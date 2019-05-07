4 games in how do you feel about the OL JFIB : 9/30/2019 2:12 pm

I am not the analyst that many of you are but to my eye, the OL isn't performing as well as I expected. We all thought that there would be major improvement over last season, but are they significantly better this season? Jones' pocket is collapsing rapidly around him on every pass play. He rarely has time to wait for his receivers to work themselves open. Last week Barkley was 9 for 10 yards before he left the game and Gallman didn't fair any better. There is little to no push as far as I can tell and I know we were all expecting big holes for the RB's and I'm not sure we will see it this season.



I am hoping we see at least a new RT and Center next season and if possible a new LT as Solder is giving up pressure on almost every play. Thoughts?