4 games in how do you feel about the OL

I am not the analyst that many of you are but to my eye, the OL isn't performing as well as I expected. We all thought that there would be major improvement over last season, but are they significantly better this season? Jones' pocket is collapsing rapidly around him on every pass play. He rarely has time to wait for his receivers to work themselves open. Last week Barkley was 9 for 10 yards before he left the game and Gallman didn't fair any better. There is little to no push as far as I can tell and I know we were all expecting big holes for the RB's and I'm not sure we will see it this season.
I am hoping we see at least a new RT and Center next season and if possible a new LT as Solder is giving up pressure on almost every play. Thoughts?
Gallman had a good game yesterday and if you insert Barkley we probably put up another 30+ and dominate on the ground.
-Zeitler's shoulder is going to be an issue for him all year. He's still the best OL we have but he's not at the top of his game.
-Last year it took a while for Solder and Hernandez to click. One sack in the Tampa game on Solder was probably on Hernandez. I had expected not to see this issues this year.
-All in all the link is OK. They are fortunate Jones's mobility is a factor in the game. OK is a very big improvement to what they have been the past few years. Continuing to invest premium resources into the OL should be a priority along with Pass Rush and LB talent.
being at the game, there seemed to be a lot of bounce outside opportunities that Barkley takes advantage of that Gallman just doesnt do.
- Stupid penalties eliminated
- jailbreak rushes - multiple simultaneous failures - gone
- decent run blocking
I wasn't expecting excellence, I just wanted competence. They are meeting that measure, Jones and Barkley (when healthy) are more than quick enough to succeed with an average line.
My concern is depth. There isn't much behind the starters, and every OL has it's injuries.
Need youth infusion everywhere but Will H's spot.
Halapio holds the key to game-to-game offensive performance as Sy predicted pre-season; when he plays well the pocket has been clean enough to look downfield.
This offseason it is crucial to invest in at least one OT. If they address the pass rush in FA then I think they go OT in round 1. Someone who can play RT for a year and then shift over to LT in 2021. Lets hope that Nick Gates surprises and earns the starting RT job next offseason.
Feel the same way. Didn't have very high expectations to begin with - Remmers and Solder will need to be replaced ASAP, and Halapio still has plenty to prove. I'm fine with the guards. Still a lot of work to do in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Pulley isn't a starting caliber player. Powerful DT's give him fits. More often then not he is pushed back into the pocket.
Hernandez: Looks like he's taking the next step. Won't be an all pro this year, but has a chance to become a pro bowler
Halapio: Has been comfortably not bad. Has flashed making some blocks downfield on screens.
Zietler: Playing pretty well despite the fact I don't think he's healthy
Remmers: Better than Wheeler, but is most likely our weak link
With Remmers and Solders age, I wouldn't be shocked to see OT addressed via free agency or the first 3 rounds of the draft next year.
0 penalties in a year of the ol hold, and 1 sack allowed. Why would you bench him? Pulley is too weak to be a starting center in the NFL.
Lost in the losing and frustration was how well the OL group finished the year.
Talent wise this group is better, and with continuity it should round into form. Zeitler and Halapio are not playing well by any measure in the run game. Solder, eh, is Solder. Hopefully with a quarter of the season together under their belts, and hopefully Zeitler getting better, they turn the corner.
Feel the same way. I was not expecting a "Major Improvement" as much as the OP was but, I did think they would be better than the last 3-4 years and they are (imo). Still need more talent though.
Are you referring to PFF?
There was an open competition in camp and Halapio won. I guess you know more than the coaching staff because you looked up some flawed stat on the internet.
I think they have hopes that Big George Asafo-Adjei can eventually be our starting RT
Very good take, agree on all points.
I agree with "average" which is a little behind my expectations coming in as I felt they could be a top third group. As I said, it's hard to judge because it's difficult to gauge how good the Dallas, Buffalo, Tampa and Washington fronts are only a quarter through the season. I can also see Halapio picking up his play and Zeitler improving as his shoulder improves and he gels with the group.
As a group the OLis better than the LBs and Safeties on Defense. The 2019 team still has huge holes on the roster. Still looks like 5 wins to me. I hope I'm wrong.
Also, lines usually get better over the course of a year, not regress (in the absence of major injuries), so I'd expect them to trend to above average.
Tampa Bay
Buffalo
All of these teams have SUPERIOR front 7s so you would expect it not to be as well as we would like. Even the Skins aren’t bad in their front 7 and blitz a lot.
I expect barring injury they will get better. Don’t forget, most have not played together so are still learning to be a team.
Also Barkley being out obviously changes things as well, defenses against a rookie qb without Barkley are bound to be even more aggressive. They have to have all 11 account for him when’s he is on the field.
I half think he gets killed here because he started out slowly last season and there are still many people on this board ready to jump on Gettleman for anything.
You'd swear (and it is alluded to above), that Solder is a terrible lineman - comparing him to Flowers.
He isn't in the least and was very good Sunday sealing off his man.
Didn't notice how Solder did on running plays which is harder to follow (at least for me).
I think he will look even better when the edge rusher coming at him isn't guaranteed where the QBs launch point will be.
As a group the OLis better than the LBs and Safeties on Defense. The 2019 team still has huge holes on the roster. Still looks like 5 wins to me. I hope I'm wrong.
Since you are always wrong I think we are safe.
Personally I think each tackle spot and center should be targeted for upgrades.
And which feed an O.L.s mojo and confidence as well.
And not ignoring zone run blocking while doing that . Mix those in.
To be clear, Solder gets killed here because he didn't just start out "slowly" last year, he was in fact outright terrible. Gettleman gets killed here because up to this point Solder has been marginally better than Flowers but is getting paid triple his salary.
That being said, Solder (and the rest of the line) did have a decent game on Sunday, but he had a bad game the previous week against the Bucs. Jones took a couple of very big hits from the guys he was assigned to. I'll be impressed when he manages to actually string together multiple good performances.
"In fact outright terrible"?? Based on your observations??
To say Solder has been marginally better than Flowers again makes it sound like he's a really poor player. He isn't. It's exaggeration to try and make a point that doesn't exist.
Gettleman gets killed here for less than what he's done and more for the way he was hired. It is pathetic, but those hot takes happen every fucking day.
I can only hope the coaches come to realize they're playing the wrong guy. I understand they want to be bigger and 'stronger' up front but that's irrelevant if he's unable to execute his responsibilities.
I can only hope the coaches come to realize they're playing the wrong guy. I understand they want to be bigger and 'stronger' up front but that's irrelevant if he's unable to execute his responsibilities.
ok then...Pat Shurmur, who was the center at Michigan State, does not know which center on the team is better.
Flowers was terrible. He was so bad the offense could not function for games. Don't you remember?
To say Solder is only marginally better than Flowers is ridiculous...
The Giants averaged 144 yards rushing per game the last half of the year, and got down from 29 sacks the first half to 18 the second half.
That unit played 8 games in a row with the same starting 5. Hopefully this crew will improve with the same continuity.
Zeitler is hurt and I give him credit for toughing it out, but I noticed several snaps where we was in the QBs lap.
Solder really struggled with speed rushers, it's going to be an issue every week if he draws a speed opponent.
I expected more from Hernandez, but it is still relatively early in the season. Hopefully he can progress.
What did Jon Halapio do to your family? V for vendetta huh
The O-Line isn't the cowboys OLine, but they are better than last year.
3 new lineman joining 2 returning lineman.
Give it a little time folks.