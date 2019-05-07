QB ‘eye level’ re: Eli & Jones

Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Sean : 9/23/2019 7:39 pm
I was listening to GM Shuffle today with Mike Lombardi who called out QB eye level with Daniel Jones. He was always looking down the field, even with pressure coming. This allowed for the connection to Shepard on the final drive. Simply put, Eli isn’t making those throws.

I never was sold on the fact Eli was done, but hearing Lombardi call this out made me think he likely is. We saw a ton of screen shots of Eli NOT seeing an open WR and checking down. No fault of Eli either, when you play behind a garbage line for so long it has an impact. Eli’s eye level was lower and was unable to make the throws downfield which leads to more check downs.

Lombardi also pointed this out with Flacco. Even with the change of scenery in Denver, he’s still checking down and passing on shots downfield. He is likely avoiding the hit even if it’s not there.

I thought this was very well articulated by Lombardi. It also reinforces the point that all resources should go towards protecting the young QB.

I’ve linked the podcast episode. A good listen.
Link - ( New Window )
I noticed the same thing  
KingofSivar : 9/23/2019 7:49 pm : link
I don't think i've seen a QB ignore the pressure like he did yesterday. It was amazing.

The only issue I have with Jones so far is that he needs to do a better job of feeling the pressure from the left side and sliding up in the pocket (like on the fumble). Other than that, I loved it.
I think there is credence to the shell-shock aspect.  
Diver_Down : 9/23/2019 7:51 pm : link
But there is also the neutering of Eli's gunslinger mentality by Ben. Reese, Coughlin, the media, fans were harping on his interception propensity. Ben comes to town and the first point of emphasis was increasing his completion percentage. Much easier to complete the short passes and at the same time indoctrinate him to focus on bullshit footwork and wearing a glove. He survived those years by having one of the quickest releases. WRs are just not capable of stretching the field in 2.34 seconds. Our passing offense was predicated on hitting OBJ on a slant and him taking it to the house. The coaches were so focused on "fixing Eli" and making him a system QB that they forgot that he's been playing football his entire life.
I added this in the baldinger thread  
crick n NC : 9/23/2019 7:55 pm : link
Baldinger
crick n NC : 11:30 am : link : reply
Was simply saying Eli isn't the only problem. Our offensive woes aren't exactly solved. Our targets still need upgading. There are two big things that Jones brings that Manning wasn't bringing in my opinion.

A fresh mind. He doesn't have Eli's battered mind in reference to the pass rusher, which means he will hold on to the ball a little longer to make the defense cover.

The second is mobility. To go along with a mind that isn't seeing ghosts and will hold onto the ball longer you have his ability to make rushers miss therefore continuing to make the defense cover.

Just because the defense has the right coverage doesn't mean they'll execute it accordingly. You must make them do their jobs. Don't allow the defense to cheat and get away with it.

I believe Manning was allowing the defense to only show what they were doing and not necessarily execute.

Manning has been beaten up and reprogrammed to get rid of the ball quickly. Shurmur said that completions are good, but some completions are simply better. I feel he was alluding to this.
Lombardi is right  
Go Terps : 9/23/2019 8:02 pm : link
Eli (and Flacco) have become overly risk averse. Whether that's due to coaching, years of hits, or something else I don't know. But of the top of my head there are two throws yesterday that I am confident don't happen if Eli is the QB: the deep shot to Slayton and the late Shepard throw.

With Eli you could see that any shot plays were prescribed by the coverage (Latimer at the start of second half in Dallas for example). He was not creating deep shots by extending plays sliding in the pocket...instead he's take the check down. That's why the completion percentage went up, interceptions went down, but points scored and third down conversions remained a problem.

I love Eli forever, but if he's the quarterback yesterday the Giants lose the game. It's over.
You do realize  
HomerJones45 : 9/23/2019 8:12 pm : link
Eli was 17-18 230 yards and two td’s against Tampa last season? Maybe he was looking downfield once or twice. By all means be enthusiastic but this is getting a little ridiculous.
Tampa had zero pass rush last year  
Go Terps : 9/23/2019 8:14 pm : link
That isn't the case this year, as Barrett has been terrorizing everyone.
RE: You do realize  
ron mexico : 9/23/2019 8:19 pm : link
In comment 14596846 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Eli was 17-18 230 yards and two td’s against Tampa last season? Maybe he was looking downfield once or twice. By all means be enthusiastic but this is getting a little ridiculous.


You can cherry pick games and throws but it’s pretty clear that Eli no longer sees the field and processes things like he used to.
Eli would have been sacked 8 times at least..  
Sean : 9/23/2019 8:23 pm : link
I love Eli, but it would have been ugly if he was out there against that pass rush. Jones bought time and made plays.

Little things become big things too. I believe it was the first TD drive - there was a 3rd & 5 which Jones scrambled for. It extended the drive which ultimately led to a TD. No doubt, with Eli that is a punt.

That’s where you really see the difference.
I love how dramatic everyone is making this  
huygens20 : 9/23/2019 8:26 pm : link
Eli doesnt have the legs or agility to evade the pass rush.


That's why he cant throw downfield.


It's 2019 guys. not 2007 anymore. There are so many more pure athletes as edge rushers/OLBers whose sole job is to get that ass.


Eli can still play, but only in specific circumstances. There;s a reason why Eli looked good to start the game or when the score was 0-0 or 0-7. Once the team fell behind, the pass rush heated up and Eli's ability to make plays went to 0.

Shurmur knows he isnt going to win any games 17-14 with this defense. DJ in 1 game already showed you why he's starting. He gives the team an opportunity even when behind to score because he's athletic enough to extend plays and drives in order to make plays.
His eye level jumped off the screen, I don't think he looked  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/23/2019 8:26 pm : link
at the rush once which is insane.
It was really cool to watch.  
St. Jimmy : 9/23/2019 8:46 pm : link
Guys eyes are down field after getting hit after releasing the ball.
This garbage OL thing is so overblown  
Jesse B : 9/23/2019 8:53 pm : link
It's an indication that a lot of you watch Giants only games. There about 4 good offensive lines in the entire league and the rest of the lines are complete garbage. The absolute best athletes on the field are the height/weight/speed freaks that have become edge rushers in the NFL over the past decade.

OL play is bad across the league: it's an epidemic. Why else do you think teams are salivating to give the likes of Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg big money and opportunity? It's not because these former Giants are worse options then what teams had.

Good quarterbacks make plays happen, bad ones play like Eli has for 3 years.


The garbage Oline play is a thing that won't go away, But anyway, yes Jones looked super impressive and it's exciting and a breath of fresh air. He demonstrated poise, accuracy, and eye level. It was really competent quarterback play.
Jesse....the guys that complain about the line either have unrealiatic  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/23/2019 8:58 pm : link
expectations or don't watch the rest of the NFL. They were very good week 1-2 and below average this week. Played some tough fronts.
RE: Jesse....the guys that complain about the line either have unrealiatic  
Diver_Down : 9/23/2019 9:03 pm : link
In comment 14596943 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
expectations or don't watch the rest of the NFL. They were very good week 1-2 and below average this week. Played some tough fronts.


Sy dinged Halapio in the game review for drawing the tough assignment. But it can't be emphasized enough how good Vita Vea is. I re-watched the first half focusing only on the OL. Zeitler drew the short straw a few times with Vea. It looked like Zeitler was on skates.
Eli’s been dropping eye level for a few years now,  
Section331 : 9/23/2019 9:05 pm : link
but I had hoped that it would improve with a better OL. Bad habits are hard to break, and once a vet QB starts to hear footsteps, it’s hard to break.
Diver....being in Tampa Bay now I was telling the Bucs fans  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/23/2019 9:07 pm : link
here I really like what they were doing with their defense last year and that Vea is going to be a monster. He started off slow, but kicked ass the second half of last year.
Vea was the engine of a very good Washington defense.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/23/2019 9:08 pm : link
.
Lombardi is an idiot  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/23/2019 9:08 pm : link
making five reads is not easy.

Really, how many long bombs did great DJ8 throw last game? Not many I assure you.
RE: RE: You do realize  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/23/2019 9:12 pm : link
In comment 14596862 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14596846 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Eli was 17-18 230 yards and two td’s against Tampa last season? Maybe he was looking downfield once or twice. By all means be enthusiastic but this is getting a little ridiculous.



You can cherry pick games and throws but it’s pretty clear that Eli no longer sees the field and processes things like he used to.

He lead the #1 scoring NFC east offense last year.

lol knob gobble on Wentz, Prescott and Keenum all you want.
Saquon led the O  
ron mexico : 9/23/2019 9:18 pm : link
Last year
RE: Diver....being in Tampa Bay now I was telling the Bucs fans  
Diver_Down : 9/23/2019 9:21 pm : link
In comment 14596972 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
here I really like what they were doing with their defense last year and that Vea is going to be a monster. He started off slow, but kicked ass the second half of last year.


My re-watch was inspired by Sy's review and I wanted to see and focus on the OL. I was shocked how quick Zeitler was pushed into DJ's lap. Whomever drew the short straw on Vea, didn't look good.
RE: RE: RE: You do realize  
Junior22 : 1:03 am : link
In comment 14596984 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14596862 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14596846 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Eli was 17-18 230 yards and two td’s against Tampa last season? Maybe he was looking downfield once or twice. By all means be enthusiastic but this is getting a little ridiculous.



You can cherry pick games and throws but it’s pretty clear that Eli no longer sees the field and processes things like he used to.


He lead the #1 scoring NFC east offense last year.

lol knob gobble on Wentz, Prescott and Keenum all you want.


Hahahhahaha. The excuses continue even when benched
RE: RE: RE: You do realize  
chuckydee9 : 7:33 am : link
In comment 14596984 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14596862 ron mexico said:


Quote:


In comment 14596846 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Eli was 17-18 230 yards and two td’s against Tampa last season? Maybe he was looking downfield once or twice. By all means be enthusiastic but this is getting a little ridiculous.



You can cherry pick games and throws but it’s pretty clear that Eli no longer sees the field and processes things like he used to.


He lead the #1 scoring NFC east offense last year.

lol knob gobble on Wentz, Prescott and Keenum all you want.


I didn't know Eli leads the Giants Defense and special teams.. the offense wasn't the highest scoring offense in NFC East.. besides when you have to make such specific stats to say something good about a QB then you know he wasn't a good QB in 2018.. OBJ was really our best QB last year..
If eye level is a thing  
upnyg : 8:08 am : link
then every QB eventually gets Battered QB syndrome after a period in the league (they start looking at the rush). The argument would be that QBs need to be replaced once this becomes part of their game going forward.
Eye level is real  
JonC : 8:26 am : link
QBs whose eyes drop to look for the rush can't be looking downfield to read through their progressions, let alone find receivers or even get off an accurate pass. Eli's been dealing with it for years in most games. It's the reason why he's erratic and inconsistent more often than not, he's unwilling to absorb the punishment anymore.

Shurmur almost certainly coached him to be more willing to check down, but there's a downside to that we've also been seeing.
i mean this stuff has been going on for several years  
hitdog42 : 8:48 am : link
and became more obvious over time
people just get caught up in being too emotional and sensitive to believe it- eye level down, mild david carr syndrome which is hard to reverse. it doesnt mean someone stinks but its why a lot of people have said we need to move on for the team to be able to make strides
