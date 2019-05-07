Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

What Jones has Really Done Best - Excitement and Hope Back!

FatMan in Charlotte : 8:50 am
After a 7 year stretch of mostly terrible football, we've all been looking for something to cheer. Hope. A path for the future.

And if you look at this year, we've had things to talk about since the draft. First it was the controversy over "reaching" for Jones, then it was his historic pre-season performance, then it was him taking over from eli and leading two straight wins. But through it all, what we are seeing is hope.

After 2011, each year watching games with friends or texting during games has gradually declined. After losing to Dallas and Buffalo, I think most of us were saying "Here we go again". I was in Europe during the TB game and nearly shut the computer off at halftime since I had a 8AM meeting the next day. But I stayed up and at the end was jumping around a hotel room like a little kid.

Sunday, I went to a Giants gathering to see them smack around Washington, and I can't remember the last time Giant fans could unite in a walk-over like that. Doing Giant chants. High-fiving strangers. Feeling like a semi-competitive team. After Jones scrambled for the long first down run, the room was both excited and in disbelief that we have a playmaker with his legs AND arm.

Now, we could go on to lose the next few games, and still struggle through the year, but Jones is giving us exactly what we have wanted - hope and the feeling of at least competing in October. I didn't even feel this way in 2016. It's actually fun to be a Giants fan again - not because we are a great team, but because we really look to be a team with talented youth, which means a lot of hope going forward.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Sundays are fun again!  
Ryan in Albany : 9:34 am : link
Can't wait until Saquon is back on the field again with Daniel fn Jones.

Sweet!
RE: RE: You have explained very well why  
Chris684 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 14607713 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14607703 joeinpa said:


Quote:


I was one of those guys clamoring for a quarterback for the past two seasons.

I would have been thrilled with Darnold, but as many pointed out during the two months following that draft, there are ways to get a quarterback moving forward, they were correct, I just didn’t want to take the chance of missing out.

That said I was one of the few excited about the Jones pick, for the same reasons you describe, as I was on board after his pro day.

I watch the games with my kids and grandkids, finally after 2 years of watching with a more casual attitude, there was an emotional investment in the game that makes it much more fun.



I think the frustration fans have is the patience aspect. And TV coverage accelerates it because they want to give an immediate analysis on moves.

I wasn't excited that we picked Jones, but I also knew we couldn't "kick the can" on the QB decision too much longer. Getting Barkley eliminated any sting from the QB class the year before, and now it looks like picking Jones could be a historic steal (and I know I'm jumping the gun here).

We all knew change was coming. The waiting has been the hardest part:)


It has also become popular around here to call anyone with a "wait and see" attitude or anyone who does not constantly bitch and moan about every single move a "pollyanna".

Apparently you didn't want Jones. I never wanted Shurmur here. Everyone has their own opinions but it doesn't mean that the team is automatically wrong if they don't do what you want. It definitely doesn't mean you should repeatedly scream about it or root for the chosen course of action to be wrong because it's not what you thought.
Very..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:44 am : link
true. You literally still have people here bitching about not taking Darnold, and this is AFTER they've seen both Barkley and Jones play!
.  
arcarsenal : 9:48 am : link
Wait and see is usually not an acceptable take around here. If you aren't skewering everything they do, demand firings after 6 months, or making claims that this is the worst team/defense/franchise in football, it seems to mean that you gladly accept losing.
So true  
Giantophile : 9:49 am : link
I had more fun Sunday in the stadium than I have probably since the Wild Card win vs the Falcons. Like FMiC said: high fiving strangers, a buzz in the air.

Then on Monday you hear people in the grocery store and at work talking about 'the kid'. It just feels like a frost has been lifted off the organization.
Regardless of how we got here, we are here.  
Britt in VA : 9:50 am : link
And it looks like we are heading in the right direction.

Can you imagine if Jones turns out to be the best of the bunch of the past couple of QB prospects, AND we got Barkley?
RE: Regardless of how we got here, we are here.  
Chris684 : 9:53 am : link
In comment 14607733 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
And it looks like we are heading in the right direction.

Can you imagine if Jones turns out to be the best of the bunch of the past couple of QB prospects, AND we got Barkley?


Obviously it's the smallest sample size and just 2 games, but if you take all the 2018 and 2019 QBs and stack them up based solely on ability they've displayed so far on the field, I don't know how you don't put Jones near the top.
I agree  
PaulN : 9:57 am : link
With everything, I was furious about the wasted last years, but besides some poor drafting, we were killed by injuries, Cruz, Smith, Nicks, the first round running back from Virginia. Jones has made it all worth it if he continues. Sundays are fun again, I am not sorry for Eli, he has had a career to be proud of and a fan base that will always love him, and he made a few bucks.
RE: .  
Greg from LI : 9:57 am : link
In comment 14607729 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Wait and see is usually not an acceptable take around here. If you aren't skewering everything they do, demand firings after 6 months, or making claims that this is the worst team/defense/franchise in football, it seems to mean that you gladly accept losing.


Because that's what's been happening around here, waiting and seeing. There hasn't been insane talk about playoffs at all, right?

Agree 100% with the post FMIC....  
Tesla : 10:00 am : link
the last two games have changed my attitude about this team around 100%. Having a QB in place changes everything.

My problem with the Barkley pick was that it was extremely risky. I absolutely believed Barkley would be an all world RB, but it left us at the mercy of the QB gods as to whether we'd find a good one or not. But now that it looks like we have the pick looks fantastic in retrospect. Would much rather have Barkley and Jones than any other combination of players that could have been picked in those spots.
The revival of hope is palpable.  
BlueLou'sBack : 10:01 am : link
Amongst the players as well as the fans and media covering the team.

Crazily, it seems to even affect the defense.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 10:02 am : link
In comment 14607743 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14607729 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Wait and see is usually not an acceptable take around here. If you aren't skewering everything they do, demand firings after 6 months, or making claims that this is the worst team/defense/franchise in football, it seems to mean that you gladly accept losing.



Because that's what's been happening around here, waiting and seeing. There hasn't been insane talk about playoffs at all, right?


Insane talk about playoffs? By whom?

Is that really the prevailing opinion around here? That NYG are a playoff team now?

Seems like you're taking the opinions of the few, and trying to use that as a way to identify the many.

We're not going to wake up one day to a 12 win football team. You have to take steps forward between rock bottom and a return to competitive football.

I don't think there's anything wrong with the sentiment that we're in a better position now than we were a couple short years ago.
and no one is talking about first seed, home field advantage  
ron mexico : 10:04 am : link
and a deep run, but its nice that there is still hope for a WC spot before Columbus day
Amen Fats  
Tim in VA : 10:07 am : link
As probably everyone on the board can attest, we go through the long offseason with excitement only to be crushed from the very start with disappointment. It was to the point where every Sunday sucked and left you moody week in and week out, starting your Monday work week with a negative feeling that just carries over from week to week.

I can't express enough how great it is to have fun football sundays back!
Jones = Rob Carpenter...  
x meadowlander : 10:09 am : link
...what we felt in the Tampa Bay game was familiar to the old-timers, those who were in the stadium when Rob Carpenter arrived.

It's bizarre how the arrival of a single player can instantly improve the play of an entire team - in 1981, the Giants had the key pieces of their future in Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, but Simms was injured and despite Taylors instant impact, the offense still sucked, the black cloud still hovered over Giants stadium.

That changed almost immediately. Carpenter gave the Giants the rushing attack that had been missing since Ron Johnson, defenses had to respect him and it opened up the passing game. The entire teams confidence was elevated.

It changed everything - reminded me of 81' right away. The elevation in performance, the improvement in attitude immediately apparent.
RE: I am still livid and consumed by contempt  
DavidinBMNY : 10:10 am : link
In comment 14607701 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
for the organization squandering the second half of Eli's career but I am slowly coming round to the fact that Jones has created that necessary spark after six years of consistently craptacular football.
Marc Ross should never have a job in the NFL again. Apple and Flowers ? Those 2 RD 1 picks are inexcusable. No contributions from later picks in the draft. Awful.
RE: I can't really feel..  
smshmth8690 : 10:20 am : link
In comment 14607674 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
bad for Eli. Making a move at QB prior to now may have ended up being a much worse decision than waiting for Jones. I don't think a different QB makes the past few years any more competitive.

We needed to turnover the roster and bring back some strong drafting. I'll be disappointed that Eli never got another chance to have postseason success, but the timing now feels like it is meant to be what it is.


As much as we all love Eli, I think if he was still starting Big Blue would be 0-4. Not blaming Eli, but DJ has made plays with his feet that Eli isn't capable of making. The best part imo is that he has done this while still looking to be a QB first, not a RB. Let's get ready for a few bumps in the road, but the future looks a lot brighter than it did a few weeks ago.
so wait, is this your apology  
GiantNatty : 10:21 am : link
for the vitriolic attacks you characteristically showed when people on this board promoted a position you personally disagreed with (in this case, that Eli was done years ago)?

either way, glad that you're happy now!

(i am too.)
Great post  
Dnew15 : 10:24 am : link
Couldn't agree more.

I didn't go to the game on Sunday - but it seemed louder in the stadium on TV than I can remember...anyone go? It looked packed, it sounded loud, and it made me want to go back. I haven't been in 3 years b/c it just didn't seem worth my time and money.
Agree  
Thegratefulhead : 10:28 am : link
My posting over the last two years aligns with everything you said. I thought we would all feel this way. It was why, at the beginning of the season, if we fell to 0-2, I thought the Giants would make the change. Honestly, I think it's better for Manning. I was never a hater, but I did hate watching him play as a shadow of what he once was.The thought of him finishing his career with a losing record was just awful to me. The feeling of hope, that we all have, the players on the team have it too, and you can see it on the field, it's obvious.
agree with OP  
hitdog42 : 10:34 am : link
its been miserable.
my kids are seeing a whole different side of dad on sunday- thank you dj8
and to be honest its fantastic how Eli has taken this- it has made enjoying this bit of revival all the better
Giants  
stretch234 : 10:36 am : link
The most important thing is it appears they have found the next QB for their franchise and can build while he is on the R contract

RE Eli - reality is that in today's game, with so many teams struggling on the OL, unless you completely protect the QB, your QB needs to be able to move. Eli has not had that superior OL. TB would have demolished him. He won 2 Championships for the franchise

Mondays certainly start the week better with wins
Who really knows how Eli feels about the end/beginnin of these eras?  
jsuds : 10:40 am : link
So I would say I don't feel bad for him. After all he has accomplished great things in his storied career, he has everything you could want in life, and the guy can retire at 38 which doesn't suck.

I think Eli might relish the new role of QB whisperer. We fans might too in the form of additional wins. I can't help but wonder how much his mentoring to date has contributed to DJones success in the two wins.

RE: Jones = Rob Carpenter...  
Gary JC : 10:40 am : link
In comment 14607764 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...what we felt in the Tampa Bay game was familiar to the old-timers, those who were in the stadium when Rob Carpenter arrived.

It's bizarre how the arrival of a single player can instantly improve the play of an entire team - in 1981, the Giants had the key pieces of their future in Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, but Simms was injured and despite Taylors instant impact, the offense still sucked, the black cloud still hovered over Giants stadium.

That changed almost immediately. Carpenter gave the Giants the rushing attack that had been missing since Ron Johnson, defenses had to respect him and it opened up the passing game. The entire teams confidence was elevated.

It changed everything - reminded me of 81' right away. The elevation in performance, the improvement in attitude immediately apparent.


I thought the same exact thing! It was a feeling, the tide changing, something in the air just changed. I thought of Rob Carpenter as well.
Well said FMIC  
5BowlsSoon : 10:48 am : link
I would go,even a bit further in that it not only is Jones for me, but it is so much of our team is now pretty young, raw, and inexperienced. All these guys give me hope that they will grow, will learn, will be players we expect them to be.

For example, I too hated losing Odell, but I know there are always two sides to every coin. Looking at the other side of the coin, I see we got three young kids to start or expect to be big time players for us on DEFENSE!

Peppers, Lawrence, Xman

That is 30% of our defense! We had a poor defense....these three just might make us much better than poor. Again, like you said.....they are giving me (us) HOPE!

I can go on but you know the names.....all young kids working their butts off and getting better by the minute.

Connelly, Hill, McIntosh, Tomlinson, skipper, Baker, Ballantine (soon to be), Beal (we hope) , Love (soon to be), Hernandez, Zietler (probably not as young), Engram, Shepherd, Slayton, Peace?, Downs? (Sy loves him), Rosas

Anyhow, you get the picture....DJ is definitely our number one home because he is our leader on offense, but all these other young guns certainly contribute to the HOPE I now feel for our team and especially for next year and beyond (I still see 8-8 as probably the best we can do this year)
What I told my friends prior to the Tampa Bay game  
Jay on the Island : 10:48 am : link
All I wanted from Jones is to win a couple of games to get some excitement back. Like all of you I was just tired of the season being over by week 5. Now I know this isn't a playoff team but I am still enjoying this season very much and Jones is responsible for that.

I only see a couple of usual suspects who are still miserable and trying to quell the excitement by some and I feel sorry for them that they aren't enjoying this moment.
RE: so wait, is this your apology  
crick n NC : 10:48 am : link
In comment 14607784 GiantNatty said:
Quote:
for the vitriolic attacks you characteristically showed when people on this board promoted a position you personally disagreed with (in this case, that Eli was done years ago)?

either way, glad that you're happy now!

(i am too.)


The issues I had and I think fmic had were people undoubtedly saying Eli was done with a bad offensive line and a wreck of a coach in Mac. Those issues cloud the picture, there were several who refused to accept that.

I had been saying during that time that the possibility that Manning was done mentally was possible, but I wanted to see him play without a sieve as a line first. There are reasons and excuses for things, the examples I listed above should be filed in the reasons category in my opinion.
Hit the nail on the head  
RollBlue : 10:54 am : link
hope and excitement is back! It's not due to a still somewhat iffy OL, great RB or good defense, but a "Potentially" great franchise QB. Eli was holding this team back (and he's an all time favorite), but DG had to get the next QB right, and it appears as if he has. Fall feels much better now. Coaching still gives me pause.....
RE: RE: Jones = Rob Carpenter...  
Thegratefulhead : 10:55 am : link
In comment 14607813 Gary JC said:
Quote:
In comment 14607764 x meadowlander said:


Quote:


...what we felt in the Tampa Bay game was familiar to the old-timers, those who were in the stadium when Rob Carpenter arrived.

It's bizarre how the arrival of a single player can instantly improve the play of an entire team - in 1981, the Giants had the key pieces of their future in Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, but Simms was injured and despite Taylors instant impact, the offense still sucked, the black cloud still hovered over Giants stadium.

That changed almost immediately. Carpenter gave the Giants the rushing attack that had been missing since Ron Johnson, defenses had to respect him and it opened up the passing game. The entire teams confidence was elevated.

It changed everything - reminded me of 81' right away. The elevation in performance, the improvement in attitude immediately apparent.



I thought the same exact thing! It was a feeling, the tide changing, something in the air just changed. I thought of Rob Carpenter as well.
I remember the way I felt about Carpenter. That's a really good analogy wish I had thought of it myself.
A Potential  
lax counsel : 11:03 am : link
Franchise qb changes a lot for an organization. Jones still has a lot of growing to do , but early returns are positive. I expect him to struggle the next two weeks, but that's fine and to be expected, so long as it's a learning experience and a step forward.

A lot of us were clamoring for a new franchise qb after the 2017 season and attacked by many of the mainstays here on BBI for even suggesting such a change. I guess all is well that ends well and a couple of weeks changes everything for those who "always" had the viewpoint change was needed.
RE: Jones = Rob Carpenter...  
5BowlsSoon : 11:06 am : link
In comment 14607764 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...what we felt in the Tampa Bay game was familiar to the old-timers, those who were in the stadium when Rob Carpenter arrived.

It's bizarre how the arrival of a single player can instantly improve the play of an entire team - in 1981, the Giants had the key pieces of their future in Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, but Simms was injured and despite Taylors instant impact, the offense still sucked, the black cloud still hovered over Giants stadium.

That changed almost immediately. Carpenter gave the Giants the rushing attack that had been missing since Ron Johnson, defenses had to respect him and it opened up the passing game. The entire teams confidence was elevated.

It changed everything - reminded me of 81' right away. The elevation in performance, the improvement in attitude immediately apparent.


Nice catch x! I still remember that feeling too.....who didn’t love him?
I still don't think this proves Eli is done  
Tim in VA : 11:25 am : link
We can clearly see a mobile QB is ideal for this team. Also the WCO doesn't suit Eli.

But I will eat some crow because I didn't expect our offense to improve so dramatically with a QB better suited for our team. In all honesty I thought we were screwed either way. I'm happy to be wrong on this account.
RE: You have explained very well why  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:25 am : link
In comment 14607703 joeinpa said:
Quote:
I was one of those guys clamoring for a quarterback for the past two seasons.

I would have been thrilled with Darnold, but as many pointed out during the two months following that draft, there are ways to get a quarterback moving forward, they were correct, I just didn’t want to take the chance of missing out.

That said I was one of the few excited about the Jones pick, for the same reasons you describe, as I was on board after his pro day.

I watch the games with my kids and grandkids, finally after 2 years of watching with a more casual attitude, there was an emotional investment in the game that makes it much more fun.

Funny to here the comparisons between Jones and Sam Monold on sports radio. Fans rightly worrying about Monold, and of course sports radio people incredulous holding onto their collective delusion that Monold is a great can't miss HOFer.
RE: I still don't think this proves Eli is done  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 11:27 am : link
In comment 14607892 Tim in VA said:
Quote:
We can clearly see a mobile QB is ideal for this team. Also the WCO doesn't suit Eli.

But I will eat some crow because I didn't expect our offense to improve so dramatically with a QB better suited for our team. In all honesty I thought we were screwed either way. I'm happy to be wrong on this account.

WCO and personnel is terrible for a strong armed pocket passer, who requires a 50/50 receiver to extend drives. Not surprising to see what happens when we get a system weenie wco HC his wet dream archetype QB.
It's October and  
Fred-in-Florida : 11:29 am : link
we have hope and excitement! We haven't had that (except 2016) in quite a while.

While I'm a Yankees fan I'm a Giants fan 1st. Although we have baseball playoffs and hopefully WS, the first thing I do each day is log on to BBI see what's happening here then I'll check out BB results. It's exciting. As I said last Monday after the Buc's win was the first coffee really tasted good!
...  
ryanmkeane : 11:42 am : link
leave it to Greg to hijack an optimistic thread
It's going to be interesting to  
Dnew15 : 11:44 am : link
see whether or not the league thinks Eli is done this off season. If I were a betting man - I would wager that all 32 teams pass on Eli, if he still wants to play.
Good post well stated ...  
Bluesbreaker : 11:48 am : link
We have been spoiled somewhat with the Eli Superbowl wins
They were spectacular wins . and I feel like they did a disservice of not putting a competent line together and
should have gotten more out of Eli .
We have hope now with Jones and Barkley Engram ect
Its about winning again and its been a long time where
we watched a game that was never in doubt from start to
finish .
Nail on head, well put.  
GiantsUA : 11:51 am : link
.
I've been to every home Giant game since MetLife Stadium opened  
cjac : 11:53 am : link
I can tell you without any exaggeration, that the stadium had a much different feel to it than in the past. I havent felt that much energy and excitement since the playoff game against Atlanta.

AND, most importantly, is that 30% of the stadium was not filled with opposing teams fans. There are the season tix holders that sell their seats every week, but this week Giant fans bought them to see Jones play.

The team, the stadium, the fans, everything has a much different feel to it and it all comes down to DJ's play making ability, its lifted everything
RE: I've been to every home Giant game since MetLife Stadium opened  
Dnew15 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 14607950 cjac said:
Quote:
I can tell you without any exaggeration, that the stadium had a much different feel to it than in the past. I havent felt that much energy and excitement since the playoff game against Atlanta.

AND, most importantly, is that 30% of the stadium was not filled with opposing teams fans. There are the season tix holders that sell their seats every week, but this week Giant fans bought them to see Jones play.

The team, the stadium, the fans, everything has a much different feel to it and it all comes down to DJ's play making ability, its lifted everything


That's awesome to hear! I think I may try to get up there now. There's nothing better than being in Giants stadium when the boys are playing well and the crowd is into it.

I go to the Giants/Eagles game down here every year - and I hate it. But it's just easier to get to. I also hate that the Eagles fans at the Linc are all into it, loud, obnoxious, etc. and it seems like the Giants fans in Giants stadium are just sitting around waiting to lose.
Even from watching the highlights  
BurlyMan : 12:00 pm : link
you could hear the change in the atmosphere, especially on that 3rd down scramble. That's real. You can't define it but it's real.
RE: ...  
Danny Kanell : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 14607926 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
leave it to Greg to hijack an optimistic thread


Yep
Excitement and Hope.  
Klaatu : 1:09 pm : link
After eight years of wandering in the wilderness, I'll take both...gladly.
RE: ...  
Greg from LI : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 14607926 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
leave it to Greg to hijack an optimistic thread


Oh, don't cry, there are plenty of pom-poms wavers here.
Eli cost us an undefeated season.  
BrettNYG10 : 1:18 pm : link
Giants are winning the Super Bowl. Sorry, Greg!
RE: RE: ...  
DieHard : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 14608074 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14607926 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


leave it to Greg to hijack an optimistic thread



Oh, don't cry, there are plenty of pom-poms wavers here.


The sheer amount of posts on this thread proclaiming the Giants playoffs-ready must be overwhelming for you.

You should start planting crops, with all the strawmen you've been putting up this week.
Besides Excitement and Hope...maybe a little Serendipity, too?  
Klaatu : 1:44 pm : link
Tampa Bay could have easily spoiled Daniel Jones' debut. Their kicker left five points on the field! Washington is a bad team, but as banged up as they were made them even worse.

Now, two games isn't much of a sample size, but it's still two games that could have been losses - maybe should have been - but they weren't, so maybe the Football Gods that have ignored the Giants for the past eight years decided to smile on them once again? Who knows?

Without question, there just seems to be a different vibe with this team since Jones took over the reins. It's palpable, electric, you can feel it. Winning is a big part of that. Hey, it may all come crashing down in the next few weeks, but until it does I'm just going to enjoy the ride.
RE: RE: .  
santacruzom : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 14607743 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 14607729 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Wait and see is usually not an acceptable take around here. If you aren't skewering everything they do, demand firings after 6 months, or making claims that this is the worst team/defense/franchise in football, it seems to mean that you gladly accept losing.



Because that's what's been happening around here, waiting and seeing. There hasn't been insane talk about playoffs at all, right?


I've been considering what the Warriors did a few years back and wonder if the Giants will have the balls and aggression to do the same:

Would we fire Shurmur and swing for the fences even after what looks like a successful season on paper, if it appears as though Shurmur isn't getting the most out of talent?
Hope  
go-big-blue : 2:12 pm : link
A playoff push while maybe not realistic, will be a great experience for the young players and will leave them hungry for more. That's why I'm rooting for wins. I don't have any delusions of real playoff success this season. DJ has certainly brought a renewed watching and rooting interest.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions