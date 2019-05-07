New York Giants - Washington Redskins Post-Game Discussion

which is okay. Calm the hype a bit. Still made some real nice plays and mostly looks like a veteran back there.
Defense played well but not putting too much stock in it because the Redskins O is depleted and we got very fortunate that Keenum missed a couple of easy big plays early on. Might have been a different game if he hit them.
All in all I'll take it especially considering where we were two weeks ago.
-injuries piling up. Goddamn shame to see Connelly go down. Young man was beginning to put together quite a rookie season.
-running game without Barkley wasn't all that bad, with the fumbles the glaring exception. Gallman filled in admirably and Hilliman ran hard.
-Jones is human after all. Liked how he bounced back with a clean second half. That scramble out of the collapsing pocket to convert a 3rd and long is the kind of play that's gone against us 100 times the past few years. It's fun to be on the right side of those.
-receivers continue to rack up YAC because of Jones ball placement. Can't wait to see Tate added to the mix
-Ximines has earned more playing time
-maybe Jackrabbit isn't done yet
-I didn't hear DeAndre Bakers name one time today. I'll take it.
-Dexter Lawrence is quietly becoming a force in the trenches.
-well hello Jabril Peppers, nice to meet you. Solid even without the pick 6. Looked good in coverage.
-Gruden sure didn't do Haskins any favors sending him out there for his debut without a ton of prep. Then again, it's his job to be prepared. Poor sweaty guy...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Might need to call some vets like
how to play RT, ILB, or free safety. I'm not sure who I want to shoot into the sun first. Antoine Bethea, Mike Remmers, or Chris Spielman (who apparently thinks it can't be called defensive holding unless a weapon is involved)?
Of course Ryan Connelly got hurt. The Giants aren't allowed to have middle round picks that look like starting caliber football players. I hope his injury is not as bad as it looked... it looked pretty bad. Here's wishing a full recovery for the young man.
Constant pressure seemed to finally get to DJ.
Run defense was excellent. Aside from Trey Quinn getting WIDE THE F OPEN twice in the first half, the defense seemed to limit the number of debacles in coverage. Fortunately, Case Kennum can't hit a wide open receiver down the field.
Sorry for the negativity. Connelly's injury was a real kick in the nuts.
--Jones with rookie mistakes but still made some great plays that have Giants nation in full blooming love
--Peppers with a pick 6, Landon Collins did nothing today
--Dexter Lawrence played an excellent game, controlling the line of scrimmage
--DeAndre Baker didn't have his name called once today.
The only problem for Gettleman is Connelly's injury because he was balling out and now we're running out of LBs
He kicked ass today.
For Jones, what I like is after throwing two picks in a row, he led a drive before half. Then early/mid third quarter he took a drive down to the goal line before the fumble. He shook those off and continued on like a vet
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
46s
Ryan Connelly on crutches after the game. He said he won’t know the exact nature of his injury until he undergoes an MRI tomorrow. Asked if it’s an ACL, he said nothing has been ruled out yet.
He kicked ass today.
For Jones, what I like is after throwing two picks in a row, he led a drive before half. Then early/mid third quarter he took a drive down to the goal line before the fumble. He shook those off and continued on like a vet
Would also add the following
--Ximines showed flashes of great potential rushing the passer
--Golden got 2 more sacks, finally a Gettleman free agency move that seems to be working
--Will Hernandez is turning into one of the better guards in the league
One pick Jones was hit as he threw so it came out short
He kicked ass today.
For Jones, what I like is after throwing two picks in a row, he led a drive before half. Then early/mid third quarter he took a drive down to the goal line before the fumble. He shook those off and continued on like a vet
Would also add the following
--Ximines showed flashes of great potential rushing the passer
--Golden got 2 more sacks, finally a Gettleman free agency move that seems to be working
--Will Hernandez is turning into one of the better guards in the league
Golden got a half a sack, not 2. He’s got 3.5 on the season now. Hernandez has been steady, but not great. I think he’s fine. Our OTs are an issue, most notably Remmers today.
Raving about him in the presser. I think it's pretty obvious he wanted him to start day one.
You are not wrong sir. Chalk that up to Ownership and the need for alignment in decision making between Mara, Tisch, Gettleman, Abrams and Shurmur. I think Both DG and PS wanted the kid to start week 1. Abrams was probably 50/50 and ownership wanted to start Manning.
Connelly is a player, I take back what i said a couple of weeks ago.
Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
56s
Ryan Connolly not only carted off the field, he had to be carted out to his car in the parking lot after the game. He'll have MRI on right knee tomorrow, but obviously it doesn't look good.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Spoke with Saquon Barkley after the game. He said of his injured ankle: "Out of the boot. Good start." Plans to take it day by day. In the meantime, loved what he saw from Wayne Gallman (118 total yards, 2 TDs).
The problems with the OL are glaring, especially Solders and Remmers. Neither can protect the edge. Halapio also isn't getting enough push, and is often thrown backwards or to the sides. The Redskins were able to get consistent pressure with just four or five. Jones was therefore often looking at six DBs. He was baited into two INTs by Dunbar, and should have had a third by Norman, but he's throwing into very tight windows.
The lack of protection means that there is nothing downfield. Everything is underneath. Big plays are because of YAC, not the ball going downfield for 20 or more yards. We often still need eight to ten plays just to get into FG range.
The fumbles of course are simply inexcusable.
Jones will be cut for Tate. He can't catch punts cleanly.
On defense, Keenum missed two wide open TDs, and it looked like Haskins missed another. We are also decimated at LB.
Did he even once have a clean pocket and time to throw? Our OL is garbage. Whatever pocket they do manage for him is at most out-stretched arms in width and collapsing, and he never gets to step into his throws. He's running into his throws as he's escaping that trap of a pocket.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Spoke with Saquon Barkley after the game. He said of his injured ankle: "Out of the boot. Good start." Plans to take it day by day. In the meantime, loved what he saw from Wayne Gallman (118 total yards, 2 TDs).
Barkley strikes me as the type of physical freak who comes back from an 8 week injury in 3. May be me just being hopeful, but his body is just clearly different than most NFL players.
Several roster decisions are holding this team back
Not every player is going to be a star. Wins are important and I think the expectations should be higher for this team.
There are some good pieces in place. The coaching staff imo needs to win against Philly and Dallas at home to come back next year. We didn't hire a OC correct? Let's have very meaningful game in December. Go Giants.
Choice at center I have a bridge to sell you. He was the lowest graded center in the league in 2017 for the Chargers and not very good for us last year. Halapio needs the year, if he doesn’t progress than a center is on the list for next year’s draft.
Quote:
Nick Perry and Brandon Marshall with the LB injuries
I'm going with Marshall and Ajayi. With Connelly most likely out for season, even with Ogletree back, we need another LB. I don't trust our RB right now, to not sign a good vet.
Ajayi is just one year off an ACL. So not sure I'd want him now. But I do like him. I'd stay with Gallman, Penny and Hilliman.
Right at the end of the game he got in a scuffle with Peppers and another Giant. Nothing much, just probably upset at being invisible all day.
Quote:
wasn't Holcomb called for leading with the helmet? I do not think he even put his arms up, just speared the ball.
Gallmans fumble was no different than Barkley’s in the opener vs Dallas. Have no idea what these guys are doing leading into contact with their head down.
When its a running play up the middle I don't think leading with your helmet applies. I believe its just on the open field stuff and defenseless receivers.
Jones scrambling was awesome.
Quote:
In comment 14604700 Rflairr said:
Quote:
Nick Perry and Brandon Marshall with the LB injuries
I'm going with Marshall and Ajayi. With Connelly most likely out for season, even with Ogletree back, we need another LB. I don't trust our RB right now, to not sign a good vet.
Ajayi is just one year off an ACL. So not sure I'd want him now. But I do like him. I'd stay with Gallman, Penny and Hilliman.
I think he's healed from it. If not him Zenner. I need a safer guy back there with a rookie QB.
Quote:
whats the deal with Collins?
Right at the end of the game he got in a scuffle with Peppers and another Giant. Nothing much, just probably upset at being invisible all day.
He wasn't invisible, I saw him getting toast all day
Quote:
In comment 14604718 madgiantscow009 said:
Quote:
whats the deal with Collins?
Right at the end of the game he got in a scuffle with Peppers and another Giant. Nothing much, just probably upset at being invisible all day.
He wasn't invisible, I saw him getting toast all day
haha true. Very overrated player. I've never been a big fan.
Wash helped missing two wide open TDs But still pretty good.
I think he's healed from it. If not him Zenner. I need a safer guy back there with a rookie QB.
Just let Gallman and Hilliman run. I know what you are saying, but Barkley will be back soon enough.
-running game without Barkley wasn't all that bad, with the fumbles the glaring exception. Gallman filled in admirably and Hilliman ran hard.
-Jones is human after all. Liked how he bounced back with a clean second half. That scramble out of the collapsing pocket to convert a 3rd and long is the kind of play that's gone against us 100 times the past few years. It's fun to be on the right side of those.
-receivers continue to rack up YAC because of Jones ball placement. Can't wait to see Tate added to the mix
-Ximines has earned more playing time
-maybe Jackrabbit isn't done yet
-I didn't hear DeAndre Bakers name one time today. I'll take it.
-Dexter Lawrence is quietly becoming a force in the trenches.
-well hello Jabril Peppers, nice to meet you. Solid even without the pick 6. Looked good in coverage.
-Gruden sure didn't do Haskins any favors sending him out there for his debut without a ton of prep. Then again, it's his job to be prepared. Poor sweaty guy...
Quote:
I think he's healed from it. If not him Zenner. I need a safer guy back there with a rookie QB.
Just let Gallman and Hilliman run. I know what you are saying, but Barkley will be back soon enough.
Quote:
.
you can pray, but he went down on a cart on a non contact injury. If it isn't serious I would be shocked.
You could hear him scream as he tumbled and went down. Seemed to be reaching for ankle but seen a few tweets say knee. Hard to not think the worst.
Quote:
In comment 14604734 Blue Ninja said:
Quote:
I think he's healed from it. If not him Zenner. I need a safer guy back there with a rookie QB.
Just let Gallman and Hilliman run. I know what you are saying, but Barkley will be back soon enough.
Hilliman may be replaced. Team is 2-2 and if there is a better option go get it
Remember the money. Unless whomever is significantly better, I doubt they get anybody especially if Connelly is hurt.
He kicked ass today.
For Jones, what I like is after throwing two picks in a row, he led a drive before half. Then early/mid third quarter he took a drive down to the goal line before the fumble. He shook those off and continued on like a vet
Certainly an agenda against DG in the media for whatever reason, its prima facie bad to give a one dimensional SS top dollar.
When SB comes back, there should be more balance and let the D pick their poison, stop SB or stop Jones.
He did?
Quote:
He kicked ass today.
For Jones, what I like is after throwing two picks in a row, he led a drive before half. Then early/mid third quarter he took a drive down to the goal line before the fumble. He shook those off and continued on like a vet
Would also add the following
--Ximines showed flashes of great potential rushing the passer
--Golden got 2 more sacks, finally a Gettleman free agency move that seems to be working
--Will Hernandez is turning into one of the better guards in the league
The rest of the game he was 23-29, leading the team down the field time after time.
Meh?
Really?
Quote:
In comment 14604824 dpinzow said:
Quote:
He kicked ass today.
For Jones, what I like is after throwing two picks in a row, he led a drive before half. Then early/mid third quarter he took a drive down to the goal line before the fumble. He shook those off and continued on like a vet
Would also add the following
--Ximines showed flashes of great potential rushing the passer
--Golden got 2 more sacks, finally a Gettleman free agency move that seems to be working
--Will Hernandez is turning into one of the better guards in the league
Golden got a half a sack, not 2. He’s got 3.5 on the season now. Hernandez has been steady, but not great. I think he’s fine. Our OTs are an issue, most notably Remmers today.
Quote:
Some of these analysts look very foolish killing gettleman for letting him walk and not overpaying him like crazy to keep him when so far hes been a major bust
Certainly an agenda against DG in the media for whatever reason, its prima facie bad to give a one dimensional SS top dollar.
When SB comes back, there should be more balance and let the D pick their poison, stop SB or stop Jones.
Plenty of people on BBI hate on DG too. In last week’s game thread one poster even wished he’d die of cancer.
Now we’re looking at wr1 de/edge2 ot1 or ot2
Quote:
In comment 14604764 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
Some of these analysts look very foolish killing gettleman for letting him walk and not overpaying him like crazy to keep him when so far hes been a major bust
Certainly an agenda against DG in the media for whatever reason, its prima facie bad to give a one dimensional SS top dollar.
When SB comes back, there should be more balance and let the D pick their poison, stop SB or stop Jones.
Plenty of people on BBI hate on DG too. In last week’s game thread one poster even wished he’d die of cancer.
I just assume many bbi mouth breathers are repeating what they heard on ESPN.
The problems with the OL are glaring, especially Solders and Remmers. Neither can protect the edge. Halapio also isn't getting enough push, and is often thrown backwards or to the sides. The Redskins were able to get consistent pressure with just four or five. Jones was therefore often looking at six DBs. He was baited into two INTs by Dunbar, and should have had a third by Norman, but he's throwing into very tight windows.
The lack of protection means that there is nothing downfield. Everything is underneath. Big plays are because of YAC, not the ball going downfield for 20 or more yards. We often still need eight to ten plays just to get into FG range.
The fumbles of course are simply inexcusable.
Jones will be cut for Tate. He can't catch punts cleanly.
On defense, Keenum missed two wide open TDs, and it looked like Haskins missed another. We are also decimated at LB.
Did he even once have a clean pocket and time to throw? Our OL is garbage. Whatever pocket they do manage for him is at most out-stretched arms in width and collapsing, and he never gets to step into his throws. He's running into his throws as he's escaping that trap of a pocket.
Barkley strikes me as the type of physical freak who comes back from an 8 week injury in 3. May be me just being hopeful, but his body is just clearly different than most NFL players.
There are some good pieces in place. The coaching staff imo needs to win against Philly and Dallas at home to come back next year. We didn't hire a OC correct? Let's have very meaningful game in December. Go Giants.
Plenty of people on BBI hate on DG too. In last week’s game thread one poster even wished he’d die of cancer.
Pretty sure that was a juvenile professional troller.
@ProFootballDoc
By limited video, appears to have torn his right ACL. Hope the film lies.
Now we’re looking at wr1 de/edge2 ot1 or ot2
Yup, selling off one of those QB draft slots will give a team a windfall. For me, I'd rather just win games.
Just who is better than Halapio on the sideline. You could argue Love at slot, but Pulley is not better than Halapio.