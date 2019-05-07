Darius Slayton

What does everyone this his potential is? Can he be a #2 or a #1 receiver. Obviously he won't be a Beckham, but in the small amount we've seen of him, he definitely should have been drafted earlier than the 5th round. What do we have here with him, in your opinions?
That's going to be very good news if he becomes a legit deep threat.
Second-year cornerback Carlton Davis has been putting on a show through three weeks. He’s faced 25 targets, allowing just seven of them to be completed into his coverage. And while 12 of those targets have been deemed uncatchable or drops, Davis has allowed his defender to get more than a step of separation on just five of the 25 passes thrown his way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have something special in the 22-year-old Auburn product.
+1.
I think that's what Matt's point was though, not that they are "very good" necessarily, but if you look at their personnel and the way they played in weeks 1 and 2, they're certainly decent. They're at least an average NFL defense and a solid sample of what Jones can expect to see week in and week out in this league. Bowles was a Head Coach (for the Jets albeit) but my point is that he's no slouch or random dude off the street. People talk about them like they're the Jets or Dolphins (which they're not), also any team that hires Bruce Arians is going to be more competent than the shitshow the Bucs were for much of last year so I don't think the decent performances in weeks 1 and 2 were a fluke or anything. This was also a road game, making it that much more difficult. I'm saying all of this because I'm tired of hearing people on BBI and in the media say "yeah but it was the lowly Bucs so what can really take away from that performance?" This wasn't the toughest test the league has to offer but it was far from the easiest.
The Bucs secondary I think is actually above average especially because Bowles does blitz so much and they have to cover a lot of ground back there (and did a decent job of it in weeks 1 and 2). On top of that they were actually getting to Jones and hitting him regularly and he was still putting up all-pro passing stats with pressure in his face right up until the last throw.
I don't know man. The offense-friendly rules (and other factors) make a lot of defenses look like they suck week in and week out (when comparing to watching NFL football even just 10 years ago). The Bucs are by no means a laughing stock of "suckitude". I think that D will finish the year right around average in the NFL overall. Not sure about where they'll place in every specific statistical category (it's still so early in the season), but I think overall they'll be pretty average. That's just what they look like to me.
Again, I'm saying all this to give an idea of where I think Jones and the Giants are in the league right now. Jones looks gritty, and his dynamic play gives this offense a spark and some actual identity; getting Golden Tate back should also help (looked like he and Jones had some chemistry in preseason). But with no Barkley for 4-8 weeks and also considering how lost this defense looked the first 10 quarters of the season-- I think we're about a .500 team this year with Jones.
(And with Jones missing the first 2 games that means we'll finish right on about 7-9... I hope better than that but that's where it looks like this team is. Hey, I would take a 7-7 rookie season starting record from Jones with Barkley out for much of it, that would actually mean this team is going in the right direction.)
Q: We talked about speed being valuable. What does it do for an offense when you have a guy like (Darius) Slayton?
A: Again, he hasn’t played very much, but from what we’ve seen, he’s shown a lot of poise. He does a nice job with his routes, he’s a really good route runner. I hate to say this like this but for a young guy, he’s a really good route runner. A lot of times guys who come in for the first time, their routes look a little different in the games than they do in practice, but he does a nice job with that. Like you said, he can run. He’s still got a lot to learn, too, and a lot of little technique things. He’s going to play each week against some really, really, good corners. The best corners that he played in college will probably be the ones he sees every week here in the NFL.
The WR group....when all are available can be a strength.
Does he have the drive and desire to be a good NFL receiver? Time will tell.
It is ironic how this board rips people for “hot takes” being wrong after the draft, but then floods to BBI to declare Jones is the real deal, better than Haskins (who hasn’t played) and now that Slayton is much better than everyone thought.
It’s great to be enthusiastic about your team and excited about young players, but nobody has proved anything yet.
In year two/three if he can be a 35 catch 500 yard 4 TD guy that makes a few clutch catches that would be great.
I agree, and I'll add something about slayton. He missed a ton of time and for him to come in and already make an impact is impressive, he doesn't look lost. I've heard it before that receiver can be one of the more difficult positions to produce quickly. You're right just one game, but in that one game he didn't look lost or overwhelmed. Perhaps some of that is due to Shurmur feeding him a little at a time.
He's a rookie with 2 first team practices, and destroyed them in the second half. Let's be honest here folks, thats insane.
And of course, his speed was obvious, not to mention his downfield blocking. I love this kid. Next week hopefully you will see Engram, Tate, Shepherd, and Slayton all lined up going out to receive. Good luck for the opposing secondaries covering those 4. And imagine if we had Saquon as well. I am drooling thinking about these possibilities.
And they were playing us on 10 days rest .....
I was hoping that Slayton could at least serve as the deep threat this season to keep defenses honest. It's only one game but the results so far are very exciting. Despite barely playing/practicing in training camp, the preseason, and the regular season Slayton looks very comfortable.
I am excited to see the offense with Shepard, Tate, Slayton, Engram, and Latimer.
Leading up to the preseason I thought that WR was the second biggest need to address next offseason. If Slayton continues to progress he should lock down a starting spot in 2020.
He show d an awareness to get to an open part of the field where jones could just loft him the ball.
He also beat two guys in coverage to get wide open. Potential to be a good number three r ceiver
What do you mean "he's not a natural hands catcher?"
That isn't a catch-all for "has issues catching."
I'm busting your chops, because I don't think you've actually, or accurately, observed him play. He is very much a "hands catcher" that doesn't let balls get into his body. Amani Toomer for example, early in his career wasn't a hands catcher because he almost always tried to cradle the ball into his body rather than snatch it with his hands.