I'm super excited for Sunday, as excited I've been in years.

Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 10:04 am
It kind of feels like a brand new season now, and hopefully, it can re-unite Giants fans that have been split for a couple of years on Manning, the direction of the organization, etc... This is something we can all get on together and be excited for. We're watching this really young team from the ground up, hopefully coming together and playing some good, competitive football. Something we haven't really seen in years.

I'm not putting this all Daniel Jones back, but I guess I'm more feeling like that the last era is now TRULY over, and Sunday begins a brand new one. Coughlin and Eli now belong to the annals of Giants history, and Barkley and Jones are hopefully going to make their own. For the first time in 16 years, this truly feels like a new beginning, and I'm excited.

Going all out to watch on Sunday, setting up the projector out in the garage, 100 inch screen, the works, rather than just going through the motions like I've been doing for a while.
Here here Britt...  
JCin332 : 9/20/2019 10:07 am
Very well said!
as someone who has argued with you,  
bigbluehoya : 9/20/2019 10:07 am
sometimes relentlessly, on the Eli topic(s) -- Agreed and Cheers!
Was just talking  
Josh in the City : 9/20/2019 10:08 am
to a friend about this today. It has felt like this organization has been stuck in a rut for my past few years. This weekend's game finally feels like the beginning of a new chapter and I'm excited to see where it leads. Hoping to see a different type of offense (now that we have a somewhat mobile QB) and hoping to see DJ play well.
Yep  
crick n NC : 9/20/2019 10:08 am
A stale season just go refreshed. I'm rooting just as hard for Jones as I was for Manning. Jones and Barkley could give us some good football to watch for a while. I'm sure a play making we will be in store for the off-season. I also am optimistic that Gettleman will keep the OL as a top priority.

Hopefully back to winning football with another guy at QB who you can't help but root for.
I've missed the buzz that comes with anticipation of Sundays....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 10:09 am
like a big game, or something really unknown to be excited about. It's slowly been building this week and now it's all I can really think about at work, just getting out of here and to Sunday.
Game is actually on in Atlanta!  
Steve in ATL : 9/20/2019 10:09 am
Surprised and excited to see his first game.
RE: Was just talking  
crick n NC : 9/20/2019 10:10 am
In comment 14589327 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
to a friend about this today. It has felt like this organization has been stuck in a rut for my past few years. This weekend's game finally feels like the beginning of a new chapter and I'm excited to see where it leads. Hoping to see a different type of offense (now that we have a somewhat mobile QB) and hoping to see DJ play well.


For all of the people that give you shit hopefully they will remember this take.

👍
RE: Yep  
crick n NC : 9/20/2019 10:10 am
In comment 14589328 crick n NC said:
Quote:
A stale season just go refreshed. I'm rooting just as hard for Jones as I was for Manning. Jones and Barkley could give us some good football to watch for a while. I'm sure a play making we will be in store for the off-season. I also am optimistic that Gettleman will keep the OL as a top priority.

Hopefully back to winning football with another guy at QB who you can't help but root for.


Play making WR.
I was lamenting week 1 I have never been less enthused to  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/20/2019 10:11 am
start a season. This actually feels like week 1 usually does for me.
It does have a week one feel to it now.  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 10:11 am
.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/20/2019 10:14 am
I do feel a newfound sense of excitement for this game and season now.

Even if we don't win a lot the rest of the way, watching Daniel play and develop will be really interesting to watch and follow each week. I can't believe it's been 15 years since the last time we've been in this boat... we've been blessed.

But now, a new chapter is beginning.

Can't wait for Sunday. I actually think we'll win the game.
I echo this completely.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2019 10:14 am
It's a new start. Is Jones going to suck? Is he going to be good? Well, we're about to start out on that journey. I'm crossing my fingers & hoping for the best. Time will tell. But it is a new chapter & we'll see what comes of it.
Yep, new start  
Sec 103 : 9/20/2019 10:15 am
Same ol' defense...
Great post and I share these feelings...  
Chris684 : 9/20/2019 10:15 am
Time to start over.

Here's to a bright future.
RE: Yep, new start  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 10:15 am
In comment 14589348 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
Same ol' defense...


They're really young, we just have to hope that they get it together just like we hope Daniel Jones will come in and get better every week.
Sunday will be like Christmas morning  
johnnyb : 9/20/2019 10:18 am
when you get a gift from your Aunt and you will either love it or hate it....just not sure what you are going to get, but a lot of excitement leading up to it.
DJ8 looked waaaaay better than Eli rookie year  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/20/2019 10:20 am
Definitely a less difficult offense than Gilbride.
RE: Yep, new start  
Josh in the City : 9/20/2019 10:20 am
In comment 14589348 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
Same ol' defense...

Defense should continue improve as the season progresses. We have an extremely young group and hopefully they play better as they get more comfortable with the system and each other. And no question Bettcher needs to show us improvement throughout the course of this season if he wants to keep his job.
RE: RE: Yep, new start  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 10:22 am
In comment 14589361 Josh in the City said:
Quote:
In comment 14589348 Sec 103 said:


Quote:


Same ol' defense...


Defense should continue improve as the season progresses. We have an extremely young group and hopefully they play better as they get more comfortable with the system and each other. And no question Bettcher needs to show us improvement throughout the course of this season if he wants to keep his job.


I just want to see the team come together, start to show confidence, play fast, and grow. If that gets us to 7 or 8 wins on the back end and we see those things, I think that would be a really successful season.
Yes, lately watching Giants games has felt like a chore  
bceagle05 : 9/20/2019 10:24 am
so it's nice to have something to look forward to. It'd be nice to get a W and look forward to a home game against the Skins next week.
Right on!  
GiantsUA : 9/20/2019 10:25 am
.
I see a parallel with Bettcher  
Jay in Toronto : 9/20/2019 10:27 am
We hope for better results with more of 'his' guys.

Hope for better now that Shurmur has his kind of QB
I hope  
cjac : 9/20/2019 10:27 am
its not socks
you know what else i'm looking forward to  
cjac : 9/20/2019 10:28 am
Darius Slayton, hope he makes some plays
.  
arcarsenal : 9/20/2019 10:28 am
I'm not sure if this is reality or if it's just my perception - but it seems to me that it's much easier for a rookie/young QB to step in and immediately have an impact now as opposed to the league's landscape when Eli was a rookie.

Even 15 years ago, it felt like it was kind of universally accepted that either the QB sits for a year (or more) or if he plays immediately, he's going to make a ton of mistakes and look really bad at times (i.e.. Eli @ Baltimore) or will be asked to do very little (like Ben when he was a rookie). It was like there was the built in expectation that you weren't going to win games with a rookie QB.

But it's different now. Guys are making immediate impacts. We saw Watson do it in Houston a couple years ago. Kyler Murray has already flashed a bit in Arizona. Minshew is playing well for the Jags... Mahomes lit the league on fire immediately when he became the starter in KC.

I definitely think you have to expect mistakes and growing pains with Daniel - but I also don't think he's going to struggle nearly as much as Eli did in the earlier parts of his career.

The rule changes and way the league has trended have definitely favored offense and passing - so, it's not really surprising this would be the case (or seem to be) - but I guess my point is, I won't be surprised at all if Jones plays relatively well right away. I expect head scratching reads and mistakes here and there... but I think we can win this game on Sunday and I actually believe we will.
+1  
Dnew15 : 9/20/2019 10:28 am
Britt - well said.

I wore my NYG tie to work today with great pride.

It's exciting to root and watch NYG football again.

I agree  
Mdgiantsfan : 9/20/2019 10:29 am
Well said Britt! After two weeks of bad losses, I told my wife Sunday afternoons had opened back up for whatever she wanted to do 😂. I now can’t wait for Sunday at 4:00. It’s like a new season. I have no idea what to expect but am excited to see how DJ performs!

I continue to think back to Eli’s rookie season and how necessary those 7 games bad games were for his maturation. In fact I’m proud to have been present in that last game of the 04 season when he notched his first victory against Dallas. By the 05 season he looked light years better.
It absolutely has gotten easier to come in and play....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 10:30 am
The NFL has changed, for better or worse. The spread offense and RPO's and everything else have accelerated the process significantly.

I myself have found myself digging in my heels on the old ways, but it's pretty clear that the offenses have evolved massively.

As another poster said, this won't be nearly as complicated as that Coughlin/Gilbride offense. I'm hoping it will be way more QB friendly.
This is the most excited I've been going into a game  
Jay on the Island : 9/20/2019 10:32 am
in a long time. I expect the rest of the team to step up to support their new QB. I also expect the offensive line to have an outstanding game.

Barkley will receive a season high in touches this week and I am expecting a win.
I completely agree.  
Section331 : 9/20/2019 10:35 am
It's a new era, it would be crazy not to be excited about it. I don't think I've looked forward to a Giant game this much since the playoff game in GB.
Well said Bro...  
Johnny5 : 9/20/2019 10:36 am
... I agree.
I feel like it could just be confirmation that we are in QB hell  
bradshaw44 : 9/20/2019 10:48 am
for certain if it doesn't work out. Hoping like hell we have our Favre to Rodgers moment come Sunday and the rest of this season. Fingers crossed.
Just elated it starts here in Florida  
RDJR : 9/20/2019 11:18 am
so myself and my family can be there for DJ’s first start. Feel real lucky.
RE: It absolutely has gotten easier to come in and play....  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/20/2019 11:21 am
In comment 14589389 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
The NFL has changed, for better or worse. The spread offense and RPO's and everything else have accelerated the process significantly.

I myself have found myself digging in my heels on the old ways, but it's pretty clear that the offenses have evolved massively.

As another poster said, this won't be nearly as complicated as that Coughlin/Gilbride offense. I'm hoping it will be way more QB friendly.


I'm glad you've finally come around on this. I've been saying it for the past couple years, but Eli's game just hasn't aged well for what the NFL is looking for. If you can't move, you need to be pinpoint accurate in the short game to maximize YAC. Not exactly his strength.

Moving forward to DJ, he just seems like a perfect fit for what the NFL is looking to do. I"m super excited. Glad he got his first reps out of the way in Dallas.
Go Giants...  
Brown_Hornet : 9/20/2019 11:39 am
…!
...  
christian : 9/20/2019 11:44 am
I agree. I haven't been excited for a Giants game since the playoff loss to Green Bay. And that went from pumped to sucked by half time.
Agree. Must watch game  
Oscar : 9/20/2019 11:46 am
Fair to say this is the most excited I’ve been since the playoff game against the Packers. Been a mostly brutal decade, let’s hope this is the start of a better era.
I hate to say it, I wasn't even this excited for the playoff game vs.  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 11:49 am
the Packers. I felt from the moment the matchup was solidified the week before we were outgunned. We were well into our stretch of not scoring 20 points (six games in at least I think) and I knew that wasn't going to be enough.
Me too very excited  
joeinpa : 9/20/2019 11:52 am
Was why I ve been hoping for young quarterback last two drafts.

Also good for Britt. There isn’t a bigger Eli fan on this board
I am, was, and have always been a Giants fan.  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 11:55 am
.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/20/2019 11:57 am
Good post Britt. I agree.
If Jones is the quarterback in four years I'll be surprised  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 11:57 am
Nothing against him, but I'm expecting another year down and rebuild after 2020, and that GM/HC is probably going to want their own QB.

Don't use the Eli experience as a template for Jones. Eli's career was highly unusual, and the league looks very different today.
*tear down  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 11:58 am
.
RE: If Jones is the quarterback in four years I'll be surprised  
Danny Kanell : 9/20/2019 11:59 am
In comment 14589554 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Nothing against him, but I'm expecting another year down and rebuild after 2020, and that GM/HC is probably going to want their own QB.

Don't use the Eli experience as a template for Jones. Eli's career was highly unusual, and the league looks very different today.


Man I’m not saying you’re wrong but you are one negative dude. Your break from BBI certainly didn’t do you any good.
Yup  
Les in TO : 9/20/2019 12:02 pm
Hopefully a new beginning. Jones is a rookie and he’s going to make mistakes but he has a decent line and a talented running back so let’s see what he can do
Completely agree.  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/20/2019 12:02 pm
Onward and upward.
RE: RE: If Jones is the quarterback in four years I'll be surprised  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 12:03 pm
In comment 14589556 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 14589554 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Nothing against him, but I'm expecting another year down and rebuild after 2020, and that GM/HC is probably going to want their own QB.

Don't use the Eli experience as a template for Jones. Eli's career was highly unusual, and the league looks very different today.



Man I’m not saying you’re wrong but you are one negative dude. Your break from BBI certainly didn’t do you any good.


That's not negativity, it's reality.

Eli Manning wasn't the problem with this team. Nothing got solved this week.
RE: RE: RE: If Jones is the quarterback in four years I'll be surprised  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2019 12:04 pm
In comment 14589570 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That's not negativity, it's reality.


Uh oh, now you've done it. The pollyanna brigade is going to swarm.
It looks like the Wet Blanket Brigade  
ZogZerg : 9/20/2019 12:06 pm
is already swarming....
Pollyanna...  
Brown_Hornet : 9/20/2019 12:09 pm
...here!

No issue with Terps.
I think you lie was given the opportunity to win... But that winning was not going to come from his performance exclusively.

The team struggled out of the gate and the coach clearly felt like that the opportunity to win with or without Eli was not going to present itself.

I think the defense will eventually be fine.
I don't expect this team to win a championship this year...
... But there's absolutely 0 reason to temper my enthusiasm for this football team.
RE: RE: If Jones is the quarterback in four years I'll be surprised  
jcn56 : 9/20/2019 12:09 pm
In comment 14589556 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 14589554 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Nothing against him, but I'm expecting another year down and rebuild after 2020, and that GM/HC is probably going to want their own QB.

Don't use the Eli experience as a template for Jones. Eli's career was highly unusual, and the league looks very different today.



Man I’m not saying you’re wrong but you are one negative dude. Your break from BBI certainly didn’t do you any good.


I don't think Terps has been overly negative. He's been realistic.

It's nice to be hopeful - and I'm certainly hoping that Jones can be a good one - but the organization's moves the past few years have offered little reason to be positive that they've made a good decision in Jones.
Greg  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 12:13 pm
I'm reading a book on Cold War espionage called "The Moscow Rules". According to this book, one of the CIA operatives' key rules was "There is no limit to a human being's ability to rationalize the truth."

The Giants have a busted engine, and we're supposed to be happy they changed the tires two years too late?

Eli had to go, but he was benched only because it was his turn to step up and take the fall for a poor football operation. The operation didn't get any better.
Indeed  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2019 12:15 pm
People believe what they want to believe.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/20/2019 12:18 pm
Like I said, I didn’t even say I think you’re wrong. I just don’t think it was needed on this thread. Posts don’t have to be negative 100% of the time, especially in a light hearted thread.
RE: .  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 12:24 pm
In comment 14589606 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Like I said, I didn’t even say I think you’re wrong. I just don’t think it was needed on this thread. Posts don’t have to be negative 100% of the time, especially in a light hearted thread.


You started a good thread the other day stating that it was time for fans to do their job and call for the QB change.

Is more delusion really what this fan base needs? Personally as a fan I'm a little offended that the Giants think I'm stupid enough that I'll be distracted from this team's real problems simply because they changed the quarterback.
I hope DJ does not disappoint  
Batenhorst : 9/20/2019 12:29 pm
That would be crushing

Then again when Eli took over for Warner it was bad
real bad.

Much anticipation here.
RE: RE: .  
Danny Kanell : 9/20/2019 12:30 pm
In comment 14589623 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14589606 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Like I said, I didn’t even say I think you’re wrong. I just don’t think it was needed on this thread. Posts don’t have to be negative 100% of the time, especially in a light hearted thread.



You started a good thread the other day stating that it was time for fans to do their job and call for the QB change.

Is more delusion really what this fan base needs? Personally as a fan I'm a little offended that the Giants think I'm stupid enough that I'll be distracted from this team's real problems simply because they changed the quarterback.


Terps, you are I have similar views on the state of the franchise. At least with the head coach and owner. I think many if not most posting on this thread aren’t being delusional. They’re just enjoying the fact there is finally a little bit of juice on Sunday and trying to conjure up a little hope.

I just don’t think an ultra negative post was needed on this particular thread.
Terps...  
Brown_Hornet : 9/20/2019 12:33 pm
... I'm also reading a book.
"The Tao of Pooh"

Is nothing delusional about enjoying football.
There's nothing delusional about finding the good in what many might consider a bad situation.

In fact when everybody can see that there is a problem and someone continues to point out that there's a problem...
... They become part of the problem.

So someone inability to enjoy what's going on right now is on them...
... Not on the team.

I wouldn't blame any Giant fan for resorting to Taoism at this point  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 12:38 pm
.
RE: Greg  
BrettNYG10 : 9/20/2019 12:39 pm
In comment 14589592 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm reading a book on Cold War espionage called "The Moscow Rules". According to this book, one of the CIA operatives' key rules was "There is no limit to a human being's ability to rationalize the truth."

The Giants have a busted engine, and we're supposed to be happy they changed the tires two years too late?

Eli had to go, but he was benched only because it was his turn to step up and take the fall for a poor football operation. The operation didn't get any better.


Do you recommend the book?
I'm done going against Terps  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 9/20/2019 12:40 pm
he's been right about Beckham since day 1. Right about Eli since Day 1.

And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.

I'm concerned fans are putting too much hope in this change  
PatersonPlank : 9/20/2019 12:41 pm
Jones is a rookie starting his first game. It will be a learning experience, actually this whole year will be. It also doesn't fix the defense, r help with injuries. The team will not magically become a 10-6 team, even if it beats a lousy TB team. Frankly, IMO, I expect more of the same. This change to me is about Jones learning not much about winning immediately.
RE: RE: Greg  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 12:49 pm
In comment 14589645 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
In comment 14589592 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm reading a book on Cold War espionage called "The Moscow Rules". According to this book, one of the CIA operatives' key rules was "There is no limit to a human being's ability to rationalize the truth."

The Giants have a busted engine, and we're supposed to be happy they changed the tires two years too late?

Eli had to go, but he was benched only because it was his turn to step up and take the fall for a poor football operation. The operation didn't get any better.



Do you recommend the book?


I'm only a few chapters in, but so far it's really interesting if you're into the Cold War, spy tactics, and that sort if thing.
Terps  
cjac : 9/20/2019 12:49 pm
I have the exact opposite view

I think the Eli was a major issue, his inability to make a play brought the whole team down. You know how deflating it is to have a guy return a punt down to the 30 to have it intercepted 2 plays later?

i'm not saying Daniel Jones is going to turn the team around and they'll be 14-2, but i think you're going to see a different level of enthusiasm and energy across the board. Especially when he starts running for first downs when plays break down.

Its clear that Shurmur is making this move to save his job.
I share the concern about this franchise  
bceagle05 : 9/20/2019 12:52 pm
but there's really no downside to a 22-year-old QB showing promise as a rookie. It can only be a positive.
RE: I'm done going against Terps  
ron mexico : 9/20/2019 12:55 pm
In comment 14589647 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
he's been right about Beckham since day 1. Right about Eli since Day 1.

And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.


It’s true, and he predicted Lamar Jackson success

Go against Terps at your own risk.
I'm both down on the Giants front office  
NoGainDayne : 9/20/2019 12:57 pm
and excited about DJ. His ball placement was excellent but he also had very good protection. I did like that throw after he got hit though.

I'll both be rooting hard for him and concerned that him being talented even if the team is still mediocre for a while it will allow bad processes to stay in place. Everyone is excited about the hope of a young QB but there is a lot of stink to cover up that a lot of people want to ignore even when it's pungent and surrounding us in a closed off room. I feel like everyone is waiting for like a little spritz of air freshener to say it's a great smelling room.
I'm excited and at the same time still feel  
Bluesbreaker : 9/20/2019 1:04 pm
a bit numb not having Eli in there but that will
wear off the minute the game starts just
hoping Jones has a solid game and takes care of the
football throwing a couple of Td's and a win will
suffice and shut up the haters of the 6th overall
pick .
Let me make sure I undersatnd  
arniefez : 9/20/2019 1:10 pm
Daniel Jones is going to cure everything that is wrong with the Giants organization. From ownership on down in the next 14 games regardless of their 2019 record so that in 2020 the Giants will challenge to win the NFC East. No wonder people are excited. Looking forward to it. Now I'm excited.
Everybody watches games in their own way, I guess.  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 1:17 pm
.
Really nice thread  
BBelle21 : 9/20/2019 1:17 pm
And agree with you. As much I love Eli, I’m also happy and excited for Daniel. This has to be an amazing moment for him and his family. He’ll have the entire team behind him including, amazingly enough, Eli. Very special.
RE: RE: RE: Greg  
BrettNYG10 : 9/20/2019 1:20 pm
In comment 14589674 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14589645 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


In comment 14589592 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm reading a book on Cold War espionage called "The Moscow Rules". According to this book, one of the CIA operatives' key rules was "There is no limit to a human being's ability to rationalize the truth."

The Giants have a busted engine, and we're supposed to be happy they changed the tires two years too late?

Eli had to go, but he was benched only because it was his turn to step up and take the fall for a poor football operation. The operation didn't get any better.



Do you recommend the book?



I'm only a few chapters in, but so far it's really interesting if you're into the Cold War, spy tactics, and that sort if thing.


Thanks, I'll check it out.
RE: I'm concerned fans are putting too much hope in this change  
Les in TO : 9/20/2019 1:20 pm
In comment 14589648 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Jones is a rookie starting his first game. It will be a learning experience, actually this whole year will be. It also doesn't fix the defense, r help with injuries. The team will not magically become a 10-6 team, even if it beats a lousy TB team. Frankly, IMO, I expect more of the same. This change to me is about Jones learning not much about winning immediately.
he’s not going to fix the Defense. But if he’s able to extend drives eat clock and put points on the board he can release some pressure and build some swagger
yeah, nice thread Britt -  
Del Shofner : 9/20/2019 1:20 pm
I'm in.
RE: Let me make sure I undersatnd  
bceagle05 : 9/20/2019 1:27 pm
In comment 14589708 arniefez said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones is going to cure everything that is wrong with the Giants organization. From ownership on down in the next 14 games regardless of their 2019 record so that in 2020 the Giants will challenge to win the NFC East. No wonder people are excited. Looking forward to it. Now I'm excited.

Yep, people who are hopeful our rookie QB plays well are saying exactly that.
RE: Everybody watches games in their own way, I guess.  
Go Terps : 9/20/2019 1:28 pm
In comment 14589714 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.


Yeah. Some of us try to actually understand what we're seeing, and others just change their opinions to agree with whatever the Giants do.
Danny Jones is not  
Dnew15 : 9/20/2019 1:34 pm
going to single-handedly turn this ship around...but if he comes in and brings this team back to a W or starts putting up some points - that's great.

If he's a train wreck - at least we can see it and start pounding the table for change (not that they listen to us - but it gives us something new to bitch about :)

Every snap DJ plays we are closer to either A.) competing again OR B.) clearing house and getting the right pieces in here.
there is a third option  
ron mexico : 9/20/2019 1:35 pm
try to understand what you are watching but realize you have no control over what either the players or the FO does.

So hope for the best and then bitch on BBI
Serious question, if you are that dug in that this organization....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 1:35 pm
is that awful from top to bottom, and frankly don't think there's going to be any significant change without a complete reorg... there's not going to be a change in ownership and a change at GM and/or HC is years away, why bother? With any of this? BBI, watching on Sundays, etc...

It doesn't sound like that's entertaining, and isn't that supposed to be what this is about at the end of the day? It's not life or death, nobody has a gun to your head when stating what the Giants will or won't be.
And I'm pretty sure I understand what I am watching, thanks.  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 1:38 pm
I've also seen teams grow and gel over the years. I also understand that things in the NFL are fluid. Where they are now is not always indicative where they will be in December.
but that's all I'm going to say on it,  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 1:39 pm
because I'm actually looking forward to Sunday and I plan on keeping it that way.
RE: Serious question, if you are that dug in that this organization....  
NoGainDayne : 9/20/2019 1:40 pm
In comment 14589747 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is that awful from top to bottom, and frankly don't think there's going to be any significant change without a complete reorg... there's not going to be a change in ownership and a change at GM and/or HC is years away, why bother? With any of this? BBI, watching on Sundays, etc...

It doesn't sound like that's entertaining, and isn't that supposed to be what this is about at the end of the day? It's not life or death, nobody has a gun to your head when stating what the Giants will or won't be.


Jesus, seriously? For me, I've been a Giants fan for as long as I can remember, it's wrapped into my family. You kind of answer your own question here. If people didn't care they wouldn't be doing this. I would in fact love to not care about this team, but alas, I do.

Now the supposition that just because we care we have to be overly optimistic or ignore what's in front of our eyes. Now that to me seems ridiculous.
I did not think this could turn into a negative but here we are....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 1:41 pm
Again, everybody watches in their own way.

No need to insult others if they don't see it the same way you do.
RE: Serious question, if you are that dug in that this organization....  
jcn56 : 9/20/2019 1:44 pm
In comment 14589747 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is that awful from top to bottom, and frankly don't think there's going to be any significant change without a complete reorg... there's not going to be a change in ownership and a change at GM and/or HC is years away, why bother? With any of this? BBI, watching on Sundays, etc...

It doesn't sound like that's entertaining, and isn't that supposed to be what this is about at the end of the day? It's not life or death, nobody has a gun to your head when stating what the Giants will or won't be.


That is a very good question. It comes down along the same lines as why do any sane bunch of adults who have no vested interest in a group of people playing a game for money care who wins?

Tradition? Loyalty? Whatever it is - that's why people care.

The Giants used to be appointment TV for me. The NFL as a whole. That's been chipped away, in part because of changes to the league, in part because the Giants have been painful to watch, and partly due to an overall lack of free time.

So although I was ready and waiting for kickoff last Sunday, I knew if the season kept going like this, it would be DVR/FF time sometime soon. The Giants have been doing so poorly for so long, it's just not fun to watch.

Hopefully Jones changes that.
I hope so too.  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 1:45 pm
.
I don't think a change in HC/GM  
Dnew15 : 9/20/2019 1:47 pm
is years away. I really think those two stuck their necks out with that DJ pick. If he flops - they are gone. I don't think there's going to be a short leash from ownership on that.

I'll give ownership this, when the Giants were an embarrassment under MacAdoo - they moved. It was quick both HC and GM were gone.

I think the same thing will happen if DJ ends up being a mess. The media will have a field day with the Giants if DJ is a flop. Ownership isn't going to just sit and take that.
GoTerps is back  
figgy2989 : 9/20/2019 1:51 pm
Just when you think he walked away from BBI with his fist held high after Beckham was traded, he comes back with even more vigor and turned his attention squarely on the the Giants brass. Good for you Terps!

jcn - I totally agree with you  
Dnew15 : 9/20/2019 1:52 pm
Giants games on Sunday's were sacred times. My wife knew that if something else was in the works for that time, it better get moved if it's important...now - I tell her I don't care.

I DVRed last Sunday's game b/c my son had a baseball tournament - I listened to the first quarter in between games and never watched it, or check the score, because I didn't care anymore.

For the first time in a long time - 4:05 on Sunday is off limits.
Count me in  
5BowlsSoon : 9/20/2019 1:55 pm
As being more excited knowing we get to watch the Future become the Present!

Disclaimer: I’m still closing my eyes when we are on defense. Can somebody remind me how no one scored a td against Baker in college?
I've been a Giants fan as far back as I can remember  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2019 1:58 pm
Dave Gettleman's bumbling and Pat Shurmur's incompetence isn't driving me away. Hell, I'm still a Knicks fan - this is nothing in comparison.
RE: there is a third option  
DieHard : 9/20/2019 2:00 pm
In comment 14589746 ron mexico said:
Quote:
try to understand what you are watching but realize you have no control over what either the players or the FO does.

So hope for the best and then bitch on BBI


On the other hand, it's been empirically proven that being angry and pessimistic all of the time can actually bring about positive outcomes. Look at the wonders it's done for Knicks fans!
I think what a lot of people can't understand is  
jcn56 : 9/20/2019 2:00 pm
exactly how *bad* the Giants have been.

I'm no fair weather fan, I've seen more than my share of losing Giants teams. I started rooting for this team as a kid in the early 80's when they were awful and everyone around me was a bandwagon Cowboys or Steelers fan.

Putting aside the great SB runs, the team has had it's fair share of down seasons. But they were never quite THIS bad (caveat; my lifetime, didn't see the 60's/70's). They're incapable of doing anything right now. Their one and only established playmaker is either stifled because he's the only one defenses have to key on or he's not on the field because of the coaches.

The defense - the hallmark of Giants football in the time I've been watching - has been so brutally bad, you almost wonder if they could have saved the cap money and draft resources, drafted only offensive players, and sent them out there to stand and try to delay the occasional score instead.

I hope Jones changes this, I really do - because I still spend a lot of the year anxiously awaiting football. Unfortunately, what I've been getting hasn't been much of a payoff.

And the rest of football just seems to have gone to shit IMO. Fantasy sports everywhere, an emphasis on offense to the point where defense is practically impossible, the league is rife with very good teams and very bad teams. The NFL might be extremely popular, but more often than not I find a product that I don't enjoy watching anymore.
RE: I think what a lot of people can't understand is  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 2:04 pm
In comment 14589784 jcn56 said:
Quote:
exactly how *bad* the Giants have been.


I do. I fully understand it. Worst stretch in my lifetime and I've been a fan since 1984. Close to a decade of poor, poor football.

I'd just like to believe that things are going to turn around, and that Jones and Barkley are players we can build upon to lead the way.

I still think a lot of this goes back to Barkley over Darnold, but I would have thought Jones would have squashed that some.
I also understand the hopelessness, however, look what we do have....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 2:07 pm
that we haven't had in ten years:

-A competent looking offensive line
-A running game headlined by one of the best backs in the game
-A young, highly drafted QB.

These are things to build around. We haven't had a core of a team in a long time, since we were winning SB's.

It's starting to feel like a core is forming again, here.
the OL is hardly outstanding or anything  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2019 2:09 pm
nor is it particularly young. And I watched more than a bit of Daniel Jones in college and never once did I think to myself, "Damn, that guy has superstar written all over him! I sure hope the Giants can get him!"

Just thank God that the Giants aren't playing the Chiefs. Juan Thornhill absolutely owned Jones.
It's hardly outstanding....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 2:11 pm
but compared to what it has been there is significant improvement.
RE: RE: I think what a lot of people can't understand is  
jcn56 : 9/20/2019 2:12 pm
In comment 14589791 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14589784 jcn56 said:


Quote:


exactly how *bad* the Giants have been.



I do. I fully understand it. Worst stretch in my lifetime and I've been a fan since 1984. Close to a decade of poor, poor football.

I'd just like to believe that things are going to turn around, and that Jones and Barkley are players we can build upon to lead the way.

I still think a lot of this goes back to Barkley over Darnold, but I would have thought Jones would have squashed that some.


I think that's water under the bridge now. The problem is twofold - the Giants look every bit as bad as they did during the 2017 season, where the team imploded, and you're not seeing much of Barkley.

That can change - and I sure as hell hope it does. But so far, the rebuilt OL and dynamic running back that were supposed to salvage the rest of Eli's career and help bolster the team really haven't done much of either.
RE: the OL is hardly outstanding or anything  
Chris684 : 9/20/2019 2:14 pm
In comment 14589800 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
nor is it particularly young. And I watched more than a bit of Daniel Jones in college and never once did I think to myself, "Damn, that guy has superstar written all over him! I sure hope the Giants can get him!"

Just thank God that the Giants aren't playing the Chiefs. Juan Thornhill absolutely owned Jones.


LOL

So much to laugh at in this post. Where to begin?
Dnew15  
arniefez : 9/20/2019 2:18 pm
McAdoo was fired because he spoke out against the family in public. Not because of play on the field. There are two things that get Mara coaches fired. Empty stands or publicly embarrassing the Maras. McAdoo committed crime #2.
RE: RE: the OL is hardly outstanding or anything  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2019 2:19 pm
In comment 14589806 Chris684 said:
Quote:
LOL

So much to laugh at in this post. Where to begin?



Look, Chrissy, I'm flattered. Really, I am.....but I'm just not that into you. Sorry.
I don't think anyone thinks putting Jones in in 2019  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/20/2019 2:23 pm
means we are going to get a bunch of wins and we are going to the postseason. I mean, would any of us complain if that were to happen? Of course not. But no one is actually expecting that to happen now that he is the starter.

More than anything, it's about getting him experience and getting through those growing pains, much like Eli went through in 2004. In 2005, Eli looked like a completely different QB which who knows if that would've happened if Eli didn't get that experience in the second half of 2004.

Hopefully, the same happens with Jones. There is no guarantee, of course. Jones might flop. He might not. But either way they have to find out and nothing was changing/getting better in those first two games, so why not get the kid experience and go from there?

But if anyone actually thinks anyone is expecting Jones to win a ton of games this season and lead us into the playoffs, I don't even know what to say..
RE: I don't think anyone thinks putting Jones in in 2019  
Greg from LI : 9/20/2019 2:24 pm
In comment 14589818 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
But if anyone actually thinks anyone is expecting Jones to win a ton of games this season and lead us into the playoffs, I don't even know what to say..


Well, you know what they say - the most persuasive lies are the ones we tell ourselves.
I am energized by this move  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/20/2019 2:30 pm
I really hope that Jones is the man!!! Unlike Greg I did like what I saw of him un college -- he's a spunky fighter and we need a spark in there right now.
I expect the usual on Sunday  
Geomon : 9/20/2019 2:33 pm
pain and suffering.
I personally will pull out of any more negativity on this thread  
NoGainDayne : 9/20/2019 2:37 pm
I think there is definitely a possibility that he's our QB of the future and I don't mind doing my best to help cultivate a good vibe around that.

Let's go DJ
.  
arcarsenal : 9/20/2019 2:38 pm
Haha. Of course this thread wound up this way.. what a surprise.
RE: Dnew15  
ron mexico : 9/20/2019 2:40 pm
In comment 14589810 arniefez said:
Quote:
McAdoo was fired because he spoke out against the family in public. Not because of play on the field. There are two things that get Mara coaches fired. Empty stands or publicly embarrassing the Maras. McAdoo committed crime #2.


What did Mac say about the Maras?
They were fired  
Dnew15 : 9/20/2019 2:55 pm
b/c that team straight up quit and were an embarrassment.

Plus - MacAdoo and Reece bet the house on Smith being better than Eli and that backfired so they got run out.

DG and PS made the same bet. If DJ flops they'll get rid of everyone - this is a 14 game ticking time bomb for DG, PS and Danny J. If it explodes - everyone goes. Except this time, Eli wont't be to go back to.

The Giants will start from scratch with a new HC, GM, the #2 pick in the draft and Saquon.
'as excited I've been in years'  
Torrag : 9/20/2019 3:05 pm
I love the Giants. I've seen every game since Ray Perkins was hired as HC. I look forward to every game even when the team is bad. The changing of the guard at QB is an energized moment.

That said don't be surprised if this club keeps losing. The defense is lousy. I do see some talent on that side of the ball and opportunity for long term improvement. There are 5 1st/2nd year starters and several others in key situational roles. It's going to take time. On offense even if Tate was available this is easily the worst starting WR group we planned to open the season with in many years. Tate, Shepard, Coleman and Lattimer as our Top 4? That's just not good enough and Tate's suspension exacerbated an already tenuous situation.

So temper your excitement with reality. Daniel Jones is the future and it's understandable he starts playing and begins his journey. Don't expect the results to change much. At least not for some time to come.
I don't expect the defense to get better overnight.  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 3:09 pm
Frankly, I don't expect the defense to improve much at all this week.

What I'm excited about is the prospect of the unknown. An unknown future.
Well the passing game will be a lot more interesting  
Heisenberg : 9/20/2019 3:11 pm
Eli has been such a checkdown monster for the last few years. DJ seems like he will take some chances, which will undoubtedly lead to a wide variety of outcomes, good and bad.
'the passing game will be a lot more interesting'  
Torrag : 9/20/2019 3:21 pm
Haha that could be true. Again don't expect it to get much better until the talent at WR gets bolstered. If Tate and Slayton eventually offer significant improvement personnel wise that could potentially tip the scales. Asking Jones to be the savior for an anemic offense with an average O-line and mediocre receiving corps is unlikely.
RE: I don't expect the defense to get better overnight.  
Chris684 : 9/20/2019 3:31 pm
In comment 14589878 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
Frankly, I don't expect the defense to improve much at all this week.

What I'm excited about is the prospect of the unknown. An unknown future.


It's funny how many people miss the point of your post and/or are so dug in on their misery that they almost want failure so they can proclaim how smart they are.

A really fun crowd.

Well said  
Thegratefulhead : 9/20/2019 3:39 pm
I was going to make a similar post, eerily similar. GMTA. I feel the same way and have the same hopes for BBI.
one of the best ways to improve a defense  
Batenhorst : 9/20/2019 3:48 pm
is to keep them off the field

If Jones can move the ball on 3rd down (which Eli was really really struggling with) the Defense will be much fresher

The punters leg will not be falling off and in an ice bath

Im hoping Daniel can energize the whole team, not just the offense

In pre-season he looked like the second coming of Johnny Unitas
Hopefully, that continues where it left off
I think the important thing to remember now is that to some degree....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 3:50 pm
wins and losses are not as important as team, and player growth.

I guess I somehow have to clarify that I didn't think Jones was going to turn things around to the affect of winning the next 14 games or something.
But rather it feels like we're building towards.....  
Britt in VA : 9/20/2019 3:50 pm
something.
RE: I think the important thing to remember now is that to some degree....  
cjac : 9/20/2019 3:54 pm
In comment 14589928 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
wins and losses are not as important as team, and player growth.

I guess I somehow have to clarify that I didn't think Jones was going to turn things around to the affect of winning the next 14 games or something.


This is close to what John Mara said in the pre-season, he said the thing he's looking for is that the team is improved from the begining of the season to the end.

Even he knew with the roster so young they had no shot at the playoffs
Here is the quote i'm referencing  
cjac : 9/20/2019 3:56 pm
“We need to win some games,” Mara said. “I want to feel like at the end of the season we’re moving in the right direction. I’m not going to say it has to be a minimum number of games that we have to win, or we have to make the playoffs. I want to feel when I’m walking off the field after the last game of the season, whenever that is, that this franchise is headed in the right direction. That’s, to me, the most important thing.”
RE: But rather it feels like we're building towards.....  
Dnew15 : 9/20/2019 3:57 pm
In comment 14589929 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
something.


Hope - that's what this Sunday provides.

It's something that I don't think many had for awhile.
How Jones  
Les in TO : 9/20/2019 4:02 pm
Performs this season and next is crucial. If his preseason performance carries over, we could be in for a decade of success like the Steelers and Packers had. If he turns out to be Dave Brown 2.0, Gettleman and Shurmur will be back on the sofa watching Matlock reruns and coordinating offenses and we may be tanking for Trevor in 2020.

I hope we got it right and that brighter days are ahead
Wins and losses are not as important as team, and player growth  
arniefez : 9/20/2019 4:07 pm
I don't agree. They need to win. They've been losing for way too long in the current NFL. Normally under these circumstances I'd be all in for 2-14 to get rid this HC who is probably never going to win anything in the NFL. But not after all this losing. It needs to turn around ASAP. I even though I highly doubt it I hope this HC can do it.
The problems are  
JonC : 9/20/2019 4:11 pm
they still lack talent at WR, and the defense needs another offseason (perhaps more) of infusing talent, and identifying players who are core or need to go.

What has my attention is the leadership's reactionary style of management since DG took over. That leads to questions of having a vision, a plan, and if they're bringing in the right talent to win in the modern NFL.

Much to prove ahead. But, I do think it's clear Eli has been part of the downtrend, and he's out of the equation for now.
I hope Jones is great  
illmatic : 9/20/2019 4:15 pm
But it seems like half the fans forget that he’s going to play like a rookie and it’s going to frustrate them. Fumbles, silly ints, botched plays, etc. Hopefully those will be limited but based on the excitement levels, it feels like a lot of people are thinking stuff like that won’t even happen.

I want to be very excited but it’s hard to be with this defense. They have played some of the worst D I’ve ever seen. The only good news is there’s nowhere to go but up. I hope. I’m just hoping these guys give me reasons to stay excited.
'In pre-season he looked like the second coming of Johnny Unitas'  
Torrag : 9/20/2019 4:35 pm
Oh boy. This is the sort of over expectation that is going to lead to high blood pressure for so many. Frankly it's not fair to Jones or yourself to go there.

As far as building something here. I agree we are. I like the overall course that DG is steering us. Where I disagree is the idea that acknowledging the weaknesses and tempering unreal expectations the impact of a rookie QB with limited assets to work with is somehow negative. It doesn't detract from the enjoyment of the process to be realistic. In fact, it enhances it. That said this roster needs another off season to compete. WR is a mess. OL needs more horses. Pass rush needs reinforcements.

Sunday will be fun, a lot of it. Probably moreso if you take off the blinders and untint your rose colored glasses. Enjoy it for what it is, a full on rebuilding season with a rookie QB.
i agree with most excitement here, and then i think, can Shurmercoach  
plato : 9/20/2019 5:39 pm
successfully a team that primarily is a run “first and again” team? I think, and i hope i’m am wrong, he can’t. Since that’s what the giants are or need to be, the chances are nothing much really changes. hopefully i’m wrong.
RE: I'm done going against Terps  
santacruzom : 12:54 am
In comment 14589647 LawrenceTaylor56 said:
Quote:
he's been right about Beckham since day 1. Right about Eli since Day 1.

And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.


Yep. I think he's some sort of Twilight Zone demon who seemingly wills his predictions into reality.

If only he'd harness his power for the good of the team. Predict a 2500 yard, 30 td season for Barkley. Predict Jones shatters all first year QB records. Dexter Lawrence becomes Bryant Young meets Haloti Ngata. Etc.
should be exciting time  
hassan : 2:15 am
.....this as a fan to me is similar to the late 90s or the mid 2000s. Team is fluid and rebuilding, we all hope the defense emerges and we don’t know if jones is a ‘Dave Brown’, a ‘Kerry Collins’, or a future ‘Eli’ and in fact a lot
of grey between those 3 options.

It marks a new era and the ‘Eli back 9’ era - irrespective of the blame and who was culpable - just had to end.

Might as well be optimistic; the unknown is part of the fun. There is a great chance this rebuild may be more Dan Reeves like than Tom
C but at least we will see the full Pat Shurmur o now.
RE: RE: I'm done going against Terps  
Go Terps : 3:22 am
In comment 14590286 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14589647 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


he's been right about Beckham since day 1. Right about Eli since Day 1.

And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.




Yep. I think he's some sort of Twilight Zone demon who seemingly wills his predictions into reality.

If only he'd harness his power for the good of the team. Predict a 2500 yard, 30 td season for Barkley. Predict Jones shatters all first year QB records. Dexter Lawrence becomes Bryant Young meets Haloti Ngata. Etc.


If I could will anything Giants related it would be for Eli to be 22 again.
RE: RE: RE: I'm done going against Terps  
Johnny5 : 9:32 am
In comment 14590293 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14590286 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 14589647 LawrenceTaylor56 said:


Quote:


he's been right about Beckham since day 1. Right about Eli since Day 1.

And to be honest, he's right about the Giants organization being a rudderless ship.




Yep. I think he's some sort of Twilight Zone demon who seemingly wills his predictions into reality.

If only he'd harness his power for the good of the team. Predict a 2500 yard, 30 td season for Barkley. Predict Jones shatters all first year QB records. Dexter Lawrence becomes Bryant Young meets Haloti Ngata. Etc.



If I could will anything Giants related it would be for Eli to be 22 again.

Amen brother.
I agree.  
Rick5 : 9:41 am
The only thing that tempers my enthusiasm a bit is that in 2004 I knew Coughlin was a proven winner. Shurmur still has much to prove...
I'm excited too!  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:49 am
I want to see Jones, calm and accurate. Whatever the outcome, just want to see him display good fundamentals. Win would be nice too!
And I know Shurmur is a punching bag right now  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:50 am
and rightfully so.

But I'm glad he's here to start Jones' career. He may not be here to end it, but I like him as a QB developer.
