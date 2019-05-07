Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants - Washington Redskins Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:49 pm
Get Jay  
XBRONX : 3:47 pm : link
Ajayi on speed dial.
Haskins with another pick  
Mike in NY : 3:47 pm : link
Maybe Keenum wasn’t the problem
RE: Haskins almost threw another pick  
Nine-Tails : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 14604584 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Michael Thomas couldn't hold on


Any throw past 10 yes, we have a chance. And there you go, but not his fault. Po8jt still stands
Haskins  
cokeduplt : 3:47 pm : link
Still looks like garbage
Defense looks great today  
Steve in ATL : 3:48 pm : link
but how much of that is the woeful Redskins?
Redemption  
Bluesbreaker : 3:48 pm : link
Jack Rabbit oh well next week Sweaty ...
RE: That one was picked but it wasn't Haskins fault  
Nine-Tails : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14604588 dpinzow said:
Quote:
his receiver dropped it


Ball dont lie, Thomas should've picked him before anyways
Very  
lax counsel : 3:48 pm : link
Unimpressed with Haskins. Not talking about the ints, but I hear all about his arm strength and I’ve seem him make some awful under thrown balls.
RE: Haskins  
Nine-Tails : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Still looks like garbage


And the announcer would still say oozing with talent
RE: Defense looks great today  
rebel yell : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14604593 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
but how much of that is the woeful Redskins?

Mostly.
RE: Defense looks great today  
jeff57 : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14604593 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
but how much of that is the woeful Redskins?


95%
can they take  
Thunderstruck27 : 3:49 pm : link
haskins dick out of their mouth?
RE: Very  
Nine-Tails : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14604596 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Unimpressed with Haskins. Not talking about the ints, but I hear all about his arm strength and I’ve seem him make some awful under thrown balls.


Has he completed something past 10 yards?
Each RB fumbled today  
Simms11 : 3:49 pm : link
Now Penny gets his turn to run the ball!
RE: Defense looks great today  
Giantfan21 : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14604593 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
but how much of that is the woeful Redskins?


A lot actually. A decent QB had 2 wide open TD earlier in the game
RE: RE: Knee injury for Connelly, damn it to hell  
Beer Man : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14604543 rebel yell said:
Quote:
In comment 14604536 Simms11 said:


Quote:


We finally get a guy that can play the position well and the injury bug hits!

4 LBers now down!


Has this been confirmed?
Not sure, but all the feeds at the top of this game thread are reporting knee
RE: Haskins with another pick  
Steve in ATL : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14604590 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Maybe Keenum wasn’t the problem


Haskins didn't have first team snaps in practice this week. Next week he needs to be much better for the Skins.
Pick  
AcidTest : 3:49 pm : link
by Haskins, but as the announcer said, it was because he hasn't had enough first team reps. But let's just be honest. Both these teams are pretty poor. If they were playing anybody but each other they'd be losing 40-10.
RE: RE: Haskins  
cokeduplt : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent


He still might wind up being good but I didn’t see a tremendous amount of talent today
RE: RE: Haskins  
rebel yell : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent

Yep. And had this been Daniel Jones' debut they'd be shitting all over him. Thankfully, Daniel is now 2-0 as a starter!
RE: Defense looks great today  
Simms11 : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14604593 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
but how much of that is the woeful Redskins?


Most of it. Connelly now being out is not going to help things.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Maybe this defense doesn't suck that much?  
crick n NC : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14604562 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14604507 crick n NC said:


Quote:



But you communicated the results of this game on just how bad the redskins are. That seems one sided to me



SF made a comment on the defense. I like my assessment. Good, fun game. But no indication of future success. The Skins are fielding a remarkably bad offense.

Giants played the team in front of them and did better. If they played a team with functioning offensive line it's not the same game.

That's a fair assessment, no?


I'm reading your assessment as there is no indication of improvement because the redskins are so bad, or am I not reading it correctly?
RE: Pick  
BestFeature : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14604606 AcidTest said:
Quote:
by Haskins, but as the announcer said, it was because he hasn't had enough first team reps. But let's just be honest. Both these teams are pretty poor. If they were playing anybody but each other they'd be losing 40-10.


This is just a dumb argument. I have no idea how you calculate that. We haven't been great but 40-10, maybe against the Patriots or Chiefs.
Sorry I am committed to  
Bluesbreaker : 3:51 pm : link
busting on Sweaty after the pundits and idiot
fans remarks . Jones has a lot to learn
I would pick him over Sweaty every time !
gotta ask the question..  
Thunderstruck27 : 3:51 pm : link
has a quarterback ever played well without getting those precious first team snaps? I doubt it.
Odell 3 yards  
madgiantscow009 : 3:51 pm : link
but Browns win. Will he be happy?
RE: Pick  
KDubbs : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14604606 AcidTest said:
Quote:
by Haskins, but as the announcer said, it was because he hasn't had enough first team reps. But let's just be honest. Both these teams are pretty poor. If they were playing anybody but each other they'd be losing 40-10.


You-re a bundle of joy
RE: Pick  
cokeduplt : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14604606 AcidTest said:
Quote:
by Haskins, but as the announcer said, it was because he hasn't had enough first team reps. But let's just be honest. Both these teams are pretty poor. If they were playing anybody but each other they'd be losing 40-10.


HE also should’ve thrown a pick the play before I don’t know why the announcers are giving him such a stroking
RE: RE: Very  
lax counsel : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14604601 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14604596 lax counsel said:


Quote:


Unimpressed with Haskins. Not talking about the ints, but I hear all about his arm strength and I’ve seem him make some awful under thrown balls.



Has he completed something past 10 yards?


This was my fear with him out of college, many of his throws were check downs that turned into tds.

Also, thought jones recovered nicely, completed I think 9 straight after the int.
RE: RE: RE: Haskins  
BestFeature : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 14604608 rebel yell said:
Quote:
In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent


Yep. And had this been Daniel Jones' debut they'd be shitting all over him. Thankfully, Daniel is now 2-0 as a starter!


Why? This game hasn't been bad for Jones. Just inconsistent.
RE: RE: Haskins  
madgiantscow009 : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:
Quote:
In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent


that's just his extra sweat.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Haskins  
rebel yell : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 14604618 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14604608 rebel yell said:


Quote:


In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent


Yep. And had this been Daniel Jones' debut they'd be shitting all over him. Thankfully, Daniel is now 2-0 as a starter!



Why? This game hasn't been bad for Jones. Just inconsistent.

I meant if Jones had the kind of performance Haskins had today.
RE: RE: RE: Haskins  
cokeduplt : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14604608 rebel yell said:
Quote:
In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent


Yep. And had this been Daniel Jones' debut they'd be shitting all over him. Thankfully, Daniel is now 2-0 as a starter!


Exactly
Ponder this  
5BowlsSoon : 3:53 pm : link
Collins......14 million

Or

Peppers.....1.5 million
RE: RE: Pick  
AcidTest : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14604615 KDubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 14604606 AcidTest said:


Quote:


by Haskins, but as the announcer said, it was because he hasn't had enough first team reps. But let's just be honest. Both these teams are pretty poor. If they were playing anybody but each other they'd be losing 40-10.



You-re a bundle of joy


OK. Anybody but the bottom three or four teams.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Haskins  
Nine-Tails : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14604618 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14604608 rebel yell said:


Quote:


In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent


Yep. And had this been Daniel Jones' debut they'd be shitting all over him. Thankfully, Daniel is now 2-0 as a starter!



Why? This game hasn't been bad for Jones. Just inconsistent.


He recovered well. Solid game for a ROOKIE QB
why is Collins  
Steve in ATL : 3:53 pm : link
acting like an idiot?
Good game overall. Clean half by Jones after the early  
jpkmets : 3:53 pm : link
Two-pick swoon. Excited for Tate and eventually Barkley to get in there with him.
RE: RE: RE: Haskins  
Nine-Tails : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 14604619 madgiantscow009 said:
Quote:
In comment 14604597 Nine-Tails said:


Quote:


In comment 14604592 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Still looks like garbage



And the announcer would still say oozing with talent



that's just his extra sweat.


Good one sir
Collins starts fight with Peppers  
Steve in ATL : 3:54 pm : link
.
Obj  
Ron Johnson : 3:54 pm : link
1 catch 3 yards

Meltdown coming
Walk in the park  
BlueHurricane : 3:55 pm : link
Bitches
Collins fat ass  
KDubbs : 3:55 pm : link
Starting fight after? Go eat more oreos shitty ass sore loser
RE: Good game overall. Clean half by Jones after the early  
Nine-Tails : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14604626 jpkmets said:
Quote:
Two-pick swoon. Excited for Tate and eventually Barkley to get in there with him.


Question. Did Jones mechanic seem a bit off in the middle of the game. Seemed like he was opening a bit more than usual in his throwing motion?
RE: Obj  
Ira : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14604629 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
1 catch 3 yards

Meltdown coming


He was targeted 6 times.
Good game for the coaches.  
81_Great_Dane : 3:57 pm : link
A win but lots of things to get on the players about, lots of stuff to clean up.
Pretty sure shurmur did switch to save his  
Stick_man : 3:58 pm : link
Gruden's QB was completely ineffective. Shurmur switched to deflect the fact that the giants are just not a good football team which his job is their development. Putting in Jones after Eli played pretty good and expecting anything to happen with these bush leaguers is like praying the Giants get better.

PS - I already switched to the patriots game awhile ago
RE: Judging  
Toth029 : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 14604549 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Haskins based on this game is ridiculous.

This is the era of instant-overreaction.

It won't end with Twitter existing.
RE: Obj  
madgiantscow009 : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14604629 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
1 catch 3 yards

Meltdown coming


2 for 20 yards now.
How bad are the Redskins  
Gruber : 4:12 pm : link
Redskins could be a good bet for the 2nd draft pick.
Next up for them are the Patriots, folliowed by a trip to Miami.
Are they worse than the Jets? Or the Cardinals?
