2020 First Pick--what if? NJLCO : 9/18/2019 12:38 pm

Yesterday someone called into the FAN and asked a somewhat interesting question...what if the NYG get the number one overall pick in the 2020 draft? How do you pass on the QB from Bama...and the actual possibility of getting the number pick really could come down to the Miami game. I was a believer in an 8 & 8 season up until this past Sunday. Our defense is really bad at this point and we can keep saying how young we are and we will get better with time. I just don't see it on that side of the ball. I keep hearing about Baker only having 4 half's of NFL football under him and he is 1 on 1 guy and not zone. That all may be true but also add on he isn't very strong at the point of attack. He almost pulled an Eli Apple on Sunday and ran away from contact on the goal line.

Love Eli #10 and wish DJ the very best for a long time as well.



