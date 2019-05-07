New York Giants - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Discussion

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH  
Anakim : 7:25 pm : link
A FUCKING WIN!!!!!
Omg  
igotyourbackman : 7:25 pm : link
Hilariously awesome
Wide Right!!!!!!!!!!!  
Steve in ATL : 7:25 pm : link
.
Yabadabadoo  
nicky43 : 7:25 pm : link
That kicker looked nervous as all hell!
Wow!  
Vinny from Danbury : 7:25 pm : link
.
YASSS!!!  
bigbluescot : 7:25 pm : link
NO GOOD
DJ  
kcgiants : 7:25 pm : link
is the real deal
Did you feel it  
Thegratefulhead : 7:25 pm : link
Everything changed today, I called all this s***.
OMFG!  
Simms11 : 7:25 pm : link
.
Ha ha hah ah ahahahahaha  
PatersonPlank : 7:25 pm : link
hah
The key to the drive ...  
FStubbs : 7:25 pm : link
... was the refs giving Tampa Bay a free timeout for a booth review.
damn!  
markky : 7:25 pm : link
nice
Fuck yea !!!!!  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7:25 pm : link
!!!!!!!!
Wow!!!!  
micky : 7:25 pm : link
.
Jenkins just got bailed out~!  
Matt M. : 7:25 pm : link
How ironic that Jones' first start is a 4th quarter comeback.
Ah ha ha ha  
shyster : 7:25 pm : link
ha ha ha
.....  
Route 9 : 7:25 pm : link
I'm feeling GAY!!!
wide right 2  
Mike in Boston : 7:25 pm : link
Holy cow. Even without the D holding DJ has his first come from behind in his first game!
Hahahaha  
JoshB : 7:25 pm : link
giants win!!!!
Wow  
Jim in Fairfax : 7:25 pm : link
.
Losing on the last play...  
rebel yell : 7:26 pm : link
Feels like last year now.
Holy shit!!!!!  
BSIMatt : 7:26 pm : link
Giants win!!!! Giants win!!!!
YEESSSSSSSSS  
Gap92 : 7:26 pm : link
!!!!!!!!!!!
And my feed must be way behind.  
FStubbs : 7:26 pm : link
Wow!
!!!  
Mad Mike : 7:26 pm : link
*
WHOOOOO  
SimpleMan : 7:26 pm : link
Fuck yeah
What a break  
jeff57 : 7:26 pm : link
.
where is ray  
black aces : 7:26 pm : link
lucas now?
GMENNNNNNNN  
Thunderstruck27 : 7:26 pm : link
wowooowoowowowowwwoooooooooooooooo!
enjoy it boy  
liteamorn : 7:26 pm : link
DJ has every right to be happy WOO-HOO
RE: where is ray  
Nine-Tails : 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14593618 black aces said:
Quote:
lucas now?


Where is Gary JC
Damn!  
Percy : 7:26 pm : link
Gods were with us -- for a change.
😁😁😁😁  
charlito : 7:26 pm : link
😁😁😁
Wow.  
darren in pdx : 7:26 pm : link
Wow!
Given everything that went against the Giants today  
DieHard : 7:27 pm : link
They deserved that break.
What a atart for the DJ ERA!!  
Somnambulist : 7:27 pm : link
Amazing!
RE: Given everything that went against the Giants today  
Nine-Tails : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 14593633 DieHard said:
Quote:
They deserved that break.


Yep, been derserving since Carolina last year tbh
Hell  
bigblue18 : 7:27 pm : link
YEAH!!!!!!
Unbelievable 2nd half!  
nicky43 : 7:27 pm : link
Congratulations Jones and NYG!
Wow!! Finally a break  
micky : 7:27 pm : link
Finally
I mean  
igotyourbackman : 7:28 pm : link
In the back of my mind we’re the earlier extra point
Misses but what were the odds? Laughable. DJ 1-0
Congrats  
Percy : 7:28 pm : link
to Dave Jones. First win of what will be many. Inspirational!
RE: What a atart for the DJ ERA!!  
nicky43 : 7:29 pm : link
In comment 14593638 Somnambulist said:
Quote:
Amazing!


Maybe he'll bring us the luck we haven't had in years!
Daniel Jones...  
gmen4ever : 7:29 pm : link
Was amazingZ one of the most impressive showings from a rookie QB I have ever seen.
Great comback!!!!!!!!!  
prdave73 : 7:29 pm : link
Nice win by DANIEL JONES!!!!! But yeah Eric was right! I didnt think the defense would hold either. Bucs should have won. But nice to get a Win!!!
You have to wonder just  
section125 : 7:29 pm : link
what the hell Jackrabbit was thinking. They had 35 secs and 30 yards to get to FG range and you try to press a much bigger player at that point of the game?
Geez.

Anyway - Jones is the QB.
RE: You have to wonder just  
prdave73 : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 14593674 section125 said:
Quote:
what the hell Jackrabbit was thinking. They had 35 secs and 30 yards to get to FG range and you try to press a much bigger player at that point of the game?
Geez.

Anyway - Jones is the QB.


AGREE??!! WTF was he thinkin?? Or DC had him play tight??
Yeeeeesssss  
BIGbluegermany : 7:30 pm : link
Can't believe it. Normally we lose through a last second field goal.
Sweaty Haskins only wishes  
Bluesbreaker : 7:32 pm : link
he could run like Jones
spectacular win for Jones !
Wide right  
chiro56 : 8:04 pm : link
In Tampa. Bodes well
