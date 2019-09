QB ‘eye level’ re: Eli & Jones

I was listening to GM Shuffle today with Mike Lombardi who called out QB eye level with Daniel Jones. He was always looking down the field, even with pressure coming. This allowed for the connection to Shepard on the final drive. Simply put, Eli isnít making those throws.I never was sold on the fact Eli was done, but hearing Lombardi call this out made me think he likely is. We saw a ton of screen shots of Eli NOT seeing an open WR and checking down. No fault of Eli either, when you play behind a garbage line for so long it has an impact. Eliís eye level was lower and was unable to make the throws downfield which leads to more check downs.Lombardi also pointed this out with Flacco. Even with the change of scenery in Denver, heís still checking down and passing on shots downfield. He is likely avoiding the hit even if itís not there.I thought this was very well articulated by Lombardi. It also reinforces the point that all resources should go towards protecting the young QB.Iíve linked the podcast episode. A good listen. Link - ( New Window