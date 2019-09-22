Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:10 pm
RE: Listen I know the Defense  
smshmth8690 : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 14593778 mushroom said:
Quote:
Stinks but Tampa only scored 3 points the second half . They definitely played better maybe abysmal to just bad but there was improvement. Was is just coincidence or was the difference Olgetree being out?


^^^ First thing I thought of as well. Whatever changes they had to make seemed like it was working - for most of the second half. Seemed like they just simplified the coverages.
RE: Have they said anything about the extent of Saquon’s injury?  
Carson53 : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 14593920 Bill L said:
Quote:
I read elsewhere it is an ankle injury, will miss some time.
I am sure he will get a MRI tomorrow.
RE: ...  
kevken60 : 7:57 pm : link
In comment 14593664 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I feel like I just gave birth.


Congratulations, and here’s to many more!
RE: ...  
Jay in Toronto : 7:57 pm : link
In comment 14593664 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I feel like I just gave birth.


Might want to compare notes with your wife!
Darius Slayton might be a legit receiver  
dpinzow : 7:58 pm : link
He can really fly and caused Tampa some problems downfield
Watching the MSG post game show.....  
Simms11 : 7:58 pm : link
Howard Cross is freaking huge! He’s bigger then Banks and Zeitler!
RE: Can someone tell me why Jenkins had  
BillT : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14593698 jeff57 said:
Quote:
No safety help against Evans the entire game

This a thousand times over. WTH!
And not only Jones  
Mike in Boston : 7:59 pm : link
Slayton had a very nice debut with 3 for 82 and a key block on Engram's TD run.
Huge day for Jones and team  
mdc1 : 8:01 pm : link
need to keep improving, especially on defense.
Just wow...  
trueblueinpw : 8:02 pm : link
He’s not even running the full offense yet. This is his first NFL game?! Wow.
RE: Sterling Shepard is a very good NFL player  
Gregorio : 8:02 pm : link
In comment 14593796 Overseer said:
Quote:
who has been wildly mis-used by the NYG. He would be an absolute STUD on New England or Green Bay. I love his game.

Here’s hoping he becomes a (badly needed) team leader and a go-to target for the young QB.


So many here have been calling him JAG. SS played a helluva game today.
It’s been a long 2 years..  
Sean : 8:03 pm : link
but that was fucking fun.
There is finally hope  
Matt in SGS : 8:06 pm : link
A young QB and the football Gods didn’t allow an early heart breaking field goal to lose. For the first time in years, even with all the problems on defense and Saquon injury, I’m excited and dare I say...happy.
RE: Ahhhhhhh  
Gregorio : 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14593678 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
Let’s fcking go!!!!
Children are definitely wondering what is wrong with dad


Ha! had me laughing out loud.
Holy shit imagine if Shurmur did  
pjcas18 : 8:11 pm : link
Greg Auman
@gregauman
Bruce Arians says he took the delay penalty on purpose in final minute, thinking Matt Gay was better from a longer distance.
7:42 PM · Sep 22, 2019·Twitter for iPhone
Wow, that was great.  
GiantsUA : 8:12 pm : link
Listened to the game all the way down the Northway. Nice hike today and caught most of the game on the radio(minus beginning).

Some people owe Daniel Jones an apology - # 6 - hell yes!
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Can someone tell me why Jenkins had  
Giantz_comeback : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 14593907 Brick72 said:
Quote:
In comment 14593802 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


In comment 14593761 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 14593743 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:



He’s supposed to be able to cover his man 1:1. If he can’t do that on Mike Evans he shouldn’t be playing.


That's a ridiculous thing to say for an all pro WR coming off a 1500 yard season. He's a complete mismatch for any corner in the league.



He did nothing in his first two games. Until today.

Jenkins was beaten like a drum all day long. And he counts for $14.5 million on the cap.

Play Ballentine next week.

You think Ballentine would have played better against Evans today?


CB from a small school hool usually needs some seasoning.
In the predict the score thread  
Rjanyg : 8:15 pm : link
I said Giants win 20-19 on a last second wide right kick.

Wrong score but pretty good call!! Way to go DJ!!!

Rookies all chipped in!
Felt so good to get a win  
Giants86 : 8:16 pm : link
Props to Golden and Sterling Shepard. Both played well.
the defense played very well in the second half  
GiantsFan84 : 8:18 pm : link
i feel like you could see the team starting to believe they could win with jones and things took off
Let me be the Dep but for DJ  
xman : 8:23 pm : link
the OL got him killed and the receivers dropped a few passes. No SB either. Otherwise DJ would have put up 50 points
As a guy who was a big Darnold guy 2 years ago  
The_Boss : 8:29 pm : link
I cannot recall a jet game in the last year where he looked remotely as good as DJ tonight...that’s fucking awesome
Bob Papa was killing Janoris on the broadcast -  
GiantsUA : 8:30 pm : link
"talked all week and comes out and plays terribly" et. How bad was he? I could not tell listening to the radio.
DJ should get the call tonight  
eli4life : 8:31 pm : link
Impressive start to his career
RE: Bob Papa was killing Janoris on the broadcast -  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:31 pm : link
In comment 14594167 GiantsUA said:
Quote:
"talked all week and comes out and plays terribly" et. How bad was he? I could not tell listening to the radio.


He was pretty awful, especially in the first half.

But, again, I don't think people, even Bob Papa at times, understand the physical overmatch he is.
Swiss cheese defense  
sb2003 : 8:31 pm : link
but I loved how this team fought in the second half.

DJ looks like the real deal. I expect some growing pains but it's clear he's a player. It's going to be fun watching him.
Looked like something  
mittenedman : 8:32 pm : link
clicked for the defense in the 2nd half too. Good to see. GREAT tackle by Michael Thomas
RE: Freaking out  
Fort Mill Mike : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14593631 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I'm f****** I have completely lost my s*** I don't know where my s*** is I don't know if it's ever coming back fuk fuk fuk fuk fuk. Holy Ho Lee fuk and a few more bucks and that's still not enough fucks


Yeah, me too :) Once in a while you get shown the light?
This photo  
Everyone Relax : 8:37 pm : link
brings a happy tear to my eyes
Eli - ( New Window )
Congrats Daniel Jones  
Jimmy Googs : 8:40 pm : link
you were great and we have been waiting for a guy like you since 2016.

Thanks....
RE: Bob Papa was killing Janoris on the broadcast -  
EricJ : 8:44 pm : link
In comment 14594167 GiantsUA said:
Quote:
"talked all week and comes out and plays terribly" et. How bad was he? I could not tell listening to the radio.


I am not kidding when I say that I could have covered Evans today and yielded the same results as Jenkins.
I was critical of Jenkins early on  
Gregorio : 8:52 pm : link
But as the game progressed, it just seemed like Mike Evans was too much to handle. Guy gets separation and makes catches in stride.
RE: This photo  
BBelle21 : 8:57 pm : link
In comment 14594209 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
brings a happy tear to my eyes Eli - ( New Window )


That pic is adorable and heart warming. Really happy for Daniel and the whole team. That was a great debut. The way Daniel’s hugging Eli, it looks like my golden retriever 😄
Elation  
DavidinBMNY : 9:03 pm : link
The Giants won in improbable fashion. With their best player side lined. Jones made an enormous difference. Just fantastic. Negatives will be held till tomorrow.

I know it was said before, but I'm very pleased about Slayton - both  
Ira : 9:14 pm : link
the reception and the downfield block to free up Engram. He's missed a lot of training camp and the first two weeks. Yet he made two big plays on his first nfl game.
What I took Away from  
lax counsel : 9:28 pm : link
The win, was the one throw to Slayton, there are few qbs in this league who can make that throw when you consider all of the elements. The accuracy, the arm strength, the mobility, the ability to continue to read the defense as the play broke down.

I also took away how important a qb is to the modern NFl game and can change a game in an instant. Something a lot of us have been saying for a couple of seasons.

Hope Barkley is ok in the long run, and he comes back 100% without any lingering effects.
What, a running NYG QB?  
xtian : 9:29 pm : link
Haven't had one since Jeff Hostetler. such a nice dimension! We got us a winner in DJ. Giants are fun to watch again.
RE: Elation  
lax counsel : 9:29 pm : link
In comment 14594309 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
The Giants won in improbable fashion. With their best player side lined. Jones made an enormous difference. Just fantastic. Negatives will be held till tomorrow.


There best player was on the field and led the drive. It’s what qbs do for a team. Hope he keeps it up and continues to improve.
I guess great QB play  
Junior22 : 9:32 pm : link
Can mask other team deficiencies
The fact he did it on the road against a solid defense  
Leg of Theismann : 9:45 pm : link
and particularly a very good pass defense, is what gives me a lot of hope for the future. Having a great pre-season against the opposing teams' 2nd/3rd/4th stringers is one thing, but this was the real deal today, and Jones went out there with the 1s (but Barkley out in the 2nd half) and executed beautifully. Making the big plays when he needed to. 4th and 5 and he runs it in for the game-winning TD? What a start!
He was pressured all 2nd half  
AcesUp : 9:46 pm : link
That wasn't a clean pocket that he carried this team to a win from. It was an unreal game period. Rookie debut or not.
DANIEL FUCKING JONES!!!!!  
Dave in Hoboken : 9:48 pm : link
RE: DANIEL FUCKING JONES!!!!!  
djm : 10:08 pm : link
In comment 14594500 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
.


Daniel fucking jones indeed!

All is good.
RE: That was the most exciting Giants game I've watched in years  
Del Shofner : 10:59 pm : link
In comment 14593675 NJ_GIANTS said:
Quote:
This team really pulled together for Jones.


agree
Have to hand it to him  
jcn56 : 11:12 pm : link
with Barkley going out and the Bucs already bringing constant pressure, I thought it would be too much for Jones to overcome. He came through with flying colors.

If only the defense weren't such a steaming pile. Would really have sucked to see all that go down only to have the Bucs kick a last second FG to win it.
RE: RE: Can someone tell me why Jenkins had  
Brick72 : 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14593743 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
In comment 14593698 jeff57 said:

Quote:

No safety help against Evans the entire game

He’s supposed to be able to cover his man 1:1. If he can’t do that on Mike Evans he shouldn’t be playing.

I hope Jenkins gets traded for a draft pick after today.

JJ is 5'10" Mike Evans is 6'5". No corner is expected to cover that over a full route without safety help up top. Geez, stop the nonsense.

You guys dumping on JackRabbit need to get a life or a dose of reality. Evans had 1,500 yards last year against the best the NFL has to offer. What Evans did in this game was completely expected considering the time he had. Honestly, where was the safety help up top that you would expect to see on a receiver like Evans????
RE: Watching the MSG post game show.....  
Jim in Fairfax : 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14593961 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Howard Cross is freaking huge! He’s bigger then Banks and Zeitler!

He was pretty much a tackle playing TE. Pretty much caught like a tackle too. :-)
Daniel Jones...  
BlueLou'sBack : 11:24 pm : link
I couldn't be happier for him, and the Giants and Gettleman, and happier to have been dead wrong about his arm strength.

He prefers to use touch obviously, but he can sling it too, and off platform.

He can also run a bit, can't he? He's a superior level athlete, at the same time he has Eli's "cool as the other side of the pillow" character under pressure.

This young man is all business, and a harbinger of a bright future for the Giants.
RE: RE: Sterling Shepard is a very good NFL player  
Brick72 : 11:37 pm : link
In comment 14593988 Gregorio said:
Quote:
In comment 14593796 Overseer said:
Quote: who has been wildly mis-used by the NYG. He would be an absolute STUD on New England or Green Bay. I love his game.

Here’s hoping he becomes a (badly needed) team leader and a go-to target for the young QB.

So many here have been calling him JAG. SS played a helluva game today.
Sterling Shepard is is not JAG. It's annoying to see people who don't understand football say that. Shepard plays lights out when he is on the field no matter what. Pay attention to his downfield blocking when the play isn't even going his way. You have to respect him when he's on the field. BTW, he wouldn't still be here if the Giants could find a better slot receiver.

I think you folks are going to be very surprised at the Daniel Jones to Golden Tate/Sterling Sharp connection. DJ hits receivers in stride. Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard in stride are ankle breakers. This is going to be fun.
Daniel Jones looked great.  
St. Jimmy : 11:45 pm : link
Gettleman should get Mara a chalkboard and make him right "I will let football people make football decisions" 25 times.
