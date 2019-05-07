Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Daniel jones nickname nomination thread

Jesse B : 9/23/2019 6:42 pm
Were not going to roll forward with Danny Dimes are we?

Anything better out there?


DJ8
Duke of York
Dan the Man
Mr. Mother F'ing Jones
Easy D (from easy E to Easy D)



I'm not saying my ideas are great. I'm just saying Danny Dimes is awful.

Who out there has something better? Anyone?
.  
arcarsenal : 9/23/2019 6:43 pm : link
Danny Dimes is extremely cringeworthy. I really hope that dies down. Unfortunately, I don't think it's going to.

I'm perfectly content with Daniel or DJ for now, personally... but to each their own!
His college teammates called him Swag. I'm not sure why  
Ira : 9/23/2019 6:48 pm : link
.
DJ works  
Jimmy Googs : 9/23/2019 6:48 pm : link
everything else sounds stupid...
I saw Duke of New York on ESPN today, kind of like that one  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/23/2019 6:48 pm : link
Danny Dimes is fucking cringe worthy. I personally use Daniel Motherfucka Jones, and I originally like the irony, but now what we know he's like in the huddle the guy truly is a motherfucker. Let's fucking score!
Whichever pisses the most people off  
UConn4523 : 9/23/2019 6:48 pm : link
.
DJ8  
Canton : 9/23/2019 6:50 pm : link
Love it.

We had KP3 for the Knicks and it was well recieved.
I read somewhere  
upnyg : 9/23/2019 6:50 pm : link
his nickname in college was "Future" by the coaches when he grey shirted. Later they named him "swag" because he was calm and ordinary and had his own swag.

I think "The Franchise" sounds good.
I was going to go with  
upnyg : 9/23/2019 6:52 pm : link
"The Natural" but that shows my age.
Danny Dimes is all I hear  
widmerseyebrow : 9/23/2019 6:52 pm : link
Don't think it's going away.

Oh, and fuck DJ8 and every other NBA star that does that.
We need to aim for AK47  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/23/2019 6:53 pm : link
#47 Andrei Kirilenko level of nickname dopeness and aptness.
RE: I read somewhere  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/23/2019 6:53 pm : link
In comment 14596711 upnyg said:
Quote:
his nickname in college was "Future" by the coaches when he grey shirted. Later they named him "swag" because he was calm and ordinary and had his own swag.

I think "The Franchise" sounds good.

Danchise
RE: His college teammates called him Swag. I'm not sure why  
ChaChing : 9/23/2019 6:54 pm : link
In comment 14596704 Ira said:
Quote:
.

Oversimplifying, because he was a small, skinny little kid (didn't hit his growth spurt til late) but still highly competitive, relentless & productive. Best, most organic way to get a nickname

There was also an NYP article yesterday that spit a few out, I liked "The Danchise" - first time I heard that for a 'Dan.' Also kinda like Easy D but relates to Eli too much

Agree, Danny Dimes is awful but media has run w/ it...in the end I don't care, just win baby!
He doesn't need one.  
Ryan in Albany : 9/23/2019 6:56 pm : link
But Daniel Fucking Jones is good enough for me.
From what I read Swag came from his HS team / coach  
ChaChing : 9/23/2019 6:57 pm : link
and might have stuck thru college for much the same reason. Toughness, relentlessness to get back up after being planted over & over, completely unfazed by the situation....
Daniel Jones  
bradshaw44 : 9/23/2019 6:57 pm : link
.
You can't force a nickname  
steve in ky : 9/23/2019 6:57 pm : link
.
Yesterday he earned the nickname  
GP : 9/23/2019 6:59 pm : link
Big Dick Danny
RE: DJ works  
Fred-in-Florida : 9/23/2019 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14596705 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
everything else sounds stupid...


I agree !!
nicknames happen they are not assigned  
gtt350 : 9/23/2019 7:05 pm : link
Danny Dimes happened because of pin point accuracy.
If it sticks it's for a reason
I'm sure he would love to be called Big Dick Danny though  
gtt350 : 9/23/2019 7:06 pm : link
.
his nickname  
dank41 : 9/23/2019 7:06 pm : link
is Danny Dimes. Get used to it!
can you hear the announcers now  
gtt350 : 9/23/2019 7:07 pm : link
Big Dick Danny in again, touchdown!
Anything but Danny DImes  
David B. : 9/23/2019 7:09 pm : link
THE TEAM IS ALREADY CALLING HIM DJ.

Time for the media to take a hint.
RE: Anything but Danny DImes  
steve in ky : 9/23/2019 7:14 pm : link
In comment 14596744 David B. said:
Quote:
THE TEAM IS ALREADY CALLING HIM DJ.

Time for the media to take a hint.


I Agree. I hate Danny Dimes, it's a dumb forced nickname.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/23/2019 7:16 pm : link
I think it’s gonna end up DJ. At least I hope so. I found myself saying “Cmon DJ” presnap all game long. I’ve been saying “Cmon Eli” presnap for 15+ years :(
Jones  
Mike in Boston : 9/23/2019 7:18 pm : link
One syllable. Why make up anything else.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/23/2019 7:20 pm : link
"DJ" would be a no brainer for me... but there's also a DJ in the Bronx who has had an MVP-caliber year for the Yanks. So, there's that.

But if both guys keep doing their thing, I couldn't care less what we call 'em.
Someone said it elsewhere....  
BlueManCrew : 9/23/2019 7:23 pm : link
Daniel Stormborn, the unbeaten. First of his downs, mover of chains and father of Giants. Long, but hilarious.
Sway  
Steve in ATL : 9/23/2019 7:24 pm : link
that was his nickname before he was a Giant. Why change it?
I love SWAG  
Payasdaddy : 9/23/2019 7:25 pm : link
but quiet honestly he doesnt need a nickname
Like that stupid matty ICE Like ryan is anything more than maybe top ten in his best yrs
WTF he ever do to deserve matty ice
Danny Dimes is truly terrible  
Greg from LI : 9/23/2019 7:25 pm : link
Sounds like something a grade Z Stu Scott wanna be would come up with.
Obviously  
Payasdaddy : 9/23/2019 7:26 pm : link
he should be motherfucker Jones but media cant go with that
I say we leave the nicknames to the Redskins  
jcn56 : 9/23/2019 7:26 pm : link
and just let Jones be Jones.
Duke of the York?  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 9/23/2019 7:27 pm : link
Really? Lmao. Yea I could definitely see fans use that often.
i agree he doesn't need one  
odunde : 9/23/2019 7:27 pm : link
but yesterday i did try to convince my friends it should be pick 6. I received the mocking derision that I deserved (i'd had a few), but i still kind of like it...
RE: i agree he doesn't need one  
arcarsenal : 9/23/2019 7:29 pm : link
In comment 14596772 odunde said:
Quote:
but yesterday i did try to convince my friends it should be pick 6. I received the mocking derision that I deserved (i'd had a few), but i still kind of like it...


You want to name him after what is essentially the worst play a QB could possibly make on a given play? I get it.. he was picked 6th overall - but this one ain't working.
Duke of New York  
ghost718 : 9/23/2019 7:29 pm : link
It's no longer Isaac Hayes

Danny Dimes...I hope that doesn't stick
Danny Dimebag is awful  
Banks : 9/23/2019 7:30 pm : link
but Easy D sounds so much worse
RE: I say we leave the nicknames to the Redskins  
steve in ky : 9/23/2019 7:31 pm : link
In comment 14596768 jcn56 said:
Quote:
and just let Jones be Jones.


+1

I never get the need for some fans to try so hard to come up with a nickname for players. Most of the greatest players in team history never had nicknames. Sure you had "Spider" and LT, but they should be the exception. Even OJ Anderson kind of left OJ with the Cardinals and just as often was referred to as Otis in NY.
RE: RE: i agree he doesn't need one  
odunde : 9/23/2019 7:32 pm : link
Yeah, I totally understand why people would hate it, and I'm not saying it should stick. I think, with rare exception, any "cool" nickname just makes you look like a wanker. I like the wordplay, if it can even be called that, of pick 6.

In comment 14596773 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14596772 odunde said:


Quote:


but yesterday i did try to convince my friends it should be pick 6. I received the mocking derision that I deserved (i'd had a few), but i still kind of like it...



You want to name him after what is essentially the worst play a QB could possibly make on a given play? I get it.. he was picked 6th overall - but this one ain't working.
Daniel Stormborn  
Reale01 : 9/23/2019 7:34 pm : link
Mover of chains.
DJ  
fkap : 9/23/2019 7:41 pm : link
I am a D.J., I am what I play
I got believers
Believing me
Nicknames Should be Organic Not Forced  
Jim in Tampa : 9/23/2019 7:46 pm : link
DJ or Jones will work fine.

And by the way, when was the last time you heard somone refer to Eli as "Easy E"?
No GoT names please,  
Shepherdsam : 9/23/2019 7:48 pm : link
we don’t want him completely falling apart in season eight.
..  
Banks : 9/23/2019 7:50 pm : link
too soon :(
Daniel Mothafuckin Jones  
TD : 9/23/2019 7:52 pm : link
.
My Baby Granddaughter is a DJ  
Aloha Alan : 9/23/2019 7:53 pm : link
Daisy Jane.

Call Mr. Jones: Dagger Dan. Cuz he stuck a knife into the BUCS yesterday many times yesterday.

Now let's make Landon Collins look stupid out there on Sunday. Let him have fun trying to keep up with Darius and Evan Engram.
Danny Dimes  
cokeduplt : 9/23/2019 8:03 pm : link
Is already his nickname whether you like it or not.
DJ Swag.  
GoDeep13 : 9/23/2019 8:07 pm : link
Eh
Knock yourselves out giving him a nickname.  
Mendenhall64 : 9/23/2019 8:08 pm : link
No one is going to use it.
I’ll Play  
Trainmaster : 9/23/2019 8:09 pm : link
Eli 2.0

Baby faced ninja

Iceman
RE: No GoT names please,  
RobCarpenter : 9/23/2019 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14596800 Shepherdsam said:
Quote:
we don’t want him completely falling apart in season eight.


Nicely done
RE: Danny Dimes  
UberAlias : 9/23/2019 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14596836 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Is already his nickname whether you like it or not.
Embarrassing, but true.
How about  
Bill in TN : 9/23/2019 8:14 pm : link
just "Daniel"? 1st name only.
.  
Tom from LI : 9/23/2019 8:14 pm : link
Vanilla Vick
Dan  
Sneakers O'toole : 9/23/2019 8:15 pm : link
.
fumbles mcgee?  
japanhead : 9/23/2019 8:18 pm : link
i kid..
RE: Danny Dimebag is awful  
Les in TO : 9/23/2019 8:21 pm : link
In comment 14596777 Banks said:
Quote:
but Easy D sounds so much worse
Danny Dimebag sounds like a cousin of Silent Bob

Danny Dimes is a little too close to Matty Ice. Two syllables in the first name with a forced “y” , one syllable in the second. But I’m guessing it sticks.
The Solution  
St. Jimmy : 9/23/2019 8:23 pm : link

.
DJ should continue to be his nickname....  
Fishmanjim57 : 9/23/2019 8:27 pm : link
The other names are too Hipster and douche-worthy, especially the dimes one.
Sorry  
Jay in Toronto : 9/23/2019 8:29 pm : link
I like

Daniel

Good enough for Eli.

I'm also partial to Biblical names.
RE: Whichever pisses the most people off  
micky : 9/23/2019 8:30 pm : link
In comment 14596707 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
.


Danny Dimes lol
Daniel on the donkey  
micky : 9/23/2019 8:31 pm : link
.
I think DJ just seems natural for his whole boy next door persona.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/23/2019 8:34 pm : link
.
Dandy Dan  
Flash : 9/23/2019 8:36 pm : link
How about that?
RE: .  
mattlawson : 9/23/2019 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14596853 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
Vanilla Vick



That a live one! You can have multiple nicknames - see jay z, method man and biggie
Two Giants  
Les in TO : 9/23/2019 8:47 pm : link
Fans have applied to register Danny Dimes as a trademark and there were some memes circulating today with his face on a dime. So unless someone comes up with something memorable it sticks. Vanilla Vick made me laugh but no chance that goes mainstream
.  
Amazinz : 9/23/2019 8:51 pm : link
Danny Dimes is just some lighthearted fun. Doubt it sticks long-term.
DJ  
liteamorn : 9/23/2019 8:53 pm : link
Works for me
RE: Someone said it elsewhere....  
Jim in South Florida : 9/23/2019 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14596761 BlueManCrew said:
[quote] Daniel Stormborn, the unbeaten. First of his downs, mover of chains and father of Giants. Long, but hilarious. [/quote

Yes, I think this is perfect
Daniel Fucking Jones.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/23/2019 8:56 pm : link
Hahaha. Been calling him that since that first Jets drive. Why change now?
everyone in RI  
mdthedream : 9/23/2019 8:56 pm : link
Calling him Danny Dimes
I like  
You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 9/23/2019 8:58 pm : link
Big Stones Jones
Daniel Stones Jones
Etc
DJ is what his teammates call him  
Diver_Down : 9/23/2019 8:58 pm : link
so should the fans. Need proof? Check out the Sights and Sounds video clip on Giants.com. At 7:30, DJ is welcomed in the locker-room.
RE: Two Giants  
Jesse B : 9/23/2019 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14596917 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Fans have applied to register Danny Dimes as a trademark and there were some memes circulating today with his face on a dime. So unless someone comes up with something memorable it sticks. Vanilla Vick made me laugh but no chance that goes mainstream


also laughed at vanilla vick
Crazy but-  
mrvax : 9/23/2019 9:02 pm : link
I sorta like "Jones" as a nickname.
Doctor Jones  
Blueforever : 9/23/2019 9:17 pm : link
.
I’m partial to Daniel Jones  
Bill L : 9/23/2019 9:20 pm : link
Not Dan or Danny, but Daniel.

And, as much as everyone hates it, my best guess is that Danny Dimes sticks.
wow this  
Rory : 9/23/2019 9:25 pm : link
is sad.

How about daniel jones

Danny Bag of Donuts  
Jim in Fairfax : 9/23/2019 9:28 pm : link
.
RE: Yesterday he earned the nickname  
jhibb : 9/23/2019 9:38 pm : link
In comment 14596728 GP said:
Quote:
Big Dick Danny



Big Stones Jones would be better.

But they would both basically be copycat nicknames from an Eagles QB, which isn't really the way to go, IMO.
Hope this is an inside joke I’m missing  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/23/2019 9:49 pm : link
He’s Danny dimes
his teammates were calling him 8  
gtt350 : 9/23/2019 9:52 pm : link
.
Even my nfl fans who hate the giants  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/23/2019 9:52 pm : link
Call him Danny dimes. It’s a great organic nickname and it’s not going anywhere.
I just hope one day soon we can call him this:  
jhibb : 9/23/2019 9:53 pm : link

I think the winning one would be DJ (something)  
V.I.G. : 9/23/2019 9:55 pm : link
The reason why Danny dimes is sticking is it rolls.

So DJ as in disc jockey (something) that reveals itself later

These are all terrible but
DJ Dimes
DJ Duke
DJ Blue
DJ Ace
DJ Q
DJ Clutch
DJ Win
DJ 8
DJ money


DJ Mustard or D-Jon  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 9/23/2019 10:02 pm : link
he puts that extra mustard on his throws.
looks like this danny dimes thing  
japanhead : 9/23/2019 10:08 pm : link
has some legs.


Danny Dimes trademark wtf - ( New Window )
Can’t force a nickname  
Leg of Theismann : 9/23/2019 10:14 pm : link
Danny Dimes is just what has kind of stuck. I don’t see a problem with it. If you don’t like it just call him DJ. That’s what his teammates call him so why mess with it?
RE: looks like this danny dimes thing  
Leg of Theismann : 9/23/2019 10:17 pm : link
In comment 14597084 japanhead said:
Quote:
has some legs.
Danny Dimes trademark wtf - ( New Window )


How the hell are you able to trademark a name of a guy who isn’t you and you don’t even know personally? Those dudes aren’t in any way associate with the Giants or Daniel Jones. Trademark/copyright law in this country is so stupid
i just ddnt realize  
japanhead : 9/23/2019 10:32 pm : link
anyone outside of bbi posters was calling him danny dimes. apparently its a thing..
Whatever analyst called him Danny dimes  
eli4life : 9/23/2019 10:51 pm : link
Should be shot
.  
Banks : 9/23/2019 10:58 pm : link
Danny 2 Times  
Bill in Del : 9/23/2019 11:26 pm : link

In his first nfl game

Runs for 2 TDs,
Throws for 2 TDs
Fumbles Twice

It's been a long time since Musial.  
TC : 12:50 am : link
Dan the Man.

RE: RE: looks like this danny dimes thing  
Jim in Fairfax : 12:55 am : link
In comment 14597092 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
In comment 14597084 japanhead said:


Quote:


has some legs.
Danny Dimes trademark wtf - ( New Window )



How the hell are you able to trademark a name of a guy who isn’t you and you don’t even know personally? Those dudes aren’t in any way associate with the Giants or Daniel Jones. Trademark/copyright law in this country is so stupid

Nearly as stupid as thinking applying for a trademark is the same as being issued one.
DFJ  
BUgiantfan : 1:00 am : link
This is all I’ve been using around my friends.
How about something completely irrelevant like...  
Milton : 2:14 am : link
Detective Jones. And the cool crowd simply calls him The Detective (while the even cooler crowd just goes with Detective).
p.s.--If he's Irish it should be Danny Boy
So let me get this clear...  
manh george : 3:53 am : link
we aren't giving Jones a nickname, we are giving his nickname a nickname?
RE: So let me get this clear...  
Jesse B : 4:16 am : link
In comment 14597219 manh george said:
Quote:
we aren't giving Jones a nickname, we are giving his nickname a nickname?


Opposite if what I was asking.


I just don't think Danny dimes will age well. Danny dimes is fun for a 22 year old kid real stupid for a 34 year old QB
It is and will always be DJ,  
Big Blue '56 : 7:01 am : link
just as it was and always will be TC
agree with Jimmy Googs  
Bill2 : 7:20 am : link
two short syllables/sounds always seem to be what eventually fits best
