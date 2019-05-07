Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Darius Slayton

CMicks3110 : 9/26/2019 11:13 pm
What does everyone this his potential is? Can he be a #2 or a #1 receiver. Obviously he won't be a Beckham, but in the small amount we've seen of him, he definitely should have been drafted earlier than the 5th round. What do we have here with him, in your opinions?
Mixed bag last weak  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9/26/2019 11:19 pm : link
don't like the fact he butterfinger dropped a perfectly placed Daniel Dimes slant pass early in the last game.

The good news is he was getting open by a good margin  
BSIMatt : 9/26/2019 11:39 pm : link
Repeatedly and that corner he was getting matched up with, former auburn teammate, is considered a strong up and coming player.
RE: The good news is he was getting open by a good margin  
mrvax : 9/26/2019 11:44 pm : link
In comment 14601649 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
Repeatedly and that corner he was getting matched up with, former auburn teammate, is considered a strong up and coming player.


That's going to be very good news if he becomes a legit deep threat.
I think people tend to downplay Giants performance a bit because  
BSIMatt : 9/26/2019 11:55 pm : link
It was Tampa bay and then they reference the Tampa bay team from last year. Tampa has been playing strong defense against the run and pass heading into game versus giants. They held garrappolo to 160 yards and his lowest passer rating of the year(San Fran is 5th ranked offense and put up nearly 600 yards on Cincy following week),Cam threw for 300 but completed only 49% of his passes and had his lowest passer rating(Carolina has put up 27 points on the Rams week 1), they had allowed 1 passing touchdown on the year and teams were 0-6 in red zone with no rushing tds going into Sunday’s game vs Giants. Interested to see how the Bucs respond to Rams this weekend, though I think Winston will have trouble on offense with the Rams pressure.
Slayton  
Scott in Seattle : 12:03 am : link
For now, a guy who can take the top off a defense, which even the threat of, totally changes the way defenses have to gameplan for playing the Giants. If he can master the route tree and fix the drops, he could end up being an absolute steal.
Matt....Bucs secondary isn't very good. Bowles also has no idea what  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:05 am : link
to do on defense other than Blitz. It's a decent defense. Curious what DJ will look like against a more zone heavy approach.
I’m not suggesting they were a top secondary  
BSIMatt : 12:40 am : link
Just that their success against passing offense the first two weeks was actually good. That might not be the case moving forward, but the Giants performance was light years better through the air than than the 49ers and Panthers against the same Bucs D.
Regarding Carlton Davis the young Tampa corner  
BSIMatt : 12:55 am : link
Opposite Vernon Heargraves:

Quote:

Second-year cornerback Carlton Davis has been putting on a show through three weeks. He’s faced 25 targets, allowing just seven of them to be completed into his coverage. And while 12 of those targets have been deemed uncatchable or drops, Davis has allowed his defender to get more than a step of separation on just five of the 25 passes thrown his way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have something special in the 22-year-old Auburn product.
One player isn't a unit, Hargreaves sucks but they got forced into  
Zeke's Alibi : 1:07 am : link
picking his option up because of the rest of the suckitude of the secondary.
RE: I think people tend to downplay Giants performance a bit because  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:14 am : link
In comment 14601662 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
It was Tampa bay and then they reference the Tampa bay team from last year. Tampa has been playing strong defense against the run and pass heading into game versus giants. They held garrappolo to 160 yards and his lowest passer rating of the year(San Fran is 5th ranked offense and put up nearly 600 yards on Cincy following week),Cam threw for 300 but completed only 49% of his passes and had his lowest passer rating(Carolina has put up 27 points on the Rams week 1), they had allowed 1 passing touchdown on the year and teams were 0-6 in red zone with no rushing tds going into Sunday’s game vs Giants. Interested to see how the Bucs respond to Rams this weekend, though I think Winston will have trouble on offense with the Rams pressure.


+1.
RE: Matt....Bucs secondary isn't very good. Bowles also has no idea what  
Leg of Theismann : 1:36 am : link
In comment 14601669 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
to do on defense other than Blitz. It's a decent defense. Curious what DJ will look like against a more zone heavy approach.


I think that's what Matt's point was though, not that they are "very good" necessarily, but if you look at their personnel and the way they played in weeks 1 and 2, they're certainly decent. They're at least an average NFL defense and a solid sample of what Jones can expect to see week in and week out in this league. Bowles was a Head Coach (for the Jets albeit) but my point is that he's no slouch or random dude off the street. People talk about them like they're the Jets or Dolphins (which they're not), also any team that hires Bruce Arians is going to be more competent than the shitshow the Bucs were for much of last year so I don't think the decent performances in weeks 1 and 2 were a fluke or anything. This was also a road game, making it that much more difficult. I'm saying all of this because I'm tired of hearing people on BBI and in the media say "yeah but it was the lowly Bucs so what can really take away from that performance?" This wasn't the toughest test the league has to offer but it was far from the easiest.

The Bucs secondary I think is actually above average especially because Bowles does blitz so much and they have to cover a lot of ground back there (and did a decent job of it in weeks 1 and 2). On top of that they were actually getting to Jones and hitting him regularly and he was still putting up all-pro passing stats with pressure in his face right up until the last throw.
RE: One player isn't a unit, Hargreaves sucks but they got forced into  
Leg of Theismann : 1:42 am : link
In comment 14601694 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
picking his option up because of the rest of the suckitude of the secondary.


I don't know man. The offense-friendly rules (and other factors) make a lot of defenses look like they suck week in and week out (when comparing to watching NFL football even just 10 years ago). The Bucs are by no means a laughing stock of "suckitude". I think that D will finish the year right around average in the NFL overall. Not sure about where they'll place in every specific statistical category (it's still so early in the season), but I think overall they'll be pretty average. That's just what they look like to me.
Right now he's a dangerous 3  
Phil in LA : 1:44 am : link
who will be even more dangerous if we ever get another true one. Would like to see what he can do if he ever catches one in stride.
On top of that  
Leg of Theismann : 1:52 am : link
I think they're a team that will finish right around .500 for the season. If certain games break they're way they might be challenging for a WC spot late in the season (though I don't think they'll actually make it to the playoffs); they just seem to me like an 8-8 team. I believe they were 5-11 last year? So yeah, I think Bruce Arians is a good enough coach to get them right on about 3 more Ws.

Again, I'm saying all this to give an idea of where I think Jones and the Giants are in the league right now. Jones looks gritty, and his dynamic play gives this offense a spark and some actual identity; getting Golden Tate back should also help (looked like he and Jones had some chemistry in preseason). But with no Barkley for 4-8 weeks and also considering how lost this defense looked the first 10 quarters of the season-- I think we're about a .500 team this year with Jones.

(And with Jones missing the first 2 games that means we'll finish right on about 7-9... I hope better than that but that's where it looks like this team is. Hey, I would take a 7-7 rookie season starting record from Jones with Barkley out for much of it, that would actually mean this team is going in the right direction.)
Encouraging Words...  
Jim in Tampa : 5:02 am : link
From the Shula presser:

Q: We talked about speed being valuable. What does it do for an offense when you have a guy like (Darius) Slayton?
A: Again, he hasn’t played very much, but from what we’ve seen, he’s shown a lot of poise. He does a nice job with his routes, he’s a really good route runner. I hate to say this like this but for a young guy, he’s a really good route runner. A lot of times guys who come in for the first time, their routes look a little different in the games than they do in practice, but he does a nice job with that. Like you said, he can run. He’s still got a lot to learn, too, and a lot of little technique things. He’s going to play each week against some really, really, good corners. The best corners that he played in college will probably be the ones he sees every week here in the NFL.
He is not a natural hands catcher.....he must concentrate  
George from PA : 5:40 am : link
Otherwise, he has all the traits needed to succeed.

The WR group....when all are available can be a strength.
For a guy who missed a ton of camp  
ZogZerg : 7:07 am : link
and the first 2 games of the year, he played very well.
Does he have the drive and desire to be a good NFL receiver? Time will tell.
After a single game, we really know nothing  
Mike from Ohio : 7:39 am : link
More than we did on draft night. To say after one game he should have definitely been drafted higher is silly. How about the guy plays more than a single game against a suspect secondary before we start declaring him a diamond that everyone overlooked?

It is ironic how this board rips people for “hot takes” being wrong after the draft, but then floods to BBI to declare Jones is the real deal, better than Haskins (who hasn’t played) and now that Slayton is much better than everyone thought.

It’s great to be enthusiastic about your team and excited about young players, but nobody has proved anything yet.
I saw a guy who can be an important role player  
MM_in_NYC : 7:46 am : link
If he turns out to be anything more that's gravy.

In year two/three if he can be a 35 catch 500 yard 4 TD guy that makes a few clutch catches that would be great.
After one game, the best you can say is that he looks like a keeper  
Heisenberg : 8:14 am : link
He is very fast. Coaches have said he's the fastest guy on the team. If he works hard on his game, the sky is the limit. If he doesn't and the bad hands we heard about are more prevalent, he's probably just a #3
RE: After a single game, we really know nothing  
crick n NC : 8:25 am : link
In comment 14601742 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
More than we did on draft night. To say after one game he should have definitely been drafted higher is silly. How about the guy plays more than a single game against a suspect secondary before we start declaring him a diamond that everyone overlooked?

It is ironic how this board rips people for “hot takes” being wrong after the draft, but then floods to BBI to declare Jones is the real deal, better than Haskins (who hasn’t played) and now that Slayton is much better than everyone thought.

It’s great to be enthusiastic about your team and excited about young players, but nobody has proved anything yet.


I agree, and I'll add something about slayton. He missed a ton of time and for him to come in and already make an impact is impressive, he doesn't look lost. I've heard it before that receiver can be one of the more difficult positions to produce quickly. You're right just one game, but in that one game he didn't look lost or overwhelmed. Perhaps some of that is due to Shurmur feeding him a little at a time.
RE: Matt....Bucs secondary isn't very good. Bowles also has no idea what  
NYG007 : 8:33 am : link
In comment 14601669 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
to do on defense other than Blitz. It's a decent defense. Curious what DJ will look like against a more zone heavy approach.


He's a rookie with 2 first team practices, and destroyed them in the second half. Let's be honest here folks, thats insane.
I am very very excited here  
5BowlsSoon : 8:35 am : link
I know he dropped that first quick slant.....but after that, it was all gold! And did you see that catch he made with a couple of minutes to go? DJ threw that before he even cut, he looked up, and had to stretch out his hands to catch it.....and that he did! That was a GREAT DIFFICULT CLUTCH catch. That more than made up that one drop. Even great ones drop a few passes, don’t they?

And of course, his speed was obvious, not to mention his downfield blocking. I love this kid. Next week hopefully you will see Engram, Tate, Shepherd, and Slayton all lined up going out to receive. Good luck for the opposing secondaries covering those 4. And imagine if we had Saquon as well. I am drooling thinking about these possibilities.
RE: I think people tend to downplay Giants performance a bit because  
NikkiMac : 8:41 am : link
In comment 14601662 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
It was Tampa bay and then they reference the Tampa bay team from last year. Tampa has been playing strong defense against the run and pass heading into game versus giants. They held garrappolo to 160 yards and his lowest passer rating of the year(San Fran is 5th ranked offense and put up nearly 600 yards on Cincy following week),Cam threw for 300 but completed only 49% of his passes and had his lowest passer rating(Carolina has put up 27 points on the Rams week 1), they had allowed 1 passing touchdown on the year and teams were 0-6 in red zone with no rushing tds going into Sunday’s game vs Giants. Interested to see how the Bucs respond to Rams this weekend, though I think Winston will have trouble on offense with the Rams pressure.


And they were playing us on 10 days rest .....
second Mike and crick; and I don't think we're beyond  
ColHowPepper : 8:51 am : link
the risk zone that his hamstring has fully healed, will not recur
I would  
PaulN : 9:32 am : link
Strongly suggest you reread Sy's pre draft writeup on the wide recievers, he had Slayton highly ranked with a boom or bust caveat, it is a pretty safe bet he is no bust.
Sy  
PaulN : 9:43 am : link
Noted he may have problems underneath, we already saw that, he also noted his track speed is demonstrated on the field and he consistently averaged 20 yards per catch over his college career, we saw that too.
Tampa was respecting his speed in the second half  
Jay on the Island : 9:49 am : link
During the final drive this was evident. On Shepard's 36 yard reception he was wide open because the safety was deep downfield helping out on Slayton. The CB also picked up Slayton leaving Shepard wide open.

I was hoping that Slayton could at least serve as the deep threat this season to keep defenses honest. It's only one game but the results so far are very exciting. Despite barely playing/practicing in training camp, the preseason, and the regular season Slayton looks very comfortable.

I am excited to see the offense with Shepard, Tate, Slayton, Engram, and Latimer.

Leading up to the preseason I thought that WR was the second biggest need to address next offseason. If Slayton continues to progress he should lock down a starting spot in 2020.
Fits well with Jones  
Vanzetti : 10:13 am : link
If you have a QB that can buy time, a guy like Slayton is a greAt third option.

He show d an awareness to get to an open part of the field where jones could just loft him the ball.

He also beat two guys in coverage to get wide open. Potential to be a good number three r ceiver
Regarding Carlton Davis  
BSIMatt : 10:31 am : link
I wasn only highlighting him to indicate that he is a talented up and coming player in their secondary and that Slayton did well against him, as the thread was about Slayton.
I'm coming to the opinion that it isn't always the player who sucks  
Jersey55 : 4:34 pm : link
but the coaching has a lot to do with it...
Slayton did drop the first pass to him  
xman : 4:48 pm : link
there were another 4 or 5 drops between Giant receivers and RB's of DJ's passes.
RE: He is not a natural hands catcher.....he must concentrate  
BlueLou'sBack : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 14601720 George from PA said:
Quote:
Otherwise, he has all the traits needed to succeed.

The WR group....when all are available can be a strength.


What do you mean "he's not a natural hands catcher?"

That isn't a catch-all for "has issues catching."

I'm busting your chops, because I don't think you've actually, or accurately, observed him play. He is very much a "hands catcher" that doesn't let balls get into his body. Amani Toomer for example, early in his career wasn't a hands catcher because he almost always tried to cradle the ball into his body rather than snatch it with his hands.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions