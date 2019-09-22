New York Giants - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Post-Game Discussion

Stinks but Tampa only scored 3 points the second half . They definitely played better maybe abysmal to just bad but there was improvement. Was is just coincidence or was the difference Olgetree being out?
^^^ First thing I thought of as well. Whatever changes they had to make seemed like it was working - for most of the second half. Seemed like they just simplified the coverages.
RE: Have they said anything about the extent of Saquon’s injury?
A young QB and the football Gods didn’t allow an early heart breaking field goal to lose. For the first time in years, even with all the problems on defense and Saquon injury, I’m excited and dare I say...happy.
I'm f****** I have completely lost my s*** I don't know where my s*** is I don't know if it's ever coming back fuk fuk fuk fuk fuk. Holy Ho Lee fuk and a few more bucks and that's still not enough fucks
Yeah, me too :) Once in a while you get shown the light?
The win, was the one throw to Slayton, there are few qbs in this league who can make that throw when you consider all of the elements. The accuracy, the arm strength, the mobility, the ability to continue to read the defense as the play broke down.
I also took away how important a qb is to the modern NFl game and can change a game in an instant. Something a lot of us have been saying for a couple of seasons.
Hope Barkley is ok in the long run, and he comes back 100% without any lingering effects.
and particularly a very good pass defense, is what gives me a lot of hope for the future. Having a great pre-season against the opposing teams' 2nd/3rd/4th stringers is one thing, but this was the real deal today, and Jones went out there with the 1s (but Barkley out in the 2nd half) and executed beautifully. Making the big plays when he needed to. 4th and 5 and he runs it in for the game-winning TD? What a start!
He’s supposed to be able to cover his man 1:1. If he can’t do that on Mike Evans he shouldn’t be playing.
I hope Jenkins gets traded for a draft pick after today.
JJ is 5'10" Mike Evans is 6'5". No corner is expected to cover that over a full route without safety help up top. Geez, stop the nonsense.
You guys dumping on JackRabbit need to get a life or a dose of reality. Evans had 1,500 yards last year against the best the NFL has to offer. What Evans did in this game was completely expected considering the time he had. Honestly, where was the safety help up top that you would expect to see on a receiver like Evans????
In comment 14593796 Overseer said:
Quote: who has been wildly mis-used by the NYG. He would be an absolute STUD on New England or Green Bay. I love his game.
Here’s hoping he becomes a (badly needed) team leader and a go-to target for the young QB.
So many here have been calling him JAG. SS played a helluva game today.
Sterling Shepard is is not JAG. It's annoying to see people who don't understand football say that. Shepard plays lights out when he is on the field no matter what. Pay attention to his downfield blocking when the play isn't even going his way. You have to respect him when he's on the field. BTW, he wouldn't still be here if the Giants could find a better slot receiver.
I think you folks are going to be very surprised at the Daniel Jones to Golden Tate/Sterling Sharp connection. DJ hits receivers in stride. Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard in stride are ankle breakers. This is going to be fun.
I read elsewhere it is an ankle injury, will miss some time.
I am sure he will get a MRI tomorrow.
Congratulations, and here’s to many more!
Might want to compare notes with your wife!
This a thousand times over. WTH!
Children are definitely wondering what is wrong with dad
Ha! had me laughing out loud.
@gregauman
Bruce Arians says he took the delay penalty on purpose in final minute, thinking Matt Gay was better from a longer distance.
7:42 PM · Sep 22, 2019·Twitter for iPhone
Some people owe Daniel Jones an apology - # 6 - hell yes!
Quote:
In comment 14593761 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14593743 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
He’s supposed to be able to cover his man 1:1. If he can’t do that on Mike Evans he shouldn’t be playing.
That's a ridiculous thing to say for an all pro WR coming off a 1500 yard season. He's a complete mismatch for any corner in the league.
He did nothing in his first two games. Until today.
Jenkins was beaten like a drum all day long. And he counts for $14.5 million on the cap.
Play Ballentine next week.
You think Ballentine would have played better against Evans today?
CB from a small school hool usually needs some seasoning.
Wrong score but pretty good call!! Way to go DJ!!!
Rookies all chipped in!
He was pretty awful, especially in the first half.
But, again, I don't think people, even Bob Papa at times, understand the physical overmatch he is.
DJ looks like the real deal. I expect some growing pains but it's clear he's a player. It's going to be fun watching him.
Eli - ( New Window )
Thanks....
I am not kidding when I say that I could have covered Evans today and yielded the same results as Jenkins.
That pic is adorable and heart warming. Really happy for Daniel and the whole team. That was a great debut. The way Daniel’s hugging Eli, it looks like my golden retriever 😄
There best player was on the field and led the drive. It’s what qbs do for a team. Hope he keeps it up and continues to improve.
Daniel fucking jones indeed!
All is good.
agree
If only the defense weren't such a steaming pile. Would really have sucked to see all that go down only to have the Bucs kick a last second FG to win it.
Quote:
No safety help against Evans the entire game
He’s supposed to be able to cover his man 1:1. If he can’t do that on Mike Evans he shouldn’t be playing.
I hope Jenkins gets traded for a draft pick after today.
JJ is 5'10" Mike Evans is 6'5". No corner is expected to cover that over a full route without safety help up top. Geez, stop the nonsense.
You guys dumping on JackRabbit need to get a life or a dose of reality. Evans had 1,500 yards last year against the best the NFL has to offer. What Evans did in this game was completely expected considering the time he had. Honestly, where was the safety help up top that you would expect to see on a receiver like Evans????
He was pretty much a tackle playing TE. Pretty much caught like a tackle too. :-)
He prefers to use touch obviously, but he can sling it too, and off platform.
He can also run a bit, can't he? He's a superior level athlete, at the same time he has Eli's "cool as the other side of the pillow" character under pressure.
This young man is all business, and a harbinger of a bright future for the Giants.
I think you folks are going to be very surprised at the Daniel Jones to Golden Tate/Sterling Sharp connection. DJ hits receivers in stride. Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard in stride are ankle breakers. This is going to be fun.