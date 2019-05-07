Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Remind us of your reaction(s) to the Jones pick at 6.

Beezer : 9/24/2019 12:47 pm
BeezKid and I thought Josh Allen was the pick, and we were prepared to be ecstatic with that. We felt a QB was needed but thought maybe at 17, that could be the spot.

The pick was in. It was Daniel Jones. We sat. Stunned and silent. For a decent amount of time. The texts and a call or two came in ... what the hell are they doing?

I held my line ... tried to maintain an even strain. Read as much as possible, watch as many videos as possible.

Then at 17, we wanted and were prepared to be very happy with Dexter Lawrence, and then he was the pick. Made things relatively better. We could handle the Jones pick at 6 more easily since we had a potentially big-time defender up front.

Over the following days and weeks, and then of course into workouts and camps and pre-season, we were impressed and continued to be positive and hopeful. Never really shit on the pick. Just hoped the NYG brain trust's mantra would prove to be true.

As a huge, appreciative fan of Eli Manning, I also supported the move to start Jones against the Bucs. (BeezKid wanted Jones to start Week 1.) Cautious optimism and excitement when he got the nod Week 3. It was the right time.

Game on. Boomer Esiason saying "it may be the greatest debut of a rookie quarterback in the history of the NFL."

Very excited heading into Sunday's game with the Redskins.

+++

Remind us ... where were you on the pick, as it came to the podium and was announced? And be honest ... how has it played out for you since?
.  
arcarsenal : 9/24/2019 12:51 pm : link
I wanted Allen because I thought Jones would still be available via trade-up even if that was their guy. And apparently that actually was the plan... but then the Giants worried they'd risk losing Jones if they took Allen first, so they made sure they got the QB instead.

Regardless, I suggested people at least give the guy a shot before going batshit over it...
Link - ( New Window )
I was annoyed, more so at the state of the team than Jones.  
bceagle05 : 9/24/2019 12:53 pm : link
Felt like we were all over the map. Draft Saquon over Darnold, commit to Eli, pay Beckham, then trade Beckham, draft a rookie QB, sign Golden Tate, etc. Are we rebuilding or not? Organization was in chaos. Hopefully there's clarity of purpose going forward with the young QB.
What's the point of this thread?  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 9/24/2019 12:54 pm : link
I think the Draft Day thread has been posted twice in the past 24 hours. Just go back and look.

.  
arcarsenal : 9/24/2019 12:55 pm : link
And obviously, what's also clear there is that his ceiling looks significantly higher than I thought it would be at the time...

I thought Jones would do a lot of things well enough, and could be a really nice fit for this offense. But I think I saw him more as a guy who could help us win... not be the reason we win. Welp, he was the reason we won in his first NFL start.

Obviously the concerns over the deep ball hanging a little too long... the seeming lack of velocity on sideline throws... I had all of those. He was a tough guy to get a good read on coming out of Duke and having such garbage around him.

Couldn't be happier to be off on that stuff and am thrilled with what he's done so far.
I was right  
madgiantscow009 : 9/24/2019 12:56 pm : link
as always.
Ah..  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 9/24/2019 12:56 pm : link
I'm being a dick. My apologies. I'll play.

At first I was upset. I really wanted Allen. I thought Jones would have been available at #17 if the Giants really wanted him. I thought the best move was to send our early 2nd over to Arizona for Rosen.

I didn't react one way or the other on the Jones pick. I figured I'd wait to see how it played out.
Hated it because I wanted Allen.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/24/2019 12:57 pm : link
Hated it because it seems everybody in the media-who definitely shape opinions-thought it was a joke. Hated it because I was a few deep & not thinking with a clear head.
wanted Josh Allen as well  
Chip : 9/24/2019 12:58 pm : link
but Gettleman was right and I was wrong.
OP  
UConn4523 : 9/24/2019 12:58 pm : link
I had a similar reaction. Really just confused as I didn't think we were going QB at 6 with Eli rostered and Josh Allen sitting there. I figured wed either take one at 17 or move up late in the 1st for a QB like we did for Baker.

I wasn't happy or mad, just didn't really know what was going on. Then after thinking about it I determined that they must love him at 6, and the Eli thing is just one of those rare conundrums that Mara didn't execute well on. As soon as we picked Jones I knew that DG/Shurmur knew the franchise needed to finally move on. I figured that was determined last season but keeping Eli for 2019 threw me off a bit.
I think I said something along the lines of...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 12:59 pm : link
"What's this hurry to pick a QB when it was obvious Eli had plenty of game left in the tank?"
I wanted a pass rusher,  
bigbluehoya : 9/24/2019 1:01 pm : link
given that they'd already decided Eli was back.

I didn't know much of Jones or have much of an opinion of him. I was pretty angry that they took a QB while simultaneously giving us the win-with-Eli eyewash.
I was speaking with a buddy of mine on here offline  
Big Blue '56 : 9/24/2019 1:01 pm : link
and we were both shocked! I for one never saw him play, but I mostly read that he either sucked or was, at best a 2nd rounder. I was led to believe Allen falling to us at 6 was pretty much a pipe dream and so when we passed, I was shocked.

I recovered quickly though as I thought about the QB guru who was our HC. Then, the next day and for days afterwards, I was assured by Kirwan, Gil Brandt and others that he was the real deal and picking him at 6 was totally fine with them.

I was fully on board
I was dejected and angry.  
Mike from SI : 9/24/2019 1:02 pm : link
I am so, so happy about being wrong.
I’m not a drafnik so I didn’t do any deep research on any  
ron mexico : 9/24/2019 1:02 pm : link
Of the prospects. I believed all the pre draft reports linking him to NYG. Initially I was shocked they passed on Allen but got past that pretty quickly.

I had hesitations that the pick was done with Eli in mind, that Jones wouldn’t create a stink if he had to sit the bench and it was just another move that placed one player over the good of the team.

After the draft I watched some of his Duke film and came away impressed and quickly got on board. I was still concerned that they were all in on Eli but those fears melted away as things progressed.
Relief  
Go Terps : 9/24/2019 1:03 pm : link
My preference was Hockenson, because keeping Eli and drafting a QB was really stupid. But if it had to be a QB in round 1, it had to be Jones. Haskins or Lock would have been unacceptable.
The QB I wanted all along  
Blue Ninja : 9/24/2019 1:03 pm : link
Thought maybe we could have gotten him slightly later, but can't risk that when it comes to the QB position and I was very very pleased to get him.
double face palm  
I Love Clams Casino : 9/24/2019 1:03 pm : link
nooooo noooo nooo and dropped to my knees....nooooooo
I always want defense in the draft and would have loved Josh Allen  
GiantJake : 9/24/2019 1:03 pm : link
The Giants organization was built on dominant defense. That said, I knew they would probably take a QB and was prepared for Haskins or Jones to be the pick. Seeing all the scouting reports and video before the draft, Jones just made sense with what Pat Shurmur likes to do. By draft time, I was intrigued by Jones and also haunted by my memories of the Dave Brown era.
Kept reminding myself  
djstat : 9/24/2019 1:03 pm : link
Brady was a 6th rounder and that worked Ok. I wanted Haskins.
Initially surprised  
Don in DC : 9/24/2019 1:04 pm : link
then cautiously pleased and optimistic. I never hated on the pick.
I was in a restaurant in Hoboken  
cjac : 9/24/2019 1:05 pm : link
just had a nice steak dinner with 7 friends

there were TVs all over an great volume, place was packed, everyone was excited

When they announced Daniel Jones, i walked out, grabbed an uber, and never said goodbye to anyone.
Yeah I was a douche, and 100% wrong.  
BlueLou'sBack : 9/24/2019 1:06 pm : link
What a surprise, Gettleman and Shurmur know more about evaluating QBs than I do.


STOP HITTING ME! MOM!!!!!!!
My comment was...  
EricJ : 9/24/2019 1:06 pm : link
well if they really think he is the next franchise QB, then I have no problem with it.

I said that not knowing anything about Jones
And then there we these posts  
Big Blue '56 : 9/24/2019 1:06 pm : link
from draft night
Link - ( New Window )
I started a thread back in March..  
Sean : 9/24/2019 1:07 pm : link
It asked: would you rather have Haskins at 6 or Jones at 17?

Terps had the best response when he said, I’d rather have Jones at 6 than drafting Haskins at all.
I was on a cruise  
family progtitioner : 9/24/2019 1:08 pm : link
didn't watch live. I was thrilled they took a QB quite honestly when I heard the next day.
To elaborate  
Don in DC : 9/24/2019 1:08 pm : link
I wanted Allen and also wanted to trade for Rosen. But when they picked Jones I looked into him and saw more or less what Gettleman was trying to do: bring in a smart, high character winner with a strong pedigree from a pro-style offense.

I supported the pick pretty much from the get-go.
I was VERY surprised at the pick...  
BillKo : 9/24/2019 1:08 pm : link
...mainly because he was hyped as a late first rounder and I watched him throw at the combine. His crow-hop throws concerned me (but who am I? LOL).

Immediately thought reach.

But then in 5 minutes I realized these guys scout the kid a lot more than me, and I put my trust in what they are doing. I have supported DG's talent evaluation since he has been here.

So I was behind the pick after a very short period of time lol

.  
Banks : 9/24/2019 1:10 pm : link
I became all on board eventually, but at that time I didn't like the pick at all. I didn't want him at anywhere, especially at 6 with Allen available. We had a weekly thread on Jones started by chopperhatch and the overwhelming majority of us were not fans. However, I'm no pro scout and appear to be completely wrong.
Shocked  
Thegratefulhead : 9/24/2019 1:15 pm : link
I believed the asshats that if Josh Allen was available we were running to the podium. Disappointed, my scouting of Jones was minimal and I was not interested in a Duke QB. I was over it by day 2.

Like DG, I fell in love when I saw him play, not at the Senior bowl, but in Pre Season. I expected Sunday. I said it in the pre game thread. I said over 300 yards and over 100 QB rating. I think he is going to be RotY and am willing to wager on it. He has everything but a bazooka arm and you don't need one to be great. He has the more rare traits necessary.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/24/2019 1:17 pm : link
And I did like Haskins more than Jones leading up to the draft. Haskins kind of rubbed me the wrong way during the draft... I get he was disappointed he didn't get taken earlier (or by the Giants), but he was just really sulky and seemed like he might not be the most humble guy.

He hasn't played yet, so the jury will be out on him for a while... both of the QB's, really. We're only 3 weeks into their rookie seasons and they've played a total of 1 game between them. There will be ups and downs for Jones. We'll see what happens when Haskins finally gets to play in DC. Obviously I hope he sucks... I don't root for my opinions over what's best for NYG.

The Redskins drafting him probably increases those odds.
I believe I thought it was going to be Josh Allen  
BSIMatt : 9/24/2019 1:18 pm : link
and I was surprised, but I wasn't angry because I had said predraft that if they indeed go the QB route...and were willing to spend a first round pick on him that I wanted them to do it with the 6th pick, or not take one in the first at all. I just thought if he's your guy and you really truly think he's the guy who will replace Eli you shouldn't have an issue taking him at 6. Taking a quarterback at 17 would have infuriated me. I think I favored Haskins predraft, but it wasn't until late that I actually started reading anything on Jones because that's when the buzz around him and the Giants starting cropping up.
I believe I called him ‘‘a piece of shit’’  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/24/2019 1:19 pm : link
So please chasten and mock me at every available opportunity. I deserve it.
I wanted a trade for Rosen  
Capt. Don : 9/24/2019 1:20 pm : link
Then I wouldve taken Allen at 6 and either Lawrence or Dillard at 17.
I did not like the pick  
Mike from Ohio : 9/24/2019 1:20 pm : link
There were a lot of mixed reviews on Jones, and I wanted them to get a player that was more of a sure bet at #6. Josh Allen was the guy I wanted and I was happy he fell to them. Was disappointed they didn't take him.

I was one of the ones who thought giving up a #2 for Rosen would have been a better use of resources. I still think in the right environment Rosen could succeed, but he is 0 for 2 in environments so far.

I said at the time I really hope I am wrong about Jones and I was rooting for him after the initial disappointment passed. So far it looks like I was dead wrong, and I hope that trend continues.
When I saw the Jones was invited to the Draft and was announced  
Chef : 9/24/2019 1:21 pm : link
I knew that all the "he is a late first round prospect" shit floated around was nonsense and I had the feeling that he was likely the pick.
However, like SanFran....  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/24/2019 1:21 pm : link
....I too was shitfaced.
RE: And then there we these posts  
BlueLou'sBack : 9/24/2019 1:21 pm : link
In comment 14597945 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
from draft night Link - ( New Window )


Boy am I glad I resorted to keyboard silence that night, at least among the first 200+ responses.

Cuz its comments like this one (among many other similar ones)

Quote:
It's clear these guys...
bw in dc : 4/25/2019 9:47 pm : link
at Jints Central can't evaluate QBs.

They can't let go of Eli despite the fact we'll never win anything again with him.

We drafted Kyle Lauletta who got placed into QB purgatory by the goofs who drafted him.

We just drafted a second-third project in Daniel Jones with THE #6 PICK in the draft!

And we clearly passed on getting the superior prospect Josh Rosen.

What an absolute catastrophe.


Comments like that make one recall the adage: "it's better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and proove it to be a fact."
I thought it would be and I wanted Allen at that point  
jgambrosio : 9/24/2019 1:22 pm : link
but wasn't all that surprised nor was I all that upset. A bit disappointed, but I knew Jones would be better than the average analyst said about him, he had no supporting cast and he was talked about going to the Giants since he was a junior, so there was already a year's worth of expecting this. I wanted no part of Haskins so it made it a little better as that was another option talked about.
I was open minded.  
DonQuixote : 9/24/2019 1:25 pm : link
I knew we needed a pass rush and a QB and was agnostic about which direction to go. The pick didn't bother me, I like certain players and have some opinions, but don't pretend to have special insight.

I was angry about the negative reaction to Jones, because I think most of the media really don't know very much and have no right to be so certain about things and insulting.

So I was hopeful that the Giants would be vindicated but suspicious that they might have blundered,
I was on the phone with one of my Patriots  
pjcas18 : 9/24/2019 1:26 pm : link
fan buddies and I was sure the pick would be Allen.

When they announced Jones, I shrugged and said "obviously the Giants know something the people up here don't"

My buddy was far more pragmatic, and he simply said "well you got your QB"



RE: .  
Thegratefulhead : 9/24/2019 1:27 pm : link
In comment 14597965 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
And I did like Haskins more than Jones leading up to the draft. Haskins kind of rubbed me the wrong way during the draft... I get he was disappointed he didn't get taken earlier (or by the Giants), but he was just really sulky and seemed like he might not be the most humble guy.

He hasn't played yet, so the jury will be out on him for a while... both of the QB's, really. We're only 3 weeks into their rookie seasons and they've played a total of 1 game between them. There will be ups and downs for Jones. We'll see what happens when Haskins finally gets to play in DC. Obviously I hope he sucks... I don't root for my opinions over what's best for NYG.

The Redskins drafting him probably increases those odds.
I wanted Murray, Haskins or a trade for Rosen. I have not given up on Rosen. Arizona was an absolute shit show last year, the worst spot I have ever seen for a rookie QB really, until....Miami. They are full blown tanking, someone is going to end up with that kid for nothing and will end up with something good. He is very accurate and tough. Haskins may amount to something very good, there is talent there. Above the shoulders could hold him back, not crazy about some of the things I have heard since the draft. Murray, not sold yet. My pre draft analysis of Jones could not have been more wrong. Wasn't thorough, that always comes back to bite you.
Haskins sucks  
Go Terps : 9/24/2019 1:27 pm : link
Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?

He would have been a complete disaster.

The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.

Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.
In the days before, there was a 'remote thrower' pick thread  
x meadowlander : 9/24/2019 1:29 pm : link
My remote thrower pick?

Daniel Jones.


So yeah, when announced I yelled OH NOOOOOO!!!

My wife and son laughed - "That bad?"

I said "yeah - but the good news is that I'm TERRIBLE at evaluating draft talent. He'll probably be the second coming of Joe Montana."
cant react when u know  
hitdog42 : 9/24/2019 1:29 pm : link
but...
checks boxes of what I have wanted since 2013. moves well, accurate, good at line of scrimmage, threat to pass rushers going upfield, makes Linebackers and Safeties have to think more, expands offensive potential
I was so excited that Josh Allen was still on the board  
rasbutant : 9/24/2019 1:30 pm : link
it was a let down when they didn't take him. Also, thought Jones would be there at 17 and thought Rosen was a good back-up plan. Plus, with the QB class of 2020 seemed like it was a risk worth taking. Jones was by far my favorite of his class though.

In retrospect, I'm just glad they didn't have to trade up for him!
In my defense...  
x meadowlander : 9/24/2019 1:31 pm : link
...I still suffer from Dave Brown PTSD. I saw a Brown clone in Jones.

I was wrong.

Sunday was better than ANY game Dave Brown played as a Giant.
RE: Haskins sucks  
Big Blue '56 : 9/24/2019 1:32 pm : link
In comment 14597996 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?

He would have been a complete disaster.

The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.

Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.


As it turned out, you lost out by 2 games. I have no problem with rewarding Eli with his last year contract. Great reward for 2 incredible SB runs..It did not, has not put us in cap hell. Stop already my friend. As it turns out, DJ is our starter from game 3 and not 1 as you would have preferred. If I was the owner, I would have thanked Eli by letting him have his money.
At #6, I wanted Lawrence...  
x meadowlander : 9/24/2019 1:32 pm : link
...so I was MUCH happier after they got him at 17.
Was not thrilled  
montanagiant : 9/24/2019 1:32 pm : link
I liked him best out of the QBs, but I viewed them as s weak group to begin with
Mixed  
AcesUp : 9/24/2019 1:33 pm : link
I believed this team was out of time at QB so they needed to make a move and that they should have taken their guy at 6 if they believed in him. I watched him some in college, liked him and felt a lot of the criticism was way over the top, but did feel his upside was capped as a 2nd tier starting QB. I did prefer Haskins but was onboard with their decision making in being aggressive at the position and not screwing around if they felt there was a 10+ year guy there.

Confident in saying now after 60 preseason snaps and 1 regular season game that I was wrong on his upside, so that's exciting.
Really, Really Surprised  
clatterbuck : 9/24/2019 1:34 pm : link
but texted my brother the old mantra that if you're really sure on a QB, go get him. Also quickly dawned on us that the Eli Manning era was over, got ferklempt. I watch little college football, wouldn't have presumed to offer an actual opinion on the player so was kind of gleeful at the preseason performance. Looks like the kid is the real deal. Looks like I could get to see the Giants be a competitive, exciting team again.
BB56  
Go Terps : 9/24/2019 1:34 pm : link
Are we trying to win or giving out retirement gifts?

Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 9/24/2019 1:34 pm : link
In comment 14597995 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 14597965 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


And I did like Haskins more than Jones leading up to the draft. Haskins kind of rubbed me the wrong way during the draft... I get he was disappointed he didn't get taken earlier (or by the Giants), but he was just really sulky and seemed like he might not be the most humble guy.

He hasn't played yet, so the jury will be out on him for a while... both of the QB's, really. We're only 3 weeks into their rookie seasons and they've played a total of 1 game between them. There will be ups and downs for Jones. We'll see what happens when Haskins finally gets to play in DC. Obviously I hope he sucks... I don't root for my opinions over what's best for NYG.

The Redskins drafting him probably increases those odds.

I wanted Murray, Haskins or a trade for Rosen. I have not given up on Rosen. Arizona was an absolute shit show last year, the worst spot I have ever seen for a rookie QB really, until....Miami. They are full blown tanking, someone is going to end up with that kid for nothing and will end up with something good. He is very accurate and tough. Haskins may amount to something very good, there is talent there. Above the shoulders could hold him back, not crazy about some of the things I have heard since the draft. Murray, not sold yet. My pre draft analysis of Jones could not have been more wrong. Wasn't thorough, that always comes back to bite you.


I thought Arizona gave up on Rosen too soon, but after seeing Murray play... I think he's just a better player and a better fit for what they want to do there.

Rosen seems like he has a crappy attitude and it's not his fault he's now landed on the worst team in the NFL in each of his first two seasons. But, his play hasn't given either team much to write home about.

Kingsbury has Murray throwing the ball a little too much, but he can flick it. Small hands be damned. He's very quick and has made a handful of really impressive throws so far.

I like Jones' odds to hold up long-term better... Murray's size is still a tad concerning, but it's probably not going to limit him too much. He's pretty good.

Still super early in the process, though. All of these guys have barely played and are just getting their feet wet. Haskins hasn't played at all, Lock is hurt... Jones only just got his first start.
RE: Haskins sucks  
Thegratefulhead : 9/24/2019 1:35 pm : link
In comment 14597996 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?

He would have been a complete disaster.

The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.

Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.
Yeah...except I actually feel getting the experience with Eli is worth the money and was the right thing for the franchise to do. When the change comes someday for him, this is his experience with a mentor. I expect he will behave similarly to his eventual successor. He will prepare for seasons and games the way Eli has. It may not have been the best management of finances to win the most games this season, but I believe in the long term benefits of this season for Jones with Eli as an example. I also believe in Karma. This was good Karma.
I was pretty resigned to it being Jones,  
Mad Mike : 9/24/2019 1:36 pm : link
but was really hoping it would be no earlier than 17. When Allen was there at 6, I thought you had to take him, with a strong likelihood Jones would be there at 17, and if not, Haskins, (and maybe he'd would work out better anyway). I was pretty ticked when they took Jones. And my frustration was solely about maximizing draft value. I'd seen Jones a few times, and while I never thought "man, this guy can be a star in the NFL", he obviously had limited talent around him, and I'm hardly an evaluator anyway. Going into the draft, I thought him in the early 2nd would be pretty good, at 17 would be ehh, ok. 6 seemed like a big waste.

It was certainly encouraging hearing how good he looked in the pre-season, and Sunday was obviously great. Time will tell, but if he's the real deal, picking him a little early becomes a non-issue.
I was shocked.  
Mellowmood92 : 9/24/2019 1:36 pm : link
I was on vacation with my wife and was convinced they were going to pick Allen, and then.. not so much.

However, after the picks of Lawrence and Baker - and sleeping on it a few days, I was OK with it.

I never expected his pre-season performance or his Game #1 performance.
After his pro day  
joeinpa : 9/24/2019 1:38 pm : link
I wanted him as the pick. Was excited when it happened
I got excited for Haskins or Allen  
Gap92 : 9/24/2019 1:39 pm : link
Was slightly disappointed in the Jones pick due to the naysayers' reports on him leading up to the draft. At the same time, I realized that I don't know shit about college players, and maybe the Giants loved this guy and didn't want to risk him dropping. With that, I accepted that he's our guy for many years to come and I'll root for him no matter what. It's now, of course, very easy to root for #8 and I hope we do so for a long time.
RE: BB56  
Big Blue '56 : 9/24/2019 1:40 pm : link
In comment 14598020 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Are we trying to win or giving out retirement gifts?

Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.


As am I, but in this exceptional case, I wouldn’t be a proponent re Eli money. LT would have been the only other one I would consider “rewarding” with the full salary.
RE: RE: BB56  
Big Blue '56 : 9/24/2019 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14598034 Big Blue '56 said:
[quote] In comment 14598020 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Are we trying to win or giving out retirement gifts?

Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.



As am I, but in this exceptional case, I wouldn’t be a proponent re Eli money. LT would have been the only other one I would consider “rewarding” with the full salary. [/quote

Should read, “I would be a proponent.”
RE: RE: BB56  
Big Blue '56 : 9/24/2019 1:42 pm : link
In comment 14598034 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14598020 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Are we trying to win or giving out retirement gifts?

Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.



As am I, but in this exceptional case, I wouldn’t be a proponent re Eli money. LT would have been the only other one I would consider “rewarding” with the full salary.



Should read, “I would be a proponent.”
I'm the only Giants fan I know  
90.Cal : 9/24/2019 1:44 pm : link
Huge Giants fan family and alot of giants fan friends... that wanted him at 6. I got ripped all throughout the process... "Your crazy if you think he is anywhere close to Haskins". I knew he was the real deal.

Throws it like Peyton
Mental make-up like Eli
Runs like Cooper (lol)
DJ is the long lost Manning brother
This was my exact post on the selection thread the night of...  
Chris684 : 9/24/2019 1:45 pm : link
This is not what I would have done
Chris684 : 4/25/2019 10:50 pm : link
but I do understand it.

Forget the KC model, it’s the LA Rams model that intrigues me with Barkley and now Jones in the fold. If he can reach the level of a guy like Jared Goff, this offense is going to be run through Barkley for the next handful of seasons at least.
RE: BB56  
DieHard : 9/24/2019 1:46 pm : link
In comment 14598020 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Are we trying to win or giving out retirement gifts?

Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.


Well, you believe Shurmur sucks anyway, so this year would have been treading water until we get a better coaching staff regardless of whether Eli was here or not. ;-)
Beez, pretty much what you said in OP  
Rory B. Bellows : 9/24/2019 1:50 pm : link
Thought we were waiting for 2020 to make our QB pick

Yelling for J. Allen from the time the Jets were picking @ 3.
He fell into our laps. Stunned he wasn't picked.

Announcers said DEN & WAS would probably go QB
Gettleman said "Don't get cute"

I said, you go get your QB, Gettlesworth.
Sure we all wanted the 'value' at #17.
I was OK with how it played out & got Dexter.
Bonus was Baker

(& Xman & Connelly & Slizzle...couldn't remember Slayton's name when he caught that bomb on Sunday, and that's what came out of my mouth when I yelled with excitement haha)
I hated it and  
cokeduplt : 9/24/2019 1:52 pm : link
Wanted Josh Allen but I have been rooting for him since. I’m glad it looks like I was very wrong. I was devistated frat night though.
Ha!  
Beezer : 9/24/2019 1:55 pm : link
Slizzle.

No worries 56. All in fun.
RE: I was in a restaurant in Hoboken  
Beezer : 9/24/2019 1:55 pm : link
In comment 14597942 cjac said:
Quote:
just had a nice steak dinner with 7 friends

there were TVs all over an great volume, place was packed, everyone was excited

When they announced Daniel Jones, i walked out, grabbed an uber, and never said goodbye to anyone.


bahahahahahaha ... love this.
Wanted Allen long before the draft  
Bluesbreaker : 9/24/2019 1:56 pm : link
was surprised they took Jones but I said I would
reserve judgement but I did mention that Denver
was in the mix hence the trade down .
I didn't complain the only thing that surprised me more
was moving up for Baker and not taking an OT .
Who?  
trueblueinpw : 9/24/2019 1:57 pm : link
From Duke?! Are you fucking kidding me?
I wanted Jones all along - badly in fact  
mavric : 9/24/2019 1:58 pm : link
But I was stunned because I didn't think the Giants would actually use their valuable no.6 pick on him. I had my fingers crossed that he'd be available at no.17, but was worried he wouldn't be.

So my reaction was: "Holy Shit - they did it". Didn't know whether to scream in happiness or wallow in self pity that we let DE Josh Allen slip through our fingers. After a few minutes of stunned and conflicting feelings, I started to feel real good about the pick and thankful that the Giants had the balls to take a QB that I believed was a franchise type QB and that was one big worry off the table for me.

As has been said on here before, "there are two types of teams - ones that have their QB and the others trying everything under the sun to get a QB they can build around." The teams trying to get a QB like that sometimes take years and a dozen failed QB's later, are still trying to find that special guy.

The Giants made the right decision for the future of the team. For a team in rebuild, having a young stud QB that will lead the team for the next decade and a half is crucial to long term success.
Josh Allen sitting on the board  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/24/2019 1:59 pm : link
Severe cognitive dissonance.

RE: RE: RE: .  
Thegratefulhead : 9/24/2019 2:01 pm : link
In comment 14598021 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14597995 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


In comment 14597965 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


And I did like Haskins more than Jones leading up to the draft. Haskins kind of rubbed me the wrong way during the draft... I get he was disappointed he didn't get taken earlier (or by the Giants), but he was just really sulky and seemed like he might not be the most humble guy.

He hasn't played yet, so the jury will be out on him for a while... both of the QB's, really. We're only 3 weeks into their rookie seasons and they've played a total of 1 game between them. There will be ups and downs for Jones. We'll see what happens when Haskins finally gets to play in DC. Obviously I hope he sucks... I don't root for my opinions over what's best for NYG.

The Redskins drafting him probably increases those odds.

I wanted Murray, Haskins or a trade for Rosen. I have not given up on Rosen. Arizona was an absolute shit show last year, the worst spot I have ever seen for a rookie QB really, until....Miami. They are full blown tanking, someone is going to end up with that kid for nothing and will end up with something good. He is very accurate and tough. Haskins may amount to something very good, there is talent there. Above the shoulders could hold him back, not crazy about some of the things I have heard since the draft. Murray, not sold yet. My pre draft analysis of Jones could not have been more wrong. Wasn't thorough, that always comes back to bite you.



I thought Arizona gave up on Rosen too soon, but after seeing Murray play... I think he's just a better player and a better fit for what they want to do there.

Rosen seems like he has a crappy attitude and it's not his fault he's now landed on the worst team in the NFL in each of his first two seasons. But, his play hasn't given either team much to write home about.

Kingsbury has Murray throwing the ball a little too much, but he can flick it. Small hands be damned. He's very quick and has made a handful of really impressive throws so far.

I like Jones' odds to hold up long-term better... Murray's size is still a tad concerning, but it's probably not going to limit him too much. He's pretty good.

Still super early in the process, though. All of these guys have barely played and are just getting their feet wet. Haskins hasn't played at all, Lock is hurt... Jones only just got his first start.
I like the way the ball pops off Murray's hand, reminds me of Vick. Decision making with Murray, I have not watched much of him yet this season, so I just don't feel comfortable saying anything. I am sold on Jones. The spot he was in, so much situational pressure(picked at 6, replacing Manning ect), I have seen many crumble. Actual pressure, The Bucs dialed it up, Solder was no match for Barrett and JOnes played like a vet. It was crazy good. The fact that he had a perfect QB rating when pressured is just...well insane for a rookie in that spot. He fits Shurmur's system like glove, is more talented than Foles and Keenum IMO. I expect him to do better than the aforementioned QBs did with Shurmur. That is pretty good.
I was pissed  
VanillaVick : 9/24/2019 2:03 pm : link
that we didnt take Allen but I was happily eating crow yesterday.
I will be completely honest...  
HoodieGelo : 9/24/2019 2:05 pm : link
I have a recording on my phone of the pick being announced because I had it posted to snapchat. I screamed and was so confused. "DANIEL JONES?!" "JOSH F****N ALLEN WAS STILL AVAILABLE!!!" I was so mad.

I liked Daniel Jones but I was in the camp of "grab him at 17." Looking back now I definitely feel stupid. Either way, I love the kid and happy to see him wearing Blue, no matter where he was picked.
Shocked....there were a couple reports out there about him, but there  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/24/2019 2:08 pm : link
were reports on everyone. DG did a masterful job of keeping this under wraps.

After the initial shock wore off the next day, I started getting excited. To me the giant question mark was his ability to get the ball to the sidelines with enough zip. If he was bad, he could have been Nathan Peterman bad, but if he was good there was a lot to like there. Big, smart, athletic, tough.

Than he started answering those questions a bit in camp, if he wasn't able to do it you would have been reading in the reports about him throwing picks in practice. He wasn't. Than someone reported on here that Cutcliffe had him take some zip off the ball so his accountants and engineers could catch it. That pretty much sealed the deal for me. I was hoping they started him Week 1. Knew it wasn't going to happen, but the QB battle seemed a dead lock and I think it would have been prudent to go with the future in that scenario.
I was at first a little surprised at first but...  
Giant John : 9/24/2019 2:14 pm : link
I started to think about it. I remembered that if a player was your guy don’t mess around - go get him. I was shocked at all the negative stuff coming out of the sports press and most of BBI’s reaction. But I’d watched the kid and my evaluation led me to believe this was not a typical Duke QB. After that there was a lot of conversation about arm strength and his college experience. Mostly by those who didn’t watch the kid play. I disagreed with most of it. Especially the arm strength issue. Most did not have a clue of what they were talking about. Just people repeating what pundits said who were just repeating what other pundits said.
Well the future is here now. Get out the popcorn folks...
RE: Shocked....there were a couple reports out there about him, but there  
BSIMatt : 9/24/2019 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14598086 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
Than someone reported on here that Cutcliffe had him take some zip off the ball so his accountants and engineers could catch it.


I had not heard that before. That's interesting. His arm definitely jumps out a bit more with the Giants, there was a throw to Brittan Golden in the preseason where he just rifled it and that jumped out at me, and there were a few as well on Sunday, particularly after he avoided pressure and wasn't able to completely set his feet.

I was shocked as I hadnt heard his name that  
Rudy5757 : 9/24/2019 2:17 pm : link
much in the debate for QBs. I have to rely on draft gurus for info as I dont watch college so it was a surprising pick. We needed a QB in any event.

I thought we would go Allen.

It seems to have worked out great, once he was the pick he was a guy I was rooting for. In preseason it looked like we had a good one and game 1 was awesome. Lets hope the arrow continues to point up.
RE: RE: Shocked....there were a couple reports out there about him, but there  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/24/2019 2:18 pm : link
In comment 14598098 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
In comment 14598086 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


Than someone reported on here that Cutcliffe had him take some zip off the ball so his accountants and engineers could catch it.



I had not heard that before. That's interesting. His arm definitely jumps out a bit more with the Giants, there was a throw to Brittan Golden in the preseason where he just rifled it and that jumped out at me, and there were a few as well on Sunday, particularly after he avoided pressure and wasn't able to completely set his feet.


Honestly, it tracked to me because there were some throws out there on his tape that he zipped in there and you are like where did that come from?
I viewed it as a risky pick. I liked Jones as a prospect a lot,  
MM_in_NYC : 9/24/2019 2:20 pm : link
and was vocal about it, defending him on here frequently, but the lack of production I thought precluded a top 6 pick.
I was pretty surprised and a bit disappointed  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/24/2019 2:22 pm : link
that said, I wasn't screaming or calling the Giants brain trust idiots. Pretty quickly I realized how absolutely strong a conviction they must have had on him and I was cautiously optimistic. I had watched his pro day and was pretty convinced he was a lot better than the typical draftniks were saying.

They clearly have a conviction about him
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/25/2019 9:29 pm : link
... hopefully they are right
I remember Terps and I...  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 2:22 pm : link
sort of half joking/half serious back in February that Jones had the Giants written all over him, especially when the dots started to get connected about Manning Camp, Cutcliffe, Duke was where Eli worked out, etc.

I would have been fine taking Jones in the second round or later.

And despite Sy's warning that sometimes you just have to over-draft the QB you want, I couldn't believe that actually happened in this case with Jones...
I was surprised by the pick initially. I fully expected them to draft  
Brown Recluse : 9/24/2019 2:23 pm : link
Josh Allen, and would have preferred Haskins.

I got over it pretty quickly though and decided to take a wait and see approach.

I've never seen a pick more vilified than this one though, and the more I saw it being torn apart (by both the media and BBI "experts") the more defensive of the pick I got.

Some of you assholes made this past offseason intolerable with your constant whining and wailing. Glad to see Jones shutting all of you up =)
RE: I remember Terps and I...  
Go Terps : 9/24/2019 2:29 pm : link
In comment 14598118 bw in dc said:
Quote:
sort of half joking/half serious back in February that Jones had the Giants written all over him, especially when the dots started to get connected about Manning Camp, Cutcliffe, Duke was where Eli worked out, etc.

I would have been fine taking Jones in the second round or later.

And despite Sy's warning that sometimes you just have to over-draft the QB you want, I couldn't believe that actually happened in this case with Jones...


The first real sign was that Chris Mara was visible front and center at Jones's pro day.
I hated the Josh Rosen  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/24/2019 2:30 pm : link
love that seemed to be woven into everything

still do
RE: RE: I remember Terps and I...  
Thegratefulhead : 9/24/2019 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14598138 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14598118 bw in dc said:


Quote:


sort of half joking/half serious back in February that Jones had the Giants written all over him, especially when the dots started to get connected about Manning Camp, Cutcliffe, Duke was where Eli worked out, etc.

I would have been fine taking Jones in the second round or later.

And despite Sy's warning that sometimes you just have to over-draft the QB you want, I couldn't believe that actually happened in this case with Jones...



The first real sign was that Chris Mara was visible front and center at Jones's pro day.
Honestly, that was part of the reason I was against Jones without doing enough analysis on him. Thought it was comfortable for them. I was wrong. Unless they find a dead hooker in Jones' closet or he gets some crazy injury, I think this kid is the truth.
Just Like The Phil Simms Pick  
DeepBlueJint : 9/24/2019 2:40 pm : link
I was at Bell Labs in Holmdel walking a hallway when a Cowboy fan came up to me and laughed at the Phil Simms pick. I went flippen nuts. Phil who? Morehead what? WTF is George Young doing.

Well, this past Spring I saw Allen fall to #6. I heard the whispers about Jones and said, "Oh, no not another Dave Brown. Can't happen again." And then it did happen. I reacted the same way as before. De ja vu all over again.

Well I hope Gettlemen is another Young and Jones stay healthy; unlike Simms.

I am all in on Daniel Jones now.
RE: RE: Haskins sucks  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/24/2019 2:42 pm : link
In comment 14598011 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14597996 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?

He would have been a complete disaster.

The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.

Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.



As it turned out, you lost out by 2 games. I have no problem with rewarding Eli with his last year contract. Great reward for 2 incredible SB runs..It did not, has not put us in cap hell. Stop already my friend. As it turns out, DJ is our starter from game 3 and not 1 as you would have preferred. If I was the owner, I would have thanked Eli by letting him have his money.


setting a team back a year to reward a guy who has made $200 million in his career and whose skill set had been in decline for 2 years? That's why this team has been a disaster since 2011
I was pissed that they passed on allen  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/24/2019 2:43 pm : link
but I warmed to it after a few days
I had tickets to the opening of Avengers Endgame  
Captplanet : 9/24/2019 2:44 pm : link
The movie started around 9:00 so I was at my door waiting for the Giants pick to come in.

For the record, I wanted Dwayne Haskins and I will admit I didn't do a ton of research on DJ. I saw how the draft was shaking out, and after the Raiders picked Ferrel I then changed by perfect pick to Josh Allen. I was 100% sure they were taking Allen and as soon as the pick came in, "Daniel Jones". I put my head down, closed my door, I forgot to lock it. I got into my car and drove to the movies in silence.

I did not enjoy the movie because I could not get "daniel Jones" out of my head. I had to go back a few days later to see it again.

I avoided twitter, ESPN, Podcasts, and anything sports and Giants related. I even stayed away from BBI.

I spent a few days and did some research online. By the time I was done, I can truly say I understood the pick.
I quickly learned he has an amazing ability to throw the ball under pressure. Hell, all of the throws he made in college were under duress.
I also decided to do some research on Haskins and quickly realized why the Giants didn't draft him.

I'm not going to say I was in love with the Jones pick in April, but by the Rookie minicamp I was intrigued.
After the first week of Training Camp, I was impressed.
After the first preseason game, I was a fan.
After his first game, I tried to train my 11 month old daughter to say "Danny Dimes".

Let's go Gmen!!!
I was in Italy, so  
section125 : 9/24/2019 2:47 pm : link
didn't see the pick until the next day. I was surprised, maybe a little ticked, that Allen was there and they did not take him, although I was not totally convinced about Allen. Saw they took Lawrence and Baker and was happy there.
i was feeling let down  
Platos : 9/24/2019 2:57 pm : link
only because i thought Allen was rated higher. but I wasn't exactly angry, more just shocked. Soon after I got over it and became a Jones defender, even before preseason.
RE: Just Like The Phil Simms Pick  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/24/2019 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14598163 DeepBlueJint said:
Quote:
I was at Bell Labs in Holmdel walking a hallway when a Cowboy fan came up to me and laughed at the Phil Simms pick. I went flippen nuts. Phil who? Morehead what? WTF is George Young doing.

Well, this past Spring I saw Allen fall to #6. I heard the whispers about Jones and said, "Oh, no not another Dave Brown. Can't happen again." And then it did happen. I reacted the same way as before. De ja vu all over again.

Well I hope Gettlemen is another Young and Jones stay healthy; unlike Simms.

I am all in on Daniel Jones now.

Pre internet days, but Simms was pretty beastly.
def wanted Allen  
Shirk130 : 9/24/2019 3:10 pm : link
and thought we'd be better off building and adding a QB next year when the one's the pundits tell us are great will be coming out. Shocked by how good he is, and keep expecting it all to be a mirage.
Wanted the pass rusher.  
phil in arizona : 9/24/2019 3:11 pm : link
I was confused like a lot of other people. There weren't too many people who even had Jones in the 1st round.

When Eli was picked I thought we were nuts for dropping Collins and not taking Sean Taylor. I felt that as long as KC had a good o-line, he was as good an anyone. I guess there were some parallels to this draft.

I still think that we went a little overboard with the rebuild and that we misused some resources, but absolutely hitting on a QB makes up for a lot of mistakes.
Man, I remember  
crick n NC : 9/24/2019 3:27 pm : link
When terps was one of the best reads here.
I guessing losing can negatively affect one's thinking.
The same as it was when the Giants drafted Barkley  
arniefez : 9/24/2019 3:29 pm : link
the Giants are horrible at asset allocation and optimization. They are way behind the rest fo the NFL and their on the field product is a direct result of this.
RE: Man, I remember  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 3:31 pm : link
In comment 14598272 crick n NC said:
Quote:
When terps was one of the best reads here.
I guessing losing can negatively affect one's thinking.


Are you knocking yourself or Terps? ;)
.  
Mike in Long Beach : 9/24/2019 3:31 pm : link
I wanted Haskins and was skeptical of the pick because I thought we were leaning too heavily on the character angle and were passing on a true passer. But I absolutely didn't hate the pick. I didn't really know that much about the kid... and that's another story. There were a whole lot of people commenting on him who's never watched a single minute of Duke football.

So I was slightly disappointed, but didn't think the world was caving in on us at all. And his preseason got me legitimately excited and happy with the pick.

I was also surrounded by Jets fans, most of which were mocking me, which I found odd since none of them knew a thing.
In one of the threads linked shortly after the draft,  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/24/2019 3:36 pm : link
someone (not gonna mention any names) actually theorized that Jones won't get on the field until AFTER 2020.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! To think people actually thought that. Holy shit.
RE: The same as it was when the Giants drafted Barkley  
Chris684 : 9/24/2019 3:37 pm : link
In comment 14598274 arniefez said:
Quote:
the Giants are horrible at asset allocation and optimization. They are way behind the rest fo the NFL and their on the field product is a direct result of this.


Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.
RE: RE: I remember Terps and I...  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14598138 Go Terps said:
Quote:

The first real sign was that Chris Mara was visible front and center at Jones's pro day.


In hindsight, the group that attended DJ's pro day were there just for the formality since Gettleman had made up his mind watching Jones at one practice session during the Senior Bowl... ;)

I was surprised but liked Jones a lot & saw a lot in his gm v. Clemson  
Eric on Li : 9/24/2019 3:45 pm : link
There were other good games too (his bowl game, his game vs. ND, etc). I had no idea he'd be this good but I saw more than enough talent to think people calling him a mid-round pick were crazy - he made that exact roll out left throw back throw downfield with Clelin Ferrell obliterating him and it would have been a TD except his WR dropped the ball.

I remember Sy saying in March or April that if the Giants like a QB they aren't waiting until #17 and that stuck in my head - so when they were on the clock on the idea of Josh Allen and the insider buzz from JT that they loved him was tempting, once the pick was announced the logic took over that it made sense to not risk losing their QB. Also that Devin Bush or Christian Wilkins or someone else could be a nice consolation prize (big Dex as it turned out - who could easily be just as good as Josh Allen, just at a different position).

I still highly encourage anyone to go back and watch Jones' performance against Clemson just a month before they destroyed the CFB elite and won the NC. He kept a garbage Duke team in that game, on the road, into the 2nd half. He delivered balls downfield, he used his legs to extend plays, and he didn't have a turnover despite getting the crap knocked out of him but what would become a DL with 3 first round picks on it along with several others who got (or will get) drafted later on.
Daniel Jones (Duke QB #17) vs. Clemson (2018) - ( New Window )
RE: RE: The same as it was when the Giants drafted Barkley  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 3:45 pm : link
In comment 14598286 Chris684 said:
Quote:

Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.


Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.

You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.

Disappointment That They Did Not Take Allen  
Bernie : 9/24/2019 3:46 pm : link
since I did not expect him to be available. However, I always assumed they would take Jones regardless (meaning they would trade up to get him if they took Allen), so was not surprised or disappointed that he was the QB pick.
RE: RE: RE: The same as it was when the Giants drafted Barkley  
Go Terps : 9/24/2019 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14598304 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14598286 Chris684 said:


Quote:



Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.



Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.

You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.


An important note to remember in the next couple years.
I wanted Allen  
Bill L : 9/24/2019 3:52 pm : link
but they never pick who I want them to pick, so I sort of knew it wouldn't be Allen. Still, my heart raced about it as Goodell came to the podium. I had a flash of disappointment but no yelling or anything. Since my wishes weren't going to change the pick, I bought into him as our future pretty quickly (even if I didn't think that the future was now).
RE: RE: RE: The same as it was when the Giants drafted Barkley  
Chris684 : 9/24/2019 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14598304 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14598286 Chris684 said:


Quote:



Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.



Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.

You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.


I don't subscribe to that new age theory.

Great football players help you win games. No one player outside of QB can come close to doing it alone.

There is a lot of bullshit about Barkley somehow being insignificant after Sunday but it's mindless. He's a leader. He's tough. He's multi-dimensional. Maybe we are never down by 18 if Barkley doesn't get hurt? Maybe we storm back and win by more than 1 point?

He sealed the win @ Houston last year.
Scored the go ahead and should have been game winning TD against Carolina which should have been a W if not for more shitty defense and a 60+ yard FG.
Pretty much our only offense in both Philly games.
Changed the Chicago game with an insane talent/effort run to get in FG range before the half.

Football isn't played on a computer.
RE: RE: RE: Haskins sucks  
Big Blue '56 : 9/24/2019 4:00 pm : link
In comment 14598170 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 14598011 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14597996 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?

He would have been a complete disaster.

The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.

Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.



As it turned out, you lost out by 2 games. I have no problem with rewarding Eli with his last year contract. Great reward for 2 incredible SB runs..It did not, has not put us in cap hell. Stop already my friend. As it turns out, DJ is our starter from game 3 and not 1 as you would have preferred. If I was the owner, I would have thanked Eli by letting him have his money.



setting a team back a year to reward a guy who has made $200 million in his career and whose skill set had been in decline for 2 years? That's why this team has been a disaster since 2011


Apples and Oranges. Even with tge Eli payout we will be in very good cap shape come 2020
RE: RE: RE: The same as it was when the Giants drafted Barkley  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/24/2019 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14598304 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14598286 Chris684 said:


Quote:



Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.



Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.

You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.


Look at how poor our pass pro was once Saquon came out. He has an effect that can't be measured in statistics. DJ played one of the best games of the year by a QB. If we take Chubb does he look as good without Von Miller being the only pass rusher? If we take Chubb last year do we even win 5 games? So far Golden is outproducing him, so isn't pass rush easily replaceable as well? I'm taking the better player everytime and that guy is clearly Saquon. If we had better QB play it would have translated into more wins. He's worth it because his presence protects our franchise savior.
draft reaction thread  
GiantsLaw : 9/24/2019 4:03 pm : link
I don't like the pick
GiantsLaw : 4/26/2019 9:17 am : link
especially with Allen available. But such is life. Welcome to the Giants Mr. Jones. I hope you prove me wrong.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The same as it was when the Giants drafted Barkley  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14598326 Chris684 said:
Quote:

I don't subscribe to that new age theory.

Great football players help you win games. No one player outside of QB can come close to doing it alone.

There is a lot of bullshit about Barkley somehow being insignificant after Sunday but it's mindless. He's a leader. He's tough. He's multi-dimensional. Maybe we are never down by 18 if Barkley doesn't get hurt? Maybe we storm back and win by more than 1 point?

He sealed the win @ Houston last year.
Scored the go ahead and should have been game winning TD against Carolina which should have been a W if not for more shitty defense and a 60+ yard FG.
Pretty much our only offense in both Philly games.
Changed the Chicago game with an insane talent/effort run to get in FG range before the half.

Football isn't played on a computer.


I would amend your thought this way - great football players at the right positions help you win MORE football games.

For example, if you solve for your OL, both your passing and running game improve. Same with the other side of the ball. If you improve the DL you improve coverage and run defense. It was more vital to fix both before investing a high pick in a RB when RBs grow on trees.

Look at Barkley last year. He was phenomenal, right? He showed the capacity to make chicken salad behind a chicken sh-t OL. So what did that "generation talent" provide in win dividends? Two from the prior year. And that number is distorted because the 2017 team was besieged with injuries.

I guess you were entertained more because Barkley is absolutely a fun watch. But the ROI is much < than you think. You can call that computer football. I just call it common sense in this era of how football is played, and how you have to manage the game from an economical standpoint...

A component  
crick n NC : 9/24/2019 4:39 pm : link
At rb like Barkley has a lot of value, you can get him the ball a variety of ways anytime vs a wr where you depend on the qb and OL to perform just to be able to have a chance at getting the are the ball. Manning wasn't a threat last year getting the ball downfield so Barkley became the giants only component.
i was surprised and slightly dismayed  
markky : 9/24/2019 4:40 pm : link
with visions of Dave Brown. the only Jones game I saw all year was the Clemson game where he got pummeled.

I did not want Haskins and was afraid they'd take him at 6. I preferred Josh Allen and getting Rosen with our 2nd pick. I would have considered Barkley, Allen and Rosen quite a coup.

When we got to #17 and took Lawrence I was ecstatic.
Bunch of media dopes trashed DG  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/24/2019 4:46 pm : link
on Lawrence pick to. Lawrence looks like Michael Oher from the Blindside movie.

DG picked the top two fantasy players, and is on his way to picking two OROYs in a row. Has anyone done that?
By the way, your odds of picking a potential OROY  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 5:11 pm : link
improve when the team doesn't...
.  
arcarsenal : 9/24/2019 5:19 pm : link
Jones was getting his ass kicked once Barkley was out of the game. The idea that it had zero impact because we came back is nonsense. The defense was still bad after Barkley was hurt...but they were somewhat less bad... which also played a role there. The missed kicks didn't help Tampa, either.

Daniel Jones is not going to last long if we can't field a competent run game, and without Barkley, teams aren't going to be worried about that unless we force them to. I have a hard time seeing that happen with Gallman and the other RB's on the roster right now and really hope the QB doesn't take a beating because of it.

We are and will be a better team with Saquon Barkley - not without him.

Hell, in the right draft spot, I'd consider doubling down and drafting Jonathan Taylor... that would really make people wild. (We'll likely have a pick too high for that, but in certain scenarios... i.e.. a trade down, I would be totally on board)
I wanted Josh Allen at 6  
illmatic : 9/24/2019 5:21 pm : link
and released an impressive string of profanities when they announced the pick was Jones.

I'm thrilled Jones looks so good already but... it's still early. We'll see where Jones, Allen and Haskins are at in a year or two. Hopefully Jones is the best of the bunch by far. I love being wrong when I'm pissed about a Giants pick. I remember being pretty upset about the JPP pick too.
I was texting RAZE and TTB in Roanoke  
rnargi : 9/24/2019 5:22 pm : link
All three of us were surprised, but optimistic. We all wanted an edge rusher or OLB but were on board with the pick
We have been through much of this  
Thegratefulhead : 9/24/2019 5:28 pm : link
We didn't know we were going to get our QB in draft so the 5 million bonus was always happening. 17 million left. We were not going into the season with a rookie and Tanney. We were going to sign a veteran. The extra money was 17 million minus the cost of the veteran. How much do you think that is?

Ownership and management decided having Eli on the roster to show Jones what it meant to be a professional QB in the NY market was worth it. I agree. There are many more intangible reasons as to why keeping Manning was worth it. They did right by Eli and did right by Jones.

We have our QB of the future, stop trolling the faithful. It is over, we should all be happy.
RE: We have been through much of this  
Go Terps : 9/24/2019 5:39 pm : link
In comment 14598468 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
We didn't know we were going to get our QB in draft so the 5 million bonus was always happening. 17 million left. We were not going into the season with a rookie and Tanney. We were going to sign a veteran. The extra money was 17 million minus the cost of the veteran. How much do you think that is?

Ownership and management decided having Eli on the roster to show Jones what it meant to be a professional QB in the NY market was worth it. I agree. There are many more intangible reasons as to why keeping Manning was worth it. They did right by Eli and did right by Jones.

We have our QB of the future, stop trolling the faithful. It is over, we should all be happy.


You keep repeating that we needed to sign a veteran. We did not.

What the Giants did was stupid, for a lot of reasons. It should continue to be acknowledged as the season develops and we deal with talent and depth shortages across the roster.
As I do with every draft pick  
ctc in ftmyers : 9/24/2019 5:46 pm : link
I say wait and see.

If it works out it works out. If not so be it.
Catatonic  
Anakim : 9/24/2019 5:48 pm : link
Josh Allen falls into our laps and we pass on him!?!?
I was happy. They  
St. Jimmy : 9/24/2019 5:56 pm : link
had a succession plan in place. Right or wrong, the die was cast.
The Outrage on Draft Day was because of one guy - Mike Mayock  
mavric : 9/24/2019 6:02 pm : link
The chatter among fans on what to do with the 6th overall pick was "should we take (Devin White, Ed Oliver, Devin Bush, Jonah Williams, Rashan Gary, etc...some even discussed taking TJ Hockenson [I was one]) and the discussion NEVER ONCE included the name Josh Allen.

The reason!!! Because it was a foregone conclusion that Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams, Nick Bosa and Kyler Murray would be off the board. No reason to discuss the impossible or trading valuable picks to move up to get one of them.

When the Raiders were on the clock, I was shocked that Mike Mayock took Clelin Ferrell - a player I thought we should consider with our 17th pick. Mayock's shocking pick threw everything we had discussed for weeks right out the window.

All the outrage, screams, tears, and setting new records for mass foul language was not so much about picking Jones, but for not picking Allen who was NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE THERE. Fans saw Allen as a player that is probably hyped far more than he will pan out to be. He was instantly the greatest player ever based on all the regurgitation of beat writers and talking heads who had Allen going in the first 4 picks.

I thank God the Giants didn't bite on Allen and lose out on Jones who would have ended up on the Broncos who would've traded up to grab him had we not taken him at the 6 spot and had their franchise QB for the next 16-18 years and probably a few SB rings.
I was fine with it because, as we have seen, the QB has by far  
Reese's Pieces : 9/24/2019 6:13 pm : link
the most influence as to a team winning or losing. Even if there was only a five percent chance that we would have lost him to another team, they would have been kicking themselves for the rest of their lives.

I was also probably influenced by the fact that HOF Gil Brandt whom I listen to on the Sirius NFL channel 88, now senior media analyst for NFL.com, and whose picks are now the official picks of the league (why the league would need an official player rating not sure) picked Jones the 17th best overall player in the draft.
I was happy we drafted a qb  
Bleedblue10 : 9/24/2019 6:13 pm : link
I wanted one last year but was excited that we were finally at the very least starting to admit we need to make a change in order to move forward. Fast forward to Minicamp and OTAs, I watched the coaches and then the players talk about Jones and they all to me at least had a little “you’ll see” in their voice especially Shurmur. Now analysts will say we were trying to justify taking him so high but to me it excites me and i work w a bunch of Giants fans all who laughed and wanted Haskins(whom I really disliked). Needless to say this week has been fun, a lot of I told you sos
I laughed and or cringed at many of my fellow Giants fans  
Motley Two : 9/24/2019 6:26 pm : link
Then I went on youtube and started watching Daniel Jones clips.
Sorry I overreacted.
I mildly questioned the pick based on what I had been reading  
lawguy9801 : 9/24/2019 6:40 pm : link
and the initial sports media reaction. But I immediately started watching YouTube clips and liked what I saw, including videos by Cutcliffe breaking down various Jones performances, and hoped for the best.
draft thread  
uther99 : 9/24/2019 6:44 pm : link
https://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=582384&show_all=1
I thought Wow, Ok they did it  
Sneakers O'toole : 9/24/2019 6:45 pm : link
Let's get him in camp and see what he does.

I generally take a let's see how it plays out approach to all drafts.
RE: We have been through much of this  
Eric on Li : 9/24/2019 6:46 pm : link
In comment 14598468 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
We didn't know we were going to get our QB in draft so the 5 million bonus was always happening. 17 million left. We were not going into the season with a rookie and Tanney. We were going to sign a veteran. The extra money was 17 million minus the cost of the veteran. How much do you think that is?

Ownership and management decided having Eli on the roster to show Jones what it meant to be a professional QB in the NY market was worth it. I agree. There are many more intangible reasons as to why keeping Manning was worth it. They did right by Eli and did right by Jones.

We have our QB of the future, stop trolling the faithful. It is over, we should all be happy.


Well said. A lot of hot air about Gettleman and the QB transition and about the moronic way the Giants run their organization. And none of it matters. The Giants made their choice in Jones and if they are right that's all that matters. We should all be happy that it's looking like they were right but there will always be heel diggers I suppose. I guess technically winning is all that matters but a franchise QB is obviously a critical ingredient in that.
By that I mean  
Sneakers O'toole : 9/24/2019 6:47 pm : link
how it plays out once they step on a pro field.
I will admit I wanted Josh Allen  
chuckydee9 : 9/24/2019 7:00 pm : link
I was thrilled that he was there with our 6th pick..I also didn't want DJ even with the 17th pick.. I thought he had accuracy issues and inability to go deep consistently enough.. Specifically there were some bad games against bad teams in college.. yeah he looked good considering the talent around him against some of the better college teams.. but he also sucked against wake forest..

One thing I did agree on was if you think a player is a franchise QB then you never risk him for the 17th pick.. you take him 6th overall doesn't matter how you have him ranked.. there aren't any Qbs in the league that are worthy of a 17th pick but not 6th.. you simply take a player if you think he is a franchise QB.. don't worry about where he is projected to go..
RE: The Outrage on Draft Day was because of one guy - Mike Mayock  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/24/2019 7:14 pm : link
In comment 14598506 mavric said:
Quote:
The chatter among fans on what to do with the 6th overall pick was "should we take (Devin White, Ed Oliver, Devin Bush, Jonah Williams, Rashan Gary, etc...some even discussed taking TJ Hockenson [I was one]) and the discussion NEVER ONCE included the name Josh Allen.

The reason!!! Because it was a foregone conclusion that Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams, Nick Bosa and Kyler Murray would be off the board. No reason to discuss the impossible or trading valuable picks to move up to get one of them.

When the Raiders were on the clock, I was shocked that Mike Mayock took Clelin Ferrell - a player I thought we should consider with our 17th pick. Mayock's shocking pick threw everything we had discussed for weeks right out the window.

All the outrage, screams, tears, and setting new records for mass foul language was not so much about picking Jones, but for not picking Allen who was NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE THERE. Fans saw Allen as a player that is probably hyped far more than he will pan out to be. He was instantly the greatest player ever based on all the regurgitation of beat writers and talking heads who had Allen going in the first 4 picks.

I thank God the Giants didn't bite on Allen and lose out on Jones who would have ended up on the Broncos who would've traded up to grab him had we not taken him at the 6 spot and had their franchise QB for the next 16-18 years and probably a few SB rings.

I did predict either QWill or Allen would fall to us. Seemed likely Jets, Raiders, TB would not be in love with them. lol gruden
RE: Haskins sucks  
WillVAB : 9/24/2019 7:42 pm : link
In comment 14597996 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?

He would have been a complete disaster.

The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.

Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.


The Giants weren’t priced out of the market this off-season. They made plays for several FAs and they chose to play elsewhere. They didn’t even express interest in Barrett. It wasn’t a money issue.

That said, I think the organization should’ve committed one way or the other. They obviously made their decision early on to draft a QB, so they should’ve committed to the decision once they got their guy.
I didn't like it  
BurlyMan : 9/24/2019 7:43 pm : link
but when I learned that he's faster than Aaron Rodgers in his prime, I got on the bandwagon.
I waited with an opened mind.  
GiantsUA : 9/24/2019 7:48 pm : link
I do not recognize college talent the way many do on this board (or claim too in some cases).

After NBA, NFL, MLB, college hoops and my kids, I don't have time for college football.
I will admit  
.McL. : 3:35 am : link
I wanted Allen.

I watched 7 or 8 of his games, and I had some specific concerns. However they are not the typical concerns that most have mentioned.

I never questioned his arm strength, release, or accuracy.

My criticism was more around a spacial awareness of various defensive players that could affect a throw. Bracket coverage, players coming from other zones driving on the receiver by reading the throw, stuff like that.

So far so good, he's been impressive, and the issues I saw have not reared. Hopefully its something that he has worked witht he staff to overcome.
RE: I waited with an opened mind.  
Big Blue '56 : 7:22 am : link
In comment 14598610 GiantsUA said:
Quote:
I do not recognize college talent the way many do on this board (or claim too in some cases).

After NBA, NFL, MLB, college hoops and my kids, I don't have time for college football.


“claim to” is the key phrase and quite prevalent here and in the mostly stupid media
shocked  
bc4life : 7:40 am : link
but if you think he's the guy, you take him
I liked Jones  
Eli Wilson : 7:49 am : link
But wanted Allen at 6 and Jones either at 17 or with a trade up. Nevertheless,I immediately became a Jones fan.

That being said, my first reaction was "BBI is going to go insane over this"

I was in London visiting my daughter, so it was like 2:00 in the morning, so I didn't check BBI until much later. Reactions were as predicted.
Like the majority  
crick n NC : 8:49 am : link
I wanted Allen based on the limited reading I did. I was momentarily disappointed. That subsided quickly once I read how bbi was Taking it :)
Beezer I felt more like you. I was surprised. But not  
Blue21 : 9:45 am : link
shocked. I heard all the rumors about the strong feelings they had toward Jones. But I kept hearing 17 but also had felt he won't be there at 17. Thought possible Allen or Haskins (who I favored slightly) at 6 and if they went Allen then one of the three QB's that were left they would take. I was disgusted with the reaction to Jones from BBI and the fans. I took a wait and see approach. I admit I don't follow college football but take a big interest in everything draft related around draft time.
