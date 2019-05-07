Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Why is DG is better at drafting than picking up FAs?

5BowlsSoon : 9/24/2019 6:49 pm
I’m very pleased with his two drafts, but I can’t say the same about his free agent pick ups, and more importantly, who he is not picking up as a free agent. The following are some of the free agents he has brought in here:

Jonathan Stewart.....joke
Nate Solder.....a joke for the amount of $$$ He is making
Ogletree.......appears to be poor to mediocre at best. Too much $$
Remmers......so far, a JAG, better than Wheeler though
Fowler, Latimer, Shepherd.....all JAGS
Tanney......waste
Tate.....I expect he may be the best, I hope
Walter.....will never sniff the NFL
Mayo.......doubt he plays, and if he does, not well
Bethea.......too,old, too slow, to worn out
Stupar........he might be decent in ST; total waste as a LB
3 or 4 useless TEs he has brought in here, who will all get cut one by one

Like I previously said, it doesn’t appear to me that he has picked up one playmaker who can make serious contributions other than at ST (Cody Core for example). Golden Tate might be the first solid pick up, so stay tuned. Many of us were screaming for Shaq BARRETT, Edge.....but no where did I read NY even brought him in for a look. I can’t believe there wasn’t one safety, linebacker, edge rusher who was out there who could be better than what we ended up with. Other teams did much much better picking up FAs.....look at Buffalo for one. So why not us?

Anyhow, it is not my intention to be negative because most of you know, I am MrPositive about our team.....I just would like some conversation about what you think about this? Why good at selecting college kids but not so good at selecting other NFL players?
Its kind of apples to oranges  
j_rud : 9/24/2019 6:54 pm : link
FA pool significantly smaller, or at least the talent is incredibly top heavy, and the cap is a huge factor. It hasn't been good but I'll suspend judgment until we see what he does next offseason when most of the dead money is off the books.
My honest opinion?  
Sneakers O'toole : 9/24/2019 6:54 pm : link
2018 and 2019 are the bridging years between the dumpster fire that was left at the end of 2017, and 2020 which is when this team will start to look more like what Gettleman envisions.

The FA strategy was to stabilize the roster. Fan expectations don't match the reality of where we were coming from
I think it's coincidence  
Blue Ninja : 9/24/2019 6:55 pm : link
In Carolina he had some great underrated free agent pick ups and was less good in the draft.

Another reason is that the NFL is pretty good at keeping good players from reaching the market. Good players get overpayed, and thus you get moves like Solder. When you're searching through the trash, you most likely won't end up with a gem. We gave most guys very small deals. Sometimes it doesn't work out.
I'm guessing it's either what Sneakers said  
markky : 9/24/2019 7:01 pm : link
or that the organization (including Mara) didn't have a clear plan on whether we were rebuilding or trying to win now. This could affect how much we would spend and how.
RE: My honest opinion?  
5BowlsSoon : 9/24/2019 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14598554 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
2018 and 2019 are the bridging years between the dumpster fire that was left at the end of 2017, and 2020 which is when this team will start to look more like what Gettleman envisions.

The FA strategy was to stabilize the roster. Fan expectations don't match the reality of where we were coming from


Sounds good to me....here’s hoping!
same reason the Pats load up on draft picks and mostly skip out on FA  
Eric on Li : 9/24/2019 7:03 pm : link
the draft is a better place to find talented players who provide surplus value over their contracts. Younger players are generally less likely to get injured too just because they have less wear and tear.

"Prime years" in every sport keep getting younger (early to mid 20's) and the trend now seems to be that there are more prime-years on players pre-free agency than post.

Look around:
NHL players are getting paid in their early 20's RFA years like never before
MLB players can't even get multi-year deals after the age of 30
NBA players basically turn into league minimum players after age 29 (except the elite)
He may be subscribing  
Gregorio : 9/24/2019 7:04 pm : link
To the strategy of building through the draft and supplementing with free agents. Many hero support this approach. Many here were against spending high dollars on Top-tier players during the 2019 free agency period, choosing instead to wait the rebuild out.

What was Gettleman’s track record with three agents in Carolina?
Gregorio  
Sneakers O'toole : 9/24/2019 7:07 pm : link
I think thats exactly what hes doing. Using free agency to glue this together without getting too tied down in contracts, and build back up in the draft.
Our oline and LBs were smoking craters  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/24/2019 7:08 pm : link
Solder and Ogletree were an improvement, shopping hungry.

Ideally we follow the Patriots model and only give top contract dollars to elite top 5 position players, like Wilfork and Gronk.
Everyone is an equal position in the draft  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/24/2019 7:21 pm : link
Not so in free agency. Given the choice, are you going to a team that can win or lose? Who has more salary cap $s? Once the team develops it will get easier to get the right guys in FA.
I think some of it is the situation he finds himself in...  
Reb8thVA : 9/24/2019 7:21 pm : link
He inherited a team bereft of talent with gaping holes that required immediate action.

He’s trying to shed bad contracts and improve the salary cap position of the team while working to enhance the talent base.

All of these conditions exert varying degrees of influence over the decision making process.
I think he's doing a good job so far.  
Sneakers O'toole : 9/24/2019 7:23 pm : link
We're in the ugly phase still.
Our pro player staff  
Carl in CT : 9/24/2019 7:26 pm : link
Must suck
I think cirumstance forced his hand  
UConn4523 : 9/24/2019 7:28 pm : link
and isn't a true representation of how he would like to work. Its becoming more clear that last year he was told to make it work with Eli. Well, that got us Solder instead of trying to get younger and flush with cash.

That obviously backfired but I'm eager to see how he spends in 2020 now that we have our QB. His work isn't done yet and he really can't be graded just yet. He took on a shit sandwich made even worse (IMO) by an owner that just couldn't let go.
Hindsight,  
darren in pdx : 9/24/2019 7:28 pm : link
pretty much. Also, I didn’t see Barret’s name mentioned at all during FA on this board. And you have to consider that we don’t know if the Giants ever reached out to players like Barret and perhaps they didn’t want to come here, or coaches thought he wouldn’t be a sceme-fit. You can point to 30 other teams that didn’t get him. There’s so much we don’t know that goes on behind-the-scenes.

Acquisitions like Solder and Olgetree are necessary evils when you’re a poor team trying to balance rebuilding and fielding a competitive team (I also don’t think they’re as bad as most fans make them out to be, but what do I know?). I don’t envy the job of the GM that has to fix a mess as bad as the Giants were/are.

Stewart was also signed before they even knew if they’d be getting Barkley, the team needed veteran presence at the position, and He pretty much only got significant snaps in preseason behind the god awful o-line, we don’t know if he was healthy if he’d preform well in the second half of the season when the o-line was playing better. Got maybe a little too much money.

Stopgaps and roster filling/churn until dead money is gone. Interested to see what they do next offseason but hoping they don’t pull a 2016 and go right back into cap hell.

He is not a one man band  
ron mexico : 9/24/2019 7:31 pm : link
The answer probably lies in the teams working those different scouting departments
I'd pump the brakes on Gettleman being  
eclipz928 : 9/24/2019 7:31 pm : link
a good drafter. It's too early to see how these players will pan out, and he's had the luxury of picking high in the first round each year. I'd give that more time.

I don't have an answer as to why his free agent pickups have been so terrible.
Who was screaming for Shaq Barrett?????  
Deejboy : 9/24/2019 7:34 pm : link
Please show me a thread here with his name begging the Giants to sign him. I didn't see his name once here. If you are going to say "People here were screaming for Shaq Barrett" then you better back that up with proof since the guy only signed a one year make good deal with the Bucs.
Markus Golden was a FA  
Deejboy : 9/24/2019 7:37 pm : link
How could you make a thread like this trashing every FA DG makes and then not even mention him????
RE: same reason the Pats load up on draft picks and mostly skip out on FA  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14598562 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the draft is a better place to find talented players who provide surplus value over their contracts. Younger players are generally less likely to get injured too just because they have less wear and tear.



This is off base. The Pats are very active in FA. They just do a better job finding talent they can further develop in the middle class segment. Plus, they will go the big name, too. For example:

Revis, Hogan, Welker, Gilmore, Amandola, Ninkovich, Chung, Waters, Lloyd, Branch, Blount, Vrabel, Colvin, etc.
Additional FAs  
RickInCharlotte : 9/24/2019 7:42 pm : link
Core, TJ Jones
Pulley
Pierre
Golden, Martin, Skipper, Davis
Haley, Thomas, Hamilton, Chandler
Wasn't Ogletree a  
section125 : 9/24/2019 7:46 pm : link
trade?
Remmers a JAG?
Solder is what he is. He was never a great OT, just about average. Yeah did not like the price, but he was a necessity.

Otherwise, he is pedestrian so far.

As far as pumping the brakes on the drafting? I'd say it has been much better than what we have seen here in a very long time. Just what is it that is giving pause? I know it takes three years to show what a draft has given you and in that sense, ok. But so far it is pretty doggone good.
RE: RE: same reason the Pats load up on draft picks and mostly skip out on FA  
Eric on Li : 9/24/2019 7:54 pm : link
In comment 14598596 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14598562 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the draft is a better place to find talented players who provide surplus value over their contracts. Younger players are generally less likely to get injured too just because they have less wear and tear.





This is off base. The Pats are very active in FA. They just do a better job finding talent they can further develop in the middle class segment. Plus, they will go the big name, too. For example:

Revis, Hogan, Welker, Gilmore, Amandola, Ninkovich, Chung, Waters, Lloyd, Branch, Blount, Vrabel, Colvin, etc.


Half of the guys you mentioned were signed over a decade ago, some almost 2 decades ago like Vrabel, and most in a different CBA. Ninkovich was a practice squad player who bounced around multiple teams and first signed with the Pats in August to a 1 year minimum deal - that's not the type of FA signing anyone is talking about here. When anyone criticizes Gettleman's FA moves they aren't talking about David Mayo or Cody Core.

Yes - Belichek made a few big ticket FA signings like Colvin and Adalius Thomas, and most of those are viewed as busts. Revis' big 1 year deal worked out. Bringing Branch and Chung back worked out but they were originally drafted by the Pats so kind of unique situations.

I'm not saying you can't augment a team with strategic veteran additions but it'd be delusional to say the Pats aren't more weighted towards acquiring talent in the draft than any other team. Their entire model is letting most of their veterans walk without spending equivalently to get compensation picks. Going back to Lawyer Malloy, Ty Law, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour they have been more willing than any other team to prefer draft capital to paying veterans top of market prices (most of those decisions were against the grain at the time and were only regarded as good moves after the Pats won more SB's).
To be fair he went after Norwell first, he just didn't want to come  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/24/2019 7:55 pm : link
here and I think signing Solder was because he was desperate to infuse some talent into a literal non functioning offensive line. Has Solder been worth his paycheck? No, but he hasn't been nearly as bad as people make him out to be here. Somewhere 10-12 LT type play while he's been here.

Ogletree was a big fucking whiff.

The rest of those guys aren't guys that are breaking the bank.

Now that DG has had a chance to build a roster full of players he drafted I think you see him be a little more judicious in his FA spending. Just a hint.
Let's not forget that DG has picked very high  
DonQuixote : 9/24/2019 7:56 pm : link
in the draft. That makes it a little easier to look sure footed.
Outside of Solder and Ogletree (trade not FA) and Tate  
BillT : 9/24/2019 8:10 pm : link
None of those guys cost anything. And if you're complaining about Solder please tell me who would be our LT without him.
isn't  
fkap : 9/24/2019 8:17 pm : link
Chris Mara involved with the pro evaluation side?

IMO, FA has been awful. the DG regime set about replacing the Reese regime team. Now, most of the replacements (FA) need replacing. the bridge players were mostly rickety planks across the river.

I understand that you can't quality replace everyone all at once, but only a scant few have been worthy of a rebuild.
Gettleman is TERRIBLE at Free Agency!  
Emlen'sGremlins : 9/24/2019 8:37 pm : link
Kerry Collins
Jeff Feagles
Sean O'Hara
Antonio Pierce
Kareem McKenzie
Plaxico Burress
Antrell Rolle
Chris Canty

I mean those were awful pick ups!
While they seriously overpaid for Solder  
LauderdaleMatty : 9/24/2019 8:39 pm : link
God knows who would be there if not for that pick up. LTs don’t become free often

Reese literally destroyed this team’s chance to win the last 7 years. Doesn’t mean Gettleman gets a total pass. Some of the pick ups on D were surely with Betcher’s suggestions. The quicker they get rid of that idiot along w some of the stiffs he asked for this team should have a chance for the playoffs if he keeps drafting well

With Eli off the cap there will be space to get better guys that will
Be better
RE: Let's not forget that DG has picked very high  
section125 : 9/24/2019 8:46 pm : link
In comment 14598623 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
in the draft. That makes it a little easier to look sure footed.


Ha, tell Reese that. JR did ok in early rounds, but failed later. DG seems to get decent players later in the draft when it takes a bit more ability.
Once you get out of the 1st and maybe the 2nd round it is sort of the same.
I suspect most of the arz. players were Bettcher choice, no?  
George from PA : 9/24/2019 8:52 pm : link
Solder and Remmers might be meh, but not sure what alternates.

Lets hope...when the Giants becomes real FA players (next year)....he does better.

And I agree, his drafts have been great at this point.
Posters still praising Gettleman?  
Marty866b : 9/24/2019 8:53 pm : link
I don't think you can grade Gettleman until after the season. We all love Daniel Jones today but let's see how this all plays out. Gettleman has picked very high in his two drafts and has had four first round selections in his two years. The jury is still out(except##26)on ALL his other picks. His free agent signings and trades have left A LOT to be desired along with his cap management in regards to OBJ and Eli. We should be 0-3 today(kickers make that kick way over 90%)and we're praising the GM? I was at the game Sunday screaming my heart out but our defense and overall roster is nothing to gloat about. Will Daniel Jones lead us out of our misery? Time will tell.
As far as Solder goes  
mrvax : 9/24/2019 8:57 pm : link
Gettleman had to make a decision to snag him at an inflated price, stick with Flowers, roll the dice on a later round draft pick or a FA that was not as decent as Solder.

When teams are desperate at a position, bad things happen. Right now is the time for DG to consider his next set of tackles for this team.

Be very thankful we won't have to deal with a FA [starting] QB.

I am not sure DG is really good at drafting...yet  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 8:58 pm : link
First of all, he has had some prime drafting spots so that helps loads. Remember has selected 5 times in the top 60 picks combined over two drafts...Merry Christmas.

And if he wasn't interested in QBs in 2018 then Barkley wasn't exactly a tough player to assess overall talent/makeup. Besides, the "book" isn't written yet on whether going RB at #2 was the smart play in a team in dire need of a deep restructuring, versus going RB later or getting out of that slot for multiple spots.

Lastly, sucking in Free Agency thus far shouldn't allow us to elevate his draft performance as a comparison. In other words, you don't get props for just "not sucking" at drafting.

But hey, I am glad he and Mara finally signed off on benching Eli after 2 games. Maybe he is better than I give him credit for...
RE: Let's not forget that DG has picked very high  
yatqb : 9/24/2019 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14598623 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
in the draft. That makes it a little easier to look sure footed.


Not really, because he hits on late rounders too. That’s what we’ve needed for a decade or so.
RE: Posters still praising Gettleman?  
section125 : 9/24/2019 9:04 pm : link
In comment 14598696 Marty866b said:
Quote:
I don't think you can grade Gettleman until after the season. We all love Daniel Jones today but let's see how this all plays out. Gettleman has picked very high in his two drafts and has had four first round selections in his two years. The jury is still out(except##26)on ALL his other picks. His free agent signings and trades have left A LOT to be desired along with his cap management in regards to OBJ and Eli. We should be 0-3 today(kickers make that kick way over 90%)and we're praising the GM? I was at the game Sunday screaming my heart out but our defense and overall roster is nothing to gloat about. Will Daniel Jones lead us out of our misery? Time will tell.


Posters still complaining about Gettleman? The jury is not very far out on his other picks. I'll grant you that we need to see how the rest of the year plays out but it looks pretty solid as of now.

CAP management - do you really think Eli was ever going to be cut? And OBJ had to go after saying he wanted to stay and play then he goes out and disses the team mid-season(and Eli). The good news is that after this year his money is gone. What is good is that he is decisive and doesn't hold on to players that prove to be failures.

His FA signings are mediocre for the most part and I may be generous.
RE: RE: RE: same reason the Pats load up on draft picks and mostly skip out on FA  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 9:07 pm : link
In comment 14598616 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14598596 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 14598562 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the draft is a better place to find talented players who provide surplus value over their contracts. Younger players are generally less likely to get injured too just because they have less wear and tear.





This is off base. The Pats are very active in FA. They just do a better job finding talent they can further develop in the middle class segment. Plus, they will go the big name, too. For example:

Revis, Hogan, Welker, Gilmore, Amandola, Ninkovich, Chung, Waters, Lloyd, Branch, Blount, Vrabel, Colvin, etc.



Half of the guys you mentioned were signed over a decade ago, some almost 2 decades ago like Vrabel, and most in a different CBA. Ninkovich was a practice squad player who bounced around multiple teams and first signed with the Pats in August to a 1 year minimum deal - that's not the type of FA signing anyone is talking about here. When anyone criticizes Gettleman's FA moves they aren't talking about David Mayo or Cody Core.

Yes - Belichek made a few big ticket FA signings like Colvin and Adalius Thomas, and most of those are viewed as busts. Revis' big 1 year deal worked out. Bringing Branch and Chung back worked out but they were originally drafted by the Pats so kind of unique situations.

I'm not saying you can't augment a team with strategic veteran additions but it'd be delusional to say the Pats aren't more weighted towards acquiring talent in the draft than any other team. Their entire model is letting most of their veterans walk without spending equivalently to get compensation picks. Going back to Lawyer Malloy, Ty Law, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour they have been more willing than any other team to prefer draft capital to paying veterans top of market prices (most of those decisions were against the grain at the time and were only regarded as good moves after the Pats won more SB's).


You said, and I quote, the Pats "mostly skip out on FA". That just isn't correct. So off the top of my head I listed some of the players they have grabbed in FA. And a lot of them have been very productive, regardless of the circumstances - big ticket guys, middle class guys, practice roster guys...whatever.

Personally, I think the Pats are brilliant at using both aisles - draft and free agency - to fill in gaps for their team. And it's not weighted, really, too heavily to one side or the other...
RE: Outside of Solder and Ogletree (trade not FA) and Tate  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 9:07 pm : link
In comment 14598638 BillT said:
Quote:
None of those guys cost anything. And if you're complaining about Solder please tell me who would be our LT without him.


Bill come on.

I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees, but he was after Norwell at Guard and lost before he turned his attention to Solder. So are you suggesting he didn't have a Plan B for Left Tackle if he actually got Norwell? I hope so otherwise you shouldn't give DG any credit.

Look...I have already played this debate out a few times. My guess is he would have orchestrated the 2018 draft differently if he didnt sign Solder and gotten a tackle in Rd2 or moved up into late spot in Rd1 as needed. Or maybe he had some below average NFL LT on his radar. Its not like Solder is earning pro bowl votes.

Happy to debate but let me know what I am missing...
gettleman walked into a bad, complicated  
japanhead : 9/24/2019 9:12 pm : link
sensitive situation with eli and what just happened with the benching and mcadoo getting shitcanned in-season, an IR'ed OBJ (who was doing all the right things until he got paid and then doubled down on being a diva headcase in 2018), literally no OL, a bunch of douchebags on the starting squad (eli apple, bobby hart, etc.), collins wanting a big payday, a shit cap w lots of bad contracts, etc etc.

the only things i think he may have whiffed on are: letting kennard and okwara walk; keeping flowers and moving him to ORT; omameh. he took care of flowers and omameh mistakes quick, kennard was oft-dinged while here but now looks great so that one stings, but just a little.
as far as drafting,  
japanhead : 9/24/2019 9:15 pm : link
lauletta was a whiff, and so far, trading that 3rd rounder for beal hasn't worked out. guy's on his second year with the team and hasn't played a snap. who knows why lauletta was drafted in the first place (taking a flyer on the advice of shurmur?), and the beal thing is just unbelievable bad luck at this point
RE: RE: Outside of Solder and Ogletree (trade not FA) and Tate  
section125 : 9/24/2019 9:20 pm : link
In comment 14598723 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14598638 BillT said:


Quote:


None of those guys cost anything. And if you're complaining about Solder please tell me who would be our LT without him.



Bill come on.

I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees, but he was after Norwell at Guard and lost before he turned his attention to Solder. So are you suggesting he didn't have a Plan B for Left Tackle if he actually got Norwell? I hope so otherwise you shouldn't give DG any credit.

Look...I have already played this debate out a few times. My guess is he would have orchestrated the 2018 draft differently if he didnt sign Solder and gotten a tackle in Rd2 or moved up into late spot in Rd1 as needed. Or maybe he had some below average NFL LT on his radar. Its not like Solder is earning pro bowl votes.

Happy to debate but let me know what I am missing...


Norwell was the better player between he and Solder. I don't blame him there. Norwell went for more money. And of course there would have been a plan at LT if he did get Norwell. Is that really a question?
if I had dime everytime somebody on BBI said Reese's drafts  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 9:23 pm : link
between 2011-2017 looked good too in the short term...



Quote:
The jury is not very far out on his other picks. I'll grant you that we need to see how the rest of the year plays out but it looks pretty solid as of now.
RE: RE: RE: Outside of Solder and Ogletree (trade not FA) and Tate  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 9:25 pm : link
In comment 14598744 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14598723 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 14598638 BillT said:


Quote:


None of those guys cost anything. And if you're complaining about Solder please tell me who would be our LT without him.



Bill come on.

I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees, but he was after Norwell at Guard and lost before he turned his attention to Solder. So are you suggesting he didn't have a Plan B for Left Tackle if he actually got Norwell? I hope so otherwise you shouldn't give DG any credit.

Look...I have already played this debate out a few times. My guess is he would have orchestrated the 2018 draft differently if he didnt sign Solder and gotten a tackle in Rd2 or moved up into late spot in Rd1 as needed. Or maybe he had some below average NFL LT on his radar. Its not like Solder is earning pro bowl votes.

Happy to debate but let me know what I am missing...



Norwell was the better player between he and Solder. I don't blame him there. Norwell went for more money. And of course there would have been a plan at LT if he did get Norwell. Is that really a question?


Ask BillT. He was the one questioning who would be the LT if DG didn't sign Solder...the last one on earth i guess
RE: if I had dime everytime somebody on BBI said Reese's drafts  
section125 : 9/24/2019 9:28 pm : link
In comment 14598748 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
between 2011-2017 looked good too in the short term...





Quote:


The jury is not very far out on his other picks. I'll grant you that we need to see how the rest of the year plays out but it looks pretty solid as of now.


I doubt you would get very rich because not many people believed that.
RE: Everyone is an equal position in the draft  
greek13 : 9/24/2019 9:32 pm : link
In comment 14598577 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Not so in free agency. Given the choice, are you going to a team that can win or lose? Who has more salary cap $s? Once the team develops it will get easier to get the right guys in FA.


^^^^^^^ completely
And need to overpay to get good veterans or take flyers on unproven
Ones - not surprising - we have been an awful team - FAs have choices
At least he gets the most important part right  
montanagiant : 9/24/2019 9:33 pm : link
Unlike the joke we had prior to him
I was a little skeptical about this draft until recently. But already  
Ira : 9/24/2019 10:08 pm : link
Jones, Lawrence, Connelly and Slayton look like good value picks - the first 3 are already effective starters. And others may develop with more time.
RE: RE: if I had dime everytime somebody on BBI said Reese's drafts  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 10:14 pm : link
In comment 14598756 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14598748 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


between 2011-2017 looked good too in the short term...





Quote:


The jury is not very far out on his other picks. I'll grant you that we need to see how the rest of the year plays out but it looks pretty solid as of now.





I doubt you would get very rich because not many people believed that.


Are you kidding me>...Reese walked on water here for years after that second superbowl year. Yet that is when those drafts were so important because we won as a very flawed team and those picks sucked big-time. Still down because of it...
RE: RE: RE: RE: same reason the Pats load up on draft picks and mostly skip out on FA  
Eric on Li : 9/24/2019 10:15 pm : link
In comment 14598717 bw in dc said:
Quote:


You said, and I quote, the Pats "mostly skip out on FA". That just isn't correct. So off the top of my head I listed some of the players they have grabbed in FA. And a lot of them have been very productive, regardless of the circumstances - big ticket guys, middle class guys, practice roster guys...whatever.

Personally, I think the Pats are brilliant at using both aisles - draft and free agency - to fill in gaps for their team. And it's not weighted, really, too heavily to one side or the other...


To fill a 90 man roster for camp every team has to sign 30-40 low level free agents. So nobody can skip out on low level FA, how else would they fill their roster? I don't think that's what people are talking about when they evaluate how heavily teams lean on FA in their asset allocation. Top 10 cap hits is much more to the point because that shows which players you are committing the most resources to - homegrown players or FA? And eyeballing it I believe just 3 of NE's highest paid guys came from elsewhere - Gilmore, Van Noy, and Michael Bennett - which seems lower than most other teams I'm looking at both successful and unsuccessful.

Our current roster for example, 6 of the top 10 cap hits are from FA including 3 of top 4 (Jenkins, Solder, Ogletree). Guys we had to overcompensate to fill desperate needs because we didn't have enough draft picks to fill all of the holes on the roster. Our 2016 team that won 11 games also had 6.

Looking at the last 4 super bowl winners the top of both Pats rosters were more "homegrown" than the others. Denver's 2016 team had the most with 6 of their top 10 biggest cap hits coming from elsewhere (Peyton, Ware, Sanders, Talib, TJ Ward, Vazquez). Philly's SB team had 4 FA's in their top 10 cap hits. The Pats 2017 roster had 2 I believe and all of the top 6 highest guys on their cap were drafted by NE. I'd be willing to wager that NE is among the lowest in the league at % of cap spent on players drafted elsewhere. Not sure if that information exists someplace but cap hits go down dramatically after the top 10 highest on each roster so I expect it will track pretty closely with the how the top 10 breaks down.
RE: RE: RE: if I had dime everytime somebody on BBI said Reese's drafts  
section125 : 9/24/2019 10:19 pm : link
In comment 14598807 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14598756 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14598748 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


between 2011-2017 looked good too in the short term...





Quote:


The jury is not very far out on his other picks. I'll grant you that we need to see how the rest of the year plays out but it looks pretty solid as of now.





I doubt you would get very rich because not many people believed that.



Are you kidding me>...Reese walked on water here for years after that second superbowl year. Yet that is when those drafts were so important because we won as a very flawed team and those picks sucked big-time. Still down because of it...


Doesn't mean people liked his picks. Although he did pick a few guys that people here loved before being drafted - Barden, the DE from UCLA, and a couple others that the BBI faithful wanted before the draft. Some had good creds and crapped out others were athletes!
What team is good at building through FA?  
armstead98 : 9/24/2019 10:23 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: if I had dime everytime somebody on BBI said Reese's drafts  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14598812 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 14598807 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 14598756 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 14598748 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


between 2011-2017 looked good too in the short term...





Quote:


The jury is not very far out on his other picks. I'll grant you that we need to see how the rest of the year plays out but it looks pretty solid as of now.





I doubt you would get very rich because not many people believed that.



Are you kidding me>...Reese walked on water here for years after that second superbowl year. Yet that is when those drafts were so important because we won as a very flawed team and those picks sucked big-time. Still down because of it...



Doesn't mean people liked his picks. Although he did pick a few guys that people here loved before being drafted - Barden, the DE from UCLA, and a couple others that the BBI faithful wanted before the draft. Some had good creds and crapped out others were athletes!


You're crazy. People here loved his picks looking for silver linings in development projects....living on his laurels from 2007 rookie class. The patience that was granted was insane...it helped invent the phrase "on scholarship"

come on...
Think about how many times the comment  
Jimmy Googs : 9/24/2019 10:30 pm : link
2-time superbowl winning GM was mentioned when anytime somebody questioned his judgment.

The kool-aid was running rampart on BBI...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: same reason the Pats load up on draft picks and mostly skip out on FA  
bw in dc : 9/24/2019 10:50 pm : link
In comment 14598810 Eric on Li said:
Quote:

To fill a 90 man roster for camp every team has to sign 30-40 low level free agents. So nobody can skip out on low level FA, how else would they fill their roster? I don't think that's what people are talking about when they evaluate how heavily teams lean on FA in their asset allocation. Top 10 cap hits is much more to the point because that shows which players you are committing the most resources to - homegrown players or FA? And eyeballing it I believe just 3 of NE's highest paid guys came from elsewhere - Gilmore, Van Noy, and Michael Bennett - which seems lower than most other teams I'm looking at both successful and unsuccessful.

Our current roster for example, 6 of the top 10 cap hits are from FA including 3 of top 4 (Jenkins, Solder, Ogletree). Guys we had to overcompensate to fill desperate needs because we didn't have enough draft picks to fill all of the holes on the roster. Our 2016 team that won 11 games also had 6.

Looking at the last 4 super bowl winners the top of both Pats rosters were more "homegrown" than the others. Denver's 2016 team had the most with 6 of their top 10 biggest cap hits coming from elsewhere (Peyton, Ware, Sanders, Talib, TJ Ward, Vazquez). Philly's SB team had 4 FA's in their top 10 cap hits. The Pats 2017 roster had 2 I believe and all of the top 6 highest guys on their cap were drafted by NE. I'd be willing to wager that NE is among the lowest in the league at % of cap spent on players drafted elsewhere. Not sure if that information exists someplace but cap hits go down dramatically after the top 10 highest on each roster so I expect it will track pretty closely with the how the top 10 breaks down.


Well, you sort of moved the goal posts here. Now you're going into FAs signings as a % of the cap. Okay, fine. I'll take your word for it that a current snapshot of the Pats cap situation suggests they have FA eating less of a % of the cap versus X,Y and Z.

I just thought you were under-representing how much the Pats actually use FA to fill needs. And how they do it with high value targets to low value targets.

Throw in their trade history - Talib, Dillon, Williams, Dorsett, Van Noy, etc - and it's an organization that aggressively uses all levers at their disposal to build their team.

bw - the Pats have done well deploying many strategies  
Eric on Li : 9/24/2019 11:30 pm : link
my original point was simply that in my view it's clear their top priority for a long time has been stockpiling extra draft picks since they've led the league by a mile in this area - and a large part of that in recent years was by focusing on the comp pick formula since it was changed a few years ago, which requires forgoing big FA pickups that would otherwise nullify their comp picks. Conversely they definitely haven't led the league in FA spending. I'm not even sure they gave out a single multi-year deal this past offseason.
Where were all the people screaming for us to sign Barrett?  
Jay on the Island : 12:03 am : link
I don’t remember a single thread advocating bringing in Barrett. I’m sure he was mentioned by a handful of posters on FA threads but there certainly wasn’t many.
RE: My honest opinion?  
joeinpa : 6:56 am : link
In comment 14598554 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
2018 and 2019 are the bridging years between the dumpster fire that was left at the end of 2017, and 2020 which is when this team will start to look more like what Gettleman envisions.

The FA strategy was to stabilize the roster. Fan expectations don't match the reality of where we were coming from


Yep
RE: RE: Outside of Solder and Ogletree (trade not FA) and Tate  
BillT : 7:11 am : link
In comment 14598723 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14598638 BillT said:


Quote:


None of those guys cost anything. And if you're complaining about Solder please tell me who would be our LT without him.



Bill come on.

I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees, but he was after Norwell at Guard and lost before he turned his attention to Solder. So are you suggesting he didn't have a Plan B for Left Tackle if he actually got Norwell? I hope so otherwise you shouldn't give DG any credit.

Look...I have already played this debate out a few times. My guess is he would have orchestrated the 2018 draft differently if he didnt sign Solder and gotten a tackle in Rd2 or moved up into late spot in Rd1 as needed. Or maybe he had some below average NFL LT on his radar. Its not like Solder is earning pro bowl votes.

Happy to debate but let me know what I am missing...

Sure, he tried to get Norwood but isn’t criticizing his FA picks what this thread is about. And though he tried he didn’t get him so that’s moot. Getting the LT was the better play anyway as they are rare in FA and take time to develop if drafted. The line came together in two years. Hard to see how that happens without the Solder signing. Now there is more to do with the OL but how do you criticize DG and the moves he made to put this unit on the field in The time he did it. .
I apologize  
5BowlsSoon : 7:20 am : link
For missing the following guys as FA signings. I can’t beliece I forgot all of Bettcher’s Boys:

Golden.......very good, best Edge
Pierre.....not much to talk about
Kareem Martin.........total waste of time and money
RE: To be fair he went after Norwell first, he just didn't want to come  
5BowlsSoon : 7:24 am : link
In comment 14598618 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
here and I think signing Solder was because he was desperate to infuse some talent into a literal non functioning offensive line. Has Solder been worth his paycheck? No, but he hasn't been nearly as bad as people make him out to be here. Somewhere 10-12 LT type play while he's been here.

Ogletree was a big fucking whiff.

The rest of those guys aren't guys that are breaking the bank.

Now that DG has had a chance to build a roster full of players he drafted I think you see him be a little more judicious in his FA spending. Just a hint.


Good analysis....I hope year 3 is much better. I do remember Solder was Plan B. I’m not sure what he saw in Ogletree and should have figured if Rams were so eager to unload him, why?
RE: Where were all the people screaming for us to sign Barrett?  
5BowlsSoon : 7:32 am : link
In comment 14598913 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I don’t remember a single thread advocating bringing in Barrett. I’m sure he was mentioned by a handful of posters on FA threads but there certainly wasn’t many.


I don’t recall a THREAD being started asking for Barrett, but I know several guys including yours truly expressed hope in getting him. It was probably located in some generic FA thread.
I think that we cannot judge Gettleman  
cjac : 7:37 am : link
in regards to FA until next year when he has a fuck ton of money to spend.

Eli and Jackrabbit will be off the books, lets see if he can pick up one or two real contributors. Then i'll judge

outside of Solder, he's been bargain shopping for 2 years
RE: RE: RE: Outside of Solder and Ogletree (trade not FA) and Tate  
5BowlsSoon : 7:38 am : link
In comment 14599041 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14598723 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 14598638 BillT said:


Quote:


None of those guys cost anything. And if you're complaining about Solder please tell me who would be our LT without him.



Bill come on.

I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees, but he was after Norwell at Guard and lost before he turned his attention to Solder. So are you suggesting he didn't have a Plan B for Left Tackle if he actually got Norwell? I hope so otherwise you shouldn't give DG any credit.

Look...I have already played this debate out a few times. My guess is he would have orchestrated the 2018 draft differently if he didnt sign Solder and gotten a tackle in Rd2 or moved up into late spot in Rd1 as needed. Or maybe he had some below average NFL LT on his radar. Its not like Solder is earning pro bowl votes.

Happy to debate but let me know what I am missing...


Sure, he tried to get Norwood but isn’t criticizing his FA picks what this thread is about. And though he tried he didn’t get him so that’s moot. Getting the LT was the better play anyway as they are rare in FA and take time to develop if drafted. The line came together in two years. Hard to see how that happens without the Solder signing. Now there is more to do with the OL but how do you criticize DG and the moves he made to put this unit on the field in The time he did it. .


You make an interesting point....that we are much better off with Solder than without him! And you are saying this coming off the heel of a guy getting 4 sacks off of him.

I guess you would be right if I believe anyone else we had at LT would have allowed 4 sacks Sunday and would have played even worse than he did last year. Granted, he did play better in the second half than first half. I guess he might have been a bit banged up.

It seems to me WHEELER was vilified here for playing like Solder has been playing for many games. Did Wheeler allow 4 sacks to the Bears last season?
RE: I think that we cannot judge Gettleman  
5BowlsSoon : 7:45 am : link
In comment 14599076 cjac said:
Quote:
in regards to FA until next year when he has a fuck ton of money to spend.

Eli and Jackrabbit will be off the books, lets see if he can pick up one or two real contributors. Then i'll judge

outside of Solder, he's been bargain shopping for 2 years


And Tate! I agree, if we can just land 1-2 so.id contributors to fortify a weak position I would be ecstatic. I’m not asking for 5 guys......just 1 or maybe 2. We can get the rest in the draft.
RE: Additional FAs  
5BowlsSoon : 7:52 am : link
In comment 14598603 RickInCharlotte said:
Quote:
Core, TJ Jones
Pulley
Pierre
Golden, Martin, Skipper, Davis
Haley, Thomas, Hamilton, Chandler


Thanks for reminding me (and others) some of the guys left off the original list. I was trying to think of as many as I could, but obviously missed a few.

I see you are including some UDFA here....I sort of considered them an extension of the draft because they were really not in the nfl and playing on some other team. (The guys on your last line.)

Pulley.........so so last year, nothing this year
Skipper.....not much yet
Davis......not much yet
TJ Jones.....I didn’t want him cut, glad he is back
Core.....I included him in my OP....love his ST play
Pierre and Martin.......waste of money it appears
RE: Gettleman is TERRIBLE at Free Agency!  
Gettledogman : 8:14 am : link
In comment 14598677 Emlen'sGremlins said:
Quote:
Kerry Collins
Jeff Feagles
Sean O'Hara
Antonio Pierce
Kareem McKenzie
Plaxico Burress
Antrell Rolle
Chris Canty

Exactly! -some Giants fans are such children

I mean those were awful pick ups!
LOL  
RollBlue : 8:35 am : link
so now Gettleman's responsible for EA's FA pick ups? How about the Duds that EA signed, and there were many!
2020  
RickInCharlotte : 8:36 am : link
I think fans hoping for robust spending on FAs next year will be greatly disappointed*. I think DG is committed to build the roster through low cost rookie contracts and extensions of desired players at reasonable value (evidenced by the Sterling Shepherd deal).

To date this season, the Shaq Barrett contract is the best deal in the league and it's a one year, $4m deal plus incentives. Yes, he's likely to get a big payday, but how many times do players sign huge long term contracts off excellent years only to under-exceed expectations in future years? Too many from where I sit.

I believe DG wants to find the short term bargains (i.e. Markus Golden?) until draft picks emerge as vital veterans (i.e. Lorenzo Carter, X-Man).


*Two players exempted: James Bradberry and Daryl Williams from CAR whom DG drafted. Only half-joking.
RE: RE: RE: Outside of Solder and Ogletree (trade not FA) and Tate  
Jimmy Googs : 8:39 am : link
In comment 14599041 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 14598723 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 14598638 BillT said:


Quote:


None of those guys cost anything. And if you're complaining about Solder please tell me who would be our LT without him.



Bill come on.

I am not saying Left Tackles grow on trees, but he was after Norwell at Guard and lost before he turned his attention to Solder. So are you suggesting he didn't have a Plan B for Left Tackle if he actually got Norwell? I hope so otherwise you shouldn't give DG any credit.

Look...I have already played this debate out a few times. My guess is he would have orchestrated the 2018 draft differently if he didnt sign Solder and gotten a tackle in Rd2 or moved up into late spot in Rd1 as needed. Or maybe he had some below average NFL LT on his radar. Its not like Solder is earning pro bowl votes.

Happy to debate but let me know what I am missing...


Sure, he tried to get Norwood but isn’t criticizing his FA picks what this thread is about. And though he tried he didn’t get him so that’s moot. Getting the LT was the better play anyway as they are rare in FA and take time to develop if drafted. The line came together in two years. Hard to see how that happens without the Solder signing. Now there is more to do with the OL but how do you criticize DG and the moves he made to put this unit on the field in The time he did it. .


The thread is about his drafting & FA picks so speak your peace on anything in my view.

Your comment doesnt move the needle...you earlier mentioned don't criticize the Solder move because presumably there was nobody else who could play LT for the New York Giants anywhere. I indicated that DG would have clearly had a plan for LT because the top free agent on his wish list played Guard.

If you think Left Tackles are so rare and take time to develop then are you suggesting DG isn't aware of this same fact since he targeting Norwell first? Or maybe perhaps he had another plan for this line to come together so quickly like the stellar one we now have anchored by Solder.

The Solder move was an example of not to do in my view.
RE: Gettleman is TERRIBLE at Free Agency!  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:11 am : link
In comment 14598677 Emlen'sGremlins said:
Quote:
Kerry Collins
Jeff Feagles
Sean O'Hara
Antonio Pierce
Kareem McKenzie
Plaxico Burress
Antrell Rolle
Chris Canty

I mean those were awful pick ups!

That's a little bit like using Reese's drafts when he worked under Accorsi to defend his drafting skills, isn't it?
RE: I think that we cannot judge Gettleman  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:16 am : link
In comment 14599076 cjac said:
Quote:
in regards to FA until next year when he has a fuck ton of money to spend.

Eli and Jackrabbit will be off the books, lets see if he can pick up one or two real contributors. Then i'll judge

outside of Solder, he's been bargain shopping for 2 years

He's partially responsible for his own bargain shopping - more than half of the dead money on the books for this season is from contracts that Gettleman signed, not Reese.

And we don't have a fuck ton of money next year - I wish people understood that we have less than the median amount. We're perpetually going to be bargain shoppers because, ironically, Kevin Abrams seems averse to actually paying free agents like bargains even when the market would otherwise suggest that.
He turned over nearly 90% of the roster in under two years.  
Britt in VA : 9:21 am : link
We needed bodies. They weren't all going to be superstars.
Some of those guys you call jokes may not be all pros on their own....  
Britt in VA : 9:25 am : link
but can be strong parts of functioning units when the rest of the pieces get put around them.
RE: Posters still praising Gettleman?  
DavidinBMNY : 9:35 am : link
In comment 14598696 Marty866b said:
Quote:
I don't think you can grade Gettleman until after the season. We all love Daniel Jones today but let's see how this all plays out. Gettleman has picked very high in his two drafts and has had four first round selections in his two years. The jury is still out(except##26)on ALL his other picks. His free agent signings and trades have left A LOT to be desired along with his cap management in regards to OBJ and Eli. We should be 0-3 today(kickers make that kick way over 90%)and we're praising the GM? I was at the game Sunday screaming my heart out but our defense and overall roster is nothing to gloat about. Will Daniel Jones lead us out of our misery? Time will tell.
Marty - no argument - but I would say the Defense is on Betcher. He has had enough time to bring in players he wants. He has 2 drafted players not even dressing because they aren't ready. These guys have played football all their lives. Betcher's scheme is complicated - which is probably one reason he likes to bring in guys from the scheme. The defense shouldn't exactly be good at this point, but not as terrible as it has been.

Also some of that Cap Management with OBJ and Eli is somewhat documented as being partially an Ownership issue as well. The Giant's have 4 people making these decisions - the co-owners, the GM and the HC. It's hard to pin those on DG alone. Jonathan Stewart is the worst of the FA signings, but how did they know for sure they would be able to draft SB? The Ogletree trade was kind of bad, but I think that's more that Ogletree shouldn;'t be calling the Defense. In another scheme he's at least servicable and he made some plays last year.
This is the final year of the rebuild IMO  
Jay on the Island : 9:36 am : link
This offseason the Giants will look to address the glaring holes by adding an edge rusher, OT, FS, ILB, and a WR. Jones will be entering year two and ready to take the next step.
RE: as far as drafting,  
DavidinBMNY : 9:37 am : link
In comment 14598737 japanhead said:
Quote:
lauletta was a whiff, and so far, trading that 3rd rounder for beal hasn't worked out. guy's on his second year with the team and hasn't played a snap. who knows why lauletta was drafted in the first place (taking a flyer on the advice of shurmur?), and the beal thing is just unbelievable bad luck at this point
Lauletta just got himself in the dog house and could never get out of it here.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions