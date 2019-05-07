Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

4 games in how do you feel about the OL

JFIB : 9/30/2019 2:12 pm
I am not the analyst that many of you are but to my eye, the OL isn't performing as well as I expected. We all thought that there would be major improvement over last season, but are they significantly better this season? Jones' pocket is collapsing rapidly around him on every pass play. He rarely has time to wait for his receivers to work themselves open. Last week Barkley was 9 for 10 yards before he left the game and Gallman didn't fair any better. There is little to no push as far as I can tell and I know we were all expecting big holes for the RB's and I'm not sure we will see it this season.

I am hoping we see at least a new RT and Center next season and if possible a new LT as Solder is giving up pressure on almost every play. Thoughts?
its definitely better than last year  
UConn4523 : 9/30/2019 2:16 pm : link
Eli in his first 2 games only took 2 sacks and Barkley was over 7 YPC those first two games as well. Things fell apart against the Bucs but that line is legit, they absolutely destroyed Goff and Gurley yesterday.

Gallman had a good game yesterday and if you insert Barkley we probably put up another 30+ and dominate on the ground.
Few comments  
DavidinBMNY : 9/30/2019 2:18 pm : link
-I doubt Solder and Remmers entered the season healthy. I think they both have some health concern based on training camp. They also had very limited practice time prior to the season.
-Zeitler's shoulder is going to be an issue for him all year. He's still the best OL we have but he's not at the top of his game.
-Last year it took a while for Solder and Hernandez to click. One sack in the Tampa game on Solder was probably on Hernandez. I had expected not to see this issues this year.

-All in all the link is OK. They are fortunate Jones's mobility is a factor in the game. OK is a very big improvement to what they have been the past few years. Continuing to invest premium resources into the OL should be a priority along with Pass Rush and LB talent.

RE: its definitely better than last year  
cjac : 9/30/2019 2:19 pm : link
In comment 14606782 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Eli in his first 2 games only took 2 sacks and Barkley was over 7 YPC those first two games as well. Things fell apart against the Bucs but that line is legit, they absolutely destroyed Goff and Gurley yesterday.

Gallman had a good game yesterday and if you insert Barkley we probably put up another 30+ and dominate on the ground.


being at the game, there seemed to be a lot of bounce outside opportunities that Barkley takes advantage of that Gallman just doesnt do.
Happily, they are what I expected...  
x meadowlander : 9/30/2019 2:20 pm : link
...'good enough':

- Stupid penalties eliminated
- jailbreak rushes - multiple simultaneous failures - gone
- decent run blocking

I wasn't expecting excellence, I just wanted competence. They are meeting that measure, Jones and Barkley (when healthy) are more than quick enough to succeed with an average line.

My concern is depth. There isn't much behind the starters, and every OL has it's injuries.

As above,  
81_Great_Dane : 9/30/2019 2:20 pm : link
Better than last year, but plenty of room for improvement.
The DL on the teams they've played so far have been  
Heisenberg : 9/30/2019 2:20 pm : link
very good or good. Redskins have the worst one the Giants have played so far. I think the Line has played pretty well most of the season. Much better than last year's
Better than last few years  
micky : 9/30/2019 2:21 pm : link
But still lot to be desired. Still work in progress
As expected..  
Racer : 9/30/2019 2:22 pm : link
...inside 3 combination seems far, far better than the years when Eli's internal clock was permanently broken from too many shots. Remmers and Solder are the veterans "who know just how much to hold" as they say.

Need youth infusion everywhere but Will H's spot.

Halapio holds the key to game-to-game offensive performance as Sy predicted pre-season; when he plays well the pocket has been clean enough to look downfield.
The interior has been the strength as expected  
Jay on the Island : 9/30/2019 2:23 pm : link
Overall Halapio has been solid and appears to be keeper. Remmers has struggled at times but has been better than Flowers/Wheeler/Hart. Solder has been a disappointment but was better yesterday. Hopefully he can be more consistent.

This offseason it is crucial to invest in at least one OT. If they address the pass rush in FA then I think they go OT in round 1. Someone who can play RT for a year and then shift over to LT in 2021. Lets hope that Nick Gates surprises and earns the starting RT job next offseason.
RE: Better than last few years  
bceagle05 : 9/30/2019 2:23 pm : link
In comment 14606794 micky said:
Quote:
But still lot to be desired. Still work in progress

Feel the same way. Didn't have very high expectations to begin with - Remmers and Solder will need to be replaced ASAP, and Halapio still has plenty to prove. I'm fine with the guards. Still a lot of work to do in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
halapio is holding them back  
Torrag : 9/30/2019 2:23 pm : link
If you break down his tape it's obvious. He's on the ground way too often. He's standing in space watching the play too often. The pocket is pushed back in our QB face too often. We struggle rushing inside(unlike when Pulley stepped in last season). All this with Zeitler added to the mix. Pulley should be starting. Watch the tape.
I mean they are about as expected, average. First two games good,  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/30/2019 2:24 pm : link
next two games not so good. They've played some good fronts as well.
the OL as a whole is competent, which is a big step up  
Eric on Li : 9/30/2019 2:25 pm : link
even if it's not ideal. OT should be high up on the draft list and another interior OL should be taken somewhere in the middle rounds.
RE: halapio is holding them back  
Jay on the Island : 9/30/2019 2:25 pm : link
In comment 14606801 Torrag said:
Quote:
If you break down his tape it's obvious. He's on the ground way too often. He's standing in space watching the play too often. The pocket is pushed back in our QB face too often. We struggle rushing inside(unlike when Pulley stepped in last season). All this with Zeitler added to the mix. Pulley should be starting. Watch the tape.

Pulley isn't a starting caliber player. Powerful DT's give him fits. More often then not he is pushed back into the pocket.
From left to right  
Biteymax22 : 9/30/2019 2:26 pm : link
Solder: Starting out slow, which seems to be a trend with him, hopefully he plays strong down the stretch like he did last year.

Hernandez: Looks like he's taking the next step. Won't be an all pro this year, but has a chance to become a pro bowler

Halapio: Has been comfortably not bad. Has flashed making some blocks downfield on screens.

Zietler: Playing pretty well despite the fact I don't think he's healthy

Remmers: Better than Wheeler, but is most likely our weak link


With Remmers and Solders age, I wouldn't be shocked to see OT addressed via free agency or the first 3 rounds of the draft next year.
RE: halapio is holding them back  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/30/2019 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14606801 Torrag said:
Quote:
If you break down his tape it's obvious. He's on the ground way too often. He's standing in space watching the play too often. The pocket is pushed back in our QB face too often. We struggle rushing inside(unlike when Pulley stepped in last season). All this with Zeitler added to the mix. Pulley should be starting. Watch the tape.


0 penalties in a year of the ol hold, and 1 sack allowed. Why would you bench him? Pulley is too weak to be a starting center in the NFL.
'Pulley isn't a starting caliber player'  
Torrag : 9/30/2019 2:28 pm : link
Every interior running stat comparing the two players contradicts your 'opinion'. As does tape study of halapio's starts. Do the work.
...  
christian : 9/30/2019 2:33 pm : link
This group isn't playing better than group who started the last 8 games for the Giants last year.

Lost in the losing and frustration was how well the OL group finished the year.

Talent wise this group is better, and with continuity it should round into form. Zeitler and Halapio are not playing well by any measure in the run game. Solder, eh, is Solder. Hopefully with a quarter of the season together under their belts, and hopefully Zeitler getting better, they turn the corner.
RE: Better than last few years  
short lease : 9/30/2019 2:34 pm : link
In comment 14606794 micky said:
Quote:
But still lot to be desired. Still work in progress


Feel the same way. I was not expecting a "Major Improvement" as much as the OP was but, I did think they would be better than the last 3-4 years and they are (imo). Still need more talent though.
RE: 'Pulley isn't a starting caliber player'  
Jay on the Island : 9/30/2019 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14606814 Torrag said:
Quote:
Every interior running stat comparing the two players contradicts your 'opinion'. As does tape study of halapio's starts. Do the work.

Are you referring to PFF?
RE: 'Pulley isn't a starting caliber player'  
Jay on the Island : 9/30/2019 2:45 pm : link
In comment 14606814 Torrag said:
Quote:
Every interior running stat comparing the two players contradicts your 'opinion'. As does tape study of halapio's starts. Do the work.

There was an open competition in camp and Halapio won. I guess you know more than the coaching staff because you looked up some flawed stat on the internet.
Honestly  
JFIB : 9/30/2019 3:02 pm : link
I was hoping for more of an improvement. Yes, the complete confusion as a result of a simple stunt by the DL seems to be gone but they are not providing much room for the RB's and DJ has to get the ball out very quickly. It is an improvement over last year but not by much. Solder looks much like he did before his mid to late season improvement last year so heres hoping we see it happen again. At that salary the FO may decide to release him this off-season if they can find a better replacement.
RE: From left to right  
cjac : 9/30/2019 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14606810 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Solder: Starting out slow, which seems to be a trend with him, hopefully he plays strong down the stretch like he did last year.

Hernandez: Looks like he's taking the next step. Won't be an all pro this year, but has a chance to become a pro bowler

Halapio: Has been comfortably not bad. Has flashed making some blocks downfield on screens.

Zietler: Playing pretty well despite the fact I don't think he's healthy

Remmers: Better than Wheeler, but is most likely our weak link


With Remmers and Solders age, I wouldn't be shocked to see OT addressed via free agency or the first 3 rounds of the draft next year.


I think they have hopes that Big George Asafo-Adjei can eventually be our starting RT
most of the line is mediocre at best  
Greg from LI : 9/30/2019 3:15 pm : link
.
There was a jail break on  
RollBlue : 9/30/2019 3:15 pm : link
the second drive from our own 9 yard line - 55 Holcomb - came right up the middle untouched on a 3rd and 6. If you watch the replay, he hesitates slightly when getting within a few yards of Jones, due to Jones' mobility, allowing a pass to get to off and completed to Engram. They go on for a 95 yard TD drive, which also helps keep our D off the field and gets a 14-0 cushion. The O-Line isn't much better than last year except for Zeigler, and he is now playing hurt. However, Jones can make up for that because he is superior to Eli right now.
We need to draft two offensive linemen  
gtt350 : 9/30/2019 3:17 pm : link
Early say one and three
Will be a strength by the end of year if healthy  
Blue Ninja : 9/30/2019 3:19 pm : link
Hernandez looks better than last year, Halapio is a big improvement over Pulley from last year and Zeitler is a very solid guard. Solder has always been a slow starter, I expect him to be very good by years end. Remmers is the only question mark, due to his back. If he's healthy this is a very good oline.
I think they are okay moving forward with Halapio starting  
Jay on the Island : 9/30/2019 3:29 pm : link
and Pulley as the backup. OT should be the focus but if there is a good center in the draft that they like they should select him. A great center can transform an entire offensive line.
RE: Few comments  
Giantz_comeback : 9/30/2019 3:35 pm : link
In comment 14606784 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
-I doubt Solder and Remmers entered the season healthy. I think they both have some health concern based on training camp. They also had very limited practice time prior to the season.
-Zeitler's shoulder is going to be an issue for him all year. He's still the best OL we have but he's not at the top of his game.
-Last year it took a while for Solder and Hernandez to click. One sack in the Tampa game on Solder was probably on Hernandez. I had expected not to see this issues this year.

-All in all the link is OK. They are fortunate Jones's mobility is a factor in the game. OK is a very big improvement to what they have been the past few years. Continuing to invest premium resources into the OL should be a priority along with Pass Rush and LB talent.


Very good take, agree on all points.
Better  
jeff57 : 9/30/2019 3:41 pm : link
But still room for improvement. Especially in the run game.
Pretty much agree  
Bill in UT : 9/30/2019 3:47 pm : link
with the OP. Zeitler has had shoulder issues, I guess, but I haven't seen the dominant player I was expecting.
It's really hard to say  
AcesUp : 9/30/2019 3:55 pm : link
as we're so early in the season. Yesterday was certainly a disappointment given how poorly the Redskins front has played the first three weeks, however it's a group that is still loaded with talent and potential. As others have mentioned on this thread, you could have felt the same after Tampa but that pass rush just terrorized the Rams yesterday.

I agree with "average" which is a little behind my expectations coming in as I felt they could be a top third group. As I said, it's hard to judge because it's difficult to gauge how good the Dallas, Buffalo, Tampa and Washington fronts are only a quarter through the season. I can also see Halapio picking up his play and Zeitler improving as his shoulder improves and he gels with the group.
Still below average  
arniefez : 9/30/2019 4:07 pm : link
still weak at OT. Passing block is almost adequate run blocking is very poor. Better than last year doesn't mean even close to good. The current OL is a band aid. LG has future. RG if he's playing hurt has an excuse. C and OT's need to be replaced with younger and better players.

As a group the OLis better than the LBs and Safeties on Defense. The 2019 team still has huge holes on the roster. Still looks like 5 wins to me. I hope I'm wrong.
I expected them..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/30/2019 4:12 pm : link
to be average, and that's what they are - which is a significant improvement over terrible.

Also, lines usually get better over the course of a year, not regress (in the absence of major injuries), so I'd expect them to trend to above average.
Look who we have played  
5BowlsSoon : 9/30/2019 4:14 pm : link
Dallas
Tampa Bay
Buffalo

All of these teams have SUPERIOR front 7s so you would expect it not to be as well as we would like. Even the Skins aren’t bad in their front 7 and blitz a lot.

I expect barring injury they will get better. Don’t forget, most have not played together so are still learning to be a team.
Like we should enter 2020 with two new tackles  
Go Terps : 9/30/2019 4:15 pm : link
We can't be paying Solder $19-$20M to play at the level he does.
Absolutely better than last year  
BSIMatt : 9/30/2019 4:40 pm : link
However it seemed better the first two weeks, than it has the last two. You can’t discount the change in quarterback in that eval though as Eli was very adept at getting the ball out quick to avoid sacks/ even if it meant to the point of being conservative and passing on big play chances whereas Jones does like to hold the ball longer sometimes and keep his eyes downfield. That being said they still may have regressed a bit the past two weeks(they definitely saw a lot of blitzes from Tampa in fairness which stresses the protections)

Also Barkley being out obviously changes things as well, defenses against a rookie qb without Barkley are bound to be even more aggressive. They have to have all 11 account for him when’s he is on the field.
They're average with a Mobile QB  
RollBlue : 9/30/2019 4:41 pm : link
let's face it, the game in TB would have been ugly if Eli was in there. It's not much better than last year and if Solder's name was Flowers he'd be getting destroyed on this board, and Nate is getting big time money. However, the narrative has been that the line is much better, so I guess it is........ The biggest improvement, by far, is the QB play the last 2 games. Jones has elevated the entire team it seems to me.
Solder..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/30/2019 4:46 pm : link
had a very good game on Sunday.

I half think he gets killed here because he started out slowly last season and there are still many people on this board ready to jump on Gettleman for anything.

You'd swear (and it is alluded to above), that Solder is a terrible lineman - comparing him to Flowers.

He isn't in the least and was very good Sunday sealing off his man.
Agree Solder's performance yesterday was much better  
Jimmy Googs : 9/30/2019 5:44 pm : link
than versus Tampa. I focused on Solder for many of the pass plays yesterday and thought he held up fine. Only recall him being really weak on that 3rd and long play where DJ scrambled up the middle for the long run between 2 defenders (Remmers also gave up a quick pressure on same play which cause DJ to bail).

Didn't notice how Solder did on running plays which is harder to follow (at least for me).
A lot of plusses and minuses from game to game, but when you put  
Ira : 9/30/2019 6:19 pm : link
it all together they come out average. That's better than it's been in a while, but I hope we can still move forward.
RE: Solder..  
Racer : 9/30/2019 6:25 pm : link
In comment 14607080 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
had a very good game on Sunday.

I half think he gets killed here because he started out slowly last season and there are still many people on this board ready to jump on Gettleman for anything.

You'd swear (and it is alluded to above), that Solder is a terrible lineman - comparing him to Flowers.


He isn't in the least and was very good Sunday sealing off his man.


I think he will look even better when the edge rusher coming at him isn't guaranteed where the QBs launch point will be.
RE: Still below average  
Deejboy : 9/30/2019 6:45 pm : link
In comment 14607009 arniefez said:
Quote:
still weak at OT. Passing block is almost adequate run blocking is very poor. Better than last year doesn't mean even close to good. The current OL is a band aid. LG has future. RG if he's playing hurt has an excuse. C and OT's need to be replaced with younger and better players.

As a group the OLis better than the LBs and Safeties on Defense. The 2019 team still has huge holes on the roster. Still looks like 5 wins to me. I hope I'm wrong.

Since you are always wrong I think we are safe.
Solder played well Sunday,  
Go Terps : 9/30/2019 6:49 pm : link
but he's been hit or miss since he's been here. Next year his contract balloons to a cap hit that requires a high level of play more consistently.

Personally I think each tackle spot and center should be targeted for upgrades.
I still think league wide that  
idiotsavant : 9/30/2019 7:36 pm : link
The killer ap right now is instantness in the run game ( not every play but) runs designed for the rb to get through or past the line immediately at snap. Which may set up counters and play action better.

And which feed an O.L.s mojo and confidence as well.

And not ignoring zone run blocking while doing that . Mix those in.
RE: Solder..  
eclipz928 : 9/30/2019 7:56 pm : link
In comment 14607080 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
had a very good game on Sunday.

I half think he gets killed here because he started out slowly last season and there are still many people on this board ready to jump on Gettleman for anything.

You'd swear (and it is alluded to above), that Solder is a terrible lineman - comparing him to Flowers.

He isn't in the least and was very good Sunday sealing off his man.

To be clear, Solder gets killed here because he didn't just start out "slowly" last year, he was in fact outright terrible. Gettleman gets killed here because up to this point Solder has been marginally better than Flowers but is getting paid triple his salary.

That being said, Solder (and the rest of the line) did have a decent game on Sunday, but he had a bad game the previous week against the Bucs. Jones took a couple of very big hits from the guys he was assigned to. I'll be impressed when he manages to actually string together multiple good performances.
Read Sy's  
XBRONX : 9/30/2019 8:00 pm : link
game reviews from last year. Pulley stunk EVERY game.
Huh??  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/30/2019 8:13 pm : link
Quote:
To be clear, Solder gets killed here because he didn't just start out "slowly" last year, he was in fact outright terrible. Gettleman gets killed here because up to this point Solder has been marginally better than Flowers but is getting paid triple his salary.


"In fact outright terrible"?? Based on your observations??

To say Solder has been marginally better than Flowers again makes it sound like he's a really poor player. He isn't. It's exaggeration to try and make a point that doesn't exist.

Gettleman gets killed here for less than what he's done and more for the way he was hired. It is pathetic, but those hot takes happen every fucking day.
'Jon Halapio tied for the worst grades along the OL in this one'... Sy  
Torrag : 9/30/2019 8:19 pm : link
That's three dismal games in a row for this mediocre player. We ran the ball and played better as a unit the second half of 2018 and that group didn't have Zeitler. What's the other difference? Pulley is a flat out better player than halapio. I honestly can't fathom the stubborn resistance by some to this fact. When I rewatch the games with an eye specifically to line play it's obvious he is struggling and directly impeding the units success especially running the ball.

I can only hope the coaches come to realize they're playing the wrong guy. I understand they want to be bigger and 'stronger' up front but that's irrelevant if he's unable to execute his responsibilities.
It’s been about average  
djm : 9/30/2019 8:27 pm : link
Hopefully it gets a little better as the season progresses. Regardless of what happens the giants still need to address OL in next year’s draft or FA, preferably the former. Need young talent there. Thing is it’s harder to find good and safe blue chip talent anymore. You can’t reach in the draft.
RE: 'Jon Halapio tied for the worst grades along the OL in this one'... Sy  
section125 : 9/30/2019 8:46 pm : link
In comment 14607367 Torrag said:
Quote:
That's three dismal games in a row for this mediocre player. We ran the ball and played better as a unit the second half of 2018 and that group didn't have Zeitler. What's the other difference? Pulley is a flat out better player than halapio. I honestly can't fathom the stubborn resistance by some to this fact. When I rewatch the games with an eye specifically to line play it's obvious he is struggling and directly impeding the units success especially running the ball.

I can only hope the coaches come to realize they're playing the wrong guy. I understand they want to be bigger and 'stronger' up front but that's irrelevant if he's unable to execute his responsibilities.


ok then...Pat Shurmur, who was the center at Michigan State, does not know which center on the team is better.
Extreme comments on OLineman  
Jimmy Googs : 9/30/2019 8:52 pm : link
Solder has not been terrible. He has been below average without question. Sunday he was above average, needs to always be at least average at his pay grade.

Flowers was terrible. He was so bad the offense could not function for games. Don't you remember?

To say Solder is only marginally better than Flowers is ridiculous...
coaches make mistakes  
Torrag : 9/30/2019 8:54 pm : link
You may be the type that let's others do their thinking for them. I'm not. Make an argument. Defend a position. Explain the statistical variance between the success of the units with different personnel. Don't give me the company line. I've made points, detailed problems. You have anything to bring to the discussion but weaksauce?
...  
christian : 9/30/2019 9:11 pm : link
The assertion the offensive line was terrible, at least the last half of the year in 2018 is without any supporting evidence.

The Giants averaged 144 yards rushing per game the last half of the year, and got down from 29 sacks the first half to 18 the second half.

That unit played 8 games in a row with the same starting 5. Hopefully this crew will improve with the same continuity.

Zeitler is hurt and I give him credit for toughing it out, but I noticed several snaps where we was in the QBs lap.

Solder really struggled with speed rushers, it's going to be an issue every week if he draws a speed opponent.
Rome was not built in a day  
Rong5611 : 9/30/2019 9:34 pm : link
They are better than last year. They will make more upgrades next year. Halapio and Remmers are the weak spots.

I expected more from Hernandez, but it is still relatively early in the season. Hopefully he can progress.
RE: coaches make mistakes  
GiantGrit : 5:51 am : link
In comment 14607402 Torrag said:
Quote:
You may be the type that let's others do their thinking for them. I'm not. Make an argument. Defend a position. Explain the statistical variance between the success of the units with different personnel. Don't give me the company line. I've made points, detailed problems. You have anything to bring to the discussion but weaksauce?


What did Jon Halapio do to your family? V for vendetta huh
The Giants have the 6th rated O in the league  
ZogZerg : 8:02 am : link
for Yards/Game.

The O-Line isn't the cowboys OLine, but they are better than last year.

3 new lineman joining 2 returning lineman.
Give it a little time folks.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions