Daniel jones nickname nomination thread

Were not going to roll forward with Danny Dimes are we?
Anything better out there?
DJ8
Duke of York
Dan the Man
Mr. Mother F'ing Jones
Easy D (from easy E to Easy D)
I'm not saying my ideas are great. I'm just saying Danny Dimes is awful.
Who out there has something better? Anyone?
I'm perfectly content with Daniel or DJ for now, personally... but to each their own!
We had KP3 for the Knicks and it was well recieved.
I think "The Franchise" sounds good.
Oh, and fuck DJ8 and every other NBA star that does that.
Danchise
Oversimplifying, because he was a small, skinny little kid (didn't hit his growth spurt til late) but still highly competitive, relentless & productive. Best, most organic way to get a nickname
There was also an NYP article yesterday that spit a few out, I liked "The Danchise" - first time I heard that for a 'Dan.' Also kinda like Easy D but relates to Eli too much
Agree, Danny Dimes is awful but media has run w/ it...in the end I don't care, just win baby!
If it sticks it's for a reason
Time for the media to take a hint.
I Agree. I hate Danny Dimes, it's a dumb forced nickname.
But if both guys keep doing their thing, I couldn't care less what we call 'em.
Like that stupid matty ICE Like ryan is anything more than maybe top ten in his best yrs
WTF he ever do to deserve matty ice
You want to name him after what is essentially the worst play a QB could possibly make on a given play? I get it.. he was picked 6th overall - but this one ain't working.
Danny Dimes...I hope that doesn't stick
I never get the need for some fans to try so hard to come up with a nickname for players. Most of the greatest players in team history never had nicknames. Sure you had "Spider" and LT, but they should be the exception. Even OJ Anderson kind of left OJ with the Cardinals and just as often was referred to as Otis in NY.
but yesterday i did try to convince my friends it should be pick 6. I received the mocking derision that I deserved (i'd had a few), but i still kind of like it...
You want to name him after what is essentially the worst play a QB could possibly make on a given play? I get it.. he was picked 6th overall - but this one ain't working.
And by the way, when was the last time you heard somone refer to Eli as "Easy E"?
Call Mr. Jones: Dagger Dan. Cuz he stuck a knife into the BUCS yesterday many times yesterday.
Now let's make Landon Collins look stupid out there on Sunday. Let him have fun trying to keep up with Darius and Evan Engram.
Baby faced ninja
Iceman
Danny Dimes is a little too close to Matty Ice. Two syllables in the first name with a forced “y” , one syllable in the second. But I’m guessing it sticks.
Daniel
Good enough for Eli.
I'm also partial to Biblical names.
Danny Dimes lol
That a live one! You can have multiple nicknames - see jay z, method man and biggie
[quote] Daniel Stormborn, the unbeaten. First of his downs, mover of chains and father of Giants. Long, but hilarious. [/quote
Daniel Stones Jones
also laughed at vanilla vick
And, as much as everyone hates it, my best guess is that Danny Dimes sticks.
How about daniel jones
Big Stones Jones would be better.
But they would both basically be copycat nicknames from an Eagles QB, which isn't really the way to go, IMO.
So DJ as in disc jockey (something) that reveals itself later
These are all terrible but
DJ Dimes
DJ Duke
DJ Blue
DJ Ace
DJ Q
DJ Clutch
DJ Win
DJ 8
DJ money
Danny Dimes trademark wtf - ( New Window )
How the hell are you able to trademark a name of a guy who isn’t you and you don’t even know personally? Those dudes aren’t in any way associate with the Giants or Daniel Jones. Trademark/copyright law in this country is so stupid
In his first nfl game
Runs for 2 TDs,
Throws for 2 TDs
Fumbles Twice
Danny Dimes trademark wtf - ( New Window )
How the hell are you able to trademark a name of a guy who isn’t you and you don’t even know personally? Those dudes aren’t in any way associate with the Giants or Daniel Jones. Trademark/copyright law in this country is so stupid
Nearly as stupid as thinking applying for a trademark is the same as being issued one.
p.s.--If he's Irish it should be Danny Boy
Opposite if what I was asking.
I just don't think Danny dimes will age well. Danny dimes is fun for a 22 year old kid real stupid for a 34 year old QB