What Jones has Really Done Best - Excitement and Hope Back!

After a 7 year stretch of mostly terrible football, we've all been looking for something to cheer. Hope. A path for the future.
And if you look at this year, we've had things to talk about since the draft. First it was the controversy over "reaching" for Jones, then it was his historic pre-season performance, then it was him taking over from eli and leading two straight wins. But through it all, what we are seeing is hope.
After 2011, each year watching games with friends or texting during games has gradually declined. After losing to Dallas and Buffalo, I think most of us were saying "Here we go again". I was in Europe during the TB game and nearly shut the computer off at halftime since I had a 8AM meeting the next day. But I stayed up and at the end was jumping around a hotel room like a little kid.
Sunday, I went to a Giants gathering to see them smack around Washington, and I can't remember the last time Giant fans could unite in a walk-over like that. Doing Giant chants. High-fiving strangers. Feeling like a semi-competitive team. After Jones scrambled for the long first down run, the room was both excited and in disbelief that we have a playmaker with his legs AND arm.
Now, we could go on to lose the next few games, and still struggle through the year, but Jones is giving us exactly what we have wanted - hope and the feeling of at least competing in October. I didn't even feel this way in 2016. It's actually fun to be a Giants fan again - not because we are a great team, but because we really look to be a team with talented youth, which means a lot of hope going forward.
Sweet!
Quote:
I was one of those guys clamoring for a quarterback for the past two seasons.
I would have been thrilled with Darnold, but as many pointed out during the two months following that draft, there are ways to get a quarterback moving forward, they were correct, I just didn’t want to take the chance of missing out.
That said I was one of the few excited about the Jones pick, for the same reasons you describe, as I was on board after his pro day.
I watch the games with my kids and grandkids, finally after 2 years of watching with a more casual attitude, there was an emotional investment in the game that makes it much more fun.
I think the frustration fans have is the patience aspect. And TV coverage accelerates it because they want to give an immediate analysis on moves.
I wasn't excited that we picked Jones, but I also knew we couldn't "kick the can" on the QB decision too much longer. Getting Barkley eliminated any sting from the QB class the year before, and now it looks like picking Jones could be a historic steal (and I know I'm jumping the gun here).
We all knew change was coming. The waiting has been the hardest part:)
It has also become popular around here to call anyone with a "wait and see" attitude or anyone who does not constantly bitch and moan about every single move a "pollyanna".
Apparently you didn't want Jones. I never wanted Shurmur here. Everyone has their own opinions but it doesn't mean that the team is automatically wrong if they don't do what you want. It definitely doesn't mean you should repeatedly scream about it or root for the chosen course of action to be wrong because it's not what you thought.
Then on Monday you hear people in the grocery store and at work talking about 'the kid'. It just feels like a frost has been lifted off the organization.
Can you imagine if Jones turns out to be the best of the bunch of the past couple of QB prospects, AND we got Barkley?
Can you imagine if Jones turns out to be the best of the bunch of the past couple of QB prospects, AND we got Barkley?
Obviously it's the smallest sample size and just 2 games, but if you take all the 2018 and 2019 QBs and stack them up based solely on ability they've displayed so far on the field, I don't know how you don't put Jones near the top.
Because that's what's been happening around here, waiting and seeing. There hasn't been insane talk about playoffs at all, right?
My problem with the Barkley pick was that it was extremely risky. I absolutely believed Barkley would be an all world RB, but it left us at the mercy of the QB gods as to whether we'd find a good one or not. But now that it looks like we have the pick looks fantastic in retrospect. Would much rather have Barkley and Jones than any other combination of players that could have been picked in those spots.
Crazily, it seems to even affect the defense.
Quote:
Wait and see is usually not an acceptable take around here. If you aren't skewering everything they do, demand firings after 6 months, or making claims that this is the worst team/defense/franchise in football, it seems to mean that you gladly accept losing.
Because that's what's been happening around here, waiting and seeing. There hasn't been insane talk about playoffs at all, right?
Insane talk about playoffs? By whom?
Is that really the prevailing opinion around here? That NYG are a playoff team now?
Seems like you're taking the opinions of the few, and trying to use that as a way to identify the many.
We're not going to wake up one day to a 12 win football team. You have to take steps forward between rock bottom and a return to competitive football.
I don't think there's anything wrong with the sentiment that we're in a better position now than we were a couple short years ago.
I can't express enough how great it is to have fun football sundays back!
It's bizarre how the arrival of a single player can instantly improve the play of an entire team - in 1981, the Giants had the key pieces of their future in Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, but Simms was injured and despite Taylors instant impact, the offense still sucked, the black cloud still hovered over Giants stadium.
That changed almost immediately. Carpenter gave the Giants the rushing attack that had been missing since Ron Johnson, defenses had to respect him and it opened up the passing game. The entire teams confidence was elevated.
It changed everything - reminded me of 81' right away. The elevation in performance, the improvement in attitude immediately apparent.
We needed to turnover the roster and bring back some strong drafting. I'll be disappointed that Eli never got another chance to have postseason success, but the timing now feels like it is meant to be what it is.
As much as we all love Eli, I think if he was still starting Big Blue would be 0-4. Not blaming Eli, but DJ has made plays with his feet that Eli isn't capable of making. The best part imo is that he has done this while still looking to be a QB first, not a RB. Let's get ready for a few bumps in the road, but the future looks a lot brighter than it did a few weeks ago.
either way, glad that you're happy now!
(i am too.)
I didn't go to the game on Sunday - but it seemed louder in the stadium on TV than I can remember...anyone go? It looked packed, it sounded loud, and it made me want to go back. I haven't been in 3 years b/c it just didn't seem worth my time and money.
my kids are seeing a whole different side of dad on sunday- thank you dj8
and to be honest its fantastic how Eli has taken this- it has made enjoying this bit of revival all the better
RE Eli - reality is that in today's game, with so many teams struggling on the OL, unless you completely protect the QB, your QB needs to be able to move. Eli has not had that superior OL. TB would have demolished him. He won 2 Championships for the franchise
Mondays certainly start the week better with wins
I think Eli might relish the new role of QB whisperer. We fans might too in the form of additional wins. I can't help but wonder how much his mentoring to date has contributed to DJones success in the two wins.
I thought the same exact thing! It was a feeling, the tide changing, something in the air just changed. I thought of Rob Carpenter as well.
For example, I too hated losing Odell, but I know there are always two sides to every coin. Looking at the other side of the coin, I see we got three young kids to start or expect to be big time players for us on DEFENSE!
Peppers, Lawrence, Xman
That is 30% of our defense! We had a poor defense....these three just might make us much better than poor. Again, like you said.....they are giving me (us) HOPE!
I can go on but you know the names.....all young kids working their butts off and getting better by the minute.
Connelly, Hill, McIntosh, Tomlinson, skipper, Baker, Ballantine (soon to be), Beal (we hope) , Love (soon to be), Hernandez, Zietler (probably not as young), Engram, Shepherd, Slayton, Peace?, Downs? (Sy loves him), Rosas
Anyhow, you get the picture....DJ is definitely our number one home because he is our leader on offense, but all these other young guns certainly contribute to the HOPE I now feel for our team and especially for next year and beyond (I still see 8-8 as probably the best we can do this year)
I only see a couple of usual suspects who are still miserable and trying to quell the excitement by some and I feel sorry for them that they aren't enjoying this moment.
either way, glad that you're happy now!
(i am too.)
The issues I had and I think fmic had were people undoubtedly saying Eli was done with a bad offensive line and a wreck of a coach in Mac. Those issues cloud the picture, there were several who refused to accept that.
I had been saying during that time that the possibility that Manning was done mentally was possible, but I wanted to see him play without a sieve as a line first. There are reasons and excuses for things, the examples I listed above should be filed in the reasons category in my opinion.
Quote:
...what we felt in the Tampa Bay game was familiar to the old-timers, those who were in the stadium when Rob Carpenter arrived.
I thought the same exact thing! It was a feeling, the tide changing, something in the air just changed. I thought of Rob Carpenter as well.
A lot of us were clamoring for a new franchise qb after the 2017 season and attacked by many of the mainstays here on BBI for even suggesting such a change. I guess all is well that ends well and a couple of weeks changes everything for those who "always" had the viewpoint change was needed.
Nice catch x! I still remember that feeling too.....who didn’t love him?
But I will eat some crow because I didn't expect our offense to improve so dramatically with a QB better suited for our team. In all honesty I thought we were screwed either way. I'm happy to be wrong on this account.
I would have been thrilled with Darnold, but as many pointed out during the two months following that draft, there are ways to get a quarterback moving forward, they were correct, I just didn’t want to take the chance of missing out.
That said I was one of the few excited about the Jones pick, for the same reasons you describe, as I was on board after his pro day.
I watch the games with my kids and grandkids, finally after 2 years of watching with a more casual attitude, there was an emotional investment in the game that makes it much more fun.
Funny to here the comparisons between Jones and Sam Monold on sports radio. Fans rightly worrying about Monold, and of course sports radio people incredulous holding onto their collective delusion that Monold is a great can't miss HOFer.
But I will eat some crow because I didn't expect our offense to improve so dramatically with a QB better suited for our team. In all honesty I thought we were screwed either way. I'm happy to be wrong on this account.
WCO and personnel is terrible for a strong armed pocket passer, who requires a 50/50 receiver to extend drives. Not surprising to see what happens when we get a system weenie wco HC his wet dream archetype QB.
While I'm a Yankees fan I'm a Giants fan 1st. Although we have baseball playoffs and hopefully WS, the first thing I do each day is log on to BBI see what's happening here then I'll check out BB results. It's exciting. As I said last Monday after the Buc's win was the first coffee really tasted good!
They were spectacular wins . and I feel like they did a disservice of not putting a competent line together and
should have gotten more out of Eli .
We have hope now with Jones and Barkley Engram ect
Its about winning again and its been a long time where
we watched a game that was never in doubt from start to
finish .
AND, most importantly, is that 30% of the stadium was not filled with opposing teams fans. There are the season tix holders that sell their seats every week, but this week Giant fans bought them to see Jones play.
The team, the stadium, the fans, everything has a much different feel to it and it all comes down to DJ's play making ability, its lifted everything
That's awesome to hear! I think I may try to get up there now. There's nothing better than being in Giants stadium when the boys are playing well and the crowd is into it.
I go to the Giants/Eagles game down here every year - and I hate it. But it's just easier to get to. I also hate that the Eagles fans at the Linc are all into it, loud, obnoxious, etc. and it seems like the Giants fans in Giants stadium are just sitting around waiting to lose.
Yep
Oh, don't cry, there are plenty of pom-poms wavers here.
Quote:
leave it to Greg to hijack an optimistic thread
Oh, don't cry, there are plenty of pom-poms wavers here.
The sheer amount of posts on this thread proclaiming the Giants playoffs-ready must be overwhelming for you.
You should start planting crops, with all the strawmen you've been putting up this week.
Now, two games isn't much of a sample size, but it's still two games that could have been losses - maybe should have been - but they weren't, so maybe the Football Gods that have ignored the Giants for the past eight years decided to smile on them once again? Who knows?
Without question, there just seems to be a different vibe with this team since Jones took over the reins. It's palpable, electric, you can feel it. Winning is a big part of that. Hey, it may all come crashing down in the next few weeks, but until it does I'm just going to enjoy the ride.
Quote:
Wait and see is usually not an acceptable take around here. If you aren't skewering everything they do, demand firings after 6 months, or making claims that this is the worst team/defense/franchise in football, it seems to mean that you gladly accept losing.
Because that's what's been happening around here, waiting and seeing. There hasn't been insane talk about playoffs at all, right?
I've been considering what the Warriors did a few years back and wonder if the Giants will have the balls and aggression to do the same:
Would we fire Shurmur and swing for the fences even after what looks like a successful season on paper, if it appears as though Shurmur isn't getting the most out of talent?