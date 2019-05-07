QB ‘eye level’ re: Eli & Jones

I was listening to GM Shuffle today with Mike Lombardi who called out QB eye level with Daniel Jones. He was always looking down the field, even with pressure coming. This allowed for the connection to Shepard on the final drive. Simply put, Eli isn’t making those throws.
I never was sold on the fact Eli was done, but hearing Lombardi call this out made me think he likely is. We saw a ton of screen shots of Eli NOT seeing an open WR and checking down. No fault of Eli either, when you play behind a garbage line for so long it has an impact. Eli’s eye level was lower and was unable to make the throws downfield which leads to more check downs.
Lombardi also pointed this out with Flacco. Even with the change of scenery in Denver, he’s still checking down and passing on shots downfield. He is likely avoiding the hit even if it’s not there.
I thought this was very well articulated by Lombardi. It also reinforces the point that all resources should go towards protecting the young QB.
I’ve linked the podcast episode. A good listen. Link
The only issue I have with Jones so far is that he needs to do a better job of feeling the pressure from the left side and sliding up in the pocket (like on the fumble). Other than that, I loved it.
Was simply saying Eli isn't the only problem. Our offensive woes aren't exactly solved. Our targets still need upgading. There are two big things that Jones brings that Manning wasn't bringing in my opinion.
A fresh mind. He doesn't have Eli's battered mind in reference to the pass rusher, which means he will hold on to the ball a little longer to make the defense cover.
The second is mobility. To go along with a mind that isn't seeing ghosts and will hold onto the ball longer you have his ability to make rushers miss therefore continuing to make the defense cover.
Just because the defense has the right coverage doesn't mean they'll execute it accordingly. You must make them do their jobs. Don't allow the defense to cheat and get away with it.
I believe Manning was allowing the defense to only show what they were doing and not necessarily execute.
Manning has been beaten up and reprogrammed to get rid of the ball quickly. Shurmur said that completions are good, but some completions are simply better. I feel he was alluding to this.
With Eli you could see that any shot plays were prescribed by the coverage (Latimer at the start of second half in Dallas for example). He was not creating deep shots by extending plays sliding in the pocket...instead he's take the check down. That's why the completion percentage went up, interceptions went down, but points scored and third down conversions remained a problem.
I love Eli forever, but if he's the quarterback yesterday the Giants lose the game. It's over.
You can cherry pick games and throws but it’s pretty clear that Eli no longer sees the field and processes things like he used to.
Little things become big things too. I believe it was the first TD drive - there was a 3rd & 5 which Jones scrambled for. It extended the drive which ultimately led to a TD. No doubt, with Eli that is a punt.
That’s where you really see the difference.
That's why he cant throw downfield.
It's 2019 guys. not 2007 anymore. There are so many more pure athletes as edge rushers/OLBers whose sole job is to get that ass.
Eli can still play, but only in specific circumstances. There;s a reason why Eli looked good to start the game or when the score was 0-0 or 0-7. Once the team fell behind, the pass rush heated up and Eli's ability to make plays went to 0.
Shurmur knows he isnt going to win any games 17-14 with this defense. DJ in 1 game already showed you why he's starting. He gives the team an opportunity even when behind to score because he's athletic enough to extend plays and drives in order to make plays.
OL play is bad across the league: it's an epidemic. Why else do you think teams are salivating to give the likes of Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg big money and opportunity? It's not because these former Giants are worse options then what teams had.
Good quarterbacks make plays happen, bad ones play like Eli has for 3 years.
The garbage Oline play is a thing that won't go away, But anyway, yes Jones looked super impressive and it's exciting and a breath of fresh air. He demonstrated poise, accuracy, and eye level. It was really competent quarterback play.
Sy dinged Halapio in the game review for drawing the tough assignment. But it can't be emphasized enough how good Vita Vea is. I re-watched the first half focusing only on the OL. Zeitler drew the short straw a few times with Vea. It looked like Zeitler was on skates.
Really, how many long bombs did great DJ8 throw last game? Not many I assure you.
He lead the #1 scoring NFC east offense last year.
lol knob gobble on Wentz, Prescott and Keenum all you want.
My re-watch was inspired by Sy's review and I wanted to see and focus on the OL. I was shocked how quick Zeitler was pushed into DJ's lap. Whomever drew the short straw on Vea, didn't look good.
He lead the #1 scoring NFC east offense last year.
lol knob gobble on Wentz, Prescott and Keenum all you want.
Hahahhahaha. The excuses continue even when benched
He lead the #1 scoring NFC east offense last year.
lol knob gobble on Wentz, Prescott and Keenum all you want.
I didn't know Eli leads the Giants Defense and special teams.. the offense wasn't the highest scoring offense in NFC East.. besides when you have to make such specific stats to say something good about a QB then you know he wasn't a good QB in 2018.. OBJ was really our best QB last year..
Shurmur almost certainly coached him to be more willing to check down, but there's a downside to that we've also been seeing.
people just get caught up in being too emotional and sensitive to believe it- eye level down, mild david carr syndrome which is hard to reverse. it doesnt mean someone stinks but its why a lot of people have said we need to move on for the team to be able to make strides