I don't think taking the QB is very likely unless Jones looks really bad.

That said, I don't expect them to be picking first overall.


Just take Young, it’s an easy call. He can wreck games. Second option is trade down, but not too far down, I.e. staying in the top ten. There’s a lot of other talented guys, but don’t see how they could pass on Young with the state of the pass rush as it is now.
Edge sure OR  
Amtoft : 9/18/2019 12:48 pm : link
how about that WR from Alabama. If you are investing in Daniel Jones lets not do what we did to Eli which is give zero OL and hardly any top WRs.

trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.
I heard that..both the caller and Mike are retarded.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/18/2019 12:48 pm : link
They acted like Tua is some Andrew Luck prospect. Go look at Tua's number against teams of their caliber. Not good. Let some other team trade a kings ransom to us. Lawrence would be a different story.
RE: RE: 0% chance of getting #1 overall  
Nine-Tails : 9/18/2019 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14586178 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14586159 AcesUp said:


Quote:


The Miami Dolphins are a juggernaut of suck, nobody is catching them.



This rests the case. Nobody is touching the Dolphins.

Furthermore, I'm not sure Tua is going to be the #1 pick. He may be available at 5,6,7...10. He's got some holes in his game.


Why? That’s has a lot of things going for him, especially elite accuracy, people comparing him to Brees and Steve Young
RE: Edge sure OR  
Nine-Tails : 9/18/2019 12:50 pm : link
In comment 14586189 Amtoft said:
Quote:
how about that WR from Alabama. If you are investing in Daniel Jones lets not do what we did to Eli which is give zero OL and hardly any top WRs.

trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.


Hardly any top wrs? What are you smoking? We’ve had a lot of good receivers since Eli took over. The only thing is we’ve been unlucky due to injuries
Anakim is correct....  
No Where Man : 9/18/2019 12:53 pm : link
If the overall consensus Number 1 Pick is a QB, and if DJ is not an absolute failure, then take Young if he's there, or trade back down. QBs will be in high demand in this draft.
Trade down  
GoDeep13 : 9/18/2019 12:56 pm : link
Take Yetur Gross-Matos or Chase Young
Dolphins stink  
jestersdead : 9/18/2019 12:58 pm : link
but to say the Giants might not have a chance at the #1 is short sighted, seeing as the 2 teams play each other. What if that's the one game the Dolphins play well in?

If you have a top 3 pick and have a chance at a QB, you take the QB if you are unhappy with the progression of Daniel Jones. Otherwise its a trade back and acquire another 1st round pick or take BPA
I think we trade back and collect assets  
UConn4523 : 9/18/2019 1:02 pm : link
but I also don't know if Tua is a lock at #1 anyway. I need to see a healthy season from him. But that doesn't even matter as Miami will take thei favorite QB at 1 overall.

Unless Daniel Jones completely shits the bad and looks horrendous, we aren't taking a QB.
RE: RE: RE: 0% chance of getting #1 overall  
bw in dc : 9/18/2019 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14586196 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:


This rests the case. Nobody is touching the Dolphins.

Furthermore, I'm not sure Tua is going to be the #1 pick. He may be available at 5,6,7...10. He's got some holes in his game.



Why? That’s has a lot of things going for him, especially elite accuracy, people comparing him to Brees and Steve Young


So far this year against 3 door mats Tua has elite accuracy.

Look, I like Tua. His biggest asset is his ability to move. A plus improvisor. I think he has a decent arm as well.

But I'm concerned about his size and he durability. And like Haskins last year (I like him better than Haskins), he's playing with a team stockpiled with pros on that offense. So I struggle with how his skills will convey to the next level where he'll likely not have that luxury. He has a track team right now with great hands who get great separation. Pretty comfortable environment to succeed...

Danny Jones is likely to lead this team  
Rflairr : 9/18/2019 1:09 pm : link
To a 6-10 or 7-9 record. So they won’t have to worry about this.

Worry about how we can get him a playmaker like Jerry Jeudy or Shenault
The tough part is trading back  
Dinger : 9/18/2019 1:09 pm : link
All things being what they are today there should be a number of teams looking for a QB, a few good QB prospects available and then everyone knowing that you aren't looking to pick a QB. So will they get that 'kings ransom' that everyone assumes is so readily available for the #1 pick? I think maybe you do what the chargers did in '04 and pick the QB that you know a team wants, then trade him for the kings ransom. The Chargers got some good players as a result of taking Eli and trading him. The current assessment of Jones is that we wont NEED to get a QB in exchange for our pick. So thats my play....
Get Miami to give us the 2 and maybe Pitts first  
eli4life : 9/18/2019 1:10 pm : link
Allude to someone else moving up to one gat Miami to bite then get young at 2 and have another number 1
I don't think it's shortsighted at all  
AcesUp : 9/18/2019 1:10 pm : link
The Dolphins are unapologetically tanking and the players are demanding trades or checked out. They are 22.5 point underdogs this week. Even if the Giants are Rutgers, the Dolphins are Murray State. They are in a different league of bad.

Also, as is the case every single year, Tua and Herbert are now under the microscope and getting holes poked in their games. There's already chatter than Jordan Love will be the #1 overall pick, neither appear to be slam dunks worthy of junking a plan premature. There is some intriguing top level talent at other positions of need as well, so you trade down and collect assets if by some miracle the Giants are worse than the Dolphins.
Jordan Love...  
bw in dc : 9/18/2019 1:16 pm : link
is a very good prospect. Tremendous ability to change arm angles...

I tell you what as well - Utah State has some pro receivers, too.
If Jones plays well, you trade the pick.  
Section331 : 9/18/2019 1:19 pm : link
You'll have a guy who has proven he can play at the NFL level, I'm not trashing that for a guy we THINK may be better. Personally, I think Tua is a little overhyped. He'll be a good pro, but I don't see a generational talent.

With Miami looking as bad as they do, I don't see us getting that pick.
The 2019 Miami Dolphins are......  
Tom [Giants fan] : 9/18/2019 1:19 pm : link
the Greatest Worst team in NFL History! Or at least that is how I feel it will end up.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 0% chance of getting #1 overall  
Nine-Tails : 9/18/2019 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14586254 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14586196 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:




This rests the case. Nobody is touching the Dolphins.

Furthermore, I'm not sure Tua is going to be the #1 pick. He may be available at 5,6,7...10. He's got some holes in his game.



Why? That’s has a lot of things going for him, especially elite accuracy, people comparing him to Brees and Steve Young



So far this year against 3 door mats Tua has elite accuracy.

Look, I like Tua. His biggest asset is his ability to move. A plus improvisor. I think he has a decent arm as well.

But I'm concerned about his size and he durability. And like Haskins last year (I like him better than Haskins), he's playing with a team stockpiled with pros on that offense. So I struggle with how his skills will convey to the next level where he'll likely not have that luxury. He has a track team right now with great hands who get great separation. Pretty comfortable environment to succeed...


He lit it up last year. He struggled in the championship game and Georgia but had the ankle issue. And hes far more impressive than Haskins.
.  
Tom from LI : 9/18/2019 1:25 pm : link
If Jones  
lax counsel : 9/18/2019 1:29 pm : link
Is so bad as to make that a possibility, then I think it would also take a regime change to bring that to reality, like we saw with the Cardinals. The Giants aren't that forward looking or reactionary. Otherwise, I think he gets at least all of 2020.
I think it's really about if they find themselves with the #2 pick  
allstarjim : 9/18/2019 1:35 pm : link
And I would trade down, like the Rams did in the trade to the Redskins to they could draft RGIII, and the Browns did to trade down to the Eagles who drafted Wentz in 2016.

The Browns received the #8 pick, a third, and a fourth round pick in that draft, a 2017 first rounder, and a 2018 2nd rounder.

In 2012, the Redskins sent the #6 overall pick to move up to #2, their 2nd rounder in that same draft, a 2013 first round pick, and a 2014 first round pick.

And sure, these QBs (Tua and Herbert) might not go 1 & 2, but just as easily, someone like K.J. Costello could rise up the draft boards.

I think the Giants could find themselves in an enviable position if they lose enough games.
Only solution I can see is  
tyrik13 : 9/18/2019 1:41 pm : link
Trading down. No one is touching the Dolphins though, they’re tanking big time so there’s no way we’ll get first. At second though, I’d still think about trading down to acquire more picks. I’m not sold on Young like everyone seems to be, to me I don’t see quick twitch or bend from him to be an elite talent worthy of a top 2 pick. Yes we need an Edge, but we also need a number 1 receiver and my top 2 picks are Jeudy, who has OBJ like potential and Shenault who reminds me of TO but with better hands. I’d go AJ Espansa in the second and yetur gross matos with that other acquired pick or O-line as well with a RT in the 3rd.
I'd trade down.  
BrettNYG10 : 9/18/2019 1:42 pm : link
If we had the 2021 #1 with Lawrence available (and presumably another year of game tape with Jones), yeah I'd pull the trigger.
Should be several QB prospects going high in draft  
Jimmy Googs : 9/18/2019 1:47 pm : link
As long as young Daniel isn’t a train wreck have to consider mortgaging that early pick for multiple extra picks if able.

It remains fairly obvious Giants need help almost everywhere. And the quality over quantity argument doesn’t hold up when you keep looking clueless on both sides of the ball.
If we somehow end up with the #1  
beatrixkiddo : 9/18/2019 2:01 pm : link
I’d take all of the Dolphins picks they have accumulated so they can get their guy Tua.
RE: If we somehow end up with the #1  
Nine-Tails : 9/18/2019 2:02 pm : link
In comment 14586424 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
I’d take all of the Dolphins picks they have accumulated so they can get their guy Tua.


When you don't try to tank, but still beat the Dolphins to the number one pick >>>>>>>

But, yep make them sell their soul for Tua
Tua would be great if  
Jimmy Googs : 9/18/2019 2:12 pm : link
he came with his 4 current wideouts too...
There is no way that Miami is winning a game  
Jay on the Island : 9/18/2019 2:31 pm : link
That roster is one of the worst in recent memory.
RE: Edge sure OR  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/18/2019 2:34 pm : link
In comment 14586189 Amtoft said:
Quote:
how about that WR from Alabama. If you are investing in Daniel Jones lets not do what we did to Eli which is give zero OL and hardly any top WRs.

trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.

Toomer
Burress
Smith
Nicks
Cruz
Manningham
Beckham

They might not have been Moss, Carter, and Reed, but let's not make the Giants' WRs during Eli's career some sort of massive weakness that he had to overcome. This is really the first year that the Giants entered the season with such a mediocre WR group. For most of his career, he's had good to very good WRs to work with.
RE: RE: Edge sure OR  
Nine-Tails : 9/18/2019 2:45 pm : link
In comment 14586479 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14586189 Amtoft said:


Quote:


how about that WR from Alabama. If you are investing in Daniel Jones lets not do what we did to Eli which is give zero OL and hardly any top WRs.

trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.


Toomer
Burress
Smith
Nicks
Cruz
Manningham
Beckham

They might not have been Moss, Carter, and Reed, but let's not make the Giants' WRs during Eli's career some sort of massive weakness that he had to overcome. This is really the first year that the Giants entered the season with such a mediocre WR group. For most of his career, he's had good to very good WRs to work with.


Yep, the part that sucks is that each had a major injury
You don’t pass on generational talent Trevor Lawrrnce  
Vanzetti : 9/18/2019 3:39 pm : link
Tua and Herbert? Depends on how Jones plays
Keep it and take a pk  
micky : 9/18/2019 3:46 pm : link
.
You don't keep it under any circumstances  
Bill L : 9/18/2019 3:48 pm : link
even if you threaten MIA to force a trade down one spot you do it. More than likely you can move down only a few spots and still get a haul.
If they spend two top ten picks  
darren in pdx : 9/18/2019 3:48 pm : link
on QBs two years in a row I’d be furious.
RE: RE: RE: Edge sure OR  
Photoguy : 9/18/2019 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14586495 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14586479 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 14586189 Amtoft said:


Quote:


how about that WR from Alabama. If you are investing in Daniel Jones lets not do what we did to Eli which is give zero OL and hardly any top WRs.

trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.


Toomer
Burress
Smith
Nicks
Cruz
Manningham
Beckham

They might not have been Moss, Carter, and Reed, but let's not make the Giants' WRs during Eli's career some sort of massive weakness that he had to overcome. This is really the first year that the Giants entered the season with such a mediocre WR group. For most of his career, he's had good to very good WRs to work with.



Yep, the part that sucks is that each had a major injury



Man, Nicks, Cruz, Manningham.......I thought we were set for years.
How do you pass on the Bama qb?  
djm : 9/18/2019 7:58 pm : link
Easy. IF you love what jones has shown this season and / or you don’t love the Bama qb, you explore trade down options or take BPA at one if you don’t want to risk losing that player.

And for fuck’s sake is too fucking early to discuss this crap  
djm : 9/18/2019 7:59 pm : link
Get a grip.
RE: And for fuck’s sake is too fucking early to discuss this crap  
Jimmy Googs : 9/18/2019 8:09 pm : link
In comment 14586896 djm said:
Quote:
Get a grip.


Yet there has been a thread about once per week for the past 5 years and whether Eli will make the HOF...
There will be 100  
Carl in CT : 9/18/2019 8:17 pm : link
Threads on this between now and April (gulp). Let the kid play.
With any early pick....  
thrunthrublue : 9/18/2019 9:43 pm : link
Edge....edge....LB....LB....safety.
We have our QB...period  
Torrag : 12:52 am : link
Our top positional priorities for next season barring some unlikely changes are Pass Rusher and WR.
If the Giants can  
mrvax : 1:42 am : link
bend (over) another QB needy team, that would be great. However, Young does have nice hair...
I just have to say...  
.McL. : 1:58 am : link
I find it hilarious that people are thinking that the Giants have some chance at the #1 pick when all offseason I have been shouted down for suggesting that I thought that there was a high probability that the Giants would be selecting in the top 10... LOL, yeah right, I guess the shouters were right, I underestimated the Giants potential suckitude.
draft the best OL  
BigBlueCane : 5:45 am : link
available.
RE: draft the best OL  
Mike in NY : 6:16 am : link
In comment 14587160 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
available.


The OL has not been the problem. When our D allows > 20 points in the first half it has us playing catch-up, neutralizes our best player, and forces us to go in a direction where we lack the horses (passing game).
QB is by far the most important position  
TD : 6:48 am : link
If we get a shot at a great one, I wouldn’t be opposed to drafting him and letting it play out between him and DJ over the next year or so. The loser gets traded - hopefully for significant draft assets.

That said, if DJ looks good this year and BPA is an ER when we draft, the ER would probably be my pick.
RE: QB is by far the most important position  
Mike in NY : 6:54 am : link
In comment 14587175 TD said:
Quote:
If we get a shot at a great one, I wouldn’t be opposed to drafting him and letting it play out between him and DJ over the next year or so. The loser gets traded - hopefully for significant draft assets.

That said, if DJ looks good this year and BPA is an ER when we draft, the ER would probably be my pick.


I do not want another Kyler Murray/Josh Rosen situation.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions