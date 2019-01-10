"Get off my lawn" review of going to MetLife now

So, I know I've posted on BBI before about the fan experience as a season ticket holder and how PSLs pretty much killed the vibe for fans going to the game. And with rising costs and nicer TVs at home, the "fan experience" might well be better enjoyed at home and avoiding traffic, etc. But entering now my 32nd year of going to Giants games (I've been going to game since 1987 and they've been in my family since the Yankee Stadium days in the 50s) there are a few things that I just wish fans would understand at the game, or some lost etiquette. And further note, this is not meant to be a shit on Millennials / Gen Z. For many years, the Giants fanbase was much older going to games, the crowd is much younger now. Fewer of the Boomer crowd is going, and it's now mainly a Gen X and younger crowd.
The first issue is something that has been getting worse and worse. That's people randomly getting up in the middle of a play to go sit in their seat, get a drink, take a piss, etc. It was a lost art back in the old stadium that when a QB would get to the line, if someone was walking down the aisle, they would literally stop, kneel down so everyone could see, and wait until the play was over and then everyone would stand up and let them in. Now, as a play is being run, fans are cluelessly just standing up, getting over to their seats, causing you to miss plays. That drives me nuts.
Part of this is also the fact that they cut off beer sales at the start of the 3rd quarter. Which leads to fans getting arm loads of beer throughout the first half, which leads to having to piss throughout the remainder of the game. Some get friggin bombed (though to be honest, I haven't seen as much of this recently, save an Eagle fan who threw up all over herself and the seat in front of her and her husband and son were shocked security threw them all out). This one just makes no sense to me on so many levels. Beers are expensive at MetLife. You see people double fisting and running back up to get more before the cut off. If you want to get drunk at a game, there are many more cost effective ways to do it. Like, not spending hundreds of dollars on tickets and an additional 100 on beer. Stay home, buy yourself a 12 pack and get drunk shouting at your TV. People coming to a professional sporting event to get hammered will never ever make any sense to me.
I've given up on criticizing fans for using their phone throughout the game. Girls taking constant selfies throughout the game to post on instagram, whatever, that ship has sailed. But at the least, if you can use technology to enhance the fan experience in the crowd (ie- I was trying to get online to find out what happened to Connelly) it would be nice if MetLife actually got the wifi working. It's been 10 years now, and the damn thing works up until 5 minutes before kickoff, and then dies when everyone jumps on the network...using bandwidth to cluelessly post selfies on instagram. The Giants have an app which is supposed to unlock more for the fan experience at the game. That'd would be awesome...if you had wifi.
And a little fan 101 would be helpful also on crowd noise. Which might also go to the fact that football IQ of fans going to the game has gone down, mainly because most die hard fans aren't coming and it's an event to be at. My seats are in the end zone. Generally speaking, when the Giants are on defense and the opponent is backed up near the end zone, you get loud to make it hard. When the Giants offense is driving down for a score, the crowd needs to get quiet to help the QB with their cadence. It's great to be excited, but you used to see the offensive lineman and QB waive their arms to say "quiet down you idiots". In the past, the Giants actually posted a big thing on the screen that said "Quiet Please, offense at work". Well, if the Giants are reading this, please bring it back. When the Giants were driving in the 3rd quarter towards my end (when Hillman fumbled), the crowd in the end zone was going apeshit as they were coming to the line. A friend of mine who was at the game with me just looked at me and said "don't these assholes know to quiet down". No, apparently not. So Giants, we need to go back to basics for the fans. They don't get it.
Anyway, like I said. Get off my lawn, down in front, etc. Getting a homefield advantage at home involves having a good team to get the fans excited, and the fans understanding how their role can actually help the team win (look at New Orleans on Sunday when the Cowboys couldn't hear). It'd be nice as the Giants get good again, hopefully sooner than later, that the fans going to MetLife could be a part to help it take the next step.
i'll try and get my group(3 giants, 1 vikings fan) to abide by the etiquette.
i work for a company that makes cellular products and 5g has been a disaster. it's almost reverted to the early days of wifi where you needed a direct line of sight with the device to have connectivity, no walls or anything in between or the service cuts off.
There’s nothing like watching at home for reasons mentioned ad nauseam through the years.
The worst part? The fucking music and PA stuff between every damn play. Blaring and loud.
I remember having a season pass/ticket to Yankee stadium Giants games. No standing for much of the game except for crucial 3rd downs. No music save for the halftime bands and no social media etc..
You couldn’t pay me to go. Cliched, but true.
Agree totally. This past game, I could not access my account to use the digital tickets. Luckily, I had my hardcopy tix.
There’s nothing like watching at home for reasons mentioned ad nauseam through the years.
The worst part? The fucking music and PA stuff between every damn play. Blaring and loud.
I remember having a season pass/ticket to Yankee stadium Giants games. No standing for much of the game except for crucial 3rd downs. No music save for the halftime bands and no social media etc..
You couldn’t pay me to go. Cliched, but true.
Bruce, on thing about the music/ PA stuff. To the Giants/MetLife credit, I've noticed it wasn't as loud as it used to be. They must have cut the volume down more in recent years because as I was talking to my friends at the game, I didn't have to scream over to them in the next seat or 2 away. I think they corrected that problem, at least from what I have seen in the first 2 games.
The one complaint I will lodge until they do it again. Bring back the halftime Frisbee Dogs!!! They haven't done it in years, not since one broke away and started humping another dog, to the enjoyment of all in attendance.
I had tickets from about 98/99 until the first year in MetLife. What you stated above was something to be proud of in the old stadium. We sat three or four rows from the top of the stadium and made a point to get up there in between plays. And if we couldn’t make it we’d kneel on the stairs. There was actually a guy in our section who’d throw peanut shells at people walking through during plays.
Another thing that I’m sure is lost at MetLife is seeing the same people almost every week.
I’m actually going to the Arizona game in a few weeks, it’ll be the first game since the DeSean Jackson game in 2010. The group I used to go with sold the tickets and PSL after that season, as it just didn’t compare to Giants Stadium. Can only imagine what it’s become now.
Also the constant coming and going mid-play like you mentioned.
I'm a season ticket holder as a product of the PSL. Waiting list since '94 with my dad, were top of the list when PSL's were available. And had purchased season tickets second hand for about 3-4 years leading up. So I am one of the 'new-comers', however over the last 3 seasons or so (during our recent stretch of sucking), there are new fans in the seats around me literally every game. I'd say around 50% of my section is a revolving door - which may be good compared to other areas of the stadium.
I'm only 36, but I don't enjoy it as much as I did when I was younger. The tailgating is fun, but the stadium experience sucks (and the product on the field has sucked worse). But after working 50+ hours a week and commuting into the city every day, and having small kids at home - I'd rather be home.
Yes, I was at the first two games. I split tickets with my cousin. He's going this weekend, but I'll be at the Cardinals game next.
I had been going since 1966. Most of what Matt said are the reasons.
but... I don't miss all the rest.
Were you at the game this past weekend?
Yes, I was at the first two games. I split tickets with my cousin. He's going this weekend, but I'll be at the Cardinals game next.
While I agree with a lot of what you are saying, here is the conversation I had with the 2 Giant fans in front of me in the first quarter. First game they've been to in the new stadium.
I said...
"Guys, i'm really happy i dont see any Redskin fans, and I love the new enthusiasm i'm feeling in the stadium. But you have to know that there are people behind you, and if you stand every time the ball is in the air, or in the middle of every play, we cant see the results. Plus, you're both 6'5", so even if i stand up with you, i still cant see"
Were you at the game this past weekend?
Yes, I was at the first two games. I split tickets with my cousin. He's going this weekend, but I'll be at the Cardinals game next.
While I agree with a lot of what you are saying, here is the conversation I had with the 2 Giant fans in front of me in the first quarter. First game they've been to in the new stadium.
I said...
"Guys, i'm really happy i dont see any Redskin fans, and I love the new enthusiasm i'm feeling in the stadium. But you have to know that there are people behind you, and if you stand every time the ball is in the air, or in the middle of every play, we cant see the results. Plus, you're both 6'5", so even if i stand up with you, i still cant see"
That sucks. I've had a few of those happen. Mostly younger guys doing it just to be assholes and see how long they can do it until people start yelling. And they turn around and look at who's yelling. And then the orange tee shirts come over and tell them to sit down. I bring my kids to the game, so I had that and asked the guy to sit down and pointed at my son (who was 10 at the time) and they go it and sat down.
And as was mentioned above, PSLs turned the Giants tickets into an investment to be paid off. I'm a terrible business man when it comes to the Giants. I consider it sunk cost for the experience to take my sons to the games with me while they are young and now making their way through high school/middle school. But for a long stretch, I sat next to the same guys every game from 1987 - 2009 at Giants Stadium. We all knew each other. My seats are lower level end zone, I remember a guy named Murray who was dubbed "the Candyman" and at halftime he'd open a bag of candy and throw it around in the crowd, this was back in the late 1980s. His son took over the job when he stopped coming.
The rotating group of fans unfortunately was the reality of PSLs. People want to get their money back and will sell to fans, including (sadly), the opposition. But it is what it is.
Agree, that was the best the crowd sounded since the Dallas game in 2016. It had a great energy compared to the Bills game.
You'd just hope there were tater tots at the tailgate...and you'd be looking for the money....
I would absolutely drive there and pay for parking just to see the guys and tailgate, Then I would drive back home. Honest.
You'd just hope there were tater tots at the tailgate...and you'd be looking for the money....
You were supposed to have found it by now you murdering bastid!
same folks every week, we all know each other, i've become really good friends with the group behind me.
Plus our tailgate crew rocks, we are in L2 every week same spot.
I like the idea of going to a game every now and then. I would obviously love to be at a big playoff game or late season division game but those are few and far between. But you factor in the travel time, the cost, the lean years and the bad weather days - add it all up and I’ll take the couch. It’s the perfect TV sport.
Sounds awful. I haven't been to a Giants game since 2006. I stopped paying for tickets and would only go if someone offered me a free one. Now I don't know if I'd go for free. Very little about the stadium experience appeals to me now.
Funny enough, at one point some drunken 20 something guy in our area stood up and yelled "WHY THE HELL ARE THEY TELLING US TO BE QUIET?! GO GIIIIIIIAAAANNNNTTTSSSSSSS!!!" as loud as he could.
The lighting had a very dramatic effect on the late afternoon/night games.
I understand the Mara's calculated and used fans loyalty and emotion to extort them and to lock people in no matter how much their stadium, product and game day experience sucks. Plus they completely f**kled over the people who made them rich while doing it. They relocated people who sat together for decades. They priced out their most loyal and longest tenured customers. But they're the classiest so i guess its ok.
I'm sure it was a very tough choice for a lot of long time fans to give in to the extortion and I'm sure some fans actually bought into the NFL lie that they were making "an investment".
But what a dump of a stadium I'll never forget being excited even at my age going into the dump for the first time. I literally could not believe what I was seeing when I got inside. This is what they built for 1.6 billion dollars? I guess since the Mara's had their hands all over it I shouldn't have been surprised. I've been in stadiums all over the country and I can't believe that this is what the NY market is stuck with.
Like, even if you're 20 years old right now, how can you not know that you don't stand up and make noise at a football game if the home team is on offense? This isn't anything complicated, either. Like Matt said, as recent as the mid to late 2000's, at Giants games they'd flash in big, huge letters on each jumbotron, "BE QUIET, OFFENSE AT WORK.' Pretty obvious they have to back to that for this new generation.
And I'm not even some 'old' guy, I only turned 36 earlier this year. And despite that, sadly, even with the team being good again, I have little desire to go to a game. I might go to one soon in the future just so I can see Jones live at least once, but I have no desire to go to multiple games per year like I used to, even if the team is good. Between the money it costs, the tired feeling you have by the time the game is over and dreading having to wake up early the nexy morning for work, and just having to deal with any of the stupid folks at these games that Matt pointed out above, it's just meh. I'd much rather sit in my air-conditioned living room, with a big, perfect beautiful picture that my 4K TV gives me, eat and drink whatever I want, whenever I want without having to stand in a line (and for much cheaper) and have access to MY bathroom at any time I want without having to stand in a line. All the while enjoying the game with a couple of my best friends who are also huge Giants fans. Yeah, fuck going to the games. I will admit I want to go to one just to see Jones live. But after that one game, I'm going straight back to the comfort of my living room.
I like dog riding monkey.
An absurd farce. Like Costco yearly fee.
Of course Mara has a heartfelt mea culpa about PSLs while wiping his tears away with our money.
I only had season tickets for one of those years (2008), and I learned the hard way about NFL ticket supply/demand.
It's much easier to get tickets when you want them, than it is to get them off your hands when you don't want them. Events like weather, the team sucking, injuries more often than not will put the burden on the owner of the tickets.
I also don't like the new stadium, hate sharing it with the Jets and feel bad for longtime polo grounds/yankee stadium people who got the boot.
I think it would have been better for everyone if the Jets could have found a home along side the Mets in Queens when they built CitiField where all those chop shops are. Something similar to what they have in Philly where the Eagles, Phillies and even 76ers/Flyers are all right there.
The Giants could have done there own thing right where they were. New "Giants Stadium". Wasn't there a rumor NYG wanted an all red brick facade?
I only had season tickets for one of those years (2008), and I learned the hard way about NFL ticket supply/demand.
It's much easier to get tickets when you want them, than it is to get them off your hands when you don't want them. Events like weather, the team sucking, injuries more often than not will put the burden on the owner of the tickets.
I also don't like the new stadium, hate sharing it with the Jets and feel bad for longtime polo grounds/yankee stadium people who got the boot.
I think it would have been better for everyone if the Jets could have found a home along side the Mets in Queens when they built CitiField where all those chop shops are. Something similar to what they have in Philly where the Eagles, Phillies and even 76ers/Flyers are all right there.
The Giants could have done there own thing right where they were. New "Giants Stadium". Wasn't there a rumor NYG wanted an all red brick facade?
*their own thing
Went to a Notre Dame/Michigan game about 10 years ago and never had a better time.
Biggest scam in sports.
An absurd farce. Like Costco yearly fee.
Of course Mara has a heartfelt mea culpa about PSLs while wiping his tears away with our money.
Costco pays back my yearly fee in one month. Don't be shitting on Costco near me.
It's worth putting up with the other crap to go to a couple games a year.
2. It is like a maze to get to the top level where I sit. The old stadium was easier to navigate the levels.
3. I agree with most people on this post. The people getting up to go to the bathroom or to get beer/food during plays is out of control. This also goes for returning to your seat. I am not sure why they don't know they should wait until the play is over. They may have to put signs like MSG used to have.
4. We have people literally cheering/making noise when the Giants have the ball. This should not have to be explained. I agree with the other posters in this thread regarding this point.
Those are my 4 gripes.
The crowd is ruder, drunker, and more obnoxious.
I've had tickets since 1960, I don't want or need anyone telling me that ITS THIRRD DOWN, I don't need someone new behind me every week spilling their beer on me, and I certainly regret paying for those danged PSL's
same folks every week, we all know each other, i've become really good friends with the group behind me.
Plus our tailgate crew rocks, we are in L2 every week same spot.
That's the way it used to be for us! Same people same seats every week. We got so close we tailgated together. We had a base group of 25 season tickets almost 60 people. One women made up a schedule every year based on the game you were attending.. some games you did appetizer some main meal some desert and post game meal. Been to births, Weddings and unfortunately funerals.
Same seat now and I know 1 other seat out of about those 25. Hey I only go to one a year when we come up in September. No ettiquette. Up and down in and out. I sit in seat 1 don't let anyone in when the play is going to start. Cant say that about the rows in front. What gets me are the ones that sit for two minutes of a timeout or punt. Then get up and leave as the game resumes.
I’d have much more money. It’s the one thing.... one thing the fan should be doing at a football game. Ingrates.
My one pet peeve is the selling of the seats to opposing fans. Probably the price and convenience of stub hub etc now but years ago, we would give them way rather then sell them to an opposing fans in the lot.
there were a lot of Buffalo fans upstairs.
Yes there's different people in my section every week. Obviously Stubhub and the like have permanently changed how tickets are bought and sold for every sport. But to me that's a good thing for season ticket holders. It used to be a pain to sell tickets when I couldn't go - now I can do it in seconds via app.
Between the amateur hour drinking contests (where I've seen people unable to stand up going INTO the game), the lack of etiquette as Matt mentions above, half the crowd watching their phones for fantasy football updates and the ridiculous cost of it all, I've lost my appetite.
And that's from a guy who had no money growing up and spent the first money he made buying tickets, first the cheapo bleacher seat combos to the Yankees in the 80s and the upper (upper upper) level in Giants stadium.
Since then, the experience has gotten much more expensive and declined greatly in terms of enjoyment. Just a bad value proposition all the way around.
One of my favorite things about the old stadium was the ride up the escalator before gametime.
I understand the Mara's calculated and used fans loyalty and emotion to extort them and to lock people in no matter how much their stadium, product and game day experience sucks. Plus they completely f**kled over the people who made them rich while doing it. They relocated people who sat together for decades. They priced out their most loyal and longest tenured customers. But they're the classiest so i guess its ok.
I'm sure it was a very tough choice for a lot of long time fans to give in to the extortion and I'm sure some fans actually bought into the NFL lie that they were making "an investment".
But what a dump of a stadium I'll never forget being excited even at my age going into the dump for the first time. I literally could not believe what I was seeing when I got inside. This is what they built for 1.6 billion dollars? I guess since the Mara's had their hands all over it I shouldn't have been surprised. I've been in stadiums all over the country and I can't believe that this is what the NY market is stuck with.
Why Mara “extortion?” Don’t all teams (well, most anyway) have PSLs?
If the giants start playing consistently better then the issue with non-fans or non-regulars will start going away.
I actually like my seats in the new stadium. I was on the waitlist since 1988 and still might not have gotten seats by now if the stadium hadn't opened.
The traffic leaving the stadium is horrible though.
As for PSLs, sure I hated paying them, but I do like that the stadium was mostly funded by PSLs rather than public funds. It puts the cost of the stadium on the people that use it instead of all of the tax payers.
Lower level end zone, section 124. It used to be on field goals, extra points on FOX, my kids would jump out into the aisle and get on TV because the angle would show them basically between the uprights. But I noticed that didn't happen last week when I went back and watched the replay.
Met Life Stadium sucks so bad I don't care if I ever step foot in it again. What a fucking dump. Giants fans deserve better.
Met Life Stadium sucks so bad I don't care if I ever step foot in it again. What a fucking dump. Giants fans deserve better.
Same here.. my father had seats going back until 1950. I started going in the early 70s and lived through the good and bad.
Seats transferred to me in 2000. I paid the PSLs. Now, I am thinking about selling them. Fortunately, I can likely get all of the initial investment and probably a bit of a profit too.
Tired of yelling "Wait for the play"
Been a bunch of losing seasons in a row so maybe that’s the reason, will be something to keep an eye on the rest of the way.
THis is the worst of it. I can deal with everything else, but this ... especially for a Dallas game is unbearable. It's becoming like a road game.
Been a bunch of losing seasons in a row so maybe that’s the reason, will be something to keep an eye on the rest of the way.
Supposedly 8,000 empty seats Sunday.
metlife sucks, go giants.
I've been very lucky to have great people around me who rarely sell their tickets. I time my restroom and beer stops perfectly to avoid lines, usually going twice a game. The fans who yoyo back and forth during the game is a pain in the ass, but it's become white noise to me now. I barely notice it.
My biggest gripe with the experience is the commute, which is my own fault. I come from Northern Fairfield county CT, so I'm looking at 3.5-4 hours total time traveled. It turns that Sunday into a full day away from the family. Other than that, we've really enjoyed the experience. I'm sure we would feel differently if our neighbors weren't as fun and accommodating as they are.
I used to lose my voice from screaming the entire time we were on defense, now I don't even bother because you feel like an asshole doing it all by yourself.
If the new stadium didn't look exactly like the old stadium with an extra taco stand it might be different, but unless you own a private box the new stadium is a loss for the fans.
1) Was just offered tickets (great seats) from a client with a parking pass for free.
2) It’s going to be 70 and sunny.
3) The game has some juice without Jones and looking to get above .500.
4) My daughter has been dying to go to a game.
If all 4 of those weren’t a reality, I’d be sitting home enjoying it in my living room. Even still, I’m having some regret saying yes to the tickets and dreading the ride home.
1) Was just offered tickets (great seats) from a client with a parking pass for free.
2) It’s going to be 70 and sunny.
3) The game has some juice without Jones and looking to get above .500.
4) My daughter has been dying to go to a game.
If all 4 of those weren’t a reality, I’d be sitting home enjoying it in my living room. Even still, I’m having some regret saying yes to the tickets and dreading the ride home.
*with Jones
I think I might do something similar. I’ll have a lot of ammo if I say I’m prepared to save 100s or dollars every year by not splitting the seats with her father. As mentioned though, I will really miss the tailgate party at K10 and the rows of people in our section, that is unless the seats weren’t sold. And at times sold to idiots....
It’s getting tougher and tougher to justify going.
Those days are gone and never be same or back
Ok now "down in front!" Etc etc etc directed this way..lol
I don't go to regular season games, it's too hard to see what's actually happening, but I get to a pre-season game once in a while. Not sure what the reason, but yikes, every time I'm there I feel like I'm surrounded by the world's worst people. Drunk to the floor, looking to start shit, rambling on not knowing anything about football.
I'm in my mid 30s, definitely like drinking beer, definitely like yelling about football. It's not age thing, the numb nuts are usually my age or a little older.
Conversely, I got to a bunch of Yankees games, sit in the bleachers, sit between the two most drunk people I've really ever seen, and the crowd is awesome.
For me, I'd much rather watch a football game in my man cave or @ a local bar with buddies.
For me, I'd much rather watch a football game in my man cave or @ a local bar with buddies.
I've certainly been that dude once, maybe twice in my life 20 years ago.
I can't imagine being a very grown adult man, drinking a pint of vodka in the parking lot, going in and spending another 50 bucks on beer, trying to start a fight, pissing my pants, and then going home to my family.
For me, I'd much rather watch a football game in my man cave or @ a local bar with buddies.
Umm local bar you'd find pretty much same
We went to games for decades with the same folks at the old Giant's Stadium...Irwin, Gary, Robert, Paul...didn't know any of their last names but watched their kids grow up over the years. Sat in section 313 and loved it.
The came PSL's and they separated us and moved us to the corner of the end zone and higher up.
I said to hell with it and am so glad I did. I've heard nothing about the new stadium to make me regret my decision.
I love my Giants, but sure is easier, less expensive, etc from my living room, though, I have to admit, I miss those fall games at the stadium, when Eli and Coughlin made the Giants very watchable each week.
Mara can go %#@* himself...
Yes. Maybe because they're.... getting older?
Sucks, but that's life.
I went to 1 NFL game in 2005, Rams vs. Giants and I loved it. Would I ever go again? It's not on my bucket list.
I chuckled at the fans that cross in your eye path during a play. It actually happens at home but it's not often and my wife makes mistakes.
Then, both teams have completely different PSL and ticket policies. Why?
I was on the waiting list for about 20 years when the stadium opened, I was about 1000 on the list, so it still could have been a while. I remember getting a call from a guy in the sales office offering me a PSL. I was thrilled, until I found out the entire upper ring was full. So, we offers me something in the 2nd level that had a $2K PSL, I think. The seats were then about $85. I told him I couldn't afford the PSL; I could only swing it in the upper tier. The exact same guy calls me less than a week later with a "great deal" on seats with a $4K PSL and seats over $100 in the lower level, corner of the end zone. If I couldn't afford cheaper last week, how can I afford this? I passed and knew that was my best shot at getting season tickets.
Flash forward to the first season and I got to go to a game (actually 2) that year. Boy did it suck. First, the upper ring is MUCH further from the action than it used to be. Second, the stadium is a bland, sterile, piece of shit with nearly nothing special to offer. The food isn't significantly better and there really isn't anything there now that wasn't there before. So, they spent $1.6B to have more bathrooms in a larger stadium with less seats than the last one and nothing else. Sure, it's great for the corporate suites and club seats. But, for most fans, this stadium offers next to nothing.
I would love to be able to take my boys to a game, as they've never been to a live game. The pricing is out of control. I just can't swing it and honestly I'm not trying because the atmosphere leaves a lot to be desired. Now, I do agree with those that pointed out that this stadium, unfortunately, has coincided with a downward spiral of the team, which definitely doesn't help. But, with the PSLs, plus the addition of StubHub on the scene, people are a lot quicker to sell the seats for premium costs, even if it means a greater chance of visiting fans snatching up seats. There has not been a home field advantage in this stadium, which is something Giants Stadium most definitely had,.
I don't go to regular season games, it's too hard to see what's actually happening, but I get to a pre-season game once in a while. Not sure what the reason, but yikes, every time I'm there I feel like I'm surrounded by the world's worst people. Drunk to the floor, looking to start shit, rambling on not knowing anything about football.
I'm in my mid 30s, definitely like drinking beer, definitely like yelling about football. It's not age thing, the numb nuts are usually my age or a little older.
Conversely, I got to a bunch of Yankees games, sit in the bleachers, sit between the two most drunk people I've really ever seen, and the crowd is awesome.
The stereotype is that preseason fans are losers that can't scratch up 200 dollars to go to a regular season game. The stereotype is not unfounded.
Also, standing. Standing, standing, standing, standing. What is wrong with the brains of fans with tickets in rows 1, 2 and 3 that they think they're entitled to stand the entire game?
Fire these people into the sun. Immediately.
I truly don't understand the draw of getting bombed and needing to pee all game especially in the Winter.
I don't go to regular season games, it's too hard to see what's actually happening, but I get to a pre-season game once in a while. Not sure what the reason, but yikes, every time I'm there I feel like I'm surrounded by the world's worst people. Drunk to the floor, looking to start shit, rambling on not knowing anything about football.
I'm in my mid 30s, definitely like drinking beer, definitely like yelling about football. It's not age thing, the numb nuts are usually my age or a little older.
Conversely, I got to a bunch of Yankees games, sit in the bleachers, sit between the two most drunk people I've really ever seen, and the crowd is awesome.
The stereotype is that preseason fans are losers that can't scratch up 200 dollars to go to a regular season game. The stereotype is not unfounded.
Or, maybe they're smarter with their money and realize there isn't much reason to pay for a PSL and season tickets when you can just watch the game on a 4K TV from the comfort of your own home.
I also think part of the problem is the party and game day scene on college campuses. If you watch the big time programs, a majority of the student sections are standing. If you go for 4 years to Clemson and every home game you stand, you're going to do it at a pro game as well.
A great stadium would have required either tax payer burden, not being in the metro area, or crazy PSL prices.