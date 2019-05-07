What did the Giants see in Jones that everyone missed?  

Us fans getting it wrong. The problem is speaking an opinion as an absolute, getting pissed about something we should know by now that we probably don't have all of the information. It would make a big difference if we would just communicate our thoughts better.
"I am disappointed with the Jones pick, but let's see what happens"
"I really wanted so and so, but the team more than likely knows better than I do, let's give it a chance"
There isn't anything wrong with doubting, but I don't think it's good to act as if we have some knowledge that a team of professionals who have spent their days and nights studying. And yes they can be wrong, but what is more likely,us being right and they being wrong or vice versa?
First, not all of the teams were doing as much research on QBs than the Giants. There are/were several teams in need of a QB but not all of them. Not even half of the teams are in NEED of a QB. That makes the Giants more focused and key'd into researching a QB. They are looking into things other teams, analyst, etc are not looking into. They interview him, take him to dinner, and maybe even interview his 3rd girlfriend from High School (ok maybe not that far).
Second, the talking heads make opinions on 32 different teams, every position in the game, and they are judging college QBs as NFL analysts (or vice versa). Some of these "experts" report on more than just football which spreads them even more thin. I'm betting very few of them even watched a complete Duke football game outside of maybe the Senior Bowl.
Coach Cutcliffe Connection
Also, I echo what was previously said that we don't know for sure that Jones was not rated higher on several other team's boards.
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
Yup. If he was picked at 17 there wouldn't have been any 'backlash'. But as many said, if you feel strongly about a QB, you don't play games and hope he falls.
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
todd mcshay said he was not nfl qb and had him as a day 3 pick...
Teams actually talk to the kid, his teammates, his coaches, his family. They work him out privately. The put him on a whiteboard.
For me, I too hated the pick in the moment, but I felt a WHOLE LOT BETTER when I heard a few lengthy interviews with Cutcliff and started digging deeper. Cutcliff was positively gushing over Jones and saying he was like Payton with legs -- with Eli's toughness and personality. And Cut would KNOW those things better than anyone.
And yeah, all coaches will talk up their kid to help him on draft day, but this wasn't that. This was WAY above and beyond what he had to do to just talk his kid up. He was so over-the-top effusive, and basically saying: "you don't understand what you have here in DJ. This is the next Manning."
Watch the Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip below at the 3:50 mark. Basically that Jones' has been PRO COACHED by one of the best QB gurus for 5 years. There are young starters with a couple of years in the NFL who have not been pro coached for 5 years yet. So he's mentally ahead of those guys and more ready to play.
The TEAMS who scouted Jones KNEW THIS. The "Draft Experts" either didn't factor that in, or didn't weigh that factor heavily enough.
Teams actually talk to the kid, his teammates, his coaches, his family. They work him out privately. The put him on a whiteboard.
For me, I too hated the pick in the moment, but I felt a WHOLE LOT BETTER when I heard a few lengthy interviews with Cutcliff and started digging deeper. Cutcliff was positively gushing over Jones and saying he was like Payton with legs -- with Eli's toughness and personality. And Cut would KNOW those things better than anyone.
And yeah, all coaches will talk up their kid to help him on draft day, but this wasn't that. This was WAY above and beyond what he had to do to just talk his kid up. He was so over-the-top effusive, and basically saying: "you don't understand what you have here in DJ. This is the next Manning."
Watch the Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip below at the 3:50 mark. Basically that Jones' has been PRO COACHED by one of the best QB gurus for 5 years. There are young starters with a couple of years in the NFL who have not been pro coached for 5 years yet. So he's mentally ahead of those guys and more ready to play.
The TEAMS who scouted Jones KNEW THIS. The "Draft Experts" either didn't factor that in, or didn't weigh that factor heavily enough. Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip at the 3:50 mark. - ( New Window )
This issue came up again recently at one of Cutcliffe's weekly press conferences and he pretty much said it again....that the teams that did their homework understood completely what he was about -- that DJ's total command of the position and ability to quickly process the defensive alignment in front of him were "at another level" [his words].
Miami, Cincinnati and Denver all needed first round QBs. When Jones was off the board, they didn't take any.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Miami, Cincinnati and Denver all needed first round QBs. When Jones was off the board, they didn't take any.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Not only that, but the teams who threw their denials left and right that they were not going to take Jones, makes them look so much worse.
Miami, Cincinnati and Denver all needed first round QBs. When Jones was off the board, they didn't take any.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Agreed. And I didn't want Jones at #6 or #17 after seeing several of his games. I wanted to trade #37 for Rosen.
When it comes to QBs there seems to be so many factors in fostering a situation that would make a QB successful. I think there are NFL teams out there where DJ wasn't an option because he wasn't a fit. I think these are the factors that the Giants saw potential for DJ to really work.
1.) the system - PS system seems to be a great fit for DJ's skill set. I think the Giants saw this early in the process. I don't think that he would have been a fit for every team and what they want to run. I believe this maybe the biggest reason for any level of success a QB has in the NFL. Manning was a round peg in a square hole for two years now, maybe even dating back to MacAdoo's system.
2.) The team makeup - I think the Giants went out of there way to clear potential obstacles to the success of DJ. OBJ comes to mind. It's really hard to be a rookie QB and have a guy like OBJ who demands the ball (and rightfully so). I don't think Manning really came into his own until Shockey was gone. OL was cleaned up so they could run some semblance of an offense and SB was there as foundation of the offense.
3.) Team expectations - this team was in full re-build mode. No one expects the Giants to compete this year. The only thing he needed to do was come and and not completely suck and it was a win for DJ and the Giants. He didn't need to be the savior. DJ and SQ will share that load with whatever high draft pick defensive player they draft this year. Had he gone to a team like the Broncos, where they have a championship level defense in place now, the expectations for him to come in and save the ship would have been incredibly high.
I believe a lot of the scouts did but they aren't going to publicize their opinions before the draft. The Skins and Bronco's are good examples. Who didn't like him were the no nothing media who just hear what the scouts want to tell them (and lots of time its a smoke screen), and run with it like they are experts. They don't know what they are looking at.
Leading up to the draft it was reported by a couple of sources that NFL teams liked Jones far more than the fans realize. The Giants were also picking 6th with teams like Oakland, Tampa Bay, and the Jets not in the market for a QB.
Also Kingsbury was smitten with Kyler Murray before he arrived in Arizona.
There were also rumors that Denver, Cincinnati, and Washington wanted Jones.
We have years of evidence of this in the NFL. How a QB plays or develops is often very different from what they did in college.
So this won't be a very popular thing to so, but it's certainly within the realm of possibility that we just got lucky here. I'm not saying that's the case, but I think you have to consider that it maybe wasn't superior scouting or anything like that but a bit of plain ole luck that Jones may turn out to be way better than almost anybody anticipated.
Miami, Cincinnati and Denver all needed first round QBs. When Jones was off the board, they didn't take any.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Actually, I think the OP was more about the media and fans than about interested teams
Miami, Cincinnati and Denver all needed first round QBs. When Jones was off the board, they didn't take any.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
This times 1,000. This is a false narrative.
Denver traded out of the #10 pick RIGHT AFTER the Giants took Jones. Anything they've said since then is spin.
Cincy likely would have taken him.
Wouldn't shock me if Gruden wanted Jones but Snyder overruled him.
Who knows on Miami, maybe they were all in on Jones too.
The draft 'experts' use the wrong metrics to determine success, like W-L records and total yards. So by those measures Haskins>Jones. Meanwhile one of Haskins' WRs is on the Redskins, and is probably their best WR, at that. Jones had nothing at Duke.
Everything Jones showed on Sunday is what he showed at Duke. The difference is that he didn't have anyone with the skill sets of Slayton, Engram, or Shepard at Duke. His receivers were hot garbage. And now they aren't.
The one mistake Gettleman made when selecting Jones
1 game so let's not overreact to the point of ridiculousness. BUT i think what everyone missed was that he was on a terrible team. When you are on a bad team, it is truly tough to get a sense of the leadership, toughness, etc.
I come back to what Gettleman said about Hernandez when he drafted him. They literally went 0-12 and then 1-11 in back to back years, but Hernandez was mauling dudes on every single snap of every game. That told Gettleman that he actually cared about football and his performance/leadership, regardless of the team record.
Dexter Lawrence said a similar thing about Jones, in that even though Clemson was beating them down pretty hard, Jones kept getting back up and was competing throughout the whole game, trying to at least keep Clemson D on their toes.
The media and fans were the maniacs in this case. The Giants never gave any other team the chance to show their love for Jones because they picked him at 6. Kyler Murray going #1 was always inevitable. The Jets, Bucs, and Raiders all had QBs already. And the 49ers elected to load up on defense with Bosa which, so far, is working out nicely for them.
Maybe Jones would've gone very shortly after the 6 pick.
It was harped on many times by Pat Kirwan who saw a few Duke games live. He said that it was uncanny how many drops DJ suffered through; how bad his receivers were.
That point was met on here by MANY of DJ’s detractors with, “every QB experiences dropped passes.” They entirely missed the major point of VOLUME of drops and TOTAL incompetence by his receiving corps.
If an idiot like me who doesn’t watch 1 second of college football could comprehend the significance, why could those who follow the college game?
We have years of evidence of this in the NFL. How a QB plays or develops is often very different from what they did in college.
So this won't be a very popular thing to so, but it's certainly within the realm of possibility that we just got lucky here. I'm not saying that's the case, but I think you have to consider that it maybe wasn't superior scouting or anything like that but a bit of plain ole luck that Jones may turn out to be way better than almost anybody anticipated.
If you leave out the qualifier "just" [got lucky], I think no doubt!
So many first round QBs bomb, flame out, what have you.
The sure shots like A Luck and P Manning are far and few between.
It's a good legit question that every front office
round pick for example and I believe he had him in the same tier as Haskins (which was a grouping of 20 players who would likely go in the first round). There were rumors immediately after draft a few teams were thinking about taking him ahead of pick 17.
Just last year Lamar Jackson went later than he did.
2 years ago Deshaun Watson and Mahomes went later than he did.
Drafting QB's is hard, and I think what made his evaluation a little murkier than others was his lackluster statistical success at Duke. That rightfully was a cause for concern.
There's nothing conspiratorial or socially phenomenal -- the draft commentary industry has expanded, not unlike the fantasy football commentary industry -- and there are lots of bad opinions available on TV and the internet.
Picking football players is quite hard, as evidenced by how few do well. The guys getting paid millions who have staffs dedicated to this thing get it wrong in a good year 4 out of 7 chances.
The Giants had the inside track with Jones. He's part of the Manning orbit, they have a reason to trust the program he went through, and he fits the profile of height and arm basically every Giant QB for the last 2 decades has fit.
Stating that everyone else, including BBI, missed on him is kind of silly and technically incorrect. Everybody else including many on BBI knew DJ was going to be taken in the first round or two, and also be one of the first QBs taken for a team that wanted/needed a QB.
And that's exactly what happened.
If you want to debate that there is a big difference between going in the first two rounds versus #6 overall, my response is that is what happens with QBs almost every year. They get pulled up because they are in such short supply, and as GMs start becoming laser focused (and probably nervous as to missing out on a targeted guy resulting in clear "reaches") as to satisfying their needs at the most important position on their teams.
should be looking at. It also happens more than people want to admit.
Pat Mahomes would have never last until #10 if they knew how good he was going to be.
Russell Wilson lasted until the 3rd round.
Tom Brady...well everyone knows that story.
There are a lot great case studies on these kinds of players. That's what makes the draft so interesting.
Different issue in all of those cases and there are plenty of counterpoints that show caution for all of those cases were warranted (except maybe Wilson).
Mahomes - raw, needed development. Keep in mind things may have worked out differently if he didn't end up with Reid in KC. Not only is Reid one of the best at developing QBs, that offense was absolutely loaded.
Wilson - primarily due to his height, or lack thereof. If Murray and Mayfield become legit starting QBs too, I think we'll start seeing even less emphasis on height.
Brady - Didn't play a ton at college (sat behind Griese 2 years) and then his stats weren't anything special his 2 seasons he did start.
1 game so let's not overreact to the point of ridiculousness. BUT i think what everyone missed was that he was on a terrible team. When you are on a bad team, it is truly tough to get a sense of the leadership, toughness, etc.
I come back to what Gettleman said about Hernandez when he drafted him. They literally went 0-12 and then 1-11 in back to back years, but Hernandez was mauling dudes on every single snap of every game. That told Gettleman that he actually cared about football and his performance/leadership, regardless of the team record.
Dexter Lawrence said a similar thing about Jones, in that even though Clemson was beating them down pretty hard, Jones kept getting back up and was competing throughout the whole game, trying to at least keep Clemson D on their toes.
Hernandez is playing to keep the lights on for his family.
RE: There's no evidence NFL evaluators missed, Bob McGinn had him as a 1st
round pick for example and I believe he had him in the same tier as Haskins (which was a grouping of 20 players who would likely go in the first round). There were rumors immediately after draft a few teams were thinking about taking him ahead of pick 17.
Just last year Lamar Jackson went later than he did.
2 years ago Deshaun Watson and Mahomes went later than he did.
Drafting QB's is hard, and I think what made his evaluation a little murkier than others was his lackluster statistical success at Duke. That rightfully was a cause for concern.
Yup. The hardest thing with any prospect, especially QBs, is determining how much of their success is helped/hurt by their surrounding cast. Some felt Haskins draft stock was artificially inflated due to the ridiculous talent he was surrounded with at Ohio St.
RE: RE: It's a good legit question that every front office
should be looking at. It also happens more than people want to admit.
Pat Mahomes would have never last until #10 if they knew how good he was going to be.
Russell Wilson lasted until the 3rd round.
Tom Brady...well everyone knows that story.
There are a lot great case studies on these kinds of players. That's what makes the draft so interesting.
Different issue in all of those cases and there are plenty of counterpoints that show caution for all of those cases were warranted (except maybe Wilson).
Mahomes - raw, needed development. Keep in mind things may have worked out differently if he didn't end up with Reid in KC. Not only is Reid one of the best at developing QBs, that offense was absolutely loaded.
Wilson - primarily due to his height, or lack thereof. If Murray and Mayfield become legit starting QBs too, I think we'll start seeing even less emphasis on height.
Brady - Didn't play a ton at college (sat behind Griese 2 years) and then his stats weren't anything special his 2 seasons he did start.
Brady stared down the existential terror of having to sell insurance for a living.
Do what survey analysts call “herding.” They take what other respected outlets say into consideration. It’s a bias against standing too far out and being wrong. If they stay with “consensus” even if wrong they’re not alone and standing out for it.
I also think NYG looks for a lot of personal traits from their QBs. You better be mature and able to handle the media storms here - good and bad. One bad social media slip, and you’re headlines for a week. Eli was perfectly suited for it because he had great character, didn’t point fingers, and spoke in cliches. I think DG saw all the QB stuff, but that too.
DG also saw, like EA did in Eli, a guy who elevated those around him. He also faced adversity all the time. A QB that succeeds with a clean pocket, in a friendly system, when all his WRs are open by 5 yards is going to get a wake up call in the NFL where time is short, pockets collapse, and windows are small. DJ flourished in a pro system with iffy talent, under pocket pressure. And his teammates were effusive about him as a person and teammate.
I don’t know that all pro scouts missed. I think a lot of talking head experts didn’t consider the success given circumstances enough. They also tend to overreact to arm strength. A cannon helps, but accuracy is more important if you have enough strength to make all required throws. What impresses me about Brees watching him at Purdue was not a cannon, but how he put the ball on his guys time and time again.
That I saw one analyst m who was iffy on DJ’s accuracy and I saw him throwing pretty good balls. This guy nitpicked tape like “a little too high, he had to move a bit to get that one...” I’m like “any pro WR catches that no problem...he didn’t have to jump, slide, or really break stride. WTF? Have you watched Eli play?”
the NFL conspired to squirrel away Manning clone big brained Princeton academic scholarship, 6'5, fast athletic family under Ben Kenobi Cutcliffe at Tatooine of football program Duke to help a incompetent flagship franchise.
RE: What makes you think other teams that were in search of a QB missed it
Teams actually talk to the kid, his teammates, his coaches, his family. They work him out privately. The put him on a whiteboard.
For me, I too hated the pick in the moment, but I felt a WHOLE LOT BETTER when I heard a few lengthy interviews with Cutcliff and started digging deeper. Cutcliff was positively gushing over Jones and saying he was like Payton with legs -- with Eli's toughness and personality. And Cut would KNOW those things better than anyone.
And yeah, all coaches will talk up their kid to help him on draft day, but this wasn't that. This was WAY above and beyond what he had to do to just talk his kid up. He was so over-the-top effusive, and basically saying: "you don't understand what you have here in DJ. This is the next Manning."
Watch the Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip below at the 3:50 mark. Basically that Jones' has been PRO COACHED by one of the best QB gurus for 5 years. There are young starters with a couple of years in the NFL who have not been pro coached for 5 years yet. So he's mentally ahead of those guys and more ready to play.
The TEAMS who scouted Jones KNEW THIS. The "Draft Experts" either didn't factor that in, or didn't weigh that factor heavily enough. Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip at the 3:50 mark. - ( New Window )
I think a lot of people, myself included had a hard time taking Cutliffe's opinion on him as unbiased. I know he said that he has a reputation to look after so he won't lie, but maybe it's even subconscious. But if he becomes Peyton with legs and Eli's toughness he'll be the GOAT.
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
todd mcshay said he was not nfl qb and had him as a day 3 pick...
the draft shows were laughing at the giants
Quote:
“I just didn’t see it (at No. 6),” McShay said. “I had a late second, early third-round grade on him.”
Lots of the experts had him pegged as a first rounder. The debate was over how high in the first round.
Also, keep in mind that some of you are anointing him to the HOF and declaring Gettlemen a genius after one start. I'd wait a while until DC's have the chance to study film on him and pick apart his weaknesses (he's got them, everyone does) and gameplan against them.
a) DJ's had bad luck / timing, like breaking his wrist around college recruiting, so no hype at HS. Or playing at Duke w/ a long line of nobodies
b) The loudest talking heads are often not football people. They provide 'expert' opinions on performance and openly ADMIT to not watching the relevant football games (Kellerman & Bayless in the last few days, after months of shit piling). Then proceed to make nonsense judgments. Sharpe & Bayless said DJ never put athleticism on tape replaying his TB TD runs (except for 180yds rushing vs UNC, among others!?). Bafflingly idiotic, expected w/ zero research
c) Even so the idiot masses repeat and react to the nonsense, still not watching actual football. Parroting "he didn't do this at Duke"...wait, he did. "Weak arm"...oh, it's not. Surely he needs work yet there it is on tape - toughness, arm talent / strength (even this), wheels, smarts, unflappability etc
How do news / info sources ADMIT to not researching yet still get endless viewership? How are they not embarrassed talking this much shit admitting they don't actually know? And why do we watch knowing as much...
he saw DJ's tape, acknowledged the same skill set, just didn't agree it would translate AS well as others, which is the challenge. It's an imperfect science so even legit experts will be wrong at times, but likely have a solid process nonetheless. I can respect that
Also it's NEVER mentioned but there's MUCH bigger factors in a player's success than just making the right choice on draft day. Teammates, coaching, scheme, development, work ethic and so on. The idea that a different player would pan out the same on different teams is silly (I love considering if we'd even know TB12's name if he was drafted to say DCarr's Texans...I bet no chance...and DCarr w/ BB in NE?)
What did the Giants see in Jones that everyone missed?
I don't think professional people in the game missed anything. Reporters, pundits and football talking heads missed it. He was never getting out of the Top 10 of the Draft. It so happened there were a cadre of elite pass rushing prospects ranked very high and a concurrent lack of QB hungry teams in the Top 5. That allowed us to land him at #6.
credibility as a legitimate starter is unimpeachable. He plays hard until the whistleblows. His presence on the field doesn't do the defense any favors; even if they put a spy on him, he's still a threat to improvise and run.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I looked at who he played for and with and how he did. He brought two groups of nobodies to two bowl games and won.
He also had constant duress and still played well.
Brees, Eli, and Jones were similar in this.
I didn't want him at 6, but I don't understand why these people were ready to end their life because we took him.
"I am disappointed with the Jones pick, but let's see what happens"
"I really wanted so and so, but the team more than likely knows better than I do, let's give it a chance"
There isn't anything wrong with doubting, but I don't think it's good to act as if we have some knowledge that a team of professionals who have spent their days and nights studying. And yes they can be wrong, but what is more likely,us being right and they being wrong or vice versa?
Second, the talking heads make opinions on 32 different teams, every position in the game, and they are judging college QBs as NFL analysts (or vice versa). Some of these "experts" report on more than just football which spreads them even more thin. I'm betting very few of them even watched a complete Duke football game outside of maybe the Senior Bowl.
Coach Cutcliffe Connection
Also, I echo what was previously said that we don't know for sure that Jones was not rated higher on several other team's boards.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
Quote:
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
Yup. If he was picked at 17 there wouldn't have been any 'backlash'. But as many said, if you feel strongly about a QB, you don't play games and hope he falls.
Quote:
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
todd mcshay said he was not nfl qb and had him as a day 3 pick...
the draft shows were laughing at the giants
Teams actually talk to the kid, his teammates, his coaches, his family. They work him out privately. The put him on a whiteboard.
For me, I too hated the pick in the moment, but I felt a WHOLE LOT BETTER when I heard a few lengthy interviews with Cutcliff and started digging deeper. Cutcliff was positively gushing over Jones and saying he was like Payton with legs -- with Eli's toughness and personality. And Cut would KNOW those things better than anyone.
And yeah, all coaches will talk up their kid to help him on draft day, but this wasn't that. This was WAY above and beyond what he had to do to just talk his kid up. He was so over-the-top effusive, and basically saying: "you don't understand what you have here in DJ. This is the next Manning."
Watch the Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip below at the 3:50 mark. Basically that Jones' has been PRO COACHED by one of the best QB gurus for 5 years. There are young starters with a couple of years in the NFL who have not been pro coached for 5 years yet. So he's mentally ahead of those guys and more ready to play.
The TEAMS who scouted Jones KNEW THIS. The "Draft Experts" either didn't factor that in, or didn't weigh that factor heavily enough.
Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip at the 3:50 mark. - ( New Window )
Teams actually talk to the kid, his teammates, his coaches, his family. They work him out privately. The put him on a whiteboard.
For me, I too hated the pick in the moment, but I felt a WHOLE LOT BETTER when I heard a few lengthy interviews with Cutcliff and started digging deeper. Cutcliff was positively gushing over Jones and saying he was like Payton with legs -- with Eli's toughness and personality. And Cut would KNOW those things better than anyone.
And yeah, all coaches will talk up their kid to help him on draft day, but this wasn't that. This was WAY above and beyond what he had to do to just talk his kid up. He was so over-the-top effusive, and basically saying: "you don't understand what you have here in DJ. This is the next Manning."
Watch the Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip below at the 3:50 mark. Basically that Jones' has been PRO COACHED by one of the best QB gurus for 5 years. There are young starters with a couple of years in the NFL who have not been pro coached for 5 years yet. So he's mentally ahead of those guys and more ready to play.
The TEAMS who scouted Jones KNEW THIS. The "Draft Experts" either didn't factor that in, or didn't weigh that factor heavily enough. Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip at the 3:50 mark. - ( New Window )
This issue came up again recently at one of Cutcliffe's weekly press conferences and he pretty much said it again....that the teams that did their homework understood completely what he was about -- that DJ's total command of the position and ability to quickly process the defensive alignment in front of him were "at another level" [his words].
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Likely Shurmur trusted Cutliffe and agreed with him more than other scouts/coaches did. Then Shurmur and DG really gave Jones an extra hard look and... That's my guess.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Not only that, but the teams who threw their denials left and right that they were not going to take Jones, makes them look so much worse.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Agreed. And I didn't want Jones at #6 or #17 after seeing several of his games. I wanted to trade #37 for Rosen.
1.) the system - PS system seems to be a great fit for DJ's skill set. I think the Giants saw this early in the process. I don't think that he would have been a fit for every team and what they want to run. I believe this maybe the biggest reason for any level of success a QB has in the NFL. Manning was a round peg in a square hole for two years now, maybe even dating back to MacAdoo's system.
2.) The team makeup - I think the Giants went out of there way to clear potential obstacles to the success of DJ. OBJ comes to mind. It's really hard to be a rookie QB and have a guy like OBJ who demands the ball (and rightfully so). I don't think Manning really came into his own until Shockey was gone. OL was cleaned up so they could run some semblance of an offense and SB was there as foundation of the offense.
3.) Team expectations - this team was in full re-build mode. No one expects the Giants to compete this year. The only thing he needed to do was come and and not completely suck and it was a win for DJ and the Giants. He didn't need to be the savior. DJ and SQ will share that load with whatever high draft pick defensive player they draft this year. Had he gone to a team like the Broncos, where they have a championship level defense in place now, the expectations for him to come in and save the ship would have been incredibly high.
Also Kingsbury was smitten with Kyler Murray before he arrived in Arizona.
There were also rumors that Denver, Cincinnati, and Washington wanted Jones.
So this won't be a very popular thing to so, but it's certainly within the realm of possibility that we just got lucky here. I'm not saying that's the case, but I think you have to consider that it maybe wasn't superior scouting or anything like that but a bit of plain ole luck that Jones may turn out to be way better than almost anybody anticipated.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
Actually, I think the OP was more about the media and fans than about interested teams
There is absolutely no reason to believe that Jones would have been available at 17, or that he was not the first choice of Washington, Miami, Cincinnati or Denver.
If the Giants thought that Jones was the man, they had to take him at 6, because everybody picking behind them was liable to steal him. And before the round was over, DG was proved right.
And for everybody who thinks that Haskins would have been a better pick at 6, three other teams who needed a franchise QB passed on him.
Those are the only facts. Everything else you hear is just blown smoke.
This times 1,000. This is a false narrative.
Denver traded out of the #10 pick RIGHT AFTER the Giants took Jones. Anything they've said since then is spin.
Cincy likely would have taken him.
Wouldn't shock me if Gruden wanted Jones but Snyder overruled him.
Who knows on Miami, maybe they were all in on Jones too.
The draft 'experts' use the wrong metrics to determine success, like W-L records and total yards. So by those measures Haskins>Jones. Meanwhile one of Haskins' WRs is on the Redskins, and is probably their best WR, at that. Jones had nothing at Duke.
Everything Jones showed on Sunday is what he showed at Duke. The difference is that he didn't have anyone with the skill sets of Slayton, Engram, or Shepard at Duke. His receivers were hot garbage. And now they aren't.
Look at a guy like Mahomes, he was drafted at 10 but teams that needed QBs weren't falling over him. That guy is on a different planet than most QBs.
I come back to what Gettleman said about Hernandez when he drafted him. They literally went 0-12 and then 1-11 in back to back years, but Hernandez was mauling dudes on every single snap of every game. That told Gettleman that he actually cared about football and his performance/leadership, regardless of the team record.
Dexter Lawrence said a similar thing about Jones, in that even though Clemson was beating them down pretty hard, Jones kept getting back up and was competing throughout the whole game, trying to at least keep Clemson D on their toes.
Maybe Jones would've gone very shortly after the 6 pick.
That point was met on here by MANY of DJ’s detractors with, “every QB experiences dropped passes.” They entirely missed the major point of VOLUME of drops and TOTAL incompetence by his receiving corps.
If an idiot like me who doesn’t watch 1 second of college football could comprehend the significance, why could those who follow the college game?
So this won't be a very popular thing to so, but it's certainly within the realm of possibility that we just got lucky here. I'm not saying that's the case, but I think you have to consider that it maybe wasn't superior scouting or anything like that but a bit of plain ole luck that Jones may turn out to be way better than almost anybody anticipated.
If you leave out the qualifier "just" [got lucky], I think no doubt!
So many first round QBs bomb, flame out, what have you.
The sure shots like A Luck and P Manning are far and few between.
Pat Mahomes would have never last until #10 if they knew how good he was going to be.
Russell Wilson lasted until the 3rd round.
Tom Brady...well everyone knows that story.
There are a lot great case studies on these kinds of players. That's what makes the draft so interesting.
Just last year Lamar Jackson went later than he did.
2 years ago Deshaun Watson and Mahomes went later than he did.
Drafting QB's is hard, and I think what made his evaluation a little murkier than others was his lackluster statistical success at Duke. That rightfully was a cause for concern.
Picking football players is quite hard, as evidenced by how few do well. The guys getting paid millions who have staffs dedicated to this thing get it wrong in a good year 4 out of 7 chances.
The Giants had the inside track with Jones. He's part of the Manning orbit, they have a reason to trust the program he went through, and he fits the profile of height and arm basically every Giant QB for the last 2 decades has fit.
Stating that everyone else, including BBI, missed on him is kind of silly and technically incorrect. Everybody else including many on BBI knew DJ was going to be taken in the first round or two, and also be one of the first QBs taken for a team that wanted/needed a QB.
And that's exactly what happened.
If you want to debate that there is a big difference between going in the first two rounds versus #6 overall, my response is that is what happens with QBs almost every year. They get pulled up because they are in such short supply, and as GMs start becoming laser focused (and probably nervous as to missing out on a targeted guy resulting in clear "reaches") as to satisfying their needs at the most important position on their teams.
Same reason Sanchez, Young, Leinhart get overrated as hell. Media pundits are just lazy and crib off each other's mock draft.
Pat Mahomes would have never last until #10 if they knew how good he was going to be.
Russell Wilson lasted until the 3rd round.
Tom Brady...well everyone knows that story.
There are a lot great case studies on these kinds of players. That's what makes the draft so interesting.
Different issue in all of those cases and there are plenty of counterpoints that show caution for all of those cases were warranted (except maybe Wilson).
Mahomes - raw, needed development. Keep in mind things may have worked out differently if he didn't end up with Reid in KC. Not only is Reid one of the best at developing QBs, that offense was absolutely loaded.
Wilson - primarily due to his height, or lack thereof. If Murray and Mayfield become legit starting QBs too, I think we'll start seeing even less emphasis on height.
Brady - Didn't play a ton at college (sat behind Griese 2 years) and then his stats weren't anything special his 2 seasons he did start.
I come back to what Gettleman said about Hernandez when he drafted him. They literally went 0-12 and then 1-11 in back to back years, but Hernandez was mauling dudes on every single snap of every game. That told Gettleman that he actually cared about football and his performance/leadership, regardless of the team record.
Dexter Lawrence said a similar thing about Jones, in that even though Clemson was beating them down pretty hard, Jones kept getting back up and was competing throughout the whole game, trying to at least keep Clemson D on their toes.
Hernandez is playing to keep the lights on for his family.
Just last year Lamar Jackson went later than he did.
2 years ago Deshaun Watson and Mahomes went later than he did.
Drafting QB's is hard, and I think what made his evaluation a little murkier than others was his lackluster statistical success at Duke. That rightfully was a cause for concern.
Yup. The hardest thing with any prospect, especially QBs, is determining how much of their success is helped/hurt by their surrounding cast. Some felt Haskins draft stock was artificially inflated due to the ridiculous talent he was surrounded with at Ohio St.
Quote:
should be looking at. It also happens more than people want to admit.
Pat Mahomes would have never last until #10 if they knew how good he was going to be.
Russell Wilson lasted until the 3rd round.
Tom Brady...well everyone knows that story.
There are a lot great case studies on these kinds of players. That's what makes the draft so interesting.
Different issue in all of those cases and there are plenty of counterpoints that show caution for all of those cases were warranted (except maybe Wilson).
Mahomes - raw, needed development. Keep in mind things may have worked out differently if he didn't end up with Reid in KC. Not only is Reid one of the best at developing QBs, that offense was absolutely loaded.
Wilson - primarily due to his height, or lack thereof. If Murray and Mayfield become legit starting QBs too, I think we'll start seeing even less emphasis on height.
Brady - Didn't play a ton at college (sat behind Griese 2 years) and then his stats weren't anything special his 2 seasons he did start.
Brady stared down the existential terror of having to sell insurance for a living.
I also think NYG looks for a lot of personal traits from their QBs. You better be mature and able to handle the media storms here - good and bad. One bad social media slip, and you’re headlines for a week. Eli was perfectly suited for it because he had great character, didn’t point fingers, and spoke in cliches. I think DG saw all the QB stuff, but that too.
DG also saw, like EA did in Eli, a guy who elevated those around him. He also faced adversity all the time. A QB that succeeds with a clean pocket, in a friendly system, when all his WRs are open by 5 yards is going to get a wake up call in the NFL where time is short, pockets collapse, and windows are small. DJ flourished in a pro system with iffy talent, under pocket pressure. And his teammates were effusive about him as a person and teammate.
I don’t know that all pro scouts missed. I think a lot of talking head experts didn’t consider the success given circumstances enough. They also tend to overreact to arm strength. A cannon helps, but accuracy is more important if you have enough strength to make all required throws. What impresses me about Brees watching him at Purdue was not a cannon, but how he put the ball on his guys time and time again.
Maybe GMs are good at masking their intentions?
Maybe media analysts were only too happy to take misinformation and repeat it?
A good GM would use the media disconnect from reality to his advantage. Like lie and stuff.
Teams actually talk to the kid, his teammates, his coaches, his family. They work him out privately. The put him on a whiteboard.
For me, I too hated the pick in the moment, but I felt a WHOLE LOT BETTER when I heard a few lengthy interviews with Cutcliff and started digging deeper. Cutcliff was positively gushing over Jones and saying he was like Payton with legs -- with Eli's toughness and personality. And Cut would KNOW those things better than anyone.
And yeah, all coaches will talk up their kid to help him on draft day, but this wasn't that. This was WAY above and beyond what he had to do to just talk his kid up. He was so over-the-top effusive, and basically saying: "you don't understand what you have here in DJ. This is the next Manning."
Watch the Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip below at the 3:50 mark. Basically that Jones' has been PRO COACHED by one of the best QB gurus for 5 years. There are young starters with a couple of years in the NFL who have not been pro coached for 5 years yet. So he's mentally ahead of those guys and more ready to play.
The TEAMS who scouted Jones KNEW THIS. The "Draft Experts" either didn't factor that in, or didn't weigh that factor heavily enough. Watch what Jordan Palmer says in this clip at the 3:50 mark. - ( New Window )
I think a lot of people, myself included had a hard time taking Cutliffe's opinion on him as unbiased. I know he said that he has a reputation to look after so he won't lie, but maybe it's even subconscious. But if he becomes Peyton with legs and Eli's toughness he'll be the GOAT.
Quote:
In comment 14600427 giants#1 said:
Quote:
As many have mentioned since DJ was drafted, DJ was viewed more fondly by NFL GMs/scouts than by most media "experts". And some of the legit media experts (e.g. Gil Brandt) strongly supported the pick.
I also think it's possible that the Giants front office has a strong relationship with Cutcliffe and were able to get his honest assessment regarding DJ and his potential or at a minimum able to discuss any perceived flaws with him. For example, why he didn't have more success throwing down field?
yeah, the everyone missed stuff is over blown. At the low end he was projected as a 2nd rounder.
todd mcshay said he was not nfl qb and had him as a day 3 pick...
the draft shows were laughing at the giants
Also, keep in mind that some of you are anointing him to the HOF and declaring Gettlemen a genius after one start. I'd wait a while until DC's have the chance to study film on him and pick apart his weaknesses (he's got them, everyone does) and gameplan against them.
b) The loudest talking heads are often not football people. They provide 'expert' opinions on performance and openly ADMIT to not watching the relevant football games (Kellerman & Bayless in the last few days, after months of shit piling). Then proceed to make nonsense judgments. Sharpe & Bayless said DJ never put athleticism on tape replaying his TB TD runs (except for 180yds rushing vs UNC, among others!?). Bafflingly idiotic, expected w/ zero research
c) Even so the idiot masses repeat and react to the nonsense, still not watching actual football. Parroting "he didn't do this at Duke"...wait, he did. "Weak arm"...oh, it's not. Surely he needs work yet there it is on tape - toughness, arm talent / strength (even this), wheels, smarts, unflappability etc
How do news / info sources ADMIT to not researching yet still get endless viewership? How are they not embarrassed talking this much shit admitting they don't actually know? And why do we watch knowing as much...
Also it's NEVER mentioned but there's MUCH bigger factors in a player's success than just making the right choice on draft day. Teammates, coaching, scheme, development, work ethic and so on. The idea that a different player would pan out the same on different teams is silly (I love considering if we'd even know TB12's name if he was drafted to say DCarr's Texans...I bet no chance...and DCarr w/ BB in NE?)