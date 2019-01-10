"Get off my lawn" review of going to MetLife now Matt in SGS : 10/1/2019 1:19 pm

So, I know I've posted on BBI before about the fan experience as a season ticket holder and how PSLs pretty much killed the vibe for fans going to the game. And with rising costs and nicer TVs at home, the "fan experience" might well be better enjoyed at home and avoiding traffic, etc. But entering now my 32nd year of going to Giants games (I've been going to game since 1987 and they've been in my family since the Yankee Stadium days in the 50s) there are a few things that I just wish fans would understand at the game, or some lost etiquette. And further note, this is not meant to be a shit on Millennials / Gen Z. For many years, the Giants fanbase was much older going to games, the crowd is much younger now. Fewer of the Boomer crowd is going, and it's now mainly a Gen X and younger crowd.



The first issue is something that has been getting worse and worse. That's people randomly getting up in the middle of a play to go sit in their seat, get a drink, take a piss, etc. It was a lost art back in the old stadium that when a QB would get to the line, if someone was walking down the aisle, they would literally stop, kneel down so everyone could see, and wait until the play was over and then everyone would stand up and let them in. Now, as a play is being run, fans are cluelessly just standing up, getting over to their seats, causing you to miss plays. That drives me nuts.



Part of this is also the fact that they cut off beer sales at the start of the 3rd quarter. Which leads to fans getting arm loads of beer throughout the first half, which leads to having to piss throughout the remainder of the game. Some get friggin bombed (though to be honest, I haven't seen as much of this recently, save an Eagle fan who threw up all over herself and the seat in front of her and her husband and son were shocked security threw them all out). This one just makes no sense to me on so many levels. Beers are expensive at MetLife. You see people double fisting and running back up to get more before the cut off. If you want to get drunk at a game, there are many more cost effective ways to do it. Like, not spending hundreds of dollars on tickets and an additional 100 on beer. Stay home, buy yourself a 12 pack and get drunk shouting at your TV. People coming to a professional sporting event to get hammered will never ever make any sense to me.



I've given up on criticizing fans for using their phone throughout the game. Girls taking constant selfies throughout the game to post on instagram, whatever, that ship has sailed. But at the least, if you can use technology to enhance the fan experience in the crowd (ie- I was trying to get online to find out what happened to Connelly) it would be nice if MetLife actually got the wifi working. It's been 10 years now, and the damn thing works up until 5 minutes before kickoff, and then dies when everyone jumps on the network...using bandwidth to cluelessly post selfies on instagram. The Giants have an app which is supposed to unlock more for the fan experience at the game. That'd would be awesome...if you had wifi.



And a little fan 101 would be helpful also on crowd noise. Which might also go to the fact that football IQ of fans going to the game has gone down, mainly because most die hard fans aren't coming and it's an event to be at. My seats are in the end zone. Generally speaking, when the Giants are on defense and the opponent is backed up near the end zone, you get loud to make it hard. When the Giants offense is driving down for a score, the crowd needs to get quiet to help the QB with their cadence. It's great to be excited, but you used to see the offensive lineman and QB waive their arms to say "quiet down you idiots". In the past, the Giants actually posted a big thing on the screen that said "Quiet Please, offense at work". Well, if the Giants are reading this, please bring it back. When the Giants were driving in the 3rd quarter towards my end (when Hillman fumbled), the crowd in the end zone was going apeshit as they were coming to the line. A friend of mine who was at the game with me just looked at me and said "don't these assholes know to quiet down". No, apparently not. So Giants, we need to go back to basics for the fans. They don't get it.



Anyway, like I said. Get off my lawn, down in front, etc. Getting a homefield advantage at home involves having a good team to get the fans excited, and the fans understanding how their role can actually help the team win (look at New Orleans on Sunday when the Cowboys couldn't hear). It'd be nice as the Giants get good again, hopefully sooner than later, that the fans going to MetLife could be a part to help it take the next step.



