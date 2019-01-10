Thoughts at the quarter mile mark ryanmkeane : 10/1/2019 1:36 pm

1. Most of us thought anywhere from 7-9 wins would be realistic this year, regardless of the QB. Jones getting basically a full season is not only great for 2020 but I think keeps the feeling alive of staying competitive all season with an outside chance at the playoffs if things fall a certain way. Bottom line, it feels good to be competitive again even though most have eyes on 2020 as our true playoff contender year.



2. Gettleman has had exactly 2 drafts with the Giants as GM. So far, he has drafted our next franchise QB who looks and plays the part early on, the best all around running back in football (ankle injury sucks, but Barkley has not been injury prone hardly ever including college..let's knock on wood), a good young starting LG, 2 good young interior DL, one of which could be dominant by 2020 (Lawrence), some talented outside LBs that have flashed early (Carter, X-Man), a really smart and instinctive linebacker who hopefully has a bright future after this shitty injury, and a corner who we have high hopes for but has been up and down so far. I get all the bitching about Gettleman because it was popular for about 6 months...but that's a pretty damn good job through 2 drafts. Jones is obviously the make or break. If he's legitimately a difference maker and winner for us, the rest of this roster can be turned over in the 2020 draft and FA, and the rebuild will be almost complete. The defense needs work, we all know this, but let's give Gettleman the benefit of the doubt that he can find some talent for us next year to help that side of the ball...the offensive turnaround has been awesome.



3. Shurmur has been better the past 2 games, I think his arrow is pointing up, especially with Jones at QB. The play calling has life and energy. Case in point, the Redskins game. We were still throwing and had some urgency on offense in the 4th quarter up 24-3, under the 10 minute mark. The play action roll out to Ellison on 3rd down to seal the game was something I hadn't seen the Giants do in 10 years. I It was refreshing. I think we should all give Bettcher another 1/1.5 months to figure out what he has with this defensive talent. People were giving up on him after 2 games. He has a proven track record of being a good coordinator when the pieces are there. Sometimes it takes some time to get it together. If the defense is god awful after the year is up, then it might be time to cut ties. But they are playing hard out there, and we really don't have much yet, a ton of rookies and young guys.



4. Beckham trade...so far, it would appear Gettleman made the right call. Won't be able to really say for sure if it was a win or a loss for a while, who knows, maybe it will b a draw. But the offense as it stands does not need a #1 guy who demands the ball constantly, and this "team" certainly has done fine without the antics, regardless of whether you deem them bad or not. I do know one thing, in that it has been nice to play 4 games of football without one of our players making it about themselves.



All for now...if we are 3-2 heading to Foxboro, I say that's pretty damn good.