Shurmur cancels weekly spot with Francesa

because he is such a blowhard who is so bad at his job that the mere fact that he criticizes other people at their jobs is hypocritical to me. And, of course, what is the point of going on if he is just going to be a prop for Mike to scream at.
On the other hand, I do agree that to cancel now seems weak. After all, it is no surprise who Francesca is and that he has this new vendetta against the Giants. The fact that you signed up for it, had to mean you knew what you were getting into. To walk away now, is just petty and weak.
RE: Who was that guy that had an asshat meltdown with Eric
He's harsher on the Giants and their front office - who have two Super Bowls in the past 12 years - than he is on the Knicks and their front office, who have been a dumpster fire for 20 years. All because Jimmy Dolan gives him good seats to concerts at MSG.
The biggest thing this regime is going to be judged on is Jones. And that part of it is TBD.
If Jones is legit - the QB is in place, there's an elite RB still on a rookie contract, there's a lot of cap space opening up and more draft choices to improve the team with. Not a terrible spot to be in.
If Jones bombs, the team shows no improvement, and continues to look like a dumpster fire, then yeah... we're in terribly deep shit.
But for better or worse, what Daniel Jones becomes is going to be the thing these guys are either lauded for or destroyed for.
due to picking second, have a relatively WR group (that was decimated by week 5 in the 3-13 year), sign a LT to record money, trade for a starting LB, the best they can do is 5-11 and that's called progress?
and lets be fair gettleman has rebuilt the offensive line, drafted a hall of fame runnjng back, his draft picks albeit very early have contributed except for 2..
The offensive line is improved. I wouldn't say it qualifies as above average. Solder is 31 and massively overpaid. Remmers is 30 and has a history of back problems. Zeitler was a good pickup but is 29. Halapio is 28 and has barely played before this season. It's not exactly built for the long haul.
interesting nonetheless, Tom Coughlin had done a weekly Monday Spot with Francessa and Russo from when he took over right up to week two in 2007, and discontinued it after starting 0-2. I think some good things followed. I don't think their was this kind of animosity back then though.
it is at least good for the next 4 years, i expect the future right tackle drafted this year
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
That’s not a fair question?
Players get similar questions from media when they’re playing bad and we expect them to stand up there and answer them.
I don't think that is a fair question, tbh (and I am not a fan of Shurmur). Whatever the situation is, he is here and the point of these interviews are to get information for the fans about how things are going to improve. We all know his record and Mike can easily say without Shurmur there that he is a bad coach based on his record. Obviosuly, Shurmur thinks he can get the job done and to belittle him to his face really is not the point of the interview. If you want to as DG or John Mara that question, its fair, but to say to a coach your record stinks so why should we have faith in you is really not a constructive question designed to get your listener's information. It is, however, a good question if you want fireworks and ratings, which might be Mike's aim (considering that he is now in a dogfight with Kaye).
Was he’s overly sensitive to what’s said about him and not great with the media in general. I think it’s a pretty low bar for the head coach of the New York Giants to go on the radio for 15 minutes a week and deal with some criticism.
Pat Shurmur is 5-13 with the Giants, 15-36 for his career. Why does he deserve the kid gloves treatment? The team he coaches is terrible, bottom of the league.
I’m sure he’d go on Mike’s show if he was 2-0 this season, 13-5 with the Giants, 36-15 for his career. If you can’t take criticism you’re in the wrong line of work. And if he wants softball questions or positivity he should do a better job coaching the team.
My only fear with DJ starting is that he saves this dope’s job.
Francesca is a blowhard. Shurmur should take his lumps but also say that he is unaware of Mike's credentials or credibility when it comes to being an NFL coach or GM. Ask Mike how he has handled being a head coach and transitioning from a beloved franchise QB to a new, young QB. Point out that it's really easy to sit back and point fingers when you have never done the job and will never be remotely qualified to do the job. Anyone can be a critic. Mike and his fellow talking heads are wrong all the time. Nobody is keeping score on them. They flip flop from day to day and their jobs are really just speculation and uneducated gossip. If Mike wants to be combative, game on.
they deserve to get lit up. They pandered to the small minority of people (some on this site) who were so delusional to think that "retooling" behind a qb whose skills have eroded over the past 3 years was a great organizational strategy
No one who's been treated that way would continue going on his show
Does Francesa have any regular guests at this point? The Mets and Jets blew him off years ago (remember Revis hanging up on him?), he's had issues with every Giant player/coach over the years, Phil Simms used to be a regular but not anymore, he had some falling out with Parcells, he chased Mad Dog to Sirius, everyone at WFAN hates him - he's clearly a toxic personality. I think Jim Nantz and ARod still give him the time of day, but that won't last either.
RE: Let's not pretend this is limited to the Giants either.
arod has slowly stopped with francesa and given more access to kay
You are never going to win a public relations battle with a media outlet. MF is as arrogant of a media personality as there is, but where do you draw the line as a franchise? After all, how many here will tune in today to hear MF’s reaction? Exactly what he wants. So when the NFL Network or ESPN become critical (they already have) is the team going to refuse to talk to those NFL media partners? This is a slippery slope and the league is only in business because of the fans. I’m going to spend almost $1000 to go to Tampa this weekend to see the Giants. I want the team I root for to have to answer questions. They are in business to entertain. Interacting with the media is part of the business, this isn’t war and peace, it’s football. We can all turn it off or turn the dial if we don’t want to listen and don’t like the host. Horrible precedent and approach.
Francesa is now a parody of himself, he's just an idiot
As mentioned above, Shurmur is not the first player/coach to pull out. Its a trend that has been going on for a while. I am glad he did this, and I don't particularly even like Shurmur (who I think comes over as a condescending dick).
I don't believe just because you are a member of the media you should get what you want, or be able to say/lie whenever you feel like it. Where is the responsibility on the meida side (this is a general media statement not specific to the NFL). Francesa should just quit again.
interesting nonetheless, Tom Coughlin had done a weekly Monday Spot with Francessa and Russo from when he took over right up to week two in 2007, and discontinued it after starting 0-2. I think some good things followed. I don't think their was this kind of animosity back then though.
You sure about the timing of that? According to the link, TC canceled his spot in 2007 in March, way before the season, because he wanted it on Thursdays rather than Mondays.
And he did a number of interviews with Francesa in following years.
in the interview. And while I understand why Shurmur would stop, the better move is to show up and deal with The Dope.
Take the high road. Be the bigger person (figuratively, of course). But don't take you ball and go home because things are getting uncomfortable. It's a bad look from Jints Central as they keep trying to run away and hide.
This organization is going through a dreadful spell. If you can show up for the good times, then you have to show up for the bad times.
RE: Who is giving the PR advice to this franchise?
in the interview. And while I understand why Shurmur would stop, the better move is to show up and deal with The Dope.
Take the high road. Be the bigger person (figuratively, of course). But don't take you ball and go home because things are getting uncomfortable. It's a bad look from Jints Central as they keep trying to run away and hide.
This organization is going through a dreadful spell. If you can show up for the good times, then you have to show up for the bad times.
disagree - it’s one thing if it’s an interview with tough questions but another thing if it’s being berated and disrespected by the host.
RE: RE: Who is giving the PR advice to this franchise?
interacting with the media is part of the business, this isn’t war and peace, it’s football. Horrible precedent and approach.
I don't know man. When no sports teams want to even talk to Francesa, it's time to get a new media contact to interact with.
Shurmur interacts with the media every day, this isn't about that. Its about one ass named Francesa who doesn't deserve to be on the air. Where is the responsibility for fairness/being repsectful on his part? Why can he just say whatever he wants?
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
Mike is going to go ape shit on this organization today
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
that's a question for DG and/or Mara. On a weekly spot with the coach, you get into certain play calls, the opponent, who's improving, position battles, etc. You don't question why the guy has a job after 2 weeks. There's no good answer to the question.
right in character with everything Wellington and John have done for the past 50 + years.
The son of the guy who used to measure the column inches in the NY Times to see if the Jets were getting more and then complain tot he sports editor didn't fall far from the tree.
It's no fun seeing the Giants lose and get humiliated year after year. I saw that enough 40 plus years ago. But I'm not surprised.
Bingo and you can bet Francesa knows history. A lot of the guys here who grew up under the Rozelle mandated operating agreement can’t see the backsliding and the return of some of the worst of the organization’s instincts.
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
Its a legit question. But not one you ask in a weekly call in segment.
Thats is the type of question you answer on ESPN with a sound cloud rapper by your side.
Can't wait to listen to the Funhouse twitter clips of him throwing a temper tantrum. I imagine if the Giants lose on Sunday he will have one of his nucleur rants directed at Shurmur. You know he's got that one in the chamber now. I love Francesa, completely driven by ego with either next level self awareness or absolutely none of it.
mara not releasing any kind of a statement, etc Mike has really cut ties with the org. But to be fair, everyone that works for the Giants media really are protective and ra ra all the time no matter what. i stopped listening to BBKOL because it was TOO blue
Mike sits in his basement and rants and raves like a lunatic.
His decline over the last six years has been steeper than that of the Giants. I'm as down on the Giants front office as everyone else around here, but they deserve no grief for this decision. As I mentioned earlier, try to find an example of Francesa being this harsh on the lousy New York Knicks - he isn't, because the Garden essentially bribes him with tickets and VIP treatment. I've listened to Mike a long time and have defended him several times on here over the years, but his behavior in recent years is disgraceful. He really needs to retire and stay retired.
I know how he feels. The problem is, he's paid to be a sports journalist/talk show host. An interview should be that, an interview, not a chance to vent his frustrations about the Giants inability to get anything done.
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
If a coach believes that particular question was offensive, that should tell you everything you need to know about the coach.
The question was basically an opening for him to sell himself to the public. The fact he couldn't even do that with any level of coherency was alarming.
It was a layup.
BTW, I don't believe at all the coach was going on for free. The Program Director arranges these contractual spots with players/coaches prior to the season. Most times, the payout is $100,000.
Shurmur saying he was not paid is a lie. He didn't just go on to take a verbal spanking for a few weeks free of charge.
I know how he feels. The problem is, he's paid to be a sports journalist/talk show host. An interview should be that, an interview, not a chance to vent his frustrations about the Giants inability to get anything done.
He's not paid to be a journalist. No talk radio host is paid to be a journalist.
By that standard, Joe Benigno is a journalist. And he is certainly not that.
You are never going to win a public relations battle with a media outlet. MF is as arrogant of a media personality as there is, but where do you draw the line as a franchise? After all, how many here will tune in today to hear MF’s reaction? Exactly what he wants. So when the NFL Network or ESPN become critical (they already have) is the team going to refuse to talk to those NFL media partners? This is a slippery slope and the league is only in business because of the fans. I’m going to spend almost $1000 to go to Tampa this weekend to see the Giants. I want the team I root for to have to answer questions. They are in business to entertain. Interacting with the media is part of the business, this isn’t war and peace, it’s football. We can all turn it off or turn the dial if we don’t want to listen and don’t like the host. Horrible precedent and approach.
Since when is Francessa "THE MEDIA". People choose who they want to give interviews to. Francessa acts like he's Tim Russert and his show is Meet the Press in their prime. He's not, neither is his show. During their prime, Russert was THE place to go for viewers. He may have been a tough interviewer, but he was respectful and fair. MF is an ass clown at this stage and fans have many choices to get their Giants color.
Andrew Marchand
@AndrewMarchand
·
1h
Mara calls Francesa and this gets ironed out. This is Pat Hanlon.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
50m
If you listened to Shurmur's interview with Francesa last week, it wasn't an interview. It was Mike being Mike as a host, and one thing I've always admired as a Day 1 listener of Mike is his skill as an interviewer.
His weekly spots are not interviews anymore. They're just not.
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
Why not? There is zero evidence this guy is a good coach. And did you listen to his answer? Shurmur couldn’t even sell himself. And him trying to say the game against Buffalo was closer than it appeared tells me everything I need to know about this coach.
Yes Mike was tough on him and the Giants. But is he wrong? This franchise has become a joke. How about Shurmur pushing back against Mike and showing some conviction.
Lastly, while he’s not contractually obligated, it is nice as a fan to hear from the coach. Maybe he’ll find someone who doesn’t criticize him when his teams get blown out....
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
They call them "guests'' on the radio. Invited guests. Sometimes paid, invited guests. But always welcome guests. It comes down to this, doesn't it? How do you treat your guests?
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
50m
If you listened to Shurmur's interview with Francesa last week, it wasn't an interview. It was Mike being Mike as a host, and one thing I've always admired as a Day 1 listener of Mike is his skill as an interviewer.
His weekly spots are not interviews anymore. They're just not.
Yeah Mike being Mike, let me ask a great question, wait for the interviewee to open their mouth, then I will answer for them.
I can kind of see both sides to this. For the Giants, there's no reason to send your people on to do 15 minutes sports talk radio with a known loud mouthed antagonist who likes stirring the pot. Little to be gained from that, especially in this modern age where people don't really need a 15 minute radio interview to get information.
On the other hand, it does come off as feeble that someone who is clearly not a mouthpiece for the team and doesn't ask the kinds of questions you want gets under your skin so badly that you cancel the show.
in the interview. And while I understand why Shurmur would stop, the better move is to show up and deal with The Dope.
Take the high road....
This organization is going through a dreadful spell. If you can show up for the good times, then you have to show up for the bad times.
Disagree bw: Yes, the franchise is going through a dreadful spell. But Francesa went way over the line by insulting the HC. As I said a couple of times in yesterday's threads, he went further, calling the team 'putrid'. That is strong stuff.
By contrast, in discussing the Jets' situation, where he predicted an 0-7 start, even while saying the Giants might win a couple, his commentary was free from the insulting characterizations. (Maybe this goes back to the newsprint measure stuff !!) He was doing his level best to insult the HC and the franchise, and he succeeded admirably. That's not the high road, bw, it's bending over to take a pole axe up the dark space.
Paul Schwartz
@NYPost_Schwartz
·
2m
They call them "guests'' on the radio. Invited guests. Sometimes paid, invited guests. But always welcome guests. It comes down to this, doesn't it? How do you treat your guests?
That's a fair expectation. But it would be good to see Shurmur stick up for himself and try to set a better tone with Mike. The guy was All-Big 10 and received All American honors as an OL at Michigan State. He should be able to handle himself...
Francessa didn't conduct a civil, professional interview last week
He ranted and didn't allow the coach to respond to questions. It was 10 minutes of hyperbole, buffoonery and lampoonery put on by a narcissist pushing a narrative. Frankly I was embarrassed for Mike that he's stooped into the dregs with the majority of 'journalists' today. Sad.
I have my questions and concerns about Shurmur and the Giants but that isn't how you engage someone in a Q&A. You are literally the hostand that comes with the responsibility to comport yourself respectfully. He did the same with his DG comments. You can't behave this way and expect to have access.
Francesa has LOVED the New York Giants as an organization over the years.
You can't tell me this is all just because they took a quarterback in the draft.
Why is that so hard to believe? It's not JUST that they took a QB. It's that they took a QB after he was led to believe that they wouldn't, so it left him holding the bag with his supposed insider credentials tarnished. And to add insult to injury, Eli had already canceled his weekly appearance, which Francesa also attributed to the Giants taking a QB.
Francesa loses one of his most popular weekly guests and comes out of the situation looking like his inside info isn't so reliable, you don't think that's plenty to get such a massive ego worked up into a diet coke fueled lather?
and was actually impressed with how shurmur handled himself. mike reveres eli manning, and i think all of his nastiness has more to do with how the team's handled things with him post-2016 than anything else, although it's clear he absolutely despises gettleman.
a few days before last year's draft, and came away from it certain that the Giants were drafting a QB. Gettleman communicated it several different ways without coming right out and saying. I have no idea why Mike was blindsided by the QB selection.
Mara calls Francesa and this gets ironed out. This is Pat Hanlon.
I could surely see Pat doing this, but it would have to get signed off by Mara (and possibly Tisch). WFAN is the Giants flagship station do it's a bad look for both sides to have this happen. Ultimately, what this all could be about is the Giants will be looking for an apology from Francesa (it won't come).
Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants are trying to do their part to finally put Francesa out to pasture. Radio is hardly a lucrative career path now and I'm sure WFAN would love to save a couple of $$.
It would have been incredible if Shumur was quick enough to respond by saying something like, "Mike, your ratings are falling, you don't do anything good any more, and your station is basically terrible. Tell me, what makes you think you're the guy to turn it around?"
Mara calls Francesa and this gets ironed out. This is Pat Hanlon.
I could surely see Pat doing this, but it would have to get signed off by Mara (and possibly Tisch). WFAN is the Giants flagship station do it's a bad look for both sides to have this happen. Ultimately, what this all could be about is the Giants will be looking for an apology from Francesa (it won't come).
Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants are trying to do their part to finally put Francesa out to pasture. Radio is hardly a lucrative career path now and I'm sure WFAN would love to save a couple of $$.
Pat went on the record on Twitter during the whole Gettleman situation and I do think Pat likely saw this as a way out from Big Mike for a while.
the organization becomes more and more insular. I imagine it is full-on bunker mentality these days ("It's not us, it's everyone else").
Francesca has had a fine relationship with the organization for years, even long after Parcells was gone. So what has changed? Certainly not Francesca - he's always been the way he is (arguably he became a worse version of himself when he started working alone, but he continued to have a good relationship with the organization after that). What changed is the team is 8-26 since the start of the 2017 season.
As things keep getting worse and worse within the organization, any and all external criticism becomes all the more intolerable for them. If you think the laughable mentality that there is a "media conspiracy" against the Giants is just something a few homer fans cling to, I would be shocked if that same mentality does not currently hold water at the highest levels within the organization at this moment.
Are you saying Shurmur is supposed to come on a weekly radio show and have a host just rant at him with no questions?
Can you tell me who else subjects themselves to that?
you've never heard a radio spot get heated? Francesa is a clown but he's been this way for quite some time. Shurmur was getting paid a nice piece of change to come on every week, and he's a big boy who should have entered into this with no illusions about what kind of person Francesca has become.
Are you saying Shurmur is supposed to come on a weekly radio show and have a host just rant at him with no questions?
Can you tell me who else subjects themselves to that?
you've never heard a radio spot get heated? Francesa is a clown but he's been this way for quite some time. Shurmur was getting paid a nice piece of change to come on every week, and he's a big boy who should have entered into this with no illusions about what kind of person Francesca has become.
you think getting into a shouting match with Francessa would be a better look than just walking away?
If Mike had gone on and thrown softballs at PS then he would have been criticized for sucking up. Instead he asks what I thought were good points... such as QB change won't help bad defense and the fact is they have stunk in all facets of the game through week 2.
I guess my point is if the person getting interviewed does not want to deal with real questions don't go on period.
Since Mike came back, he has been in a ratings battle with the Michael Kay Show. He had to deal with a ratings book loss and has now adopted the strategy of many other talk radio shows. Push buttons, troll your listeners and the loonies will light up the phones. The press jumps in a takes it to another level. Mike always did his thing and pontificated on sports. Now he is going out of his way to be more provocative in his opinions. Remember when CMB replaced Mike? They were horrible out of the gate. They quickly retooled and started running the talk radio playbook. Push button topics and negativity. Obviously, Mike has also received the memo and it could explain why he is even more prickly than usual.
It's fine for Mike to ask hard questions. It's fine for Shurmur to not want to answer them. It's also fine for Shurmur to basically decide "Life is too short."
My complaint is: WFAN is the Giants station. It is absolutely NOT the place to go for Giants news and coverage. The Yankees get more coverage year-round. I would like the Giants station to load up on Giants coverage. So now Shurmur's spot is done, Eli's spot is done. Where are the Giants? Who's got a regular spot? I don't even mind a guy like Dottino who is sort of a spokesman for the team — that has some value. But I'd like the Giants station to have Giants on.
Simply put, this was the class move for the Giants.
PFT say it was the Giants, not Shurmur. that cancelled his appearance on Francesa's show and that Shurmur wasn't getting paid to do the show.
They have to say he wasn't getting paid. Because of they said he was getting paid (as all of their previous interview spots have been before - why would this one suddenly be different?) and then decided to cancel, that would not look good PR wise.
Remember, when they were winning, you could count on both hands the amount of Giants players who were doing weekly paid interviews each week. Some guys, like Antrel Rolle, did it for years. Some guys used those spots to launch TV careers they currently have NOW after they retired.
If all of those previous paid interviews existed, why suddenly would Shurmur's interview be of no charge at all to the sports station that was getting him exclusively at a specific day and time? The other station didn't have access to him.
Francesa has been the same person he's always been. The only thing in the equation that has changed has the sustained Giants losing and what many perceive to be utter ineptness in the management. This has the Giants in bunker mode, hiding from everyone. The only place you will hear them now is on their own internally produced shows where their own employees are the ones asking the questions. ]
I can see why the organization would stand by him doing this. Truly I don't think ANY of the interviews Shurmur gave to Francesa were must listens or broke any story. It was Shurmur taking the Jeter approach; stock answers and don't give em anything.
I am not a uuuuge fan of Francesa, but he vents like a fan and he gets to question the 'guys in power'. I can sometimes appreciate his tirades....when it coinsides with my agenda;)
So he was getting paid and lied about it? If true, you'd think Mike would surely say so.
Or are you just making this up?
I believe he’s lying. I’ve worked in the radio business.
Specific guests with sponsors do not get arranged on particular shows for specific days and times without that being signed off by all parties. Those are paid spots that the station specifically sells advertising for (“The Pat Shurmur Report is brought to you by (name of advertiser).”)
Same for Aaron Boone, Mickey Callaway and all the other coaches they have had on their air. Same for Adam Gase on 98.7. Yet, only his is free of charge? He’s not being truthful.
There is a monetary arrangement for that interview, It is never done for free.
Mike and the Mad Dog was must listen for sports fans in NY and was the standard against which all other sports talk shows were measured. Now Mike is a "has been" who struck out with his commercial model and has to resort to these tactics to try and remain in the spotlight. Anyone who still listens to him must be as clueless as Mike.
No, I have never heard a radio host treat a sports figure like that. Never.
And if you are defending that behavior, I am afraid that says something about your character.
How about the Jim Rome - Chris Everett interview?
I listened to the interview. What was so horrible? He didn't scream at Shurmur (we've all heard Francesa scream at people before on the air - that wasn't it). Francesa basically apologized before asking him the question that sent everyone to their fainting couches ("this is a very tough question, but fans want to know..."). Also, anyone who has ever been on more than a few job interviews before has been asked the question "explain why you are the right person for this job." It's not a disrespectful question. All the guy has ever done is lose and, right now, he's continuing to lose. I have no problem asking him to explain why he thinks that things are going to change. He also complimented Shurmur in the interview for coming on the show and answering the questions in a fair manner.
The fact is that, whatever you think about Francesa, it is not a decision made by Shurmur and the Giants in confidence. They are being sensitive and defensive - and it stems from the fact that results are so bad. I think it has very little to do with Francesa.
I felt differently about Gettleman when he passed - that was one spot, outside of the season, where there'd be no fallout to cause a distraction or otherwise impact the team. To me, that just seemed like a weak move, even if Francesa was unreasonable.
Shurmur going on during the week, during the season, having Francesa bait him into saying something that could either be considered as revealing strategic moves or make bulletin board material for other teams - that kind of stuff, combined with taking him away from an already busy schedule - really begs to say 'fuck this' even if it wasn't super confrontational.
And you think the Rome was OK calling his guest names?
What is wrong with you? Seriously.
No, of course not. The point is that there is a line as a journalist between asking your guest difficult, but relevant, questions and straight up disrespecting and taunting your guest. The Rome example is clearly on the wrong side of that line. My point is that you can't even compare the Francesa-Shurmur interview to that Jim Rome example, so to say Francesa treated Shurmur in a way that you have never seen an interviewer treat a guest before does not seem correct to me. To my ears, Francesa's interview was nowhere even close to approaching "beyond the pale" behavior.
He wasn't trying to learn anything from his guest. He simply had him on the show to use as a prop while he went on a rant. There are things that are done and not done in civil society. And if people don't start standing up against this crap, it will only get worse.
Francesa is a loser. He hates himself so much that he has to take it out on others.
So in order to not "show weakness", you want Shurmur to come on and get into a screaming match with the radio host?
The Giants aren't walking away from a debate. They aren't walking away from being criticized. They are walking away from a raving lunatic.
Does he have to scream or have a screaming match? That would be up to shurmur if he wanted..but theres ways to move on and give an interview and make a point and move on standing up to any difficult questions. You figure being a head coach has much more agitation and etc than just a measely interviews. Shows weakness
certainly more interesting than anything the Giants do on the field lately. The part i found the most interesting is that the "Giants" called and were screaming at the producer. Gee I wonder who that was. Mr class act?
He wasn't trying to learn anything from his guest. He simply had him on the show to use as a prop while he went on a rant. There are things that are done and not done in civil society. And if people don't start standing up against this crap, it will only get worse.
Francesa is a loser. He hates himself so much that he has to take it out on others.
I agree that there is outrageous behavior all around us now on television and radio (in sports and, obviously, otherwise). I just don't see the issue here. Yes, Francesa is a blowhard and he talks over his guests. But that's how he is with everyone - it comes with the territory with him (it didn't seem to be a problem for Giants head coaches for decades before this). I cannot think of one thing he said about the team in the interview that I thought was unfair. Nor can I think of a single personal shot or, even an unfair football shot, that he took at Shurmur. Do you really think this is about the Giants taking a stand for civility? I think it is just symptomatic of an organization in a defensive crouch with a bunker mentality. The flop sweat is everywhere.
He wasn't trying to learn anything from his guest. He simply had him on the show to use as a prop while he went on a rant. There are things that are done and not done in civil society. And if people don't start standing up against this crap, it will only get worse.
Francesa is a loser. He hates himself so much that he has to take it out on others.
I agree that there is outrageous behavior all around us now on television and radio (in sports and, obviously, otherwise). I just don't see the issue here. Yes, Francesa is a blowhard and he talks over his guests. But that's how he is with everyone - it comes with the territory with him (it didn't seem to be a problem for Giants head coaches for decades before this). I cannot think of one thing he said about the team in the interview that I thought was unfair. Nor can I think of a single personal shot or, even an unfair football shot, that he took at Shurmur. Do you really think this is about the Giants taking a stand for civility? I think it is just symptomatic of an organization in a defensive crouch with a bunker mentality. The flop sweat is everywhere.
you realize there is more than just the shurmur interview right? he ripped gettleman for not telling him the truth..
he ripped ballentine for getting shot, this is a cumilitive thing, this is not one instance...
there is a reason multiple teams have cancelled interviews
Shurmur finished the "interview" (aka rant) in question. He didn't hang up.
He (and the Giants) are simply saying they don't want to reward that kind of behavior with future interviews.
If you came to my house, and I started yelling at you and calling you a loser, would you be showing "weakness" by not coming over again when invited?
Maybe I'd let that roll off my back and disagree and prove you wrong. And if you wanted keep calling "me a loser" etc that's your problem. But i wouldn't back away or "take my ball and go home" I'd stay and eventually, or try like hell, prove you wrong. If I don't, then you were right, and we move along. Sorry I wouldn't be "weak" bc someone say blah blah about me. Case in point..this site..i get heat from many or into it..its life..let it roll off your back and move along. Shurmur, and the way this sounds, it comes from the giants themselves of running and hiding from criticism. Weak..sorry
Shurmur finished the "interview" (aka rant) in question. He didn't hang up.
He (and the Giants) are simply saying they don't want to reward that kind of behavior with future interviews.
If you came to my house, and I started yelling at you and calling you a loser, would you be showing "weakness" by not coming over again when invited?
I am inclined to agree with you, but the perception among the fan base is that Shurmur is weak because he did so. Most people who will not think about this nearly as much you or I or most people on this site will just read the headline and say "what a wimp"
With all that said, this could have been avoided if they did not sign up to do this in the first place, which is the real decision I question.
To the interview, but clearly missed some of the contentious questions posed by Francesa. He was certainly combative with Shurmur, but generally asked reasonable questions. I cannot fathom how, "are you the right man to turn this around, given your losing record", is a disrespectful or disingenuous question?
This smacks of the old Jets, where they wouldn't go on his show because they were losing, and worse off, showing severe and continuous disfunction. I dislike Francesa as much as the next Giants fan, but did not take issue with this particular interview.
For those who did, what questions would you have posed to Shurmur?
There are so many intelligent ways to go after Shurmur on a professional standpoint. Ask the hard questions. Even if he doesn't answer, you have to put him on the spot, but personal attacks are junk radio.
Ask the questions people want to hear answered. Hammer him on why Saquon doesn't get the ball on 3rd downs. Put the heat on him for this defense, which as head coach, he is responsible for.
To the interview, but clearly missed some of the contentious questions posed by Francesa. He was certainly combative with Shurmur, but generally asked reasonable questions. I cannot fathom how, "are you the right man to turn this around, given your losing record", is a disrespectful or disingenuous question?
This smacks of the old Jets, where they wouldn't go on his show because they were losing, and worse off, showing severe and continuous disfunction. I dislike Francesa as much as the next Giants fan, but did not take issue with this particular interview.
For those who did, what questions would you have posed to Shurmur?
what would you expect him to say "No, I am not?" What is the point of the question other than to embarrass him? THe question that seeks information is "How will you turn this around" then he and his fans can evaluate the answer and judge him on it. By saying that he is a loser the question implies that he cannot turn it around. It is a terrible question if it is designed to get information.
Not analogous. This isn't personal it's business. WFAN is paying to be the Giants station. Francesa is the drive time host on WFAN. Francesa has been doing what he does for decades. Why sign up for this to begin with?
It's weak as hell quitting after two games. Especially for a football coach. How about showing some fight back? No surprise the Giants quit on the field too. Shurmur is passive and bland. His team is passive and bland.
I think it was pretty telling when Francesa listed the other coaches who have quit mid season on him. Shurmur will probably win one thing. He'll be the first one not to get fired during the season. We're probably not even half way through the Gettleman Shurmur error but anyone paying attention can see how it will end.
RE: I can't believe there are people defending francesa here
There are so many intelligent ways to go after Shurmur on a professional standpoint. Ask the hard questions. Even if he doesn't answer, you have to put him on the spot, but personal attacks are junk radio.
Ask the questions people want to hear answered. Hammer him on why Saquon doesn't get the ball on 3rd downs. Put the heat on him for this defense, which as head coach, he is responsible for.
What were the personal attacks?
Fat Mike sucks and thats why I don't listen to him
but the idea that your HC cannot answer questions properly.. your starting QB who has never slipped during interviews are all being cancelled from their radio station.. is indicative of how bad of an organization the Mara's have been running for a long time now..
Blame Fat Mike now all you want.. but the real reason behind this is the crappy way everything has been done since 2012.. Fat Mike was an ass hole long time ago..
Yelled at Shurmur while on the show? That happened? Or did he yell about him during the week? If it's the ladder, then you can argue the Giants are running scared, if he actually yelled at Shurmur then they are right to pull the plug. That doesn't change the fact that Barkley has 15 running backs with more carries, but everything changes now that the problem is gone and now the genius can go to work. I hope I am wrong, but he has a great running back, good offensive line and horrible defense, but couldn't figure out that running the ball gives you the best chance to win. His genius game plan is much too important for that nonsense. A game plan through the guy picked 2nd last season with play action off that is childs play for this brain.
Not analogous. This isn't personal it's business. WFAN is paying to be the Giants station. Francesa is the drive time host on WFAN. Francesa has been doing what he does for decades. Why sign up for this to begin with?
It's weak as hell quitting after two games. Especially for a football coach. How about showing some fight back? No surprise the Giants quit on the field too. Shurmur is passive and bland. His team is passive and bland.
I think it was pretty telling when Francesa listed the other coaches who have quit mid season on him. Shurmur will probably win one thing. He'll be the first one not to get fired during the season. We're probably not even half way through the Gettleman Shurmur error but anyone paying attention can see how it will end.
You don't think Francesa has been getting more and more unhinged as time has gone on? The man sounds like he has a loose screw.
The fact that we are even having this debate I find appalling. You guys are literally condemning an organization for not wanting to come on once a week to hear how much they suck. And you find that strange?
you guys will have to explain to me how an organization has a "bunker mentality" that holds press conferences five of the seven days in a week with the largest and most aggressive reporter contingent in the country.
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
but I have no problem with him not coming on Francesa's show every week. It's pretty clear now Francesa just wants Giants to come on to shit on every week since his falling out with the Giants. I have no issue with this.
Not analogous. This isn't personal it's business. WFAN is paying to be the Giants station. Francesa is the drive time host on WFAN. Francesa has been doing what he does for decades. Why sign up for this to begin with?
It's weak as hell quitting after two games. Especially for a football coach. How about showing some fight back? No surprise the Giants quit on the field too. Shurmur is passive and bland. His team is passive and bland.
I think it was pretty telling when Francesa listed the other coaches who have quit mid season on him. Shurmur will probably win one thing. He'll be the first one not to get fired during the season. We're probably not even half way through the Gettleman Shurmur error but anyone paying attention can see how it will end.
You don't think Francesa has been getting more and more unhinged as time has gone on? The man sounds like he has a loose screw.
The fact that we are even having this debate I find appalling. You guys are literally condemning an organization for not wanting to come on once a week to hear how much they suck. And you find that strange?
1. "Dave Gettleman is a liar."
2. "The Giants are run by clowns."
3. "Corey Ballentine must have questionable character, because he got shot."
4. "Pat Shurmur, you're a loser head coach."
5. "The Giants used to be a classy organization, but not anymore."
6. "...Why have the Giants stopped talking to me?"
you guys will have to explain to me how an organization has a "bunker mentality" that holds press conferences five of the seven days in a week with the largest and most aggressive reporter contingent in the country.
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
Are there opportunities for meaningful follow-up at a press conference or can Shurmur basically get by with "I saw a lot of improvement in the second half" and "We're just focusing on Tampa right now." Those press conferences are mostly for injury updates for gambling and fantasy football and so newspaper reporters can get a quote for an article. A one on one interview with follow-up is a totally different beast.
The organization is unquestionably deep in a bunker right now and wants to blame everyone but itself. We keep hearing how terrible and unfair the media is, yet all we see every Sunday is garbage football. For me, that's the bottom line. We're not proving anybody wrong here, we're just crying more.
I cant believe anyone is defending the cancellation
MF: You've clearly had a lot of success as an offensive coordinator. Some of your offenses have been electric. Talk to us about some of the challenges that successful coordinators have in transitioning to a head coach and turning around a franchise. What is your approach to overcome those obstacles where so many others have failed?
PS: [Insert hopefully a thoughtful and interesting response]
you guys will have to explain to me how an organization has a "bunker mentality" that holds press conferences five of the seven days in a week with the largest and most aggressive reporter contingent in the country.
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
Are there opportunities for meaningful follow-up at a press conference or can Shurmur basically get by with "I saw a lot of improvement in the second half" and "We're just focusing on Tampa right now." Those press conferences are mostly for injury updates for gambling and fantasy football and so newspaper reporters can get a quote for an article. A one on one interview with follow-up is a totally different beast.
The organization is unquestionably deep in a bunker right now and wants to blame everyone but itself. We keep hearing how terrible and unfair the media is, yet all we see every Sunday is garbage football. For me, that's the bottom line. We're not proving anybody wrong here, we're just crying more.
Again you realize there is more than 1 instance between giants and francesa right?
Serilously what did you expect Shurmur to say? Mike we are in the
you guys will have to explain to me how an organization has a "bunker mentality" that holds press conferences five of the seven days in a week with the largest and most aggressive reporter contingent in the country.
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
Are there opportunities for meaningful follow-up at a press conference or can Shurmur basically get by with "I saw a lot of improvement in the second half" and "We're just focusing on Tampa right now." Those press conferences are mostly for injury updates for gambling and fantasy football and so newspaper reporters can get a quote for an article. A one on one interview with follow-up is a totally different beast.
The organization is unquestionably deep in a bunker right now and wants to blame everyone but itself. We keep hearing how terrible and unfair the media is, yet all we see every Sunday is garbage football. For me, that's the bottom line. We're not proving anybody wrong here, we're just crying more.
Again you realize there is more than 1 instance between giants and francesa right?
Other than the comments about Ballantine (sp?), has Francesa said anything untrue regarding the Giants? The Organization is 8-26, including 5-13 under Shurmur. They have made several head scratching moves that have yet to yield fruitful results nor appear to even be heading in the correct direction. So again, the organization looks like its running from a dissenter.
for no reason other than the giants lied to him is ok? because he was fed bad info he is allowed tp rip them? because he got made a fooled of because he proclaimed the giants were not taking a qb he is allowed to rip them?
francesa is a blowhard who js mad because he is not getting fed info anymore.
Im not sure many of you listened to this interview
There were no personal insults and no "screaming" match
Shurmur concluded the interview by saying it was a "good talk"
Shurmur did at one point say to "let me finish" and Francesa responded by letting him finish
Mike Francesa never called Pat Shurmur a "loser". He cited his HC record and asked why should Giants fans should trust him when he says they will turn it around
This interview was an embarrassment and humiliation but it was for Shurmur and not Francesa
Shurmurs approach to the entire interview was the that all is well and the team is progressing. His approach was essentially the Giants played a "close" and "competitive" game against a very good team and that they barely lost and he was talking about rveryone as if they played well. It was a head in the sand interview and he was challenged by the interviewer, as he should have been.
He is 0-2 and 5-13 here. They have lost 63-31 in 2 games. They have been down 42-14 at the half. The Bills were a 6 win team on the road with a 2nd yr starter. The Bills are 2-0 now yes but beat 3 and 5 win teams from last year.
I cant imagine what its like to interview a guy who is pretending that things are going just fine and progress is right around the corner.
RE: Im not sure many of you listened to this interview
There were no personal insults and no "screaming" match
Shurmur concluded the interview by saying it was a "good talk"
Shurmur did at one point say to "let me finish" and Francesa responded by letting him finish
Mike Francesa never called Pat Shurmur a "loser". He cited his HC record and asked why should Giants fans should trust him when he says they will turn it around
This interview was an embarrassment and humiliation but it was for Shurmur and not Francesa
Shurmurs approach to the entire interview was the that all is well and the team is progressing. His approach was essentially the Giants played a "close" and "competitive" game against a very good team and that they barely lost and he was talking about rveryone as if they played well. It was a head in the sand interview and he was challenged by the interviewer, as he should have been.
He is 0-2 and 5-13 here. They have lost 63-31 in 2 games. They have been down 42-14 at the half. The Bills were a 6 win team on the road with a 2nd yr starter. The Bills are 2-0 now yes but beat 3 and 5 win teams from last year.
I cant imagine what its like to interview a guy who is pretending that things are going just fine and progress is right around the corner.
This was exactly my take. But I guess this all goes back to the narrative on BBI from the summer where the media was being "disrespectful" to the Giants. I would say if the Giants fortunes turnaround, the media's perspective will follow in kind.
you guys will have to explain to me how an organization has a "bunker mentality" that holds press conferences five of the seven days in a week with the largest and most aggressive reporter contingent in the country.
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
Are there opportunities for meaningful follow-up at a press conference or can Shurmur basically get by with "I saw a lot of improvement in the second half" and "We're just focusing on Tampa right now." Those press conferences are mostly for injury updates for gambling and fantasy football and so newspaper reporters can get a quote for an article. A one on one interview with follow-up is a totally different beast.
The organization is unquestionably deep in a bunker right now and wants to blame everyone but itself. We keep hearing how terrible and unfair the media is, yet all we see every Sunday is garbage football. For me, that's the bottom line. We're not proving anybody wrong here, we're just crying more.
Again you realize there is more than 1 instance between giants and francesa right?
Ok, so what things has Francesa said about the Gettleman/Shurmur Giants that are unfair or untrue?
I would just like to say that I hate having to defend Francesa. I haven't regularly listened to his show in at least 15 years. I don't like him at all. But this Giants vs. "the media" stuff drives me up a wall. This particular story especially aggravates me because it shows that the organization is just as bothered by "the media" as some fans are - which shows me that they are defensive and in denial. The problem the Giants have is not that Mike Francesa won't let Pat Shurmur talk, the problem the Giants have is that they are a bad football team. If they were a confident organization that was confident in their direction, Pat Shurmur could go on the show and be able to make his case and let the fans decide for themselves where things stand (he's supposed to be answering these questions for us, his customers, not Mike Francesa). Instead, he has nothing to say. Nothing. "I thought the defense looked a little better in the second half." "We're just trying to win a game in Tampa." "Yeah, we need to get better at that." That is why he cancelled his weekly appearance.
You may want to remember that Bill Parcells used to call the media "Commies... subversives from within"... and that was during the 1990 Super Bowl season and at a completely different time for the media.
You may want to remember that Bill Parcells used to call the media "Commies... subversives from within"... and that was during the 1990 Super Bowl season and at a completely different time for the media.
But Parcells enjoyed the sparring. He was brilliant at it...
I heard the interview and think that twostepgiants had it exactly right. I think Francesa asked the questions that needed to be asked. And, are almost never asked by the reporters if only because of the way access is given to the coach. I would bet that most of the criticism is by people who don’t listen to him or maybe never listened to him, I don’t agree with much of what he’s says but his take on the Giants has been spot on from the beginning
and by the way, Eli canceling his spot had nothing to do with answering questions. It had everything to do with Mike trashing the organization that Eli has loved since day 1.
No it was because Eli saw this move to Jones coming a mile away and didn't want continue the interviews as a backup, as he wouldn't have much to offer except for maybe the first week after his benching.
He didn't think it would be good for anyone involved, him, Mike, the Giants, or Jones.
and by the way, Eli canceling his spot had nothing to do with answering questions. It had everything to do with Mike trashing the organization that Eli has loved since day 1.
No it was because Eli saw this move to Jones coming a mile away and didn't want continue the interviews as a backup, as he wouldn't have much to offer except for maybe the first week after his benching.
He didn't think it would be good for anyone involved, him, Mike, the Giants, or Jones.
I'm pretty sure you're both wrong if I remember the timeline correctly. IIRC, Eli canceled his weekly spot with Francesa before the draft even happened. Francesa has made it seem like Eli canceled because the Giants drafted Jones (thereby giving him more fuel for his rants against the Giants), but the timing doesn't actually support that.
With its GM ranting around the "false narrative" around Eli
Yet this same organization benched Eli under 2 different HCs
Right, it is impossible to believe that the Giants' opinion of Eli Manning changed in the last two games. So, the Giants were the ones misdirecting and pushing a "false narrative" this offseason (i.e., that the organization still had confidence in Eli and he was going to be the qb this year).
The point continues to be, whether it is Francesa or any other BBI whipping boy in the media - what have any of these people said about the Gettlemen-Shurmur regime that has been wrong? For two years, some people have been saying the organization is clueless and are headed nowhere. The organization, conversely, has insisted that is not the case and all is well. As of today, the results on the field support which story? Isn't the point of journalism to get at the truth of the matter?
If you are all riled up about Mike Francesa, and you would rather not hear from your head football coach every week in a detailed one-on-one interview then have him subjected to an interview with someone who you think will be mean to him, then I think you are being conned. The Giants have successfully misdirected your attention away from the real problem, which is them.
Here's my question. Is Shurmur going to do a weekly one-on-one interview with another experienced non-Giants employed journalist instead of Mike Francesa now that he has dropped that appearance? I think he should. If he doesn't, which I suspect he won't, I think we know what this is all really about.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
For whatever monetary amount he was getting for doing these weekly shows, it couldn't be worth it.
You can't tell me this is all just because they took a quarterback in the draft.
You better believe come 3PM today, Mike is going to go on a long epilogue of Giants bashing.
DG and PS havn't exactly lit things on fire since coming here, but it's not productive for NYG to have our coach come on the air and get destroyed by Francessa each week.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
You can't tell me this is all just because they took a quarterback in the draft.
Francesa loved them because Parcells gave him tons of access and that continued throughout the years.
Lol.
On the other hand, I do agree that to cancel now seems weak. After all, it is no surprise who Francesca is and that he has this new vendetta against the Giants. The fact that you signed up for it, had to mean you knew what you were getting into. To walk away now, is just petty and weak.
Think it was jtgiants
Maybe thats part of it, but this regime has been a shit show. They should be bashed in the media
They won 5 games in their first year and were a lot more competitive. Let's see where it goes from here.
They won 5 games in their first year and were a lot more competitive. Let's see where it goes from here.
That's looking like fool's gold at this point.
If Jones is legit - the QB is in place, there's an elite RB still on a rookie contract, there's a lot of cap space opening up and more draft choices to improve the team with. Not a terrible spot to be in.
If Jones bombs, the team shows no improvement, and continues to look like a dumpster fire, then yeah... we're in terribly deep shit.
But for better or worse, what Daniel Jones becomes is going to be the thing these guys are either lauded for or destroyed for.
The clock starts Sunday.
This is too bad as I like the Eli and HC spots. Seems weak too, the last interview was not that bad. Shu
McAdoo canceled too, this is the second coach in a row.
If Jones is legit - the QB is in place, there's an elite RB still on a rookie contract, there's a lot of cap space opening up and more draft choices to improve the team with. Not a terrible spot to be in.
If Jones bombs, the team shows no improvement, and continues to look like a dumpster fire, then yeah... we're in terribly deep shit.
But for better or worse, what Daniel Jones becomes is going to be the thing these guys are either lauded for or destroyed for.
The clock starts Sunday.
Amen brother. 4:05 Sunday can't come soon enough.
and the winner of the dumbest comment today...
and lets be fair gettleman has rebuilt the offensive line, drafted a hall of fame runnjng back, his draft picks albeit very early have contributed except for 2..
If jones becomes the next franchise qb he succesfully helped the team for the next 15 years...
team is very young on defense..
Franfesa is butthurt because he had no idea who the giants were taking
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
That’s not a fair question?
Players get similar questions from media when they’re playing bad and we expect them to stand up there and answer them.
on Francesa and the Eli spot
Think it was jtgiants
The offensive line is improved. I wouldn't say it qualifies as above average. Solder is 31 and massively overpaid. Remmers is 30 and has a history of back problems. Zeitler was a good pickup but is 29. Halapio is 28 and has barely played before this season. It's not exactly built for the long haul.
2. Francesa is a crybaby idiot who knows nothing about football and doesn't let anyone speak anyway.
The more people ignore Francesa, the more likely he'll finally go away.
Why would he go on after this? - ( New Window )
and lets be fair gettleman has rebuilt the offensive line, drafted a hall of fame runnjng back, his draft picks albeit very early have contributed except for 2..
The offensive line is improved. I wouldn't say it qualifies as above average. Solder is 31 and massively overpaid. Remmers is 30 and has a history of back problems. Zeitler was a good pickup but is 29. Halapio is 28 and has barely played before this season. It's not exactly built for the long haul.
it is at least good for the next 4 years, i expect the future right tackle drafted this year
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
That’s not a fair question?
Players get similar questions from media when they’re playing bad and we expect them to stand up there and answer them.
I don't think that is a fair question, tbh (and I am not a fan of Shurmur). Whatever the situation is, he is here and the point of these interviews are to get information for the fans about how things are going to improve. We all know his record and Mike can easily say without Shurmur there that he is a bad coach based on his record. Obviosuly, Shurmur thinks he can get the job done and to belittle him to his face really is not the point of the interview. If you want to as DG or John Mara that question, its fair, but to say to a coach your record stinks so why should we have faith in you is really not a constructive question designed to get your listener's information. It is, however, a good question if you want fireworks and ratings, which might be Mike's aim (considering that he is now in a dogfight with Kaye).
Why? He doesn’t have to go on anyone’s show.
Eli was right to cancel his spot due to the situation.
And Shurmur was right to cancel his because Mike is just an absolute clown, ratings or no ratings.
Pat Shurmur is 5-13 with the Giants, 15-36 for his career. Why does he deserve the kid gloves treatment? The team he coaches is terrible, bottom of the league.
I’m sure he’d go on Mike’s show if he was 2-0 this season, 13-5 with the Giants, 36-15 for his career. If you can’t take criticism you’re in the wrong line of work. And if he wants softball questions or positivity he should do a better job coaching the team.
My only fear with DJ starting is that he saves this dope’s job.
+1
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
That’s not a fair question?
Players get similar questions from media when they’re playing bad and we expect them to stand up there and answer them.
There is a subtle difference between something like "tell me what went wrong on this play" or "what do you need to do to improve"
and
"You have never shown that you belong in the league, why do you think you deserve a roster spot let alone to start"
That's a fair take
arod has slowly stopped with francesa and given more access to kay
The son of the guy who used to measure the column inches in the NY Times to see if the Jets were getting more and then complain tot he sports editor didn't fall far from the tree.
It's no fun seeing the Giants lose and get humiliated year after year. I saw that enough 40 plus years ago. But I'm not surprised.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
Agree 100%. That wasn't a question seeking a legit answer, it was a direct attack on Shurmur. Don't blame him for cancelling one bit after that.
Why go on some guys show who's essentially calling you an f'ing loser to your face.
I think it either broke the camel's back or his rant yesterday highlighted that post the switch, the heat was only going up.
Giants probably blessed Shurmur telling Mike to fukk off.
Out of curiosity, how much do you think these guys get paid to do it?
Its gotta be a couple grand at least a pop to make it worth their while.
Months from now, jtgiants will come back on a dupe and cite the REAL reason why Shurmur left. A lot of traffic will be driven to the site because of it. Win-Win.
There's a lack of credibility surrounding the Giants right now, and stuff like this doesn't help. They can't alter the reality that they have been a subpar organization for 6-7 years.
Maybe Mara should take the interview and tell Mike to cut the shit on air - people would have a lot more respect for that.
There's a lack of credibility surrounding the Giants right now, and stuff like this doesn't help. They can't alter the reality that they have been a subpar organization for 6-7 years.
Maybe Mara should take the interview and tell Mike to cut the shit on air - people would have a lot more respect for that.
It's not a no-brainer.
There's no reason whatsoever why the HC or the Giants organization should feel obligated to cater to fucking Mike Francesa.
Especially not when he's crossing the line with the questions he's asking and not even allowing the guy to answer half of the others because he's too busy screaming over him.
The Giants do not owe Mike Francesa anything.
Zero, Zilch, Nada.
I don't believe just because you are a member of the media you should get what you want, or be able to say/lie whenever you feel like it. Where is the responsibility on the meida side (this is a general media statement not specific to the NFL). Francesa should just quit again.
You sure about the timing of that? According to the link, TC canceled his spot in 2007 in March, way before the season, because he wanted it on Thursdays rather than Mondays.
And he did a number of interviews with Francesa in following years.
TC cancels - ( New Window )
Take the high road. Be the bigger person (figuratively, of course). But don't take you ball and go home because things are getting uncomfortable. It's a bad look from Jints Central as they keep trying to run away and hide.
This organization is going through a dreadful spell. If you can show up for the good times, then you have to show up for the bad times.
I don't know man. When no sports teams want to even talk to Francesa, it's time to get a new media contact to interact with.
wasn't doing it for free. So these "he should go on" comments are weird. It isn't his job to do the spot, he chose to for a fee and decided its not worth it anymore, same with Eli.
Out of curiosity, how much do you think these guys get paid to do it?
Its gotta be a couple grand at least a pop to make it worth their while.
Eli's deal was supposedly in the low six figures.
Take the high road. Be the bigger person (figuratively, of course). But don't take you ball and go home because things are getting uncomfortable. It's a bad look from Jints Central as they keep trying to run away and hide.
This organization is going through a dreadful spell. If you can show up for the good times, then you have to show up for the bad times.
interacting with the media is part of the business, this isn’t war and peace, it’s football. Horrible precedent and approach.
I don't know man. When no sports teams want to even talk to Francesa, it's time to get a new media contact to interact with.
Shurmur interacts with the media every day, this isn't about that. Its about one ass named Francesa who doesn't deserve to be on the air. Where is the responsibility for fairness/being repsectful on his part? Why can he just say whatever he wants?
"Mike. I don't mind answering your questions, but I need you to give me time to answer the questions and I would appreciate it if you were less abrasive.
Usually you conduct a reasonable interview. Can we try to get back to that?"
Or words to that effect...
“We did it as a courtesy and out of respect for our relationship with the radio station. We just felt like for a while here, we'll put that to bed for a while, and just not do it and move forward."
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
that's a question for DG and/or Mara. On a weekly spot with the coach, you get into certain play calls, the opponent, who's improving, position battles, etc. You don't question why the guy has a job after 2 weeks. There's no good answer to the question.
The son of the guy who used to measure the column inches in the NY Times to see if the Jets were getting more and then complain tot he sports editor didn't fall far from the tree.
It's no fun seeing the Giants lose and get humiliated year after year. I saw that enough 40 plus years ago. But I'm not surprised.
He has been brutal all week.
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
Its a legit question. But not one you ask in a weekly call in segment.
Thats is the type of question you answer on ESPN with a sound cloud rapper by your side.
The two hours it takes Shurmur to deal with that distraction are much better served working on a gameplan that hopefully includes more than one scoring drive.
In fact, he sounded a lot like McAdoo in a similar situation answering questions about OBJ.
when he cited his career record and asked him why he is the guy to turn it around.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
This is a legit question! Based off the evidence at this point he is a bad hire ... mismanagement of players, challenges, clock management, game planning and adjustments, D is basically keystone cops at this point ...
Why he is the right man for the job????
If a coach believes that particular question was offensive, that should tell you everything you need to know about the coach.
The question was basically an opening for him to sell himself to the public. The fact he couldn't even do that with any level of coherency was alarming.
It was a layup.
BTW, I don't believe at all the coach was going on for free. The Program Director arranges these contractual spots with players/coaches prior to the season. Most times, the payout is $100,000.
Shurmur saying he was not paid is a lie. He didn't just go on to take a verbal spanking for a few weeks free of charge.
He's not paid to be a journalist. No talk radio host is paid to be a journalist.
By that standard, Joe Benigno is a journalist. And he is certainly not that.
The two hours it takes Shurmur to deal with that distraction are much better served working on a gameplan that hopefully includes more than one scoring drive.
There's about $100,000 reasons players and coaches do it.
It's free money for 15 to 20 minutes of time.
Since when is Francessa "THE MEDIA". People choose who they want to give interviews to. Francessa acts like he's Tim Russert and his show is Meet the Press in their prime. He's not, neither is his show. During their prime, Russert was THE place to go for viewers. He may have been a tough interviewer, but he was respectful and fair. MF is an ass clown at this stage and fans have many choices to get their Giants color.
On the other side, Francesa has become a cartoon character at this point of his career. He's hardly the hill to die on in Shurmur deciding that he doesn't need to talk to him anymore.
It's clear the Giants and Francesa are done with each other.
@art_stapleton
·
1h
So, in essence, Pat Shurmur cancels spot with Mike Francesa, ending a weekly 20-minute interview in which Francesa did most of the talking.
Not sure Francesa can say any worse than he already has about Shurmur and the Giants. We'll see.
Mara calls Francesa and this gets ironed out. This is Pat Hanlon.
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
Why not? There is zero evidence this guy is a good coach. And did you listen to his answer? Shurmur couldn’t even sell himself. And him trying to say the game against Buffalo was closer than it appeared tells me everything I need to know about this coach.
Yes Mike was tough on him and the Giants. But is he wrong? This franchise has become a joke. How about Shurmur pushing back against Mike and showing some conviction.
Lastly, while he’s not contractually obligated, it is nice as a fan to hear from the coach. Maybe he’ll find someone who doesn’t criticize him when his teams get blown out....
Yeah Mike being Mike, let me ask a great question, wait for the interviewee to open their mouth, then I will answer for them.
On the other hand, it does come off as feeble that someone who is clearly not a mouthpiece for the team and doesn't ask the kinds of questions you want gets under your skin so badly that you cancel the show.
Take the high road....
This organization is going through a dreadful spell. If you can show up for the good times, then you have to show up for the bad times.
By contrast, in discussing the Jets' situation, where he predicted an 0-7 start, even while saying the Giants might win a couple, his commentary was free from the insulting characterizations. (Maybe this goes back to the newsprint measure stuff !!) He was doing his level best to insult the HC and the franchise, and he succeeded admirably. That's not the high road, bw, it's bending over to take a pole axe up the dark space.
That's a fair expectation. But it would be good to see Shurmur stick up for himself and try to set a better tone with Mike. The guy was All-Big 10 and received All American honors as an OL at Michigan State. He should be able to handle himself...
I have my questions and concerns about Shurmur and the Giants but that isn't how you engage someone in a Q&A. You are literally the hostand that comes with the responsibility to comport yourself respectfully. He did the same with his DG comments. You can't behave this way and expect to have access.
This is the effect of social media now permeating into normal society. This is not how normal people who know how to interact with other human beings talk to each other.
Ranting in not an interview.
You can't tell me this is all just because they took a quarterback in the draft.
Why is that so hard to believe? It's not JUST that they took a QB. It's that they took a QB after he was led to believe that they wouldn't, so it left him holding the bag with his supposed insider credentials tarnished. And to add insult to injury, Eli had already canceled his weekly appearance, which Francesa also attributed to the Giants taking a QB.
Francesa loses one of his most popular weekly guests and comes out of the situation looking like his inside info isn't so reliable, you don't think that's plenty to get such a massive ego worked up into a diet coke fueled lather?
This is the effect of social media now permeating into normal society. This is not how normal people who know how to interact with other human beings talk to each other.
Ranting in not an interview.
Francessa is an epic jerk off - agreed.
Personally, I'd like to hear Shurmur draw the line in the sane DURING the actual interview. I think going that route Shurmur would come off great.
I like people who are willing to take the heat regardless how ugly it gets.
Who we playing this week?
Mara calls Francesa and this gets ironed out. This is Pat Hanlon.
I could surely see Pat doing this, but it would have to get signed off by Mara (and possibly Tisch). WFAN is the Giants flagship station do it's a bad look for both sides to have this happen. Ultimately, what this all could be about is the Giants will be looking for an apology from Francesa (it won't come).
Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants are trying to do their part to finally put Francesa out to pasture. Radio is hardly a lucrative career path now and I'm sure WFAN would love to save a couple of $$.
"Mike. I don't mind answering your questions, but I need you to give me time to answer the questions and I would appreciate it if you were less abrasive.
Usually you conduct a reasonable interview. Can we try to get back to that?"
Or words to that effect...
way back when, Francesa "fired" Shockey from his weekly spot.
This is the effect of social media now permeating into normal society. This is not how normal people who know how to interact with other human beings talk to each other.
Ranting in not an interview.
Have you figured out what vacation house you’re gonna buy with all that traffic jtgiants is gonna drive in months from now when we find out the real scoop on why Shurmur quit Francesa?
as Don Draper once said, "that's what the money is for".
Shurmer's tenure has been a disaster for sure, but he shouldn't be obliged to give that asshole the time of day.
Of course it is.
But I'm just not a fan of throwing in the towel. I'd rather Shurmur still show up and fulfill the commitment. Kill Francessa with kindness.
Are you saying Shurmur is supposed to come on a weekly radio show and have a host just rant at him with no questions?
Can you tell me who else subjects themselves to that?
That's a no-win situation. If Shurmur does what you want him to do, half the listeners (and most of the media) say he can't handle the pressure and flies off of the handle.
Of course it is.
But I'm just not a fan of throwing in the towel. I'd rather Shurmur still show up and fulfill the commitment. Kill Francessa with kindness.
I'd rather just see him stick to the show but also defend himself, and that doesn't mean acting back at Francessa the way Francessa does it.
But Big Mike obviously has an ax to grind with the Jints right now.........
I could surely see Pat doing this, but it would have to get signed off by Mara (and possibly Tisch). WFAN is the Giants flagship station do it's a bad look for both sides to have this happen. Ultimately, what this all could be about is the Giants will be looking for an apology from Francesa (it won't come).
Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if the Giants are trying to do their part to finally put Francesa out to pasture. Radio is hardly a lucrative career path now and I'm sure WFAN would love to save a couple of $$.
Pat went on the record on Twitter during the whole Gettleman situation and I do think Pat likely saw this as a way out from Big Mike for a while.
Francesca has had a fine relationship with the organization for years, even long after Parcells was gone. So what has changed? Certainly not Francesca - he's always been the way he is (arguably he became a worse version of himself when he started working alone, but he continued to have a good relationship with the organization after that). What changed is the team is 8-26 since the start of the 2017 season.
As things keep getting worse and worse within the organization, any and all external criticism becomes all the more intolerable for them. If you think the laughable mentality that there is a "media conspiracy" against the Giants is just something a few homer fans cling to, I would be shocked if that same mentality does not currently hold water at the highest levels within the organization at this moment.
Are you saying Shurmur is supposed to come on a weekly radio show and have a host just rant at him with no questions?
Can you tell me who else subjects themselves to that?
you've never heard a radio spot get heated? Francesa is a clown but he's been this way for quite some time. Shurmur was getting paid a nice piece of change to come on every week, and he's a big boy who should have entered into this with no illusions about what kind of person Francesca has become.
I don't know what that means.
Are you saying Shurmur is supposed to come on a weekly radio show and have a host just rant at him with no questions?
Can you tell me who else subjects themselves to that?
you've never heard a radio spot get heated? Francesa is a clown but he's been this way for quite some time. Shurmur was getting paid a nice piece of change to come on every week, and he's a big boy who should have entered into this with no illusions about what kind of person Francesca has become.
you think getting into a shouting match with Francessa would be a better look than just walking away?
I guess my point is if the person getting interviewed does not want to deal with real questions don't go on period.
And if you are defending that behavior, I am afraid that says something about your character.
Francesa pounded McAdoo over Beckham behavior.
Francesa saying Shurmur he’s clueless.
It isn’t needed.
My complaint is: WFAN is the Giants station. It is absolutely NOT the place to go for Giants news and coverage. The Yankees get more coverage year-round. I would like the Giants station to load up on Giants coverage. So now Shurmur's spot is done, Eli's spot is done. Where are the Giants? Who's got a regular spot? I don't even mind a guy like Dottino who is sort of a spokesman for the team — that has some value. But I'd like the Giants station to have Giants on.
We talk about the class of the Giants. The class move for the Giants is to not subject your head coach to that garbage. And I am proud of the organization for supporting their HC.
They have to say he wasn't getting paid. Because of they said he was getting paid (as all of their previous interview spots have been before - why would this one suddenly be different?) and then decided to cancel, that would not look good PR wise.
Remember, when they were winning, you could count on both hands the amount of Giants players who were doing weekly paid interviews each week. Some guys, like Antrel Rolle, did it for years. Some guys used those spots to launch TV careers they currently have NOW after they retired.
If all of those previous paid interviews existed, why suddenly would Shurmur's interview be of no charge at all to the sports station that was getting him exclusively at a specific day and time? The other station didn't have access to him.
Francesa has been the same person he's always been. The only thing in the equation that has changed has the sustained Giants losing and what many perceive to be utter ineptness in the management. This has the Giants in bunker mode, hiding from everyone. The only place you will hear them now is on their own internally produced shows where their own employees are the ones asking the questions. ]
Hey, where are you? Let me come over and yell in your face, "Loser, loser!" a few times and see how you react.
It's not that tough.
Giants org used to "have balls" and stood up to criticism instead of taking the proverbial "ball and going home" weak. Stand up to these media jerks
I am not a uuuuge fan of Francesa, but he vents like a fan and he gets to question the 'guys in power'. I can sometimes appreciate his tirades....when it coinsides with my agenda;)
Giants org used to "have balls" and stood up to criticism instead of taking the proverbial "ball and going home" weak. Stand up to these media jerks
Bullshit. It wasn't an interview. It was just a rant.
It's stunning that any of you guys are suggesting that the Giants should simply continue to come onto the show and just get into a screaming match.
Why? Would the point of that be? Who does that benefit?
Just stay away these interviews/spots and "control" from taking heat.
Giants org used to "have balls" and stood up to criticism instead of taking the proverbial "ball and going home" weak. Stand up to these media jerks
Bullshit. It wasn't an interview. It was just a rant.
It's stunning that any of you guys are suggesting that the Giants should simply continue to come onto the show and just get into a screaming match.
Why? Would the point of that be? Who does that benefit?
It benefits the fans who are acting like Francesa is. It's the closest they can get to 'venting' to the Giants about how angry they are and it makes them feel better.
I think Francesa has been positively insufferable since coming back and is acting like a giant whiny baby because the Giants aren't giving him what they want.
The team doesn't owe him a damn thing.
Just stay away these interviews/spots and "control" from taking heat.
Giants org used to "have balls" and stood up to criticism instead of taking the proverbial "ball and going home" weak. Stand up to these media jerks
Bullshit. It wasn't an interview. It was just a rant.
It's stunning that any of you guys are suggesting that the Giants should simply continue to come onto the show and just get into a screaming match.
Why? Would the point of that be? Who does that benefit?
Just shows weakness. This goes with life too. If things get rough and etc, "oh let me crawl up into ball because they are criticizing me!" and so forth.
It's not once but few times Giants went home crying, sort of speak, because their feelings were hirt or criticized. Stand up to this shit, and prove them wrong..just weak, very weak showing.
They all know what Francesa is but still went on a spot with him..not the first time.
Shurmer does not have a paid spot. Shurmer did not cancel the spot. The Giants organization canceled the spot, which they accommodated due to WFAN being the flagship station for them.
Or are you just making this up?
Francesa was very rude.. Parcells would have never put up with that BS and neither should Shurmur.
This is a soft move from the Giants.
Or are you just making this up?
On the contrary, Eli used to have a paid spot with WFAN and he decided to end his contractual spot this offseason.
Or are you just making this up?
I believe he’s lying. I’ve worked in the radio business.
Specific guests with sponsors do not get arranged on particular shows for specific days and times without that being signed off by all parties. Those are paid spots that the station specifically sells advertising for (“The Pat Shurmur Report is brought to you by (name of advertiser).”)
Same for Aaron Boone, Mickey Callaway and all the other coaches they have had on their air. Same for Adam Gase on 98.7. Yet, only his is free of charge? He’s not being truthful.
There is a monetary arrangement for that interview, It is never done for free.
And if you are defending that behavior, I am afraid that says something about your character.
How about the Jim Rome - Chris Everett interview?
I listened to the interview. What was so horrible? He didn't scream at Shurmur (we've all heard Francesa scream at people before on the air - that wasn't it). Francesa basically apologized before asking him the question that sent everyone to their fainting couches ("this is a very tough question, but fans want to know..."). Also, anyone who has ever been on more than a few job interviews before has been asked the question "explain why you are the right person for this job." It's not a disrespectful question. All the guy has ever done is lose and, right now, he's continuing to lose. I have no problem asking him to explain why he thinks that things are going to change. He also complimented Shurmur in the interview for coming on the show and answering the questions in a fair manner.
The fact is that, whatever you think about Francesa, it is not a decision made by Shurmur and the Giants in confidence. They are being sensitive and defensive - and it stems from the fact that results are so bad. I think it has very little to do with Francesa.
The Giants aren't walking away from a debate. They aren't walking away from being criticized. They are walking away from a raving lunatic.
What is wrong with you? Seriously.
Shurmur going on during the week, during the season, having Francesa bait him into saying something that could either be considered as revealing strategic moves or make bulletin board material for other teams - that kind of stuff, combined with taking him away from an already busy schedule - really begs to say 'fuck this' even if it wasn't super confrontational.
What is wrong with you? Seriously.
No, of course not. The point is that there is a line as a journalist between asking your guest difficult, but relevant, questions and straight up disrespecting and taunting your guest. The Rome example is clearly on the wrong side of that line. My point is that you can't even compare the Francesa-Shurmur interview to that Jim Rome example, so to say Francesa treated Shurmur in a way that you have never seen an interviewer treat a guest before does not seem correct to me. To my ears, Francesa's interview was nowhere even close to approaching "beyond the pale" behavior.
And yes, what Francesa did was outrageous.
He wasn't trying to learn anything from his guest. He simply had him on the show to use as a prop while he went on a rant. There are things that are done and not done in civil society. And if people don't start standing up against this crap, it will only get worse.
Francesa is a loser. He hates himself so much that he has to take it out on others.
God that's sounds like something you know who would tweet
LOL. He's so insecure and cannot handle being told no by someone.
Absolutely insufferable.
The Giants aren't walking away from a debate. They aren't walking away from being criticized. They are walking away from a raving lunatic.
Does he have to scream or have a screaming match? That would be up to shurmur if he wanted..but theres ways to move on and give an interview and make a point and move on standing up to any difficult questions. You figure being a head coach has much more agitation and etc than just a measely interviews. Shows weakness
He (and the Giants) are simply saying they don't want to reward that kind of behavior with future interviews.
If you came to my house, and I started yelling at you and calling you a loser, would you be showing "weakness" by not coming over again when invited?
And yes, what Francesa did was outrageous.
He wasn't trying to learn anything from his guest. He simply had him on the show to use as a prop while he went on a rant. There are things that are done and not done in civil society. And if people don't start standing up against this crap, it will only get worse.
Francesa is a loser. He hates himself so much that he has to take it out on others.
I agree that there is outrageous behavior all around us now on television and radio (in sports and, obviously, otherwise). I just don't see the issue here. Yes, Francesa is a blowhard and he talks over his guests. But that's how he is with everyone - it comes with the territory with him (it didn't seem to be a problem for Giants head coaches for decades before this). I cannot think of one thing he said about the team in the interview that I thought was unfair. Nor can I think of a single personal shot or, even an unfair football shot, that he took at Shurmur. Do you really think this is about the Giants taking a stand for civility? I think it is just symptomatic of an organization in a defensive crouch with a bunker mentality. The flop sweat is everywhere.
Jim Rome should have been fired.
And yes, what Francesa did was outrageous.
He wasn't trying to learn anything from his guest. He simply had him on the show to use as a prop while he went on a rant. There are things that are done and not done in civil society. And if people don't start standing up against this crap, it will only get worse.
Francesa is a loser. He hates himself so much that he has to take it out on others.
I agree that there is outrageous behavior all around us now on television and radio (in sports and, obviously, otherwise). I just don't see the issue here. Yes, Francesa is a blowhard and he talks over his guests. But that's how he is with everyone - it comes with the territory with him (it didn't seem to be a problem for Giants head coaches for decades before this). I cannot think of one thing he said about the team in the interview that I thought was unfair. Nor can I think of a single personal shot or, even an unfair football shot, that he took at Shurmur. Do you really think this is about the Giants taking a stand for civility? I think it is just symptomatic of an organization in a defensive crouch with a bunker mentality. The flop sweat is everywhere.
you realize there is more than just the shurmur interview right? he ripped gettleman for not telling him the truth..
he ripped ballentine for getting shot, this is a cumilitive thing, this is not one instance...
there is a reason multiple teams have cancelled interviews
Thanks for the info.
So just people stating their assumptions as fact.
As I've stated, the radio host made no effort to LEARN anything from his GUEST or PROVIDE any sort of info to his LISTENERS. He demeaned the man right to his "face."
There is a way to criticize, analyze, prod for more information without being a utter jackass.
All that interview was was Giant-bashing porn for listeners who are mad as hell.
It's not a "bunker mentality" to simply choose not to be the anvil.
He (and the Giants) are simply saying they don't want to reward that kind of behavior with future interviews.
If you came to my house, and I started yelling at you and calling you a loser, would you be showing "weakness" by not coming over again when invited?
Maybe I'd let that roll off my back and disagree and prove you wrong. And if you wanted keep calling "me a loser" etc that's your problem. But i wouldn't back away or "take my ball and go home" I'd stay and eventually, or try like hell, prove you wrong. If I don't, then you were right, and we move along. Sorry I wouldn't be "weak" bc someone say blah blah about me. Case in point..this site..i get heat from many or into it..its life..let it roll off your back and move along. Shurmur, and the way this sounds, it comes from the giants themselves of running and hiding from criticism. Weak..sorry
He (and the Giants) are simply saying they don't want to reward that kind of behavior with future interviews.
If you came to my house, and I started yelling at you and calling you a loser, would you be showing "weakness" by not coming over again when invited?
I am inclined to agree with you, but the perception among the fan base is that Shurmur is weak because he did so. Most people who will not think about this nearly as much you or I or most people on this site will just read the headline and say "what a wimp"
With all that said, this could have been avoided if they did not sign up to do this in the first place, which is the real decision I question.
How much more "we're working at it" can you fools take on a YEARLY basis?! I wish I saw this team through rose-colored glasses like the rest of you. Have "faith", right?
This smacks of the old Jets, where they wouldn't go on his show because they were losing, and worse off, showing severe and continuous disfunction. I dislike Francesa as much as the next Giants fan, but did not take issue with this particular interview.
For those who did, what questions would you have posed to Shurmur?
Ask the questions people want to hear answered. Hammer him on why Saquon doesn't get the ball on 3rd downs. Put the heat on him for this defense, which as head coach, he is responsible for.
This smacks of the old Jets, where they wouldn't go on his show because they were losing, and worse off, showing severe and continuous disfunction. I dislike Francesa as much as the next Giants fan, but did not take issue with this particular interview.
For those who did, what questions would you have posed to Shurmur?
what would you expect him to say "No, I am not?" What is the point of the question other than to embarrass him? THe question that seeks information is "How will you turn this around" then he and his fans can evaluate the answer and judge him on it. By saying that he is a loser the question implies that he cannot turn it around. It is a terrible question if it is designed to get information.
So instead of asking you what is going on, or suggesting ways to improve and then observe your reaction, I'm just going to call you a loser to your face.
Loser.
It's weak as hell quitting after two games. Especially for a football coach. How about showing some fight back? No surprise the Giants quit on the field too. Shurmur is passive and bland. His team is passive and bland.
I think it was pretty telling when Francesa listed the other coaches who have quit mid season on him. Shurmur will probably win one thing. He'll be the first one not to get fired during the season. We're probably not even half way through the Gettleman Shurmur error but anyone paying attention can see how it will end.
Ask the questions people want to hear answered. Hammer him on why Saquon doesn't get the ball on 3rd downs. Put the heat on him for this defense, which as head coach, he is responsible for.
What were the personal attacks?
Blame Fat Mike now all you want.. but the real reason behind this is the crappy way everything has been done since 2012.. Fat Mike was an ass hole long time ago..
It's weak as hell quitting after two games. Especially for a football coach. How about showing some fight back? No surprise the Giants quit on the field too. Shurmur is passive and bland. His team is passive and bland.
I think it was pretty telling when Francesa listed the other coaches who have quit mid season on him. Shurmur will probably win one thing. He'll be the first one not to get fired during the season. We're probably not even half way through the Gettleman Shurmur error but anyone paying attention can see how it will end.
You don't think Francesa has been getting more and more unhinged as time has gone on? The man sounds like he has a loose screw.
The fact that we are even having this debate I find appalling. You guys are literally condemning an organization for not wanting to come on once a week to hear how much they suck. And you find that strange?
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
This is so true.
Not analogous. This isn't personal it's business. WFAN is paying to be the Giants station. Francesa is the drive time host on WFAN. Francesa has been doing what he does for decades. Why sign up for this to begin with?
It's weak as hell quitting after two games. Especially for a football coach. How about showing some fight back? No surprise the Giants quit on the field too. Shurmur is passive and bland. His team is passive and bland.
I think it was pretty telling when Francesa listed the other coaches who have quit mid season on him. Shurmur will probably win one thing. He'll be the first one not to get fired during the season. We're probably not even half way through the Gettleman Shurmur error but anyone paying attention can see how it will end.
You don't think Francesa has been getting more and more unhinged as time has gone on? The man sounds like he has a loose screw.
The fact that we are even having this debate I find appalling. You guys are literally condemning an organization for not wanting to come on once a week to hear how much they suck. And you find that strange?
1. "Dave Gettleman is a liar."
2. "The Giants are run by clowns."
3. "Corey Ballentine must have questionable character, because he got shot."
4. "Pat Shurmur, you're a loser head coach."
5. "The Giants used to be a classy organization, but not anymore."
6. "...Why have the Giants stopped talking to me?"
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
Are there opportunities for meaningful follow-up at a press conference or can Shurmur basically get by with "I saw a lot of improvement in the second half" and "We're just focusing on Tampa right now." Those press conferences are mostly for injury updates for gambling and fantasy football and so newspaper reporters can get a quote for an article. A one on one interview with follow-up is a totally different beast.
The organization is unquestionably deep in a bunker right now and wants to blame everyone but itself. We keep hearing how terrible and unfair the media is, yet all we see every Sunday is garbage football. For me, that's the bottom line. We're not proving anybody wrong here, we're just crying more.
You're winless, you just benched the QB, suck it up.
PS: [Insert hopefully a thoughtful and interesting response]
you guys will have to explain to me how an organization has a "bunker mentality" that holds press conferences five of the seven days in a week with the largest and most aggressive reporter contingent in the country.
Now we can debate and argue about the rise or decline of said reporters, but no other team has the NYC media market asking them daily questions, and many of them simply looking for dirt.
Are there opportunities for meaningful follow-up at a press conference or can Shurmur basically get by with "I saw a lot of improvement in the second half" and "We're just focusing on Tampa right now." Those press conferences are mostly for injury updates for gambling and fantasy football and so newspaper reporters can get a quote for an article. A one on one interview with follow-up is a totally different beast.
The organization is unquestionably deep in a bunker right now and wants to blame everyone but itself. We keep hearing how terrible and unfair the media is, yet all we see every Sunday is garbage football. For me, that's the bottom line. We're not proving anybody wrong here, we're just crying more.
Again you realize there is more than 1 instance between giants and francesa right?
Thats not the type of question you pop on a weekly call in segment.
Bullshit.
It's about time someone brings up his ineptitude to the Shurminator. Is Shurm that thin skinned that he's pussing out on his weekly spots with Fat Mike? Apparently so.
Again you realize there is more than 1 instance between giants and francesa right?
Other than the comments about Ballantine (sp?), has Francesa said anything untrue regarding the Giants? The Organization is 8-26, including 5-13 under Shurmur. They have made several head scratching moves that have yet to yield fruitful results nor appear to even be heading in the correct direction. So again, the organization looks like its running from a dissenter.
francesa is a blowhard who js mad because he is not getting fed info anymore.
There were no personal insults and no "screaming" match
Shurmur concluded the interview by saying it was a "good talk"
Shurmur did at one point say to "let me finish" and Francesa responded by letting him finish
Mike Francesa never called Pat Shurmur a "loser". He cited his HC record and asked why should Giants fans should trust him when he says they will turn it around
This interview was an embarrassment and humiliation but it was for Shurmur and not Francesa
Shurmurs approach to the entire interview was the that all is well and the team is progressing. His approach was essentially the Giants played a "close" and "competitive" game against a very good team and that they barely lost and he was talking about rveryone as if they played well. It was a head in the sand interview and he was challenged by the interviewer, as he should have been.
He is 0-2 and 5-13 here. They have lost 63-31 in 2 games. They have been down 42-14 at the half. The Bills were a 6 win team on the road with a 2nd yr starter. The Bills are 2-0 now yes but beat 3 and 5 win teams from last year.
I cant imagine what its like to interview a guy who is pretending that things are going just fine and progress is right around the corner.
There were no personal insults and no "screaming" match
Shurmur concluded the interview by saying it was a "good talk"
Shurmur did at one point say to "let me finish" and Francesa responded by letting him finish
Mike Francesa never called Pat Shurmur a "loser". He cited his HC record and asked why should Giants fans should trust him when he says they will turn it around
This interview was an embarrassment and humiliation but it was for Shurmur and not Francesa
Shurmurs approach to the entire interview was the that all is well and the team is progressing. His approach was essentially the Giants played a "close" and "competitive" game against a very good team and that they barely lost and he was talking about rveryone as if they played well. It was a head in the sand interview and he was challenged by the interviewer, as he should have been.
He is 0-2 and 5-13 here. They have lost 63-31 in 2 games. They have been down 42-14 at the half. The Bills were a 6 win team on the road with a 2nd yr starter. The Bills are 2-0 now yes but beat 3 and 5 win teams from last year.
I cant imagine what its like to interview a guy who is pretending that things are going just fine and progress is right around the corner.
This was exactly my take. But I guess this all goes back to the narrative on BBI from the summer where the media was being "disrespectful" to the Giants. I would say if the Giants fortunes turnaround, the media's perspective will follow in kind.
Ok, so what things has Francesa said about the Gettleman/Shurmur Giants that are unfair or untrue?
I would just like to say that I hate having to defend Francesa. I haven't regularly listened to his show in at least 15 years. I don't like him at all. But this Giants vs. "the media" stuff drives me up a wall. This particular story especially aggravates me because it shows that the organization is just as bothered by "the media" as some fans are - which shows me that they are defensive and in denial. The problem the Giants have is not that Mike Francesa won't let Pat Shurmur talk, the problem the Giants have is that they are a bad football team. If they were a confident organization that was confident in their direction, Pat Shurmur could go on the show and be able to make his case and let the fans decide for themselves where things stand (he's supposed to be answering these questions for us, his customers, not Mike Francesa). Instead, he has nothing to say. Nothing. "I thought the defense looked a little better in the second half." "We're just trying to win a game in Tampa." "Yeah, we need to get better at that." That is why he cancelled his weekly appearance.
Yet this same organization benched Eli under 2 different HCs
But Parcells enjoyed the sparring. He was brilliant at it...
No it was because Eli saw this move to Jones coming a mile away and didn't want continue the interviews as a backup, as he wouldn't have much to offer except for maybe the first week after his benching.
He didn't think it would be good for anyone involved, him, Mike, the Giants, or Jones.
Quote:
and by the way, Eli canceling his spot had nothing to do with answering questions. It had everything to do with Mike trashing the organization that Eli has loved since day 1.
No it was because Eli saw this move to Jones coming a mile away and didn't want continue the interviews as a backup, as he wouldn't have much to offer except for maybe the first week after his benching.
He didn't think it would be good for anyone involved, him, Mike, the Giants, or Jones.
I'm pretty sure you're both wrong if I remember the timeline correctly. IIRC, Eli canceled his weekly spot with Francesa before the draft even happened. Francesa has made it seem like Eli canceled because the Giants drafted Jones (thereby giving him more fuel for his rants against the Giants), but the timing doesn't actually support that.
Opinions are not facts. What you wrote makes you sound retarded.
I grew up listening to him with my family on our radio. I hope you dont use the term retarded again.
I grew up listening to him with my family on our radio. I hope you dont use the term retarded again.
Ah, there's the Simo footprint - the "with my family" nostalgia. Should have guessed.
I grew up listening to him with my family on our radio. I hope you dont use the term retarded again.
You sound sensitive too. I thought you were for rough and tumble.
GD - make some sense
Yet this same organization benched Eli under 2 different HCs
Right, it is impossible to believe that the Giants' opinion of Eli Manning changed in the last two games. So, the Giants were the ones misdirecting and pushing a "false narrative" this offseason (i.e., that the organization still had confidence in Eli and he was going to be the qb this year).
The point continues to be, whether it is Francesa or any other BBI whipping boy in the media - what have any of these people said about the Gettlemen-Shurmur regime that has been wrong? For two years, some people have been saying the organization is clueless and are headed nowhere. The organization, conversely, has insisted that is not the case and all is well. As of today, the results on the field support which story? Isn't the point of journalism to get at the truth of the matter?
If you are all riled up about Mike Francesa, and you would rather not hear from your head football coach every week in a detailed one-on-one interview then have him subjected to an interview with someone who you think will be mean to him, then I think you are being conned. The Giants have successfully misdirected your attention away from the real problem, which is them.
Here's my question. Is Shurmur going to do a weekly one-on-one interview with another experienced non-Giants employed journalist instead of Mike Francesa now that he has dropped that appearance? I think he should. If he doesn't, which I suspect he won't, I think we know what this is all really about.