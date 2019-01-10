Thoughts at the quarter mile mark

1. Most of us thought anywhere from 7-9 wins would be realistic this year, regardless of the QB. Jones getting basically a full season is not only great for 2020 but I think keeps the feeling alive of staying competitive all season with an outside chance at the playoffs if things fall a certain way. Bottom line, it feels good to be competitive again even though most have eyes on 2020 as our true playoff contender year.
2. Gettleman has had exactly 2 drafts with the Giants as GM. So far, he has drafted our next franchise QB who looks and plays the part early on, the best all around running back in football (ankle injury sucks, but Barkley has not been injury prone hardly ever including college..let's knock on wood), a good young starting LG, 2 good young interior DL, one of which could be dominant by 2020 (Lawrence), some talented outside LBs that have flashed early (Carter, X-Man), a really smart and instinctive linebacker who hopefully has a bright future after this shitty injury, and a corner who we have high hopes for but has been up and down so far. I get all the bitching about Gettleman because it was popular for about 6 months...but that's a pretty damn good job through 2 drafts. Jones is obviously the make or break. If he's legitimately a difference maker and winner for us, the rest of this roster can be turned over in the 2020 draft and FA, and the rebuild will be almost complete. The defense needs work, we all know this, but let's give Gettleman the benefit of the doubt that he can find some talent for us next year to help that side of the ball...the offensive turnaround has been awesome.
3. Shurmur has been better the past 2 games, I think his arrow is pointing up, especially with Jones at QB. The play calling has life and energy. Case in point, the Redskins game. We were still throwing and had some urgency on offense in the 4th quarter up 24-3, under the 10 minute mark. The play action roll out to Ellison on 3rd down to seal the game was something I hadn't seen the Giants do in 10 years. I It was refreshing. I think we should all give Bettcher another 1/1.5 months to figure out what he has with this defensive talent. People were giving up on him after 2 games. He has a proven track record of being a good coordinator when the pieces are there. Sometimes it takes some time to get it together. If the defense is god awful after the year is up, then it might be time to cut ties. But they are playing hard out there, and we really don't have much yet, a ton of rookies and young guys.
4. Beckham trade...so far, it would appear Gettleman made the right call. Won't be able to really say for sure if it was a win or a loss for a while, who knows, maybe it will b a draw. But the offense as it stands does not need a #1 guy who demands the ball constantly, and this "team" certainly has done fine without the antics, regardless of whether you deem them bad or not. I do know one thing, in that it has been nice to play 4 games of football without one of our players making it about themselves.
All for now...if we are 3-2 heading to Foxboro, I say that's pretty damn good.
Still though, I'm much more excited about the potential of the offense than I figured I'd have reason to be. I hope Tate will be a perfect match for Jones' skill set.
I still a need for more investment in the OL - at OT. There should also be investment at Ilb/Mlb and Safety. A stud free safety could change the equation.
I thought, we would either win with Eli or let DJ face his growing pains.
Obviously, DJ has exceeded expectation .
Defense is improving while we go
Hate losing Connerly....
I disagree. Up until last game, he has not helped his players or the team out. He needs to be better regardless of the talent. Yes, every coach needs talent but you can also tell that he isn't doing a good job.
but Bettcher gets a pass this year - he has no horses on defenses. he's trying to make chicken soup with chicken sh*t. that they're even remotely competitive is a credit to him (plus the players really seem to like him).
I disagree. Up until last game, he has not helped his players or the team out. He needs to be better regardless of the talent. Yes, every coach needs talent but you can also tell that he isn't doing a good job.
I thought this draft was all about getting Bettcher more talent, no? Not to mention bringing in more of "his guys," like Golden and Beathea. I think your posts about how he isn't making the right adjustments have been spot on.
but Bettcher gets a pass this year - he has no horses on defenses. he's trying to make chicken soup with chicken sh*t. that they're even remotely competitive is a credit to him (plus the players really seem to like him).
I disagree. Up until last game, he has not helped his players or the team out. He needs to be better regardless of the talent. Yes, every coach needs talent but you can also tell that he isn't doing a good job.
Not 100% true Robbie.
Good defense:
1. 2nd half Bills game
2. 2nd half Bucs game
3. Entire Redskins game.
Good: 2 games
Bad: 2 games
Maybe the bad is not really so much on the coach, but maybe on the young players trying to learn how to play in the nfl. The more they play, the better they get.
Their performance in the next two games (Vikes, Pats) will give us an opportunity to see how far the Giants have progressed (especially Jones). Two very good defenses. Two very good offenses, although Cousins doesn't impress me all that much (his weapons do though). These are obviously tough opponents.
It would interesting to be 3-2 going into Foxboro. Not saying they would beat the Pats, but I think the game would have some buzz among the fan base.
With a few breaks they could beat the Vikings (they beat TB, so they could have a shot against MN, right?).
We shall see.
Still though, I'm much more excited about the potential of the offense than I figured I'd have reason to be. I hope Tate will be a perfect match for Jones' skill set.
If you are a long time loyal fan, this is a great 2-2 feeling. We've gone fron "suck" to > "suck", and the real word like FMIC said in another post is "Hope". Everyone should have hope for the future, wtih DJ8 @ QB.
Do you ever say anything positive or is your hobby being a contrarian dick head? If Giants football makes you so miserable what the hell do you watch for?
Good info, thanks
Do you ever say anything positive or is your hobby being a contrarian dick head? If Giants football makes you so miserable what the hell do you watch for?
That's not his hobby - that's his profession. But in this case he's right. The defense has been horrific.
I agree 100% the defense was terrible for 3 weeks. It's just the need to be an asshole gets old.
Do you ever say anything positive or is your hobby being a contrarian dick head? If Giants football makes you so miserable what the hell do you watch for?
That's not his hobby - that's his profession. But in this case he's right. The defense has been horrific.
I agree 100% the defense was terrible for 3 weeks. It's just the need to be an asshole gets old.
Professional contrarian dick heads get a bonus if they're also assholes. I figure Greg is bucking for Employee of the Month.
I wonder how Nostradamus Mara feels now watching the team win with Jones at the helm. Because according to him, any chance of winning was predicated on Eli playing.
dude, you're so cool.
I wonder how Nostradamus Mara feels now watching the team win with Jones at the helm. Because according to him, any chance of winning was predicated on Eli playing.
That's not really true about Mara and Eli. What Mara said was, "I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field.
That would be an ideal world. We would like to see that.”
He also said, "At the end of the day, it’s going to be a decision by the head coach as to when and if Daniel ends up playing this year"
That's a far cry from him saying that any chance of winning was predicated on Eli playing, as you wrote above.
But if that's the story you've "stumbled" into, by all means stick with it.
You say the defense put the team in a "huge hole" twice...ok, so the fuck what? Football games are won and lost on BOTH sides of the ball. The defense balled out on Sunday, and they played great in second halves against Buffalo and Wash.
You're just a miserable fuck man. Most of us are going to enjoy this season watching the young kids play and our new franchise QB go to work. You choose to be a glass half empty miserable SOB because what...we've had a bunch of losing seasons recently? Well....grow up. We've got a new QB now and some life.
If he did, I couldn't find it.
Mara was adamant about Eli starting the season opener, and he hoped he'd have a great year (I said the same things, myself). But he never said that any hope of winning was predicated on Manning playing, and he stressed that if and when a change was made at QB it would be up to Shurmur (although Mara would like to know about it instead of finding out in the press).
didn't Mara say that would mean we were having a "great season" if Eli was still playing?
If he did, I couldn't find it.
Mara was adamant about Eli starting the season opener, and he hoped he'd have a great year (I said the same things, myself). But he never said that any hope of winning was predicated on Manning playing, and he stressed that if and when a change was made at QB it would be up to Shurmur (although Mara would like to know about it instead of finding out in the press).
See the link...around the 45 second mark.
Mara - ( New Window )
Okay, and? Where does he say that any chance the Giants have of winning is predicated on Eli playing, as you said above? He doesn't. He just said he hopes that Eli plays well and the Giants win with Manning at the helm.
The defense didn't "ball out" against Buffalo. They allowed three first half touchdowns, 151 yards rushing, and allowed the Bills to march right down the field in the 4th quarter as soon as the offense made the game close.
Is "balling out" against the Redskins impressive when the opposing offense is quarterbacked by Case Keenum/Dwayne Haskins and featured:
-The corpse of Adrian Peterson rather than Derrius Guice
-A patchwork offense line that is missing Pro Bowlers Brandon Scherff and Trent Williams, and featured BBI legend Ereck Flowers
-People named Trey Quinn and Robert Davis starting at WR. No star rookie WR Terry McLaurin, no Jordan Reed.
If that's good enough for you to wet your pants in excitement, well, I guess I envy you. Keep in mind, again, that the Redskins were a team the Giants beat last year, so I'm rather confused as how this demonstrates forward progress.
Okay, and? Where does he say that any chance the Giants have of winning is predicated on Eli playing, as you said above? He doesn't. He just said he hopes that Eli plays well and the Giants win with Manning at the helm.
You're kidding, right. It's absolutely implied. He says if Jones doesn't get any snaps it means we are having a great year and Eli is having a great year.
Which a rational person would have to assume if Jones is playing we aren't having a "great year".
It's a done deal, so onward with Jones we go.
I just threw it out there to be flip. I've been rooting for Jones to play from day one because I think he fits much better into the Shurmur offense.
This is the best thing for this organization - Jones to play as much as possible this rookie year.
You're kidding, right. It's absolutely implied. He says if Jones doesn't get any snaps it means we are having a great year and Eli is having a great year.
Which a rational person would have to assume if Jones is playing we aren't having a "great year".
It's a done deal, so onward with Jones we go.
I don't think it's implied at all, nor does it say anything about Jones. It's Mara simply expressing confidence in Eli and hoping that he plays well enough to keep his job. That doesn't mean he has no confidence in Jones, which is what you are implying.
Spit my coffee out through my nose with that one....
That's harsh.
If he is darn good -- we have made out big time and DG probably would be though of as very favorable - damn good.
It's all about Jones. And so far - that is damn good to be happy about.
I think he wants them to lose.
THIS^^^
You can say nothing and be assumed ignorant, or you can run your suck like Stan and remove all doubt. Dolt.
The rise of Daniel Jones
And the emergence of very good young defense
They will wrestle you to the ground and pound you with ignorance
and negativity.
If we win the super bowl they will find something to bitch about
Enjoy the team the winning and the games
I will
Ok. And the D has played well for six straight quarters and the giants are 2-2. All fucking summer long this franchise took more shit than I can ever remember. Now they have a nice two week stretch, in SEPTEMBER no less, and were not allowed to feel good right now?
Was the D supposed to be good this season? Especially early on?
How can some of you not enjoy this? It’s absolutely the best two weeks we’ve had since 2016 and it much more meaningful. The fuck. Some of you are amazing.
I wonder how Nostradamus Mara feels now watching the team win with Jones at the helm. Because according to him, any chance of winning was predicated on Eli playing.
You’re another one. How soon before you leave for another ten years? If this team becomes a perennial winner again you’re going to run out of material.
Never mind that Mara never said what you alluded to.
Do I think this is a playoff team? No. But I think this team will be in the mix come December. Baby steps. 2020 is going to be exciting.
Ok. And the D has played well for six straight quarters and the giants are 2-2. All fucking summer long this franchise took more shit than I can ever remember. Now they have a nice two week stretch, in SEPTEMBER no less, and were not allowed to feel good right now?
Was the D supposed to be good this season? Especially early on?
How can some of you not enjoy this? It’s absolutely the best two weeks we’ve had since 2016 and it much more meaningful. The fuck. Some of you are amazing.
I'm happy for the two wins, and I'm happy that Jones looks very good so far. But if you think the defense is playing well you're deluding yourself. Tampa Bay had us dead to rights, and if their kicker didn't screw up royally we would have lost that game. Washington, the definition of a dysfunctional team, was not even close to full strength. Wins are wins and I'll take 'em, but I won't wear blue-colored glasses where the defense is concerned. It's putrid.
Crowing about how well the defense played for six quarters reminds me of the folks who were crowing about the wins last year against backup QB's. Get real.
This defense right now is better than it was two weeks ago & will be better two months from now. They're not going to be the '85 Bears anytime soon, but hopefully they're competent by December.
Last year was Bettcher's "pass year". He should be on the hot seat this year. Except for Tomlinson and Jenkins, every single player on defense has been vetted/endorsed by Bettcher. These are his boys. If he is unable to coach them up, then we should get someone who can. At some point, fans shouldn't be criticized for pointing out that the Emperor has no clothes.
You’re another one. How soon before you leave for another ten years? If this team becomes a perennial winner again you’re going to run out of material.
Never mind that Mara never said what you alluded to.
Let's be honest. BBI is a helluva more interesting when this organization struggles. I know that irritates you monoliths, but it's true... ;)
It's been a long, long, long time since this team was a perennial winner. Over 30+ years. And if we ever figure it out, it will be a great time.
Until then, this two game spurt is nice. But it's far from any vindication from this latest Dark Era...
This defense right now is better than it was two weeks ago & will be better two months from now. They're not going to be the '85 Bears anytime soon, but hopefully they're competent by December.
Jared Goff threw three picks and lost a fumble, and this time Tampa Bay's kicker was money, including hitting a 58-yarder. Let's face it, we got lucky against the Bucs, which is fine with me. We've been unlucky plenty of times in the past.
Washington flat out sucks. Three OL starters out, their best WR out, their best TE out, an ineffective QB who could've still had a couple of TD's replaced by a QB who is clearly not ready for prime time. Hardly a true test of our defense.
Yes, most of our defense is young and mistakes are to be expected, but it's not like our veterans are lighting it up while we're waiting for the young guys to grow up. I do hope it gets better, but I'm rapidly losing faith in our DC, and I refuse to sugarcoat things.
This defense right now is better than it was two weeks ago & will be better two months from now. They're not going to be the '85 Bears anytime soon, but hopefully they're competent by December.
In fairness to the D? Did you look beyond the boxscore? Fumble return for a touchdown and two Goff INTs that led to short field touchdowns. I don't think you can look at anything the bucs did in LA to instill confidence in the D. Especially remembering how easily they folded after going up in Tampa.
The Redskins are going to be up there with Miami and the Bengals for the worst teams in the league. So if the defense doesn't revert to weeks 1-3 versus the vikings and patriots, I think we can say it might have turned a corner.
We'll the context is important. The bucs kicker missing a chipshot is the only reason we are 2-2. I think the most predictable thing in the world was knowing the defense was going to let Tampa get back into field goal range. It was like 2015 all over again.
The Redskins average 16.5 points per game. My point is that you can't really judge the D by anything from the last 6 quarters. Minnesota averages 21/game (even after getting shutout) and NE averages 30.5. If we are keeping those offenses somewhat contained I would agree that the defense is getting better.
Minny and NE also are top 6 on D in points/game and yards/game so these next two games are the real test to where this team is on both sides of the ball. I'm expecting us to be 2-4. Hoping for better, but expecting 2-4.
They certainly fared better than we did against the
Cowboys . Take any win you can get .
If we had merely kept a saftey back there
They didn’t deserve that missed FG
We win
If that bothers some people too bad
Kickers miss extra points these days
No big shock
We are a different team with Jones
And a young and maturing Defense
Lots of fan bases would love to have what we have
Enjoy the ride
I think we beat the Vikings going away
And win by a few points in Foxboro
Let me give you the popular narative at 4-2
The Vikings have no QB. Brady is showing his age
We lucked out somehow
Good Grief
If we win the SB someone will not like us losing the coin toss
This D still is very bad, but younger and improving. The O finally has some unpredictability and excitement. Imagine Jones with Barkley to work with! This may ned up a 6 win team like Joey says. Or, maybe an 8 win team. Either way,there is hope and direction and we have a RB and QB for the foreseeable future.
Likely the Eagles other than that
There is no one on the schedule that scares
me at this juncture
Jones has his bad game and it
hardly mattered. The D rise up and made the turnovers moot
You are not factoring in that this team has tremendous upside
They haven’t even had a clean win yet
The Skins hung in with the cowboys and scored 21
Hung 28 points on the Eagles
The Bucs just hung 55 points on the NFC
reigning champs the Rams
6 points in 6 consecutive Quarters cannot be
washed over sorry.
Our Defense was the superior unit last Sunday
they bailed out a turnover prone offense