Why is DG is better at drafting than picking up FAs?

I’m very pleased with his two drafts, but I can’t say the same about his free agent pick ups, and more importantly, who he is not picking up as a free agent. The following are some of the free agents he has brought in here:



Jonathan Stewart.....joke

Nate Solder.....a joke for the amount of $$$ He is making

Ogletree.......appears to be poor to mediocre at best. Too much $$

Remmers......so far, a JAG, better than Wheeler though

Fowler, Latimer, Shepherd.....all JAGS

Tanney......waste

Tate.....I expect he may be the best, I hope

Walter.....will never sniff the NFL

Mayo.......doubt he plays, and if he does, not well

Bethea.......too,old, too slow, to worn out

Stupar........he might be decent in ST; total waste as a LB

3 or 4 useless TEs he has brought in here, who will all get cut one by one



Like I previously said, it doesn’t appear to me that he has picked up one playmaker who can make serious contributions other than at ST (Cody Core for example). Golden Tate might be the first solid pick up, so stay tuned. Many of us were screaming for Shaq BARRETT, Edge.....but no where did I read NY even brought him in for a look. I can’t believe there wasn’t one safety, linebacker, edge rusher who was out there who could be better than what we ended up with. Other teams did much much better picking up FAs.....look at Buffalo for one. So why not us?



Anyhow, it is not my intention to be negative because most of you know, I am MrPositive about our team.....I just would like some conversation about what you think about this? Why good at selecting college kids but not so good at selecting other NFL players?