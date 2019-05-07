I'm super excited for Sunday, as excited I've been in years. Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 10:04 am

It kind of feels like a brand new season now, and hopefully, it can re-unite Giants fans that have been split for a couple of years on Manning, the direction of the organization, etc... This is something we can all get on together and be excited for. We're watching this really young team from the ground up, hopefully coming together and playing some good, competitive football. Something we haven't really seen in years.



I'm not putting this all Daniel Jones back, but I guess I'm more feeling like that the last era is now TRULY over, and Sunday begins a brand new one. Coughlin and Eli now belong to the annals of Giants history, and Barkley and Jones are hopefully going to make their own. For the first time in 16 years, this truly feels like a new beginning, and I'm excited.



Going all out to watch on Sunday, setting up the projector out in the garage, 100 inch screen, the works, rather than just going through the motions like I've been doing for a while.