I didn't want to believe that Eli was done. I was wrong. Klaatu : 10/1/2019 10:47 am

I didn't want to believe that our defense would be as bad as it's been. I was wrong about that, too, and I was also wrong to get bitchy about it with JonC. I apologize for that.



I can deal with being wrong, and I don't have a problem admitting it.



What I do have a problem with is agreeing with HomerJones45 more and more. "The world turned upside down," and all that.