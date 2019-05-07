Remind us of your reaction(s) to the Jones pick at 6.

BeezKid and I thought Josh Allen was the pick, and we were prepared to be ecstatic with that. We felt a QB was needed but thought maybe at 17, that could be the spot.
The pick was in. It was Daniel Jones. We sat. Stunned and silent. For a decent amount of time. The texts and a call or two came in ... what the hell are they doing?
I held my line ... tried to maintain an even strain. Read as much as possible, watch as many videos as possible.
Then at 17, we wanted and were prepared to be very happy with Dexter Lawrence, and then he was the pick. Made things relatively better. We could handle the Jones pick at 6 more easily since we had a potentially big-time defender up front.
Over the following days and weeks, and then of course into workouts and camps and pre-season, we were impressed and continued to be positive and hopeful. Never really shit on the pick. Just hoped the NYG brain trust's mantra would prove to be true.
As a huge, appreciative fan of Eli Manning, I also supported the move to start Jones against the Bucs. (BeezKid wanted Jones to start Week 1.) Cautious optimism and excitement when he got the nod Week 3. It was the right time.
Game on. Boomer Esiason saying "it may be the greatest debut of a rookie quarterback in the history of the NFL."
Very excited heading into Sunday's game with the Redskins.
Remind us ... where were you on the pick, as it came to the podium and was announced? And be honest ... how has it played out for you since?
Regardless, I suggested people at least give the guy a shot before going batshit over it...
I thought Jones would do a lot of things well enough, and could be a really nice fit for this offense. But I think I saw him more as a guy who could help us win... not be the reason we win. Welp, he was the reason we won in his first NFL start.
Obviously the concerns over the deep ball hanging a little too long... the seeming lack of velocity on sideline throws... I had all of those. He was a tough guy to get a good read on coming out of Duke and having such garbage around him.
Couldn't be happier to be off on that stuff and am thrilled with what he's done so far.
At first I was upset. I really wanted Allen. I thought Jones would have been available at #17 if the Giants really wanted him. I thought the best move was to send our early 2nd over to Arizona for Rosen.
I didn't react one way or the other on the Jones pick. I figured I'd wait to see how it played out.
I wasn't happy or mad, just didn't really know what was going on. Then after thinking about it I determined that they must love him at 6, and the Eli thing is just one of those rare conundrums that Mara didn't execute well on. As soon as we picked Jones I knew that DG/Shurmur knew the franchise needed to finally move on. I figured that was determined last season but keeping Eli for 2019 threw me off a bit.
I didn't know much of Jones or have much of an opinion of him. I was pretty angry that they took a QB while simultaneously giving us the win-with-Eli eyewash.
I recovered quickly though as I thought about the QB guru who was our HC. Then, the next day and for days afterwards, I was assured by Kirwan, Gil Brandt and others that he was the real deal and picking him at 6 was totally fine with them.
I was fully on board
I had hesitations that the pick was done with Eli in mind, that Jones wouldn’t create a stink if he had to sit the bench and it was just another move that placed one player over the good of the team.
After the draft I watched some of his Duke film and came away impressed and quickly got on board. I was still concerned that they were all in on Eli but those fears melted away as things progressed.
there were TVs all over an great volume, place was packed, everyone was excited
When they announced Daniel Jones, i walked out, grabbed an uber, and never said goodbye to anyone.
I said that not knowing anything about Jones
Terps had the best response when he said, I’d rather have Jones at 6 than drafting Haskins at all.
I supported the pick pretty much from the get-go.
Immediately thought reach.
But then in 5 minutes I realized these guys scout the kid a lot more than me, and I put my trust in what they are doing. I have supported DG's talent evaluation since he has been here.
So I was behind the pick after a very short period of time lol
Like DG, I fell in love when I saw him play, not at the Senior bowl, but in Pre Season. I expected Sunday. I said it in the pre game thread. I said over 300 yards and over 100 QB rating. I think he is going to be RotY and am willing to wager on it. He has everything but a bazooka arm and you don't need one to be great. He has the more rare traits necessary.
He hasn't played yet, so the jury will be out on him for a while... both of the QB's, really. We're only 3 weeks into their rookie seasons and they've played a total of 1 game between them. There will be ups and downs for Jones. We'll see what happens when Haskins finally gets to play in DC. Obviously I hope he sucks... I don't root for my opinions over what's best for NYG.
The Redskins drafting him probably increases those odds.
I was one of the ones who thought giving up a #2 for Rosen would have been a better use of resources. I still think in the right environment Rosen could succeed, but he is 0 for 2 in environments so far.
I said at the time I really hope I am wrong about Jones and I was rooting for him after the initial disappointment passed. So far it looks like I was dead wrong, and I hope that trend continues.
Boy am I glad I resorted to keyboard silence that night, at least among the first 200+ responses.
Cuz its comments like this one (among many other similar ones)
at Jints Central can't evaluate QBs.
They can't let go of Eli despite the fact we'll never win anything again with him.
We drafted Kyle Lauletta who got placed into QB purgatory by the goofs who drafted him.
We just drafted a second-third project in Daniel Jones with THE #6 PICK in the draft!
And we clearly passed on getting the superior prospect Josh Rosen.
What an absolute catastrophe.
Comments like that make one recall the adage: "it's better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and proove it to be a fact."
I was angry about the negative reaction to Jones, because I think most of the media really don't know very much and have no right to be so certain about things and insulting.
So I was hopeful that the Giants would be vindicated but suspicious that they might have blundered,
When they announced Jones, I shrugged and said "obviously the Giants know something the people up here don't"
My buddy was far more pragmatic, and he simply said "well you got your QB"
He would have been a complete disaster.
The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.
Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.
Daniel Jones.
So yeah, when announced I yelled OH NOOOOOO!!!
My wife and son laughed - "That bad?"
I said "yeah - but the good news is that I'm TERRIBLE at evaluating draft talent. He'll probably be the second coming of Joe Montana."
checks boxes of what I have wanted since 2013. moves well, accurate, good at line of scrimmage, threat to pass rushers going upfield, makes Linebackers and Safeties have to think more, expands offensive potential
In retrospect, I'm just glad they didn't have to trade up for him!
I was wrong.
Sunday was better than ANY game Dave Brown played as a Giant.
As it turned out, you lost out by 2 games. I have no problem with rewarding Eli with his last year contract. Great reward for 2 incredible SB runs..It did not, has not put us in cap hell. Stop already my friend. As it turns out, DJ is our starter from game 3 and not 1 as you would have preferred. If I was the owner, I would have thanked Eli by letting him have his money.
Confident in saying now after 60 preseason snaps and 1 regular season game that I was wrong on his upside, so that's exciting.
Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.
And I did like Haskins more than Jones leading up to the draft. Haskins kind of rubbed me the wrong way during the draft... I get he was disappointed he didn't get taken earlier (or by the Giants), but he was just really sulky and seemed like he might not be the most humble guy.
I wanted Murray, Haskins or a trade for Rosen. I have not given up on Rosen. Arizona was an absolute shit show last year, the worst spot I have ever seen for a rookie QB really, until....Miami. They are full blown tanking, someone is going to end up with that kid for nothing and will end up with something good. He is very accurate and tough. Haskins may amount to something very good, there is talent there. Above the shoulders could hold him back, not crazy about some of the things I have heard since the draft. Murray, not sold yet. My pre draft analysis of Jones could not have been more wrong. Wasn't thorough, that always comes back to bite you.
I thought Arizona gave up on Rosen too soon, but after seeing Murray play... I think he's just a better player and a better fit for what they want to do there.
Rosen seems like he has a crappy attitude and it's not his fault he's now landed on the worst team in the NFL in each of his first two seasons. But, his play hasn't given either team much to write home about.
Kingsbury has Murray throwing the ball a little too much, but he can flick it. Small hands be damned. He's very quick and has made a handful of really impressive throws so far.
I like Jones' odds to hold up long-term better... Murray's size is still a tad concerning, but it's probably not going to limit him too much. He's pretty good.
Still super early in the process, though. All of these guys have barely played and are just getting their feet wet. Haskins hasn't played at all, Lock is hurt... Jones only just got his first start.
It was certainly encouraging hearing how good he looked in the pre-season, and Sunday was obviously great. Time will tell, but if he's the real deal, picking him a little early becomes a non-issue.
However, after the picks of Lawrence and Baker - and sleeping on it a few days, I was OK with it.
I never expected his pre-season performance or his Game #1 performance.
Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.
As am I, but in this exceptional case, I wouldn’t be a proponent re Eli money. LT would have been the only other one I would consider “rewarding” with the full salary.
Are we trying to win or giving out retirement gifts?
Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.
Should read, “I would be a proponent.”
Are we trying to win or giving out retirement gifts?
Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.
As am I, but in this exceptional case, I wouldn’t be a proponent re Eli money. LT would have been the only other one I would consider “rewarding” with the full salary.
Should read, "I would be a proponent."
Throws it like Peyton
Mental make-up like Eli
Runs like Cooper (lol)
DJ is the long lost Manning brother
but I do understand it.
Forget the KC model, it’s the LA Rams model that intrigues me with Barkley and now Jones in the fold. If he can reach the level of a guy like Jared Goff, this offense is going to be run through Barkley for the next handful of seasons at least.
Sentimentality and nostalgia are not tools you bring to competition. I'm tired of losing.
Well, you believe Shurmur sucks anyway, so this year would have been treading water until we get a better coaching staff regardless of whether Eli was here or not. ;-)
Yelling for J. Allen from the time the Jets were picking @ 3.
He fell into our laps. Stunned he wasn't picked.
Announcers said DEN & WAS would probably go QB
Gettleman said "Don't get cute"
I said, you go get your QB, Gettlesworth.
Sure we all wanted the 'value' at #17.
I was OK with how it played out & got Dexter.
Bonus was Baker
(& Xman & Connelly & Slizzle...couldn't remember Slayton's name when he caught that bomb on Sunday, and that's what came out of my mouth when I yelled with excitement haha)
No worries 56. All in fun.
there were TVs all over an great volume, place was packed, everyone was excited
When they announced Daniel Jones, i walked out, grabbed an uber, and never said goodbye to anyone.
bahahahahahaha ... love this.
reserve judgement but I did mention that Denver
was in the mix hence the trade down .
I didn't complain the only thing that surprised me more
was moving up for Baker and not taking an OT .
So my reaction was: "Holy Shit - they did it". Didn't know whether to scream in happiness or wallow in self pity that we let DE Josh Allen slip through our fingers. After a few minutes of stunned and conflicting feelings, I started to feel real good about the pick and thankful that the Giants had the balls to take a QB that I believed was a franchise type QB and that was one big worry off the table for me.
As has been said on here before, "there are two types of teams - ones that have their QB and the others trying everything under the sun to get a QB they can build around." The teams trying to get a QB like that sometimes take years and a dozen failed QB's later, are still trying to find that special guy.
The Giants made the right decision for the future of the team. For a team in rebuild, having a young stud QB that will lead the team for the next decade and a half is crucial to long term success.
And I did like Haskins more than Jones leading up to the draft. Haskins kind of rubbed me the wrong way during the draft... I get he was disappointed he didn't get taken earlier (or by the Giants), but he was just really sulky and seemed like he might not be the most humble guy.
He hasn't played yet, so the jury will be out on him for a while... both of the QB's, really. We're only 3 weeks into their rookie seasons and they've played a total of 1 game between them. There will be ups and downs for Jones. We'll see what happens when Haskins finally gets to play in DC. Obviously I hope he sucks... I don't root for my opinions over what's best for NYG.

The Redskins drafting him probably increases those odds.
The Redskins drafting him probably increases those odds.
I wanted Murray, Haskins or a trade for Rosen. I have not given up on Rosen. Arizona was an absolute shit show last year, the worst spot I have ever seen for a rookie QB really, until....Miami. They are full blown tanking, someone is going to end up with that kid for nothing and will end up with something good. He is very accurate and tough. Haskins may amount to something very good, there is talent there. Above the shoulders could hold him back, not crazy about some of the things I have heard since the draft. Murray, not sold yet. My pre draft analysis of Jones could not have been more wrong. Wasn't thorough, that always comes back to bite you.
I thought Arizona gave up on Rosen too soon, but after seeing Murray play... I think he's just a better player and a better fit for what they want to do there.
Rosen seems like he has a crappy attitude and it's not his fault he's now landed on the worst team in the NFL in each of his first two seasons. But, his play hasn't given either team much to write home about.
Kingsbury has Murray throwing the ball a little too much, but he can flick it. Small hands be damned. He's very quick and has made a handful of really impressive throws so far.
I like Jones' odds to hold up long-term better... Murray's size is still a tad concerning, but it's probably not going to limit him too much. He's pretty good.
Still super early in the process, though. All of these guys have barely played and are just getting their feet wet. Haskins hasn't played at all, Lock is hurt... Jones only just got his first start.
I liked Daniel Jones but I was in the camp of "grab him at 17." Looking back now I definitely feel stupid. Either way, I love the kid and happy to see him wearing Blue, no matter where he was picked.
After the initial shock wore off the next day, I started getting excited. To me the giant question mark was his ability to get the ball to the sidelines with enough zip. If he was bad, he could have been Nathan Peterman bad, but if he was good there was a lot to like there. Big, smart, athletic, tough.
Than he started answering those questions a bit in camp, if he wasn't able to do it you would have been reading in the reports about him throwing picks in practice. He wasn't. Than someone reported on here that Cutcliffe had him take some zip off the ball so his accountants and engineers could catch it. That pretty much sealed the deal for me. I was hoping they started him Week 1. Knew it wasn't going to happen, but the QB battle seemed a dead lock and I think it would have been prudent to go with the future in that scenario.
Well the future is here now. Get out the popcorn folks...
I had not heard that before. That's interesting. His arm definitely jumps out a bit more with the Giants, there was a throw to Brittan Golden in the preseason where he just rifled it and that jumped out at me, and there were a few as well on Sunday, particularly after he avoided pressure and wasn't able to completely set his feet.
I thought we would go Allen.
It seems to have worked out great, once he was the pick he was a guy I was rooting for. In preseason it looked like we had a good one and game 1 was awesome. Lets hope the arrow continues to point up.
Than someone reported on here that Cutcliffe had him take some zip off the ball so his accountants and engineers could catch it.
I had not heard that before. That's interesting. His arm definitely jumps out a bit more with the Giants, there was a throw to Brittan Golden in the preseason where he just rifled it and that jumped out at me, and there were a few as well on Sunday, particularly after he avoided pressure and wasn't able to completely set his feet.
Honestly, it tracked to me because there were some throws out there on his tape that he zipped in there and you are like where did that come from?
They clearly have a conviction about him
... hopefully they are right
I would have been fine taking Jones in the second round or later.
And despite Sy's warning that sometimes you just have to over-draft the QB you want, I couldn't believe that actually happened in this case with Jones...
I got over it pretty quickly though and decided to take a wait and see approach.
I've never seen a pick more vilified than this one though, and the more I saw it being torn apart (by both the media and BBI "experts") the more defensive of the pick I got.
Some of you assholes made this past offseason intolerable with your constant whining and wailing. Glad to see Jones shutting all of you up =)
I would have been fine taking Jones in the second round or later.
And despite Sy's warning that sometimes you just have to over-draft the QB you want, I couldn't believe that actually happened in this case with Jones...
The first real sign was that Chris Mara was visible front and center at Jones's pro day.
still do
sort of half joking/half serious back in February that Jones had the Giants written all over him, especially when the dots started to get connected about Manning Camp, Cutcliffe, Duke was where Eli worked out, etc.
I would have been fine taking Jones in the second round or later.
And despite Sy's warning that sometimes you just have to over-draft the QB you want, I couldn't believe that actually happened in this case with Jones...
The first real sign was that Chris Mara was visible front and center at Jones's pro day.
Well, this past Spring I saw Allen fall to #6. I heard the whispers about Jones and said, "Oh, no not another Dave Brown. Can't happen again." And then it did happen. I reacted the same way as before. De ja vu all over again.
Well I hope Gettlemen is another Young and Jones stay healthy; unlike Simms.
I am all in on Daniel Jones now.
Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?
He would have been a complete disaster.
The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.
Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.
As it turned out, you lost out by 2 games. I have no problem with rewarding Eli with his last year contract. Great reward for 2 incredible SB runs..It did not, has not put us in cap hell. Stop already my friend. As it turns out, DJ is our starter from game 3 and not 1 as you would have preferred. If I was the owner, I would have thanked Eli by letting him have his money.
setting a team back a year to reward a guy who has made $200 million in his career and whose skill set had been in decline for 2 years? That's why this team has been a disaster since 2011
For the record, I wanted Dwayne Haskins and I will admit I didn't do a ton of research on DJ. I saw how the draft was shaking out, and after the Raiders picked Ferrel I then changed by perfect pick to Josh Allen. I was 100% sure they were taking Allen and as soon as the pick came in, "Daniel Jones". I put my head down, closed my door, I forgot to lock it. I got into my car and drove to the movies in silence.
I did not enjoy the movie because I could not get "daniel Jones" out of my head. I had to go back a few days later to see it again.
I avoided twitter, ESPN, Podcasts, and anything sports and Giants related. I even stayed away from BBI.
I spent a few days and did some research online. By the time I was done, I can truly say I understood the pick.
I quickly learned he has an amazing ability to throw the ball under pressure. Hell, all of the throws he made in college were under duress.
I also decided to do some research on Haskins and quickly realized why the Giants didn't draft him.
I'm not going to say I was in love with the Jones pick in April, but by the Rookie minicamp I was intrigued.
After the first week of Training Camp, I was impressed.
After the first preseason game, I was a fan.
After his first game, I tried to train my 11 month old daughter to say "Danny Dimes".
Let's go Gmen!!!
Well, this past Spring I saw Allen fall to #6. I heard the whispers about Jones and said, "Oh, no not another Dave Brown. Can't happen again." And then it did happen. I reacted the same way as before. De ja vu all over again.
Well I hope Gettlemen is another Young and Jones stay healthy; unlike Simms.
I am all in on Daniel Jones now.
Pre internet days, but Simms was pretty beastly.
When Eli was picked I thought we were nuts for dropping Collins and not taking Sean Taylor. I felt that as long as KC had a good o-line, he was as good an anyone. I guess there were some parallels to this draft.
I still think that we went a little overboard with the rebuild and that we misused some resources, but absolutely hitting on a QB makes up for a lot of mistakes.
I guessing losing can negatively affect one's thinking.
I guessing losing can negatively affect one's thinking.
Are you knocking yourself or Terps? ;)
So I was slightly disappointed, but didn't think the world was caving in on us at all. And his preseason got me legitimately excited and happy with the pick.
I was also surrounded by Jets fans, most of which were mocking me, which I found odd since none of them knew a thing.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! To think people actually thought that. Holy shit.
Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.
The first real sign was that Chris Mara was visible front and center at Jones's pro day.
In hindsight, the group that attended DJ's pro day were there just for the formality since Gettleman had made up his mind watching Jones at one practice session during the Senior Bowl... ;)
I remember Sy saying in March or April that if the Giants like a QB they aren't waiting until #17 and that stuck in my head - so when they were on the clock on the idea of Josh Allen and the insider buzz from JT that they loved him was tempting, once the pick was announced the logic took over that it made sense to not risk losing their QB. Also that Devin Bush or Christian Wilkins or someone else could be a nice consolation prize (big Dex as it turned out - who could easily be just as good as Josh Allen, just at a different position).
I still highly encourage anyone to go back and watch Jones' performance against Clemson just a month before they destroyed the CFB elite and won the NC. He kept a garbage Duke team in that game, on the road, into the 2nd half. He delivered balls downfield, he used his legs to extend plays, and he didn't have a turnover despite getting the crap knocked out of him but what would become a DL with 3 first round picks on it along with several others who got (or will get) drafted later on.
Daniel Jones (Duke QB #17) vs. Clemson (2018) - ( New Window )
Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.
Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.
You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.
Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.
Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.
You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.
An important note to remember in the next couple years.
Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.
Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.
You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.
I don't subscribe to that new age theory.
Great football players help you win games. No one player outside of QB can come close to doing it alone.
There is a lot of bullshit about Barkley somehow being insignificant after Sunday but it's mindless. He's a leader. He's tough. He's multi-dimensional. Maybe we are never down by 18 if Barkley doesn't get hurt? Maybe we storm back and win by more than 1 point?
He sealed the win @ Houston last year.
Scored the go ahead and should have been game winning TD against Carolina which should have been a W if not for more shitty defense and a 60+ yard FG.
Pretty much our only offense in both Philly games.
Changed the Chicago game with an insane talent/effort run to get in FG range before the half.
Football isn't played on a computer.
Bad feet, out of shape, and a shitty attitude to boot: what kind of moron charges $50 a head to his own draft party?
He would have been a complete disaster.
The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.
Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.
As it turned out, you lost out by 2 games. I have no problem with rewarding Eli with his last year contract. Great reward for 2 incredible SB runs..It did not, has not put us in cap hell. Stop already my friend. As it turns out, DJ is our starter from game 3 and not 1 as you would have preferred. If I was the owner, I would have thanked Eli by letting him have his money.
setting a team back a year to reward a guy who has made $200 million in his career and whose skill set had been in decline for 2 years? That's why this team has been a disaster since 2011
Apples and Oranges. Even with tge Eli payout we will be in very good cap shape come 2020
Only Giants fans would be complaining about having drafted Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones the last 2 years.
Considering how you could game it out, and you keep Jones as the #6 pick this year, the outcomes are probably better for this team if Barkley wasn't selected.
You saw the "value" of Barkley on display in Tampa. We lose our best talent, who just happens to play a position that really doesn't impact win totals at a high rate, and still rally from 18 down with a rookie QB on the road.
Look at how poor our pass pro was once Saquon came out. He has an effect that can't be measured in statistics. DJ played one of the best games of the year by a QB. If we take Chubb does he look as good without Von Miller being the only pass rusher? If we take Chubb last year do we even win 5 games? So far Golden is outproducing him, so isn't pass rush easily replaceable as well? I'm taking the better player everytime and that guy is clearly Saquon. If we had better QB play it would have translated into more wins. He's worth it because his presence protects our franchise savior.
especially with Allen available. But such is life. Welcome to the Giants Mr. Jones. I hope you prove me wrong.
I don't subscribe to that new age theory.
Great football players help you win games. No one player outside of QB can come close to doing it alone.
There is a lot of bullshit about Barkley somehow being insignificant after Sunday but it's mindless. He's a leader. He's tough. He's multi-dimensional. Maybe we are never down by 18 if Barkley doesn't get hurt? Maybe we storm back and win by more than 1 point?
He sealed the win @ Houston last year.
Scored the go ahead and should have been game winning TD against Carolina which should have been a W if not for more shitty defense and a 60+ yard FG.
Pretty much our only offense in both Philly games.
Changed the Chicago game with an insane talent/effort run to get in FG range before the half.
Football isn't played on a computer.
I would amend your thought this way - great football players at the right positions help you win MORE football games.
For example, if you solve for your OL, both your passing and running game improve. Same with the other side of the ball. If you improve the DL you improve coverage and run defense. It was more vital to fix both before investing a high pick in a RB when RBs grow on trees.
Look at Barkley last year. He was phenomenal, right? He showed the capacity to make chicken salad behind a chicken sh-t OL. So what did that "generation talent" provide in win dividends? Two from the prior year. And that number is distorted because the 2017 team was besieged with injuries.
I guess you were entertained more because Barkley is absolutely a fun watch. But the ROI is much < than you think. You can call that computer football. I just call it common sense in this era of how football is played, and how you have to manage the game from an economical standpoint...
I did not want Haskins and was afraid they'd take him at 6. I preferred Josh Allen and getting Rosen with our 2nd pick. I would have considered Barkley, Allen and Rosen quite a coup.
When we got to #17 and took Lawrence I was ecstatic.
DG picked the top two fantasy players, and is on his way to picking two OROYs in a row. Has anyone done that?
Daniel Jones is not going to last long if we can't field a competent run game, and without Barkley, teams aren't going to be worried about that unless we force them to. I have a hard time seeing that happen with Gallman and the other RB's on the roster right now and really hope the QB doesn't take a beating because of it.
We are and will be a better team with Saquon Barkley - not without him.
Hell, in the right draft spot, I'd consider doubling down and drafting Jonathan Taylor... that would really make people wild. (We'll likely have a pick too high for that, but in certain scenarios... i.e.. a trade down, I would be totally on board)
I'm thrilled Jones looks so good already but... it's still early. We'll see where Jones, Allen and Haskins are at in a year or two. Hopefully Jones is the best of the bunch by far. I love being wrong when I'm pissed about a Giants pick. I remember being pretty upset about the JPP pick too.
Ownership and management decided having Eli on the roster to show Jones what it meant to be a professional QB in the NY market was worth it. I agree. There are many more intangible reasons as to why keeping Manning was worth it. They did right by Eli and did right by Jones.
We have our QB of the future, stop trolling the faithful. It is over, we should all be happy.
Ownership and management decided having Eli on the roster to show Jones what it meant to be a professional QB in the NY market was worth it. I agree. There are many more intangible reasons as to why keeping Manning was worth it. They did right by Eli and did right by Jones.
We have our QB of the future, stop trolling the faithful. It is over, we should all be happy.
You keep repeating that we needed to sign a veteran. We did not.
What the Giants did was stupid, for a lot of reasons. It should continue to be acknowledged as the season develops and we deal with talent and depth shortages across the roster.
If it works out it works out. If not so be it.
The reason!!! Because it was a foregone conclusion that Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams, Nick Bosa and Kyler Murray would be off the board. No reason to discuss the impossible or trading valuable picks to move up to get one of them.
When the Raiders were on the clock, I was shocked that Mike Mayock took Clelin Ferrell - a player I thought we should consider with our 17th pick. Mayock's shocking pick threw everything we had discussed for weeks right out the window.
All the outrage, screams, tears, and setting new records for mass foul language was not so much about picking Jones, but for not picking Allen who was NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE THERE. Fans saw Allen as a player that is probably hyped far more than he will pan out to be. He was instantly the greatest player ever based on all the regurgitation of beat writers and talking heads who had Allen going in the first 4 picks.
I thank God the Giants didn't bite on Allen and lose out on Jones who would have ended up on the Broncos who would've traded up to grab him had we not taken him at the 6 spot and had their franchise QB for the next 16-18 years and probably a few SB rings.
I was also probably influenced by the fact that HOF Gil Brandt whom I listen to on the Sirius NFL channel 88, now senior media analyst for NFL.com, and whose picks are now the official picks of the league (why the league would need an official player rating not sure) picked Jones the 17th best overall player in the draft.
Sorry I overreacted.
I generally take a let's see how it plays out approach to all drafts.
Ownership and management decided having Eli on the roster to show Jones what it meant to be a professional QB in the NY market was worth it. I agree. There are many more intangible reasons as to why keeping Manning was worth it. They did right by Eli and did right by Jones.
We have our QB of the future, stop trolling the faithful. It is over, we should all be happy.
Well said. A lot of hot air about Gettleman and the QB transition and about the moronic way the Giants run their organization. And none of it matters. The Giants made their choice in Jones and if they are right that's all that matters. We should all be happy that it's looking like they were right but there will always be heel diggers I suppose. I guess technically winning is all that matters but a franchise QB is obviously a critical ingredient in that.
One thing I did agree on was if you think a player is a franchise QB then you never risk him for the 17th pick.. you take him 6th overall doesn't matter how you have him ranked.. there aren't any Qbs in the league that are worthy of a 17th pick but not 6th.. you simply take a player if you think he is a franchise QB.. don't worry about where he is projected to go..
The reason!!! Because it was a foregone conclusion that Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams, Nick Bosa and Kyler Murray would be off the board. No reason to discuss the impossible or trading valuable picks to move up to get one of them.
When the Raiders were on the clock, I was shocked that Mike Mayock took Clelin Ferrell - a player I thought we should consider with our 17th pick. Mayock's shocking pick threw everything we had discussed for weeks right out the window.
All the outrage, screams, tears, and setting new records for mass foul language was not so much about picking Jones, but for not picking Allen who was NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE THERE. Fans saw Allen as a player that is probably hyped far more than he will pan out to be. He was instantly the greatest player ever based on all the regurgitation of beat writers and talking heads who had Allen going in the first 4 picks.
I thank God the Giants didn't bite on Allen and lose out on Jones who would have ended up on the Broncos who would've traded up to grab him had we not taken him at the 6 spot and had their franchise QB for the next 16-18 years and probably a few SB rings.
I did predict either QWill or Allen would fall to us. Seemed likely Jets, Raiders, TB would not be in love with them. lol gruden
He would have been a complete disaster.
The Giants did well to get Jones. The foolishness was in keeping Eli. Just to give a sense of the scale of that error, on March 17 the Giants committed to paying Eli $17M. Two days prior Tampa signed Shaq Barrett to a 1 year $4M contract. Barrett has 8 sacks, but apparently that wouldn't have helped Jones as much as a fist bump from Eli on the sidelines.
Had we committed to starting Jones from day one, and used the resulting resources accordingly, I believe we could have competed for a playoff spot this year.
The Giants weren’t priced out of the market this off-season. They made plays for several FAs and they chose to play elsewhere. They didn’t even express interest in Barrett. It wasn’t a money issue.
That said, I think the organization should’ve committed one way or the other. They obviously made their decision early on to draft a QB, so they should’ve committed to the decision once they got their guy.
After NBA, NFL, MLB, college hoops and my kids, I don't have time for college football.
I watched 7 or 8 of his games, and I had some specific concerns. However they are not the typical concerns that most have mentioned.
I never questioned his arm strength, release, or accuracy.
My criticism was more around a spacial awareness of various defensive players that could affect a throw. Bracket coverage, players coming from other zones driving on the receiver by reading the throw, stuff like that.
So far so good, he's been impressive, and the issues I saw have not reared. Hopefully its something that he has worked witht he staff to overcome.
After NBA, NFL, MLB, college hoops and my kids, I don't have time for college football.
“claim to” is the key phrase and quite prevalent here and in the mostly stupid media
That being said, my first reaction was "BBI is going to go insane over this"
I was in London visiting my daughter, so it was like 2:00 in the morning, so I didn't check BBI until much later. Reactions were as predicted.