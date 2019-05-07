Remind us of your reaction(s) to the Jones pick at 6. Beezer : 9/24/2019 12:47 pm

BeezKid and I thought Josh Allen was the pick, and we were prepared to be ecstatic with that. We felt a QB was needed but thought maybe at 17, that could be the spot.



The pick was in. It was Daniel Jones. We sat. Stunned and silent. For a decent amount of time. The texts and a call or two came in ... what the hell are they doing?



I held my line ... tried to maintain an even strain. Read as much as possible, watch as many videos as possible.



Then at 17, we wanted and were prepared to be very happy with Dexter Lawrence, and then he was the pick. Made things relatively better. We could handle the Jones pick at 6 more easily since we had a potentially big-time defender up front.



Over the following days and weeks, and then of course into workouts and camps and pre-season, we were impressed and continued to be positive and hopeful. Never really shit on the pick. Just hoped the NYG brain trust's mantra would prove to be true.



As a huge, appreciative fan of Eli Manning, I also supported the move to start Jones against the Bucs. (BeezKid wanted Jones to start Week 1.) Cautious optimism and excitement when he got the nod Week 3. It was the right time.



Game on. Boomer Esiason saying "it may be the greatest debut of a rookie quarterback in the history of the NFL."



Very excited heading into Sunday's game with the Redskins.



+++



Remind us ... where were you on the pick, as it came to the podium and was announced? And be honest ... how has it played out for you since?