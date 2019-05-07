Why is DG is better at drafting than picking up FAs?

I’m very pleased with his two drafts, but I can’t say the same about his free agent pick ups, and more importantly, who he is not picking up as a free agent. The following are some of the free agents he has brought in here:
Jonathan Stewart.....joke
Nate Solder.....a joke for the amount of $$$ He is making
Ogletree.......appears to be poor to mediocre at best. Too much $$
Remmers......so far, a JAG, better than Wheeler though
Fowler, Latimer, Shepherd.....all JAGS
Tanney......waste
Tate.....I expect he may be the best, I hope
Walter.....will never sniff the NFL
Mayo.......doubt he plays, and if he does, not well
Bethea.......too,old, too slow, to worn out
Stupar........he might be decent in ST; total waste as a LB
3 or 4 useless TEs he has brought in here, who will all get cut one by one
Like I previously said, it doesn’t appear to me that he has picked up one playmaker who can make serious contributions other than at ST (Cody Core for example). Golden Tate might be the first solid pick up, so stay tuned. Many of us were screaming for Shaq BARRETT, Edge.....but no where did I read NY even brought him in for a look. I can’t believe there wasn’t one safety, linebacker, edge rusher who was out there who could be better than what we ended up with. Other teams did much much better picking up FAs.....look at Buffalo for one. So why not us?
Anyhow, it is not my intention to be negative because most of you know, I am MrPositive about our team.....I just would like some conversation about what you think about this? Why good at selecting college kids but not so good at selecting other NFL players?
The FA strategy was to stabilize the roster. Fan expectations don't match the reality of where we were coming from
Another reason is that the NFL is pretty good at keeping good players from reaching the market. Good players get overpayed, and thus you get moves like Solder. When you're searching through the trash, you most likely won't end up with a gem. We gave most guys very small deals. Sometimes it doesn't work out.
Sounds good to me....here’s hoping!
"Prime years" in every sport keep getting younger (early to mid 20's) and the trend now seems to be that there are more prime-years on players pre-free agency than post.
Look around:
NHL players are getting paid in their early 20's RFA years like never before
MLB players can't even get multi-year deals after the age of 30
NBA players basically turn into league minimum players after age 29 (except the elite)
What was Gettleman’s track record with three agents in Carolina?
Ideally we follow the Patriots model and only give top contract dollars to elite top 5 position players, like Wilfork and Gronk.
He’s trying to shed bad contracts and improve the salary cap position of the team while working to enhance the talent base.
All of these conditions exert varying degrees of influence over the decision making process.
That obviously backfired but I'm eager to see how he spends in 2020 now that we have our QB. His work isn't done yet and he really can't be graded just yet. He took on a shit sandwich made even worse (IMO) by an owner that just couldn't let go.
Acquisitions like Solder and Olgetree are necessary evils when you’re a poor team trying to balance rebuilding and fielding a competitive team (I also don’t think they’re as bad as most fans make them out to be, but what do I know?). I don’t envy the job of the GM that has to fix a mess as bad as the Giants were/are.
Stewart was also signed before they even knew if they’d be getting Barkley, the team needed veteran presence at the position, and He pretty much only got significant snaps in preseason behind the god awful o-line, we don’t know if he was healthy if he’d preform well in the second half of the season when the o-line was playing better. Got maybe a little too much money.
Stopgaps and roster filling/churn until dead money is gone. Interested to see what they do next offseason but hoping they don’t pull a 2016 and go right back into cap hell.
I don't have an answer as to why his free agent pickups have been so terrible.
Pulley
Pierre
Golden, Martin, Skipper, Davis
Haley, Thomas, Hamilton, Chandler
Remmers a JAG?
Solder is what he is. He was never a great OT, just about average. Yeah did not like the price, but he was a necessity.
Otherwise, he is pedestrian so far.
As far as pumping the brakes on the drafting? I'd say it has been much better than what we have seen here in a very long time. Just what is it that is giving pause? I know it takes three years to show what a draft has given you and in that sense, ok. But so far it is pretty doggone good.
Quote:
the draft is a better place to find talented players who provide surplus value over their contracts. Younger players are generally less likely to get injured too just because they have less wear and tear.
Ogletree was a big fucking whiff.
The rest of those guys aren't guys that are breaking the bank.
Now that DG has had a chance to build a roster full of players he drafted I think you see him be a little more judicious in his FA spending. Just a hint.
IMO, FA has been awful. the DG regime set about replacing the Reese regime team. Now, most of the replacements (FA) need replacing. the bridge players were mostly rickety planks across the river.
I understand that you can't quality replace everyone all at once, but only a scant few have been worthy of a rebuild.
Reese literally destroyed this team’s chance to win the last 7 years. Doesn’t mean Gettleman gets a total pass. Some of the pick ups on D were surely with Betcher’s suggestions. The quicker they get rid of that idiot along w some of the stiffs he asked for this team should have a chance for the playoffs if he keeps drafting well
With Eli off the cap there will be space to get better guys that will
Be better
Ha, tell Reese that. JR did ok in early rounds, but failed later. DG seems to get decent players later in the draft when it takes a bit more ability.
Once you get out of the 1st and maybe the 2nd round it is sort of the same.
Lets hope...when the Giants becomes real FA players (next year)....he does better.
And I agree, his drafts have been great at this point.
When teams are desperate at a position, bad things happen. Right now is the time for DG to consider his next set of tackles for this team.
Be very thankful we won't have to deal with a FA [starting] QB.
And if he wasn't interested in QBs in 2018 then Barkley wasn't exactly a tough player to assess overall talent/makeup. Besides, the "book" isn't written yet on whether going RB at #2 was the smart play in a team in dire need of a deep restructuring, versus going RB later or getting out of that slot for multiple spots.
Lastly, sucking in Free Agency thus far shouldn't allow us to elevate his draft performance as a comparison. In other words, you don't get props for just "not sucking" at drafting.
But hey, I am glad he and Mara finally signed off on benching Eli after 2 games. Maybe he is better than I give him credit for...
Not really, because he hits on late rounders too. That’s what we’ve needed for a decade or so.
Posters still complaining about Gettleman? The jury is not very far out on his other picks. I'll grant you that we need to see how the rest of the year plays out but it looks pretty solid as of now.
CAP management - do you really think Eli was ever going to be cut? And OBJ had to go after saying he wanted to stay and play then he goes out and disses the team mid-season(and Eli). The good news is that after this year his money is gone. What is good is that he is decisive and doesn't hold on to players that prove to be failures.
His FA signings are mediocre for the most part and I may be generous.
In comment 14598562 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
You said, and I quote, the Pats "mostly skip out on FA". That just isn't correct. So off the top of my head I listed some of the players they have grabbed in FA. And a lot of them have been very productive, regardless of the circumstances - big ticket guys, middle class guys, practice roster guys...whatever.
Personally, I think the Pats are brilliant at using both aisles - draft and free agency - to fill in gaps for their team. And it's not weighted, really, too heavily to one side or the other...
Bill come on.
I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees, but he was after Norwell at Guard and lost before he turned his attention to Solder. So are you suggesting he didn't have a Plan B for Left Tackle if he actually got Norwell? I hope so otherwise you shouldn't give DG any credit.
Look...I have already played this debate out a few times. My guess is he would have orchestrated the 2018 draft differently if he didnt sign Solder and gotten a tackle in Rd2 or moved up into late spot in Rd1 as needed. Or maybe he had some below average NFL LT on his radar. Its not like Solder is earning pro bowl votes.
Happy to debate but let me know what I am missing...
the only things i think he may have whiffed on are: letting kennard and okwara walk; keeping flowers and moving him to ORT; omameh. he took care of flowers and omameh mistakes quick, kennard was oft-dinged while here but now looks great so that one stings, but just a little.
Norwell was the better player between he and Solder. I don't blame him there. Norwell went for more money. And of course there would have been a plan at LT if he did get Norwell. Is that really a question?
I doubt you would get very rich because not many people believed that.
^^^^^^^ completely
And need to overpay to get good veterans or take flyers on unproven
Ones - not surprising - we have been an awful team - FAs have choices
Are you kidding me>...Reese walked on water here for years after that second superbowl year. Yet that is when those drafts were so important because we won as a very flawed team and those picks sucked big-time. Still down because of it...
Doesn't mean people liked his picks. Although he did pick a few guys that people here loved before being drafted - Barden, the DE from UCLA, and a couple others that the BBI faithful wanted before the draft. Some had good creds and crapped out others were athletes!
You're crazy. People here loved his picks looking for silver linings in development projects....living on his laurels from 2007 rookie class. The patience that was granted was insane...it helped invent the phrase "on scholarship"
come on...
The kool-aid was running rampart on BBI...
The FA strategy was to stabilize the roster. Fan expectations don't match the reality of where we were coming from
Yep
Golden.......very good, best Edge
Pierre.....not much to talk about
Kareem Martin.........total waste of time and money
Ogletree was a big fucking whiff.
The rest of those guys aren't guys that are breaking the bank.
Now that DG has had a chance to build a roster full of players he drafted I think you see him be a little more judicious in his FA spending. Just a hint.
Good analysis....I hope year 3 is much better. I do remember Solder was Plan B. I’m not sure what he saw in Ogletree and should have figured if Rams were so eager to unload him, why?
I don’t recall a THREAD being started asking for Barrett, but I know several guys including yours truly expressed hope in getting him. It was probably located in some generic FA thread.
Eli and Jackrabbit will be off the books, lets see if he can pick up one or two real contributors. Then i'll judge
outside of Solder, he's been bargain shopping for 2 years
Eli and Jackrabbit will be off the books, lets see if he can pick up one or two real contributors. Then i'll judge
outside of Solder, he's been bargain shopping for 2 years
And Tate! I agree, if we can just land 1-2 so.id contributors to fortify a weak position I would be ecstatic. I’m not asking for 5 guys......just 1 or maybe 2. We can get the rest in the draft.
Pulley
Pierre
Golden, Martin, Skipper, Davis
Haley, Thomas, Hamilton, Chandler
Thanks for reminding me (and others) some of the guys left off the original list. I was trying to think of as many as I could, but obviously missed a few.
I see you are including some UDFA here....I sort of considered them an extension of the draft because they were really not in the nfl and playing on some other team. (The guys on your last line.)
Pulley.........so so last year, nothing this year
Skipper.....not much yet
Davis......not much yet
TJ Jones.....I didn’t want him cut, glad he is back
Core.....I included him in my OP....love his ST play
Pierre and Martin.......waste of money it appears
To date this season, the Shaq Barrett contract is the best deal in the league and it's a one year, $4m deal plus incentives. Yes, he's likely to get a big payday, but how many times do players sign huge long term contracts off excellent years only to under-exceed expectations in future years? Too many from where I sit.
I believe DG wants to find the short term bargains (i.e. Markus Golden?) until draft picks emerge as vital veterans (i.e. Lorenzo Carter, X-Man).
*Two players exempted: James Bradberry and Daryl Williams from CAR whom DG drafted. Only half-joking.
Eli and Jackrabbit will be off the books, lets see if he can pick up one or two real contributors. Then i'll judge
outside of Solder, he's been bargain shopping for 2 years
He's partially responsible for his own bargain shopping - more than half of the dead money on the books for this season is from contracts that Gettleman signed, not Reese.
And we don't have a fuck ton of money next year - I wish people understood that we have less than the median amount. We're perpetually going to be bargain shoppers because, ironically, Kevin Abrams seems averse to actually paying free agents like bargains even when the market would otherwise suggest that.
Also some of that Cap Management with OBJ and Eli is somewhat documented as being partially an Ownership issue as well. The Giant's have 4 people making these decisions - the co-owners, the GM and the HC. It's hard to pin those on DG alone. Jonathan Stewart is the worst of the FA signings, but how did they know for sure they would be able to draft SB? The Ogletree trade was kind of bad, but I think that's more that Ogletree shouldn;'t be calling the Defense. In another scheme he's at least servicable and he made some plays last year.