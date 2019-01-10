I didn't want to believe that Eli was done. I was wrong.

I didn't want to believe that our defense would be as bad as it's been. I was wrong about that, too, and I was also wrong to get bitchy about it with JonC. I apologize for that.
I can deal with being wrong, and I don't have a problem admitting it.
What I do have a problem with is agreeing with HomerJones45 more and more. "The world turned upside down," and all that.
I thought DJ was a terrible pick, so far it looks like that I was crazy wrong and I couldn't be happier about it!
My friends have been breaking my balls hard about it. As long as the kid keeps progressing and making Sundays fun again, they can break my balls for the rest of my life for all I care.
Time gets everyone in the end, it's a bitch.
But Jones was basically born and bred to play in this offense, seemingly... LOL. Anyone would be a fool to say we don't have better chance of winning every week at this point with Jones under center.
I still think Eli could do well with a team with better OL play (yes we have improved, but this OL is still average at best currently) and I don't feel he is a good fit for this offensive scheme.
I do hope at this point he just retires a Giant at the end of the year.
The WR group he played with vs. BUF was putrid - and that's the best pass defense we've faced to date by a pretty good margin.
Against Dallas, the defense allowed 5 consecutive possessions to go for TD's.
Jones got Shepard back and has faced two much lighter defenses. He'll get Tate back now too.
He did lose Barkley - so, that counts too. And he's played well for the most part. Phenomenal debut. Did alright on Sunday. It was time to make the change. I just think there are some other factors independent of the actual QB play worth mentioning. Eli certainly had the worse of the situations in the 2 games he played.
Those are the breaks, though... eventually, the excuse making has to stop and you've got to win football games. We're 2/2 since the switch, that's all that matters.
Look, Eli is a statue but he has always been a statue. For Eli to succeed is no different than Eli succeeding when he was 24. He has always needed other elements to be in place to be successful such as a very good OL, a running game, and receivers. You cannot expect Eli to be a mobile QB like Jones or others. In that sense, maybe the game passed him by and with the way you practice now and how college offenses are developed I can see where mobile QBs or being able to use your feet is a tremendous asset now.
I firmly believe you can still be successful with Eli if you have a good D, a good running game and good receivers. Eli can still be the final piece of that puzzle. However, building an offense that requires your QB to be mobile and then expecting Eli to be that QB is unreasonable. That is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
I firmly believe, if he wants to, Eli could go to a team with a solid OL and good running game and be successful. The question will be if he wants to do that and I suspect he does not. Now, could I see Eli coming back next year as backup...yes, I can see that happening. But I can also see him calling it quits. He owes the Giants nothing.
But seeing what Jones brings to the offense with the ability to move really shines a light on how limited Eli has been the past couple years.
Eli would essentially need a Cowboys or Eagles level OL to compete at this point
When the announcement was made I said it's time and thanked Eli and wished DJ lots of luck. He's my QB now.
I've supported Phil and Jeff and Kerry and others. Even Dave Brown. Time to move on, don't look back and hope I can get to another Super Bowl.
I think the game has just changed too much. There isn't an OL that can protect Eli anymore. There just aren't enough good lineman to get them all in one place.
People like to point at the Cowboys model - but those guys have had QBs who can move for some time now. I'm not talking about Michael Vick - but enough movement to buy time.
It was a bad convergence of the game changing and Eli aging all at once, and a QB who was never exactly fleet of foot just got too slow for worsening OLs to protect him.
Look at Andy Dalton. Replace him on the Bengals and they will still struggle. Look at the Redskins and Dolphins situations. The signal caller doesn't really matter there, and frankly, we don't know how Jones would fare behind the 2015, 16, 17 or 18 OL's.
Jones is going to struggle, especially vs. tough defenses, but what he doesn't bring is a mobility aspect that Eli lacks. So he can extend plays and lead to better outcomes in some cases. But again - that's a Jones positive. Put another QB back there and the added mobility doesn't automatically lead to success.
It's a shame that Eli didn't get much support after 2011, but it's a young man's game.
I don't think this proves he is done.
I don't think this proves he is done.
Ask yourself though - if it's not the Giants, then where?
Save for the Patriots - who are struggling themselves at the OL - who has the line that can protect Eli and get him the time he needs to be effective?
I don't think anyone said Buffalo had the best pass rush.
If you're referring to my post, I said they had the best pass defense of the teams we've played. They do. Buffalo's pass defense and Tampa Bay's haven't even been close so far. TB is near the bottom of the league in pass defense. Buffalo is top 5.
Go back and watch the 1st 2 games, there were guys open downfield in both games and more often than not he went to the shorter route. For a vet QB like Eli you can't settle for that. Could he win on a great team absolutely, but he is at a point where he needs more help than he gives. When Peyton won his last Superbowl he was done but the team around him was able to win. Our current team is youngsters needing someone to lead them to victory and DJ has done that so far. The level of play of the entire team has been raised.
Simply escaping pressure doesn't mean it is better than Eli - it is just different. QB's each week are making mistakes once they leave the pocket. Trubisky can extend plays, but then he might throw a pick or fire the ball into the ground after doing so. That isn't better - just different. Deshaun Watson kept avoiding the rush this past weekend and made several poor passes and mistakes once he was out.
It isn't just the ability to extend the play - what Jones is doing is making positive plays. Yes, Eli was limited that he needed basically a clean pocket to succeed - and Jones' mobility is a huge plus.
he was right - Eli was done 3 years ago
I firmly believe you can still be successful with Eli if you have a good D, a good running game and good receivers. Eli can still be the final piece of that puzzle. However, building an offense that requires your QB to be mobile and then expecting Eli to be that QB is unreasonable. That is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.
You can successful with Trent Dilfer at QB with a good D, a good running game and good receivers.
Same here I find myself in agreement with Arc on may occasions
and I really thought Eli would have a bounce back year .
Watching Jones now shows that his mobility masks
some of the O-lines problems still . It's much improved
but they are still can't get the 1-2 short yardage
conversions . Vikings defense is formidable and a
bigger test for Jones .
^this x 1000
Say, Giants lose Eli's 1st Superbowl appearance and lose in the NFC Championship game the second run, he would have been long gone.
Love Eli, he was never mobile and did not throw well on the run.
People love the moxie of a mobile QB, but ask Texans fans how happy they were when a Watson injury derailed their season. Eagles fans are always holding their breath when Wentz ventures out. The Colts had a franchise QB and very little in return because of lost seasons/games.
And that doesn't even address the question on what advantage mobility provides for guys like Mariota and Trubisky, where teams are willing to sacrifice decent QB play for the ability to extend some drives (all while ignoring the majority of drives are torpedoed by poor QB play)
he was right - Eli was done 3 years ago
This x100
He was painted into that corner - not his fault.
It is his fault that the team gave up on him 1/2 way through the year.
you should apologize to Bob McAdoo
he was right - Eli was done 3 years ago
This x100
We are so sorry Bob!!!!!
I don't think this proves he is done.
This notion that the 'current...offensive strategy' has been the undoing of Eli is just so much spin to preserve his standing. No doubt the OL has much to do with it, as it does in Shurmur's system.
But to say the scheme change was the undoing of Eli, that has been underway well before the scheme change.
I think that’s insulting to prime Eli. Watch Eli from 2008-2012 to the last few years and there is a big difference.
In comment 14607915 giantfan2000 said:
you should apologize to Bob McAdoo
he was right - Eli was done 3 years ago
This x100
We are so sorry Bob!!!!!
LOL, this is exactly what I was thinking.
I don't have an answer to that question. I just don't believe Eli has lost much in the way of his abilities to play the quarterback position.
I think that’s insulting to prime Eli. Watch Eli from 2008-2012 to the last few years and there is a big difference.
That's the "problem" when you have a QB for 15 years. You watch him gradually grow old as you get old with him and you don't notice how far the skills slipped. Eli was never a scrambler, but he did move around in the pocket and was able to avoid the rush and get a pass off. Eli was always clumsy out there, particularly when he would try to run (ie- when he tried to fall forward and fumbled in Philly which lost the game).
This offseason, we saw the highlights of Eli throwing those quick passes. The footwork. The speed in which he was throwing. He looked like he lost some weight. Eli worked his ass off to get ready for this year. But the thing we heard from the Giants brass how "Eli can still make all the throws" rang hollow. Yes, he could make them in these practice sessions. He might make them occasionally in a game, but not enough. But it reminded me of the old LA Lakers of Phil Jackson/Shaq. I think it was 2004, and they were in the NBA championship, and the Lakers got a big game out of Shaq. 30+ points/ 10+ rebounds. But they lost to the Pistons. After the game, Phil Jackson was quoted saying something along the lines of "when you get a game like that from Shaq now, we can't afford to waste it". The implication was clear. He wasn't a dominant player anymore. And if he showed up dominant, they had to take advantage because he simply couldn't do it consistently anymore. He was too old.
This is where it is with Eli. I'm sure if he played a full season, Eli would for sure have a good game here and there and put up 350 yards and 3 TDs. But it would have been the exception, not the rule. And with a rebuilding team it was time to move on to Jones and let him learn on the fly and get in the game.
I believe Eli is completely done - have for 3 years
And I will admit if I’m wrong and something changes
I also believe there is zero interest from other teams
1) bad OL
2) bad defense
3) bad WRs
but a skilled QB makes everyone better and Manning hasn't been a quality NFL QB for quite some time. We wasted a few years on this charade, bit now with the team moving on and Jones looking quite capable we can put this all behind us.
But lt's learn something from this. When a QB plays consistently poorly let us look at his performance every bit as much as the OL, coaching and other aspects..
They put him an an offense in which he was doomed to fail.
For those of you with young kids, you ever take a trip without them for a few days and when you come back you're shocked at how much they seem to have grown in a few days? It's because you don't notice the small changes that occur on a week to week basis.
Same thing with Eli. Most fans didn't notice that he was ever so gradually getting slower in everything he did. Go back and watch some highlights from 2011 - if you don't notice a huge difference in Eli's overall quickness and movements you're deluding yourself.
Look around the nfl today, besides Jones......Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Trubinsky, Rosen, Jackson, Murray, Minschew (Jax), Randolph (Pitt)......others
Teams are realizing, these young guys have great arms and add mobility.
I thought improving the OL would have allowed us to at least get enough production from Eli that we could be competitive for the playoffs. I was wrong. Watching Jones without Saquon Barkley, even accounting for rookie QB mistakes, is performing at a far greater level than when Eli was playing with a full lineup. What has impressed me with Jones is that he knows when to pick his spots running the ball. Watching him, he almost reminds of Mark Brunell in his Jacksonville days.
He's been playing against different defenses with different receivers. How do you think Jones would have done against Buffalo with Fowler and Russell Sheppard as his starters? You don't think that opponent, having Sterling Sheppard back and Slayton playing maybe make it a little different? Would you feel the same way if Washington had been able to field a competent offense and had cashed in the int's for points?
DJ makes throws that Eli simply can't make. He makes plays that Eli can't make.
Pure and simple, if Eli starts either one of the last 2 games, the Giants lose.
No I am not an Eli hater, I'm just an Eli realist
Kudos to Klaatu for being willing to see the light.
Not totally done anyway. I still believe his biggest problem right now is he is too afraid of the rush. And clearly his mobility has gone down. I still feel he reads defenses really well and it looked to me like he can still throw the ball well.
See I don't agree with this personally. I don't think the game has changed away from Eli, I just think he got old. I believe the 2010 Eli would perform great today. There are still a lot of the "pocket" guys doing well. Also Eli moved a lot better younger, he was certainly able to buy time in the pocket well. We saw that over and over, much like a Rogers, Brees, Brady, Rivers, etc. Even the running QB's don't run much.
So I don't think the game has passed him, I think father time caught up with him
I believe Eli is completely done - have for 3 years
And I will admit if I’m wrong and something changes
I also believe there is zero interest from other teams
What admissions are supposed to be rendered? The entire team has been bad for several years. Now, they are getting better. Jones is the QB and Eli will not be. Is there something here that proves the idea Eli has been done, or is it simply that he's at the end of his career?
It is like patting one on the back everytime a player retires or leaves to say "AHA"!!
Au contraire, mon frere. I was critical of Slayton in the Spring, but he impressed me over the summer, so much so that I said in one post that his ceiling shouldn't be limited to a #3 or #4 WR, that a guy with his size and speed had the potential to be a #1.
But, I don't think he's leading you to contention any longer.
See I don't agree with this personally. I don't think the game has changed away from Eli, I just think he got old. I believe the 2010 Eli would perform great today. There are still a lot of the "pocket" guys doing well. Also Eli moved a lot better younger, he was certainly able to buy time in the pocket well. We saw that over and over, much like a Rogers, Brees, Brady, Rivers, etc. Even the running QB's don't run much.
So I don't think the game has passed him, I think father time caught up with him
Who are the guys you're thinking about when you say 'lot of pocket guys' doing well?
Eli could be done, or maybe he just needs another system/situation to move onto. But like 2004, it was time for the Giants to move on.
Naah, I was out of line with the resume' crack.
and you weren't remotely the only one.
Naah, I was out of line with the resume' crack.
All good here.
I thought I was being rational about the defense, but Holy Crap. The French army played better defense in 1940.
- new GM
- new QB whisperer head coach
- financial "out" in Eli's contract would save a lot of cap space
- 2nd pick overall
- strong quarterback draft
It is incredible the degree to which serendipity smiled on the Giants in January of 2018. Everything lined up to move on, but sentimentality and nostalgia ruled the day.
Strategically, this was a fork in the road for the franchise. The road they chose set back the rebuilding process and led to this drawn out humiliation of a club legend.
I understand this reference
Eli could be done, or maybe he just needs another system/situation to move onto. But like 2004, it was time for the Giants to move on.
Those two situations aren't comparable - Warner was younger and was injured at the end of his tenure in STL. He's said as much in interviews, that his hand (wrist?) was still on the mend and that he was shellshocked from the beatings he took towards the end in STL.
- new GM
- new QB whisperer head coach
- financial "out" in Eli's contract would save a lot of cap space
- 2nd pick overall
- strong quarterback draft
It is incredible the degree to which serendipity smiled on the Giants in January of 2018. Everything lined up to move on, but sentimentality and nostalgia ruled the day.
Strategically, this was a fork in the road for the franchise. The road they chose set back the rebuilding process and led to this drawn out humiliation of a club legend.
If Jones and Barkley lead this team to future success, this post really is nothing more than what people's wishes were.
You can build a team with a RB before the QB. The Rams are a perfect example of that.
- new GM
- new QB whisperer head coach
- financial "out" in Eli's contract would save a lot of cap space
- 2nd pick overall
- strong quarterback draft
It is incredible the degree to which serendipity smiled on the Giants in January of 2018. Everything lined up to move on, but sentimentality and nostalgia ruled the day.
Strategically, this was a fork in the road for the franchise. The road they chose set back the rebuilding process and led to this drawn out humiliation of a club legend.
It's really 3 years too late
But i like where this team is headed. Jones looked like a rookie for the first time the other day but i think he has the maturity to bounce back
There is no end to a person's ability to rationalize the truth.
There is no end to a person's ability to rationalize the truth.
The point is that you can get a RB before the QB.
But while you were on a rant about rationalization, I'm guessing you obtusely ignored it.
Should we have gotten one of those QB's just for the fuck of it and passed on a better player?
[quote] Saying that Kurt Warner was done. And the way he played with the Giants he looked it. Everyone said he couldn't throw the ball as well and he was mentally finished. He obviously went on to revive his career with the Cardinals. But that doesn't mean the Giants were wrong moving to Eli. It was the correct call.
Warner/Giants had a winning record but it looked like the team was average at best.
The move was more about Eli and less about Warner.
I don't remember people saying Warner was toast.
Should we have gotten one of those QB's just for the fuck of it and passed on a better player?
I'm not sure that is fair to Rosen, and that is coming from someone that thought he was the fourth best QB last year. He is an impossible situation and he has flashed ability. Now I'm of the opinion that is pretty much all he is ever going to do because he did the same thing in college, just drop your jaw with NFL level plays, but the guy seems to be missing something that the good ones have.
Barkley's a wonderful player. I don't have a bad word to say about the guy.
But that was the time to make the change at quarterback. We'd be a year or more ahead of where we are now, and it would have spared us this past year of Eli's legacy taking further damage.
You are only a year ahead if you pick the right QB. If not, you haven't really done a damn thing. How far ahead are the Cards right now after selecting Rosen? How about the Jets?
The point is that, even without the gift of hindsight, January 2018 was the time to move on from Eli for the reasons I outlined above. It aligned perfectly, and we elected to take a running back second overall.
But I don't think that pick was about Barkley as much as it was about Eli. Had Eli retired after 2017 I believe strongly that we'd have drafted Darnold.
Eli's presence created nostalgia and sentimentality, and clouded reason.
Gallman wound up carrying the ball 5 times for 13 yards. We weren't getting any push in the run game... Jones and Shepard had the only good runs of the day for us.
People can spend all the time they want arguing over team building philosophies and how to spend cap dollars but as soon as it ventures into hinting at NYG being just as good without Barkley as they are with or that they don't need him anymore... it gets hard to take seriously.
We will be a better, more dynamic offense when Barkley is back.
Jones sparked us, we also have played lighter defenses in the 2 Jones starts than we did in the 2 Manning starts.
The sooner we have a healthy Saquon Barkley back in this offense, the better off we are and the less of an onus there is on Jones to do it all himself.
The point is that, even without the gift of hindsight, January 2018 was the time to move on from Eli for the reasons I outlined above. It aligned perfectly, and we elected to take a running back second overall.
But I don't think that pick was about Barkley as much as it was about Eli. Had Eli retired after 2017 I believe strongly that we'd have drafted Darnold.
Eli's presence created nostalgia and sentimentality, and clouded reason.
Well then thank the heavens because I much rather Jones than Darnold. And I'm hella happy to have Barkley. Although, damn I certainly would not have minded Nelson... lol
The sooner we have a healthy Saquon Barkley back in this offense, the better off we are and the less of an onus there is on Jones to do it all himself.
Without question, we are better off with Saquon. His presence also keeps DJ healthier.
However, the wins could arguably be used as examples of how a dynamic QB can contribute more to winning than a dynamic RB. Key words...could arguably
But that was the time to make the change at quarterback. We'd be a year or more ahead of where we are now, and it would have spared us this past year of Eli's legacy taking further damage.
You are only a year ahead if you pick the right QB. If not, you haven't really done a damn thing. How far ahead are the Cards right now after selecting Rosen? How about the Jets?
Agree with the thinking that you would be ahead if had the right QB. But that is forgetting the view we already know (some earlier, and everybody now) that the status quo of keeping Eli in the saddle was not moving anything ahead. Therefore, not even trying to see if you could pick the right QB wasn't even a possibility.
We still don't know if DJ is the right QB, just like the Jets don't with Darnold. But at some point you have to try otherwise you are going nowhere...
I loved having Eli as quarterback for the Giants. I m very confident he will end up in the Hall of Fame. I believe in 07 and 11 during the play offs he was on a Tom Bradyish Joe Montana. Level
I also believe he was part of the problem for the losing over the past two years and that it is no coincidence that the team has played better since the insertion of Jones as starter.
In just two starts there have been several plays and throws Eli can not make anymore.
Don’t understand why it is so difficult for some to accept that, even to the point that prior to Jones’ first start we had a poster state, “Best case scenario Jones plays well but Giants lose. Then we will know it was not the quarterback “”
Sorry, but it was.
I loved having Eli as quarterback for the Giants. I m very confident he will end up in the Hall of Fame. I believe in 07 and 11 during the play offs he was on a Tom Bradyish Joe Montana. Level
I also believe he was part of the problem for the losing over the past two years and that it is no coincidence that the team has played better since the insertion of Jones as starter.
In just two starts there have been several plays and throws Eli can not make anymore.
Don’t understand why it is so difficult for some to accept that, even to the point that prior to Jones’ first start we had a poster state, “Best case scenario Jones plays well but Giants lose. Then we will know it was not the quarterback “”
Sorry, but it was.
lol. Yep nothing to do with the rest of the team. I got news for ya, if Jones keeps getting hit the way he is and having to run as much as he does (yes, our OL is still struggling) he is going to end up getting injured. Just because he's very good mobile doesn't mean he should have to be so frigging often.
Never have seen the emotional reluctance to move on from a player as There has been for Eli.
I loved having Eli as quarterback for the Giants. I m very confident he will end up in the Hall of Fame. I believe in 07 and 11 during the play offs he was on a Tom Bradyish Joe Montana. Level
I also believe he was part of the problem for the losing over the past two years and that it is no coincidence that the team has played better since the insertion of Jones as starter.
In just two starts there have been several plays and throws Eli can not make anymore.
Don’t understand why it is so difficult for some to accept that, even to the point that prior to Jones’ first start we had a poster state, “Best case scenario Jones plays well but Giants lose. Then we will know it was not the quarterback “”
Sorry, but it was.
lol. Yep nothing to do with the rest of the team. I got news for ya, if Jones keeps getting hit the way he is and having to run as much as he does (yes, our OL is still struggling) he is going to end up getting injured. Just because he's very good mobile doesn't mean he should have to be so frigging often.
You are completely missing the point.
You seem like a good dude but obviously all those shut sandwiches you have prepared are putting off fumes that are clouding your judgement.
I don't disagree with any of this, if you create the right circumstances Eli might do fine. But those things would help any QB succeed, including Daniel Jones. I don't think those factors would narrow the gap between the two players. I think Jones is just a much better QB than Eli right now and you have to expect that gap to widen.
Should we have gotten one of those QB's just for the fuck of it and passed on a better player?
This is where I was wrong. I had Josh Allen, Rosen, then Barkley, then Darnold as my preferences that year. Having Barkley and Jones is way better than what I would have done.
The sooner we have a healthy Saquon Barkley back in this offense, the better off we are and the less of an onus there is on Jones to do it all himself.
Without question, we are better off with Saquon. His presence also keeps DJ healthier.
However, the wins could arguably be used as examples of how a dynamic QB can contribute more to winning than a dynamic RB. Key words...could arguably
I think that's certainly a fair point. I'd rather have the QB if it's one or the other - I think anyone would. I just don't necessarily think you have to do it a certain way, nor do I think NYG are now up against the wall in terms of being able to build a winner just because they have Barkley here.
I just don't want to see this shift towards Barkley being disposable all of a sudden because we've won a couple games against flawed teams. Like I said, debating the way the cap is used, roster construction... all of that is fine and fair. But, the Giants being what they are now... they're a better team with Barkley and they can do more with him on the field. We need to maximize him, get the ball in his hands in space and let him make the dynamic, home run plays we saw throughout his rookie year. We will be a better team for it.
It'll be a massive help for Jones when teams have to really key on Barkley and can't just pin their ears back and go after him. I don't think many will gameplan too heavily against Wayne Gallman... who, did have a very nice game on Sunday and I happen to like him (even though he's a Clemson guy...) quite a bit as a backup RB.
Bottom line... the sooner Saquon is on the field, the better off the offense is. I don't think anyone can realistically debate that.
It is simply a question we cannot answer. Arguing about it is really fucking stupid. If we moved on any other year, we don't know if we would have ever drafted Jones or if any of the players we drafted would have worked out in our situation. Just because they worked out elsewhere doesn't necessarily mean they would have worked out here. It is a completely meaningless exercise of useless bitching.
The positional value debate is a not a simple one nor dispassionate one on BBI. As special as Saquon is as an overall player, I subscribe to the view that a team like the Giants, with the deep restructuring that we needed, that more value could have been had with that #2 than going with a running back.
Glad he is on our team and he certainly isn't going anywhere soon, so hopefully they win it all while SB is a Giant...
Go back to 2012 and just ask David Diehl.
If the Giants didn't value the 2018 class so be it. They found their QB a year on, they have a young, talented team, are in good cap shape, cut or traded all the assholes (something important to them), and can afford to cut more dead weight at season's end. 2018 was a rebuild year, even if Gettleman didn't intend it to be.
I do wish the Giants had cut Manning after 2017, because the Giants got zero from keeping him, got his ass kicked on the field, and paid him a lot of money for a losing season and 2 losses. You can make up all kinds of stories to feel good, intagible, pixie dust reasons to rationalize and to honor him -- but the Giants got no football value from Manning the last 2 years.
It is simply a question we cannot answer. Arguing about it is really fucking stupid. If we moved on any other year, we don't know if we would have ever drafted Jones or if any of the players we drafted would have worked out in our situation. Just because they worked out elsewhere doesn't necessarily mean they would have worked out here. It is a completely meaningless exercise of useless bitching.
It's worth pointing out because those mistakes are to the detriment of this year's team. Further, if the people that made those flawed decisions are still running the team, there is reason to question whether they should still be running the team in 2020.
It's funny. The posters that were dead wrong about the biggest decisions this team had made can't wait to "move on" and "turn the page"...but all last season and this offseason we were subjected to sanctimonious garbage about how the team knows what it's doing.
Well they haven't known what they were doing. They've been reacting and making it up as they go. It's been proven by the two massive "about faces" they've done with Beckham and Eli.
You can pretend those things don't matter, but they do.
In comment 14608626 joeinpa said:
Never have seen the emotional reluctance to move on from a player as There has been for Eli.
I loved having Eli as quarterback for the Giants. I m very confident he will end up in the Hall of Fame. I believe in 07 and 11 during the play offs he was on a Tom Bradyish Joe Montana. Level
I also believe he was part of the problem for the losing over the past two years and that it is no coincidence that the team has played better since the insertion of Jones as starter.
In just two starts there have been several plays and throws Eli can not make anymore.
Don’t understand why it is so difficult for some to accept that, even to the point that prior to Jones’ first start we had a poster state, “Best case scenario Jones plays well but Giants lose. Then we will know it was not the quarterback “”
Sorry, but it was.
lol. Yep nothing to do with the rest of the team. I got news for ya, if Jones keeps getting hit the way he is and having to run as much as he does (yes, our OL is still struggling) he is going to end up getting injured. Just because he's very good mobile doesn't mean he should have to be so frigging often.
You are completely missing the point.
You seem like a good dude but obviously all those shut sandwiches you have prepared are putting off fumes that are clouding your judgement.
Ah right the Eli shit sandwich, I forgot about that... lol And I am a good dude.
Anyway, this is all moot unless Jones gets hurt. Because that would be the only way we see Eli back under center ever again IMO. But I will still argue that his mobility and nerve is what degraded on him. I think he is better at this point in his career than his brother was with Denver, that said in a good situation as many people have said here he can be effective still.
If Jones and Barkley lead this team to future success, this post really is nothing more than what people's wishes were.
You can build a team with a RB before the QB. The Rams are a perfect example of that.
I think that's just a convenient example based on the order, which happens to be the same as ours with Barkley and Jones. So many cling to it as some form of hope...
But the Rams made a mistake drafting Gurley as high as they did in 2015, especially with his injury history at Georgia. I'm convinced that Fisher made the call over Snead. He's so old school with his thinking...
And then they compounded the mistake by giving him his new contract.
But they got very fortunate hiring McVay, who resuscitated a flat-lining Goff. Without that key piece, the Rams are still chasing a solution for their QB. And that's always the more vital component.
McVay than topped it off by hiring Phillips. A defensive genius who figured out how to optimize a lot of good parts already in place.
Don't get me wrong. Gurley is a quality player and he's played a nice part in the Rams ascent. But without the QB fix and two excellent coaching hires with McVay and Phillips, I doubt the Rams are the Rams we see now...
Eli would need to be in a walker for some to finally realize his once dynamic playing days are over. He has been done for a few years just didn't have a walker
There are 5 kind of plays.
Big positive
Kinda positive
Completely average
Kinda negative
Big negative
Eli always had a lot of Big negative plays. But he more than balanced that with a lot of stupid good positive plays that made people say “Wow”. He made certain throws that even Peyton never did. He had a special ability to just do ridiculous shit.
That’s why we hoped he could replicate that in his later years, but his talent was sapped by then.
I love Eli but he stopped making “Big plays” on a consistent basis a while ago.
D Jones has made multiple big plays via short pass, deep pass, and running. It just makes us harder to gameplan against, especially since Jones looks legit.
Eli would need to be in a walker for some to finally realize his once dynamic playing days are over. He has been done for a few years just didn't have a walker
Hmm. Did you actually watch the opening Dallas game with your stop watch in hand?
It looks to me like a similar play here to the helmet catch at 5:53 of the highlights link. Yeah but this guy sucks ... let’s see the goat up in New England make that play
Link - ( New Window )
Why do you care when the right time was to move on from Eli Manning?
It is simply a question we cannot answer. Arguing about it is really fucking stupid. If we moved on any other year, we don't know if we would have ever drafted Jones or if any of the players we drafted would have worked out in our situation. Just because they worked out elsewhere doesn't necessarily mean they would have worked out here. It is a completely meaningless exercise of useless bitching.
It's worth pointing out because those mistakes are to the detriment of this year's team. Further, if the people that made those flawed decisions are still running the team, there is reason to question whether they should still be running the team in 2020.
It's funny. The posters that were dead wrong about the biggest decisions this team had made can't wait to "move on" and "turn the page"...but all last season and this offseason we were subjected to sanctimonious garbage about how the team knows what it's doing.
Well they haven't known what they were doing. They've been reacting and making it up as they go. It's been proven by the two massive "about faces" they've done with Beckham and Eli.
You can pretend those things don't matter, but they do.
Well I don’t remember Eli being much a scrambler. You have the best back in the league how about running on fourth and one?
But whatever it’s never going to be the same as 2011.
That was a long time ago now. The only playmakers on this team for at least 6 years on BOTH offense or defense were Eli , Odell and Barkley.
Odell was hurt like 1/2 the time and Barkley is new and a rb with no d. Not to mention coach macad
This guy put this team on his back for years .
And all people can get excited about is some coach who has .30 win percentage in the league benching him and two wins against sub .500 teams.
I guess the point I’m making is why not look at what this guy did for this team instead of looking at what he can’t do now
That's true. Most of the people that are patting themselves on the back here with the "See? We told ya Eli was DONE!" mantra were also completely destroying Gettleman and the Jones pick at 6.