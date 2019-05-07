What Jones has Really Done Best - Excitement and Hope Back! FatMan in Charlotte : 8:50 am

After a 7 year stretch of mostly terrible football, we've all been looking for something to cheer. Hope. A path for the future.



And if you look at this year, we've had things to talk about since the draft. First it was the controversy over "reaching" for Jones, then it was his historic pre-season performance, then it was him taking over from eli and leading two straight wins. But through it all, what we are seeing is hope.



After 2011, each year watching games with friends or texting during games has gradually declined. After losing to Dallas and Buffalo, I think most of us were saying "Here we go again". I was in Europe during the TB game and nearly shut the computer off at halftime since I had a 8AM meeting the next day. But I stayed up and at the end was jumping around a hotel room like a little kid.



Sunday, I went to a Giants gathering to see them smack around Washington, and I can't remember the last time Giant fans could unite in a walk-over like that. Doing Giant chants. High-fiving strangers. Feeling like a semi-competitive team. After Jones scrambled for the long first down run, the room was both excited and in disbelief that we have a playmaker with his legs AND arm.



Now, we could go on to lose the next few games, and still struggle through the year, but Jones is giving us exactly what we have wanted - hope and the feeling of at least competing in October. I didn't even feel this way in 2016. It's actually fun to be a Giants fan again - not because we are a great team, but because we really look to be a team with talented youth, which means a lot of hope going forward.