I'm super excited for Sunday, as excited I've been in years.

It kind of feels like a brand new season now, and hopefully, it can re-unite Giants fans that have been split for a couple of years on Manning, the direction of the organization, etc... This is something we can all get on together and be excited for. We're watching this really young team from the ground up, hopefully coming together and playing some good, competitive football. Something we haven't really seen in years.
I'm not putting this all Daniel Jones back, but I guess I'm more feeling like that the last era is now TRULY over, and Sunday begins a brand new one. Coughlin and Eli now belong to the annals of Giants history, and Barkley and Jones are hopefully going to make their own. For the first time in 16 years, this truly feels like a new beginning, and I'm excited.
Going all out to watch on Sunday, setting up the projector out in the garage, 100 inch screen, the works, rather than just going through the motions like I've been doing for a while.
Hopefully back to winning football with another guy at QB who you can't help but root for.
For all of the people that give you shit hopefully they will remember this take.
Even if we don't win a lot the rest of the way, watching Daniel play and develop will be really interesting to watch and follow each week. I can't believe it's been 15 years since the last time we've been in this boat... we've been blessed.
But now, a new chapter is beginning.
Can't wait for Sunday. I actually think we'll win the game.
Here's to a bright future.
They're really young, we just have to hope that they get it together just like we hope Daniel Jones will come in and get better every week.
Defense should continue improve as the season progresses. We have an extremely young group and hopefully they play better as they get more comfortable with the system and each other. And no question Bettcher needs to show us improvement throughout the course of this season if he wants to keep his job.
Same ol' defense...
I just want to see the team come together, start to show confidence, play fast, and grow. If that gets us to 7 or 8 wins on the back end and we see those things, I think that would be a really successful season.
Hope for better now that Shurmur has his kind of QB
Even 15 years ago, it felt like it was kind of universally accepted that either the QB sits for a year (or more) or if he plays immediately, he's going to make a ton of mistakes and look really bad at times (i.e.. Eli @ Baltimore) or will be asked to do very little (like Ben when he was a rookie). It was like there was the built in expectation that you weren't going to win games with a rookie QB.
But it's different now. Guys are making immediate impacts. We saw Watson do it in Houston a couple years ago. Kyler Murray has already flashed a bit in Arizona. Minshew is playing well for the Jags... Mahomes lit the league on fire immediately when he became the starter in KC.
I definitely think you have to expect mistakes and growing pains with Daniel - but I also don't think he's going to struggle nearly as much as Eli did in the earlier parts of his career.
The rule changes and way the league has trended have definitely favored offense and passing - so, it's not really surprising this would be the case (or seem to be) - but I guess my point is, I won't be surprised at all if Jones plays relatively well right away. I expect head scratching reads and mistakes here and there... but I think we can win this game on Sunday and I actually believe we will.
I wore my NYG tie to work today with great pride.
It's exciting to root and watch NYG football again.
I continue to think back to Eli’s rookie season and how necessary those 7 games bad games were for his maturation. In fact I’m proud to have been present in that last game of the 04 season when he notched his first victory against Dallas. By the 05 season he looked light years better.
I myself have found myself digging in my heels on the old ways, but it's pretty clear that the offenses have evolved massively.
As another poster said, this won't be nearly as complicated as that Coughlin/Gilbride offense. I'm hoping it will be way more QB friendly.
Barkley will receive a season high in touches this week and I am expecting a win.
I'm glad you've finally come around on this. I've been saying it for the past couple years, but Eli's game just hasn't aged well for what the NFL is looking for. If you can't move, you need to be pinpoint accurate in the short game to maximize YAC. Not exactly his strength.
Moving forward to DJ, he just seems like a perfect fit for what the NFL is looking to do. I"m super excited. Glad he got his first reps out of the way in Dallas.
Also good for Britt. There isn’t a bigger Eli fan on this board
Don't use the Eli experience as a template for Jones. Eli's career was highly unusual, and the league looks very different today.
Man I’m not saying you’re wrong but you are one negative dude. Your break from BBI certainly didn’t do you any good.
Nothing against him, but I'm expecting another year down and rebuild after 2020, and that GM/HC is probably going to want their own QB.
Man I’m not saying you’re wrong but you are one negative dude. Your break from BBI certainly didn’t do you any good.
That's not negativity, it's reality.
Eli Manning wasn't the problem with this team. Nothing got solved this week.
Uh oh, now you've done it. The pollyanna brigade is going to swarm.
No issue with Terps.
I think you lie was given the opportunity to win... But that winning was not going to come from his performance exclusively.
The team struggled out of the gate and the coach clearly felt like that the opportunity to win with or without Eli was not going to present itself.
I think the defense will eventually be fine.
I don't expect this team to win a championship this year...
... But there's absolutely 0 reason to temper my enthusiasm for this football team.
Nothing against him, but I'm expecting another year down and rebuild after 2020, and that GM/HC is probably going to want their own QB.
Man I’m not saying you’re wrong but you are one negative dude. Your break from BBI certainly didn’t do you any good.
I don't think Terps has been overly negative. He's been realistic.
It's nice to be hopeful - and I'm certainly hoping that Jones can be a good one - but the organization's moves the past few years have offered little reason to be positive that they've made a good decision in Jones.
The Giants have a busted engine, and we're supposed to be happy they changed the tires two years too late?
Eli had to go, but he was benched only because it was his turn to step up and take the fall for a poor football operation. The operation didn't get any better.
You started a good thread the other day stating that it was time for fans to do their job and call for the QB change.
Is more delusion really what this fan base needs? Personally as a fan I'm a little offended that the Giants think I'm stupid enough that I'll be distracted from this team's real problems simply because they changed the quarterback.
Then again when Eli took over for Warner it was bad
real bad.
Much anticipation here.
Like I said, I didn’t even say I think you’re wrong. I just don’t think it was needed on this thread. Posts don’t have to be negative 100% of the time, especially in a light hearted thread.
You started a good thread the other day stating that it was time for fans to do their job and call for the QB change.
Is more delusion really what this fan base needs? Personally as a fan I'm a little offended that the Giants think I'm stupid enough that I'll be distracted from this team's real problems simply because they changed the quarterback.
Terps, you are I have similar views on the state of the franchise. At least with the head coach and owner. I think many if not most posting on this thread aren’t being delusional. They’re just enjoying the fact there is finally a little bit of juice on Sunday and trying to conjure up a little hope.
I just don’t think an ultra negative post was needed on this particular thread.
Is nothing delusional about enjoying football.
There's nothing delusional about finding the good in what many might consider a bad situation.
In fact when everybody can see that there is a problem and someone continues to point out that there's a problem...
... They become part of the problem.
So someone inability to enjoy what's going on right now is on them...
... Not on the team.
The Giants have a busted engine, and we're supposed to be happy they changed the tires two years too late?
Eli had to go, but he was benched only because it was his turn to step up and take the fall for a poor football operation. The operation didn't get any better.
Do you recommend the book?
And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.
I'm reading a book on Cold War espionage called "The Moscow Rules". According to this book, one of the CIA operatives' key rules was "There is no limit to a human being's ability to rationalize the truth."
Do you recommend the book?
I'm only a few chapters in, but so far it's really interesting if you're into the Cold War, spy tactics, and that sort if thing.
I think the Eli was a major issue, his inability to make a play brought the whole team down. You know how deflating it is to have a guy return a punt down to the 30 to have it intercepted 2 plays later?
i'm not saying Daniel Jones is going to turn the team around and they'll be 14-2, but i think you're going to see a different level of enthusiasm and energy across the board. Especially when he starts running for first downs when plays break down.
Its clear that Shurmur is making this move to save his job.
And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.
It’s true, and he predicted Lamar Jackson success
Go against Terps at your own risk.
I'll both be rooting hard for him and concerned that him being talented even if the team is still mediocre for a while it will allow bad processes to stay in place. Everyone is excited about the hope of a young QB but there is a lot of stink to cover up that a lot of people want to ignore even when it's pungent and surrounding us in a closed off room. I feel like everyone is waiting for like a little spritz of air freshener to say it's a great smelling room.
I'm reading a book on Cold War espionage called "The Moscow Rules". According to this book, one of the CIA operatives' key rules was "There is no limit to a human being's ability to rationalize the truth."
Do you recommend the book?
I'm only a few chapters in, but so far it's really interesting if you're into the Cold War, spy tactics, and that sort if thing.
Thanks, I'll check it out.
Yep, people who are hopeful our rookie QB plays well are saying exactly that.
Yeah. Some of us try to actually understand what we're seeing, and others just change their opinions to agree with whatever the Giants do.
If he's a train wreck - at least we can see it and start pounding the table for change (not that they listen to us - but it gives us something new to bitch about :)
Every snap DJ plays we are closer to either A.) competing again OR B.) clearing house and getting the right pieces in here.
So hope for the best and then bitch on BBI
It doesn't sound like that's entertaining, and isn't that supposed to be what this is about at the end of the day? It's not life or death, nobody has a gun to your head when stating what the Giants will or won't be.
It doesn't sound like that's entertaining, and isn't that supposed to be what this is about at the end of the day? It's not life or death, nobody has a gun to your head when stating what the Giants will or won't be.
Jesus, seriously? For me, I've been a Giants fan for as long as I can remember, it's wrapped into my family. You kind of answer your own question here. If people didn't care they wouldn't be doing this. I would in fact love to not care about this team, but alas, I do.
Now the supposition that just because we care we have to be overly optimistic or ignore what's in front of our eyes. Now that to me seems ridiculous.
No need to insult others if they don't see it the same way you do.
It doesn't sound like that's entertaining, and isn't that supposed to be what this is about at the end of the day? It's not life or death, nobody has a gun to your head when stating what the Giants will or won't be.
That is a very good question. It comes down along the same lines as why do any sane bunch of adults who have no vested interest in a group of people playing a game for money care who wins?
Tradition? Loyalty? Whatever it is - that's why people care.
The Giants used to be appointment TV for me. The NFL as a whole. That's been chipped away, in part because of changes to the league, in part because the Giants have been painful to watch, and partly due to an overall lack of free time.
So although I was ready and waiting for kickoff last Sunday, I knew if the season kept going like this, it would be DVR/FF time sometime soon. The Giants have been doing so poorly for so long, it's just not fun to watch.
Hopefully Jones changes that.
I'll give ownership this, when the Giants were an embarrassment under MacAdoo - they moved. It was quick both HC and GM were gone.
I think the same thing will happen if DJ ends up being a mess. The media will have a field day with the Giants if DJ is a flop. Ownership isn't going to just sit and take that.
I DVRed last Sunday's game b/c my son had a baseball tournament - I listened to the first quarter in between games and never watched it, or check the score, because I didn't care anymore.
For the first time in a long time - 4:05 on Sunday is off limits.
Disclaimer: I’m still closing my eyes when we are on defense. Can somebody remind me how no one scored a td against Baker in college?
So hope for the best and then bitch on BBI
On the other hand, it's been empirically proven that being angry and pessimistic all of the time can actually bring about positive outcomes. Look at the wonders it's done for Knicks fans!
I'm no fair weather fan, I've seen more than my share of losing Giants teams. I started rooting for this team as a kid in the early 80's when they were awful and everyone around me was a bandwagon Cowboys or Steelers fan.
Putting aside the great SB runs, the team has had it's fair share of down seasons. But they were never quite THIS bad (caveat; my lifetime, didn't see the 60's/70's). They're incapable of doing anything right now. Their one and only established playmaker is either stifled because he's the only one defenses have to key on or he's not on the field because of the coaches.
The defense - the hallmark of Giants football in the time I've been watching - has been so brutally bad, you almost wonder if they could have saved the cap money and draft resources, drafted only offensive players, and sent them out there to stand and try to delay the occasional score instead.
I hope Jones changes this, I really do - because I still spend a lot of the year anxiously awaiting football. Unfortunately, what I've been getting hasn't been much of a payoff.
And the rest of football just seems to have gone to shit IMO. Fantasy sports everywhere, an emphasis on offense to the point where defense is practically impossible, the league is rife with very good teams and very bad teams. The NFL might be extremely popular, but more often than not I find a product that I don't enjoy watching anymore.
I do. I fully understand it. Worst stretch in my lifetime and I've been a fan since 1984. Close to a decade of poor, poor football.
I'd just like to believe that things are going to turn around, and that Jones and Barkley are players we can build upon to lead the way.
I still think a lot of this goes back to Barkley over Darnold, but I would have thought Jones would have squashed that some.
-A competent looking offensive line
-A running game headlined by one of the best backs in the game
-A young, highly drafted QB.
These are things to build around. We haven't had a core of a team in a long time, since we were winning SB's.
It's starting to feel like a core is forming again, here.
Just thank God that the Giants aren't playing the Chiefs. Juan Thornhill absolutely owned Jones.
exactly how *bad* the Giants have been.
I think that's water under the bridge now. The problem is twofold - the Giants look every bit as bad as they did during the 2017 season, where the team imploded, and you're not seeing much of Barkley.
That can change - and I sure as hell hope it does. But so far, the rebuilt OL and dynamic running back that were supposed to salvage the rest of Eli's career and help bolster the team really haven't done much of either.
Just thank God that the Giants aren't playing the Chiefs. Juan Thornhill absolutely owned Jones.
So much to laugh at in this post. Where to begin?
So much to laugh at in this post. Where to begin?
Look, Chrissy, I'm flattered. Really, I am.....but I'm just not that into you. Sorry.
More than anything, it's about getting him experience and getting through those growing pains, much like Eli went through in 2004. In 2005, Eli looked like a completely different QB which who knows if that would've happened if Eli didn't get that experience in the second half of 2004.
Hopefully, the same happens with Jones. There is no guarantee, of course. Jones might flop. He might not. But either way they have to find out and nothing was changing/getting better in those first two games, so why not get the kid experience and go from there?
But if anyone actually thinks anyone is expecting Jones to win a ton of games this season and lead us into the playoffs, I don't even know what to say..
Well, you know what they say - the most persuasive lies are the ones we tell ourselves.
What did Mac say about the Maras?
Plus - MacAdoo and Reece bet the house on Smith being better than Eli and that backfired so they got run out.
DG and PS made the same bet. If DJ flops they'll get rid of everyone - this is a 14 game ticking time bomb for DG, PS and Danny J. If it explodes - everyone goes. Except this time, Eli wont't be to go back to.
The Giants will start from scratch with a new HC, GM, the #2 pick in the draft and Saquon.
That said don't be surprised if this club keeps losing. The defense is lousy. I do see some talent on that side of the ball and opportunity for long term improvement. There are 5 1st/2nd year starters and several others in key situational roles. It's going to take time. On offense even if Tate was available this is easily the worst starting WR group we planned to open the season with in many years. Tate, Shepard, Coleman and Lattimer as our Top 4? That's just not good enough and Tate's suspension exacerbated an already tenuous situation.
So temper your excitement with reality. Daniel Jones is the future and it's understandable he starts playing and begins his journey. Don't expect the results to change much. At least not for some time to come.
What I'm excited about is the prospect of the unknown. An unknown future.
What I'm excited about is the prospect of the unknown. An unknown future.
It's funny how many people miss the point of your post and/or are so dug in on their misery that they almost want failure so they can proclaim how smart they are.
A really fun crowd.
If Jones can move the ball on 3rd down (which Eli was really really struggling with) the Defense will be much fresher
The punters leg will not be falling off and in an ice bath
Im hoping Daniel can energize the whole team, not just the offense
In pre-season he looked like the second coming of Johnny Unitas
Hopefully, that continues where it left off
I guess I somehow have to clarify that I didn't think Jones was going to turn things around to the affect of winning the next 14 games or something.
I guess I somehow have to clarify that I didn't think Jones was going to turn things around to the affect of winning the next 14 games or something.
This is close to what John Mara said in the pre-season, he said the thing he's looking for is that the team is improved from the begining of the season to the end.
Even he knew with the roster so young they had no shot at the playoffs
Hope - that's what this Sunday provides.
It's something that I don't think many had for awhile.
I hope we got it right and that brighter days are ahead
What has my attention is the leadership's reactionary style of management since DG took over. That leads to questions of having a vision, a plan, and if they're bringing in the right talent to win in the modern NFL.
Much to prove ahead. But, I do think it's clear Eli has been part of the downtrend, and he's out of the equation for now.
I want to be very excited but it’s hard to be with this defense. They have played some of the worst D I’ve ever seen. The only good news is there’s nowhere to go but up. I hope. I’m just hoping these guys give me reasons to stay excited.
As far as building something here. I agree we are. I like the overall course that DG is steering us. Where I disagree is the idea that acknowledging the weaknesses and tempering unreal expectations the impact of a rookie QB with limited assets to work with is somehow negative. It doesn't detract from the enjoyment of the process to be realistic. In fact, it enhances it. That said this roster needs another off season to compete. WR is a mess. OL needs more horses. Pass rush needs reinforcements.
Sunday will be fun, a lot of it. Probably moreso if you take off the blinders and untint your rose colored glasses. Enjoy it for what it is, a full on rebuilding season with a rookie QB.
And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.
Yep. I think he's some sort of Twilight Zone demon who seemingly wills his predictions into reality.
If only he'd harness his power for the good of the team. Predict a 2500 yard, 30 td season for Barkley. Predict Jones shatters all first year QB records. Dexter Lawrence becomes Bryant Young meets Haloti Ngata. Etc.
It marks a new era and the ‘Eli back 9’ era - irrespective of the blame and who was culpable - just had to end.
Might as well be optimistic; the unknown is part of the fun. There is a great chance this rebuild may be more Dan Reeves like than Tom
C but at least we will see the full Pat Shurmur o now.
he's been right about Beckham since day 1. Right about Eli since Day 1.
And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.
Yep. I think he's some sort of Twilight Zone demon who seemingly wills his predictions into reality.
If only he'd harness his power for the good of the team. Predict a 2500 yard, 30 td season for Barkley. Predict Jones shatters all first year QB records. Dexter Lawrence becomes Bryant Young meets Haloti Ngata. Etc.
If I could will anything Giants related it would be for Eli to be 22 again.
But I'm glad he's here to start Jones' career. He may not be here to end it, but I like him as a QB developer.