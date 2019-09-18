2020 First Pick--what if?

Yesterday someone called into the FAN and asked a somewhat interesting question...what if the NYG get the number one overall pick in the 2020 draft? How do you pass on the QB from Bama...and the actual possibility of getting the number pick really could come down to the Miami game. I was a believer in an 8 & 8 season up until this past Sunday. Our defense is really bad at this point and we can keep saying how young we are and we will get better with time. I just don't see it on that side of the ball. I keep hearing about Baker only having 4 half's of NFL football under him and he is 1 on 1 guy and not zone. That all may be true but also add on he isn't very strong at the point of attack. He almost pulled an Eli Apple on Sunday and ran away from contact on the goal line.
Love Eli #10 and wish DJ the very best for a long time as well.
I don't think taking the QB is very likely unless Jones looks really bad.
That said, I don't expect them to be picking first overall.
This rests the case. Nobody is touching the Dolphins.
Furthermore, I'm not sure Tua is going to be the #1 pick. He may be available at 5,6,7...10. He's got some holes in his game.
But if Jones looks really bad and the team is an utter disaster on the field and in the locker room, a complete house-cleaning from the GM down should be on the table, with the replacements having the full freedom to use the premium pick as they see fit, QB or otherwise.
Just take Young, it’s an easy call. He can wreck games. Second option is trade down, but not too far down, I.e. staying in the top ten. There’s a lot of other talented guys, but don’t see how they could pass on Young with the state of the pass rush as it is now.
trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.
The Miami Dolphins are a juggernaut of suck, nobody is catching them.
Why? That’s has a lot of things going for him, especially elite accuracy, people comparing him to Brees and Steve Young
trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.
Hardly any top wrs? What are you smoking? We’ve had a lot of good receivers since Eli took over. The only thing is we’ve been unlucky due to injuries
If you have a top 3 pick and have a chance at a QB, you take the QB if you are unhappy with the progression of Daniel Jones. Otherwise its a trade back and acquire another 1st round pick or take BPA
Unless Daniel Jones completely shits the bad and looks horrendous, we aren't taking a QB.
So far this year against 3 door mats Tua has elite accuracy.
Look, I like Tua. His biggest asset is his ability to move. A plus improvisor. I think he has a decent arm as well.
But I'm concerned about his size and he durability. And like Haskins last year (I like him better than Haskins), he's playing with a team stockpiled with pros on that offense. So I struggle with how his skills will convey to the next level where he'll likely not have that luxury. He has a track team right now with great hands who get great separation. Pretty comfortable environment to succeed...
Worry about how we can get him a playmaker like Jerry Jeudy or Shenault
Also, as is the case every single year, Tua and Herbert are now under the microscope and getting holes poked in their games. There's already chatter than Jordan Love will be the #1 overall pick, neither appear to be slam dunks worthy of junking a plan premature. There is some intriguing top level talent at other positions of need as well, so you trade down and collect assets if by some miracle the Giants are worse than the Dolphins.
I tell you what as well - Utah State has some pro receivers, too.
With Miami looking as bad as they do, I don't see us getting that pick.
He lit it up last year. He struggled in the championship game and Georgia but had the ankle issue. And hes far more impressive than Haskins.
The Browns received the #8 pick, a third, and a fourth round pick in that draft, a 2017 first rounder, and a 2018 2nd rounder.
In 2012, the Redskins sent the #6 overall pick to move up to #2, their 2nd rounder in that same draft, a 2013 first round pick, and a 2014 first round pick.
And sure, these QBs (Tua and Herbert) might not go 1 & 2, but just as easily, someone like K.J. Costello could rise up the draft boards.
I think the Giants could find themselves in an enviable position if they lose enough games.
It remains fairly obvious Giants need help almost everywhere. And the quality over quantity argument doesn’t hold up when you keep looking clueless on both sides of the ball.
When you don't try to tank, but still beat the Dolphins to the number one pick >>>>>>>
But, yep make them sell their soul for Tua
trade back clearly but we won't have a top 5 pick if you ask me.
Toomer
Burress
Smith
Nicks
Cruz
Manningham
Beckham
They might not have been Moss, Carter, and Reed, but let's not make the Giants' WRs during Eli's career some sort of massive weakness that he had to overcome. This is really the first year that the Giants entered the season with such a mediocre WR group. For most of his career, he's had good to very good WRs to work with.
how about that WR from Alabama. If you are investing in Daniel Jones lets not do what we did to Eli which is give zero OL and hardly any top WRs.
Yep, the part that sucks is that each had a major injury
how about that WR from Alabama. If you are investing in Daniel Jones lets not do what we did to Eli which is give zero OL and hardly any top WRs.
Man, Nicks, Cruz, Manningham.......I thought we were set for years.
Yet there has been a thread about once per week for the past 5 years and whether Eli will make the HOF...
The OL has not been the problem. When our D allows > 20 points in the first half it has us playing catch-up, neutralizes our best player, and forces us to go in a direction where we lack the horses (passing game).
That said, if DJ looks good this year and BPA is an ER when we draft, the ER would probably be my pick.
That said, if DJ looks good this year and BPA is an ER when we draft, the ER would probably be my pick.
I do not want another Kyler Murray/Josh Rosen situation.